OSDH: Enid woman one of 6 deaths reported Thursday; COVID-19 cases up by 1,034

Daily COVID-19 count 9.17.20
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health | The Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — An Enid woman in the 65 and older age group was one of six more deaths announced Thursday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, as the COVID-19 case total increased by more than 1,000.

There were 1,034 new cases of the virus, a 1.4% increase, Thursday for a total of 73,318 Oklahomans confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first case was detected in early March. Of those, 930 have died due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus, according to OSDH, while 10,274 are considered active, a single-day decrease of 60, and 62,114 have recovered, including 1,088 since Wednesday's report.

Five of the six deaths reported Thursday, including the Garfield County woman, were 65 and older, according to OSDH. Others were from men from McCurtain and Tulsa counties and woman from Grady and Lincoln counties. The death of a Tulsa County man in the 50-64 age range also was reported. Two of the deaths were in the last 24 hours before the OSDH morning update was released.

Statewide, there have been a cumulative 5,698 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 88, according to OSDH. Of those, 516 who have or are suspected of having the virus were hospitalized, with 221 in intensive care, according to OSDH's Executive Report Wednesday evening.

As of Wednesday St. Mary's Regional Medical Center was treating 11 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19, while Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had seven, according to spokeswomen. There were 34 COVID-19-positive hospitalizations listed for the Northwest region of Oklahoma, according to Wednesday's Executive Report.

Garfield County saw an increase of 20 positive tests for a total of 1,402 confirmed cases of the virus, with 280 active, a single-day decrease of 11, and 1,104 who have recovered. Enid saw a gain of 21 cases Thursday for a total of 1,322, with 263 active and 1,041 recovered, according to the OSDH website.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday were seven in Woodward, six in Woods, four in Blaine, two each in Alfalfa and Kingfisher and one each in Grant and Noble. Case increases in cities and towns included six in Fort Supply, two each in Watonga and Waynoka and one each in Alva, Cherokee, Dover, Helena, Kingfisher, Nash and Woodward. Marshall and Orlando each saw a reduction of one case.

State numbers

There have been 1,052,756 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 966,519, or 91.8% of those negative as of Thursday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.85% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 337 on Thursday, according to the OSDH website. The age group makes up 36.5% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 213 in the 36-49 age group, 180 in the 50-64 age group, 158 in the 65 and older age group, 128 in the 5-17 age group and 18 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Thursday were 1,528 in the 0-4 age group, 6,811 in the 5-17 age group, 26,787 in the 18-35 age group, 15,498 in the 36-49 age group, 12,775 in the 50-64 age group and 9,910 in the 65 and older age group. There were nine listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1. 

Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 38,620 have been women and 34,617 have been men. There were 81 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.

Of the overall 930 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 745 have been 65 and older and 146 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 506, than women, 424, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

OSDH reports 75.2% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 378 or 41.1% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,427 cases among long-term care residents and 1,415 cases among staff, according to Wednesday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 178 in Oklahoma County; 151 in Tulsa County; 68 in Cleveland County; 46 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 33 in McCurtain County; 29 in Creek County; 23 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 21 in Muskogee; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Garfield County; 16 in Canadian and LeFlore counties; 13 each in Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Mayes counties; nine each in Pottawatomie and Sequoyah counties; eight each in Carter, Grady, Greer, and Texas counties; seven in Cherokee County; six in McClain; five each in Okmulgee, Payne, Seminole and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Cotton, Nowata, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,402 cases, 1,104 recovered, 280 active and 18 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 17, Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 310 cases, 285 recovered, 23 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 175 cases, 117 recovered and 58 active; Noble with 139 cases, 117 recovered, 23 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 103 cases, 85 recovered, 17 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 70 cases, 58 recovered, 11 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 39 cases, 20 recovered and 19 active; Grant with 37 cases, 29 recovered and eight active; and Woods with 41 cases, 28 recovered and six active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,322 in Enid (263 active); 141 in Hennessey (four active); 116 in Woodward (38 active); 111 in Kingfisher (13 active); 50 in Watonga (12 active); 37 in Okarche (two active); 33 in Fairview (two active); 31 each in Helena (18 active; 30 each in Alva (seven active), Fort Supply (24 active) and Mooreland (four active); 19 each in Canton (two active) and Garber (one active); 17 in Ringwood (four active); 16 in Cashion (one active); 13 in Waukomis (two active); 12 each in Medford (one active) and Seiling (one active); 11 each in Dover (two active) and Lahoma (one active); nine in Billings (two active); seven each in Fairmont (four active) and Lamont; six each in Longdale, Okeene, Orlando (one active), Nash (five active) and Pond Creek; five each in Ames (two active), Covington, Freedom (one active) and Kremlin (one active); four each in Cherokee (one active), Hitchcock, Meno (two active) and Mulhall; three each in Cleo Springs (one active), Drummond, Jet, Marshall, Wakita and Waynoka (three active); two each in Deer Creek (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington (one active), Carmen (one active) and Goltry, according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 715 cases, with 559 recovered and eight deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 599 cases, with 476 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.17.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 15859 178 13833 2020-09-17
TULSA 15654 151 13981 2020-09-17
CLEVELAND 5290 68 4349 2020-09-17
PAYNE 1928 5 1505 2020-09-17
CANADIAN 1827 16 1592 2020-09-17
MUSKOGEE 1651 21 1382 2020-09-17
ROGERS 1627 46 1341 2020-09-17
COMANCHE 1427 12 1282 2020-09-17
GARFIELD 1402 18 1104 2020-09-17
TEXAS 1393 8 1244 2020-09-17
WAGONER 1364 23 1190 2020-09-17
MCCURTAIN 1188 33 1012 2020-09-17
POTTAWATOMIE 1126 9 918 2020-09-17
CREEK 1017 29 851 2020-09-17
LE FLORE 941 16 768 2020-09-17
CHEROKEE 940 7 706 2020-09-17
WASHINGTON 939 40 833 2020-09-17
PITTSBURG 849 19 618 2020-09-17
BRYAN 784 4 654 2020-09-17
GRADY 783 8 556 2020-09-17
OTTAWA 756 4 629 2020-09-17
OSAGE 755 13 684 2020-09-17
SEQUOYAH 750 9 590 2020-09-17
OKMULGEE 747 5 639 2020-09-17
MCCLAIN 732 6 612 2020-09-17
JACKSON 684 10 625 2020-09-17
CADDO 671 20 569 2020-09-17
DELAWARE 661 23 548 2020-09-17
ADAIR 559 10 436 2020-09-17
MAYES 513 10 427 2020-09-17
CARTER 489 8 424 2020-09-17
KAY 472 13 345 2020-09-17
CUSTER 450 0 362 2020-09-17
CRAIG 400 1 161 2020-09-17
SEMINOLE 393 5 326 2020-09-17
LOGAN 378 1 322 2020-09-17
LINCOLN 375 10 310 2020-09-17
STEPHENS 356 5 252 2020-09-17
PONTOTOC 327 3 260 2020-09-17
GARVIN 323 4 271 2020-09-17
KINGFISHER 310 2 285 2020-09-17
CHOCTAW 295 2 248 2020-09-17
MCINTOSH 285 4 236 2020-09-17
HUGHES 269 4 228 2020-09-17
ATOKA 246 1 167 2020-09-17
HASKELL 242 4 175 2020-09-17
PAWNEE 237 3 220 2020-09-17
BECKHAM 221 1 133 2020-09-17
WOODWARD 175 0 117 2020-09-17
MARSHALL 166 1 136 2020-09-17
LOVE 157 1 127 2020-09-17
NOBLE 139 2 114 2020-09-17
PUSHMATAHA 139 1 129 2020-09-17
JOHNSTON 130 4 113 2020-09-17
LATIMER 128 2 111 2020-09-17
OKFUSKEE 127 4 102 2020-09-17
NOWATA 127 3 107 2020-09-17
MURRAY 110 1 91 2020-09-17
BLAINE 103 1 85 2020-09-17
GREER 101 8 81 2020-09-17
TILLMAN 81 2 68 2020-09-17
MAJOR 70 1 58 2020-09-17
COAL 67 0 61 2020-09-17
COTTON 65 3 45 2020-09-17
KIOWA 62 2 49 2020-09-17
61 0 6 2020-09-17
DEWEY 54 1 22 2020-09-17
WASHITA 50 0 41 2020-09-17
BEAVER 47 0 44 2020-09-17
HARMON 43 0 37 2020-09-17
WOODS 41 0 28 2020-09-17
ALFALFA 39 0 20 2020-09-17
JEFFERSON 39 0 34 2020-09-17
GRANT 37 0 29 2020-09-17
HARPER 25 0 20 2020-09-17
CIMARRON 22 0 17 2020-09-17
ROGER MILLS 21 1 13 2020-09-17
ELLIS 7 0 6 2020-09-17

Oklahoma per city 9.16.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 12906 152 11291 2020-09-17
TULSA 10540 107 9510 2020-09-17
BROKEN ARROW 2914 31 2545 2020-09-17
NORMAN 2844 35 2288 2020-09-17
EDMOND 2281 22 1972 2020-09-17
OTHER*** 1745 13 1460 2020-09-17
STILLWATER 1605 3 1236 2020-09-17
ENID 1322 18 1041 2020-09-17
GUYMON 1103 8 991 2020-09-17
CLAREMORE 985 43 792 2020-09-17
YUKON 909 6 814 2020-09-17
MOORE 904 13 779 2020-09-17
LAWTON 852 11 751 2020-09-17
BARTLESVILLE 774 37 687 2020-09-17
OWASSO 756 2 658 2020-09-17
TAFT 743 2 691 2020-09-17
JENKS 742 2 683 2020-09-17
TAHLEQUAH 695 3 522 2020-09-17
MCALESTER 638 17 446 2020-09-17
MUSKOGEE 625 14 460 2020-09-17
ALTUS 617 10 566 2020-09-17
SHAWNEE 605 8 478 2020-09-17
BIXBY 598 4 524 2020-09-17
DURANT 496 1 406 2020-09-17
BROKEN BOW 487 22 415 2020-09-17
SAPULPA 450 10 379 2020-09-17
MIAMI 446 3 366 2020-09-17
SAND SPRINGS 417 5 358 2020-09-17
CHICKASHA 416 5 269 2020-09-17
ARDMORE 410 6 355 2020-09-17
IDABEL 383 5 342 2020-09-17
STILWELL 375 8 273 2020-09-17
LEXINGTON 370 4 322 2020-09-17
GLENPOOL 363 4 318 2020-09-17
PONCA CITY 361 10 270 2020-09-17
BETHANY 357 5 308 2020-09-17
EL RENO 350 7 285 2020-09-17
VINITA 343 1 111 2020-09-17
MCLOUD 310 1 280 2020-09-17
COWETA 308 13 267 2020-09-17
MUSTANG 305 2 263 2020-09-17
ANADARKO 301 5 259 2020-09-17
OKMULGEE 299 3 253 2020-09-17
COLLINSVILLE 297 1 254 2020-09-17
SKIATOOK 295 8 256 2020-09-17
SALLISAW 284 2 219 2020-09-17
CHOCTAW 283 3 221 2020-09-17
GROVE 274 17 225 2020-09-17
ADA 259 1 209 2020-09-17
PURCELL 255 3 218 2020-09-17
BLANCHARD 250 1 200 2020-09-17
CLINTON 248 0 204 2020-09-17
DUNCAN 238 3 169 2020-09-17
HENRYETTA 223 2 192 2020-09-17
HUGO 217 2 183 2020-09-17
POTEAU 214 2 171 2020-09-17
WAGONER 214 5 181 2020-09-17
ATOKA 206 0 131 2020-09-17
HEAVENER 200 6 170 2020-09-17
NOBLE 194 2 154 2020-09-17
CUSHING 193 2 161 2020-09-17
HOMINY 192 2 179 2020-09-17
HOLDENVILLE 188 3 160 2020-09-17
GUTHRIE 184 0 160 2020-09-17
MULDROW 178 3 150 2020-09-17
TUTTLE 171 2 141 2020-09-17
NEWCASTLE 169 3 142 2020-09-17
SEMINOLE 169 3 137 2020-09-17
MIDWEST CITY 166 4 138 2020-09-17
WEWOKA 161 1 138 2020-09-17
BRISTOW 160 6 137 2020-09-17
WARR ACRES 157 0 141 2020-09-17
PRYOR CREEK 156 4 134 2020-09-17
SPIRO 153 1 134 2020-09-17
WEATHERFORD 150 0 114 2020-09-17
ELK CITY 144 1 84 2020-09-17
EUFAULA 143 3 116 2020-09-17
STIGLER 141 3 106 2020-09-17
HENNESSEY 141 2 135 2020-09-17
TECUMSEH 135 0 97 2020-09-17
PAULS VALLEY 134 1 121 2020-09-17
CHECOTAH 131 2 112 2020-09-17
HINTON 130 0 123 2020-09-17
CLEVELAND 129 3 120 2020-09-17
JAY 128 1 116 2020-09-17
PIEDMONT 126 1 108 2020-09-17
VIAN 126 3 98 2020-09-17
CATOOSA 119 0 101 2020-09-17
HARRAH 116 0 84 2020-09-17
SPENCER 116 1 100 2020-09-17
WOODWARD 116 0 78 2020-09-17
KINGFISHER 111 0 98 2020-09-17
MADILL 110 1 93 2020-09-17
CHANDLER 110 9 89 2020-09-17
LOCUST GROVE 110 0 92 2020-09-17
HOOKER 108 0 103 2020-09-17
AFTON 105 0 97 2020-09-17
SPERRY 103 2 87 2020-09-17
DEL CITY 99 0 83 2020-09-17
MOUNDS 98 3 83 2020-09-17
CALERA 98 1 82 2020-09-17
FORT GIBSON 98 4 77 2020-09-17
MARIETTA 94 0 77 2020-09-17
INOLA 93 3 79 2020-09-17
WESTVILLE 92 2 79 2020-09-17
NICHOLS HILLS 92 0 76 2020-09-17
CHELSEA 92 0 78 2020-09-17
MANNFORD 91 3 69 2020-09-17
HASKELL 88 1 76 2020-09-17
WRIGHT CITY 87 0 62 2020-09-17
DEWEY 87 1 76 2020-09-17
MANGUM 85 8 72 2020-09-17
ROLAND 84 0 76 2020-09-17
CHOUTEAU 84 5 65 2020-09-17
NOWATA 82 2 66 2020-09-17
SALINA 81 1 64 2020-09-17
COMMERCE 81 0 64 2020-09-17
TALIHINA 79 3 67 2020-09-17
PERKINS 78 1 61 2020-09-17
VALLIANT 78 2 65 2020-09-17
WYANDOTTE 77 1 62 2020-09-17
LINDSAY 77 2 66 2020-09-17
JONES 76 2 63 2020-09-17
SAYRE 73 0 47 2020-09-17
POCOLA 72 3 59 2020-09-17
HULBERT 72 2 55 2020-09-17
MORRIS 72 0 62 2020-09-17
OKEMAH 71 2 55 2020-09-17
WASHINGTON 69 0 56 2020-09-17
TEXHOMA 69 0 62 2020-09-17
BEGGS 69 0 54 2020-09-17
PRAGUE 67 0 62 2020-09-17
TISHOMINGO 67 3 57 2020-09-17
WISTER 65 0 48 2020-09-17
OOLOGAH 65 0 53 2020-09-17
PAWNEE 64 0 60 2020-09-17
SULPHUR 64 1 56 2020-09-17
COLCORD 63 1 53 2020-09-17
ANTLERS 62 1 57 2020-09-17
KELLYVILLE 61 2 53 2020-09-17
HAWORTH 61 2 49 2020-09-17
FREDERICK 61 2 55 2020-09-17
GORE 60 1 31 2020-09-17
COMANCHE 60 1 39 2020-09-17
WILBURTON 59 1 53 2020-09-17
KANSAS 58 2 40 2020-09-17
GOODWELL 58 0 45 2020-09-17
HOWE 57 0 39 2020-09-17
HARTSHORNE 57 0 53 2020-09-17
STROUD 56 0 49 2020-09-17
PERRY 56 0 46 2020-09-17
KEOTA 55 0 29 2020-09-17
KINGSTON 55 0 42 2020-09-17
BINGER 51 9 39 2020-09-17
WATONGA 50 0 38 2020-09-17
COALGATE 49 0 45 2020-09-17
MARLOW 49 0 40 2020-09-17
CADDO 48 0 38 2020-09-17
WALTERS 48 1 32 2020-09-17
PAWHUSKA 47 0 43 2020-09-17
LUTHER 46 0 35 2020-09-17
WETUMKA 46 0 41 2020-09-17
MEEKER 45 0 35 2020-09-17
FAIRLAND 45 0 42 2020-09-17
KIEFER 45 0 37 2020-09-17
BOKOSHE 44 0 36 2020-09-17
CACHE 43 0 39 2020-09-17
QUAPAW 43 0 33 2020-09-17
BLACKWELL 42 1 36 2020-09-17
MEAD 41 1 36 2020-09-17
APACHE 41 1 35 2020-09-17
HOLLIS 41 0 35 2020-09-17
DAVIS 40 0 34 2020-09-17
PORTER 40 0 35 2020-09-17
CRESCENT 39 0 36 2020-09-17
RED ROCK 39 1 32 2020-09-17
ELGIN 39 0 35 2020-09-17
QUINTON 38 0 31 2020-09-17
WATTS 37 0 35 2020-09-17
DRUMRIGHT 37 0 34 2020-09-17
WYNNEWOOD 37 1 27 2020-09-17
KONAWA 37 1 29 2020-09-17
OKARCHE 37 0 35 2020-09-17
NEWKIRK 37 1 14 2020-09-17
COLBERT 36 0 35 2020-09-17
WAYNE 35 0 33 2020-09-17
CARNEGIE 35 1 25 2020-09-17
FAIRVIEW 33 0 31 2020-09-17
MAYSVILLE 33 0 25 2020-09-17
WARNER 33 0 25 2020-09-17
BARNSDALL 33 2 29 2020-09-17
HELENA 31 0 13 2020-09-17
PORUM 30 1 27 2020-09-17
FORT SUPPLY 30 0 6 2020-09-17
MOORELAND 30 0 27 2020-09-17
ALVA 30 0 23 2020-09-17
WILSON 30 0 28 2020-09-17
CAMERON 29 0 20 2020-09-17
WEBBERS FALLS 29 0 16 2020-09-17
ARCADIA 29 0 25 2020-09-17
EARLSBORO 29 0 22 2020-09-17
HOBART 29 1 20 2020-09-17
BIG CABIN 28 1 23 2020-09-17
TALALA 28 0 27 2020-09-17
RAMONA 28 1 22 2020-09-17
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-17
FAIRFAX 28 0 27 2020-09-17
CEMENT 27 0 17 2020-09-17
FORT COBB 27 0 24 2020-09-17
BOSWELL 26 0 23 2020-09-17
ELMORE CITY 26 0 21 2020-09-17
TYRONE 25 0 19 2020-09-17
WELCH 25 0 22 2020-09-17
DEWAR 25 0 22 2020-09-17
LONE GROVE 24 1 22 2020-09-17
LEEDEY 24 1 1 2020-09-17
CLAYTON 24 0 23 2020-09-17
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-17
MINCO 23 0 18 2020-09-17
TONKAWA 23 0 20 2020-09-17
STONEWALL 23 1 14 2020-09-17
PADEN 23 0 22 2020-09-17
ADAIR 23 0 21 2020-09-17
BLAIR 23 0 21 2020-09-17
BOKCHITO 23 1 19 2020-09-17
GERONIMO 22 0 21 2020-09-17
STRATFORD 22 0 16 2020-09-17
ALEX 22 0 12 2020-09-17
GARVIN 22 0 19 2020-09-17
OKTAHA 22 0 18 2020-09-17
THOMAS 22 0 17 2020-09-17
MCCURTAIN 21 1 16 2020-09-17
WELLSTON 21 0 18 2020-09-17
DELAWARE 21 1 20 2020-09-17
DEPEW 21 1 20 2020-09-17
FORT TOWSON 21 0 17 2020-09-17
BOISE CITY 21 0 16 2020-09-17
YALE 21 0 17 2020-09-17
KREBS 21 1 13 2020-09-17
MAUD 21 0 17 2020-09-17
FLETCHER 20 0 16 2020-09-17
GLENCOE 20 0 20 2020-09-17
GRACEMONT 20 1 18 2020-09-17
CANTON 19 1 16 2020-09-17
RED OAK 19 0 16 2020-09-17
GARBER 19 0 18 2020-09-17
OLUSTEE 19 0 18 2020-09-17
ASHER 19 0 16 2020-09-17
INDIAHOMA 19 0 15 2020-09-17
RUSH SPRINGS 18 0 15 2020-09-17
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 15 2020-09-17
CYRIL 18 1 13 2020-09-17
JENNINGS 18 0 16 2020-09-17
ARKOMA 17 0 17 2020-09-17
MORRISON 17 0 15 2020-09-17
ALLEN 17 1 13 2020-09-17
GANS 17 0 13 2020-09-17
GEARY 17 0 15 2020-09-17
SHADY POINT 17 0 12 2020-09-17
RINGWOOD 17 0 13 2020-09-17
WELEETKA 17 1 12 2020-09-17
PAOLI 16 0 13 2020-09-17
TERLTON 16 0 15 2020-09-17
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-09-17
RINGLING 16 0 13 2020-09-17
CASHION 16 0 15 2020-09-17
CANADIAN 16 0 13 2020-09-17
BEAVER 15 0 14 2020-09-17
NINNEKAH 15 0 7 2020-09-17
KIOWA 15 1 14 2020-09-17
BLUEJACKET 15 0 13 2020-09-17
MILBURN 15 1 13 2020-09-17
HYDRO 14 0 13 2020-09-17
WANETTE 14 0 12 2020-09-17
ROFF 14 0 11 2020-09-17
WAURIKA 14 0 13 2020-09-17
SPAVINAW 14 0 10 2020-09-17
GRANITE 14 0 7 2020-09-17
LOOKEBA 14 2 8 2020-09-17
LANGLEY 13 0 10 2020-09-17
CHEYENNE 13 1 10 2020-09-17
WAUKOMIS 13 0 11 2020-09-17
BUFFALO 13 0 11 2020-09-17
NEW CORDELL 13 0 10 2020-09-17
OILTON 13 1 6 2020-09-17
AMBER 13 0 10 2020-09-17
THACKERVILLE 13 0 10 2020-09-17
ACHILLE 13 0 12 2020-09-17
PANAMA 13 1 11 2020-09-17
KAW CITY 12 1 10 2020-09-17
SNYDER 12 0 12 2020-09-17
CARNEY 12 0 11 2020-09-17
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-17
CANEY 12 0 12 2020-09-17
LAVERNE 12 0 9 2020-09-17
SEILING 12 0 11 2020-09-17
MEDFORD 12 0 11 2020-09-17
SASAKWA 12 0 11 2020-09-17
OPTIMA 12 0 10 2020-09-17
KINTA 12 0 11 2020-09-17
ARAPAHO 12 0 12 2020-09-17
SAVANNA 12 0 10 2020-09-17
SPRINGER 11 1 6 2020-09-17
DOVER 11 0 9 2020-09-17
LANGSTON 11 0 8 2020-09-17
LAHOMA 11 0 10 2020-09-17
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-09-17
BENNINGTON 11 0 10 2020-09-17
MANNSVILLE 11 0 10 2020-09-17
RYAN 10 0 8 2020-09-17
SCHULTER 10 0 9 2020-09-17
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-17
VERDEN 10 0 7 2020-09-17
CROWDER 10 0 7 2020-09-17
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-09-17
RIPLEY 10 0 10 2020-09-17
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-09-17
AGRA 10 1 6 2020-09-17
LEHIGH 10 0 8 2020-09-17
BILLINGS 9 1 6 2020-09-17
UNION CITY 9 0 7 2020-09-17
BRAGGS 9 0 9 2020-09-17
BUTLER 9 0 6 2020-09-17
RATTAN 9 0 7 2020-09-17
KENEFIC 9 0 9 2020-09-17
KETCHUM 9 0 9 2020-09-17
STUART 8 0 5 2020-09-17
VELMA 8 1 5 2020-09-17
HARDESTY 8 0 8 2020-09-17
BOYNTON 8 0 7 2020-09-17
SOPER 8 0 8 2020-09-17
WHITEFIELD 8 0 7 2020-09-17
TRYON 8 0 6 2020-09-17
BOLEY 7 1 6 2020-09-17
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-17
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-17
COYLE 7 0 6 2020-09-17
SAWYER 7 0 3 2020-09-17
CALUMET 7 0 7 2020-09-17
COUNCIL HILL 7 0 5 2020-09-17
LAMONT 7 0 7 2020-09-17
FAIRMONT 7 0 3 2020-09-17
RAVIA 7 0 7 2020-09-17
POCASSET 7 0 7 2020-09-17
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-09-17
CORN 7 0 6 2020-09-17
VICI 7 0 4 2020-09-17
STRINGTOWN 6 1 5 2020-09-17
DUSTIN 6 0 5 2020-09-17
NASH 6 0 1 2020-09-17
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6 0 5 2020-09-17
ORLANDO 6 0 5 2020-09-17
POND CREEK 6 0 6 2020-09-17
AVANT 6 0 6 2020-09-17
GRANDFIELD 6 0 2 2020-09-17
MARBLE CITY 6 0 4 2020-09-17
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-09-17
WANN 6 0 6 2020-09-17
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-17
OKEENE 6 0 6 2020-09-17
SPARKS 6 0 6 2020-09-17
KREMLIN 5 0 4 2020-09-17
BERNICE 5 0 4 2020-09-17
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-17
BRADLEY 5 0 3 2020-09-17
CANUTE 5 0 2 2020-09-17
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-09-17
LENAPAH 5 0 5 2020-09-17
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-17
ELDORADO 5 0 1 2020-09-17
DILL CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-17
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-17
DAVENPORT 5 0 3 2020-09-17
DIBBLE 5 0 0 2020-09-17
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-17
FREEDOM 5 0 4 2020-09-17
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-09-17
SENTINEL 5 0 4 2020-09-17
AMES 5 0 3 2020-09-17
HAMMON 5 0 2 2020-09-17
PITTSBURG 5 0 5 2020-09-17
SHIDLER 5 0 2 2020-09-17
HANNA 5 0 4 2020-09-17
CHEROKEE 4 0 3 2020-09-17
ALDERSON 4 0 1 2020-09-17
OAKS 4 1 2 2020-09-17
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-17
MARLAND 4 0 3 2020-09-17
MENO 4 0 2 2020-09-17
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-17
INDIANOLA 4 0 3 2020-09-17
MULHALL 4 0 4 2020-09-17
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-17
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-17
FOSS 4 0 3 2020-09-17
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-17
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-17
ROOSEVELT 3 0 2 2020-09-17
FRANCIS 3 0 2 2020-09-17
ERICK 3 0 2 2020-09-17
CLEO SPRINGS 3 0 2 2020-09-17
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-17
FOSTER 3 0 2 2020-09-17
SLICK 3 0 2 2020-09-17
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-17
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-09-17
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-17
JET 3 0 3 2020-09-17
GOLDSBY 3 0 3 2020-09-17
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-17
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-09-17
WAYNOKA 3 0 0 2020-09-17
LONE WOLF 3 0 2 2020-09-17
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-09-17
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-17
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-17
DEER CREEK 2 0 1 2020-09-17
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-17
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-17
BESSIE 2 0 2 2020-09-17
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-17
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-17
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-17
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-17
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-17
REYDON 2 0 0 2020-09-17
THE VILLAGE 2 0 2 2020-09-17
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-17
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-17
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-17
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-17
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-17
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-17
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-17
RENTIESVILLE 1 0 0 2020-09-17
BYARS 1 0 0 2020-09-17
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-17
CARTER 1 0 0 2020-09-17
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-17
PEORIA 1 0 1 2020-09-17
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-17
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-17
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-17
CARMEN 1 0 0 2020-09-17
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-17
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-17
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-17
BURLINGTON 1 0 0 2020-09-17
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-17
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-17
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-17
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-17
ARNETT 1 0 0 2020-09-17

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 24 cases with 18 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks; 15 cases with 14 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 12 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors; three cases with two recovered each at The Commons and Greenbrier Nursing Home and one case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; one recovered case at Hennessey Care Center, two recovered cases at First Shamrock Care and Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 68 cases with 61 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 18 cases with 15 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 23 cases with six recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

