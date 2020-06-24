COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 6.24.20

There have been 11,510 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in 76 counties and 372 deaths in 47 counties, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

ENID, Okla. — An Enid woman in the 36-49 age group who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died and three more cases of the virus were confirmed in Northwest Oklahoma Wednesday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The woman did have an underlying health condition, according to Rob Crissinger, manager with OSDH communications and media relations. 

The death was not in the last 24 hours, but OSDH did not report when or where it did occur in order to avoid identifying factors that violate HIPPA. A local spokeswoman for the Garfield County Health Department said she could confirm the death did not occur in Enid. Enid hospitals each have had patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, but St. Mary's Regional Medical Center said Wednesday its patient had discharged and there were none currently positive for the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has one patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second death in Garfield County and third in Northwest Oklahoma associated with COVID-19. Two women who had tested positive for the virus died in April — an 86-year-old from Garfield County and a Major County woman in 18-35 age group who worked at a Dewey County nursing facility. There have been 372 deaths total since COVID-19 was confirmed in the state on March 6, 2020.

Overall, there have been 11,510 cases of the virus confirmed in the state, including 482 new cases, an increase of 4.37% compared to Tuesday's report, according to OSDH. Of those cases, 2,994 are active, an increase of 225 cases since Tuesday, and 8,144 have recovered, including 256 since Tuesday's OSDH report. 

Two of the new cases were in Garfield County, both in Enid, and one was in Kingfisher County, according to OSDH data. Locally, there was one case each in the 73701 Zip Code area, primarily eastern Enid, and 73703 area, the western half. Both Enid deaths were residents of the 73701 Zip Code, according to OSDH data.

Regionally, Northwest Oklahoma has seen more individual cases in recent days but not a large jump as seen earlier in June when Garfield County gained 14 in one day, said Maggie Jackson, who serves health departments in Alfalfa, Canadian, Blaine, Kingfisher, Garfield, Grant, Logan and Major counties.

Garfield County Health Department is seeing more testing locally, but appointments and results still are seeing a quick turnaround, Jackson said.

"We are seeing an uptick in testing at our Health Department, so people are paying attention," she said, adding that a statewide increase of COVID-19 in the 18-64 age ranges has "convicted me of wearing a mask, personally."

Jackson said that her region is receiving more help with contract tracing followup for those cases testing positive, as the state has been hiring more part-time help toward that end, and Garfield County Health Department is seeking a part-time LPN or RN to help with COVID-19 care on a local level.

State numbers

Overall, there have been 1,319 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus who have been hospitalized, a single-day increase of 31 compared to 1,288 reported Tuesday. Of those, 277 who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus are in hospitals currently, according to OSDH data Tuesday evening, with 87 in intensive care.

Of the 296,988 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 284,029, or 95.64%, have been negative. 

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Wednesday were 199 in the 0-4 age range, 646 in the 5-17 age range, 3,824 in the 18-35 age range, 2,216 in the 36-49 age range, 2,161 in the 50-64 age range and 2,064 in the 65 and older age range.

The number of new cases per age group was 199 in the 18-36 age group, 152 in the 36-49 age group, 64 in the 50-64 age group, 35 in the 65 and older age group, 30 in the 5-17 age group and 5 in the 0-4 age group.

Of those testing positive, 5,815, or 50.52%, have been female, and 5,585 or 48.52%, have been male. There are 110 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 43.9, according to OSDH data. 

The virus has impacted health care and long-term care, with 1,211, or 10.5%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or was responsible for direct patient care in that setting, according to an OSDH executive report Tuesday evening. There have been 1,016 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents, according to the report, which also shows 199 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.

Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.8% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.

Of the overall 372 deaths in the state, 298, or 80.11%, have been 65 and older; 59, or 15.86%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 9, or 2.42%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.61%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 190 or 51.21%, than women, 181 or 48.79%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.1, according to OSDH.

Data shows deaths in 47 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 66 in Tulsa County; 65 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 18 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 9 in Muskogee County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 6.24.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, June 24, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 2742 66 1619
OKLAHOMA 2317 65 1668
TEXAS 983 6 966
CLEVELAND 735 40 526
WASHINGTON 385 38 319
COMANCHE 381 5 314
MCCURTAIN 363 2 142
PAYNE 294 1 104
WAGONER 223 18 152
CANADIAN 218 3 156
CADDO 182 10 165
OSAGE 155 8 110
ROGERS 142 5 96
MCCLAIN 133 4 113
CREEK 128 7 102
GRADY 124 5 113
DELAWARE 119 16 93
ADAIR 110 4 91
CHOCTAW 108 1 100
MUSKOGEE 102 9 64
POTTAWATOMIE 89 4 64
KAY 83 7 60
BRYAN 75 1 50
CARTER 75 1 57
MAYES 71 4 46
CHEROKEE 68 1 47
GREER 66 7 57
GARFIELD 62 2 48
GARVIN 52 1 24
PAWNEE 51 2 38
PITTSBURG 51 3 40
CUSTER 51 0 42
OKMULGEE 50 0 32
STEPHENS 50 1 46
OTTAWA 43 2 37
MCINTOSH 43 1 18
LOGAN 35 1 22
SEMINOLE 35 3 30
JACKSON 33 3 26
NOWATA 32 1 24
NOBLE 31 0 12
BEAVER 30 0 30
PONTOTOC 29 2 19
LE FLORE 29 1 17
LINCOLN 28 2 22
SEQUOYAH 28 3 18
LOVE 27 0 23
MARSHALL 25 0 16
TILLMAN 23 1 22
KINGFISHER 21 0 12
CRAIG 18 0 17
BLAINE 14 0 11
MURRAY 14 0 12
ATOKA 14 0 7
WOODWARD 12 0 9
OKFUSKEE 11 0 6
BECKHAM 11 0 7
JOHNSTON 10 0 6
MAJOR 8 1 5
PUSHMATAHA 8 0 6
LATIMER 7 1 5
HASKELL 7 0 6
HUGHES 6 0 3
COAL 6 0 4
KIOWA 6 1 5
COTTON 5 2 3
WOODS 5 0 5
JEFFERSON 4 0 4
DEWEY 4 0 4
WASHITA 3 0 2
GRANT 2 0 2
ELLIS 1 0 0
HARPER 1 0 1
1 0 0
CIMARRON 1 0 1
ALFALFA 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 6.24.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, June 24, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 1887 51 1157
OKLAHOMA CITY 1856 59 1304
GUYMON 817 6 802
EDMOND 382 9 274
NORMAN 355 23 245
BROKEN ARROW 352 13 220
BARTLESVILLE 316 36 262
LAWTON 303 5 270
JENKS 277 0 113
STILLWATER 258 0 80
OTHER*** 201 3 137
MOORE 183 9 137
BROKEN BOW 153 1 60
YUKON 122 1 91
IDABEL 120 0 33
HUGO 96 1 89
GLENPOOL 95 0 44
SKIATOOK 95 7 60
HOOKER 90 0 90
PURCELL 88 3 75
HINTON 88 0 87
CLAREMORE 86 5 64
OWASSO 82 1 51
GROVE 82 16 62
PONCA CITY 79 5 59
COWETA 79 12 54
MUSKOGEE 76 7 43
CHICKASHA 67 4 60
MANGUM 66 7 57
ARDMORE 64 1 49
SAND SPRINGS 63 2 44
SHAWNEE 62 4 41
BIXBY 60 0 40
ENID 59 2 45
STILWELL 58 4 48
SAPULPA 57 3 44
TAHLEQUAH 51 1 39
WAGONER 51 4 38
COLLINSVILLE 42 0 24
BINGER 41 9 32
DURANT 40 0 28
MUSTANG 38 1 24
WEATHERFORD 37 0 33
BETHANY 36 1 29
MCALESTER 35 3 28
DEWEY 34 1 31
WESTVILLE 33 0 28
ALTUS 31 3 24
DUNCAN 31 0 28
NICHOLS HILLS 29 0 22
KELLYVILLE 29 2 24
BLANCHARD 29 0 27
ANADARKO 28 1 25
CHOCTAW 28 1 21
WRIGHT CITY 27 0 13
CLEVELAND 27 2 24
TEXHOMA 27 0 27
PAULS VALLEY 27 0 10
NOBLE 26 1 24
MIDWEST CITY 26 2 23
GUTHRIE 26 0 19
EL RENO 25 1 16
VALLIANT 24 0 19
CHECOTAH 24 1 11
MIAMI 24 2 19
OKMULGEE 24 0 14
HOMINY 24 0 17
TUTTLE 23 1 20
PRYOR CREEK 23 1 16
FREDERICK 23 1 22
ADA 22 0 15
PIEDMONT 21 0 17
CUSHING 21 1 19
NEWCASTLE 18 1 12
EUFAULA 18 0 6
RED ROCK 18 0 6
WARR ACRES 18 0 16
VINITA 17 0 16
TYRONE 17 0 15
NOWATA 17 1 12
LEXINGTON 17 0 12
OCHELATA 17 1 12
KINGSTON 16 0 11
LOCUST GROVE 16 0 9
SEMINOLE 16 2 13
MARIETTA 15 0 11
PAWNEE 15 0 6
SULPHUR 14 0 12
SPENCER 14 0 13
WEWOKA 14 0 14
DEL CITY 14 0 12
WATTS 14 0 12
PAWHUSKA 13 0 13
LINDSAY 13 0 8
GOODWELL 13 0 13
JONES 13 0 7
AFTON 13 0 13
BEGGS 12 0 9
ATOKA 12 0 6
JAY 12 0 10
CHOUTEAU 12 2 7
COMANCHE 12 1 11
HAWORTH 12 0 5
INOLA 11 0 7
CLINTON 11 0 6
MOUNDS 11 0 8
HARRAH 11 0 10
FORT GIBSON 11 2 8
SALLISAW 10 0 7
WOODWARD 10 0 8
BARNSDALL 10 2 7
CATOOSA 10 0 7
PERKINS 10 0 2
MCLOUD 10 0 10
MADILL 9 0 5
PERRY 9 0 4
OOLOGAH 9 0 6
HASKELL 9 0 6
COLCORD 9 0 7
SPERRY 9 0 9
SALINA 9 0 5
OPTIMA 9 0 9
ELK CITY 9 0 5
GORE 9 1 7
TECUMSEH 9 0 6
BEAVER 8 0 8
ALEX 8 0 8
ARCADIA 8 0 7
RAMONA 8 0 7
HENNESSEY 8 0 3
ELGIN 8 0 6
BRISTOW 8 0 8
WAYNE 8 0 7
HULBERT 8 0 3
KINGFISHER 7 0 6
HENRYETTA 7 0 4
CALERA 7 0 4
WATONGA 6 0 5
COLBERT 6 0 4
MEAD 6 1 4
COPAN 6 0 6
BENNINGTON 6 0 6
FORT COBB 6 0 6
MULDROW 6 1 2
OKEMAH 6 0 2
OKARCHE 6 0 4
MARLOW 6 0 6
GRACEMONT 6 0 5
WISTER 6 0 6
KIEFER 6 0 5
CHANDLER 6 1 4
ADAIR 6 0 5
BOKCHITO 5 0 0
MANNFORD 5 0 5
WILBURTON 5 1 4
DELAWARE 5 0 4
PRAGUE 5 0 3
WASHINGTON 5 0 5
TEMPLE 5 2 3
ALVA 5 0 5
JENNINGS 5 0 5
LOOKEBA 5 0 3
HEAVENER 5 0 1
GARVIN 5 0 2
COALGATE 5 0 3
CACHE 5 0 5
FORT TOWSON 5 0 4
GEARY 4 0 3
TONKAWA 4 0 1
MEEKER 4 0 3
WARNER 4 0 4
HOLDENVILLE 4 0 2
APACHE 4 0 3
STIGLER 4 0 4
FAIRFAX 4 0 1
VIAN 4 1 3
HARTSHORNE 4 0 3
TISHOMINGO 4 0 3
FORGAN 4 0 4
FAIRVIEW 4 0 3
COMMERCE 4 0 3
STROUD 4 0 4
HARDESTY 4 0 4
CANADIAN 4 0 1
RUSH SPRINGS 4 0 4
ANTLERS 4 0 3
DEPEW 3 1 2
WANETTE 3 0 3
LUTHER 3 0 3
WILSON 3 0 3
FLETCHER 3 0 3
TALIHINA 3 1 2
PORTER 3 0 3
CYRIL 3 0 3
ASHER 3 0 3
AGRA 3 1 0
POTEAU 3 0 3
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 1 2
LONE GROVE 3 0 3
BLACKWELL 3 0 3
ALLEN 3 1 2
SHADY POINT 3 0 3
LENAPAH 3 0 2
SAYRE 3 0 3
CALUMET 3 0 2
SPIRO 3 0 1
YALE 3 0 3
KONAWA 3 1 2
BOSWELL 3 0 2
PRUE 3 0 2
MAYSVILLE 3 0 3
WYNNEWOOD 3 1 1
WANN 3 0 2
WELLSTON 3 0 3
LONGDALE 2 0 2
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
LAHOMA 2 0 2
PORUM 2 0 0
INDIAHOMA 2 0 2
WEBBERS FALLS 2 0 1
ACHILLE 2 0 2
VERDEN 2 0 2
MILLERTON 2 0 1
CROWDER 2 0 2
WELEETKA 2 0 2
STONEWALL 2 1 1
CADDO 2 0 2
RINGLING 2 0 2
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
HOBART 2 0 2
CLAYTON 2 0 1
AMBER 2 0 2
BLAIR 2 0 2
BOKOSHE 2 0 0
TERLTON 2 0 2
STRATFORD 2 0 0
RINGWOOD 2 0 1
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
HEALDTON 2 0 1
PAOLI 2 0 2
KINTA 2 0 1
TALALA 2 0 1
THOMAS 2 0 2
EARLSBORO 2 0 2
MCCURTAIN 2 0 2
CHELSEA 2 0 2
NEWKIRK 2 1 1
SASAKWA 2 0 1
QUINTON 2 0 2
ELMORE CITY 2 0 1
SEILING 2 0 2
CRESCENT 1 0 1
LEHIGH 1 0 1
MULHALL 1 0 1
MORRIS 1 0 0
SOPER 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
SHATTUCK 1 0 0
MINCO 1 0 1
CAMERON 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
MAUD 1 0 1
ORLANDO 1 0 0
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
GARBER 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
TRYON 1 0 1
COUNCIL HILL 1 0 1
ROLAND 1 0 1
POCOLA 1 0 0
WETUMKA 1 0 0
GERONIMO 1 0 1
RED OAK 1 0 1
KANSAS 1 0 1
LANGSTON 1 0 1
WYNONA 1 0 0
OILTON 1 1 0
VICI 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
CARNEGIE 1 0 1
MORRISON 1 0 0
RATTAN 1 0 1
BOLEY 1 0 0
BYNG 1 0 1
DOVER 1 0 1
QUAPAW 1 0 1
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
SENTINEL 1 0 1
LAMONT 1 0 1
ARAPAHO 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
SNYDER 1 0 1
DILL CITY 1 0 1
SAVANNA 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 0
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
LAVERNE 1 0 1
WAURIKA 1 0 1
CASHION 1 0 0
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
SAWYER 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
STERLING 1 0 0
MANNSVILLE 1 0 0
OAKS 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 0
SPRINGER 1 0 1
SPAVINAW 1 0 1
HYDRO 1 0 1
KENEFIC 1 0 0
CALVIN 1 0 1
RAVIA 1 0 0
HALLETT 1 0 0
RIPLEY 1 0 0
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
KAW CITY 1 1 0
GLENCOE 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
DEWAR 1 0 1
OKEENE 1 0 1
PADEN 1 0 1
FOSS 1 0 0
MOORELAND 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
WYANDOTTE 1 0 1
KIOWA 1 0 1
FRANCIS 1 0 0

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Wednesday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 62 cases, 48 recovered and two deaths; Kingfisher with 21 cases, 12 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 11 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, nine recovered; Major with eight cases, five recovered; Woods with five recovered cases; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 59 in Enid (14 active); 10 in Woodward (two active); eight in Hennessey (five active); seven in Kingfisher (one active); six each in Watonga (one active) and Okarche (two active); five in Alva; four each in Fairview (one active) and Geary (one active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood (one active); and one each in Cashion (1 active) Dover, Fort Supply (one active), Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

 

