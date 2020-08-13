OSDH: Enid woman is Garfield County's 6th official death in which COVID-19 was the cause or contributor

ENID, Okla. — An Enid woman in the 65 and older age group is one of 11 additional deaths, reported Thursday in which COVID-19 was the cause or contributing factor, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Overall state COVID-19 cases increased by 705 to 46,103 on Thursday, with 17 additional cases reported in Garfield County. According to the OSDH, cases are added per their onset dates, so not all cases can be labeled as recent.
There have been 638 Oklahomans who have had COVID-19 listed as the cause or contributor to their deaths, six of those have been in Garfield County and all are listed in Enid, OSDH reports.
Other deaths reported Thursday in the state were eight in the 65 and older age group — five men in Caddo, Latimer, Lincoln, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and three women in Haskell, Rogers and Tulsa counties; a Tulsa County woman in the 50-64 age group; and an Oklahoma County man in the 36-49 age group, according to OSDH data. Two deaths were identified in the past 24 hours, OSDH reported.
Of the total cases reported Thursday in Oklahoma, 6,810 were active, a single-day increase of 72, and 38,655, nearly 84%, have recovered, including 667 since Wednesday's report, according to OSDH.
Other case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included two each in Blaine and Major and one each in Alfalfa and Woodward. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included 15 in Enid; three in Hennessey; two each in Fairview and Okarche; and one each in Cashion, Garber, Hillsdale, Kingfisher, Longdale, Seiling, Watonga and Woodward. Fairmont, Goltry and Kremlin all picked up their first cases, with one each also on Thursday, according to OSDH.
State numbers
There have been 3,901 cumulative hospitalizations in the state, a single day increase of 59, according to OSDH data Thursday. Of those, 600 currently were hospitalized, with 258 of those in intensive care as of the OSDH Executive Report Wednesday evening.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center was treating four patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has three patients with the virus, as of Thursday.
There have been 739,287 specimens tested for COVID-19 statewide, with 685,169 nearly 93%, of those negative, according to OSDH.
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 212 reported Thursday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 157 in the 36-49 group, 131 in the 50-64 group, 116 in the 65 and older group, 82 in the 5-17 group and five in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,049 in the 0-4 age group, 4,106 in the 5-17 age group, 16,240 in the 18-35 age group, 10,117 in the 36-49 age group, 8,260 in the 50-64 age group and 6,328 in the 65 and older age group. There were three of unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.
Of those testing positive, 24,126 have been female and 21,950 have been male. There were 27 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.
Of the overall 638 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 504 have been 65 and older and 106 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 18 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 347, than women, 291, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.3.
OSDH reports 75.3% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 268, or 42.7% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,660 cases among long-term care residents and 954 cases among staff, according to Wednesday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 121 in Oklahoma County; 113 in Tulsa County; 56 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 20 in Delaware County; 19 in Rogers County; 18 in Caddo County; 16 in Muskogee County; 15 in Creek County; 11 in Kay and Osage counties; 10 in Comanche County; nine each in Canadian and Pottawatomie counties; eight in Greer County; seven each in Grady, Jackson, Mayes and Texas counties; six in Adair and Garfield counties; five each in Carter and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; three each in Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Latimer, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Kiowa, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Thursday by OSDH shows Garfield with 529 cases, 359 recovered, 164 active and six deaths, including one reported Aug. 6, one reported July 28, one reported July 23, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 144 cases, 116 recovered and 28 active; Noble with 87 cases, 75 recovered, 10 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 45 cases, 38 recovered and seven active; Woodward with 45 cases, 35 recovered and 10 active; Major with 37 cases, 27 recovered, nine active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 20 cases, 18 recovered and two active; Grant with 16 cases, 11 recovered and five active; and Alfalfa with four cases, three recovered and one active.
Long-term care or nursing home cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include five each at The Arbors, Golden Oaks and The Living Center, two each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier and one each at Enid Senior Care, Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center and Kenwood Manor. There has been one death and the remainder have recovered, according to OSDH data.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 490 in Enid (147 active); 62 in Kingfisher (eight active); 44 in Hennessey (15 active); 36 in Woodward (five active); 30 in Okarche (three active); 21 in Fairview (six active); 20 in Watonga (six active); 17 in Alva (two active); 14 in Cashion (two active); 11 in Garber (four active); 10 in Waukomis (four active); six each in Lahoma (one active), Longdale (two active) and Ringwood; five each in Mooreland (three active), Pond Creek and Seiling (one active); four each in Billings (two active), Freedom and Medford; three each in Dover, Lamont (one active) Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita (three active); two each in Canton, Drummond (two active), Helena, Hillsdale (two active), Hitchcock, Marshall and Meno; and one each in Ames (one active), Cleo Springs, Covington, Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry (one active), Jet, Kremlin (one active) and Nash (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 275 cases, with 172 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 214 cases, with 164 recovered and two deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 8.13.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|11148
|121
|9416
|2020-08-13
|TULSA
|10999
|113
|9545
|2020-08-13
|CLEVELAND
|3123
|56
|2727
|2020-08-13
|CANADIAN
|1275
|9
|1082
|2020-08-13
|TEXAS
|1066
|7
|1038
|2020-08-13
|ROGERS
|1053
|19
|797
|2020-08-13
|WAGONER
|922
|23
|745
|2020-08-13
|MCCURTAIN
|879
|28
|761
|2020-08-13
|COMANCHE
|868
|10
|783
|2020-08-13
|PAYNE
|773
|4
|675
|2020-08-13
|WASHINGTON
|661
|39
|549
|2020-08-13
|CREEK
|657
|15
|524
|2020-08-13
|MUSKOGEE
|540
|16
|414
|2020-08-13
|JACKSON
|532
|7
|472
|2020-08-13
|GARFIELD
|529
|6
|359
|2020-08-13
|OKMULGEE
|496
|3
|414
|2020-08-13
|BRYAN
|487
|1
|380
|2020-08-13
|POTTAWATOMIE
|475
|9
|375
|2020-08-13
|CHEROKEE
|470
|2
|323
|2020-08-13
|MCCLAIN
|464
|4
|404
|2020-08-13
|GRADY
|453
|7
|399
|2020-08-13
|DELAWARE
|451
|20
|378
|2020-08-13
|OSAGE
|446
|11
|373
|2020-08-13
|CADDO
|436
|18
|352
|2020-08-13
|OTTAWA
|401
|3
|349
|2020-08-13
|PITTSBURG
|395
|4
|211
|2020-08-13
|LE FLORE
|386
|1
|255
|2020-08-13
|SEQUOYAH
|369
|4
|262
|2020-08-13
|ADAIR
|358
|6
|262
|2020-08-13
|CARTER
|358
|5
|299
|2020-08-13
|MAYES
|353
|7
|262
|2020-08-13
|KAY
|254
|11
|213
|2020-08-13
|SEMINOLE
|248
|5
|171
|2020-08-13
|GARVIN
|235
|4
|204
|2020-08-13
|LOGAN
|235
|1
|189
|2020-08-13
|CUSTER
|217
|0
|194
|2020-08-13
|STEPHENS
|209
|3
|168
|2020-08-13
|PONTOTOC
|205
|2
|174
|2020-08-13
|CHOCTAW
|202
|1
|167
|2020-08-13
|MCINTOSH
|202
|1
|172
|2020-08-13
|LINCOLN
|190
|3
|136
|2020-08-13
|HUGHES
|152
|2
|115
|2020-08-13
|PAWNEE
|151
|3
|123
|2020-08-13
|KINGFISHER
|144
|0
|116
|2020-08-13
|MARSHALL
|118
|1
|98
|2020-08-13
|PUSHMATAHA
|112
|0
|97
|2020-08-13
|LATIMER
|94
|2
|72
|2020-08-13
|CRAIG
|90
|1
|76
|2020-08-13
|NOBLE
|87
|2
|75
|2020-08-13
|GREER
|83
|8
|69
|2020-08-13
|ATOKA
|80
|0
|67
|2020-08-13
|LOVE
|78
|0
|68
|2020-08-13
|MURRAY
|78
|0
|66
|2020-08-13
|OKFUSKEE
|74
|1
|53
|2020-08-13
|HASKELL
|74
|1
|41
|2020-08-13
|NOWATA
|63
|1
|55
|2020-08-13
|BECKHAM
|61
|1
|42
|2020-08-13
|TILLMAN
|59
|1
|55
|2020-08-13
|JOHNSTON
|52
|0
|39
|2020-08-13
|BLAINE
|45
|0
|38
|2020-08-13
|WOODWARD
|45
|0
|35
|2020-08-13
|COAL
|40
|0
|32
|2020-08-13
|BEAVER
|39
|0
|39
|2020-08-13
|MAJOR
|37
|1
|27
|2020-08-13
|JEFFERSON
|33
|0
|29
|2020-08-13
|HARMON
|32
|0
|24
|2020-08-13
|WASHITA
|31
|0
|26
|2020-08-13
|KIOWA
|31
|1
|27
|2020-08-13
|COTTON
|20
|2
|15
|2020-08-13
|WOODS
|20
|0
|18
|2020-08-13
|GRANT
|16
|0
|11
|2020-08-13
|HARPER
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-13
|DEWEY
|11
|0
|9
|2020-08-13
|ROGER MILLS
|9
|1
|7
|2020-08-13
|ELLIS
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|ALFALFA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|2
|0
|0
|2020-08-13
|CIMARRON
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
Oklahoma per city 8.13.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|9139
|102
|7646
|2020-08-13
|TULSA
|7511
|82
|6561
|2020-08-13
|BROKEN ARROW
|1938
|24
|1577
|2020-08-13
|EDMOND
|1572
|19
|1389
|2020-08-13
|NORMAN
|1528
|31
|1350
|2020-08-13
|OTHER***
|880
|8
|729
|2020-08-13
|GUYMON
|874
|7
|855
|2020-08-13
|YUKON
|678
|5
|590
|2020-08-13
|MOORE
|654
|12
|575
|2020-08-13
|CLAREMORE
|643
|17
|476
|2020-08-13
|LAWTON
|635
|9
|577
|2020-08-13
|STILLWATER
|612
|3
|530
|2020-08-13
|JENKS
|600
|1
|575
|2020-08-13
|BARTLESVILLE
|534
|37
|435
|2020-08-13
|ENID
|490
|6
|337
|2020-08-13
|ALTUS
|481
|7
|428
|2020-08-13
|OWASSO
|476
|2
|400
|2020-08-13
|BIXBY
|389
|3
|328
|2020-08-13
|BROKEN BOW
|381
|22
|340
|2020-08-13
|MUSKOGEE
|371
|12
|289
|2020-08-13
|TAHLEQUAH
|342
|2
|230
|2020-08-13
|SHAWNEE
|323
|8
|253
|2020-08-13
|DURANT
|305
|0
|236
|2020-08-13
|SAPULPA
|300
|4
|253
|2020-08-13
|ARDMORE
|297
|3
|247
|2020-08-13
|IDABEL
|295
|4
|252
|2020-08-13
|MCALESTER
|282
|4
|150
|2020-08-13
|BETHANY
|266
|1
|227
|2020-08-13
|GLENPOOL
|264
|2
|248
|2020-08-13
|SAND SPRINGS
|252
|3
|209
|2020-08-13
|STILWELL
|237
|5
|157
|2020-08-13
|COWETA
|233
|13
|179
|2020-08-13
|CHICKASHA
|229
|4
|204
|2020-08-13
|MUSTANG
|216
|2
|175
|2020-08-13
|MIAMI
|210
|3
|192
|2020-08-13
|SKIATOOK
|201
|7
|178
|2020-08-13
|PONCA CITY
|200
|8
|175
|2020-08-13
|COLLINSVILLE
|196
|1
|168
|2020-08-13
|EL RENO
|195
|1
|154
|2020-08-13
|OKMULGEE
|189
|2
|153
|2020-08-13
|GROVE
|186
|17
|153
|2020-08-13
|LEXINGTON
|184
|1
|159
|2020-08-13
|PURCELL
|184
|3
|156
|2020-08-13
|CHOCTAW
|172
|2
|150
|2020-08-13
|ADA
|161
|0
|135
|2020-08-13
|ANADARKO
|160
|4
|131
|2020-08-13
|HUGO
|157
|1
|137
|2020-08-13
|HENRYETTA
|155
|1
|137
|2020-08-13
|SALLISAW
|152
|1
|113
|2020-08-13
|BLANCHARD
|143
|1
|126
|2020-08-13
|WAGONER
|138
|5
|112
|2020-08-13
|DUNCAN
|136
|2
|103
|2020-08-13
|WARR ACRES
|131
|0
|115
|2020-08-13
|CLINTON
|127
|0
|116
|2020-08-13
|GUTHRIE
|121
|0
|105
|2020-08-13
|PRYOR CREEK
|118
|2
|92
|2020-08-13
|HINTON
|116
|0
|105
|2020-08-13
|NEWCASTLE
|115
|1
|102
|2020-08-13
|NOBLE
|115
|1
|100
|2020-08-13
|BRISTOW
|113
|3
|76
|2020-08-13
|WEWOKA
|110
|1
|77
|2020-08-13
|TUTTLE
|108
|2
|90
|2020-08-13
|PAULS VALLEY
|104
|1
|97
|2020-08-13
|MULDROW
|104
|1
|69
|2020-08-13
|MIDWEST CITY
|103
|2
|85
|2020-08-13
|HOLDENVILLE
|102
|2
|79
|2020-08-13
|SEMINOLE
|99
|3
|66
|2020-08-13
|EUFAULA
|97
|0
|78
|2020-08-13
|JAY
|95
|1
|86
|2020-08-13
|CHECOTAH
|95
|1
|86
|2020-08-13
|CUSHING
|95
|1
|84
|2020-08-13
|HEAVENER
|94
|0
|55
|2020-08-13
|HOOKER
|94
|0
|93
|2020-08-13
|PIEDMONT
|86
|1
|77
|2020-08-13
|CATOOSA
|85
|0
|65
|2020-08-13
|MADILL
|82
|1
|73
|2020-08-13
|CLEVELAND
|78
|3
|59
|2020-08-13
|MANGUM
|78
|8
|66
|2020-08-13
|POTEAU
|77
|0
|54
|2020-08-13
|AFTON
|74
|0
|65
|2020-08-13
|LOCUST GROVE
|73
|0
|57
|2020-08-13
|SPENCER
|73
|1
|59
|2020-08-13
|WEATHERFORD
|72
|0
|64
|2020-08-13
|DEL CITY
|72
|0
|58
|2020-08-13
|SPERRY
|66
|1
|55
|2020-08-13
|WESTVILLE
|66
|1
|59
|2020-08-13
|WRIGHT CITY
|66
|0
|47
|2020-08-13
|FORT GIBSON
|65
|3
|50
|2020-08-13
|INOLA
|65
|2
|49
|2020-08-13
|SALINA
|64
|1
|39
|2020-08-13
|VINITA
|64
|1
|54
|2020-08-13
|KINGFISHER
|62
|0
|54
|2020-08-13
|TALIHINA
|61
|2
|44
|2020-08-13
|MOUNDS
|60
|1
|51
|2020-08-13
|LINDSAY
|60
|2
|49
|2020-08-13
|DEWEY
|60
|1
|56
|2020-08-13
|HOMINY
|59
|2
|45
|2020-08-13
|CALERA
|58
|0
|44
|2020-08-13
|MCLOUD
|58
|1
|45
|2020-08-13
|ATOKA
|56
|0
|52
|2020-08-13
|HARRAH
|56
|0
|45
|2020-08-13
|NICHOLS HILLS
|56
|0
|50
|2020-08-13
|CHELSEA
|56
|0
|40
|2020-08-13
|COMMERCE
|52
|0
|46
|2020-08-13
|MARIETTA
|51
|0
|47
|2020-08-13
|PAWNEE
|51
|0
|44
|2020-08-13
|MANNFORD
|51
|1
|37
|2020-08-13
|MORRIS
|50
|0
|38
|2020-08-13
|CHOUTEAU
|49
|4
|38
|2020-08-13
|PRAGUE
|49
|0
|37
|2020-08-13
|SPIRO
|49
|0
|29
|2020-08-13
|ANTLERS
|49
|0
|42
|2020-08-13
|TEXHOMA
|49
|0
|43
|2020-08-13
|KELLYVILLE
|49
|2
|42
|2020-08-13
|VIAN
|48
|1
|33
|2020-08-13
|SULPHUR
|47
|0
|43
|2020-08-13
|TECUMSEH
|47
|0
|36
|2020-08-13
|FREDERICK
|47
|1
|45
|2020-08-13
|WILBURTON
|47
|1
|35
|2020-08-13
|ELK CITY
|46
|1
|32
|2020-08-13
|WYANDOTTE
|46
|0
|34
|2020-08-13
|HASKELL
|46
|0
|38
|2020-08-13
|JONES
|46
|2
|36
|2020-08-13
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|2020-08-13
|COLCORD
|45
|1
|39
|2020-08-13
|HENNESSEY
|44
|0
|29
|2020-08-13
|HAWORTH
|44
|1
|37
|2020-08-13
|STIGLER
|44
|1
|23
|2020-08-13
|VALLIANT
|43
|0
|41
|2020-08-13
|BEGGS
|43
|0
|39
|2020-08-13
|CHANDLER
|43
|2
|27
|2020-08-13
|HULBERT
|41
|0
|29
|2020-08-13
|OOLOGAH
|41
|0
|39
|2020-08-13
|STROUD
|39
|0
|27
|2020-08-13
|PERKINS
|37
|0
|33
|2020-08-13
|WASHINGTON
|36
|0
|35
|2020-08-13
|KINGSTON
|36
|0
|25
|2020-08-13
|WOODWARD
|36
|0
|31
|2020-08-13
|PAWHUSKA
|35
|0
|27
|2020-08-13
|NOWATA
|35
|1
|29
|2020-08-13
|MARLOW
|35
|0
|31
|2020-08-13
|OKEMAH
|34
|0
|23
|2020-08-13
|WETUMKA
|34
|0
|21
|2020-08-13
|PERRY
|34
|0
|31
|2020-08-13
|KIEFER
|33
|0
|30
|2020-08-13
|COMANCHE
|32
|1
|30
|2020-08-13
|HARTSHORNE
|31
|0
|17
|2020-08-13
|DAVIS
|31
|0
|23
|2020-08-13
|COALGATE
|30
|0
|24
|2020-08-13
|FAIRLAND
|30
|0
|27
|2020-08-13
|HOLLIS
|29
|0
|21
|2020-08-13
|MEAD
|28
|1
|22
|2020-08-13
|WAYNE
|28
|0
|24
|2020-08-13
|OKARCHE
|28
|0
|24
|2020-08-13
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|22
|2020-08-13
|ELGIN
|28
|0
|27
|2020-08-13
|CACHE
|28
|0
|25
|2020-08-13
|CADDO
|27
|0
|21
|2020-08-13
|CRESCENT
|27
|0
|11
|2020-08-13
|ROLAND
|27
|0
|20
|2020-08-13
|RED ROCK
|27
|1
|23
|2020-08-13
|BOKOSHE
|26
|0
|21
|2020-08-13
|GORE
|26
|1
|20
|2020-08-13
|COLBERT
|26
|0
|21
|2020-08-13
|FAIRFAX
|26
|0
|23
|2020-08-13
|BLACKWELL
|26
|1
|19
|2020-08-13
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|18
|2020-08-13
|APACHE
|24
|1
|18
|2020-08-13
|KANSAS
|24
|0
|17
|2020-08-13
|COPAN
|23
|0
|18
|2020-08-13
|POCOLA
|23
|0
|18
|2020-08-13
|MEEKER
|23
|0
|20
|2020-08-13
|LUTHER
|23
|0
|20
|2020-08-13
|WATTS
|22
|0
|20
|2020-08-13
|PORUM
|22
|1
|16
|2020-08-13
|WILSON
|22
|0
|21
|2020-08-13
|BARNSDALL
|22
|2
|18
|2020-08-13
|WISTER
|21
|0
|18
|2020-08-13
|TISHOMINGO
|21
|0
|14
|2020-08-13
|FAIRVIEW
|21
|0
|15
|2020-08-13
|WATONGA
|20
|0
|14
|2020-08-13
|MAYSVILLE
|20
|0
|16
|2020-08-13
|ARCADIA
|19
|0
|16
|2020-08-13
|WYNNEWOOD
|19
|1
|14
|2020-08-13
|KONAWA
|19
|1
|14
|2020-08-13
|FORT COBB
|19
|0
|15
|2020-08-13
|ELMORE CITY
|19
|0
|18
|2020-08-13
|BLAIR
|19
|0
|16
|2020-08-13
|LONE GROVE
|18
|1
|16
|2020-08-13
|CAMERON
|18
|0
|14
|2020-08-13
|QUAPAW
|18
|0
|13
|2020-08-13
|PORTER
|18
|0
|16
|2020-08-13
|BIG CABIN
|18
|1
|13
|2020-08-13
|HOWE
|17
|0
|7
|2020-08-13
|DEWAR
|17
|0
|11
|2020-08-13
|ALVA
|17
|0
|15
|2020-08-13
|KEOTA
|17
|0
|7
|2020-08-13
|PADEN
|17
|0
|15
|2020-08-13
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|2020-08-13
|GERONIMO
|16
|0
|12
|2020-08-13
|OLUSTEE
|16
|0
|15
|2020-08-13
|ADAIR
|16
|0
|11
|2020-08-13
|WEBBERS FALLS
|16
|0
|10
|2020-08-13
|MAUD
|16
|0
|14
|2020-08-13
|GRACEMONT
|16
|0
|9
|2020-08-13
|GARVIN
|16
|0
|15
|2020-08-13
|BOSWELL
|16
|0
|8
|2020-08-13
|GLENCOE
|15
|0
|15
|2020-08-13
|EARLSBORO
|15
|0
|12
|2020-08-13
|TALALA
|15
|0
|11
|2020-08-13
|MINCO
|15
|0
|14
|2020-08-13
|KIOWA
|15
|0
|5
|2020-08-13
|RAMONA
|14
|0
|12
|2020-08-13
|CARNEGIE
|14
|1
|8
|2020-08-13
|TONKAWA
|14
|0
|11
|2020-08-13
|WELEETKA
|14
|0
|10
|2020-08-13
|QUINTON
|14
|0
|9
|2020-08-13
|CASHION
|14
|0
|12
|2020-08-13
|BOKCHITO
|13
|0
|8
|2020-08-13
|FORT TOWSON
|13
|0
|11
|2020-08-13
|WALTERS
|13
|0
|12
|2020-08-13
|WARNER
|13
|0
|8
|2020-08-13
|YALE
|13
|0
|12
|2020-08-13
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|2020-08-13
|SAYRE
|13
|0
|10
|2020-08-13
|CYRIL
|12
|1
|10
|2020-08-13
|WELLSTON
|12
|0
|10
|2020-08-13
|ALLEN
|12
|1
|10
|2020-08-13
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|10
|2020-08-13
|DEPEW
|12
|1
|9
|2020-08-13
|STONEWALL
|12
|1
|9
|2020-08-13
|WAURIKA
|12
|0
|10
|2020-08-13
|CEMENT
|12
|0
|9
|2020-08-13
|INDIAHOMA
|12
|0
|8
|2020-08-13
|RUSH SPRINGS
|12
|0
|11
|2020-08-13
|DRUMRIGHT
|11
|0
|7
|2020-08-13
|RINGLING
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-13
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-13
|ALEX
|11
|0
|11
|2020-08-13
|GARBER
|11
|0
|5
|2020-08-13
|JENNINGS
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-13
|GEARY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-08-13
|KAW CITY
|10
|1
|5
|2020-08-13
|FLETCHER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-13
|NEWKIRK
|10
|1
|7
|2020-08-13
|ASHER
|10
|0
|8
|2020-08-13
|HOBART
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-13
|ARKOMA
|10
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|STRATFORD
|10
|0
|6
|2020-08-13
|WAUKOMIS
|10
|0
|6
|2020-08-13
|GANS
|10
|0
|5
|2020-08-13
|KREBS
|10
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|WELCH
|10
|0
|10
|2020-08-13
|OKTAHA
|9
|0
|7
|2020-08-13
|SAVANNA
|9
|0
|5
|2020-08-13
|NORTH MIAMI
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-13
|BENNINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-13
|MANNSVILLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-13
|CANADIAN
|9
|0
|5
|2020-08-13
|ROFF
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-13
|TAFT
|9
|0
|6
|2020-08-13
|HAILEYVILLE
|9
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|DELAWARE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-13
|HEALDTON
|9
|0
|6
|2020-08-13
|BEAVER
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-13
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-13
|MORRISON
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-13
|WANETTE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-13
|RED OAK
|9
|0
|6
|2020-08-13
|CHEYENNE
|8
|1
|6
|2020-08-13
|OPTIMA
|8
|0
|8
|2020-08-13
|AMBER
|8
|0
|7
|2020-08-13
|MCCURTAIN
|8
|0
|7
|2020-08-13
|PAOLI
|8
|0
|7
|2020-08-13
|THOMAS
|8
|0
|6
|2020-08-13
|CARNEY
|8
|0
|5
|2020-08-13
|SASAKWA
|7
|0
|5
|2020-08-13
|THACKERVILLE
|7
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|SPAVINAW
|7
|0
|5
|2020-08-13
|OSAGE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-13
|SHADY POINT
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-13
|LEHIGH
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-13
|TEMPLE
|7
|2
|3
|2020-08-13
|LAVERNE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-13
|CROWDER
|7
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|LOOKEBA
|7
|2
|5
|2020-08-13
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|UNION CITY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-13
|VERDEN
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-13
|PANAMA
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-13
|ARAPAHO
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-13
|BURBANK
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|CANEY
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-13
|ACHILLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-13
|HYDRO
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|SNYDER
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-13
|LANGLEY
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|KENEFIC
|6
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|PRUE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-13
|NINNEKAH
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|SPRINGER
|6
|1
|3
|2020-08-13
|LAHOMA
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-13
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|RINGWOOD
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-13
|RIPLEY
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-13
|POCASSET
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-13
|SOPER
|5
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-13
|TERLTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-13
|MOORELAND
|5
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|CASTLE
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|POND CREEK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-13
|WANN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-13
|COUNCIL HILL
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|AVANT
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|SEILING
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|KETCHUM
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|BRAGGS
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|BOYNTON
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|AGRA
|5
|1
|4
|2020-08-13
|MEDFORD
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|DILL CITY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|MILBURN
|4
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|BILLINGS
|4
|1
|1
|2020-08-13
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|CALUMET
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|4
|1
|3
|2020-08-13
|HANNA
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|NEW CORDELL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|SHATTUCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|SCHULTER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|BOLEY
|4
|1
|3
|2020-08-13
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|RATLIFF CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|LENAPAH
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|BUFFALO
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|MARBLE CITY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|RATTAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-13
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|OILTON
|3
|1
|1
|2020-08-13
|STUART
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|DOVER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|CORN
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|OKEENE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|LAMONT
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|BLUEJACKET
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|MILLERTON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|TRYON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|PITTSBURG
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|LANGSTON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|0
|2020-08-13
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|VICI
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|GRANITE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|VELMA
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|BERNICE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|BUTLER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|KINTA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|CALVIN
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|STRINGTOWN
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-13
|CANTON
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|HITCHCOCK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|BRADLEY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|INDIANOLA
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|TUPELO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|MARLAND
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|LEEDEY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|SHIDLER
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|DRUMMOND
|2
|0
|0
|2020-08-13
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|GOLDSBY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|LONE WOLF
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|BOWLEGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|HELENA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|MARSHALL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|SAWYER
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|FOSS
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-13
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-13
|DUSTIN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|NASH
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-13
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-13
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|SPARKS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|FOYIL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|HAMMON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|COYLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|ERICK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-13
|KEYES
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-13
|COVINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-13
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|AMES
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-13
|CUSTER CITY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-13
|GAGE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-13
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-13
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|WHITEFIELD
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-13
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|CHATTANOOGA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|FAIRMONT
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-13
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
|KREMLIN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-13
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-13
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.