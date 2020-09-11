OSDH: Garfield County stays in moderate "orange" risk for COVID; Enid schools remain in-person

You have permission to edit this article.
ENID, Okla. — Garfield County remained in the moderate, or "orange," category for COVID-19 risk, according to the state Health Department, keeping many local students in classrooms, but one school in the Enid district has transitioned to a distance/virtual learning platform because of virus' spread.

Adams Elementary School will begin distance learning on Monday and continue in that manner until at least Sept. 24, according to Enid Public Schools. A person at the school who "had contact with almost all students on the campus earlier this week" has tested positive for COVID-19, according to district officials.

Students were sent home Friday with all personal belongings and a device to complete distance learning.

No other schools in the district will be moving to distance/virtual learning at this time.

Average new daily cases per 100,000 in Garfield County fell slightly from 49.14 reported Sept. 8 to 45.16 on Friday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health. The county is one of 45 marked in the moderate category, which gained another seven counties this week. Blaine, Kingfisher, Major and Woodward counties also remained in moderate risk.

There are 30 counties in the low, or "yellow," risk, including Grant, Woods and Alfalfa, the latter of which was in the moderate category last week, according to OSDH data. Ellis and Roger Mills counties in far western Oklahoma were the only two in the new normal, or "green," risk. There were no counties in the high, or "red," risk.

The moderate, or "orange," risk means Enid and Chisholm public schools, and other school districts adhering to the state's weekly risk assessment, will continue to meet in-person, based on guidelines adopted by their respective school boards.

Should the county reach more than 50 average new cases per day — or enter the “red alert” — those district will switch to virtual classes.

Enid Public Schools has 335 students and staff members in either close-contact quarantine or positive test isolation, according to contact tracing case totals updated on the district's website Friday. Of that total, 31 are in positive-test isolation, 24 students and seven staff members. In close-contact quarantine are 276 students and 28 staff members.

Enid High School has the most people in positive-test isolation at six, five students and one staff member, and in close-contact quarantine at 81, 79 students and two staff.

Coolidge and Monroe elementary schools each have one class quarantined.

Chisholm Public Schools has 164 students and staff in close-contact quarantine, with 128 of those at the elementary school. Three staff members at the elementary school are in positive-test quarantine.

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools reported one high school student has tested positive for COVID-19. However, no secondary students were in class last week, and the affected student also was not in class this week, the district said in a letter to parents, so the school will remain open.

Northern Oklahoma College Enid reported nine students were in primary-contact quarantine, and three were in positive-test isolation.

Daily report

Statewide, there was an increase of 942 COVID-19 cases, and 12 additional deaths, including that of a Garfield County woman in the 65 and older age group, were announced by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday. The OSDH did reduce the death total related to COVID-19 by one after learning the residence of a woman among the deaths announced Thursday was in Kansas rather than Garfield County as originally believed, according to the OSDH.

In addition to the Garfield County death, 11 others reported Friday were in the 65 and older age group: three women and one man from LeFlore County, three men from Rogers County, two men from Oklahoma County, a McClain County man and a Tulsa County woman. The death of a Kay County man in the 50-64 age group also was announced.

Cases in Garfield County increased Friday by 29 for a total of 1,256, with 282 of those active and 958 recovered, according to OSDH data. There have been 16 deaths in the county, all in Enid. The city increased its numbers by 28 for a total of 1,184 cases, with 266, a single-day decrease of 18, of those active. There have been 902 who have recovered, according to OSDH

Statewide, there have been 5,369 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 51, according to the OSDH Friday. Of those, 499 who have or were suspected of having the virus were in hospitals, a decrease of 10, as of OSDH's Friday evening Executive Report, with 186 of those in intensive care, a decrease of 22.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center was treating 10 patients who had the virus as of Friday. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 11 COVID-19-positive inpatients. There were 25 hospitalizations of patients who had  or were suspected of having the virus in the Northwest region of Oklahoma, according to the Executive Report.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Friday were five in Noble, four in Major, three in Blaine, two in Grant and one in Kingfisher. Woodward County saw a reduction of two cases. Case increases in cities and towns included three in Watonga and one each in Ames, Cleo Springs, Kingfisher, Nash, Okarche, Ringwood and Seiling according to OSDH.

State numbers

There have been 987,322 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 907,109, or 91.9% of those negative as of Friday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.7% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

The 18-35 age group made up 46% of Friday’s case increase with 435 additional positive tests. The age group makes up 36.5% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups were 163 in both the 36-49 and 50-64 age groups,87 in the 5-17 age group, 85 in the 65 and older age group and nine in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Friday were 1,448 in the 0-4 age group, 6,179 in the 5-17 age group, 24,675 in the 18-35 age group, 14,352 in the 36-49 age group, 11,809 in the 50-64 age group and 9,174 in the 65 and older age group. There were five listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.2. 

Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 35,795 have been women and 31,797 have been men. There were 50 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Friday.

Of the overall 888 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 711 have been 65 and older and 138 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 485, than women, 403, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

OSDH reports 74.9% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 370, or 41.3% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,317 cases among long-term care residents and 1,340 cases among staff, according to Thursday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 173 in Oklahoma County; 144 in Tulsa County; 67 in Cleveland County; 45 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 31 in McCurtain County; 25 in Creek County; 23 in Wagoner County; 22 in Delaware County; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Muskogee County; 16 each in Garfield and LeFlore counties; 13 each in Canadian, Kay and Osage counties; 12 each in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Carter, Greer and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Cherokee, Grady and Texas counties; five each in McClain, Okmulgee, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McIntosh, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Johnston, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Nowata counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Friday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,256 cases, 958 recovered, 282 active and 16 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 11, Sept. 10Sept. 4Aug. 29Aug. 272618151413, 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 293 cases, 258 recovered, 33 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 135 cases, 99 recovered and 36 active; Noble with 126 cases, 102 recovered, 22 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 95 cases, 72 recovered, 22 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 62 cases, 49 recovered, 12 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 33 cases, 26 recovered and seven active; Grant with 32 cases, 28 recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with 20 cases, 16 recovered and four active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,184 in Enid (266 active); 138 in Hennessey (12 active); 103 in Kingfisher (16 active); 94 in Woodward (25 active); 46 in Watonga (10 active); 35 in Okarche (three active); 31 in Fairview (five active); 28 in Mooreland (four active); 27 in Alva (seven active); 18 in Garber; 17 in Canton (nine active); 15 in Cashion; 15 in Ringwood (four active); 13 in Helena (three active); 12 each in Seiling and Waukomis (one active); 11 each in Lahoma (three active) and Medford (one active); nine in Dover (three active); eight in Fort Supply (seven active); seven each in Billings, Lamont, Pond Creek (one active); six each in Longdale and Okeene (two active); five each in Covington, Fairmont (four active), Kremlin (two active) and Orlando; four each in Ames (one active), Freedom, Hitchcock and Mulhall; three each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs (two active), Drummond, Jet, Marshall, Meno (one active), Nash (two active) and Wakita; two in Hillsdale; and one each in Deer Creek and Goltry, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 635 cases, with 490 recovered and seven deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 543 cases, with 406 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.11.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
TULSA 14891 144 13122 2020-09-11
OKLAHOMA 14872 173 13030 2020-09-11
CLEVELAND 4861 67 3812 2020-09-11
CANADIAN 1695 13 1498 2020-09-11
PAYNE 1686 5 1200 2020-09-11
MUSKOGEE 1524 18 1316 2020-09-11
ROGERS 1505 45 1242 2020-09-11
COMANCHE 1354 12 1231 2020-09-11
WAGONER 1300 23 1135 2020-09-11
TEXAS 1292 7 1175 2020-09-11
GARFIELD 1256 16 958 2020-09-11
MCCURTAIN 1129 31 946 2020-09-11
POTTAWATOMIE 1021 9 837 2020-09-11
CREEK 945 25 794 2020-09-11
WASHINGTON 899 40 762 2020-09-11
CHEROKEE 842 7 629 2020-09-11
LE FLORE 829 16 685 2020-09-11
OSAGE 724 13 638 2020-09-11
OKMULGEE 700 5 594 2020-09-11
BRYAN 696 3 594 2020-09-11
PITTSBURG 688 19 567 2020-09-11
OTTAWA 687 4 522 2020-09-11
SEQUOYAH 677 8 551 2020-09-11
MCCLAIN 672 5 566 2020-09-11
GRADY 644 7 521 2020-09-11
JACKSON 642 9 572 2020-09-11
CADDO 626 20 535 2020-09-11
DELAWARE 624 22 521 2020-09-11
ADAIR 518 10 394 2020-09-11
MAYES 484 10 388 2020-09-11
CARTER 455 8 398 2020-09-11
KAY 401 13 300 2020-09-11
CUSTER 388 0 332 2020-09-11
SEMINOLE 371 5 298 2020-09-11
LOGAN 352 1 296 2020-09-11
LINCOLN 344 9 291 2020-09-11
STEPHENS 304 4 238 2020-09-11
GARVIN 295 4 252 2020-09-11
KINGFISHER 293 2 258 2020-09-11
PONTOTOC 281 3 234 2020-09-11
MCINTOSH 268 4 225 2020-09-11
CHOCTAW 265 2 239 2020-09-11
HUGHES 256 4 209 2020-09-11
PAWNEE 229 3 211 2020-09-11
HASKELL 198 4 154 2020-09-11
CRAIG 185 1 124 2020-09-11
ATOKA 174 1 156 2020-09-11
BECKHAM 157 1 120 2020-09-11
MARSHALL 144 1 127 2020-09-11
LOVE 140 1 106 2020-09-11
WOODWARD 135 0 99 2020-09-11
PUSHMATAHA 134 1 125 2020-09-11
NOBLE 126 2 102 2020-09-11
LATIMER 122 2 108 2020-09-11
JOHNSTON 121 3 85 2020-09-11
NOWATA 119 2 95 2020-09-11
OKFUSKEE 119 3 92 2020-09-11
MURRAY 107 1 86 2020-09-11
BLAINE 95 1 72 2020-09-11
GREER 94 8 78 2020-09-11
TILLMAN 78 1 66 2020-09-11
COAL 65 0 59 2020-09-11
COTTON 62 2 28 2020-09-11
MAJOR 62 1 49 2020-09-11
KIOWA 56 2 44 2020-09-11
WASHITA 45 0 39 2020-09-11
BEAVER 44 0 44 2020-09-11
HARMON 43 0 36 2020-09-11
JEFFERSON 37 0 33 2020-09-11
WOODS 33 0 26 2020-09-11
GRANT 32 0 28 2020-09-11
DEWEY 29 1 19 2020-09-11
HARPER 24 0 18 2020-09-11
ALFALFA 20 0 16 2020-09-11
CIMARRON 18 0 14 2020-09-11
17 0 0 2020-09-11
ROGER MILLS 16 1 13 2020-09-11
ELLIS 6 0 6 2020-09-11

Oklahoma per city 9.11.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 12123 149 10730 2020-09-11
TULSA 10100 102 8956 2020-09-11
BROKEN ARROW 2725 30 2377 2020-09-11
NORMAN 2607 35 1869 2020-09-11
EDMOND 2113 21 1801 2020-09-11
OTHER*** 1609 12 1347 2020-09-11
STILLWATER 1394 3 956 2020-09-11
ENID 1184 16 902 2020-09-11
GUYMON 1024 7 939 2020-09-11
CLAREMORE 924 42 743 2020-09-11
YUKON 847 6 767 2020-09-11
MOORE 836 13 741 2020-09-11
LAWTON 813 11 722 2020-09-11
BARTLESVILLE 744 37 623 2020-09-11
JENKS 716 2 656 2020-09-11
TAFT 702 1 673 2020-09-11
OWASSO 700 2 600 2020-09-11
TAHLEQUAH 622 3 464 2020-09-11
ALTUS 582 9 520 2020-09-11
BIXBY 557 4 490 2020-09-11
MUSKOGEE 555 12 426 2020-09-11
SHAWNEE 538 8 432 2020-09-11
MCALESTER 492 17 403 2020-09-11
BROKEN BOW 467 22 383 2020-09-11
DURANT 433 1 368 2020-09-11
SAPULPA 418 8 352 2020-09-11
MIAMI 402 2 286 2020-09-11
SAND SPRINGS 382 4 318 2020-09-11
ARDMORE 377 6 331 2020-09-11
IDABEL 374 5 327 2020-09-11
LEXINGTON 355 3 314 2020-09-11
GLENPOOL 346 4 294 2020-09-11
STILWELL 345 8 248 2020-09-11
BETHANY 339 4 293 2020-09-11
CHICKASHA 328 4 248 2020-09-11
EL RENO 326 4 265 2020-09-11
PONCA CITY 313 10 233 2020-09-11
MCLOUD 294 1 270 2020-09-11
COWETA 292 13 255 2020-09-11
ANADARKO 284 5 244 2020-09-11
MUSTANG 283 2 252 2020-09-11
OKMULGEE 281 3 223 2020-09-11
SKIATOOK 275 8 237 2020-09-11
COLLINSVILLE 275 1 240 2020-09-11
GROVE 256 17 208 2020-09-11
CHOCTAW 251 3 210 2020-09-11
SALLISAW 248 2 207 2020-09-11
PURCELL 238 3 209 2020-09-11
ADA 227 1 188 2020-09-11
BLANCHARD 222 1 180 2020-09-11
CLINTON 216 0 189 2020-09-11
HENRYETTA 213 2 189 2020-09-11
WAGONER 203 5 174 2020-09-11
DUNCAN 201 2 158 2020-09-11
HUGO 197 2 178 2020-09-11
HOMINY 186 2 170 2020-09-11
POTEAU 186 2 154 2020-09-11
HEAVENER 185 6 160 2020-09-11
NOBLE 179 2 142 2020-09-11
HOLDENVILLE 179 3 147 2020-09-11
GUTHRIE 175 0 144 2020-09-11
CUSHING 175 2 150 2020-09-11
MULDROW 167 3 140 2020-09-11
SEMINOLE 159 3 125 2020-09-11
NEWCASTLE 158 2 129 2020-09-11
TUTTLE 156 2 133 2020-09-11
MIDWEST CITY 156 4 118 2020-09-11
BRISTOW 155 6 129 2020-09-11
WEWOKA 151 1 128 2020-09-11
WARR ACRES 148 0 137 2020-09-11
PRYOR CREEK 144 4 124 2020-09-11
HENNESSEY 138 2 124 2020-09-11
SPIRO 137 1 104 2020-09-11
ATOKA 135 0 122 2020-09-11
EUFAULA 135 2 110 2020-09-11
VINITA 133 1 85 2020-09-11
HINTON 126 0 122 2020-09-11
CLEVELAND 125 3 112 2020-09-11
WEATHERFORD 125 0 103 2020-09-11
STIGLER 125 3 100 2020-09-11
PAULS VALLEY 123 1 115 2020-09-11
CHECOTAH 123 2 108 2020-09-11
JAY 122 1 114 2020-09-11
TECUMSEH 121 0 77 2020-09-11
VIAN 118 2 93 2020-09-11
PIEDMONT 111 1 98 2020-09-11
CATOOSA 110 0 98 2020-09-11
LOCUST GROVE 107 0 82 2020-09-11
SPENCER 107 1 92 2020-09-11
CHANDLER 106 8 86 2020-09-11
HOOKER 105 0 100 2020-09-11
KINGFISHER 103 0 87 2020-09-11
AFTON 102 0 92 2020-09-11
ELK CITY 98 1 76 2020-09-11
MADILL 96 1 87 2020-09-11
SPERRY 96 2 78 2020-09-11
DEL CITY 95 0 75 2020-09-11
WOODWARD 94 0 69 2020-09-11
FORT GIBSON 92 4 73 2020-09-11
INOLA 91 3 68 2020-09-11
MOUNDS 90 2 79 2020-09-11
HARRAH 90 0 72 2020-09-11
WESTVILLE 86 2 76 2020-09-11
CALERA 85 0 73 2020-09-11
NICHOLS HILLS 84 0 66 2020-09-11
MANGUM 83 8 72 2020-09-11
MARIETTA 83 0 69 2020-09-11
HASKELL 83 1 72 2020-09-11
MANNFORD 81 3 64 2020-09-11
CHELSEA 81 0 72 2020-09-11
SALINA 80 1 63 2020-09-11
ROLAND 79 0 70 2020-09-11
DEWEY 79 1 71 2020-09-11
WRIGHT CITY 76 0 61 2020-09-11
NOWATA 76 2 60 2020-09-11
CHOUTEAU 75 5 58 2020-09-11
TALIHINA 75 3 65 2020-09-11
LINDSAY 72 2 62 2020-09-11
WYANDOTTE 71 1 59 2020-09-11
JONES 70 2 53 2020-09-11
PERKINS 69 1 55 2020-09-11
COMMERCE 69 0 59 2020-09-11
HULBERT 67 2 47 2020-09-11
VALLIANT 67 1 54 2020-09-11
TEXHOMA 66 0 59 2020-09-11
MORRIS 65 0 56 2020-09-11
POCOLA 65 3 56 2020-09-11
OKEMAH 65 1 44 2020-09-11
PRAGUE 64 0 58 2020-09-11
SULPHUR 63 1 54 2020-09-11
COLCORD 63 1 52 2020-09-11
PAWNEE 62 0 60 2020-09-11
WASHINGTON 61 0 51 2020-09-11
TISHOMINGO 60 2 39 2020-09-11
ANTLERS 60 1 56 2020-09-11
FREDERICK 59 1 54 2020-09-11
KELLYVILLE 57 2 52 2020-09-11
BEGGS 57 0 49 2020-09-11
WILBURTON 57 1 53 2020-09-11
OOLOGAH 56 0 51 2020-09-11
HARTSHORNE 55 0 52 2020-09-11
SAYRE 55 0 42 2020-09-11
HAWORTH 54 2 46 2020-09-11
COMANCHE 54 1 36 2020-09-11
STROUD 53 0 46 2020-09-11
WISTER 53 0 42 2020-09-11
PERRY 52 0 40 2020-09-11
GOODWELL 51 0 37 2020-09-11
KANSAS 49 2 38 2020-09-11
BINGER 48 9 37 2020-09-11
GORE 47 1 26 2020-09-11
WATONGA 46 0 36 2020-09-11
WALTERS 46 0 20 2020-09-11
KINGSTON 46 0 39 2020-09-11
COALGATE 45 0 40 2020-09-11
PAWHUSKA 45 0 41 2020-09-11
WETUMKA 44 0 37 2020-09-11
CADDO 43 0 35 2020-09-11
FAIRLAND 42 0 40 2020-09-11
MARLOW 42 0 38 2020-09-11
HOWE 41 0 34 2020-09-11
HOLLIS 41 0 34 2020-09-11
BLACKWELL 41 1 33 2020-09-11
LUTHER 40 0 33 2020-09-11
KIEFER 39 0 36 2020-09-11
APACHE 39 1 30 2020-09-11
PORTER 39 0 32 2020-09-11
CACHE 39 0 34 2020-09-11
QUAPAW 39 0 23 2020-09-11
MEAD 38 1 32 2020-09-11
BOKOSHE 38 0 33 2020-09-11
CRESCENT 38 0 35 2020-09-11
MEEKER 38 0 32 2020-09-11
DAVIS 38 0 32 2020-09-11
ELGIN 37 0 35 2020-09-11
WATTS 36 0 30 2020-09-11
COLBERT 36 0 34 2020-09-11
DRUMRIGHT 36 0 29 2020-09-11
QUINTON 36 0 30 2020-09-11
RED ROCK 36 1 30 2020-09-11
OKARCHE 35 0 32 2020-09-11
KONAWA 35 1 24 2020-09-11
WYNNEWOOD 33 1 21 2020-09-11
WAYNE 33 0 33 2020-09-11
KEOTA 33 0 24 2020-09-11
CARNEGIE 32 1 22 2020-09-11
WILSON 31 0 26 2020-09-11
FAIRVIEW 31 0 26 2020-09-11
BARNSDALL 31 2 21 2020-09-11
PORUM 30 1 27 2020-09-11
MAYSVILLE 30 0 23 2020-09-11
ARCADIA 29 0 24 2020-09-11
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-11
RAMONA 28 1 20 2020-09-11
MOORELAND 28 0 24 2020-09-11
WARNER 28 0 22 2020-09-11
ALVA 27 0 20 2020-09-11
BIG CABIN 27 1 22 2020-09-11
TALALA 27 0 24 2020-09-11
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-09-11
FORT COBB 26 0 20 2020-09-11
HOBART 25 1 17 2020-09-11
CAMERON 25 0 20 2020-09-11
ELMORE CITY 25 0 21 2020-09-11
WEBBERS FALLS 25 0 16 2020-09-11
DEWAR 24 0 22 2020-09-11
CLAYTON 24 0 23 2020-09-11
EARLSBORO 24 0 20 2020-09-11
LONE GROVE 23 1 21 2020-09-11
ADAIR 23 0 18 2020-09-11
BOSWELL 23 0 22 2020-09-11
PADEN 23 0 22 2020-09-11
WELCH 23 0 16 2020-09-11
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-11
TYRONE 22 0 17 2020-09-11
BLAIR 22 0 21 2020-09-11
BOKCHITO 21 1 16 2020-09-11
GERONIMO 21 0 19 2020-09-11
DEPEW 21 1 20 2020-09-11
DELAWARE 21 0 13 2020-09-11
WELLSTON 21 0 18 2020-09-11
OKTAHA 21 0 15 2020-09-11
GARVIN 21 0 16 2020-09-11
TONKAWA 20 0 16 2020-09-11
GLENCOE 20 0 18 2020-09-11
INDIAHOMA 19 0 13 2020-09-11
STRATFORD 19 0 13 2020-09-11
MCCURTAIN 19 1 11 2020-09-11
OLUSTEE 19 0 15 2020-09-11
MAUD 19 0 16 2020-09-11
GRACEMONT 19 1 18 2020-09-11
THOMAS 19 0 15 2020-09-11
CEMENT 18 0 13 2020-09-11
MINCO 18 0 18 2020-09-11
KREBS 18 1 10 2020-09-11
YALE 18 0 14 2020-09-11
GARBER 18 0 18 2020-09-11
RED OAK 18 0 14 2020-09-11
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 15 2020-09-11
FORT TOWSON 18 0 15 2020-09-11
CANTON 17 1 7 2020-09-11
ARKOMA 17 0 16 2020-09-11
NEWKIRK 17 1 12 2020-09-11
RUSH SPRINGS 17 0 15 2020-09-11
FLETCHER 17 0 15 2020-09-11
BOISE CITY 17 0 13 2020-09-11
JENNINGS 16 0 16 2020-09-11
STONEWALL 16 1 14 2020-09-11
TEMPLE 16 2 9 2020-09-11
MORRISON 16 0 13 2020-09-11
WELEETKA 16 1 12 2020-09-11
ASHER 16 0 14 2020-09-11
ALEX 16 0 12 2020-09-11
GANS 16 0 13 2020-09-11
RINGWOOD 15 0 11 2020-09-11
CYRIL 15 1 13 2020-09-11
RINGLING 15 0 12 2020-09-11
BLUEJACKET 15 0 5 2020-09-11
MILBURN 15 1 11 2020-09-11
TERLTON 15 0 13 2020-09-11
CANADIAN 15 0 10 2020-09-11
GEARY 15 0 14 2020-09-11
KIOWA 15 1 13 2020-09-11
CASHION 15 0 15 2020-09-11
SHADY POINT 14 0 10 2020-09-11
ALLEN 14 1 12 2020-09-11
WAURIKA 14 0 13 2020-09-11
BEAVER 14 0 14 2020-09-11
HELENA 13 0 10 2020-09-11
THACKERVILLE 13 0 9 2020-09-11
PAOLI 13 0 13 2020-09-11
PANAMA 13 1 10 2020-09-11
BUFFALO 13 0 9 2020-09-11
OILTON 13 1 5 2020-09-11
SEILING 12 0 12 2020-09-11
SPAVINAW 12 0 8 2020-09-11
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-11
SASAKWA 12 0 11 2020-09-11
CANEY 12 0 11 2020-09-11
KAW CITY 12 1 10 2020-09-11
LANGLEY 12 0 8 2020-09-11
ARAPAHO 12 0 12 2020-09-11
WAUKOMIS 12 0 11 2020-09-11
ACHILLE 12 0 11 2020-09-11
ROFF 12 0 10 2020-09-11
LOOKEBA 11 2 8 2020-09-11
LAHOMA 11 0 8 2020-09-11
LAVERNE 11 0 9 2020-09-11
CARNEY 11 0 10 2020-09-11
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-09-11
NEW CORDELL 11 0 10 2020-09-11
MEDFORD 11 0 10 2020-09-11
SNYDER 11 0 10 2020-09-11
HYDRO 11 0 10 2020-09-11
MANNSVILLE 11 0 9 2020-09-11
BENNINGTON 11 0 10 2020-09-11
AMBER 11 0 10 2020-09-11
KINTA 11 0 11 2020-09-11
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-11
OSAGE 10 0 9 2020-09-11
RIPLEY 10 0 8 2020-09-11
WANETTE 10 0 8 2020-09-11
LEHIGH 10 0 9 2020-09-11
SAVANNA 10 0 10 2020-09-11
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 9 2020-09-11
CHEYENNE 10 1 9 2020-09-11
SCHULTER 9 0 9 2020-09-11
KETCHUM 9 0 9 2020-09-11
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-09-11
KENEFIC 9 0 7 2020-09-11
OPTIMA 9 0 9 2020-09-11
DOVER 9 0 6 2020-09-11
VERDEN 8 0 7 2020-09-11
BOYNTON 8 0 6 2020-09-11
CROWDER 8 0 7 2020-09-11
UNION CITY 8 0 7 2020-09-11
SPRINGER 8 1 6 2020-09-11
SOPER 8 0 7 2020-09-11
LANGSTON 8 0 5 2020-09-11
NINNEKAH 8 0 7 2020-09-11
FORT SUPPLY 8 0 1 2020-09-11
BRAGGS 8 0 8 2020-09-11
GRANITE 8 0 4 2020-09-11
AGRA 8 1 6 2020-09-11
CALUMET 7 0 6 2020-09-11
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-09-11
HARDESTY 7 0 7 2020-09-11
POND CREEK 7 0 6 2020-09-11
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7 1 5 2020-09-11
LAMONT 7 0 7 2020-09-11
BOLEY 7 1 6 2020-09-11
BILLINGS 7 1 6 2020-09-11
POCASSET 7 0 7 2020-09-11
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-11
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-11
VELMA 7 1 5 2020-09-11
CORN 7 0 5 2020-09-11
RAVIA 7 0 5 2020-09-11
STUART 7 0 4 2020-09-11
RATTAN 7 0 6 2020-09-11
COUNCIL HILL 7 0 5 2020-09-11
WANN 6 0 6 2020-09-11
AVANT 6 0 5 2020-09-11
OKEENE 6 0 4 2020-09-11
BUTLER 6 0 4 2020-09-11
COYLE 6 0 6 2020-09-11
MARBLE CITY 6 0 4 2020-09-11
GRANDFIELD 6 0 1 2020-09-11
STRINGTOWN 6 1 5 2020-09-11
DUSTIN 6 0 5 2020-09-11
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-09-11
TRYON 6 0 6 2020-09-11
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-11
SPARKS 6 0 5 2020-09-11
FAIRMONT 5 0 1 2020-09-11
WHITEFIELD 5 0 3 2020-09-11
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-11
KREMLIN 5 0 3 2020-09-11
HANNA 5 0 3 2020-09-11
PITTSBURG 5 0 4 2020-09-11
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-11
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-11
LENAPAH 5 0 5 2020-09-11
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-09-11
LEEDEY 5 1 1 2020-09-11
DILL CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-11
DAVENPORT 5 0 2 2020-09-11
SAWYER 5 0 3 2020-09-11
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-11
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-09-11
ORLANDO 5 0 5 2020-09-11
FOSS 4 0 3 2020-09-11
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-09-11
AMES 4 0 3 2020-09-11
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-11
HAMMON 4 0 2 2020-09-11
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-11
INDIANOLA 4 0 3 2020-09-11
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-11
VICI 4 0 4 2020-09-11
MARLAND 4 0 3 2020-09-11
MULHALL 4 0 4 2020-09-11
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-11
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-11
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-11
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-11
BERNICE 4 0 4 2020-09-11
BRADLEY 3 0 3 2020-09-11
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-11
CHEROKEE 3 0 2 2020-09-11
ERICK 3 0 2 2020-09-11
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-11
SHIDLER 3 0 2 2020-09-11
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-09-11
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-09-11
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-11
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-09-11
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-09-11
SLICK 3 0 2 2020-09-11
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-09-11
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-11
MENO 3 0 2 2020-09-11
JET 3 0 3 2020-09-11
NASH 3 0 1 2020-09-11
GOLDSBY 3 0 2 2020-09-11
LONE WOLF 3 0 2 2020-09-11
CLEO SPRINGS 3 0 1 2020-09-11
THE VILLAGE 2 0 2 2020-09-11
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-11
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-11
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-11
ALDERSON 2 0 1 2020-09-11
BESSIE 2 0 1 2020-09-11
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-11
FOSTER 2 0 1 2020-09-11
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-09-11
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-11
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-11
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-11
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-11
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-09-11
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-09-11
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-11
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-11
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-11
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-11
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-11
CARTER 1 0 0 2020-09-11
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-11
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-11
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-11
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-11
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-11
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-11
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-11
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-11
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-11
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-11
DIBBLE 1 0 0 2020-09-11
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-11
BYARS 1 0 0 2020-09-11
PEORIA 1 0 0 2020-09-11
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-11
DEER CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-11
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-11
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-11
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-11

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 23 cases with 16 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks; 15 cases with 14 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 12 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; six recovered cases at The Arbors; three cases with two recovered each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier; two cases and one recovered case at Enid Senior Care and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Friday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two cases with one recovered at First Shamrock Care and 65 cases with 60 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing Center, in Kingfisher County; two cases with one recovered at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 14 recovered cases at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 15 cases with three recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

 

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

