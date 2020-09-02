OSDH: Garfield County tops 1,000 COVID-19 cases, state hits 60,000 mark; 12 more deaths

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County topped 1,000 COVID-19 cases, as the state saw its numbers go past 60,000 and the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced 12 more deaths on Wednesday.
Cases in Garfield County rose by 34 to a cumulative 1,027 on Wednesday, with 325 of those active — 10 more than reported by the OSDH on Tuesday. Enid cases were at 966, a single-day increase of 33, with 309 of those active, nine more than Tuesday.
The city of Enid, with its cases, is the 7th highest in the state behind Oklahoma City with 11,312, Tulsa with 9,246, Broken Arrow with 2,470, Norman with 1,965, Edmond with 1,865 and Stillwater with 990, according to OSDH data.
Statewide, the number of cases rose by 719, a 1.2% increase, to an overall 60,118 since March. Of those cases, 8,651 were active Monday, a single-day increase of 50. There have been 50,646, or 84.2%, who have recovered, including 657 since Tuesday's OSDH report. There have been 821 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor, according to the OSDH.
Deaths announced Wednesday included nine in the 65 and older age range: Two Oklahoma County men, a Creek County man and women from Adair, Canadian, Delaware, Hughes, Muskogee and Tulsa counties. Other deaths were three men in the 50-64 age range from Cleveland, Choctaw and Washington counties.
There have been 4,961 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 58, OSDH reported Wednesday morning. Of those, 545 currently are in hospitals who have or are suspected of having the virus and 220 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH's Executive Report Tuesday evening.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported it had 13 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported it had nine patients with the virus on Wednesday.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday were four in Noble, two in Grant and one each in Major, Kingfisher and Woodward counties. Case increases in cities and towns included two in Medford and one each in Hennessey, Mooreland, Mulhall, Ringwood and Waukomis, according to OSDH. Both Blaine County and Watonga saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
There have been 904,600 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 833,124, or 92% of those negative as of Wednesday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.5% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 274 reported Wednesday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 156 in the 36-49 age group, 110 in the 50-64 age group, 89 in the 5-17 group, 76 in the 65 and older age group and 13 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 1,320 in the 0-4 age group, 5,447 in the 5-17 age group, 21,359 in the 18-35 age group, 13,043 in the 36-49 age group, 10,639 in the 50-64 age group and 8,306 in the 65 and older age group. There were four listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.
Of those testing positive, 31,699, have been women and 28,367 have been men. There were 52 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.
Of the overall 821 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 652 have been 65 and older and 133 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 26 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 448, than women, 373, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.
Data shows deaths in 63 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 156 in Oklahoma County; 135 in Tulsa County; 65 in Cleveland County; 41 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 30 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 22 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 17 in Muskogee County; 16 in Pittsburg County; 13 in Canadian County; 12 each in Kay, Garfield and Osage counties; 11 in Comanche County; 10 in Adair County; nine each in Jackson, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer, Lincoln and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Cherokee, Grady, LeFlore and Texas counties; six in Carter County; five each in Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kingfisher, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Johnston, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,027 cases, 690 recovered, 325 active and 12 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Aug. 29, Aug. 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 264 cases, 225 recovered, 37 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 111 cases, 88 recovered, 21 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 99 cases, 70 recovered and 29 active; Blaine with 74 cases, 56 recovered, 17 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 53 cases, 41 recovered, 11 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Grant with 27 cases, 21 recovered and six active; Woods with 25 cases, 24 recovered and one active; and Alfalfa with 14 cases, 10 recovered and four active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 966 in Enid (309 active); 126 in Hennessey (23 active); 89 in Kingfisher (12 active); 69 in Woodward (22 active); 36 in Watonga (13 active); 32 in Okarche (one active); 26 in Fairview (four active); 24 in Mooreland (seven active); 19 in Alva (one active); 18 in Garber (five active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 14 in Ringwood (seven active); 12 each in Seiling (two active) and Waukomis (three active); 10 each in Helena (three active) and Medford (four active); nine in Canton (one active); seven each in Billings and Lahoma; six each in Dover, Lamont, Longdale and Pond Creek (one active); five each in Covington, Freedom and Orlando (one active); four each in Hitchcock (one active), Mulhall (one active) and Okeene (one active); three each in Ames, Drummond, Jet (one active), Kremlin (two active), Marshall and Wakita; two each in Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Deer Creek (one active), Fairmont, Fort Supply, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 523 cases, with 352 recovered and five deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 437 cases, with 290 recovered and seven deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Long-term care cases
OSDH reports 74.4% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 345, or 42.6% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,127 cases among long-term care residents and 1,193 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 20 at Golden Oaks, with 15 recovered and three deaths. Officials with the facility said last week that 21 cases had been confirmed and seven of those who tested positive for the virus had died. Others include six recovered cases at The Arbors; five at Kenwood Manor, with four recovered and one death; five at The Living Center, with four recovered; two recovered cases each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier; and one recovered case each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Tuesday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; one recovered case at First Shamrock Care and 60 at Hennessey Nursing Center, with 57 recovered and two deaths, in Kingfisher County; one recovered case at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 12 at Mooreland Heritage Manor, with 11 recovered, and six cases with five recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.