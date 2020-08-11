You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: Garfield County gains 32 more cases of COVID-19; 13 additional deaths in state

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read
COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 8.11.20

There have been 44,728 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in all 77 counties (shaded in red) and 618 deaths in 55 counties (shaded in orange), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — There were 765 new COVID-19 cases, 32 of those in Garfield County, and 13 additional deaths reported Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 1.7% single-day increase brings the cumulative case total to 44,728 according to OSDH website Tuesday morning. Since March, there have been 618 Oklahomans who have officially had COVID-19 listed as either the cause or contributor to their deaths, OSDH reports.

Deaths reported Tuesday included a Cleveland County man in the 50-64 age group and 12 in the 65 and older age group — two women from Canadian County and women from Caddo, Carter, Delaware, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and two men from Oklahoma County and men from Craig, Pittsburg and Rogers counties.

Of the total cases, 6917 were active, a single-day decrease of 63, and 37,193, or just more than 83%, have recovered, including 815 since Monday's report, according to OSDH. There were 150 active in Garfield County.

Other case increases on Tuesday in Northwest Oklahoma counties included four in Woodward, three each in Blaine and Noble and one each in Grant and Major. Kingfisher County saw a reduction of one case. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included 31 in Enid, three in Woodward, two in Watonga and one each in Ames, Longdale and Nash. Waukomis saw a reduction of one case.

State numbers 

There have been 3,625 cumulative hospitalizations in the state, a single day increase of 135, OSDH reported on Tuesday. Of those, 530 were currently hospitalized, with 218 in intensive care, according to the OSDH Executive report on Monday evening.

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center is treating six patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, while Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has one patient with the virus.

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 242 reported Tuesday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 166 in the 36-49 group, 155 in the 50-64 group, 115 in the 65 and older group, 71 in the 5-17 group and 15 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,029 in the 0-4 age group, 3,961 in the 5-17 age group, 15,816 in the 18-35 age group, 9,810 in the 36-49 age group, 8,005 in the 50-64 age group and 6,105 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.

Of those testing positive, 23,407 have been female and 21,298 have been male. There were 23 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.

Of the overall 618 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 488 have been 65 and older and 103 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 336, than women, 282, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.2.

OSDH reports 75.7% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Nearly 43% of the deaths, 259, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,600 cases among long-term care residents and 925 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Monday evening.

Data shows deaths in 55 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 115 in Oklahoma County; 108 in Tulsa County; 56 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 20 in Delaware County; 17 each in Caddo and Rogers counties; 16 in Muskogee County; 14 in Creek County; 11 in Kay and Osage counties; 10 in Comanche County; nine each in Canadian and Pottawatomie counties; eight in Greer County; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six each in Adair and Mayes counties; five each in Carter, Garfield and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; three each in Ottawa, Pawnee, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Lincoln, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Craig, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Tuesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 492 cases, 337 recovered, 150 active and five deaths, including one reported Aug. 6one reported July 28one reported July 23a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 138 cases, 108 recovered and 30 active; Noble with 87 cases, 73 recovered, 14 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 45 cases, 37 recovered and eight active; Woodward with 41 cases, 37 recovered and seven active; Major with 35 cases, 25 recovered, nine active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 20 cases, 16 recovered and four active; Grant with 16 cases, 11 recovered and five active; and Alfalfa with three recovered cases.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 457 in Enid (136 active); 61 in Kingfisher (nine active); 40 in Hennessey (15 active); 35 in Woodward (five active); 27 in Okarche (three active); 20 in Watonga (seven active); 19 in Fairview (six active); 17 in Alva (four active); 13 in Cashion (one active); 10 in Waukomis (four active); nine in Garber (four active); six each in Lahoma (one active) and Ringwood; five each in Longdale (one active) and Pond Creek; four each in Billings (two active), Freedom, Medford and Seiling; three each in Dover, Lamont (one active) Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita (three active); two each in Canton, Drummond (two active), Helena, Hitchcock, Marshall, Mooreland and Meno; and one each in Ames, Cleo Springs, Covington, Fort Supply, Hillsdale (one active), Jet and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 256 cases, with 162 recovered and four deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 201 cases, with 155 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

Oklahoma per county 8.11.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT
OKLAHOMA 10794 115 9089 2020-08-11
TULSA 10747 108 9163 2020-08-11
CLEVELAND 3048 56 2655 2020-08-11
CANADIAN 1238 9 1050 2020-08-11
TEXAS 1058 7 1032 2020-08-11
ROGERS 1020 17 754 2020-08-11
WAGONER 890 23 713 2020-08-11
MCCURTAIN 865 28 755 2020-08-11
COMANCHE 840 10 748 2020-08-11
PAYNE 754 4 645 2020-08-11
WASHINGTON 642 39 535 2020-08-11
CREEK 621 14 489 2020-08-11
JACKSON 527 7 459 2020-08-11
MUSKOGEE 520 16 389 2020-08-11
GARFIELD 492 5 337 2020-08-11
OKMULGEE 479 3 398 2020-08-11
BRYAN 465 1 365 2020-08-11
POTTAWATOMIE 459 9 348 2020-08-11
MCCLAIN 454 4 395 2020-08-11
CHEROKEE 449 2 297 2020-08-11
GRADY 445 7 394 2020-08-11
DELAWARE 438 20 364 2020-08-11
OSAGE 431 11 355 2020-08-11
CADDO 427 17 339 2020-08-11
OTTAWA 387 3 331 2020-08-11
PITTSBURG 377 4 200 2020-08-11
LE FLORE 360 1 236 2020-08-11
SEQUOYAH 354 4 234 2020-08-11
CARTER 349 5 287 2020-08-11
ADAIR 344 6 253 2020-08-11
MAYES 326 6 257 2020-08-11
KAY 251 11 206 2020-08-11
SEMINOLE 241 5 167 2020-08-11
GARVIN 235 4 199 2020-08-11
LOGAN 225 1 183 2020-08-11
CUSTER 209 0 187 2020-08-11
PONTOTOC 207 2 165 2020-08-11
STEPHENS 202 3 166 2020-08-11
MCINTOSH 194 1 155 2020-08-11
CHOCTAW 191 1 163 2020-08-11
LINCOLN 174 2 130 2020-08-11
PAWNEE 149 3 122 2020-08-11
HUGHES 141 2 102 2020-08-11
KINGFISHER 138 0 108 2020-08-11
MARSHALL 110 1 96 2020-08-11
PUSHMATAHA 109 0 91 2020-08-11
LATIMER 93 1 68 2020-08-11
NOBLE 87 2 73 2020-08-11
CRAIG 86 1 72 2020-08-11
GREER 83 8 69 2020-08-11
MURRAY 76 0 62 2020-08-11
ATOKA 76 0 65 2020-08-11
LOVE 75 0 65 2020-08-11
OKFUSKEE 71 1 49 2020-08-11
HASKELL 62 0 38 2020-08-11
BECKHAM 61 1 42 2020-08-11
TILLMAN 59 1 55 2020-08-11
NOWATA 58 1 55 2020-08-11
JOHNSTON 48 0 38 2020-08-11
BLAINE 45 0 37 2020-08-11
WOODWARD 41 0 34 2020-08-11
COAL 39 0 30 2020-08-11
BEAVER 37 0 37 2020-08-11
MAJOR 35 1 25 2020-08-11
JEFFERSON 33 0 28 2020-08-11
HARMON 32 0 20 2020-08-11
KIOWA 30 1 26 2020-08-11
WASHITA 29 0 24 2020-08-11
WOODS 20 0 16 2020-08-11
COTTON 19 2 15 2020-08-11
GRANT 16 0 11 2020-08-11
DEWEY 10 0 9 2020-08-11
HARPER 10 0 8 2020-08-11
ROGER MILLS 9 1 7 2020-08-11
ELLIS 5 0 4 2020-08-11
3 0 1 2020-08-11
ALFALFA 3 0 3 2020-08-11
CIMARRON 1 0 1 2020-08-11

Oklahoma per city 8.11.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT
OKLAHOMA CITY 8850 98 7387 2020-08-11
TULSA 7343 81 6299 2020-08-11
BROKEN ARROW 1881 24 1491 2020-08-11
EDMOND 1520 18 1337 2020-08-11
NORMAN 1500 31 1313 2020-08-11
GUYMON 870 7 851 2020-08-11
OTHER*** 850 8 695 2020-08-11
YUKON 666 5 570 2020-08-11
MOORE 644 12 564 2020-08-11
CLAREMORE 623 14 447 2020-08-11
LAWTON 617 9 555 2020-08-11
STILLWATER 595 3 520 2020-08-11
JENKS 594 0 569 2020-08-11
BARTLESVILLE 512 37 426 2020-08-11
ALTUS 476 7 417 2020-08-11
OWASSO 462 2 387 2020-08-11
ENID 457 5 316 2020-08-11
BROKEN BOW 379 22 338 2020-08-11
BIXBY 373 2 317 2020-08-11
MUSKOGEE 360 12 270 2020-08-11
TAHLEQUAH 327 2 213 2020-08-11
SHAWNEE 312 8 237 2020-08-11
DURANT 290 0 229 2020-08-11
SAPULPA 290 4 245 2020-08-11
ARDMORE 289 3 241 2020-08-11
IDABEL 288 4 248 2020-08-11
MCALESTER 274 4 141 2020-08-11
GLENPOOL 261 1 241 2020-08-11
BETHANY 254 1 225 2020-08-11
SAND SPRINGS 249 3 195 2020-08-11
CHICKASHA 228 4 204 2020-08-11
STILWELL 225 5 152 2020-08-11
COWETA 225 13 170 2020-08-11
MUSTANG 206 2 173 2020-08-11
MIAMI 206 3 189 2020-08-11
SKIATOOK 202 7 174 2020-08-11
PONCA CITY 197 8 171 2020-08-11
COLLINSVILLE 190 1 161 2020-08-11
OKMULGEE 185 2 152 2020-08-11
EL RENO 185 1 151 2020-08-11
PURCELL 182 3 153 2020-08-11
GROVE 182 17 149 2020-08-11
LEXINGTON 172 1 156 2020-08-11
CHOCTAW 164 2 138 2020-08-11
ADA 162 0 130 2020-08-11
ANADARKO 155 3 125 2020-08-11
HUGO 153 1 133 2020-08-11
SALLISAW 149 1 99 2020-08-11
HENRYETTA 148 1 127 2020-08-11
BLANCHARD 139 1 122 2020-08-11
DUNCAN 131 2 102 2020-08-11
WAGONER 131 5 106 2020-08-11
WARR ACRES 130 0 109 2020-08-11
CLINTON 125 0 111 2020-08-11
GUTHRIE 119 0 105 2020-08-11
HINTON 115 0 105 2020-08-11
NEWCASTLE 111 1 98 2020-08-11
NOBLE 111 1 94 2020-08-11
PRYOR CREEK 107 2 91 2020-08-11
WEWOKA 106 1 74 2020-08-11
TUTTLE 105 2 89 2020-08-11
PAULS VALLEY 104 1 95 2020-08-11
MIDWEST CITY 98 2 80 2020-08-11
BRISTOW 97 2 59 2020-08-11
HOLDENVILLE 97 2 73 2020-08-11
MULDROW 97 1 65 2020-08-11
SEMINOLE 96 3 65 2020-08-11
CUSHING 94 1 65 2020-08-11
CHECOTAH 93 1 80 2020-08-11
HOOKER 93 0 93 2020-08-11
EUFAULA 90 0 67 2020-08-11
JAY 87 1 83 2020-08-11
HEAVENER 87 0 53 2020-08-11
CATOOSA 84 0 62 2020-08-11
PIEDMONT 82 1 74 2020-08-11
MADILL 78 1 71 2020-08-11
MANGUM 78 8 66 2020-08-11
CLEVELAND 74 3 58 2020-08-11
AFTON 71 0 63 2020-08-11
SPENCER 71 1 58 2020-08-11
WEATHERFORD 70 0 63 2020-08-11
LOCUST GROVE 70 0 57 2020-08-11
POTEAU 69 0 47 2020-08-11
DEL CITY 69 0 55 2020-08-11
SPERRY 66 1 53 2020-08-11
WESTVILLE 66 1 56 2020-08-11
WRIGHT CITY 65 0 47 2020-08-11
INOLA 63 2 46 2020-08-11
KINGFISHER 61 0 52 2020-08-11
TALIHINA 61 1 43 2020-08-11
FORT GIBSON 61 3 48 2020-08-11
DEWEY 60 1 52 2020-08-11
VINITA 60 1 51 2020-08-11
LINDSAY 60 2 48 2020-08-11
MOUNDS 58 1 50 2020-08-11
HOMINY 57 2 43 2020-08-11
SALINA 56 1 37 2020-08-11
CALERA 55 0 43 2020-08-11
MCLOUD 55 1 40 2020-08-11
NICHOLS HILLS 54 0 50 2020-08-11
ATOKA 53 0 50 2020-08-11
CHELSEA 53 0 38 2020-08-11
HARRAH 52 0 43 2020-08-11
PAWNEE 52 0 44 2020-08-11
MARIETTA 51 0 46 2020-08-11
MANNFORD 50 1 37 2020-08-11
COMMERCE 50 0 45 2020-08-11
KELLYVILLE 48 2 40 2020-08-11
MORRIS 48 0 37 2020-08-11
CHOUTEAU 48 3 38 2020-08-11
SULPHUR 47 0 40 2020-08-11
FREDERICK 47 1 45 2020-08-11
WILBURTON 47 1 32 2020-08-11
ELK CITY 46 1 32 2020-08-11
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-08-11
JONES 46 1 35 2020-08-11
SPIRO 46 0 29 2020-08-11
TECUMSEH 45 0 32 2020-08-11
HASKELL 45 0 36 2020-08-11
ANTLERS 45 0 34 2020-08-11
TEXHOMA 45 0 40 2020-08-11
COLCORD 45 1 38 2020-08-11
WYANDOTTE 44 0 26 2020-08-11
VIAN 44 1 29 2020-08-11
PRAGUE 42 0 33 2020-08-11
HAWORTH 42 1 37 2020-08-11
BEGGS 42 0 38 2020-08-11
HULBERT 41 0 25 2020-08-11
VALLIANT 41 0 41 2020-08-11
OOLOGAH 41 0 39 2020-08-11
STROUD 40 0 26 2020-08-11
HENNESSEY 40 0 25 2020-08-11
CHANDLER 38 1 25 2020-08-11
STIGLER 37 0 21 2020-08-11
PERKINS 37 0 33 2020-08-11
WASHINGTON 36 0 35 2020-08-11
MARLOW 35 0 31 2020-08-11
WOODWARD 35 0 30 2020-08-11
PERRY 34 0 30 2020-08-11
KIEFER 32 0 29 2020-08-11
WETUMKA 32 0 19 2020-08-11
KINGSTON 32 0 25 2020-08-11
OKEMAH 31 0 21 2020-08-11
COMANCHE 31 1 30 2020-08-11
HARTSHORNE 31 0 17 2020-08-11
PAWHUSKA 31 0 27 2020-08-11
NOWATA 30 1 29 2020-08-11
COALGATE 30 0 22 2020-08-11
FAIRLAND 29 0 25 2020-08-11
HOLLIS 29 0 19 2020-08-11
DAVIS 29 0 22 2020-08-11
MEAD 28 1 18 2020-08-11
CACHE 28 0 23 2020-08-11
OCHELATA 28 1 21 2020-08-11
OKARCHE 27 0 24 2020-08-11
RED ROCK 27 1 22 2020-08-11
ELGIN 27 0 26 2020-08-11
WAYNE 27 0 24 2020-08-11
CADDO 27 0 19 2020-08-11
BLACKWELL 26 1 18 2020-08-11
ROLAND 26 0 15 2020-08-11
GORE 26 1 20 2020-08-11
FAIRFAX 25 0 20 2020-08-11
BOKOSHE 25 0 20 2020-08-11
COLBERT 24 0 21 2020-08-11
CLAYTON 23 0 18 2020-08-11
KANSAS 23 0 12 2020-08-11
MEEKER 23 0 18 2020-08-11
APACHE 22 1 16 2020-08-11
COPAN 22 0 16 2020-08-11
BARNSDALL 22 2 18 2020-08-11
WATTS 22 0 20 2020-08-11
CRESCENT 22 0 9 2020-08-11
WISTER 21 0 18 2020-08-11
PORUM 21 1 14 2020-08-11
LUTHER 21 0 20 2020-08-11
WILSON 21 0 15 2020-08-11
POCOLA 21 0 16 2020-08-11
WATONGA 20 0 13 2020-08-11
FORT COBB 20 0 15 2020-08-11
MAYSVILLE 20 0 16 2020-08-11
ELMORE CITY 19 0 18 2020-08-11
WYNNEWOOD 19 1 14 2020-08-11
BLAIR 19 0 15 2020-08-11
FAIRVIEW 19 0 13 2020-08-11
PORTER 18 0 16 2020-08-11
ARCADIA 18 0 16 2020-08-11
LONE GROVE 18 1 16 2020-08-11
TISHOMINGO 18 0 13 2020-08-11
CAMERON 18 0 12 2020-08-11
BIG CABIN 17 1 12 2020-08-11
KONAWA 17 1 12 2020-08-11
ALVA 17 0 13 2020-08-11
TYRONE 17 0 15 2020-08-11
HOWE 17 0 6 2020-08-11
PADEN 17 0 12 2020-08-11
MAUD 17 0 15 2020-08-11
GRACEMONT 16 0 8 2020-08-11
GARVIN 16 0 15 2020-08-11
WEBBERS FALLS 16 0 9 2020-08-11
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-08-11
DEWAR 16 0 10 2020-08-11
QUAPAW 16 0 10 2020-08-11
TALALA 15 0 11 2020-08-11
GERONIMO 15 0 10 2020-08-11
GLENCOE 15 0 15 2020-08-11
KEOTA 14 0 6 2020-08-11
TONKAWA 14 0 10 2020-08-11
EARLSBORO 14 0 12 2020-08-11
WELEETKA 14 0 10 2020-08-11
CARNEGIE 14 1 8 2020-08-11
MINCO 14 0 12 2020-08-11
SAYRE 13 0 10 2020-08-11
WALTERS 13 0 12 2020-08-11
CASHION 13 0 12 2020-08-11
RAMONA 13 0 12 2020-08-11
FORT TOWSON 13 0 11 2020-08-11
KIOWA 13 0 5 2020-08-11
YALE 13 0 12 2020-08-11
GOODWELL 13 0 13 2020-08-11
ADAIR 13 0 9 2020-08-11
CYRIL 12 1 9 2020-08-11
INDIAHOMA 12 0 8 2020-08-11
WELLSTON 12 0 10 2020-08-11
GEARY 12 0 11 2020-08-11
STONEWALL 12 1 9 2020-08-11
WAURIKA 12 0 9 2020-08-11
TIPTON 12 0 10 2020-08-11
ALLEN 12 1 7 2020-08-11
CEMENT 12 0 9 2020-08-11
BOSWELL 11 0 8 2020-08-11
BOKCHITO 11 0 8 2020-08-11
DRUMRIGHT 11 0 7 2020-08-11
RINGLING 11 0 10 2020-08-11
RUSH SPRINGS 11 0 11 2020-08-11
QUINTON 11 0 9 2020-08-11
ALEX 11 0 11 2020-08-11
JENNINGS 11 0 10 2020-08-11
HOBART 10 0 9 2020-08-11
WARNER 10 0 8 2020-08-11
WELCH 10 0 10 2020-08-11
STRATFORD 10 0 6 2020-08-11
ASHER 10 0 6 2020-08-11
KAW CITY 10 1 5 2020-08-11
NEWKIRK 10 1 6 2020-08-11
BURNS FLAT 10 0 9 2020-08-11
WAUKOMIS 10 0 6 2020-08-11
DEPEW 10 1 8 2020-08-11
GANS 10 0 5 2020-08-11
FLETCHER 10 0 9 2020-08-11
OKTAHA 9 0 6 2020-08-11
SAVANNA 9 0 4 2020-08-11
BENNINGTON 9 0 9 2020-08-11
GARBER 9 0 5 2020-08-11
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-08-11
HEALDTON 9 0 6 2020-08-11
TAFT 9 0 6 2020-08-11
RED OAK 9 0 6 2020-08-11
ROFF 9 0 8 2020-08-11
DELAWARE 9 0 8 2020-08-11
MORRISON 9 0 8 2020-08-11
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 9 2020-08-11
BEAVER 9 0 9 2020-08-11
WANETTE 9 0 8 2020-08-11
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-08-11
CANADIAN 8 0 4 2020-08-11
KREBS 8 0 4 2020-08-11
ARKOMA 8 0 4 2020-08-11
HAILEYVILLE 8 0 4 2020-08-11
AMBER 8 0 7 2020-08-11
CHEYENNE 8 1 6 2020-08-11
PAOLI 8 0 7 2020-08-11
OPTIMA 8 0 8 2020-08-11
CARNEY 7 0 4 2020-08-11
SHADY POINT 7 0 7 2020-08-11
LEHIGH 7 0 7 2020-08-11
VERDEN 7 0 6 2020-08-11
SASAKWA 7 0 5 2020-08-11
OSAGE 7 0 7 2020-08-11
DISNEY 7 0 4 2020-08-11
LOOKEBA 7 2 4 2020-08-11
MCCURTAIN 7 0 7 2020-08-11
SPAVINAW 7 0 5 2020-08-11
LANGLEY 6 0 4 2020-08-11
ACHILLE 6 0 6 2020-08-11
SPRINGER 6 1 3 2020-08-11
THOMAS 6 0 5 2020-08-11
RINGWOOD 6 0 6 2020-08-11
CANEY 6 0 6 2020-08-11
RIPLEY 6 0 5 2020-08-11
LAHOMA 6 0 5 2020-08-11
POCASSET 6 0 6 2020-08-11
UNION CITY 6 0 5 2020-08-11
LAVERNE 6 0 5 2020-08-11
CROWDER 6 0 4 2020-08-11
PANAMA 6 0 6 2020-08-11
TEMPLE 6 2 3 2020-08-11
SNYDER 6 0 5 2020-08-11
BURBANK 6 0 3 2020-08-11
NINNEKAH 6 0 4 2020-08-11
PRUE 6 0 5 2020-08-11
BOYNTON 5 0 4 2020-08-11
OAKS 5 0 3 2020-08-11
KENEFIC 5 0 3 2020-08-11
ARAPAHO 5 0 5 2020-08-11
THACKERVILLE 5 0 3 2020-08-11
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-08-11
AVANT 5 0 1 2020-08-11
HYDRO 5 0 4 2020-08-11
TERLTON 5 0 5 2020-08-11
POND CREEK 5 0 5 2020-08-11
AGRA 5 1 4 2020-08-11
CASTLE 5 0 3 2020-08-11
LONGDALE 5 0 4 2020-08-11
WANN 5 0 5 2020-08-11
COUNCIL HILL 5 0 3 2020-08-11
GOULD 4 0 2 2020-08-11
KETCHUM 4 0 3 2020-08-11
CALUMET 4 0 4 2020-08-11
RATLIFF CITY 4 0 4 2020-08-11
HANNA 4 0 2 2020-08-11
RATTAN 4 0 4 2020-08-11
ORLANDO 4 0 4 2020-08-11
LENAPAH 4 0 3 2020-08-11
SHATTUCK 4 0 4 2020-08-11
BILLINGS 4 1 1 2020-08-11
DILL CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-11
BRAGGS 4 0 4 2020-08-11
WYNONA 4 0 3 2020-08-11
SEILING 4 0 4 2020-08-11
MARBLE CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-11
HARDESTY 4 0 4 2020-08-11
BOLEY 4 1 3 2020-08-11
STRINGTOWN 4 0 3 2020-08-11
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-08-11
NEW CORDELL 4 0 4 2020-08-11
BUFFALO 4 0 3 2020-08-11
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 3 2020-08-11
MILBURN 4 0 1 2020-08-11
MEDFORD 4 0 4 2020-08-11
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-08-11
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-08-11
KINTA 3 0 3 2020-08-11
CORN 3 0 2 2020-08-11
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-08-11
OKEENE 3 0 3 2020-08-11
BERNICE 3 0 3 2020-08-11
VICI 3 0 3 2020-08-11
LANGSTON 3 0 3 2020-08-11
PITTSBURG 3 0 2 2020-08-11
TRYON 3 0 3 2020-08-11
STUART 3 0 3 2020-08-11
DOVER 3 0 2 2020-08-11
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-08-11
LAMONT 3 0 2 2020-08-11
SOPER 3 0 2 2020-08-11
BLUEJACKET 3 0 1 2020-08-11
WAKITA 3 0 0 2020-08-11
BUTLER 3 0 3 2020-08-11
CALVIN 3 0 3 2020-08-11
MILLERTON 3 0 3 2020-08-11
GRANITE 3 0 2 2020-08-11
SCHULTER 3 0 3 2020-08-11
LAMAR 3 0 3 2020-08-11
MULHALL 3 0 3 2020-08-11
LEEDEY 2 0 1 2020-08-11
HITCHCOCK 2 0 2 2020-08-11
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-08-11
VELMA 2 0 0 2020-08-11
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-08-11
GOLDSBY 2 0 1 2020-08-11
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-08-11
MARSHALL 2 0 2 2020-08-11
RAVIA 2 0 2 2020-08-11
SHIDLER 2 0 1 2020-08-11
TUPELO 2 0 1 2020-08-11
HELENA 2 0 2 2020-08-11
MARLAND 2 0 2 2020-08-11
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-08-11
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-08-11
SAWYER 2 0 2 2020-08-11
BRADLEY 2 0 2 2020-08-11
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-08-11
MENO 2 0 2 2020-08-11
HALLETT 2 0 1 2020-08-11
DRUMMOND 2 0 0 2020-08-11
EAKLY 2 0 0 2020-08-11
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-08-11
FOSS 2 0 1 2020-08-11
CANTON 2 0 2 2020-08-11
CANUTE 2 0 1 2020-08-11
OILTON 2 1 1 2020-08-11
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-08-11
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-08-11
MOORELAND 2 0 2 2020-08-11
BOWLEGS 2 0 2 2020-08-11
INDIANOLA 2 0 1 2020-08-11
ROCKY 1 0 0 2020-08-11
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-11
SPARKS 1 0 1 2020-08-11
HAMMON 1 0 1 2020-08-11
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-08-11
ERICK 1 0 0 2020-08-11
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-08-11
JET 1 0 1 2020-08-11
COVINGTON 1 0 1 2020-08-11
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-08-11
DUSTIN 1 0 0 2020-08-11
HILLSDALE 1 0 0 2020-08-11
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-08-11
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-08-11
AMES 1 0 0 2020-08-11
COYLE 1 0 1 2020-08-11
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-08-11
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-08-11
GAGE 1 0 0 2020-08-11
NASH 1 0 0 2020-08-11
FOYIL 1 0 1 2020-08-11
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-08-11
FOSTER 1 0 0 2020-08-11
LONE WOLF 1 0 1 2020-08-11
MILL CREEK 1 0 1 2020-08-11
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-08-11
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1 2020-08-11
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1 2020-08-11
BOISE CITY 1 0 1 2020-08-11
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1 2020-08-11
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-08-11

