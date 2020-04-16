ENID, Okla. — Garfield County has two more cases of COVID-19, bringing the official county total to 9, while the state saw a 24-hour, 4.15% increase in cases to 2,357 and reported 8 additional deaths.
Vance Air Force Base reported Wednesday afternoon a contractor tested positive for COVID-19 and was in home isolation off-base.
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid reported Wednesday, April 15, it is treating one patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 and reported Monday, April 13, that one had been released. St. Mary's Regional Medical Center has one COVID-19 patient as of Thursday morning, according to a spokeswoman. The hospital had reported its first case in late March, an 86-year-old woman who died in the first week of April. She is the only death associated with COVID-19 recorded in Garfield County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There also has been a death in Major County associated with COVID-19 that was reported Tuesday, April 14. The woman in the 18-35 age group was a staff member at a nursing facility in neighboring Dewey County, according to Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning.
Officially there were no other changes in the number of cases or deaths in Northwest Oklahoma associated with COVID-19 on Thursday, according to OSDH. However, after the daily OSDH report was released Thursday, Kandice Allen, CEO of Share Medical Center in Alva, said Woods County had recorded its first official positive test for COVID-19.
“We can all be proud of the efforts the community has taken to keep everyone safe from COVID-19, but in all honesty, this was inevitable,” Allen said in a press release on the hospital’s Facebook page on Thursday. “It is likely that COVID-19 has been in our community and just hasn’t been detected until now.”
She said the person who tested positive in Alva did not display any symptoms. Testing has increased across the state and in Alva for “people who are higher risk due to health or age, and are symptomatic,” she said.
Those who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive should self-quarantine, Allen said.
There have been 6 cases reported in Kingfisher, two each in Grant and Major counties and one each in Alfalfa and Woodward counties. No cases have been reported in Blaine County.
State numbers
Less than a week out from the state's forecasted April 21 peak in COVID-19 cases, the total number of deaths stands at 131, with an additional 94 cases confirmed by OSDH since Wednesday morning.
There have been 528 cumulative hospitalizations in Oklahoma associated with COVID-19 since the first case was reported March 6 in the state. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 163 hospitalized, 99 of whom were in intensive care, and 1,240, or 54.8%, have recovered. There have been 28,542 of more than 30,500 tests dating back to February that have been negative, according to OSDH.
At the peak, the state Department of Health’s model predicts 915 hospitalizations and 458 Oklahomans in ICU beds. By May 1, the forecast predicts 9,300 Oklahomans will have tested positive for COVID-19 with 469 deaths.
Of the 8 deaths reported Thursday by OSDH, 3 occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 9-14. All were older than 65 — two men and a woman in Cleveland County, two men in Delaware County; and three women in Caddo, Muskogee and Washington counties.
Of the state's 131 deaths, 108 have been older than 65, 15 have been ages 50 to 64, 3 have been ages 36-49 and 5 have been ages 18-35, according to OSDH. More men, 71 or 54.2%, than women, 60 or 45.8%, have died. The median age of deaths is 74, according to OSDH.
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Oklahoma Test Results
|COVID-19 OKLAHOMA TEST RESULTS
|NUMBERS
|DEATHS
|Positive (in-state residents)
|2,357
|131
|Positive (out-of-state residents)
|2
|* Total cumulative negative specimens
|28,542
|* Total cumulative number of specimens to date
|30,795
|Hospitalizations
|528
|• Total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report.
|Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
|COVID-19 CASES BY TESTING LABORATORY
|NUMBERS
|Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
|395
|State Public Health Laboratory
|311
|Other
|1,651
|COVID-19 CASES BY OKLAHOMA COUNTIES
|NUMBERS
|DEATHS
|Adair
|29
|3
|Alfalfa
|1
|Atoka
|1
|Beaver
|1
|Beckham
|2
|Bryan
|5
|Caddo
|48
|2
|Canadian
|65
|3
|Carter
|1
|Cherokee
|22
|1
|Choctaw
|3
|Cleveland
|301
|21
|Comanche
|57
|Cotton
|5
|Craig
|7
|Creek
|58
|3
|Custer
|7
|Delaware
|74
|2
|Dewey
|2
|Garfield
|9
|1
|Garvin
|10
|Grady
|16
|1
|Grant
|2
|Greer
|50
|4
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|1
|Johnston
|2
|Kay
|46
|4
|Kingfisher
|6
|Kiowa
|2
|Latimer
|4
|1
|LeFlore
|5
|Lincoln
|11
|Logan
|8
|Love
|2
|Major
|2
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Mayes
|19
|3
|McClain
|20
|McCurtain
|7
|Murray
|2
|Muskogee
|25
|3
|Noble
|6
|Nowata
|11
|Okfuskee
|1
|Oklahoma
|497
|22
|Okmulgee
|14
|Osage
|61
|8
|Ottawa
|24
|Pawnee
|28
|2
|Payne
|34
|Pittsburg
|14
|1
|Pontotoc
|10
|1
|Pottawatomie
|32
|3
|Rogers
|30
|2
|Seminole
|7
|1
|Sequoyah
|10
|2
|Stephens
|15
|1
|Texas
|9
|1
|Tillman
|1
|Tulsa
|376
|21
|Wagoner
|107
|7
|Washington
|124
|6
|Woodward
|1
|COVID-19 OKLAHOMA CASES BY AGE
|NUMBERS
|DEATHS
|00-04
|22
|05-17
|41
|18-35
|426
|5
|36-49
|483
|3
|50-64
|597
|15
|65+
|788
|108
|COVID-19 OKLAHOMA CASES BY GENDER
|NUMBERS
|DEATHS
|Female
|1,311
|60
|Male
|1,046
|71
|Information from the Oklahoma Department of Health Website: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov
|(Enid News & Eagle table updated at 1:10 p.m. April 15, 2020)
Deaths have been reported in 29 counties: Adair, Caddo, Canadian, Cherokee, Cleveland, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Grady, Greer, Kay, Latimer, Major, Mayes, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stevens, Tulsa, Texas, Wagoner and Washington, OSDH reports.
OSDH has recorded positive COVID-19 tests in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties.
Ages of patients with COVID-19 range from 0 to 102 years old, with a median range of 56. There have been 22 cases in the 0-4 age group, 41 in the 5-17 age group, 426 in the 18-35 age group, 483 in the 36-49 age group, 597 in the 50-64 age group and 788 in the 65 and older age group, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 1,311, or 55.6%, are women and 1,046, or 44.4%, are men.
Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 497 in Oklahoma County; 376 in Tulsa County; 301 in Cleveland County; 124 in Washington County, 107 in Wagoner County; 74 in Delaware County; 65 in Canadian County; 61 in Osage County; 58 in Creek County; 57 in Comanche County; 50 in Greer County; 48 in Caddo County; 46 in Kay County; 34 in Payne County; 32 in Pottawatomie County; 30 in Rogers County; 29 in Adair County; 28 in Pawnee County; 25 in Muskogee County; 24 in Ottawa County; 22 in Cherokee; 20 in McClain County; 19 in Mayes County; 16 in Grady County; 15 in Stephens County; 14 each in Okmulgee and Pittsburg counties; 11 in Lincoln and Nowata counties; 10 each in Garvin, Pontotoc and Sequoyah counties; 9 in Garfield and Texas counties; 8 in Logan County; 7 each in Craig, Custer, McCurtain and Seminole counties; 6 each in Jackson, Kingfisher and Noble and counties; 5 each in Bryan, Cotton and LeFlore counties; 4 in Latimer County; 3 in Choctaw County; 2 each in Beckham, Dewey, Grant, Johnston, Kiowa, Love, Major and Murray counties; and 1 each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Beaver, Carter, Jefferson, Marshall, Okfuskee, Tillman and Woodward counties, according to OSDH information released Thursday morning. There were no new counties reporting cases in the state
There have been 311 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus through the State Public Health Laboratory, 395 at Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma and 1,651 at other laboratories, according to OSDH.
Local hospitals
Both Integris Bass and St. Mary's in Enid released statements to the News & Eagle Tuesday, April 14, urging people to seek emergency room care when needed but to use tele-health resources when possible to limit exposure to COVID-19 or influenza.
Both hospitals stressed extra precautions are being taken during the pandemic to protect patients, and emergency departments remain a safe place to come for emergency medical care.
"If you are having symptoms that could possibly be an indicator of a medical emergency, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, trouble lifting your arms and weakness, please visit your nearest emergency department," said Dr. Michael Pontious, M.D. "Heart attacks and strokes don’t stop during a pandemic, so if you are experiencing these symptoms, please don’t delay in seeking emergent care — just like you would have done before COVID-19.”
Those developing symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or cough should contact their medical professionals or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (877) 215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
"Patients are encouraged to consult their physician or public health professional about their symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Clinicians may recommend testing for other respiratory illnesses, including flu, before recommending a COVID-19 test," according to the OSDH website. Those who are uninsured an call 211 for community resources.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and coughing, should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Recruiting volunteers
The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions, in anticipation of a medical surge and prolonged response to the coronavirus pandemic.
OKMRC volunteer services focus on medical services and healthcare, but you "do not need to be trained in a healthcare field to contribute to the mission,” according to the OKMRC website.
OKMRC utilizes volunteer team members with expertise in areas including:
• Practicing and retired medical professionals, such as doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, pharmacists, hospital-based workers, nurses' assistants, veterinarians, dentists, and others with health/medical training.
• Retired and working professionals in the fields of public health.
• Community citizens without medical training who can assist the primary health teams with administrative services, communications, record-keeping, and many other essential support functions.
"As an MRC volunteer, you'll become informed about and oriented to your community's emergency procedures, trauma response techniques, use of specialized equipment, and other information that increases your effectiveness as a member of the team,” according to the website.
Training is provided for all volunteers, and volunteers must submit to a background check.
For more information on OKMRC volunteering, go to https://www.okmrc.org/volunteering. The application to volunteer is available at https://www.okmrc.org/application.
State and local emergency orders
All 77 of Oklahoma's counties fall under Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" order until April 30 that bans gatherings in groups larger than 10 and calls for people older than 65 and those with a compromised immune system stay home. Individuals who need to undertake essential errands, such as grocery shopping and picking up medication, may do so.
Law enforcement in some cities, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman, have been asked to enforce the governor's order and shelter-in-place policies, according to OSDH.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
On March 27, Enid Mayor George Pankonin signed an amended emergency declaration that took effect the night of March 28, including a stay-at-home order, closure of non-essential businesses and closure of city of Enid facilities. The next day the first positive test was reported in Garfield County.
"I anticipated that a positive test result was imminent, so I upgraded our Emergency Declaration on Friday," Pankonin said March 29 after being notified about the Garfield County case. “Now that we have in fact had a positive test result, I will review our current declaration to determine if more should be done to proactively protect the public and amend the proclamation as necessary. I will meet with health care experts, city staff and other leaders (Monday) and make changes as necessary.”
In a March 28 Facebook post, Enid Police Department said citizens will benefit from voluntarily complying with the rules set out by the city’s emergency declaration, the governor’s executive orders and the president’s coronavirus guidelines for America.
“While it is true that the Enid Police Department has the authority to enforce these rules, we are asking for everyone to pull together and take the necessary precautions,” EPD posted. “We all, every citizen in Enid and Garfield County, want the same thing and it can only happen if we work together.”
A local bar owner recently was fined for violating the city of Enid's emergency management plan in response to the COVID-19 health emergency. Enid police say they are asking businesses and residents to abide by the declaration. An EPD spokesman said Monday, April 13, that incident there have been no issues with city residents following the proclamation.
Law enforcement with Garfield County and North Enid also reported they had seen no issues.
On March 19, Garfield County commissioners passed an emergency declaration for public access to the Garfield County Court House and all other Garfield County facilities.
“We have taken precautions at the jail by limiting public access and screening the jailers and new arrestees,” Sheriff Jody Helm said Sunday. “Luckily, we don’t have any sickness at the jail as of right now. The jail has K95 masks and surgical masks and are disinfecting routinely. The Sheriff’s Office has done the same as far as limiting access along with disinfecting, we are still answering calls but are following social distancing when possible while using masks.
“It was inevitable that Garfield County would get COVID-19 at some point, and It seems Garfield County Is doing a good job taking this seriously. Keep all first responders and medical staff in your thoughts and prayers because they are the heroes in this difficult time.”
