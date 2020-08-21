OSDH: Garfield County stays in orange, moderate risk for COVID-19, as average cases climb

ENID, Okla. — The average number of cases per day for Garfield County increased by more than 6 while remaining in the orange "moderate risk" level, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
The case-per-day trend rose from 24.57 per 100,000 population on Aug. 13 to 30.65 per day per 100,000 on Thursday, Aug. 20, according to OSDH, which releases the updated map every Friday. Numbers are pulled from a seven-day average of cases reported the previous Friday through Thursday, according to the OSDH.
The "moderate risk" category is defined by the OSDH as counties having more than 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 population, with many COVID-19 positive cases present in the community and undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
In response to increased cases and some quarantine procedures undertaken by Enid Public Schools, Garfield County Health Department will hold a testing day on Monday, Aug. 24, at the local Health Department, 2501 Mercer Drive.
The department will be setting aside most of its other services that day to concentrate on testing, according to Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
"We're going to limit other services and do as many tests as we can," Jackson said, adding that the Health Department has blocked off 200 appointment slots. Those interested in getting tested should call for an appointment at (580) 233-0650. Anyone interested in being tested may set up an appointment, whether or not they think they have been exposed or have symptoms.
The event is drive-up and staff will come out to vehicles. Those being tested will be contacted within 3-5 days no matter what the results are, according to Jackson.
"We are calling everybody, negative or positive, either way," she said.
This story is developing and will be updated.