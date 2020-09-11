OSDH: Garfield County stays in moderate "orange" risk for COVID, schools remain in-person

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County remained in the moderate, or orange, category for COVID-19 risk, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health's assessment map released Friday morning.
The state saw an increase of 942 cases and additional deaths, including that of a Garfield County woman in the 65 and older age group, were announced by the OSDH on Friday.
The average daily cases per 100,000 fell slightly from 49.14 Sept. 8 to 45.16 Friday, according to the OSDH.
The orange risk means that Enid Public Schools, and other school districts following the state's risk assessment, will continue to meet in-person, based on guidelines adopted by school boards.
Had the county reached more than 50 average cases per day or entered the "red alert," EPS was preparting for virtual classes.
This story is developing and will be updated.