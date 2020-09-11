OSDH: Garfield County stays in moderate "orange" risk for COVID; Enid schools remain in-person

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County remained in the moderate, or "orange," category for COVID-19 risk, according to the state Health Department, keeping many local students in classrooms, but one school in the Enid district has transitioned to a distance/virtual learning platform because of virus' spread.
Adams Elementary School will begin distance learning on Monday and continue in that manner until at least Sept. 24, according to Enid Public Schools. A person at the school who "had contact with almost all students on the campus earlier this week" has tested positive for COVID-19, according to district officials.
Students were sent home Friday with all personal belongings and a device to complete distance learning.
No other schools in the district will be moving to distance/virtual learning at this time.
Average new daily cases per 100,000 in Garfield County fell slightly from 49.14 reported Sept. 8 to 45.16 on Friday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health. The county is one of 45 marked in the moderate category, which gained another seven counties this week. Blaine, Kingfisher, Major and Woodward counties also remained in moderate risk.
There are 30 counties in the low, or "yellow," risk, including Grant, Woods and Alfalfa, the latter of which was in the moderate category last week, according to OSDH data. Ellis and Roger Mills counties in far western Oklahoma were the only two in the new normal, or "green," risk. There were no counties in the high, or "red," risk.
The moderate, or "orange," risk means Enid and Chisholm public schools, and other school districts adhering to the state's weekly risk assessment, will continue to meet in-person, based on guidelines adopted by their respective school boards.
Should the county reach more than 50 average new cases per day — or enter the “red alert” — those district will switch to virtual classes.
Enid Public Schools has 335 students and staff members in either close-contact quarantine or positive test isolation, according to contact tracing case totals updated on the district's website Friday. Of that total, 31 are in positive-test isolation, 24 students and seven staff members. In close-contact quarantine are 276 students and 28 staff members.
Enid High School has the most people in positive-test isolation at six, five students and one staff member, and in close-contact quarantine at 81, 79 students and two staff.
Coolidge and Monroe elementary schools each have one class quarantined.
Chisholm Public Schools has 164 students and staff in close-contact quarantine, with 128 of those at the elementary school. Three staff members at the elementary school are in positive-test quarantine.
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools reported one high school student has tested positive for COVID-19. However, no secondary students were in class last week, and the affected student also was not in class this week, the district said in a letter to parents, so the school will remain open.
Northern Oklahoma College Enid reported nine students were in primary-contact quarantine, and three were in positive-test isolation.
Daily report
Statewide, there was an increase of 942 COVID-19 cases, and 12 additional deaths, including that of a Garfield County woman in the 65 and older age group, were announced by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday. The OSDH did reduce the death total related to COVID-19 by one after learning the residence of a woman among the deaths announced Thursday was in Kansas rather than Garfield County as originally believed, according to the OSDH.
In addition to the Garfield County death, 11 others reported Friday were in the 65 and older age group: three women and one man from LeFlore County, three men from Rogers County, two men from Oklahoma County, a McClain County man and a Tulsa County woman. The death of a Kay County man in the 50-64 age group also was announced.
Cases in Garfield County increased Friday by 29 for a total of 1,256, with 282 of those active and 958 recovered, according to OSDH data. There have been 16 deaths in the county, all in Enid. The city increased its numbers by 28 for a total of 1,184 cases, with 266, a single-day decrease of 18, of those active. There have been 902 who have recovered, according to OSDH
Statewide, there have been 5,369 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 51, according to the OSDH Friday. Of those, 499 who have or were suspected of having the virus were in hospitals, a decrease of 10, as of OSDH's Friday evening Executive Report, with 186 of those in intensive care, a decrease of 22.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center was treating 10 patients who had the virus as of Friday. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 11 COVID-19-positive inpatients. There were 25 hospitalizations of patients who had or were suspected of having the virus in the Northwest region of Oklahoma, according to the Executive Report.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Friday were five in Noble, four in Major, three in Blaine, two in Grant and one in Kingfisher. Woodward County saw a reduction of two cases. Case increases in cities and towns included three in Watonga and one each in Ames, Cleo Springs, Kingfisher, Nash, Okarche, Ringwood and Seiling according to OSDH.
State numbers
There have been 987,322 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 907,109, or 91.9% of those negative as of Friday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.7% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
The 18-35 age group made up 46% of Friday’s case increase with 435 additional positive tests. The age group makes up 36.5% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups were 163 in both the 36-49 and 50-64 age groups,87 in the 5-17 age group, 85 in the 65 and older age group and nine in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Friday were 1,448 in the 0-4 age group, 6,179 in the 5-17 age group, 24,675 in the 18-35 age group, 14,352 in the 36-49 age group, 11,809 in the 50-64 age group and 9,174 in the 65 and older age group. There were five listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.2.
Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 35,795 have been women and 31,797 have been men. There were 50 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Friday.
Of the overall 888 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 711 have been 65 and older and 138 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 485, than women, 403, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
OSDH reports 74.9% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 370, or 41.3% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,317 cases among long-term care residents and 1,340 cases among staff, according to Thursday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 173 in Oklahoma County; 144 in Tulsa County; 67 in Cleveland County; 45 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 31 in McCurtain County; 25 in Creek County; 23 in Wagoner County; 22 in Delaware County; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Muskogee County; 16 each in Garfield and LeFlore counties; 13 each in Canadian, Kay and Osage counties; 12 each in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Carter, Greer and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Cherokee, Grady and Texas counties; five each in McClain, Okmulgee, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McIntosh, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Johnston, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Nowata counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Friday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,256 cases, 958 recovered, 282 active and 16 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 11, Sept. 10, Sept. 4, Aug. 29, Aug. 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 293 cases, 258 recovered, 33 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 135 cases, 99 recovered and 36 active; Noble with 126 cases, 102 recovered, 22 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 95 cases, 72 recovered, 22 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 62 cases, 49 recovered, 12 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 33 cases, 26 recovered and seven active; Grant with 32 cases, 28 recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with 20 cases, 16 recovered and four active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,184 in Enid (266 active); 138 in Hennessey (12 active); 103 in Kingfisher (16 active); 94 in Woodward (25 active); 46 in Watonga (10 active); 35 in Okarche (three active); 31 in Fairview (five active); 28 in Mooreland (four active); 27 in Alva (seven active); 18 in Garber; 17 in Canton (nine active); 15 in Cashion; 15 in Ringwood (four active); 13 in Helena (three active); 12 each in Seiling and Waukomis (one active); 11 each in Lahoma (three active) and Medford (one active); nine in Dover (three active); eight in Fort Supply (seven active); seven each in Billings, Lamont, Pond Creek (one active); six each in Longdale and Okeene (two active); five each in Covington, Fairmont (four active), Kremlin (two active) and Orlando; four each in Ames (one active), Freedom, Hitchcock and Mulhall; three each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs (two active), Drummond, Jet, Marshall, Meno (one active), Nash (two active) and Wakita; two in Hillsdale; and one each in Deer Creek and Goltry, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 635 cases, with 490 recovered and seven deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 543 cases, with 406 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 23 cases with 16 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks; 15 cases with 14 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 12 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; six recovered cases at The Arbors; three cases with two recovered each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier; two cases and one recovered case at Enid Senior Care and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Friday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two cases with one recovered at First Shamrock Care and 65 cases with 60 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing Center, in Kingfisher County; two cases with one recovered at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 14 recovered cases at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 15 cases with three recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.