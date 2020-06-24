ENID, Okla. — An Enid woman in the 36-49 age group who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died and three more cases of the virus were confirmed in Northwest Oklahoma Wednesday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The woman did have an underlying health condition, according to Rob Crissinger, manager with OSDH communications and media relations.
The death was not in the last 24 hours, but OSDH did not report when or where it did occur in order to avoid identifying factors that violate HIPPA. A local spokeswoman for the Garfield County Health Department said she could confirm the death did not occur in Enid. Enid hospitals each have had patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, but St. Mary's Regional Medical Center said Wednesday its patient had discharged and there were none currently positive for the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has one patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the second death in Garfield County and third in Northwest Oklahoma associated with COVID-19. Two women who had tested positive for the virus died in April — an 86-year-old from Garfield County and a Major County woman in 18-35 age group who worked at a Dewey County nursing facility. There have been 372 deaths total since COVID-19 was confirmed in the state on March 6, 2020.
Overall, there have been 11,510 cases of the virus confirmed in the state, including 482 new cases, an increase of 4.37% compared to Tuesday's report, according to OSDH. Of those cases, 2,994 are active, an increase of 225 cases since Tuesday, and 8,144 have recovered, including 256 since Tuesday's OSDH report.
Two of the new cases were in Garfield County, both in Enid, and one was in Kingfisher County, according to OSDH data. Locally, there was one case each in the 73701 Zip Code area, primarily eastern Enid, and 73703 area, the western half. Both Enid deaths were residents of the 73701 Zip Code, according to OSDH data.
Regionally, Northwest Oklahoma has seen more individual cases in recent days but not a large jump as seen earlier in June when Garfield County gained 14 in one day, said Maggie Jackson, who serves health departments in Alfalfa, Canadian, Blaine, Kingfisher, Garfield, Grant, Logan and Major counties.
Garfield County Health Department is seeing more testing locally, but appointments and results still are seeing a quick turnaround, Jackson said.
"We are seeing an uptick in testing at our Health Department, so people are paying attention," she said, adding that a statewide increase of COVID-19 in the 18-64 age ranges has "convicted me of wearing a mask, personally."
Jackson said that her region is receiving more help with contract tracing followup for those cases testing positive, as the state has been hiring more part-time help toward that end, and Garfield County Health Department is seeking a part-time LPN or RN to help with COVID-19 care on a local level.
State numbers
Overall, there have been 1,319 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus who have been hospitalized, a single-day increase of 31 compared to 1,288 reported Tuesday. Of those, 277 who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus are in hospitals currently, according to OSDH data Tuesday evening, with 87 in intensive care.
Of the 296,988 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 284,029, or 95.64%, have been negative.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Wednesday were 199 in the 0-4 age range, 646 in the 5-17 age range, 3,824 in the 18-35 age range, 2,216 in the 36-49 age range, 2,161 in the 50-64 age range and 2,064 in the 65 and older age range.
The number of new cases per age group was 199 in the 18-36 age group, 152 in the 36-49 age group, 64 in the 50-64 age group, 35 in the 65 and older age group, 30 in the 5-17 age group and 5 in the 0-4 age group.
Of those testing positive, 5,815, or 50.52%, have been female, and 5,585 or 48.52%, have been male. There are 110 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 43.9, according to OSDH data.
The virus has impacted health care and long-term care, with 1,211, or 10.5%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or was responsible for direct patient care in that setting, according to an OSDH executive report Tuesday evening. There have been 1,016 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents, according to the report, which also shows 199 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.8% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Of the overall 372 deaths in the state, 298, or 80.11%, have been 65 and older; 59, or 15.86%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 9, or 2.42%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.61%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 190 or 51.21%, than women, 181 or 48.79%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.1, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths in 47 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 66 in Tulsa County; 65 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 18 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 9 in Muskogee County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Wednesday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 62 cases, 48 recovered and two deaths; Kingfisher with 21 cases, 12 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 11 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, nine recovered; Major with eight cases, five recovered; Woods with five recovered cases; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 59 in Enid (14 active); 10 in Woodward (two active); eight in Hennessey (five active); seven in Kingfisher (one active); six each in Watonga (one active) and Okarche (two active); five in Alva; four each in Fairview (one active) and Geary (one active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood (one active); and one each in Cashion (1 active) Dover, Fort Supply (one active), Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
