ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 103 new COVID-19 cases, including one in Garfield County, reported Saturday, but the number of cases declined in the past week by 8.2%, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
OSDH's weekly report shows 579 cases reported April 23-29, compared to 660 the week before. There also was a 4.6% decline in the number of those recovering and a 6.4% decline in deaths, according to the report.
No other new cases nor deaths were reported in Northwest Oklahoma Saturday. Officials with the regional OSDH office are expecting numbers to increase, however, as businesses begin to open again following the lifting of state and local restrictions.
Enid now has 16 of the county's 18 cases, according to OSDH. St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported it is treating two patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had no COVID-19 admissions, both as of Friday, according to hospital officials.
State numbers
There have been 3,851 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2.75% in the last 24 hours, and 238 deaths since the first official case was identified by OSDH on March 6.
Of the eight deaths reported Saturday, seven were 65 and older — six women in Oklahoma, Texas, Washington, Lincoln, Seminole and Caddo counties and one Tulsa County — and one Cleveland County woman in the 50-64 age range. Four of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while three were between Wednesday, April 29, and Thursday, April 30, according to OSDH on Saturday.
There have been 70,368 test specimens taken, to date, with 66,084, or just less than 94%, of those negative, according to OSDH on Saturday morning. Of the 3,851 Oklahomans testing positive, 2,554 have recovered, with 87 of those in the past day, and 236 are currently hospitalized, with 92 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH. There have been 743 cumulative hospitalizations in the state.
Of the 238 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 192, or 80.67%, have been 65 and older; 35, or 14.71%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 2.52%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 2.1%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 124 or 52.1%, than women, 114 or 47.9%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH. Seventy percent have had an underlying condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory diseases, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have died is 74.5, OSDH reports.
Deaths recorded per county in the state are 34 in Tulsa County; 33 in Oklahoma County; 30 in Cleveland County; 23 in Washington County; 15 in Wagoner County; 13 in Delaware County; eight each in Caddo and Osage counties; seven Kay County; six each in Creek and Greer counties; five in Muskogee County; four each in Mayes, Pottawatomie, Rogers counties; three each in Adair, Canadian and Sequoyah counties; two each in Comanche, Grady, McClain, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Seminole and Texas counties; and one each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Lincoln, Logan, Major, Ottawa, Payne and Stephens counties, according to OSDH data released Saturday morning.
Of the positive cases, there have been 43 in the 0-4 age range, 117 in the 5-17 age range, 795 in the 18-35 age range, 809 in the 36-49 age range, 901 in the 50-64 age range and 1,184 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Saturday. Two ages were listed as "unknown." The average age of those with COVID-19 is 52.4, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 2,186, or 56.76%, have been female, 1,663, or 43.18%, have been male and 2 have been reported as unknown gender.
Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 822 in Oklahoma County; 607 in Tulsa County; 430 in Cleveland County; 268 in Washington County; 172 in Texas County; 122 in Wagoner County; 98 in Canadian County; 91 in Delaware County; 84 in Comanche County; 80 in Creek County; 76 in Osage County; 74 in McClain; 65 each in Adair, Greer and Rogers counties; 64 in Caddo County; 51 in Pottawatomie County; 47 in Kay County; 44 in Payne County; 38 in Grady County; 35 in Pittsburg County; 34 in Ottawa County; 29 in Pawnee County; 27 each in Cherokee and Muskogee counties; 24 in Mayes County; 22 in Stephens County; 21 in Nowata County; 18 in Garfield County; 16 each in Jackson, Logan and Okmulgee counties; 14 each in Garvin and Lincoln counties; 13 each in Beaver, and LeFlore counties; 12 each in Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 11 in Craig County; 10 each in Custer and Pontotoc counties; nine in Bryan County; eight each in Kingfisher and McCurtain counties; six in Noble County; five each in Beckham, Cotton, Haskell, Kiowa and Latimer counties; three each in Carter, Choctaw, Johnston, Major and Woods counties; two each in Dewey, Grant, Jefferson, Love, Marshall, McIntosh, Murray and Tillman counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Harper, Okfuskee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties, according to OSDH information released Saturday morning.
Northwest Oklahoma numbers
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town include 16 in Enid; four in Kingfisher; three in Alva; two each in Fairview, Okarche and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Hennessey, Jet, Lahoma, Lamont, Laverne, Medford and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH.
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has recorded 18 cases, with eight recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has recorded eight cases, with seven recovered; Major county has recorded three cases, with one recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County has recorded three cases, with two recovered; Grant County has recorded two cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have recorded one case each, with both recovered. There have been no positive tests in Blaine County, according to OSDH as of Saturday morning.
Enid Mayor George Pankonin announced a three-phased plan to reopen Enid’s economy that began Friday and lifts the city's stay-at-home order for the public. The city continues to discourage non-essential travel outside of Garfield County and requires vulnerable people 65 and older or those with serious underlying medical issues, and anyone living with vulnerable people, to remain in their homes, except for work and essential activities.
Long-term care facilities
Two of the Enid cases are an employee and a resident with The Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Enid, who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Monday while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to officials with the facility.
State officials are hoping to get ahead of the virus by testing every resident and employee at Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities and nursing homes using a newly developed saliva method, a less-invasive test some are calling a "game changer."
The mandatory testing is expected to be completed in the next 30 days, will see more than 42,000 more tests administered.
The virus has hit Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard. Just more than 18% of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases have involved a resident or staff member, and 96 people have died, according to state data released Friday afternoon.
The OSDH weekly report released Friday there are 533 residents and 248 staff members of long-term care facilities who tested positive for COVID-19 in March and April. There are 85 residents and 1 staff member who tested positive who have died, according to OSDH.
There have been one resident and two staff members, including a Major County woman who died, testing positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher who tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and coughing, should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
