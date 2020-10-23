ENID, Okla. — Garfield County and much of the state remained in the orange, or moderate, risk alert for COVID-19 as designated by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The county showed an increase in the number of average daily cases reported with 41.9 from Oct. 16 to Thursday as compared to 37.4 the prior week of Oct. 9-15, OSDH data shows.
Shortly after the OSDH released the average, Enid Public Schools announced it would maintain its in-person instruction. Both Enid and Chisholm districts in Garfield County have stated if the average daily cases are more than 50 per 100,000 in a given week it will turn to distance learning.
FULL OSDH WEEKLY REPORT (click to read)
Seventy-five of Oklahoma's 77 counties were in the moderate risk, with Noble County, east of Garfield, and Harmon County, in far southwest Oklahoma, falling into the yellow, or low, risk for COVID-19.
Daily report
The alert map was part of the daily email COVID-19 update by the OSDH, which also reported a single-day gain of 1,373 new cases and 13 more deaths in the state, including a man in the 65 and older group from Kingfisher County.
The 1.2% increase in cases statewide took the culumative number to 113,856, with 15,132 of those active, a single-day gain of 115, and 97,490, or 85.6%, recovered. The state has seen 1,234 total deaths caused by the virus or a complication of the virus, according to OSDH.
In addition to the Kingfisher County death, there were 10 others in the 65 and older age group: two men and a woman in Oklahoma County, a man and a woman in Tulsa County, women from Canadian, Cleveland and Jackson counties and men from Mayes and Payne counties. There also were deaths reported of a Beckham County man in the 50-64 age group and a Cleveland County man in the 36-49 age group.
Cumulative hospitalizations rose by 95 on Friday to top out at 8,265, according to OSDH. Of those, 956 were in hospitals, with 313 in intensive care, as of the OSDH Executive Report Thursday evening. There were 82 of 1,007, or 8%, of ICU beds available statewide, based on hospitals surveyed, with a 96% reporting compliance. Medical surgery beds were down to 14% availability, according to OSDH.
That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 48 hospitalizations on Thursday.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported Friday it had nine inpatients testing positive for the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 11 COVID-19-positive inpatients on Thursday.
Garfield County saw an increase of 29 COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 2,339, with 336 of those active, a single-day increase of two, and 1,978 recovered. Enid saw an increase of 26 cases for a total of 2,144, with 293 active and 1,826 recovered.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.