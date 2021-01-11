ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 3,885 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Monday as Garfield County distributed hundreds of vaccine doses at Oakwood Mall to health care workers and senior citizens.
Maggie Jackson, regional director of community engagement and planning for Oklahoma State Department of Health, said in an email that the vaccine is still only available for health care workers, first responders and those over the age of 65, and she encouraged those who did not qualify or register through Sign Up Genius to not show up to the vaccination events.
"Our event today filled up within minutes," Jackson said in the email. "We have received thousands of calls and messages, and we know that people are very urgently wanting to get access to the vaccine. Our staff is working very hard to make sure we get as much vaccine to our communities as soon as we can."
The Health Department is asking the community to be patient with its staff due to the "enormous demand" for the vaccine and to not call the department for vaccines at this time.
Starting on Jan. 18, Garfield County Health Department will be offering the vaccine on most weekdays at the mall. Vaccine appointments are being posted this week on the state vaccine portal, which is open to every Oklahoman. The portal will inform residents of what phase they are estimated to receive the vaccine and update with emails in the future. To pre-enroll to be notified about future appointments through the portal, go to vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. Oklahomans also can call 211 to get assistance.
"We are thankful and excited to be a part of this enormous effort to turn the corner on COVID-19," Jackson said in the email.
Daily update
Monday's 1.2% increase in cases brought the total cumulative number to 335,247, with 43,163 of those active, a single-day increase of 207, and 289,309 recovered, an increase of 3,664 since Sunday, according to OSDH data.
Statewide, there have been 2,775 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Of the 14 deaths reported Monday, 11 were in the 65 and older age group: one man and one woman in Cleveland County, one Logan County woman, three Oklahoma County men, one Pushmataha County man, one woman and one man in Stephens County and two Tulsa County women. The other three deaths were two women and one man in the 50-64 age group from Oklahoma County.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 18,885, according to OSDH on Monday.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Monday it was treating 15 patients with the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center also reported 15 COVID-19-positive patients. No deaths were reported by the hospitals.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 58 Monday for a total of 6,058, with 613 active and 5,399, or 89.1%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
The majority of the cases, 5,341, or 88.1%, have been in Enid, with 542 active cases in the city and 4,756 recovered. Of the county's 46 deaths, 43 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included 47 in Woodward, 15 in Kingfisher, four in Noble, two in Woods, one in Alfalfa, seven in Major, 16 in Blaine and four in Grant.
State update
There have been 177,426 Oklahoma women and 157,750 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Monday. There were 71 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,116 in the 0-4 age group, 35,468 in the 5-17 age group, 106,126 in the 18-35 age group, 73,050 in the 36-49 age group, 65,255 in the 50-64 age group and 49,174 in the 65 and older age group. There were 58 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,775 deaths in the state, 2,213 have been 65 and older and 436 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.46% of the total. There have been 99 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 26 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,575, than women, 1,200, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 473 in Oklahoma; 457 in Tulsa; 173 in Cleveland; 88 in Rogers; 78 in Comanche; 72 in Creek; 66 in Washington; 57 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 56 in Muskogee; 52 in Wagoner; 46 each in Delaware and Garfield; 44 in Kay; 41 each in Caddo and Pottawatomie; 40 in Bryan; 39 in Grady; 38 each in Custer and Jackson; 36 in Lincoln; 33 each in Le Flore and Payne; 32 in Ottawa; 31 in Osage; 30 each in McClain and Okmulgee; 29 in Stephens; 27 each in Mayes and Pontotoc; 25 in Pittsburg; 23 in Beckham; 21 each in Cherokee and Seminole; 20 each in Garvin and Sequoyah; 19 in Carter; 18 each in McIntosh and Texas; 16 in Pawnee; 15 each in Adair, Logan and Okfuskee; 12 each in Kingfisher and Kiowa; 11 each in Cotton, Johnston and Murray; 10 each in Hughes, Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; nine in Greer; eight in Love; seven each in Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Latimer, Marshall, Noble and Pushmataha; six each in Coal and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Grant and Woods; four each in Blaine, Jefferson and Major; three each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Harper and Washita; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,707 cases, 2,471 recovered, 226 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,623 cases, 1,459 recovered, 152 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,102 cases, 964 recovered, 131 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 1,062 cases, 964 recovered, 93 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 987 cases, 923 recovered, 59 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.
• Major with 792 cases, 701 recovered, 87 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 762 cases, 662 recovered, 96 active and four deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 436 cases, 382 recovered, 49 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 2,516 cases, with 2,171 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,861 cases, with 2,524 recovered and 15 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
There have been 46 deaths in Garfield County, with 43 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 38 Monday, with 117 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported Monday on its website that there were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included one and five at Enid Community, and there were 201 in quarantine at James Crabtree and two at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.
