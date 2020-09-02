You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick topical featured top story

OSDH: Garfield County tops 1,000 COVID-19 cases, state hits 60,000 mark; 12 more deaths

  • Updated
  • 6 min to read
Daily COVID-19 count 9.2.20
SOURCE: Oklahoma State Department of Health and The Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County topped 1,000 COVID-19 cases, as the state saw its numbers go past 60,000 and the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced 12 more deaths on Wednesday.

Cases in Garfield County rose by 34 to a cumulative 1,027 on Wednesday, with 325 of those active — 10 more than reported by the OSDH on Tuesday. Enid cases were at 966, a single-day increase of 33, with 309 of those active, nine more than Tuesday.

The city of Enid, with its cases, is the 7th highest in the state behind Oklahoma City with 11,312, Tulsa with 9,246, Broken Arrow with 2,470, Norman with 1,965, Edmond with 1,865 and Stillwater with 990, according to OSDH data.

Statewide, the number of cases rose by 719, a 1.2% increase, to an overall 60,118 since March. Of those cases, 8,651 were active Monday, a single-day increase of 50. There have been 50,646, or 84.2%, who have recovered, including 657 since Tuesday's OSDH report. There have been 821 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor, according to the OSDH.

Deaths announced Wednesday included nine in the 65 and older age range: Two Oklahoma County men, a Creek County man and women from Adair, Canadian, Delaware, Hughes, Muskogee and Tulsa counties. Other deaths were three men in the 50-64 age range from Cleveland, Choctaw and Washington counties.

There have been 4,961 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 58, OSDH reported Wednesday morning. Of those, 545 currently are in hospitals who have or are suspected of having the virus and 220 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH's Executive Report Tuesday evening.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported it had 13 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported it had nine patients with the virus on Wednesday.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday were four in Noble, two in Grant and one each in Major, Kingfisher and Woodward counties. Case increases in cities and towns included two in Medford and one each in Hennessey, Mooreland, Mulhall, Ringwood and Waukomis, according to OSDH. Both Blaine County and Watonga saw a reduction of one case.

State numbers

There have been 904,600 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 833,124, or 92% of those negative as of Wednesday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.5% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 274 reported Wednesday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 156 in the 36-49 age group, 110 in the 50-64 age group, 89 in the 5-17 group, 76 in the 65 and older age group and 13 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 1,320 in the 0-4 age group, 5,447 in the 5-17 age group, 21,359 in the 18-35 age group, 13,043 in the 36-49 age group, 10,639 in the 50-64 age group and 8,306 in the 65 and older age group. There were four listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.

Of those testing positive, 31,699, have been women and 28,367 have been men. There were 52 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.

Of the overall 821 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 652 have been 65 and older and 133 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 26 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 448, than women, 373, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.

Data shows deaths in 63 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 156 in Oklahoma County; 135 in Tulsa County; 65 in Cleveland County; 41 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 30 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 22 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 17 in Muskogee County; 16 in Pittsburg County; 13 in Canadian County; 12 each in Kay, Garfield and Osage counties; 11 in Comanche County; 10 in Adair County; nine each in Jackson, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer, Lincoln and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Cherokee, Grady, LeFlore and Texas counties; six in Carter County; five each in Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kingfisher, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Johnston, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,027 cases, 690 recovered, 325 active and 12 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Aug. 29Aug. 272618151413, 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 264 cases, 225 recovered, 37 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 111 cases, 88 recovered, 21 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 99 cases, 70 recovered and 29 active; Blaine with 74 cases, 56 recovered, 17 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 53 cases, 41 recovered, 11 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Grant with 27 cases, 21 recovered and six active; Woods with 25 cases, 24 recovered and one active; and Alfalfa with 14 cases, 10 recovered and four active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 966 in Enid (309 active); 126 in Hennessey (23 active); 89 in Kingfisher (12 active); 69 in Woodward (22 active); 36 in Watonga (13 active); 32 in Okarche (one active); 26 in Fairview (four active); 24 in Mooreland (seven active); 19 in Alva (one active); 18 in Garber (five active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 14 in Ringwood (seven active); 12 each in Seiling (two active) and Waukomis (three active); 10 each in Helena (three active) and Medford (four active); nine in Canton (one active); seven each in Billings and Lahoma; six each in Dover, Lamont, Longdale and Pond Creek (one active); five each in Covington, Freedom and Orlando (one active); four each in Hitchcock (one active), Mulhall (one active) and Okeene (one active); three each in Ames, Drummond, Jet (one active), Kremlin (two active), Marshall and Wakita; two each in Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Deer Creek (one active), Fairmont, Fort Supply, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 523 cases, with 352 recovered and five deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 437 cases, with 290 recovered and seven deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.2.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 13689 156 11947 2020-09-02
TULSA 13557 135 11910 2020-09-02
CLEVELAND 4019 65 3364 2020-09-02
CANADIAN 1556 13 1349 2020-09-02
MUSKOGEE 1381 17 586 2020-09-02
ROGERS 1334 41 1119 2020-09-02
COMANCHE 1280 11 1163 2020-09-02
PAYNE 1239 5 878 2020-09-02
TEXAS 1181 7 1092 2020-09-02
WAGONER 1179 23 1022 2020-09-02
MCCURTAIN 1037 30 865 2020-09-02
GARFIELD 1027 12 690 2020-09-02
POTTAWATOMIE 877 9 633 2020-09-02
CREEK 836 22 712 2020-09-02
WASHINGTON 803 40 694 2020-09-02
CHEROKEE 700 7 530 2020-09-02
LE FLORE 694 7 532 2020-09-02
OSAGE 649 12 581 2020-09-02
OKMULGEE 630 4 532 2020-09-02
BRYAN 613 3 534 2020-09-02
PITTSBURG 599 16 504 2020-09-02
JACKSON 597 9 560 2020-09-02
MCCLAIN 588 4 509 2020-09-02
SEQUOYAH 585 8 469 2020-09-02
CADDO 568 20 475 2020-09-02
DELAWARE 551 22 476 2020-09-02
OTTAWA 544 4 457 2020-09-02
GRADY 542 7 474 2020-09-02
ADAIR 469 10 351 2020-09-02
MAYES 420 9 354 2020-09-02
CARTER 417 6 373 2020-09-02
CUSTER 332 0 267 2020-09-02
SEMINOLE 332 5 261 2020-09-02
KAY 327 12 263 2020-09-02
LOGAN 308 1 255 2020-09-02
LINCOLN 305 8 260 2020-09-02
GARVIN 264 4 242 2020-09-02
KINGFISHER 264 2 225 2020-09-02
CHOCTAW 252 2 214 2020-09-02
STEPHENS 252 4 219 2020-09-02
PONTOTOC 244 3 213 2020-09-02
MCINTOSH 241 4 210 2020-09-02
HUGHES 221 4 180 2020-09-02
PAWNEE 218 3 191 2020-09-02
HASKELL 171 4 136 2020-09-02
ATOKA 152 1 92 2020-09-02
MARSHALL 132 1 122 2020-09-02
CRAIG 129 1 101 2020-09-02
PUSHMATAHA 127 1 116 2020-09-02
BECKHAM 126 1 110 2020-09-02
LATIMER 114 2 103 2020-09-02
NOBLE 111 2 88 2020-09-02
LOVE 109 0 81 2020-09-02
OKFUSKEE 107 3 83 2020-09-02
NOWATA 101 1 73 2020-09-02
WOODWARD 99 0 70 2020-09-02
JOHNSTON 93 1 64 2020-09-02
MURRAY 89 1 84 2020-09-02
GREER 88 8 76 2020-09-02
BLAINE 74 1 56 2020-09-02
TILLMAN 69 1 60 2020-09-02
COAL 60 0 46 2020-09-02
MAJOR 53 1 41 2020-09-02
KIOWA 45 1 35 2020-09-02
BEAVER 44 0 41 2020-09-02
WASHITA 43 0 35 2020-09-02
HARMON 40 0 29 2020-09-02
JEFFERSON 36 0 32 2020-09-02
COTTON 32 2 20 2020-09-02
GRANT 27 0 21 2020-09-02
WOODS 25 0 24 2020-09-02
DEWEY 21 1 16 2020-09-02
HARPER 17 0 16 2020-09-02
15 0 0 2020-09-02
ALFALFA 14 0 10 2020-09-02
ROGER MILLS 14 1 10 2020-09-02
CIMARRON 14 0 14 2020-09-02
ELLIS 6 0 6 2020-09-02

Oklahoma per city 9.2.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 11312 137 9863 2020-09-02
TULSA 9246 95 8124 2020-09-02
BROKEN ARROW 2470 28 2141 2020-09-02
NORMAN 1965 34 1641 2020-09-02
EDMOND 1865 20 1637 2020-09-02
OTHER*** 1377 8 1184 2020-09-02
STILLWATER 990 3 695 2020-09-02
ENID 966 12 645 2020-09-02
GUYMON 943 7 889 2020-09-02
CLAREMORE 817 38 664 2020-09-02
YUKON 793 7 718 2020-09-02
MOORE 779 13 684 2020-09-02
LAWTON 761 10 690 2020-09-02
JENKS 668 2 622 2020-09-02
BARTLESVILLE 660 37 565 2020-09-02
TAFT 657 0 30 2020-09-02
OWASSO 617 2 531 2020-09-02
ALTUS 540 9 508 2020-09-02
TAHLEQUAH 519 3 383 2020-09-02
BIXBY 501 4 438 2020-09-02
MUSKOGEE 489 12 370 2020-09-02
SHAWNEE 457 8 355 2020-09-02
MCALESTER 433 15 355 2020-09-02
BROKEN BOW 426 22 366 2020-09-02
DURANT 377 1 332 2020-09-02
SAPULPA 371 8 319 2020-09-02
IDABEL 350 5 288 2020-09-02
ARDMORE 346 4 311 2020-09-02
LEXINGTON 339 2 230 2020-09-02
SAND SPRINGS 325 4 279 2020-09-02
GLENPOOL 315 4 272 2020-09-02
BETHANY 314 2 272 2020-09-02
STILWELL 313 8 224 2020-09-02
MIAMI 299 3 249 2020-09-02
EL RENO 291 3 209 2020-09-02
MCLOUD 275 1 173 2020-09-02
COWETA 274 13 244 2020-09-02
MUSTANG 257 2 225 2020-09-02
PONCA CITY 256 9 202 2020-09-02
CHICKASHA 255 4 232 2020-09-02
ANADARKO 253 5 201 2020-09-02
OKMULGEE 247 2 206 2020-09-02
SKIATOOK 245 8 216 2020-09-02
COLLINSVILLE 243 1 220 2020-09-02
GROVE 230 17 189 2020-09-02
PURCELL 222 3 193 2020-09-02
CHOCTAW 219 2 191 2020-09-02
SALLISAW 218 2 181 2020-09-02
HENRYETTA 198 2 168 2020-09-02
ADA 193 1 167 2020-09-02
HUGO 188 2 158 2020-09-02
CLINTON 186 0 151 2020-09-02
BLANCHARD 182 1 151 2020-09-02
WAGONER 182 5 150 2020-09-02
HOMINY 173 2 163 2020-09-02
DUNCAN 167 2 144 2020-09-02
HEAVENER 164 2 118 2020-09-02
POTEAU 163 1 124 2020-09-02
CUSHING 157 1 112 2020-09-02
HOLDENVILLE 152 3 128 2020-09-02
GUTHRIE 150 0 125 2020-09-02
MULDROW 150 3 123 2020-09-02
TUTTLE 146 2 118 2020-09-02
NOBLE 146 2 125 2020-09-02
WEWOKA 141 1 111 2020-09-02
WARR ACRES 141 0 128 2020-09-02
NEWCASTLE 138 1 122 2020-09-02
SEMINOLE 138 3 111 2020-09-02
BRISTOW 137 5 124 2020-09-02
PRYOR CREEK 132 4 115 2020-09-02
MIDWEST CITY 128 4 107 2020-09-02
HENNESSEY 126 2 101 2020-09-02
HINTON 125 0 119 2020-09-02
EUFAULA 122 2 103 2020-09-02
CLEVELAND 119 3 101 2020-09-02
ATOKA 118 0 68 2020-09-02
PAULS VALLEY 117 1 111 2020-09-02
JAY 114 1 106 2020-09-02
STIGLER 113 3 92 2020-09-02
CHECOTAH 111 2 99 2020-09-02
WEATHERFORD 104 0 89 2020-09-02
HOOKER 101 0 95 2020-09-02
CATOOSA 100 0 92 2020-09-02
VIAN 99 2 86 2020-09-02
PIEDMONT 99 1 92 2020-09-02
SPENCER 98 1 82 2020-09-02
CHANDLER 97 7 83 2020-09-02
AFTON 94 0 84 2020-09-02
MADILL 91 1 85 2020-09-02
KINGFISHER 89 0 77 2020-09-02
LOCUST GROVE 89 0 75 2020-09-02
SPIRO 89 1 63 2020-09-02
VINITA 86 1 67 2020-09-02
DEL CITY 86 0 68 2020-09-02
TECUMSEH 86 0 54 2020-09-02
ELK CITY 82 1 67 2020-09-02
SPERRY 82 2 68 2020-09-02
MOUNDS 82 2 69 2020-09-02
MANGUM 82 8 70 2020-09-02
WESTVILLE 80 2 67 2020-09-02
FORT GIBSON 78 4 65 2020-09-02
HASKELL 76 1 66 2020-09-02
HARRAH 76 0 63 2020-09-02
INOLA 76 3 65 2020-09-02
CALERA 75 0 64 2020-09-02
SALINA 74 1 58 2020-09-02
CHELSEA 73 0 64 2020-09-02
DEWEY 73 1 66 2020-09-02
WRIGHT CITY 72 0 59 2020-09-02
MANNFORD 71 1 55 2020-09-02
ROLAND 70 0 41 2020-09-02
TALIHINA 69 2 62 2020-09-02
WOODWARD 69 0 47 2020-09-02
NICHOLS HILLS 68 0 61 2020-09-02
LINDSAY 67 2 61 2020-09-02
MARIETTA 67 0 54 2020-09-02
NOWATA 65 1 44 2020-09-02
CHOUTEAU 65 4 52 2020-09-02
PAWNEE 63 0 59 2020-09-02
COMMERCE 62 0 55 2020-09-02
WYANDOTTE 61 1 50 2020-09-02
POCOLA 60 1 42 2020-09-02
PRAGUE 59 0 57 2020-09-02
ANTLERS 59 1 53 2020-09-02
TEXHOMA 59 0 58 2020-09-02
JONES 58 2 46 2020-09-02
VALLIANT 57 0 44 2020-09-02
MORRIS 57 0 50 2020-09-02
PERKINS 57 1 39 2020-09-02
FREDERICK 56 1 48 2020-09-02
HULBERT 55 2 42 2020-09-02
KELLYVILLE 55 2 49 2020-09-02
SULPHUR 55 1 52 2020-09-02
HARTSHORNE 55 0 47 2020-09-02
COLCORD 55 1 50 2020-09-02
WILBURTON 55 1 51 2020-09-02
WASHINGTON 55 0 44 2020-09-02
OKEMAH 53 1 39 2020-09-02
HAWORTH 52 2 42 2020-09-02
OOLOGAH 51 0 46 2020-09-02
BEGGS 49 0 45 2020-09-02
STROUD 48 0 42 2020-09-02
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-09-02
PERRY 45 0 34 2020-09-02
WISTER 45 0 32 2020-09-02
COALGATE 44 0 34 2020-09-02
TISHOMINGO 43 1 26 2020-09-02
SAYRE 42 0 41 2020-09-02
WETUMKA 42 0 33 2020-09-02
PAWHUSKA 41 0 38 2020-09-02
KINGSTON 40 0 36 2020-09-02
MARLOW 40 0 36 2020-09-02
COMANCHE 38 1 32 2020-09-02
KANSAS 38 2 26 2020-09-02
FAIRLAND 38 0 34 2020-09-02
HOLLIS 38 0 27 2020-09-02
GOODWELL 36 0 16 2020-09-02
CACHE 36 0 32 2020-09-02
WATONGA 36 0 23 2020-09-02
CRESCENT 35 0 33 2020-09-02
KIEFER 35 0 33 2020-09-02
MEAD 35 1 32 2020-09-02
ELGIN 35 0 33 2020-09-02
BLACKWELL 35 1 30 2020-09-02
COLBERT 35 0 30 2020-09-02
APACHE 33 1 23 2020-09-02
WAYNE 33 0 33 2020-09-02
LUTHER 33 0 30 2020-09-02
DAVIS 33 0 32 2020-09-02
HOWE 33 0 28 2020-09-02
DRUMRIGHT 32 0 18 2020-09-02
MEEKER 32 0 27 2020-09-02
PORTER 32 0 27 2020-09-02
BOKOSHE 32 0 28 2020-09-02
OKARCHE 32 0 31 2020-09-02
QUINTON 31 0 28 2020-09-02
CADDO 31 0 29 2020-09-02
RED ROCK 31 1 26 2020-09-02
KONAWA 30 1 20 2020-09-02
WATTS 30 0 26 2020-09-02
GORE 30 1 25 2020-09-02
PORUM 29 1 23 2020-09-02
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-02
WILSON 27 0 24 2020-09-02
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-09-02
FAIRVIEW 26 0 22 2020-09-02
KEOTA 26 0 21 2020-09-02
QUAPAW 26 0 19 2020-09-02
MAYSVILLE 26 0 23 2020-09-02
ARCADIA 25 0 24 2020-09-02
CARNEGIE 24 1 20 2020-09-02
BARNSDALL 24 2 21 2020-09-02
CLAYTON 24 0 22 2020-09-02
WARNER 24 0 14 2020-09-02
PADEN 24 0 21 2020-09-02
DEWAR 24 0 16 2020-09-02
MOORELAND 24 0 17 2020-09-02
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-02
WYNNEWOOD 23 1 18 2020-09-02
BOSWELL 23 0 20 2020-09-02
TALALA 23 0 21 2020-09-02
LONE GROVE 22 1 19 2020-09-02
BIG CABIN 22 1 20 2020-09-02
BLAIR 22 0 20 2020-09-02
WALTERS 21 0 14 2020-09-02
CAMERON 21 0 20 2020-09-02
FORT COBB 21 0 19 2020-09-02
ELMORE CITY 21 0 21 2020-09-02
GERONIMO 20 0 19 2020-09-02
DEPEW 20 1 17 2020-09-02
RAMONA 20 1 17 2020-09-02
EARLSBORO 20 0 16 2020-09-02
ADAIR 20 0 17 2020-09-02
BOKCHITO 20 1 14 2020-09-02
WEBBERS FALLS 20 0 12 2020-09-02
GRACEMONT 19 1 18 2020-09-02
ALVA 19 0 18 2020-09-02
GARBER 18 0 13 2020-09-02
HOBART 18 0 12 2020-09-02
TYRONE 18 0 15 2020-09-02
GLENCOE 18 0 18 2020-09-02
WELCH 18 0 13 2020-09-02
WELLSTON 18 0 13 2020-09-02
MINCO 17 0 14 2020-09-02
OKTAHA 17 0 14 2020-09-02
MAUD 17 0 15 2020-09-02
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-09-02
GARVIN 16 0 16 2020-09-02
YALE 16 0 13 2020-09-02
FORT TOWSON 16 0 14 2020-09-02
TONKAWA 16 0 15 2020-09-02
ARKOMA 16 0 16 2020-09-02
WELEETKA 16 1 12 2020-09-02
FLETCHER 15 0 13 2020-09-02
INDIAHOMA 15 0 13 2020-09-02
THOMAS 15 0 10 2020-09-02
CASHION 15 0 14 2020-09-02
HAILEYVILLE 15 0 12 2020-09-02
STONEWALL 15 1 13 2020-09-02
GANS 15 0 11 2020-09-02
JENNINGS 15 0 14 2020-09-02
RUSH SPRINGS 15 0 14 2020-09-02
CEMENT 14 0 13 2020-09-02
KIOWA 14 0 14 2020-09-02
GEARY 14 0 13 2020-09-02
ALEX 14 0 12 2020-09-02
NEWKIRK 14 1 10 2020-09-02
MCCURTAIN 14 1 9 2020-09-02
RINGWOOD 14 0 7 2020-09-02
MORRISON 14 0 10 2020-09-02
ASHER 14 0 14 2020-09-02
BEAVER 14 0 11 2020-09-02
CYRIL 14 1 13 2020-09-02
WAURIKA 14 0 13 2020-09-02
STRATFORD 13 0 10 2020-09-02
RED OAK 13 0 12 2020-09-02
DELAWARE 13 0 10 2020-09-02
MILBURN 13 0 10 2020-09-02
RINGLING 13 0 10 2020-09-02
ALLEN 13 1 12 2020-09-02
PAOLI 13 0 9 2020-09-02
TEMPLE 12 2 6 2020-09-02
ARAPAHO 12 0 8 2020-09-02
SEILING 12 0 10 2020-09-02
TERLTON 12 0 8 2020-09-02
KREBS 12 1 9 2020-09-02
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-02
NEW CORDELL 12 0 7 2020-09-02
BOISE CITY 12 0 12 2020-09-02
WAUKOMIS 12 0 9 2020-09-02
KAW CITY 11 1 10 2020-09-02
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-09-02
ROFF 11 0 9 2020-09-02
ACHILLE 11 0 7 2020-09-02
KINTA 11 0 6 2020-09-02
CANEY 11 0 7 2020-09-02
SHADY POINT 11 0 10 2020-09-02
PANAMA 11 1 9 2020-09-02
SASAKWA 11 0 8 2020-09-02
BENNINGTON 10 0 10 2020-09-02
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-02
MEDFORD 10 0 6 2020-09-02
HELENA 10 0 7 2020-09-02
CARNEY 10 0 10 2020-09-02
THACKERVILLE 10 0 8 2020-09-02
CHEYENNE 10 1 7 2020-09-02
OSAGE 10 0 8 2020-09-02
LOOKEBA 10 2 6 2020-09-02
HYDRO 10 0 7 2020-09-02
AMBER 10 0 10 2020-09-02
KETCHUM 9 0 8 2020-09-02
SNYDER 9 0 7 2020-09-02
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-09-02
SAVANNA 9 0 9 2020-09-02
CANADIAN 9 0 8 2020-09-02
CANTON 9 1 7 2020-09-02
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-09-02
WANETTE 9 0 8 2020-09-02
OPTIMA 9 0 9 2020-09-02
LAVERNE 9 0 9 2020-09-02
SCHULTER 9 0 6 2020-09-02
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 9 2020-09-02
SPAVINAW 9 0 6 2020-09-02
BRAGGS 8 0 8 2020-09-02
LEHIGH 8 0 7 2020-09-02
BUFFALO 8 0 7 2020-09-02
RIPLEY 8 0 7 2020-09-02
OILTON 8 1 3 2020-09-02
NINNEKAH 7 0 7 2020-09-02
BILLINGS 7 1 6 2020-09-02
UNION CITY 7 0 7 2020-09-02
CROWDER 7 0 7 2020-09-02
KENEFIC 7 0 7 2020-09-02
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-02
PRUE 7 0 6 2020-09-02
HARDESTY 7 0 4 2020-09-02
AGRA 7 1 5 2020-09-02
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-09-02
CALUMET 7 0 6 2020-09-02
VERDEN 7 0 7 2020-09-02
LANGLEY 7 0 7 2020-09-02
LAHOMA 7 0 7 2020-09-02
BOLEY 7 1 5 2020-09-02
SOPER 7 0 7 2020-09-02
SPRINGER 7 1 5 2020-09-02
POCASSET 7 0 6 2020-09-02
LANGSTON 6 0 3 2020-09-02
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-02
RAVIA 6 0 2 2020-09-02
BLUEJACKET 6 0 3 2020-09-02
DOVER 6 0 6 2020-09-02
VELMA 6 1 4 2020-09-02
COUNCIL HILL 6 0 5 2020-09-02
RATTAN 6 0 4 2020-09-02
BUTLER 6 0 4 2020-09-02
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-09-02
LAMONT 6 0 6 2020-09-02
POND CREEK 6 0 5 2020-09-02
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6 1 4 2020-09-02
TRYON 6 0 4 2020-09-02
BOYNTON 6 0 5 2020-09-02
WANN 6 0 5 2020-09-02
STRINGTOWN 6 1 3 2020-09-02
LENAPAH 5 0 4 2020-09-02
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-02
COYLE 5 0 4 2020-09-02
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-02
MARBLE CITY 5 0 4 2020-09-02
AVANT 5 0 5 2020-09-02
ORLANDO 5 0 4 2020-09-02
DUSTIN 5 0 4 2020-09-02
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-02
MILLERTON 5 0 4 2020-09-02
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-09-02
FREEDOM 5 0 5 2020-09-02
CORN 5 0 5 2020-09-02
DILL CITY 5 0 4 2020-09-02
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-02
FOSS 4 0 2 2020-09-02
GRANITE 4 0 4 2020-09-02
SAWYER 4 0 3 2020-09-02
CUSTER CITY 4 0 2 2020-09-02
HANNA 4 0 3 2020-09-02
VICI 4 0 4 2020-09-02
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-02
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-02
HITCHCOCK 4 0 3 2020-09-02
OKEENE 4 0 3 2020-09-02
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-09-02
BERNICE 4 0 4 2020-09-02
PITTSBURG 4 0 4 2020-09-02
SPARKS 4 0 4 2020-09-02
MULHALL 4 0 3 2020-09-02
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-02
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-02
MARLAND 3 0 2 2020-09-02
KREMLIN 3 0 1 2020-09-02
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-09-02
STUART 3 0 3 2020-09-02
INDIANOLA 3 0 3 2020-09-02
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-02
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-09-02
JET 3 0 2 2020-09-02
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-09-02
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-02
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-02
AMES 3 0 2 2020-09-02
SHIDLER 3 0 1 2020-09-02
WHITEFIELD 3 0 3 2020-09-02
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-09-02
TUPELO 3 0 2 2020-09-02
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-09-02
BRADLEY 3 0 3 2020-09-02
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-02
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-02
GRANDFIELD 2 0 1 2020-09-02
HAMMON 2 0 1 2020-09-02
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-09-02
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-02
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-02
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-09-02
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-02
MENO 2 0 2 2020-09-02
LEEDEY 2 1 1 2020-09-02
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-09-02
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-02
ERICK 2 0 2 2020-09-02
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-02
GOLDSBY 2 0 2 2020-09-02
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-02
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-09-02
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-02
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-09-02
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-02
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-02
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-02
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-02
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-02
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-02
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-02
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-09-02
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-09-02
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-02
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-02
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-02
DEER CREEK 1 0 0 2020-09-02
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-09-02
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-09-02
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-02
ALDERSON 1 0 1 2020-09-02
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-02
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-02
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-02
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 0 2020-09-02
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-02
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-02
CHEROKEE 1 0 1 2020-09-02
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-02
FAIRMONT 1 0 1 2020-09-02
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-02
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-09-02
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-02
NASH 1 0 1 2020-09-02

Long-term care cases

OSDH reports 74.4% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 345, or 42.6% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,127 cases among long-term care residents and 1,193 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 20 at Golden Oaks, with 15 recovered and three deaths. Officials with the facility said last week that 21 cases had been confirmed and seven of those who tested positive for the virus had died. Others include six recovered cases at The Arbors; five at Kenwood Manor, with four recovered and one death; five at The Living Center, with four recovered; two recovered cases each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier; and one recovered case each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Tuesday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; one recovered case at First Shamrock Care and 60 at Hennessey Nursing Center, with 57 recovered and two deaths, in Kingfisher County; one recovered case at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 12 at Mooreland Heritage Manor, with 11 recovered, and six cases with five recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.   

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you