You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick topical featured top story

OSDH: Enid woman is Garfield County's 6th official death in which COVID-19 was the cause or contributor

  • Updated
  • 5 min to read
COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 8.13.20

There have been 46,103 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in all 77 counties (shaded in red) and 638 deaths in 56 counties (shaded in orange), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — An Enid woman in the 65 and older age group is one of 11 additional deaths, reported Thursday in which COVID-19 was the cause or contributing factor, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Overall state COVID-19 cases increased by 705 to 46,103 on Thursday, with 17 additional cases reported in Garfield County. According to the OSDH, cases are added per their onset dates, so not all cases can be labeled as recent.

There have been 638 Oklahomans who have had COVID-19 listed as the cause or contributor to their deaths, six of those have been in Garfield County and all are listed in Enid, OSDH reports.

Other deaths reported Thursday in the state were eight in the 65 and older age group — five men in Caddo, Latimer, Lincoln, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and three women in Haskell, Rogers and Tulsa counties; a Tulsa County woman in the 50-64 age group; and an Oklahoma County man in the 36-49 age group, according to OSDH data. Two deaths were identified in the past 24 hours, OSDH reported.

Of the total cases reported Thursday in Oklahoma, 6,810 were active, a single-day increase of 72, and 38,655, nearly 84%, have recovered, including 667 since Wednesday's report, according to OSDH.

Other case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included two each in Blaine and Major and one each in Alfalfa and Woodward. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included 15 in Enid; three in Hennessey; two each in Fairview and Okarche; and one each in Cashion, Garber, Hillsdale, Kingfisher, Longdale, Seiling, Watonga and Woodward. Fairmont, Goltry and Kremlin all picked up their first cases, with one each also on Thursday, according to OSDH.

State numbers

There have been 3,901 cumulative hospitalizations in the state, a single day increase of 59, according to OSDH data Thursday. Of those, 600 currently were hospitalized, with 258 of those in intensive care as of the OSDH Executive Report Wednesday evening.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center was treating four patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has three patients with the virus, as of Thursday.

There have been 739,287 specimens tested for COVID-19 statewide, with 685,169 nearly 93%, of those negative, according to OSDH.

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 212 reported Thursday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 157 in the 36-49 group, 131 in the 50-64 group, 116 in the 65 and older group, 82 in the 5-17 group and five in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,049 in the 0-4 age group, 4,106 in the 5-17 age group, 16,240 in the 18-35 age group, 10,117 in the 36-49 age group, 8,260 in the 50-64 age group and 6,328 in the 65 and older age group. There were three of unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.

Of those testing positive, 24,126 have been female and 21,950 have been male. There were 27 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.

Of the overall 638 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 504 have been 65 and older and 106 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 18 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 347, than women, 291, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.3.

OSDH reports 75.3% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 268, or 42.7% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,660 cases among long-term care residents and 954 cases among staff, according to Wednesday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 121 in Oklahoma County; 113 in Tulsa County; 56 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 20 in Delaware County; 19 in Rogers County; 18 in Caddo County; 16 in Muskogee County; 15 in Creek County; 11 in Kay and Osage counties; 10 in Comanche County; nine each in Canadian and Pottawatomie counties; eight in Greer County; seven each in Grady, Jackson, Mayes and Texas counties; six in Adair and Garfield counties; five each in Carter and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; three each in Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Latimer, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Kiowa, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Thursday by OSDH shows Garfield with 529 cases, 359 recovered, 164 active and six deaths, including one reported Aug. 6one reported July 28one reported July 23a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 144 cases, 116 recovered and 28 active; Noble with 87 cases, 75 recovered, 10 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 45 cases, 38 recovered and seven active; Woodward with 45 cases, 35 recovered and 10 active; Major with 37 cases, 27 recovered, nine active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 20 cases, 18 recovered and two active; Grant with 16 cases, 11 recovered and five active; and Alfalfa with four cases, three recovered and one active.

Long-term care or nursing home cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include five each at The Arbors, Golden Oaks and The Living Center, two each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier and one each at Enid Senior Care, Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center and Kenwood Manor. There has been one death and the remainder have recovered, according to OSDH data.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 490 in Enid (147 active); 62 in Kingfisher (eight active); 44 in Hennessey (15 active); 36 in Woodward (five active); 30 in Okarche (three active); 21 in Fairview (six active); 20 in Watonga (six active); 17 in Alva (two active); 14 in Cashion (two active); 11 in Garber (four active); 10 in Waukomis (four active); six each in Lahoma (one active), Longdale (two active) and Ringwood; five each in Mooreland (three active), Pond Creek and Seiling (one active); four each in Billings (two active), Freedom and Medford; three each in Dover, Lamont (one active) Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita (three active); two each in Canton, Drummond (two active), Helena, Hillsdale (two active), Hitchcock, Marshall and Meno; and one each in Ames (one active), Cleo Springs, Covington, Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry (one active), Jet, Kremlin (one active) and Nash (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 275 cases, with 172 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 214 cases, with 164 recovered and two deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 8.13.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 11148 121 9416 2020-08-13
TULSA 10999 113 9545 2020-08-13
CLEVELAND 3123 56 2727 2020-08-13
CANADIAN 1275 9 1082 2020-08-13
TEXAS 1066 7 1038 2020-08-13
ROGERS 1053 19 797 2020-08-13
WAGONER 922 23 745 2020-08-13
MCCURTAIN 879 28 761 2020-08-13
COMANCHE 868 10 783 2020-08-13
PAYNE 773 4 675 2020-08-13
WASHINGTON 661 39 549 2020-08-13
CREEK 657 15 524 2020-08-13
MUSKOGEE 540 16 414 2020-08-13
JACKSON 532 7 472 2020-08-13
GARFIELD 529 6 359 2020-08-13
OKMULGEE 496 3 414 2020-08-13
BRYAN 487 1 380 2020-08-13
POTTAWATOMIE 475 9 375 2020-08-13
CHEROKEE 470 2 323 2020-08-13
MCCLAIN 464 4 404 2020-08-13
GRADY 453 7 399 2020-08-13
DELAWARE 451 20 378 2020-08-13
OSAGE 446 11 373 2020-08-13
CADDO 436 18 352 2020-08-13
OTTAWA 401 3 349 2020-08-13
PITTSBURG 395 4 211 2020-08-13
LE FLORE 386 1 255 2020-08-13
SEQUOYAH 369 4 262 2020-08-13
ADAIR 358 6 262 2020-08-13
CARTER 358 5 299 2020-08-13
MAYES 353 7 262 2020-08-13
KAY 254 11 213 2020-08-13
SEMINOLE 248 5 171 2020-08-13
GARVIN 235 4 204 2020-08-13
LOGAN 235 1 189 2020-08-13
CUSTER 217 0 194 2020-08-13
STEPHENS 209 3 168 2020-08-13
PONTOTOC 205 2 174 2020-08-13
CHOCTAW 202 1 167 2020-08-13
MCINTOSH 202 1 172 2020-08-13
LINCOLN 190 3 136 2020-08-13
HUGHES 152 2 115 2020-08-13
PAWNEE 151 3 123 2020-08-13
KINGFISHER 144 0 116 2020-08-13
MARSHALL 118 1 98 2020-08-13
PUSHMATAHA 112 0 97 2020-08-13
LATIMER 94 2 72 2020-08-13
CRAIG 90 1 76 2020-08-13
NOBLE 87 2 75 2020-08-13
GREER 83 8 69 2020-08-13
ATOKA 80 0 67 2020-08-13
LOVE 78 0 68 2020-08-13
MURRAY 78 0 66 2020-08-13
OKFUSKEE 74 1 53 2020-08-13
HASKELL 74 1 41 2020-08-13
NOWATA 63 1 55 2020-08-13
BECKHAM 61 1 42 2020-08-13
TILLMAN 59 1 55 2020-08-13
JOHNSTON 52 0 39 2020-08-13
BLAINE 45 0 38 2020-08-13
WOODWARD 45 0 35 2020-08-13
COAL 40 0 32 2020-08-13
BEAVER 39 0 39 2020-08-13
MAJOR 37 1 27 2020-08-13
JEFFERSON 33 0 29 2020-08-13
HARMON 32 0 24 2020-08-13
WASHITA 31 0 26 2020-08-13
KIOWA 31 1 27 2020-08-13
COTTON 20 2 15 2020-08-13
WOODS 20 0 18 2020-08-13
GRANT 16 0 11 2020-08-13
HARPER 11 0 10 2020-08-13
DEWEY 11 0 9 2020-08-13
ROGER MILLS 9 1 7 2020-08-13
ELLIS 5 0 4 2020-08-13
ALFALFA 4 0 3 2020-08-13
2 0 0 2020-08-13
CIMARRON 2 0 1 2020-08-13

Oklahoma per city 8.13.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 9139 102 7646 2020-08-13
TULSA 7511 82 6561 2020-08-13
BROKEN ARROW 1938 24 1577 2020-08-13
EDMOND 1572 19 1389 2020-08-13
NORMAN 1528 31 1350 2020-08-13
OTHER*** 880 8 729 2020-08-13
GUYMON 874 7 855 2020-08-13
YUKON 678 5 590 2020-08-13
MOORE 654 12 575 2020-08-13
CLAREMORE 643 17 476 2020-08-13
LAWTON 635 9 577 2020-08-13
STILLWATER 612 3 530 2020-08-13
JENKS 600 1 575 2020-08-13
BARTLESVILLE 534 37 435 2020-08-13
ENID 490 6 337 2020-08-13
ALTUS 481 7 428 2020-08-13
OWASSO 476 2 400 2020-08-13
BIXBY 389 3 328 2020-08-13
BROKEN BOW 381 22 340 2020-08-13
MUSKOGEE 371 12 289 2020-08-13
TAHLEQUAH 342 2 230 2020-08-13
SHAWNEE 323 8 253 2020-08-13
DURANT 305 0 236 2020-08-13
SAPULPA 300 4 253 2020-08-13
ARDMORE 297 3 247 2020-08-13
IDABEL 295 4 252 2020-08-13
MCALESTER 282 4 150 2020-08-13
BETHANY 266 1 227 2020-08-13
GLENPOOL 264 2 248 2020-08-13
SAND SPRINGS 252 3 209 2020-08-13
STILWELL 237 5 157 2020-08-13
COWETA 233 13 179 2020-08-13
CHICKASHA 229 4 204 2020-08-13
MUSTANG 216 2 175 2020-08-13
MIAMI 210 3 192 2020-08-13
SKIATOOK 201 7 178 2020-08-13
PONCA CITY 200 8 175 2020-08-13
COLLINSVILLE 196 1 168 2020-08-13
EL RENO 195 1 154 2020-08-13
OKMULGEE 189 2 153 2020-08-13
GROVE 186 17 153 2020-08-13
LEXINGTON 184 1 159 2020-08-13
PURCELL 184 3 156 2020-08-13
CHOCTAW 172 2 150 2020-08-13
ADA 161 0 135 2020-08-13
ANADARKO 160 4 131 2020-08-13
HUGO 157 1 137 2020-08-13
HENRYETTA 155 1 137 2020-08-13
SALLISAW 152 1 113 2020-08-13
BLANCHARD 143 1 126 2020-08-13
WAGONER 138 5 112 2020-08-13
DUNCAN 136 2 103 2020-08-13
WARR ACRES 131 0 115 2020-08-13
CLINTON 127 0 116 2020-08-13
GUTHRIE 121 0 105 2020-08-13
PRYOR CREEK 118 2 92 2020-08-13
HINTON 116 0 105 2020-08-13
NEWCASTLE 115 1 102 2020-08-13
NOBLE 115 1 100 2020-08-13
BRISTOW 113 3 76 2020-08-13
WEWOKA 110 1 77 2020-08-13
TUTTLE 108 2 90 2020-08-13
PAULS VALLEY 104 1 97 2020-08-13
MULDROW 104 1 69 2020-08-13
MIDWEST CITY 103 2 85 2020-08-13
HOLDENVILLE 102 2 79 2020-08-13
SEMINOLE 99 3 66 2020-08-13
EUFAULA 97 0 78 2020-08-13
JAY 95 1 86 2020-08-13
CHECOTAH 95 1 86 2020-08-13
CUSHING 95 1 84 2020-08-13
HEAVENER 94 0 55 2020-08-13
HOOKER 94 0 93 2020-08-13
PIEDMONT 86 1 77 2020-08-13
CATOOSA 85 0 65 2020-08-13
MADILL 82 1 73 2020-08-13
CLEVELAND 78 3 59 2020-08-13
MANGUM 78 8 66 2020-08-13
POTEAU 77 0 54 2020-08-13
AFTON 74 0 65 2020-08-13
LOCUST GROVE 73 0 57 2020-08-13
SPENCER 73 1 59 2020-08-13
WEATHERFORD 72 0 64 2020-08-13
DEL CITY 72 0 58 2020-08-13
SPERRY 66 1 55 2020-08-13
WESTVILLE 66 1 59 2020-08-13
WRIGHT CITY 66 0 47 2020-08-13
FORT GIBSON 65 3 50 2020-08-13
INOLA 65 2 49 2020-08-13
SALINA 64 1 39 2020-08-13
VINITA 64 1 54 2020-08-13
KINGFISHER 62 0 54 2020-08-13
TALIHINA 61 2 44 2020-08-13
MOUNDS 60 1 51 2020-08-13
LINDSAY 60 2 49 2020-08-13
DEWEY 60 1 56 2020-08-13
HOMINY 59 2 45 2020-08-13
CALERA 58 0 44 2020-08-13
MCLOUD 58 1 45 2020-08-13
ATOKA 56 0 52 2020-08-13
HARRAH 56 0 45 2020-08-13
NICHOLS HILLS 56 0 50 2020-08-13
CHELSEA 56 0 40 2020-08-13
COMMERCE 52 0 46 2020-08-13
MARIETTA 51 0 47 2020-08-13
PAWNEE 51 0 44 2020-08-13
MANNFORD 51 1 37 2020-08-13
MORRIS 50 0 38 2020-08-13
CHOUTEAU 49 4 38 2020-08-13
PRAGUE 49 0 37 2020-08-13
SPIRO 49 0 29 2020-08-13
ANTLERS 49 0 42 2020-08-13
TEXHOMA 49 0 43 2020-08-13
KELLYVILLE 49 2 42 2020-08-13
VIAN 48 1 33 2020-08-13
SULPHUR 47 0 43 2020-08-13
TECUMSEH 47 0 36 2020-08-13
FREDERICK 47 1 45 2020-08-13
WILBURTON 47 1 35 2020-08-13
ELK CITY 46 1 32 2020-08-13
WYANDOTTE 46 0 34 2020-08-13
HASKELL 46 0 38 2020-08-13
JONES 46 2 36 2020-08-13
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-08-13
COLCORD 45 1 39 2020-08-13
HENNESSEY 44 0 29 2020-08-13
HAWORTH 44 1 37 2020-08-13
STIGLER 44 1 23 2020-08-13
VALLIANT 43 0 41 2020-08-13
BEGGS 43 0 39 2020-08-13
CHANDLER 43 2 27 2020-08-13
HULBERT 41 0 29 2020-08-13
OOLOGAH 41 0 39 2020-08-13
STROUD 39 0 27 2020-08-13
PERKINS 37 0 33 2020-08-13
WASHINGTON 36 0 35 2020-08-13
KINGSTON 36 0 25 2020-08-13
WOODWARD 36 0 31 2020-08-13
PAWHUSKA 35 0 27 2020-08-13
NOWATA 35 1 29 2020-08-13
MARLOW 35 0 31 2020-08-13
OKEMAH 34 0 23 2020-08-13
WETUMKA 34 0 21 2020-08-13
PERRY 34 0 31 2020-08-13
KIEFER 33 0 30 2020-08-13
COMANCHE 32 1 30 2020-08-13
HARTSHORNE 31 0 17 2020-08-13
DAVIS 31 0 23 2020-08-13
COALGATE 30 0 24 2020-08-13
FAIRLAND 30 0 27 2020-08-13
HOLLIS 29 0 21 2020-08-13
MEAD 28 1 22 2020-08-13
WAYNE 28 0 24 2020-08-13
OKARCHE 28 0 24 2020-08-13
OCHELATA 28 1 22 2020-08-13
ELGIN 28 0 27 2020-08-13
CACHE 28 0 25 2020-08-13
CADDO 27 0 21 2020-08-13
CRESCENT 27 0 11 2020-08-13
ROLAND 27 0 20 2020-08-13
RED ROCK 27 1 23 2020-08-13
BOKOSHE 26 0 21 2020-08-13
GORE 26 1 20 2020-08-13
COLBERT 26 0 21 2020-08-13
FAIRFAX 26 0 23 2020-08-13
BLACKWELL 26 1 19 2020-08-13
CLAYTON 24 0 18 2020-08-13
APACHE 24 1 18 2020-08-13
KANSAS 24 0 17 2020-08-13
COPAN 23 0 18 2020-08-13
POCOLA 23 0 18 2020-08-13
MEEKER 23 0 20 2020-08-13
LUTHER 23 0 20 2020-08-13
WATTS 22 0 20 2020-08-13
PORUM 22 1 16 2020-08-13
WILSON 22 0 21 2020-08-13
BARNSDALL 22 2 18 2020-08-13
WISTER 21 0 18 2020-08-13
TISHOMINGO 21 0 14 2020-08-13
FAIRVIEW 21 0 15 2020-08-13
WATONGA 20 0 14 2020-08-13
MAYSVILLE 20 0 16 2020-08-13
ARCADIA 19 0 16 2020-08-13
WYNNEWOOD 19 1 14 2020-08-13
KONAWA 19 1 14 2020-08-13
FORT COBB 19 0 15 2020-08-13
ELMORE CITY 19 0 18 2020-08-13
BLAIR 19 0 16 2020-08-13
LONE GROVE 18 1 16 2020-08-13
CAMERON 18 0 14 2020-08-13
QUAPAW 18 0 13 2020-08-13
PORTER 18 0 16 2020-08-13
BIG CABIN 18 1 13 2020-08-13
HOWE 17 0 7 2020-08-13
DEWAR 17 0 11 2020-08-13
ALVA 17 0 15 2020-08-13
KEOTA 17 0 7 2020-08-13
PADEN 17 0 15 2020-08-13
TYRONE 17 0 15 2020-08-13
GERONIMO 16 0 12 2020-08-13
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-08-13
ADAIR 16 0 11 2020-08-13
WEBBERS FALLS 16 0 10 2020-08-13
MAUD 16 0 14 2020-08-13
GRACEMONT 16 0 9 2020-08-13
GARVIN 16 0 15 2020-08-13
BOSWELL 16 0 8 2020-08-13
GLENCOE 15 0 15 2020-08-13
EARLSBORO 15 0 12 2020-08-13
TALALA 15 0 11 2020-08-13
MINCO 15 0 14 2020-08-13
KIOWA 15 0 5 2020-08-13
RAMONA 14 0 12 2020-08-13
CARNEGIE 14 1 8 2020-08-13
TONKAWA 14 0 11 2020-08-13
WELEETKA 14 0 10 2020-08-13
QUINTON 14 0 9 2020-08-13
CASHION 14 0 12 2020-08-13
BOKCHITO 13 0 8 2020-08-13
FORT TOWSON 13 0 11 2020-08-13
WALTERS 13 0 12 2020-08-13
WARNER 13 0 8 2020-08-13
YALE 13 0 12 2020-08-13
GOODWELL 13 0 13 2020-08-13
SAYRE 13 0 10 2020-08-13
CYRIL 12 1 10 2020-08-13
WELLSTON 12 0 10 2020-08-13
ALLEN 12 1 10 2020-08-13
TIPTON 12 0 10 2020-08-13
DEPEW 12 1 9 2020-08-13
STONEWALL 12 1 9 2020-08-13
WAURIKA 12 0 10 2020-08-13
CEMENT 12 0 9 2020-08-13
INDIAHOMA 12 0 8 2020-08-13
RUSH SPRINGS 12 0 11 2020-08-13
DRUMRIGHT 11 0 7 2020-08-13
RINGLING 11 0 10 2020-08-13
BURNS FLAT 11 0 10 2020-08-13
ALEX 11 0 11 2020-08-13
GARBER 11 0 5 2020-08-13
JENNINGS 11 0 10 2020-08-13
GEARY 11 0 11 2020-08-13
KAW CITY 10 1 5 2020-08-13
FLETCHER 10 0 9 2020-08-13
NEWKIRK 10 1 7 2020-08-13
ASHER 10 0 8 2020-08-13
HOBART 10 0 9 2020-08-13
ARKOMA 10 0 4 2020-08-13
STRATFORD 10 0 6 2020-08-13
WAUKOMIS 10 0 6 2020-08-13
GANS 10 0 5 2020-08-13
KREBS 10 0 4 2020-08-13
WELCH 10 0 10 2020-08-13
OKTAHA 9 0 7 2020-08-13
SAVANNA 9 0 5 2020-08-13
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 9 2020-08-13
BENNINGTON 9 0 9 2020-08-13
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-08-13
CANADIAN 9 0 5 2020-08-13
ROFF 9 0 8 2020-08-13
TAFT 9 0 6 2020-08-13
HAILEYVILLE 9 0 4 2020-08-13
DELAWARE 9 0 8 2020-08-13
HEALDTON 9 0 6 2020-08-13
BEAVER 9 0 9 2020-08-13
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-08-13
MORRISON 9 0 8 2020-08-13
WANETTE 9 0 8 2020-08-13
RED OAK 9 0 6 2020-08-13
CHEYENNE 8 1 6 2020-08-13
OPTIMA 8 0 8 2020-08-13
AMBER 8 0 7 2020-08-13
MCCURTAIN 8 0 7 2020-08-13
PAOLI 8 0 7 2020-08-13
THOMAS 8 0 6 2020-08-13
CARNEY 8 0 5 2020-08-13
SASAKWA 7 0 5 2020-08-13
THACKERVILLE 7 0 4 2020-08-13
SPAVINAW 7 0 5 2020-08-13
OSAGE 7 0 7 2020-08-13
SHADY POINT 7 0 7 2020-08-13
LEHIGH 7 0 7 2020-08-13
TEMPLE 7 2 3 2020-08-13
LAVERNE 7 0 6 2020-08-13
CROWDER 7 0 4 2020-08-13
LOOKEBA 7 2 5 2020-08-13
DISNEY 7 0 4 2020-08-13
UNION CITY 7 0 6 2020-08-13
VERDEN 7 0 6 2020-08-13
PANAMA 7 0 7 2020-08-13
ARAPAHO 6 0 5 2020-08-13
BURBANK 6 0 4 2020-08-13
CANEY 6 0 6 2020-08-13
ACHILLE 6 0 6 2020-08-13
HYDRO 6 0 4 2020-08-13
SNYDER 6 0 5 2020-08-13
LANGLEY 6 0 4 2020-08-13
KENEFIC 6 0 3 2020-08-13
PRUE 6 0 5 2020-08-13
NINNEKAH 6 0 4 2020-08-13
SPRINGER 6 1 3 2020-08-13
LAHOMA 6 0 5 2020-08-13
LONGDALE 6 0 4 2020-08-13
RINGWOOD 6 0 6 2020-08-13
RIPLEY 6 0 5 2020-08-13
POCASSET 6 0 6 2020-08-13
SOPER 5 0 2 2020-08-13
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-08-13
TERLTON 5 0 5 2020-08-13
MOORELAND 5 0 2 2020-08-13
CASTLE 5 0 3 2020-08-13
POND CREEK 5 0 5 2020-08-13
WANN 5 0 5 2020-08-13
COUNCIL HILL 5 0 3 2020-08-13
AVANT 5 0 3 2020-08-13
SEILING 5 0 4 2020-08-13
KETCHUM 5 0 3 2020-08-13
BRAGGS 5 0 4 2020-08-13
BOYNTON 5 0 4 2020-08-13
AGRA 5 1 4 2020-08-13
MEDFORD 4 0 4 2020-08-13
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-08-13
DILL CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-13
MILBURN 4 0 1 2020-08-13
BILLINGS 4 1 1 2020-08-13
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-08-13
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-08-13
CALUMET 4 0 4 2020-08-13
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-08-13
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 3 2020-08-13
HANNA 4 0 2 2020-08-13
NEW CORDELL 4 0 4 2020-08-13
SHATTUCK 4 0 4 2020-08-13
SCHULTER 4 0 3 2020-08-13
ORLANDO 4 0 4 2020-08-13
BOLEY 4 1 3 2020-08-13
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-08-13
RATLIFF CITY 4 0 4 2020-08-13
LENAPAH 4 0 3 2020-08-13
BUFFALO 4 0 4 2020-08-13
HARDESTY 4 0 4 2020-08-13
MARBLE CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-13
RATTAN 4 0 4 2020-08-13
WYNONA 4 0 3 2020-08-13
OILTON 3 1 1 2020-08-13
STUART 3 0 3 2020-08-13
DOVER 3 0 3 2020-08-13
CORN 3 0 3 2020-08-13
OKEENE 3 0 3 2020-08-13
LAMONT 3 0 2 2020-08-13
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-08-13
BLUEJACKET 3 0 1 2020-08-13
MILLERTON 3 0 3 2020-08-13
TRYON 3 0 3 2020-08-13
PITTSBURG 3 0 2 2020-08-13
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-08-13
LANGSTON 3 0 3 2020-08-13
WAKITA 3 0 0 2020-08-13
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-08-13
VICI 3 0 3 2020-08-13
GRANITE 3 0 2 2020-08-13
VELMA 3 0 1 2020-08-13
BERNICE 3 0 3 2020-08-13
CANUTE 3 0 1 2020-08-13
BUTLER 3 0 3 2020-08-13
KINTA 3 0 3 2020-08-13
CALVIN 3 0 3 2020-08-13
STRINGTOWN 3 0 3 2020-08-13
MULHALL 3 0 3 2020-08-13
CANTON 2 0 2 2020-08-13
HITCHCOCK 2 0 2 2020-08-13
BRADLEY 2 0 2 2020-08-13
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-08-13
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-08-13
INDIANOLA 2 0 1 2020-08-13
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-08-13
EAKLY 2 0 1 2020-08-13
TUPELO 2 0 1 2020-08-13
MARLAND 2 0 2 2020-08-13
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-08-13
LEEDEY 2 0 1 2020-08-13
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-08-13
SHIDLER 2 0 1 2020-08-13
DRUMMOND 2 0 0 2020-08-13
RAVIA 2 0 2 2020-08-13
GOLDSBY 2 0 1 2020-08-13
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-08-13
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-08-13
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-08-13
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-08-13
MENO 2 0 2 2020-08-13
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-08-13
BOWLEGS 2 0 2 2020-08-13
HELENA 2 0 2 2020-08-13
MARSHALL 2 0 2 2020-08-13
SAWYER 2 0 2 2020-08-13
FOSS 2 0 1 2020-08-13
HALLETT 2 0 1 2020-08-13
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-08-13
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-08-13
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-08-13
ROCKY 1 0 0 2020-08-13
DUSTIN 1 0 1 2020-08-13
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-08-13
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-08-13
NASH 1 0 0 2020-08-13
GOLTRY 1 0 0 2020-08-13
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-08-13
MILL CREEK 1 0 1 2020-08-13
SPARKS 1 0 1 2020-08-13
FOYIL 1 0 1 2020-08-13
HAMMON 1 0 1 2020-08-13
JET 1 0 1 2020-08-13
COYLE 1 0 1 2020-08-13
ERICK 1 0 0 2020-08-13
KEYES 1 0 0 2020-08-13
COVINGTON 1 0 1 2020-08-13
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-08-13
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1 2020-08-13
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-08-13
BOISE CITY 1 0 1 2020-08-13
AMES 1 0 0 2020-08-13
CUSTER CITY 1 0 0 2020-08-13
GAGE 1 0 0 2020-08-13
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-13
REDBIRD 1 0 0 2020-08-13
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1 2020-08-13
WHITEFIELD 1 0 0 2020-08-13
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-08-13
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1 2020-08-13
FAIRMONT 1 0 0 2020-08-13
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-08-13
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-08-13
KREMLIN 1 0 0 2020-08-13
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-08-13

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

 

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you