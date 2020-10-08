ENID, Okla. — Garfield County gained 49 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the state also saw its overall numbers climb by 1,212, with 10 more deaths reported, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The state's 1.3% increase in cases Thursday took the overall total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 95,564, with 13,190 of those active, a single-day gain of 124, and 81,289, or 85%, having recovered, including 1,078 since Wednesday's OSDH report. Overall, there have been 1,085 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, according to the OSDH.
Deaths reported Thursday included six men and four women, with eight in the 65 and older age group and two in the 50-54 age group. Counties of residence were three each in Cleveland and Tulsa and one each in LeFlore, McIntosh, Pushmataha and Rogers. OSDH reported technical difficulties on Thursday, with numbers coming later than normal on the website. There was no email update sent by the department that listed the deaths by age and gender per county.
New cases on Thursday brought Garfield County's total to 1,971 overall, with 363 active and 1,586 recovered. Enid has a cumulative 1821 cases — a gain of 42 — with 316 active and 1,483 recovered, according to OSDH.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday were nine in Kingfisher, eight in Major, four in Woodward, three each in Blaine and Grant and two in Alfalfa. Noble County saw a reduction of one case.
This story is developing and will be updated.
