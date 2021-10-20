ENID, Okla. — The total number of COVID-19 cases in Garfield County surpassed 10,000 on Wednesday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
In the past week, cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 10,077 — a weekly increase of 228 — with 220 active and 9,658, or 95.8%, recovered, according to OSDH.
The majority of cases — 8,950, or 88.8% — have been in Enid, which reported 197 active cases and 8,569 recovered.
On Monday, OSDH officials announced that Wednesday’s update would include an additional 1,366 COVID-19 cases and 1,053 COVID-19 deaths after officials finalized OSDH’s annual reconciliation of COVID-19 infection data in Oklahoma in 2020, leading to a big jump in the number of deaths reported in the past week.
Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed said in a statement that the update in COVID-19 data would bring the deaths that OSDH acute disease services investigates closer to the total CDC count.
“Moving forward, the discrepancy between these two numbers should remain minimal,” Reed said in the statement. “However, there will always be a slight difference between these two numbers because of the different processes CDC and OSDH ADS use to investigate and report deaths.”
OSDH showed 636,760 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 895 from Wednesday, and 635,447 total cases, a weekly increase of 7,748, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 9,714 active, a decrease of 2,191 in the past week. OSDH no longer reports recovered cases.
The Health Department’s weekly numbers — which OSDH ADS reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 10,540 confirmed deaths, an increase of 1,138. The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count — which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number — places the overall count in Oklahoma at 11,010 deaths, a weekly increase of 215, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
Due to the reconciled data, the total number of deaths in Garfield County increased from 157 to 199. Of those, 184 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with six in Lahoma, two in Waukomis, one each in Covington, Drummond, Fairmont, Garber and Hunter and two not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 182 deaths.
There have been 3,952 cases, with 3,774 recovered and 94 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,883 cases, with 4,685 recovered and 88 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 46 cases with 45 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 71 in Woodward, 32 each in Kingfisher and Major, 29 in Woods, 17 in Noble, 15 in Blaine, nine in Alfalfa and two in Grant. County death increases included 11 in Kingfisher, seven in Woodward, four in Major, three in Woods, two in Noble and one each in Blaine and Grant.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, there have been 389 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total hospitalizations to 36,102 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 594 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 18 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 146 since last week. Of those, 198 are in the ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 36 with 13 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had eight confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with one in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 14 patients on Wednesday with four in the ICU.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were two ICU beds, or 10% of the total, and 169 adult inpatient beds, or 43.8% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
COVID-19-positive cases among both students and staff at Enid Public Schools have continued to decrease in the past week, according to the district’s case count regularly updated online.
Enid High School currently has two students in isolation after testing positive. Emerson, Longfellow and Waller middle schools have a combined nine students in isolation.
Only five student cases were reported among the elementary schools: One each at Coolidge, Garfield, Glenwood, Hoover and Prairie View.
In total, there were 16 COVID-19-positive cases among students, and five staff members from several EPS sites were in isolation, as well, including two from Waller, one each from Longfellow and Coolidge and one in the transportation department.
No cases were reported from Chisholm Public Schools in the past week. CPS reports whenever a new case has been identified, but no other public schools in the immediate Enid area report current or active positive case totals.
Autry Technology Center reported one more positive case in the past week on its main campus. The individual was in the northwest hallway from between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and tested positive on Monday, Oct. 18.
Two Northern Oklahoma College Enid students and one employee have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation, with two more quarantining for possible exposure, according to NOC’s weekly update from Friday.
Of NOC’s 318 total cases, 281 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported four total active student cases as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Epidemiology report
Oklahoma saw a decrease in the number of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report from the week of Oct. 10-16.
In that time period, 7,748 cases were reported, a decrease of 895, or 10.4%, from the week before, Oct. 3-9, which had 8,643. The number of deaths this week was 1,138.
From Oct. 10-16, 12,362 specimens were tested for COVID-19, though the report states that recent testing data was not available within the most current CDC data. In total, 7,313, or 10.2%, were positive, the report states.
OSDH stated in the report that officials are working on refining the process for identifying breakthrough infections and reinfections, and once that process is finalized, OSDH will resume providing tables on breakthrough cases in the epidemiology reports.
In the last 30 days, 312 of 1,669 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 61.6% of people 12 and older have received the first dose along 87.6% of people 65 and older, while 52.5% of people 12 and older and 78.6% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 58.1% of residents have had at least one dose, compared with 57.6% last week. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 49.1%, compared to 48.6% last week.
From Oct. 12-18, 49,274 vaccine doses were administered in the state, a decrease of 6,170 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,565,459 with 1,643,337 fully vaccinated.
Northwest OklahomaHealth Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 3,752 cases, 3,607 recovered, 95 active and 50 deaths, 41 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,576 cases, 2,490 recovered, 31 active and 55 deaths, 26 from Kingfisher, 16 from Hennessey, seven from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover, one from Cashion, which Kingfisher shares with Logan County, and three not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,882 cases, 1,829 recovered, 23 active and 30 deaths, including 20 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.
• Woods with 1,628 cases, 1,566 recovered, 37 active and 25 deaths, 23 from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,299 cases, 1,274 recovered, 18 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three each from Aline and Carmen, two from Helena and one each from Cherokee, Goltry and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,492 cases, 1,446 recovered, 19 active and 27 deaths, six from Okeene, five from Watonga, three from Canton and one from Longdale. Ten are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and seven are listed in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 1,251 cases, 1,181 recovered, 38 active and 32 deaths, 22 from Fairview, three each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and four not listed by town.
• Grant with 692 cases, 681 recovered, three active and eight deaths, four from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
Oklahoma per city 10.20.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|90279
|1487
|87500
|2021-10-20
|TULSA
|64173
|1034
|62184
|2021-10-20
|EDMOND
|24065
|268
|23450
|2021-10-20
|BROKEN ARROW
|23335
|325
|22624
|2021-10-20
|NORMAN
|19312
|247
|18786
|2021-10-20
|OTHER***
|17087
|173
|16653
|2021-10-20
|LAWTON
|12928
|243
|12537
|2021-10-20
|YUKON
|12787
|127
|12479
|2021-10-20
|MOORE
|9646
|103
|9367
|2021-10-20
|ENID
|8950
|184
|8569
|2021-10-20
|CLAREMORE
|8743
|171
|8454
|2021-10-20
|STILLWATER
|8358
|61
|8204
|2021-10-20
|MUSKOGEE
|7859
|187
|7501
|2021-10-20
|OWASSO
|7815
|126
|7549
|2021-10-20
|SHAWNEE
|7261
|125
|6973
|2021-10-20
|ARDMORE
|6686
|127
|6469
|2021-10-20
|BARTLESVILLE
|6487
|151
|6287
|2021-10-20
|TAHLEQUAH
|6235
|72
|6075
|2021-10-20
|ADA
|5571
|80
|5398
|2021-10-20
|BIXBY
|5274
|54
|5161
|2021-10-20
|PONCA CITY
|5189
|105
|4975
|2021-10-20
|SAND SPRINGS
|5059
|100
|4858
|2021-10-20
|DURANT
|5015
|56
|4858
|2021-10-20
|SAPULPA
|5005
|103
|4790
|2021-10-20
|DUNCAN
|4823
|84
|4682
|2021-10-20
|MCALESTER
|4596
|104
|4404
|2021-10-20
|MUSTANG
|3949
|66
|3814
|2021-10-20
|JENKS
|3938
|42
|3856
|2021-10-20
|GUTHRIE
|3701
|80
|3576
|2021-10-20
|COLLINSVILLE
|3681
|53
|3582
|2021-10-20
|CHOCTAW
|3408
|59
|3282
|2021-10-20
|BLANCHARD
|3363
|44
|3273
|2021-10-20
|MIAMI
|3342
|48
|3263
|2021-10-20
|CHICKASHA
|3261
|106
|3103
|2021-10-20
|ALTUS
|3201
|74
|3063
|2021-10-20
|STILWELL
|3178
|43
|3112
|2021-10-20
|EL RENO
|3164
|60
|3070
|2021-10-20
|GUYMON
|2998
|37
|2908
|2021-10-20
|COWETA
|2965
|49
|2871
|2021-10-20
|BETHANY
|2929
|48
|2844
|2021-10-20
|PRYOR CREEK
|2651
|53
|2564
|2021-10-20
|GROVE
|2579
|86
|2455
|2021-10-20
|SALLISAW
|2568
|34
|2511
|2021-10-20
|SKIATOOK
|2510
|32
|2451
|2021-10-20
|GLENPOOL
|2453
|41
|2366
|2021-10-20
|OKMULGEE
|2434
|60
|2328
|2021-10-20
|WAGONER
|2419
|55
|2327
|2021-10-20
|WOODWARD
|2344
|41
|2232
|2021-10-20
|VINITA
|2289
|26
|2243
|2021-10-20
|WEATHERFORD
|2250
|43
|2163
|2021-10-20
|POTEAU
|2214
|26
|2159
|2021-10-20
|ATOKA
|2119
|25
|2062
|2021-10-20
|ELK CITY
|2117
|45
|1998
|2021-10-20
|SEMINOLE
|2095
|48
|2009
|2021-10-20
|CLINTON
|2076
|76
|1975
|2021-10-20
|BROKEN BOW
|1992
|54
|1912
|2021-10-20
|TUTTLE
|1978
|33
|1925
|2021-10-20
|NOBLE
|1966
|30
|1911
|2021-10-20
|CUSHING
|1959
|31
|1912
|2021-10-20
|PURCELL
|1922
|36
|1860
|2021-10-20
|TECUMSEH
|1896
|25
|1794
|2021-10-20
|HARRAH
|1875
|35
|1798
|2021-10-20
|MULDROW
|1802
|15
|1763
|2021-10-20
|IDABEL
|1768
|31
|1720
|2021-10-20
|ANADARKO
|1766
|45
|1689
|2021-10-20
|NEWCASTLE
|1757
|17
|1713
|2021-10-20
|JAY
|1730
|29
|1675
|2021-10-20
|PIEDMONT
|1727
|12
|1676
|2021-10-20
|MCLOUD
|1719
|28
|1656
|2021-10-20
|TAFT
|1703
|5
|1698
|2021-10-20
|LEXINGTON
|1621
|34
|1563
|2021-10-20
|PAULS VALLEY
|1608
|39
|1554
|2021-10-20
|FORT GIBSON
|1604
|25
|1551
|2021-10-20
|SULPHUR
|1601
|32
|1556
|2021-10-20
|MARLOW
|1553
|29
|1497
|2021-10-20
|HUGO
|1540
|35
|1474
|2021-10-20
|BRISTOW
|1506
|46
|1421
|2021-10-20
|MADILL
|1447
|13
|1422
|2021-10-20
|EUFAULA
|1383
|53
|1314
|2021-10-20
|HENRYETTA
|1372
|49
|1295
|2021-10-20
|ALVA
|1364
|23
|1311
|2021-10-20
|CHECOTAH
|1342
|38
|1291
|2021-10-20
|MARIETTA
|1307
|23
|1277
|2021-10-20
|KINGSTON
|1240
|13
|1218
|2021-10-20
|CATOOSA
|1208
|24
|1162
|2021-10-20
|LOCUST GROVE
|1193
|13
|1164
|2021-10-20
|CLEVELAND
|1190
|26
|1149
|2021-10-20
|ELGIN
|1184
|14
|1161
|2021-10-20
|MANNFORD
|1175
|34
|1117
|2021-10-20
|STIGLER
|1117
|18
|1096
|2021-10-20
|MOUNDS
|1104
|20
|1067
|2021-10-20
|CALERA
|1088
|16
|1054
|2021-10-20
|INOLA
|1084
|17
|1044
|2021-10-20
|OKEMAH
|1077
|22
|1044
|2021-10-20
|NOWATA
|1071
|15
|1045
|2021-10-20
|LINDSAY
|1070
|22
|1043
|2021-10-20
|KINGFISHER
|1065
|26
|1027
|2021-10-20
|SPIRO
|1033
|4
|1024
|2021-10-20
|PERRY
|1030
|20
|998
|2021-10-20
|CHANDLER
|1030
|26
|992
|2021-10-20
|CHELSEA
|1024
|22
|993
|2021-10-20
|HOMINY
|1008
|9
|995
|2021-10-20
|SAYRE
|994
|20
|961
|2021-10-20
|SALINA
|990
|15
|959
|2021-10-20
|WESTVILLE
|986
|7
|957
|2021-10-20
|CACHE
|978
|14
|954
|2021-10-20
|AFTON
|960
|13
|940
|2021-10-20
|ANTLERS
|948
|22
|909
|2021-10-20
|FORT SUPPLY
|943
|2
|938
|2021-10-20
|BLACKWELL
|929
|39
|883
|2021-10-20
|HOLDENVILLE
|915
|25
|876
|2021-10-20
|SPERRY
|910
|6
|889
|2021-10-20
|DAVIS
|907
|18
|867
|2021-10-20
|HEAVENER
|901
|13
|875
|2021-10-20
|WEWOKA
|900
|34
|849
|2021-10-20
|SPENCER
|887
|24
|851
|2021-10-20
|HULBERT
|883
|12
|864
|2021-10-20
|JONES
|878
|19
|847
|2021-10-20
|WILBURTON
|873
|13
|848
|2021-10-20
|HASKELL
|871
|17
|823
|2021-10-20
|DEWEY
|870
|20
|840
|2021-10-20
|DEL CITY
|857
|26
|823
|2021-10-20
|TISHOMINGO
|853
|25
|811
|2021-10-20
|WARR ACRES
|847
|8
|818
|2021-10-20
|COMANCHE
|842
|23
|812
|2021-10-20
|VIAN
|834
|17
|802
|2021-10-20
|PERKINS
|816
|6
|785
|2021-10-20
|HENNESSEY
|796
|16
|767
|2021-10-20
|COALGATE
|793
|17
|752
|2021-10-20
|CHOUTEAU
|793
|27
|757
|2021-10-20
|PRAGUE
|781
|13
|746
|2021-10-20
|MIDWEST CITY
|778
|21
|746
|2021-10-20
|PAWHUSKA
|771
|15
|754
|2021-10-20
|COLCORD
|763
|10
|743
|2021-10-20
|OOLOGAH
|760
|10
|738
|2021-10-20
|ROLAND
|755
|7
|739
|2021-10-20
|HELENA
|742
|2
|740
|2021-10-20
|LONE GROVE
|697
|14
|669
|2021-10-20
|MEEKER
|694
|24
|653
|2021-10-20
|BEGGS
|694
|7
|671
|2021-10-20
|TALIHINA
|682
|20
|658
|2021-10-20
|FAIRVIEW
|677
|22
|638
|2021-10-20
|APACHE
|676
|10
|664
|2021-10-20
|WYNNEWOOD
|674
|16
|656
|2021-10-20
|PAWNEE
|671
|26
|638
|2021-10-20
|STROUD
|652
|14
|629
|2021-10-20
|WATONGA
|634
|5
|619
|2021-10-20
|WISTER
|633
|2
|624
|2021-10-20
|POCOLA
|630
|5
|616
|2021-10-20
|WELLSTON
|614
|16
|582
|2021-10-20
|WILSON
|609
|17
|583
|2021-10-20
|KANSAS
|608
|8
|590
|2021-10-20
|HINTON
|599
|4
|584
|2021-10-20
|WALTERS
|599
|10
|574
|2021-10-20
|WYANDOTTE
|593
|10
|574
|2021-10-20
|CARNEGIE
|592
|27
|563
|2021-10-20
|NEWKIRK
|590
|9
|570
|2021-10-20
|STRATFORD
|584
|13
|559
|2021-10-20
|FREDERICK
|581
|17
|560
|2021-10-20
|BOLEY
|576
|11
|565
|2021-10-20
|LUTHER
|575
|10
|556
|2021-10-20
|WASHINGTON
|553
|6
|541
|2021-10-20
|VALLIANT
|550
|10
|533
|2021-10-20
|MORRIS
|528
|12
|511
|2021-10-20
|HARTSHORNE
|528
|22
|504
|2021-10-20
|COMMERCE
|520
|12
|503
|2021-10-20
|HEALDTON
|520
|19
|479
|2021-10-20
|KONAWA
|517
|14
|492
|2021-10-20
|DRUMRIGHT
|516
|15
|498
|2021-10-20
|TONKAWA
|516
|18
|484
|2021-10-20
|QUAPAW
|514
|16
|489
|2021-10-20
|KIEFER
|509
|6
|489
|2021-10-20
|COLBERT
|509
|12
|490
|2021-10-20
|MEAD
|509
|7
|493
|2021-10-20
|HOBART
|506
|18
|468
|2021-10-20
|MANGUM
|503
|16
|481
|2021-10-20
|NICHOLS HILLS
|499
|3
|492
|2021-10-20
|PORTER
|494
|15
|475
|2021-10-20
|FLETCHER
|490
|3
|481
|2021-10-20
|FAIRLAND
|490
|7
|471
|2021-10-20
|NEW CORDELL
|479
|9
|457
|2021-10-20
|KELLYVILLE
|463
|7
|450
|2021-10-20
|WARNER
|462
|10
|439
|2021-10-20
|GORE
|460
|9
|444
|2021-10-20
|CADDO
|456
|3
|446
|2021-10-20
|MINCO
|454
|5
|445
|2021-10-20
|ADAIR
|445
|4
|433
|2021-10-20
|TALALA
|443
|5
|437
|2021-10-20
|ELMORE CITY
|434
|6
|424
|2021-10-20
|ARCADIA
|426
|2
|420
|2021-10-20
|HOWE
|425
|3
|417
|2021-10-20
|PORUM
|420
|7
|403
|2021-10-20
|BOSWELL
|413
|5
|402
|2021-10-20
|STONEWALL
|390
|5
|382
|2021-10-20
|CRESCENT
|389
|6
|380
|2021-10-20
|WATTS
|384
|8
|372
|2021-10-20
|HOOKER
|384
|0
|378
|2021-10-20
|WAURIKA
|379
|9
|365
|2021-10-20
|BOKCHITO
|377
|3
|368
|2021-10-20
|RUSH SPRINGS
|377
|5
|366
|2021-10-20
|BARNSDALL
|367
|10
|352
|2021-10-20
|OCHELATA
|366
|9
|355
|2021-10-20
|CAMERON
|355
|1
|349
|2021-10-20
|WAYNE
|354
|6
|348
|2021-10-20
|RAMONA
|353
|9
|342
|2021-10-20
|KEOTA
|350
|0
|347
|2021-10-20
|YALE
|349
|10
|339
|2021-10-20
|MAYSVILLE
|345
|9
|328
|2021-10-20
|ALLEN
|340
|4
|333
|2021-10-20
|RINGLING
|338
|3
|332
|2021-10-20
|EARLSBORO
|337
|5
|323
|2021-10-20
|BIG CABIN
|330
|5
|318
|2021-10-20
|HOLLIS
|326
|6
|319
|2021-10-20
|WETUMKA
|322
|6
|299
|2021-10-20
|HAWORTH
|320
|5
|309
|2021-10-20
|BOKOSHE
|320
|5
|311
|2021-10-20
|GERONIMO
|316
|4
|301
|2021-10-20
|WRIGHT CITY
|316
|4
|309
|2021-10-20
|JENNINGS
|316
|5
|310
|2021-10-20
|CASHION
|314
|1
|307
|2021-10-20
|BLAIR
|311
|5
|297
|2021-10-20
|CEMENT
|303
|1
|293
|2021-10-20
|OKARCHE
|302
|7
|295
|2021-10-20
|HYDRO
|301
|10
|287
|2021-10-20
|PADEN
|298
|4
|293
|2021-10-20
|GLENCOE
|296
|4
|290
|2021-10-20
|QUINTON
|293
|7
|283
|2021-10-20
|MAUD
|287
|1
|284
|2021-10-20
|FORT COBB
|286
|4
|282
|2021-10-20
|ROFF
|283
|3
|276
|2021-10-20
|WELCH
|282
|4
|275
|2021-10-20
|FAIRFAX
|277
|12
|257
|2021-10-20
|CHEROKEE
|273
|1
|267
|2021-10-20
|CLAYTON
|272
|6
|265
|2021-10-20
|CYRIL
|271
|4
|265
|2021-10-20
|SHADY POINT
|271
|1
|265
|2021-10-20
|FORT TOWSON
|270
|4
|265
|2021-10-20
|WAUKOMIS
|270
|2
|267
|2021-10-20
|MOORELAND
|270
|6
|254
|2021-10-20
|BEAVER
|269
|6
|258
|2021-10-20
|BINGER
|267
|15
|251
|2021-10-20
|RED OAK
|265
|1
|263
|2021-10-20
|GEARY
|264
|7
|257
|2021-10-20
|WELEETKA
|264
|6
|247
|2021-10-20
|LAVERNE
|259
|3
|255
|2021-10-20
|MORRISON
|258
|1
|253
|2021-10-20
|OKEENE
|252
|6
|244
|2021-10-20
|TERLTON
|252
|3
|240
|2021-10-20
|PAOLI
|251
|2
|247
|2021-10-20
|OKTAHA
|247
|6
|238
|2021-10-20
|DEPEW
|246
|4
|237
|2021-10-20
|COPAN
|246
|6
|239
|2021-10-20
|INDIAHOMA
|239
|4
|233
|2021-10-20
|NINNEKAH
|237
|3
|230
|2021-10-20
|PANAMA
|237
|2
|233
|2021-10-20
|BENNINGTON
|236
|4
|223
|2021-10-20
|RINGWOOD
|234
|3
|222
|2021-10-20
|SPAVINAW
|234
|3
|220
|2021-10-20
|TEMPLE
|233
|10
|216
|2021-10-20
|THACKERVILLE
|232
|2
|230
|2021-10-20
|ARKOMA
|230
|2
|226
|2021-10-20
|CHEYENNE
|230
|4
|223
|2021-10-20
|SNYDER
|228
|14
|210
|2021-10-20
|MEDFORD
|227
|1
|226
|2021-10-20
|TEXHOMA
|224
|0
|222
|2021-10-20
|KREBS
|223
|7
|211
|2021-10-20
|WEBBERS FALLS
|223
|2
|212
|2021-10-20
|BOISE CITY
|222
|1
|207
|2021-10-20
|SOPER
|220
|1
|214
|2021-10-20
|THOMAS
|220
|2
|217
|2021-10-20
|BLUEJACKET
|219
|1
|215
|2021-10-20
|SHATTUCK
|219
|2
|198
|2021-10-20
|WANETTE
|217
|1
|213
|2021-10-20
|BILLINGS
|215
|4
|209
|2021-10-20
|MILBURN
|212
|4
|205
|2021-10-20
|SEILING
|211
|10
|199
|2021-10-20
|RED ROCK
|210
|2
|206
|2021-10-20
|ARAPAHO
|210
|4
|203
|2021-10-20
|MANNSVILLE
|204
|5
|195
|2021-10-20
|KIOWA
|204
|3
|195
|2021-10-20
|CANTON
|200
|3
|195
|2021-10-20
|GRACEMONT
|197
|6
|187
|2021-10-20
|BURNS FLAT
|197
|3
|193
|2021-10-20
|DELAWARE
|191
|4
|187
|2021-10-20
|GOODWELL
|187
|1
|183
|2021-10-20
|GRANITE
|187
|8
|179
|2021-10-20
|CALUMET
|184
|3
|181
|2021-10-20
|BUFFALO
|184
|7
|171
|2021-10-20
|ASHER
|182
|3
|177
|2021-10-20
|BRAGGS
|181
|3
|176
|2021-10-20
|OILTON
|180
|6
|171
|2021-10-20
|ALEX
|176
|5
|171
|2021-10-20
|GARVIN
|174
|1
|172
|2021-10-20
|GARBER
|173
|1
|165
|2021-10-20
|UNION CITY
|172
|2
|168
|2021-10-20
|GANS
|171
|1
|169
|2021-10-20
|COUNCIL HILL
|169
|5
|163
|2021-10-20
|POND CREEK
|169
|0
|168
|2021-10-20
|LAHOMA
|167
|6
|153
|2021-10-20
|CANUTE
|165
|3
|161
|2021-10-20
|AGRA
|165
|2
|160
|2021-10-20
|ERICK
|159
|4
|150
|2021-10-20
|TIPTON
|159
|4
|149
|2021-10-20
|VICI
|159
|2
|156
|2021-10-20
|CANEY
|155
|2
|149
|2021-10-20
|MCCURTAIN
|154
|2
|152
|2021-10-20
|GRANDFIELD
|154
|2
|151
|2021-10-20
|LEEDEY
|151
|5
|143
|2021-10-20
|SENTINEL
|150
|3
|147
|2021-10-20
|DAVENPORT
|149
|0
|145
|2021-10-20
|HAMMON
|148
|2
|141
|2021-10-20
|OAKS
|146
|4
|141
|2021-10-20
|RATLIFF CITY
|145
|2
|143
|2021-10-20
|STUART
|144
|4
|132
|2021-10-20
|RIPLEY
|143
|2
|138
|2021-10-20
|CHATTANOOGA
|143
|3
|137
|2021-10-20
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|143
|5
|137
|2021-10-20
|RYAN
|142
|3
|137
|2021-10-20
|MILL CREEK
|141
|2
|137
|2021-10-20
|BYARS
|141
|1
|139
|2021-10-20
|WANN
|140
|5
|131
|2021-10-20
|TUPELO
|140
|2
|133
|2021-10-20
|VELMA
|139
|3
|136
|2021-10-20
|WAYNOKA
|138
|0
|136
|2021-10-20
|AMBER
|137
|7
|128
|2021-10-20
|SPRINGER
|137
|4
|131
|2021-10-20
|MULHALL
|135
|0
|134
|2021-10-20
|SASAKWA
|133
|1
|128
|2021-10-20
|CARNEY
|133
|3
|124
|2021-10-20
|FOSS
|131
|1
|128
|2021-10-20
|DOVER
|131
|2
|127
|2021-10-20
|TRYON
|129
|0
|122
|2021-10-20
|CANADIAN
|129
|3
|124
|2021-10-20
|RATTAN
|128
|1
|125
|2021-10-20
|STRINGTOWN
|128
|3
|124
|2021-10-20
|TYRONE
|128
|0
|127
|2021-10-20
|STERLING
|124
|4
|120
|2021-10-20
|SAVANNA
|123
|4
|116
|2021-10-20
|LANGLEY
|123
|2
|120
|2021-10-20
|RAVIA
|122
|4
|116
|2021-10-20
|KINTA
|120
|5
|114
|2021-10-20
|DEWAR
|120
|1
|116
|2021-10-20
|VERDEN
|118
|1
|115
|2021-10-20
|SAWYER
|117
|2
|115
|2021-10-20
|OLUSTEE
|116
|0
|115
|2021-10-20
|LOOKEBA
|115
|5
|110
|2021-10-20
|HAILEYVILLE
|113
|1
|112
|2021-10-20
|COYLE
|110
|0
|109
|2021-10-20
|PITTSBURG
|107
|2
|104
|2021-10-20
|LONGDALE
|106
|1
|98
|2021-10-20
|DUSTIN
|105
|5
|96
|2021-10-20
|KAW CITY
|102
|3
|93
|2021-10-20
|LENAPAH
|102
|0
|102
|2021-10-20
|WAPANUCKA
|101
|2
|97
|2021-10-20
|MARBLE CITY
|101
|1
|98
|2021-10-20
|CUSTER CITY
|100
|4
|94
|2021-10-20
|DILL CITY
|98
|3
|94
|2021-10-20
|CALVIN
|97
|2
|91
|2021-10-20
|BOYNTON
|96
|1
|93
|2021-10-20
|KENEFIC
|95
|1
|93
|2021-10-20
|KETCHUM
|95
|3
|91
|2021-10-20
|SHIDLER
|91
|1
|90
|2021-10-20
|LAMONT
|89
|1
|88
|2021-10-20
|POCASSET
|89
|2
|86
|2021-10-20
|INDIANOLA
|87
|0
|84
|2021-10-20
|OKAY
|87
|2
|81
|2021-10-20
|RANDLETT
|86
|2
|84
|2021-10-20
|SPARKS
|86
|2
|82
|2021-10-20
|FARGO
|86
|1
|83
|2021-10-20
|ARNETT
|85
|2
|81
|2021-10-20
|COVINGTON
|84
|1
|83
|2021-10-20
|ORLANDO
|83
|1
|81
|2021-10-20
|CROWDER
|83
|0
|83
|2021-10-20
|CORN
|83
|5
|77
|2021-10-20
|CLEO SPRINGS
|82
|3
|73
|2021-10-20
|DRUMMOND
|82
|1
|79
|2021-10-20
|PRUE
|81
|2
|70
|2021-10-20
|LEHIGH
|80
|0
|79
|2021-10-20
|WYNONA
|80
|3
|75
|2021-10-20
|LONE WOLF
|79
|0
|78
|2021-10-20
|MARLAND
|79
|3
|74
|2021-10-20
|LANGSTON
|78
|1
|77
|2021-10-20
|ACHILLE
|76
|2
|72
|2021-10-20
|ALINE
|75
|3
|67
|2021-10-20
|LOCO
|75
|1
|70
|2021-10-20
|CASTLE
|74
|1
|73
|2021-10-20
|HASTINGS
|73
|1
|71
|2021-10-20
|FOSTER
|73
|0
|71
|2021-10-20
|TERRAL
|72
|3
|66
|2021-10-20
|KREMLIN
|71
|0
|71
|2021-10-20
|NASH
|71
|1
|70
|2021-10-20
|REYDON
|71
|2
|65
|2021-10-20
|AMES
|70
|0
|70
|2021-10-20
|WAKITA
|69
|4
|64
|2021-10-20
|GAGE
|68
|1
|65
|2021-10-20
|WHITEFIELD
|68
|1
|67
|2021-10-20
|CARTER
|68
|2
|65
|2021-10-20
|OSAGE
|67
|1
|62
|2021-10-20
|RALSTON
|67
|2
|65
|2021-10-20
|ROCKY
|66
|0
|60
|2021-10-20
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|65
|1
|64
|2021-10-20
|FAIRMONT
|64
|1
|63
|2021-10-20
|BERNICE
|64
|1
|63
|2021-10-20
|MENO
|64
|0
|62
|2021-10-20
|FAXON
|63
|0
|63
|2021-10-20
|FORGAN
|63
|1
|60
|2021-10-20
|ROOSEVELT
|62
|1
|58
|2021-10-20
|BURBANK
|62
|0
|59
|2021-10-20
|JET
|61
|1
|56
|2021-10-20
|SHARON
|61
|1
|52
|2021-10-20
|FREEDOM
|59
|0
|58
|2021-10-20
|TALOGA
|58
|0
|58
|2021-10-20
|COLONY
|56
|2
|53
|2021-10-20
|SCHULTER
|55
|0
|53
|2021-10-20
|FRANCIS
|55
|1
|54
|2021-10-20
|CARMEN
|55
|3
|51
|2021-10-20
|EAKLY
|55
|2
|45
|2021-10-20
|AVANT
|54
|2
|52
|2021-10-20
|NICOMA PARK
|54
|2
|49
|2021-10-20
|DISNEY
|53
|1
|52
|2021-10-20
|NORTH MIAMI
|53
|0
|53
|2021-10-20
|HANNA
|52
|0
|51
|2021-10-20
|DEVOL
|52
|0
|48
|2021-10-20
|MARSHALL
|51
|2
|46
|2021-10-20
|HARDESTY
|51
|0
|44
|2021-10-20
|ELDORADO
|51
|2
|48
|2021-10-20
|DEER CREEK
|50
|1
|48
|2021-10-20
|KEYES
|50
|0
|50
|2021-10-20
|GOLTRY
|49
|1
|47
|2021-10-20
|BUTLER
|48
|0
|47
|2021-10-20
|BRADLEY
|47
|1
|46
|2021-10-20
|BRAMAN
|45
|2
|41
|2021-10-20
|GOLDSBY
|44
|0
|43
|2021-10-20
|BESSIE
|44
|1
|40
|2021-10-20
|WILLOW
|43
|0
|43
|2021-10-20
|MILLERTON
|43
|2
|41
|2021-10-20
|HUNTER
|43
|1
|41
|2021-10-20
|ALDERSON
|41
|1
|37
|2021-10-20
|BURLINGTON
|41
|0
|39
|2021-10-20
|MEDICINE PARK
|40
|2
|38
|2021-10-20
|BROMIDE
|39
|1
|38
|2021-10-20
|FITZHUGH
|38
|0
|38
|2021-10-20
|DACOMA
|38
|0
|34
|2021-10-20
|DAVIDSON
|37
|0
|36
|2021-10-20
|HITCHCOCK
|35
|0
|35
|2021-10-20
|LAMAR
|35
|1
|31
|2021-10-20
|DIBBLE
|35
|0
|34
|2021-10-20
|OPTIMA
|34
|0
|34
|2021-10-20
|GOTEBO
|34
|1
|33
|2021-10-20
|FOYIL
|34
|2
|32
|2021-10-20
|CAMARGO
|32
|0
|31
|2021-10-20
|DOUGHERTY
|31
|0
|30
|2021-10-20
|WAINWRIGHT
|30
|0
|29
|2021-10-20
|GOULD
|29
|0
|29
|2021-10-20
|MARTHA
|28
|1
|27
|2021-10-20
|VERA
|27
|0
|25
|2021-10-20
|CROMWELL
|27
|2
|25
|2021-10-20
|BOWLEGS
|25
|1
|24
|2021-10-20
|HILLSDALE
|25
|0
|25
|2021-10-20
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|25
|1
|24
|2021-10-20
|MANITOU
|23
|0
|23
|2021-10-20
|ALBION
|19
|0
|18
|2021-10-20
|FANSHAWE
|16
|0
|16
|2021-10-20
|SLICK
|16
|1
|12
|2021-10-20
|GENE AUTRY
|15
|0
|15
|2021-10-20
|REDBIRD
|15
|0
|14
|2021-10-20
|PEORIA
|15
|0
|15
|2021-10-20
|TATUMS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-10-20
|HALLETT
|14
|0
|14
|2021-10-20
|ADDINGTON
|14
|0
|14
|2021-10-20
|TULLAHASSEE
|12
|0
|12
|2021-10-20
|THE VILLAGE
|11
|0
|11
|2021-10-20
|BLACKBURN
|9
|0
|9
|2021-10-20
|KEMP
|9
|0
|9
|2021-10-20
|MOFFETT
|7
|0
|7
|2021-10-20
|RENTIESVILLE
|6
|0
|5
|2021-10-20
|BYNG
|4
|0
|4
|2021-10-20
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-10-20
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-20
|HOFFMAN
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-20
|BRIDGEPORT
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-20
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-20
|VERDIGRIS
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-20
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-20
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-20
|OAKLAND
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-20
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-20
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-20
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-20
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-20
|PENSACOLA
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-20
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-20
|ST. LOUIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-20
|COWLINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-20
|WEST SILOAM SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-20
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-20
|BEARDEN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-20
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-20
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-20
