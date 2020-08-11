OSDH: Garfield County gains 32 more cases of COVID-19; 13 additional deaths in state

ENID, Okla. — There were 765 new COVID-19 cases, 32 of those in Garfield County, and 13 additional deaths reported Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.7% single-day increase brings the cumulative case total to 44,728 according to OSDH website Tuesday morning. Since March, there have been 618 Oklahomans who have officially had COVID-19 listed as either the cause or contributor to their deaths, OSDH reports.
Deaths reported Tuesday included a Cleveland County man in the 50-64 age group and 12 in the 65 and older age group — two women from Canadian County and women from Caddo, Carter, Delaware, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and two men from Oklahoma County and men from Craig, Pittsburg and Rogers counties.
Of the total cases, 6917 were active, a single-day decrease of 63, and 37,193, or just more than 83%, have recovered, including 815 since Monday's report, according to OSDH. There were 150 active in Garfield County.
Other case increases on Tuesday in Northwest Oklahoma counties included four in Woodward, three each in Blaine and Noble and one each in Grant and Major. Kingfisher County saw a reduction of one case. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included 31 in Enid, three in Woodward, two in Watonga and one each in Ames, Longdale and Nash. Waukomis saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
There have been 3,625 cumulative hospitalizations in the state, a single day increase of 135, OSDH reported on Tuesday. Of those, 530 were currently hospitalized, with 218 in intensive care, according to the OSDH Executive report on Monday evening.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center is treating six patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, while Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has one patient with the virus.
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 242 reported Tuesday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 166 in the 36-49 group, 155 in the 50-64 group, 115 in the 65 and older group, 71 in the 5-17 group and 15 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,029 in the 0-4 age group, 3,961 in the 5-17 age group, 15,816 in the 18-35 age group, 9,810 in the 36-49 age group, 8,005 in the 50-64 age group and 6,105 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.
Of those testing positive, 23,407 have been female and 21,298 have been male. There were 23 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.
Of the overall 618 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 488 have been 65 and older and 103 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 336, than women, 282, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.2.
OSDH reports 75.7% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Nearly 43% of the deaths, 259, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,600 cases among long-term care residents and 925 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Monday evening.
Data shows deaths in 55 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 115 in Oklahoma County; 108 in Tulsa County; 56 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 20 in Delaware County; 17 each in Caddo and Rogers counties; 16 in Muskogee County; 14 in Creek County; 11 in Kay and Osage counties; 10 in Comanche County; nine each in Canadian and Pottawatomie counties; eight in Greer County; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six each in Adair and Mayes counties; five each in Carter, Garfield and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; three each in Ottawa, Pawnee, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Lincoln, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Craig, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Tuesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 492 cases, 337 recovered, 150 active and five deaths, including one reported Aug. 6, one reported July 28, one reported July 23, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 138 cases, 108 recovered and 30 active; Noble with 87 cases, 73 recovered, 14 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 45 cases, 37 recovered and eight active; Woodward with 41 cases, 37 recovered and seven active; Major with 35 cases, 25 recovered, nine active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 20 cases, 16 recovered and four active; Grant with 16 cases, 11 recovered and five active; and Alfalfa with three recovered cases.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 457 in Enid (136 active); 61 in Kingfisher (nine active); 40 in Hennessey (15 active); 35 in Woodward (five active); 27 in Okarche (three active); 20 in Watonga (seven active); 19 in Fairview (six active); 17 in Alva (four active); 13 in Cashion (one active); 10 in Waukomis (four active); nine in Garber (four active); six each in Lahoma (one active) and Ringwood; five each in Longdale (one active) and Pond Creek; four each in Billings (two active), Freedom, Medford and Seiling; three each in Dover, Lamont (one active) Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita (three active); two each in Canton, Drummond (two active), Helena, Hitchcock, Marshall, Mooreland and Meno; and one each in Ames, Cleo Springs, Covington, Fort Supply, Hillsdale (one active), Jet and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 256 cases, with 162 recovered and four deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 201 cases, with 155 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
