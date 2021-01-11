daily update 1.11.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 3,885 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Monday as Garfield County distributed hundreds of vaccine doses at Oakwood Mall to health care workers and senior citizens.

Maggie Jackson, regional director of community engagement and planning for Oklahoma State Department of Health, said in an email that the vaccine is still only available for health care workers, first responders and those over the age of 65, and she encouraged those who did not qualify or register through Sign Up Genius to not show up to the vaccination events.

"Our event today filled up within minutes," Jackson said in the email. "We have received thousands of calls and messages, and we know that people are very urgently wanting to get access to the vaccine. Our staff is working very hard to make sure we get as much vaccine to our communities as soon as we can."

The Health Department is asking the community to be patient with its staff due to the "enormous demand" for the vaccine and to not call the department for vaccines at this time.

Starting on Jan. 18, Garfield County Health Department will be offering the vaccine on most weekdays at the mall. Vaccine appointments are being posted this week on the state vaccine portal, which is open to every Oklahoman. The portal will inform residents of what phase they are estimated to receive the vaccine and update with emails in the future. To pre-enroll to be notified about future appointments through the portal, go to vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. Oklahomans also can call 211 to get assistance. 

"We are thankful and excited to be a part of this enormous effort to turn the corner on COVID-19," Jackson said in the email.

Monday's 1.2% increase in cases brought the total cumulative number to 335,247, with 43,163 of those active, a single-day increase of 207, and 289,309 recovered, an increase of 3,664 since Sunday, according to OSDH data.

Statewide, there have been 2,775 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

Of the 14 deaths reported Monday, 11 were in the 65 and older age group: one man and one woman in Cleveland County, one Logan County woman, three Oklahoma County men, one Pushmataha County man, one woman and one man in Stephens County and two Tulsa County women. The other three deaths were two women and one man in the 50-64 age group from Oklahoma County.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 18,885, according to OSDH on Monday.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Monday it was treating 15 patients with the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center also reported 15 COVID-19-positive patients. No deaths were reported by the hospitals.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 58 Monday for a total of 6,058, with 613 active and 5,399, or 89.1%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

The majority of the cases, 5,341, or 88.1%, have been in Enid, with 542 active cases in the city and 4,756 recovered. Of the county's 46 deaths, 43 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included 47 in Woodward, 15 in Kingfisher, four in Noble, two in Woods, one in Alfalfa, seven in Major, 16 in Blaine and four in Grant.

There have been 177,426 Oklahoma women and 157,750 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Monday. There were 71 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,116 in the 0-4 age group, 35,468 in the 5-17 age group, 106,126 in the 18-35 age group, 73,050 in the 36-49 age group, 65,255 in the 50-64 age group and 49,174 in the 65 and older age group. There were 58 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,775 deaths in the state, 2,213 have been 65 and older and 436 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.46% of the total. There have been 99 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 26 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,575, than women, 1,200, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 473 in Oklahoma; 457 in Tulsa; 173 in Cleveland; 88 in Rogers; 78 in Comanche; 72 in Creek; 66 in Washington; 57 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 56 in Muskogee; 52 in Wagoner; 46 each in Delaware and Garfield; 44 in Kay; 41 each in Caddo and Pottawatomie; 40 in Bryan; 39 in Grady; 38 each in Custer and Jackson; 36 in Lincoln; 33 each in Le Flore and Payne; 32 in Ottawa; 31 in Osage; 30 each in McClain and Okmulgee; 29 in Stephens; 27 each in Mayes and Pontotoc; 25 in Pittsburg; 23 in Beckham; 21 each in Cherokee and Seminole; 20 each in Garvin and Sequoyah; 19 in Carter; 18 each in McIntosh and Texas; 16 in Pawnee; 15 each in Adair, Logan and Okfuskee; 12 each in Kingfisher and Kiowa; 11 each in Cotton, Johnston and Murray; 10 each in Hughes, Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; nine in Greer; eight in Love; seven each in Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Latimer, Marshall, Noble and Pushmataha; six each in Coal and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Grant and Woods; four each in Blaine, Jefferson and Major; three each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Harper and Washita; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,707 cases, 2,471 recovered, 226 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,623 cases, 1,459 recovered, 152 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,102 cases, 964 recovered, 131 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 1,062 cases, 964 recovered, 93 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 987 cases, 923 recovered, 59 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.

• Major with 792 cases, 701 recovered, 87 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 762 cases, 662 recovered, 96 active and four deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 436 cases, 382 recovered, 49 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 2,516 cases, with 2,171 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,861 cases, with 2,524 recovered and 15 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

There have been 46 deaths in Garfield County, with 43 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 38 Monday, with 117 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Monday on its website that there were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included one and five at Enid Community, and there were 201 in quarantine at James Crabtree and two at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 65661 473 57674 2021-01-11
TULSA 54764 457 47576 2021-01-11
CLEVELAND 22325 173 19025 2021-01-11
CANADIAN 12437 57 11005 2021-01-11
COMANCHE 8084 78 6894 2021-01-11
ROGERS 7759 88 6501 2021-01-11
MUSKOGEE 7446 56 6341 2021-01-11
PAYNE 6862 33 6082 2021-01-11
POTTAWATOMIE 6400 41 5531 2021-01-11
GARFIELD 6058 46 5399 2021-01-11
WAGONER 5581 52 4672 2021-01-11
CREEK 4775 72 4038 2021-01-11
BRYAN 4564 40 3872 2021-01-11
GRADY 4536 39 3992 2021-01-11
CHEROKEE 4396 21 3553 2021-01-11
LE FLORE 4181 33 3624 2021-01-11
MCCLAIN 4090 30 3519 2021-01-11
CARTER 4027 19 2962 2021-01-11
KAY 3913 44 3281 2021-01-11
PONTOTOC 3677 27 3109 2021-01-11
STEPHENS 3616 29 3031 2021-01-11
WASHINGTON 3598 66 3084 2021-01-11
PITTSBURG 3524 25 3023 2021-01-11
OSAGE 3502 31 2993 2021-01-11
DELAWARE 3491 46 2885 2021-01-11
CUSTER 3402 38 3024 2021-01-11
MCCURTAIN 3190 57 2784 2021-01-11
TEXAS 3140 18 2930 2021-01-11
CADDO 3138 41 2747 2021-01-11
LOGAN 3086 15 2621 2021-01-11
OTTAWA 3071 32 2726 2021-01-11
SEQUOYAH 3036 20 2484 2021-01-11
OKMULGEE 2959 30 2517 2021-01-11
MAYES 2949 27 2483 2021-01-11
GARVIN 2764 20 2341 2021-01-11
WOODWARD 2707 10 2471 2021-01-11
JACKSON 2523 38 2267 2021-01-11
LINCOLN 2443 36 2096 2021-01-11
ADAIR 2273 15 1773 2021-01-11
BECKHAM 2206 23 1943 2021-01-11
SEMINOLE 2112 21 1767 2021-01-11
CRAIG 1631 7 1420 2021-01-11
KINGFISHER 1623 12 1459 2021-01-11
MCINTOSH 1542 18 1253 2021-01-11
OKFUSKEE 1533 15 1357 2021-01-11
ATOKA 1451 3 1290 2021-01-11
MURRAY 1443 11 1169 2021-01-11
MARSHALL 1396 7 1157 2021-01-11
CHOCTAW 1268 7 1076 2021-01-11
PAWNEE 1252 16 1047 2021-01-11
LOVE 1151 8 928 2021-01-11
NOBLE 1102 7 964 2021-01-11
WOODS 1062 5 964 2021-01-11
JOHNSTON 1025 11 834 2021-01-11
HASKELL 992 7 850 2021-01-11
ALFALFA 987 5 923 2021-01-11
HUGHES 911 10 798 2021-01-11
WASHITA 887 3 782 2021-01-11
NOWATA 821 10 668 2021-01-11
PUSHMATAHA 800 7 649 2021-01-11
MAJOR 792 4 701 2021-01-11
BLAINE 762 4 662 2021-01-11
LATIMER 627 7 537 2021-01-11
TILLMAN 623 10 539 2021-01-11
KIOWA 617 12 548 2021-01-11
COAL 560 6 476 2021-01-11
JEFFERSON 546 4 442 2021-01-11
COTTON 489 11 410 2021-01-11
DEWEY 462 3 421 2021-01-11
GRANT 436 5 382 2021-01-11
GREER 412 9 375 2021-01-11
HARPER 369 3 342 2021-01-11
BEAVER 337 3 309 2021-01-11
ELLIS 320 1 301 2021-01-11
ROGER MILLS 296 6 240 2021-01-11
HARMON 245 0 225 2021-01-11
CIMARRON 112 1 104 2021-01-11
99 0 67 2021-01-11

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 49755 375 43568 2021-01-11
TULSA 32867 302 28655 2021-01-11
EDMOND 13198 67 11515 2021-01-11
BROKEN ARROW 11864 91 10228 2021-01-11
NORMAN 10674 92 9199 2021-01-11
OTHER*** 6853 38 5895 2021-01-11
YUKON 6740 21 5925 2021-01-11
LAWTON 5496 61 4657 2021-01-11
ENID 5341 43 4756 2021-01-11
STILLWATER 4939 15 4408 2021-01-11
MOORE 4836 28 4157 2021-01-11
CLAREMORE 4580 68 3855 2021-01-11
OWASSO 3962 20 3355 2021-01-11
MUSKOGEE 3958 45 3215 2021-01-11
SHAWNEE 3955 30 3433 2021-01-11
TAHLEQUAH 3143 14 2550 2021-01-11
ARDMORE 3020 14 2238 2021-01-11
ADA 3013 21 2542 2021-01-11
PONCA CITY 2907 25 2427 2021-01-11
BARTLESVILLE 2831 55 2444 2021-01-11
DURANT 2734 23 2310 2021-01-11
BIXBY 2516 15 2201 2021-01-11
MCALESTER 2489 22 2152 2021-01-11
SAND SPRINGS 2372 23 1993 2021-01-11
GUYMON 2351 18 2183 2021-01-11
DUNCAN 2260 19 1888 2021-01-11
JENKS 2149 14 1891 2021-01-11
SAPULPA 2126 32 1845 2021-01-11
ALTUS 2105 35 1903 2021-01-11
EL RENO 2075 13 1915 2021-01-11
MUSTANG 2015 17 1774 2021-01-11
GUTHRIE 1862 9 1577 2021-01-11
CHICKASHA 1857 23 1629 2021-01-11
COLLINSVILLE 1769 10 1485 2021-01-11
CHOCTAW 1746 10 1481 2021-01-11
MIAMI 1734 21 1541 2021-01-11
BLANCHARD 1682 8 1462 2021-01-11
TAFT 1562 2 1545 2021-01-11
BETHANY 1557 14 1377 2021-01-11
STILWELL 1542 13 1186 2021-01-11
WOODWARD 1503 7 1311 2021-01-11
CLINTON 1499 20 1320 2021-01-11
WEATHERFORD 1469 14 1328 2021-01-11
COWETA 1388 18 1202 2021-01-11
ELK CITY 1338 12 1164 2021-01-11
SKIATOOK 1272 8 1097 2021-01-11
VINITA 1269 6 1100 2021-01-11
OKMULGEE 1217 15 1006 2021-01-11
GROVE 1207 30 1028 2021-01-11
GLENPOOL 1192 10 993 2021-01-11
POTEAU 1191 9 1058 2021-01-11
SALLISAW 1191 9 995 2021-01-11
TUTTLE 1169 7 1045 2021-01-11
PURCELL 1140 11 970 2021-01-11
CUSHING 1135 8 1009 2021-01-11
PRYOR CREEK 1122 14 934 2021-01-11
BROKEN BOW 1120 29 968 2021-01-11
ATOKA 1118 2 994 2021-01-11
SEMINOLE 1094 11 908 2021-01-11
ANADARKO 1088 16 913 2021-01-11
IDABEL 1058 14 938 2021-01-11
LEXINGTON 1025 10 883 2021-01-11
WAGONER 1018 11 832 2021-01-11
NEWCASTLE 988 7 851 2021-01-11
PAULS VALLEY 983 6 838 2021-01-11
TECUMSEH 941 5 818 2021-01-11
NOBLE 936 11 793 2021-01-11
SULPHUR 923 8 748 2021-01-11
FORT SUPPLY 920 2 914 2021-01-11
PIEDMONT 900 5 786 2021-01-11
MCLOUD 895 4 775 2021-01-11
ALVA 891 5 822 2021-01-11
HARRAH 862 5 740 2021-01-11
MADILL 825 3 705 2021-01-11
JAY 811 4 662 2021-01-11
FORT GIBSON 804 7 638 2021-01-11
MARLOW 793 5 699 2021-01-11
HUGO 789 6 680 2021-01-11
MARIETTA 786 6 640 2021-01-11
CHECOTAH 769 8 627 2021-01-11
HENRYETTA 749 11 653 2021-01-11
SAYRE 723 10 656 2021-01-11
BRISTOW 711 15 577 2021-01-11
MULDROW 711 3 562 2021-01-11
EUFAULA 699 11 559 2021-01-11
HOMINY 694 2 661 2021-01-11
HELENA 660 2 640 2021-01-11
KINGFISHER 658 3 587 2021-01-11
STIGLER 631 6 534 2021-01-11
LINDSAY 606 5 499 2021-01-11
OKEMAH 597 5 508 2021-01-11
CATOOSA 584 8 488 2021-01-11
KINGSTON 565 4 446 2021-01-11
HOLDENVILLE 556 4 499 2021-01-11
BOLEY 556 7 539 2021-01-11
HEAVENER 556 8 495 2021-01-11
CALERA 551 2 471 2021-01-11
CHANDLER 550 13 467 2021-01-11
ELGIN 549 4 469 2021-01-11
CLEVELAND 546 6 467 2021-01-11
WEWOKA 535 6 444 2021-01-11
PERRY 526 3 461 2021-01-11
SPIRO 526 1 470 2021-01-11
HENNESSEY 524 3 478 2021-01-11
LOCUST GROVE 523 0 444 2021-01-11
AFTON 509 2 448 2021-01-11
INOLA 508 3 412 2021-01-11
MOUNDS 485 6 418 2021-01-11
CHELSEA 483 6 399 2021-01-11
MANNFORD 479 6 390 2021-01-11
TISHOMINGO 478 5 398 2021-01-11
NOWATA 475 7 374 2021-01-11
SPENCER 469 7 411 2021-01-11
DAVIS 468 2 381 2021-01-11
CACHE 468 5 398 2021-01-11
SPERRY 465 2 394 2021-01-11
WARR ACRES 459 1 430 2021-01-11
BLACKWELL 459 8 386 2021-01-11
JONES 456 3 394 2021-01-11
PRAGUE 454 3 415 2021-01-11
FAIRVIEW 442 2 406 2021-01-11
VIAN 430 3 342 2021-01-11
SALINA 429 2 347 2021-01-11
MIDWEST CITY 428 10 374 2021-01-11
PERKINS 427 4 353 2021-01-11
ANTLERS 426 6 339 2021-01-11
PAWHUSKA 420 5 322 2021-01-11
DEL CITY 418 3 337 2021-01-11
HINTON 416 0 394 2021-01-11
COALGATE 415 5 351 2021-01-11
COMANCHE 412 4 321 2021-01-11
PAWNEE 411 7 340 2021-01-11
WESTVILLE 409 2 321 2021-01-11
HULBERT 402 3 321 2021-01-11
WYNNEWOOD 395 2 332 2021-01-11
MEEKER 393 13 344 2021-01-11
HASKELL 393 1 328 2021-01-11
OOLOGAH 388 2 323 2021-01-11
FREDERICK 375 8 333 2021-01-11
COLCORD 374 3 303 2021-01-11
APACHE 373 3 325 2021-01-11
CHOUTEAU 362 8 319 2021-01-11
WILBURTON 355 5 301 2021-01-11
DEWEY 353 4 305 2021-01-11
STRATFORD 346 1 306 2021-01-11
TALIHINA 344 7 277 2021-01-11
CARNEGIE 344 6 298 2021-01-11
WISTER 341 1 292 2021-01-11
KANSAS 333 6 263 2021-01-11
ROLAND 333 1 271 2021-01-11
NEWKIRK 332 2 274 2021-01-11
WASHINGTON 329 2 302 2021-01-11
NICHOLS HILLS 324 0 284 2021-01-11
LONE GROVE 318 1 238 2021-01-11
BEGGS 317 4 264 2021-01-11
STROUD 305 3 257 2021-01-11
POCOLA 302 3 261 2021-01-11
KONAWA 302 3 255 2021-01-11
WALTERS 295 3 250 2021-01-11
WATONGA 292 1 250 2021-01-11
HOOKER 291 0 271 2021-01-11
MINCO 290 0 261 2021-01-11
MORRIS 290 0 259 2021-01-11
VALLIANT 288 4 259 2021-01-11
WILSON 280 1 204 2021-01-11
GORE 280 4 236 2021-01-11
COMMERCE 277 2 251 2021-01-11
WELLSTON 274 0 222 2021-01-11
MANGUM 273 9 247 2021-01-11
LUTHER 271 4 235 2021-01-11
HARTSHORNE 270 0 205 2021-01-11
WYANDOTTE 263 2 228 2021-01-11
NEW CORDELL 260 0 227 2021-01-11
QUAPAW 258 4 216 2021-01-11
TONKAWA 258 8 225 2021-01-11
COLBERT 257 8 205 2021-01-11
CADDO 248 1 214 2021-01-11
HOWE 247 0 205 2021-01-11
MEAD 246 3 216 2021-01-11
WARNER 245 0 210 2021-01-11
PORUM 244 2 210 2021-01-11
FAIRLAND 243 1 218 2021-01-11
HOBART 243 6 226 2021-01-11
ELMORE CITY 238 3 198 2021-01-11
FLETCHER 235 2 194 2021-01-11
WAURIKA 222 2 191 2021-01-11
ARCADIA 222 0 207 2021-01-11
KELLYVILLE 221 2 179 2021-01-11
PORTER 219 1 189 2021-01-11
HOLLIS 217 0 198 2021-01-11
HEALDTON 214 2 140 2021-01-11
KIEFER 213 1 187 2021-01-11
STONEWALL 211 1 189 2021-01-11
ADAIR 210 1 182 2021-01-11
BOKCHITO 209 1 182 2021-01-11
PADEN 207 0 177 2021-01-11
WAYNE 206 2 172 2021-01-11
CRESCENT 205 2 174 2021-01-11
MAYSVILLE 205 4 171 2021-01-11
TALALA 204 1 172 2021-01-11
DRUMRIGHT 203 3 169 2021-01-11
CASHION 202 0 176 2021-01-11
EARLSBORO 198 0 168 2021-01-11
OKARCHE 197 4 185 2021-01-11
ALLEN 196 2 164 2021-01-11
LAVERNE 192 1 179 2021-01-11
BLAIR 192 1 161 2021-01-11
HYDRO 191 2 165 2021-01-11
BILLINGS 191 1 181 2021-01-11
WRIGHT CITY 189 1 149 2021-01-11
RUSH SPRINGS 188 1 155 2021-01-11
BARNSDALL 187 4 153 2021-01-11
RINGLING 186 1 139 2021-01-11
HAWORTH 180 3 160 2021-01-11
CAMERON 176 0 150 2021-01-11
BEAVER 175 1 163 2021-01-11
KEOTA 175 0 162 2021-01-11
WAUKOMIS 174 0 147 2021-01-11
BINGER 173 10 148 2021-01-11
CHEROKEE 169 1 139 2021-01-11
WATTS 165 0 129 2021-01-11
ROFF 163 1 132 2021-01-11
BOSWELL 163 1 136 2021-01-11
YALE 163 4 130 2021-01-11
TEXHOMA 162 0 157 2021-01-11
SHATTUCK 161 1 151 2021-01-11
CEMENT 161 0 144 2021-01-11
FORT COBB 160 0 144 2021-01-11
BIG CABIN 159 2 127 2021-01-11
MOORELAND 159 1 135 2021-01-11
CYRIL 156 2 139 2021-01-11
PAOLI 156 1 138 2021-01-11
GERONIMO 152 1 129 2021-01-11
THOMAS 151 0 141 2021-01-11
FAIRFAX 149 1 118 2021-01-11
WELCH 148 1 138 2021-01-11
SEILING 147 1 131 2021-01-11
GOODWELL 146 0 142 2021-01-11
OKEENE 146 0 127 2021-01-11
MORRISON 145 1 118 2021-01-11
MAUD 145 0 117 2021-01-11
QUINTON 144 0 119 2021-01-11
RED ROCK 144 2 122 2021-01-11
OCHELATA 143 2 114 2021-01-11
BOKOSHE 143 0 122 2021-01-11
GLENCOE 142 2 120 2021-01-11
ARAPAHO 141 4 123 2021-01-11
BUFFALO 141 2 128 2021-01-11
MEDFORD 140 1 124 2021-01-11
RINGWOOD 138 0 120 2021-01-11
WETUMKA 138 3 117 2021-01-11
NINNEKAH 136 1 120 2021-01-11
FORT TOWSON 131 0 114 2021-01-11
WELEETKA 131 3 98 2021-01-11
JENNINGS 130 1 115 2021-01-11
SHADY POINT 128 1 113 2021-01-11
OKTAHA 128 0 98 2021-01-11
RAMONA 127 4 98 2021-01-11
BURNS FLAT 126 1 111 2021-01-11
POND CREEK 126 0 110 2021-01-11
THACKERVILLE 126 1 101 2021-01-11
BLUEJACKET 124 1 108 2021-01-11
GEARY 123 0 120 2021-01-11
CALUMET 122 0 111 2021-01-11
UNION CITY 122 1 100 2021-01-11
SNYDER 122 5 105 2021-01-11
CLAYTON 120 0 94 2021-01-11
PANAMA 118 1 98 2021-01-11
WANETTE 118 0 90 2021-01-11
CANTON 118 2 99 2021-01-11
GARBER 117 0 109 2021-01-11
COPAN 117 1 97 2021-01-11
INDIAHOMA 116 1 101 2021-01-11
GRACEMONT 116 1 100 2021-01-11
WEBBERS FALLS 115 0 99 2021-01-11
TEMPLE 115 7 88 2021-01-11
DEPEW 113 1 94 2021-01-11
KREBS 113 1 93 2021-01-11
BENNINGTON 113 2 98 2021-01-11
CANUTE 113 0 100 2021-01-11
CHEYENNE 113 1 84 2021-01-11
RED OAK 111 0 89 2021-01-11
LEEDEY 110 2 101 2021-01-11
GRANITE 109 0 99 2021-01-11
VICI 108 0 100 2021-01-11
HAMMON 105 2 91 2021-01-11
MOUNTAIN VIEW 103 1 89 2021-01-11
ALEX 103 2 93 2021-01-11
LAHOMA 102 4 92 2021-01-11
KIOWA 100 2 89 2021-01-11
SPAVINAW 99 0 75 2021-01-11
RYAN 98 0 78 2021-01-11
MANNSVILLE 97 0 75 2021-01-11
CANEY 96 0 76 2021-01-11
SENTINEL 96 0 85 2021-01-11
MILBURN 94 2 67 2021-01-11
COUNCIL HILL 94 1 84 2021-01-11
VELMA 94 1 77 2021-01-11
GRANDFIELD 94 1 79 2021-01-11
DAVENPORT 94 0 76 2021-01-11
WAYNOKA 92 0 71 2021-01-11
TERLTON 92 1 75 2021-01-11
MULHALL 91 0 65 2021-01-11
TIPTON 91 1 82 2021-01-11
ASHER 91 0 78 2021-01-11
SOPER 90 0 78 2021-01-11
BRAGGS 89 1 73 2021-01-11
TYRONE 88 0 79 2021-01-11
OAKS 87 1 66 2021-01-11
ARKOMA 86 1 70 2021-01-11
DOVER 84 2 79 2021-01-11
GARVIN 83 0 72 2021-01-11
DELAWARE 82 2 78 2021-01-11
AMBER 81 0 73 2021-01-11
BYARS 81 1 62 2021-01-11
SASAKWA 81 0 76 2021-01-11
FOSS 79 0 67 2021-01-11
BOISE CITY 79 0 77 2021-01-11
LOOKEBA 78 2 73 2021-01-11
MILL CREEK 78 0 70 2021-01-11
ERICK 76 1 64 2021-01-11
STRINGTOWN 76 1 69 2021-01-11
AGRA 76 1 56 2021-01-11
TUPELO 76 0 64 2021-01-11
SPRINGER 75 1 51 2021-01-11
RAVIA 72 1 50 2021-01-11
DEWAR 69 0 59 2021-01-11
CHATTANOOGA 69 1 60 2021-01-11
RATLIFF CITY 68 0 50 2021-01-11
GANS 68 0 55 2021-01-11
VERDEN 68 1 63 2021-01-11
WANN 68 1 50 2021-01-11
MCCURTAIN 67 1 58 2021-01-11
OLUSTEE 67 0 58 2021-01-11
CUSTER CITY 66 0 53 2021-01-11
ARNETT 66 0 62 2021-01-11
OILTON 64 2 56 2021-01-11
FARGO 62 0 62 2021-01-11
POCASSET 62 1 48 2021-01-11
STERLING 62 1 47 2021-01-11
COVINGTON 62 0 54 2021-01-11
PITTSBURG 60 0 53 2021-01-11
SAVANNA 60 0 57 2021-01-11
CARNEY 59 1 50 2021-01-11
CANADIAN 59 0 53 2021-01-11
TRYON 57 0 52 2021-01-11
RATTAN 57 0 49 2021-01-11
CORN 57 1 52 2021-01-11
KINTA 57 0 49 2021-01-11
DILL CITY 56 0 51 2021-01-11
STUART 56 0 45 2021-01-11
KREMLIN 54 0 49 2021-01-11
CLEO SPRINGS 53 0 48 2021-01-11
LONGDALE 52 0 40 2021-01-11
KAW CITY 52 1 44 2021-01-11
SHIDLER 52 0 44 2021-01-11
ORLANDO 51 0 40 2021-01-11
MARBLE CITY 51 0 40 2021-01-11
COYLE 51 0 45 2021-01-11
LAMONT 51 1 45 2021-01-11
HAILEYVILLE 51 0 43 2021-01-11
REYDON 50 0 43 2021-01-11
KETCHUM 50 1 44 2021-01-11
AMES 50 0 42 2021-01-11
DUSTIN 50 1 45 2021-01-11
SAWYER 50 0 37 2021-01-11
NASH 48 0 40 2021-01-11
LANGLEY 47 0 38 2021-01-11
WHITEFIELD 47 0 38 2021-01-11
BOYNTON 47 0 42 2021-01-11
RANDLETT 47 1 41 2021-01-11
RIPLEY 46 1 42 2021-01-11
WAPANUCKA 46 1 36 2021-01-11
LENAPAH 46 0 43 2021-01-11
LEHIGH 45 0 43 2021-01-11
ALINE 44 2 37 2021-01-11
MENO 44 0 40 2021-01-11
KENEFIC 44 0 36 2021-01-11
INDIANOLA 43 0 42 2021-01-11
LOCO 43 0 38 2021-01-11
CASTLE 43 0 38 2021-01-11
WYNONA 43 1 41 2021-01-11
CROWDER 43 0 36 2021-01-11
GAGE 43 0 38 2021-01-11
MARLAND 43 0 34 2021-01-11
LONE WOLF 42 0 38 2021-01-11
OKAY 41 0 30 2021-01-11
TERRAL 41 1 33 2021-01-11
DRUMMOND 40 0 36 2021-01-11
CALVIN 40 1 35 2021-01-11
SCHULTER 39 0 32 2021-01-11
FAIRMONT 38 0 35 2021-01-11
WAKITA 38 2 31 2021-01-11
ACHILLE 37 0 29 2021-01-11
RALSTON 37 1 33 2021-01-11
CARTER 37 0 30 2021-01-11
SPARKS 37 1 32 2021-01-11
FORGAN 36 1 31 2021-01-11
BUTLER 36 0 33 2021-01-11
FOSTER 35 0 31 2021-01-11
TALOGA 35 0 34 2021-01-11
FAXON 35 0 29 2021-01-11
CARMEN 34 0 32 2021-01-11
ROOSEVELT 33 0 27 2021-01-11
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-11
SHARON 33 0 28 2021-01-11
MOUNTAIN PARK 33 0 27 2021-01-11
LANGSTON 33 1 29 2021-01-11
BURBANK 33 0 31 2021-01-11
PRUE 33 1 26 2021-01-11
MARSHALL 32 0 26 2021-01-11
COLONY 32 0 29 2021-01-11
HARDESTY 32 0 32 2021-01-11
GOLDSBY 32 0 28 2021-01-11
ROCKY 31 0 23 2021-01-11
FREEDOM 30 0 27 2021-01-11
BERNICE 30 0 28 2021-01-11
AVANT 29 0 22 2021-01-11
JET 29 0 29 2021-01-11
GOULD 28 0 26 2021-01-11
DEVOL 28 0 28 2021-01-11
DAVIDSON 27 0 24 2021-01-11
HASTINGS 27 0 23 2021-01-11
HANNA 27 0 25 2021-01-11
BURLINGTON 26 0 23 2021-01-11
GOLTRY 26 0 24 2021-01-11
OSAGE 26 0 24 2021-01-11
HUNTER 25 0 21 2021-01-11
BESSIE 25 1 20 2021-01-11
CAMARGO 25 0 23 2021-01-11
DEER CREEK 25 1 23 2021-01-11
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-11
FRANCIS 24 1 20 2021-01-11
WILLOW 24 0 23 2021-01-11
NICOMA PARK 24 1 19 2021-01-11
DACOMA 23 0 21 2021-01-11
FITZHUGH 22 0 19 2021-01-11
GOTEBO 22 0 19 2021-01-11
MEDICINE PARK 22 0 16 2021-01-11
FOYIL 20 1 18 2021-01-11
EAKLY 20 0 18 2021-01-11
MILLERTON 20 2 15 2021-01-11
NORTH MIAMI 20 0 17 2021-01-11
DISNEY 18 0 16 2021-01-11
LAMAR 18 0 15 2021-01-11
DIBBLE 18 0 17 2021-01-11
MANITOU 17 0 6 2021-01-11
BRAMAN 17 0 16 2021-01-11
BRADLEY 17 0 13 2021-01-11
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-11
KEYES 16 0 14 2021-01-11
BROMIDE 16 1 12 2021-01-11
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2021-01-11
BOWLEGS 15 0 14 2021-01-11
WAINWRIGHT 15 0 12 2021-01-11
HILLSDALE 14 0 13 2021-01-11
HITCHCOCK 14 0 13 2021-01-11
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 12 2021-01-11
DOUGHERTY 12 0 7 2021-01-11
CROMWELL 11 0 8 2021-01-11
PEORIA 8 0 8 2021-01-11
ALBION 8 0 7 2021-01-11
ADDINGTON 8 0 5 2021-01-11
FANSHAWE 8 0 4 2021-01-11
HALLETT 7 0 5 2021-01-11
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-01-11
GENE AUTRY 5 0 4 2021-01-11
VERA 5 0 5 2021-01-11
REDBIRD 4 0 3 2021-01-11
BYNG 4 0 3 2021-01-11
SLICK 4 0 3 2021-01-11
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-01-11
BLACKBURN 3 0 2 2021-01-11
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2021-01-11
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-11
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-11
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-11
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-11
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-11
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-11
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-11
PINK 1 0 1 2021-01-11
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-11
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-11
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-11
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-11
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-11
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-11
TATUMS 1 0 1 2021-01-11
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-11
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-11
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-11

