OSDH: Enid woman one of 6 deaths reported Thursday; COVID-19 cases up by 1,034

ENID, Okla. — An Enid woman in the 65 and older age group was one of six more deaths announced Thursday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, as the COVID-19 case total increased by more than 1,000.
There were 1,034 new cases of the virus, a 1.4% increase, Thursday for a total of 73,318 Oklahomans confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first case was detected in early March. Of those, 930 have died due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus, according to OSDH, while 10,274 are considered active, a single-day decrease of 60, and 62,114 have recovered, including 1,088 since Wednesday's report.
Five of the six deaths reported Thursday, including the Garfield County woman, were 65 and older, according to OSDH. Others were from men from McCurtain and Tulsa counties and woman from Grady and Lincoln counties. The death of a Tulsa County man in the 50-64 age range also was reported. Two of the deaths were in the last 24 hours before the OSDH morning update was released.
Statewide, there have been a cumulative 5,698 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 88, according to OSDH. Of those, 516 who have or are suspected of having the virus were hospitalized, with 221 in intensive care, according to OSDH's Executive Report Wednesday evening.
As of Wednesday St. Mary's Regional Medical Center was treating 11 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19, while Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had seven, according to spokeswomen. There were 34 COVID-19-positive hospitalizations listed for the Northwest region of Oklahoma, according to Wednesday's Executive Report.
Garfield County saw an increase of 20 positive tests for a total of 1,402 confirmed cases of the virus, with 280 active, a single-day decrease of 11, and 1,104 who have recovered. Enid saw a gain of 21 cases Thursday for a total of 1,322, with 263 active and 1,041 recovered, according to the OSDH website.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday were seven in Woodward, six in Woods, four in Blaine, two each in Alfalfa and Kingfisher and one each in Grant and Noble. Case increases in cities and towns included six in Fort Supply, two each in Watonga and Waynoka and one each in Alva, Cherokee, Dover, Helena, Kingfisher, Nash and Woodward. Marshall and Orlando each saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
There have been 1,052,756 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 966,519, or 91.8% of those negative as of Thursday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.85% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 337 on Thursday, according to the OSDH website. The age group makes up 36.5% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 213 in the 36-49 age group, 180 in the 50-64 age group, 158 in the 65 and older age group, 128 in the 5-17 age group and 18 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Thursday were 1,528 in the 0-4 age group, 6,811 in the 5-17 age group, 26,787 in the 18-35 age group, 15,498 in the 36-49 age group, 12,775 in the 50-64 age group and 9,910 in the 65 and older age group. There were nine listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1.
Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 38,620 have been women and 34,617 have been men. There were 81 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.
Of the overall 930 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 745 have been 65 and older and 146 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 506, than women, 424, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
OSDH reports 75.2% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 378 or 41.1% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,427 cases among long-term care residents and 1,415 cases among staff, according to Wednesday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 178 in Oklahoma County; 151 in Tulsa County; 68 in Cleveland County; 46 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 33 in McCurtain County; 29 in Creek County; 23 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 21 in Muskogee; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Garfield County; 16 in Canadian and LeFlore counties; 13 each in Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Mayes counties; nine each in Pottawatomie and Sequoyah counties; eight each in Carter, Grady, Greer, and Texas counties; seven in Cherokee County; six in McClain; five each in Okmulgee, Payne, Seminole and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Cotton, Nowata, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,402 cases, 1,104 recovered, 280 active and 18 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 17, Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 310 cases, 285 recovered, 23 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 175 cases, 117 recovered and 58 active; Noble with 139 cases, 117 recovered, 23 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 103 cases, 85 recovered, 17 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 70 cases, 58 recovered, 11 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 39 cases, 20 recovered and 19 active; Grant with 37 cases, 29 recovered and eight active; and Woods with 41 cases, 28 recovered and six active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,322 in Enid (263 active); 141 in Hennessey (four active); 116 in Woodward (38 active); 111 in Kingfisher (13 active); 50 in Watonga (12 active); 37 in Okarche (two active); 33 in Fairview (two active); 31 each in Helena (18 active; 30 each in Alva (seven active), Fort Supply (24 active) and Mooreland (four active); 19 each in Canton (two active) and Garber (one active); 17 in Ringwood (four active); 16 in Cashion (one active); 13 in Waukomis (two active); 12 each in Medford (one active) and Seiling (one active); 11 each in Dover (two active) and Lahoma (one active); nine in Billings (two active); seven each in Fairmont (four active) and Lamont; six each in Longdale, Okeene, Orlando (one active), Nash (five active) and Pond Creek; five each in Ames (two active), Covington, Freedom (one active) and Kremlin (one active); four each in Cherokee (one active), Hitchcock, Meno (two active) and Mulhall; three each in Cleo Springs (one active), Drummond, Jet, Marshall, Wakita and Waynoka (three active); two each in Deer Creek (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington (one active), Carmen (one active) and Goltry, according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 715 cases, with 559 recovered and eight deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 599 cases, with 476 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 9.17.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|15859
|178
|13833
|2020-09-17
|TULSA
|15654
|151
|13981
|2020-09-17
|CLEVELAND
|5290
|68
|4349
|2020-09-17
|PAYNE
|1928
|5
|1505
|2020-09-17
|CANADIAN
|1827
|16
|1592
|2020-09-17
|MUSKOGEE
|1651
|21
|1382
|2020-09-17
|ROGERS
|1627
|46
|1341
|2020-09-17
|COMANCHE
|1427
|12
|1282
|2020-09-17
|GARFIELD
|1402
|18
|1104
|2020-09-17
|TEXAS
|1393
|8
|1244
|2020-09-17
|WAGONER
|1364
|23
|1190
|2020-09-17
|MCCURTAIN
|1188
|33
|1012
|2020-09-17
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1126
|9
|918
|2020-09-17
|CREEK
|1017
|29
|851
|2020-09-17
|LE FLORE
|941
|16
|768
|2020-09-17
|CHEROKEE
|940
|7
|706
|2020-09-17
|WASHINGTON
|939
|40
|833
|2020-09-17
|PITTSBURG
|849
|19
|618
|2020-09-17
|BRYAN
|784
|4
|654
|2020-09-17
|GRADY
|783
|8
|556
|2020-09-17
|OTTAWA
|756
|4
|629
|2020-09-17
|OSAGE
|755
|13
|684
|2020-09-17
|SEQUOYAH
|750
|9
|590
|2020-09-17
|OKMULGEE
|747
|5
|639
|2020-09-17
|MCCLAIN
|732
|6
|612
|2020-09-17
|JACKSON
|684
|10
|625
|2020-09-17
|CADDO
|671
|20
|569
|2020-09-17
|DELAWARE
|661
|23
|548
|2020-09-17
|ADAIR
|559
|10
|436
|2020-09-17
|MAYES
|513
|10
|427
|2020-09-17
|CARTER
|489
|8
|424
|2020-09-17
|KAY
|472
|13
|345
|2020-09-17
|CUSTER
|450
|0
|362
|2020-09-17
|CRAIG
|400
|1
|161
|2020-09-17
|SEMINOLE
|393
|5
|326
|2020-09-17
|LOGAN
|378
|1
|322
|2020-09-17
|LINCOLN
|375
|10
|310
|2020-09-17
|STEPHENS
|356
|5
|252
|2020-09-17
|PONTOTOC
|327
|3
|260
|2020-09-17
|GARVIN
|323
|4
|271
|2020-09-17
|KINGFISHER
|310
|2
|285
|2020-09-17
|CHOCTAW
|295
|2
|248
|2020-09-17
|MCINTOSH
|285
|4
|236
|2020-09-17
|HUGHES
|269
|4
|228
|2020-09-17
|ATOKA
|246
|1
|167
|2020-09-17
|HASKELL
|242
|4
|175
|2020-09-17
|PAWNEE
|237
|3
|220
|2020-09-17
|BECKHAM
|221
|1
|133
|2020-09-17
|WOODWARD
|175
|0
|117
|2020-09-17
|MARSHALL
|166
|1
|136
|2020-09-17
|LOVE
|157
|1
|127
|2020-09-17
|NOBLE
|139
|2
|114
|2020-09-17
|PUSHMATAHA
|139
|1
|129
|2020-09-17
|JOHNSTON
|130
|4
|113
|2020-09-17
|LATIMER
|128
|2
|111
|2020-09-17
|OKFUSKEE
|127
|4
|102
|2020-09-17
|NOWATA
|127
|3
|107
|2020-09-17
|MURRAY
|110
|1
|91
|2020-09-17
|BLAINE
|103
|1
|85
|2020-09-17
|GREER
|101
|8
|81
|2020-09-17
|TILLMAN
|81
|2
|68
|2020-09-17
|MAJOR
|70
|1
|58
|2020-09-17
|COAL
|67
|0
|61
|2020-09-17
|COTTON
|65
|3
|45
|2020-09-17
|KIOWA
|62
|2
|49
|2020-09-17
|61
|0
|6
|2020-09-17
|DEWEY
|54
|1
|22
|2020-09-17
|WASHITA
|50
|0
|41
|2020-09-17
|BEAVER
|47
|0
|44
|2020-09-17
|HARMON
|43
|0
|37
|2020-09-17
|WOODS
|41
|0
|28
|2020-09-17
|ALFALFA
|39
|0
|20
|2020-09-17
|JEFFERSON
|39
|0
|34
|2020-09-17
|GRANT
|37
|0
|29
|2020-09-17
|HARPER
|25
|0
|20
|2020-09-17
|CIMARRON
|22
|0
|17
|2020-09-17
|ROGER MILLS
|21
|1
|13
|2020-09-17
|ELLIS
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-17
Oklahoma per city 9.16.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|12906
|152
|11291
|2020-09-17
|TULSA
|10540
|107
|9510
|2020-09-17
|BROKEN ARROW
|2914
|31
|2545
|2020-09-17
|NORMAN
|2844
|35
|2288
|2020-09-17
|EDMOND
|2281
|22
|1972
|2020-09-17
|OTHER***
|1745
|13
|1460
|2020-09-17
|STILLWATER
|1605
|3
|1236
|2020-09-17
|ENID
|1322
|18
|1041
|2020-09-17
|GUYMON
|1103
|8
|991
|2020-09-17
|CLAREMORE
|985
|43
|792
|2020-09-17
|YUKON
|909
|6
|814
|2020-09-17
|MOORE
|904
|13
|779
|2020-09-17
|LAWTON
|852
|11
|751
|2020-09-17
|BARTLESVILLE
|774
|37
|687
|2020-09-17
|OWASSO
|756
|2
|658
|2020-09-17
|TAFT
|743
|2
|691
|2020-09-17
|JENKS
|742
|2
|683
|2020-09-17
|TAHLEQUAH
|695
|3
|522
|2020-09-17
|MCALESTER
|638
|17
|446
|2020-09-17
|MUSKOGEE
|625
|14
|460
|2020-09-17
|ALTUS
|617
|10
|566
|2020-09-17
|SHAWNEE
|605
|8
|478
|2020-09-17
|BIXBY
|598
|4
|524
|2020-09-17
|DURANT
|496
|1
|406
|2020-09-17
|BROKEN BOW
|487
|22
|415
|2020-09-17
|SAPULPA
|450
|10
|379
|2020-09-17
|MIAMI
|446
|3
|366
|2020-09-17
|SAND SPRINGS
|417
|5
|358
|2020-09-17
|CHICKASHA
|416
|5
|269
|2020-09-17
|ARDMORE
|410
|6
|355
|2020-09-17
|IDABEL
|383
|5
|342
|2020-09-17
|STILWELL
|375
|8
|273
|2020-09-17
|LEXINGTON
|370
|4
|322
|2020-09-17
|GLENPOOL
|363
|4
|318
|2020-09-17
|PONCA CITY
|361
|10
|270
|2020-09-17
|BETHANY
|357
|5
|308
|2020-09-17
|EL RENO
|350
|7
|285
|2020-09-17
|VINITA
|343
|1
|111
|2020-09-17
|MCLOUD
|310
|1
|280
|2020-09-17
|COWETA
|308
|13
|267
|2020-09-17
|MUSTANG
|305
|2
|263
|2020-09-17
|ANADARKO
|301
|5
|259
|2020-09-17
|OKMULGEE
|299
|3
|253
|2020-09-17
|COLLINSVILLE
|297
|1
|254
|2020-09-17
|SKIATOOK
|295
|8
|256
|2020-09-17
|SALLISAW
|284
|2
|219
|2020-09-17
|CHOCTAW
|283
|3
|221
|2020-09-17
|GROVE
|274
|17
|225
|2020-09-17
|ADA
|259
|1
|209
|2020-09-17
|PURCELL
|255
|3
|218
|2020-09-17
|BLANCHARD
|250
|1
|200
|2020-09-17
|CLINTON
|248
|0
|204
|2020-09-17
|DUNCAN
|238
|3
|169
|2020-09-17
|HENRYETTA
|223
|2
|192
|2020-09-17
|HUGO
|217
|2
|183
|2020-09-17
|POTEAU
|214
|2
|171
|2020-09-17
|WAGONER
|214
|5
|181
|2020-09-17
|ATOKA
|206
|0
|131
|2020-09-17
|HEAVENER
|200
|6
|170
|2020-09-17
|NOBLE
|194
|2
|154
|2020-09-17
|CUSHING
|193
|2
|161
|2020-09-17
|HOMINY
|192
|2
|179
|2020-09-17
|HOLDENVILLE
|188
|3
|160
|2020-09-17
|GUTHRIE
|184
|0
|160
|2020-09-17
|MULDROW
|178
|3
|150
|2020-09-17
|TUTTLE
|171
|2
|141
|2020-09-17
|NEWCASTLE
|169
|3
|142
|2020-09-17
|SEMINOLE
|169
|3
|137
|2020-09-17
|MIDWEST CITY
|166
|4
|138
|2020-09-17
|WEWOKA
|161
|1
|138
|2020-09-17
|BRISTOW
|160
|6
|137
|2020-09-17
|WARR ACRES
|157
|0
|141
|2020-09-17
|PRYOR CREEK
|156
|4
|134
|2020-09-17
|SPIRO
|153
|1
|134
|2020-09-17
|WEATHERFORD
|150
|0
|114
|2020-09-17
|ELK CITY
|144
|1
|84
|2020-09-17
|EUFAULA
|143
|3
|116
|2020-09-17
|STIGLER
|141
|3
|106
|2020-09-17
|HENNESSEY
|141
|2
|135
|2020-09-17
|TECUMSEH
|135
|0
|97
|2020-09-17
|PAULS VALLEY
|134
|1
|121
|2020-09-17
|CHECOTAH
|131
|2
|112
|2020-09-17
|HINTON
|130
|0
|123
|2020-09-17
|CLEVELAND
|129
|3
|120
|2020-09-17
|JAY
|128
|1
|116
|2020-09-17
|PIEDMONT
|126
|1
|108
|2020-09-17
|VIAN
|126
|3
|98
|2020-09-17
|CATOOSA
|119
|0
|101
|2020-09-17
|HARRAH
|116
|0
|84
|2020-09-17
|SPENCER
|116
|1
|100
|2020-09-17
|WOODWARD
|116
|0
|78
|2020-09-17
|KINGFISHER
|111
|0
|98
|2020-09-17
|MADILL
|110
|1
|93
|2020-09-17
|CHANDLER
|110
|9
|89
|2020-09-17
|LOCUST GROVE
|110
|0
|92
|2020-09-17
|HOOKER
|108
|0
|103
|2020-09-17
|AFTON
|105
|0
|97
|2020-09-17
|SPERRY
|103
|2
|87
|2020-09-17
|DEL CITY
|99
|0
|83
|2020-09-17
|MOUNDS
|98
|3
|83
|2020-09-17
|CALERA
|98
|1
|82
|2020-09-17
|FORT GIBSON
|98
|4
|77
|2020-09-17
|MARIETTA
|94
|0
|77
|2020-09-17
|INOLA
|93
|3
|79
|2020-09-17
|WESTVILLE
|92
|2
|79
|2020-09-17
|NICHOLS HILLS
|92
|0
|76
|2020-09-17
|CHELSEA
|92
|0
|78
|2020-09-17
|MANNFORD
|91
|3
|69
|2020-09-17
|HASKELL
|88
|1
|76
|2020-09-17
|WRIGHT CITY
|87
|0
|62
|2020-09-17
|DEWEY
|87
|1
|76
|2020-09-17
|MANGUM
|85
|8
|72
|2020-09-17
|ROLAND
|84
|0
|76
|2020-09-17
|CHOUTEAU
|84
|5
|65
|2020-09-17
|NOWATA
|82
|2
|66
|2020-09-17
|SALINA
|81
|1
|64
|2020-09-17
|COMMERCE
|81
|0
|64
|2020-09-17
|TALIHINA
|79
|3
|67
|2020-09-17
|PERKINS
|78
|1
|61
|2020-09-17
|VALLIANT
|78
|2
|65
|2020-09-17
|WYANDOTTE
|77
|1
|62
|2020-09-17
|LINDSAY
|77
|2
|66
|2020-09-17
|JONES
|76
|2
|63
|2020-09-17
|SAYRE
|73
|0
|47
|2020-09-17
|POCOLA
|72
|3
|59
|2020-09-17
|HULBERT
|72
|2
|55
|2020-09-17
|MORRIS
|72
|0
|62
|2020-09-17
|OKEMAH
|71
|2
|55
|2020-09-17
|WASHINGTON
|69
|0
|56
|2020-09-17
|TEXHOMA
|69
|0
|62
|2020-09-17
|BEGGS
|69
|0
|54
|2020-09-17
|PRAGUE
|67
|0
|62
|2020-09-17
|TISHOMINGO
|67
|3
|57
|2020-09-17
|WISTER
|65
|0
|48
|2020-09-17
|OOLOGAH
|65
|0
|53
|2020-09-17
|PAWNEE
|64
|0
|60
|2020-09-17
|SULPHUR
|64
|1
|56
|2020-09-17
|COLCORD
|63
|1
|53
|2020-09-17
|ANTLERS
|62
|1
|57
|2020-09-17
|KELLYVILLE
|61
|2
|53
|2020-09-17
|HAWORTH
|61
|2
|49
|2020-09-17
|FREDERICK
|61
|2
|55
|2020-09-17
|GORE
|60
|1
|31
|2020-09-17
|COMANCHE
|60
|1
|39
|2020-09-17
|WILBURTON
|59
|1
|53
|2020-09-17
|KANSAS
|58
|2
|40
|2020-09-17
|GOODWELL
|58
|0
|45
|2020-09-17
|HOWE
|57
|0
|39
|2020-09-17
|HARTSHORNE
|57
|0
|53
|2020-09-17
|STROUD
|56
|0
|49
|2020-09-17
|PERRY
|56
|0
|46
|2020-09-17
|KEOTA
|55
|0
|29
|2020-09-17
|KINGSTON
|55
|0
|42
|2020-09-17
|BINGER
|51
|9
|39
|2020-09-17
|WATONGA
|50
|0
|38
|2020-09-17
|COALGATE
|49
|0
|45
|2020-09-17
|MARLOW
|49
|0
|40
|2020-09-17
|CADDO
|48
|0
|38
|2020-09-17
|WALTERS
|48
|1
|32
|2020-09-17
|PAWHUSKA
|47
|0
|43
|2020-09-17
|LUTHER
|46
|0
|35
|2020-09-17
|WETUMKA
|46
|0
|41
|2020-09-17
|MEEKER
|45
|0
|35
|2020-09-17
|FAIRLAND
|45
|0
|42
|2020-09-17
|KIEFER
|45
|0
|37
|2020-09-17
|BOKOSHE
|44
|0
|36
|2020-09-17
|CACHE
|43
|0
|39
|2020-09-17
|QUAPAW
|43
|0
|33
|2020-09-17
|BLACKWELL
|42
|1
|36
|2020-09-17
|MEAD
|41
|1
|36
|2020-09-17
|APACHE
|41
|1
|35
|2020-09-17
|HOLLIS
|41
|0
|35
|2020-09-17
|DAVIS
|40
|0
|34
|2020-09-17
|PORTER
|40
|0
|35
|2020-09-17
|CRESCENT
|39
|0
|36
|2020-09-17
|RED ROCK
|39
|1
|32
|2020-09-17
|ELGIN
|39
|0
|35
|2020-09-17
|QUINTON
|38
|0
|31
|2020-09-17
|WATTS
|37
|0
|35
|2020-09-17
|DRUMRIGHT
|37
|0
|34
|2020-09-17
|WYNNEWOOD
|37
|1
|27
|2020-09-17
|KONAWA
|37
|1
|29
|2020-09-17
|OKARCHE
|37
|0
|35
|2020-09-17
|NEWKIRK
|37
|1
|14
|2020-09-17
|COLBERT
|36
|0
|35
|2020-09-17
|WAYNE
|35
|0
|33
|2020-09-17
|CARNEGIE
|35
|1
|25
|2020-09-17
|FAIRVIEW
|33
|0
|31
|2020-09-17
|MAYSVILLE
|33
|0
|25
|2020-09-17
|WARNER
|33
|0
|25
|2020-09-17
|BARNSDALL
|33
|2
|29
|2020-09-17
|HELENA
|31
|0
|13
|2020-09-17
|PORUM
|30
|1
|27
|2020-09-17
|FORT SUPPLY
|30
|0
|6
|2020-09-17
|MOORELAND
|30
|0
|27
|2020-09-17
|ALVA
|30
|0
|23
|2020-09-17
|WILSON
|30
|0
|28
|2020-09-17
|CAMERON
|29
|0
|20
|2020-09-17
|WEBBERS FALLS
|29
|0
|16
|2020-09-17
|ARCADIA
|29
|0
|25
|2020-09-17
|EARLSBORO
|29
|0
|22
|2020-09-17
|HOBART
|29
|1
|20
|2020-09-17
|BIG CABIN
|28
|1
|23
|2020-09-17
|TALALA
|28
|0
|27
|2020-09-17
|RAMONA
|28
|1
|22
|2020-09-17
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-17
|FAIRFAX
|28
|0
|27
|2020-09-17
|CEMENT
|27
|0
|17
|2020-09-17
|FORT COBB
|27
|0
|24
|2020-09-17
|BOSWELL
|26
|0
|23
|2020-09-17
|ELMORE CITY
|26
|0
|21
|2020-09-17
|TYRONE
|25
|0
|19
|2020-09-17
|WELCH
|25
|0
|22
|2020-09-17
|DEWAR
|25
|0
|22
|2020-09-17
|LONE GROVE
|24
|1
|22
|2020-09-17
|LEEDEY
|24
|1
|1
|2020-09-17
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-17
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-17
|MINCO
|23
|0
|18
|2020-09-17
|TONKAWA
|23
|0
|20
|2020-09-17
|STONEWALL
|23
|1
|14
|2020-09-17
|PADEN
|23
|0
|22
|2020-09-17
|ADAIR
|23
|0
|21
|2020-09-17
|BLAIR
|23
|0
|21
|2020-09-17
|BOKCHITO
|23
|1
|19
|2020-09-17
|GERONIMO
|22
|0
|21
|2020-09-17
|STRATFORD
|22
|0
|16
|2020-09-17
|ALEX
|22
|0
|12
|2020-09-17
|GARVIN
|22
|0
|19
|2020-09-17
|OKTAHA
|22
|0
|18
|2020-09-17
|THOMAS
|22
|0
|17
|2020-09-17
|MCCURTAIN
|21
|1
|16
|2020-09-17
|WELLSTON
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-17
|DELAWARE
|21
|1
|20
|2020-09-17
|DEPEW
|21
|1
|20
|2020-09-17
|FORT TOWSON
|21
|0
|17
|2020-09-17
|BOISE CITY
|21
|0
|16
|2020-09-17
|YALE
|21
|0
|17
|2020-09-17
|KREBS
|21
|1
|13
|2020-09-17
|MAUD
|21
|0
|17
|2020-09-17
|FLETCHER
|20
|0
|16
|2020-09-17
|GLENCOE
|20
|0
|20
|2020-09-17
|GRACEMONT
|20
|1
|18
|2020-09-17
|CANTON
|19
|1
|16
|2020-09-17
|RED OAK
|19
|0
|16
|2020-09-17
|GARBER
|19
|0
|18
|2020-09-17
|OLUSTEE
|19
|0
|18
|2020-09-17
|ASHER
|19
|0
|16
|2020-09-17
|INDIAHOMA
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-17
|RUSH SPRINGS
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-17
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-17
|CYRIL
|18
|1
|13
|2020-09-17
|JENNINGS
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-17
|ARKOMA
|17
|0
|17
|2020-09-17
|MORRISON
|17
|0
|15
|2020-09-17
|ALLEN
|17
|1
|13
|2020-09-17
|GANS
|17
|0
|13
|2020-09-17
|GEARY
|17
|0
|15
|2020-09-17
|SHADY POINT
|17
|0
|12
|2020-09-17
|RINGWOOD
|17
|0
|13
|2020-09-17
|WELEETKA
|17
|1
|12
|2020-09-17
|PAOLI
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-17
|TERLTON
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-17
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-09-17
|RINGLING
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-17
|CASHION
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-17
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-17
|BEAVER
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-17
|NINNEKAH
|15
|0
|7
|2020-09-17
|KIOWA
|15
|1
|14
|2020-09-17
|BLUEJACKET
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-17
|MILBURN
|15
|1
|13
|2020-09-17
|HYDRO
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-17
|WANETTE
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-17
|ROFF
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-17
|WAURIKA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-17
|SPAVINAW
|14
|0
|10
|2020-09-17
|GRANITE
|14
|0
|7
|2020-09-17
|LOOKEBA
|14
|2
|8
|2020-09-17
|LANGLEY
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-17
|CHEYENNE
|13
|1
|10
|2020-09-17
|WAUKOMIS
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-17
|BUFFALO
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-17
|NEW CORDELL
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-17
|OILTON
|13
|1
|6
|2020-09-17
|AMBER
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-17
|THACKERVILLE
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-17
|ACHILLE
|13
|0
|12
|2020-09-17
|PANAMA
|13
|1
|11
|2020-09-17
|KAW CITY
|12
|1
|10
|2020-09-17
|SNYDER
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-17
|CARNEY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-17
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-17
|CANEY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-17
|LAVERNE
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-17
|SEILING
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-17
|MEDFORD
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-17
|SASAKWA
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-17
|OPTIMA
|12
|0
|10
|2020-09-17
|KINTA
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-17
|ARAPAHO
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-17
|SAVANNA
|12
|0
|10
|2020-09-17
|SPRINGER
|11
|1
|6
|2020-09-17
|DOVER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-17
|LANGSTON
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-17
|LAHOMA
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-17
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-17
|BENNINGTON
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-17
|MANNSVILLE
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-17
|RYAN
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-17
|SCHULTER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-17
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-17
|VERDEN
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-17
|CROWDER
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-17
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-17
|RIPLEY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-17
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-17
|AGRA
|10
|1
|6
|2020-09-17
|LEHIGH
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-17
|BILLINGS
|9
|1
|6
|2020-09-17
|UNION CITY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-17
|BRAGGS
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-17
|BUTLER
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-17
|RATTAN
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-17
|KENEFIC
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-17
|KETCHUM
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-17
|STUART
|8
|0
|5
|2020-09-17
|VELMA
|8
|1
|5
|2020-09-17
|HARDESTY
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-17
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-17
|SOPER
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-17
|WHITEFIELD
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-17
|TRYON
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-17
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-17
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-17
|PRUE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-17
|COYLE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-17
|SAWYER
|7
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|CALUMET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-17
|COUNCIL HILL
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-17
|LAMONT
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-17
|FAIRMONT
|7
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|RAVIA
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-17
|POCASSET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-17
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-17
|CORN
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-17
|VICI
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-17
|STRINGTOWN
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-17
|DUSTIN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-17
|NASH
|6
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-17
|ORLANDO
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-17
|POND CREEK
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-17
|AVANT
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-17
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|MARBLE CITY
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-17
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-17
|WANN
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-17
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-17
|OKEENE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-17
|SPARKS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-17
|KREMLIN
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-17
|BERNICE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-17
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-17
|BRADLEY
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|CANUTE
|5
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-17
|LENAPAH
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-17
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-17
|ELDORADO
|5
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|DILL CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-17
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-17
|DAVENPORT
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|DIBBLE
|5
|0
|0
|2020-09-17
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-17
|FREEDOM
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-17
|CALVIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-17
|SENTINEL
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-17
|AMES
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|HAMMON
|5
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-17
|SHIDLER
|5
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|HANNA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-17
|CHEROKEE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|ALDERSON
|4
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|OAKS
|4
|1
|2
|2020-09-17
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-17
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|MENO
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-17
|INDIANOLA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|MULHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-17
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-17
|FOSS
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-17
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-17
|ROOSEVELT
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|ERICK
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|CLEO SPRINGS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|FOSTER
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|SLICK
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|MARSHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|JET
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|GOLDSBY
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|DRUMMOND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|WAYNOKA
|3
|0
|0
|2020-09-17
|LONE WOLF
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-17
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|DEER CREEK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|CHATTANOOGA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|BESSIE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|REYDON
|2
|0
|0
|2020-09-17
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-17
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|RENTIESVILLE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-17
|BYARS
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-17
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-17
|CARTER
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-17
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|CARMEN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-17
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|BURLINGTON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-17
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-17
|ARNETT
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-17
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 24 cases with 18 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks; 15 cases with 14 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 12 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors; three cases with two recovered each at The Commons and Greenbrier Nursing Home and one case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; one recovered case at Hennessey Care Center, two recovered cases at First Shamrock Care and Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 68 cases with 61 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 18 cases with 15 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 23 cases with six recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.