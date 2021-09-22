covid risk level system 9.22.21

According to the OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, including Garfield County, are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level and one, Ellis, is in the low, or “yellow,” risk level this week.

ENID, Okla. — Six COVID-19-related deaths, including an Enid resident, were reported in Northwest Oklahoma over the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

Two residents each from Fairview and Perry and one resident each from Enid and Hennessey were among the 275 virus-related deaths OSDH reported since Sept. 15, 2021.

The Health Department’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 8,715 confirmed deaths. The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count — which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number — places the overall count in Oklahoma at 9,983 deaths, a weekly increase of 613, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

OSDH showed 600,800 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 2,244 from Wednesday, and 598,072 total cases, a weekly increase of 13,380, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 20,093 active, a decrease of 3,440 in the past week. OSDH no longer reports recovered cases.

Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 9,277 — a weekly increase of 222 — with 307 active and 8,823, or 95.1%, recovered, according to OSDH.

The majority of cases — 8,221, or 88.6% — have been in Enid, which reported 288 active cases and 7,797 recovered.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 67 in Woodward, 56 in Blaine, 35 in Kingfisher, 27 in Noble, 23 each in Major and Woods, 16 in Grant and 13 in Alfalfa.

Of Garfield County’s 147 deaths, 136 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis, and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 134 deaths.

There have been 3,621 cases, with 3,422 recovered and 71 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,491 cases, with 4,271 recovered and 63 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 43 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Hospitalizations

Statewide, there have been 676 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total hospitalizations to 34,134 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 1,149 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 33 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease from 132 since last week. Of those, 328 are in the ICU across the state.

The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 45, with 12 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had seven confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 19 patients on Wednesday with six in the ICU.

OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were five ICU beds, or 17.2% of the total, and 131 adult inpatient beds, or 37.1% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.

Schools

Enid High School’s and Enid’s middle schools’ COVID-19 numbers have decreased in the past week, according to the district’s case count regularly updated online.

Enid High School currently has 17 students in isolation after testing positive, and Emerson, Longfellow and Waller middle schools have a combined number of 22 students in isolation.

Last week, 56 students and four staff from the high school and middle schools combined were in isolation after testing positive.

Seven students from Glenwood Elementary School and five Prairie View Elementary School students are in positive-case isolation, as well.

Six students each from Prairie View and Glenwood elementary schools also are in positive-case isolation, according to EPS, and four students are from Monroe Elementary School.

Four members from several EPS sites are in isolation, as well.

The district does not require community members to quarantine for possible exposure or close contact, so no numbers are available.

Autry Technology Center has reported eight more positive cases in the past week, all on its main campus.

These individuals were in campus hallways at specific times from Sept. 7-17, before testing positive between one to seven days later.

The CareerTech center does not report current active cases or quarantines.

The Enid site of Northern Oklahoma College last week reported nine positive cases from Sept. 4-10.

Seven Enid students have tested positive for COVID and are in isolation, with 21 more quarantining for possible exposure, according to NOC’s weekly update from Friday.

Of NOC’s 298 total cases, 262 individuals have been physically present on campus.

NOC is the only school in the Enid area — including both K-12 and above — currently sharing numbers of individuals in quarantine along with positive-case isolation totals.

Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported three total active student cases and one staff member as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.

Chisholm Public Schools reports whenever a new case has been identified, but no other public schools in the immediate Enid area report current or active positive case totals.

Epidemiology report

Oklahoma also saw a 15.4% decrease in the number of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report from the week of Sept. 12-18.

From Sept. 12-18, 13,380 cases were reported, a decrease of 2,438 from the week before, Sept. 5-11, which had 15,818. The number of deaths this week was 275, an increase from previous week, 232.

From Sept. 12-18, 46,488 specimens were tested for COVID-19, and of those, 13,610, or 15.1%, were positive.

As of Sept. 20, a total of 9,447 “breakthrough cases” have been reported in Oklahoma out of the reported 1,832,002 fully vaccinated residents, the report states. In June, 447 breakthrough cases and 5,688 unvaccinated cases were reported, according to OSDH.

In July, there were 2,623, or 8.24%, breakthrough cases out of 31,826 total cases reported, and in August, there were 4,085, or 5.41%, breakthrough cases and 71,489 unvaccinated cases. So far in September, there have been 1,777 breakthrough cases and 22,765 unvaccinated cases, according to OSDH.

In the last 30 days, 192 of 2,560 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 58.7% of people 12 and older have received the first dose, and 85.9% of people 65 and older have received theirs, according to OSDH, while 48.9% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 77.2% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

From Sept. 14-20, 53,416 vaccine doses were administered in the state, a decrease of 6,075 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,339,974 with 1,566,197 fully vaccinated.

Overall in Oklahoma, 55.8% of residents have had at least one dose, compared to 55% last week. The number of fully vaccinated residents statewide is 46.6%, compared to 45.6% last week.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 12th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same spot as last week, and 24th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, up one spot from last week.

Northwest Oklahoma

Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:

• Woodward with 3,509 cases, 3,375 recovered, 94 active and 40 deaths, 31 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,472 cases, 2,377 recovered, 51 active and 44 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 13 from Hennessey, five from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,798 cases, 1,715 recovered, 56 active and 27 deaths, including 17 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,530 cases, 1,474 recovered, 36 active and 20 deaths, 18 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,256 cases, 1,235 recovered, 14 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,422 cases, 1,301 recovered, 97 active and 24 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton, three from Watonga and one from Longdale. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and six in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 1,151 cases, 1,088 recovered, 36 active and 27 deaths, 20 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 675 cases, 651 recovered, 17 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 09.22.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 111894 1469 106639 2021-09-22
TULSA 100900 1406 95852 2021-09-22
CLEVELAND 40644 495 38591 2021-09-22
CANADIAN 21595 214 20804 2021-09-22
COMANCHE 19451 238 18617 2021-09-22
ROGERS 14820 241 14107 2021-09-22
MUSKOGEE 12561 229 11798 2021-09-22
WAGONER 11775 175 11147 2021-09-22
PAYNE 11426 92 11020 2021-09-22
POTTAWATOMIE 10741 152 10238 2021-09-22
CREEK 10098 215 9494 2021-09-22
GARFIELD 9277 147 8823 2021-09-22
CHEROKEE 8516 95 8033 2021-09-22
CARTER 8433 144 7966 2021-09-22
BRYAN 8079 91 7731 2021-09-22
WASHINGTON 7819 164 7429 2021-09-22
GRADY 7552 146 7224 2021-09-22
LE FLORE 7543 75 7254 2021-09-22
MCCLAIN 7035 86 6747 2021-09-22
STEPHENS 6987 117 6528 2021-09-22
DELAWARE 6881 125 6493 2021-09-22
KAY 6656 145 6343 2021-09-22
OSAGE 6464 109 6158 2021-09-22
SEQUOYAH 6344 71 6020 2021-09-22
PONTOTOC 6330 87 6069 2021-09-22
PITTSBURG 6323 90 6050 2021-09-22
MAYES 6175 94 5901 2021-09-22
OTTAWA 5756 86 5497 2021-09-22
LOGAN 5669 82 5354 2021-09-22
OKMULGEE 5432 107 5135 2021-09-22
MCCURTAIN 5353 104 5030 2021-09-22
CADDO 4870 104 4598 2021-09-22
CUSTER 4696 110 4493 2021-09-22
ADAIR 4690 55 4493 2021-09-22
GARVIN 4522 87 4310 2021-09-22
LINCOLN 4451 94 4210 2021-09-22
TEXAS 3847 36 3769 2021-09-22
JACKSON 3624 63 3490 2021-09-22
SEMINOLE 3535 87 3364 2021-09-22
WOODWARD 3509 40 3375 2021-09-22
BECKHAM 3198 59 3079 2021-09-22
CRAIG 2832 29 2746 2021-09-22
MCINTOSH 2733 73 2546 2021-09-22
MARSHALL 2600 25 2519 2021-09-22
ATOKA 2561 29 2459 2021-09-22
PAWNEE 2505 59 2369 2021-09-22
CHOCTAW 2481 35 2297 2021-09-22
MURRAY 2476 49 2350 2021-09-22
KINGFISHER 2472 44 2377 2021-09-22
OKFUSKEE 2185 33 2124 2021-09-22
LOVE 1891 26 1826 2021-09-22
JOHNSTON 1836 42 1734 2021-09-22
NOBLE 1798 27 1715 2021-09-22
HASKELL 1765 24 1677 2021-09-22
NOWATA 1686 22 1592 2021-09-22
PUSHMATAHA 1654 32 1554 2021-09-22
HUGHES 1572 36 1493 2021-09-22
WOODS 1530 20 1474 2021-09-22
BLAINE 1422 24 1301 2021-09-22
WASHITA 1385 24 1310 2021-09-22
LATIMER 1376 14 1291 2021-09-22
ALFALFA 1256 7 1235 2021-09-22
MAJOR 1151 27 1088 2021-09-22
KIOWA 1043 29 972 2021-09-22
COAL 964 19 921 2021-09-22
TILLMAN 920 18 887 2021-09-22
COTTON 889 18 837 2021-09-22
JEFFERSON 886 18 838 2021-09-22
GREER 688 23 639 2021-09-22
GRANT 675 7 651 2021-09-22
DEWEY 641 16 614 2021-09-22
BEAVER 519 6 500 2021-09-22
HARPER 463 8 432 2021-09-22
ROGER MILLS 459 12 428 2021-09-22
ELLIS 400 6 390 2021-09-22
HARMON 350 6 341 2021-09-22
CIMARRON 298 2 290 2021-09-22
239 0 174 2021-09-22

Oklahoma per city 09.22.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 85200 1189 81050 2021-09-22
TULSA 60740 898 57617 2021-09-22
EDMOND 22791 214 21893 2021-09-22
BROKEN ARROW 21953 269 20886 2021-09-22
NORMAN 18279 218 17358 2021-09-22
OTHER*** 16049 139 15411 2021-09-22
YUKON 11955 98 11556 2021-09-22
LAWTON 11910 199 11258 2021-09-22
MOORE 9038 83 8608 2021-09-22
CLAREMORE 8327 146 7933 2021-09-22
ENID 8221 136 7797 2021-09-22
STILLWATER 8052 50 7776 2021-09-22
OWASSO 7419 99 7062 2021-09-22
MUSKOGEE 7344 170 6878 2021-09-22
SHAWNEE 6469 102 6161 2021-09-22
ARDMORE 6351 97 6031 2021-09-22
BARTLESVILLE 6059 131 5769 2021-09-22
TAHLEQUAH 5929 66 5584 2021-09-22
ADA 5199 72 4977 2021-09-22
BIXBY 4934 45 4729 2021-09-22
PONCA CITY 4838 96 4613 2021-09-22
SAND SPRINGS 4780 93 4522 2021-09-22
DURANT 4708 47 4524 2021-09-22
SAPULPA 4529 88 4256 2021-09-22
DUNCAN 4494 70 4197 2021-09-22
MCALESTER 4324 58 4161 2021-09-22
JENKS 3812 35 3658 2021-09-22
MUSTANG 3720 48 3572 2021-09-22
COLLINSVILLE 3499 44 3284 2021-09-22
GUTHRIE 3458 59 3235 2021-09-22
MIAMI 3204 44 3078 2021-09-22
BLANCHARD 3185 37 3029 2021-09-22
CHOCTAW 3159 47 2974 2021-09-22
STILWELL 3097 41 2963 2021-09-22
EL RENO 3053 46 2925 2021-09-22
CHICKASHA 3047 84 2886 2021-09-22
ALTUS 2998 59 2875 2021-09-22
GUYMON 2851 34 2784 2021-09-22
COWETA 2785 45 2632 2021-09-22
BETHANY 2718 30 2571 2021-09-22
SALLISAW 2474 28 2323 2021-09-22
GROVE 2437 68 2278 2021-09-22
PRYOR CREEK 2409 42 2294 2021-09-22
SKIATOOK 2391 25 2294 2021-09-22
GLENPOOL 2303 38 2188 2021-09-22
OKMULGEE 2273 53 2126 2021-09-22
WAGONER 2238 49 2096 2021-09-22
VINITA 2168 23 2098 2021-09-22
WOODWARD 2140 31 2034 2021-09-22
WEATHERFORD 2113 37 2034 2021-09-22
POTEAU 2094 24 2023 2021-09-22
ATOKA 1995 23 1914 2021-09-22
CLINTON 1977 69 1879 2021-09-22
SEMINOLE 1943 43 1857 2021-09-22
ELK CITY 1932 36 1851 2021-09-22
CUSHING 1905 27 1835 2021-09-22
TUTTLE 1893 25 1827 2021-09-22
NOBLE 1884 24 1758 2021-09-22
BROKEN BOW 1883 48 1769 2021-09-22
PURCELL 1833 31 1758 2021-09-22
HARRAH 1747 26 1636 2021-09-22
MULDROW 1706 12 1655 2021-09-22
TAFT 1696 4 1593 2021-09-22
IDABEL 1676 28 1587 2021-09-22
TECUMSEH 1665 20 1595 2021-09-22
ANADARKO 1652 37 1572 2021-09-22
NEWCASTLE 1650 15 1596 2021-09-22
JAY 1633 22 1534 2021-09-22
PIEDMONT 1622 11 1533 2021-09-22
MCLOUD 1578 19 1498 2021-09-22
PAULS VALLEY 1544 33 1476 2021-09-22
SULPHUR 1543 29 1458 2021-09-22
LEXINGTON 1538 28 1480 2021-09-22
FORT GIBSON 1519 22 1450 2021-09-22
MARLOW 1453 23 1366 2021-09-22
MADILL 1404 13 1364 2021-09-22
HUGO 1387 26 1274 2021-09-22
BRISTOW 1376 43 1289 2021-09-22
EUFAULA 1314 39 1215 2021-09-22
CHECOTAH 1298 35 1218 2021-09-22
HENRYETTA 1286 31 1227 2021-09-22
ALVA 1285 18 1235 2021-09-22
MARIETTA 1259 21 1215 2021-09-22
KINGSTON 1191 11 1151 2021-09-22
CATOOSA 1152 19 1101 2021-09-22
CLEVELAND 1145 24 1080 2021-09-22
LOCUST GROVE 1129 10 1092 2021-09-22
MANNFORD 1096 28 1032 2021-09-22
STIGLER 1085 18 1035 2021-09-22
ELGIN 1078 12 1020 2021-09-22
LINDSAY 1048 19 997 2021-09-22
KINGFISHER 1021 21 985 2021-09-22
OKEMAH 1017 16 988 2021-09-22
NOWATA 1014 11 950 2021-09-22
INOLA 998 17 953 2021-09-22
CALERA 994 11 941 2021-09-22
MOUNDS 992 15 938 2021-09-22
SPIRO 992 3 973 2021-09-22
HOMINY 980 7 945 2021-09-22
PERRY 970 17 911 2021-09-22
CHELSEA 970 22 913 2021-09-22
CHANDLER 967 25 917 2021-09-22
SAYRE 948 18 921 2021-09-22
FORT SUPPLY 938 2 933 2021-09-22
WESTVILLE 926 5 894 2021-09-22
AFTON 917 9 880 2021-09-22
SALINA 913 11 872 2021-09-22
CACHE 910 12 875 2021-09-22
ANTLERS 885 19 835 2021-09-22
BLACKWELL 868 31 829 2021-09-22
HOLDENVILLE 865 22 830 2021-09-22
SPERRY 849 5 817 2021-09-22
DAVIS 848 18 810 2021-09-22
HEAVENER 847 13 818 2021-09-22
HULBERT 840 8 811 2021-09-22
SPENCER 839 18 786 2021-09-22
WEWOKA 823 26 777 2021-09-22
WILBURTON 819 10 770 2021-09-22
DEWEY 817 14 775 2021-09-22
JONES 814 11 771 2021-09-22
TISHOMINGO 800 24 750 2021-09-22
DEL CITY 794 22 739 2021-09-22
WARR ACRES 791 6 760 2021-09-22
VIAN 790 15 739 2021-09-22
COMANCHE 789 21 734 2021-09-22
HASKELL 769 14 722 2021-09-22
HENNESSEY 764 13 732 2021-09-22
PERKINS 759 5 726 2021-09-22
MIDWEST CITY 749 20 717 2021-09-22
HELENA 742 2 738 2021-09-22
COALGATE 735 16 699 2021-09-22
PAWHUSKA 731 13 702 2021-09-22
COLCORD 726 8 698 2021-09-22
CHOUTEAU 725 19 675 2021-09-22
OOLOGAH 713 8 669 2021-09-22
PRAGUE 709 10 682 2021-09-22
ROLAND 704 7 671 2021-09-22
LONE GROVE 662 12 619 2021-09-22
WYNNEWOOD 651 14 613 2021-09-22
PAWNEE 648 23 618 2021-09-22
TALIHINA 643 16 592 2021-09-22
FAIRVIEW 635 20 586 2021-09-22
APACHE 634 8 598 2021-09-22
BEGGS 630 7 595 2021-09-22
MEEKER 616 22 583 2021-09-22
STROUD 613 12 570 2021-09-22
POCOLA 604 4 583 2021-09-22
WATONGA 602 3 546 2021-09-22
WISTER 597 2 568 2021-09-22
KANSAS 574 8 552 2021-09-22
BOLEY 573 9 562 2021-09-22
WILSON 573 16 524 2021-09-22
HINTON 571 3 553 2021-09-22
WELLSTON 563 15 536 2021-09-22
CARNEGIE 562 20 512 2021-09-22
WYANDOTTE 561 9 532 2021-09-22
STRATFORD 552 12 533 2021-09-22
NEWKIRK 551 8 529 2021-09-22
WALTERS 545 8 518 2021-09-22
FREDERICK 544 12 523 2021-09-22
LUTHER 538 10 512 2021-09-22
WASHINGTON 530 4 512 2021-09-22
VALLIANT 516 8 480 2021-09-22
MORRIS 506 10 478 2021-09-22
HARTSHORNE 505 13 473 2021-09-22
DRUMRIGHT 503 12 475 2021-09-22
COMMERCE 501 10 476 2021-09-22
KONAWA 488 13 463 2021-09-22
COLBERT 484 12 458 2021-09-22
QUAPAW 478 14 459 2021-09-22
MEAD 475 7 449 2021-09-22
NICHOLS HILLS 474 3 466 2021-09-22
PORTER 468 11 434 2021-09-22
TONKAWA 466 16 440 2021-09-22
FAIRLAND 462 6 433 2021-09-22
HEALDTON 461 14 423 2021-09-22
MANGUM 457 15 418 2021-09-22
KIEFER 456 5 426 2021-09-22
FLETCHER 455 3 440 2021-09-22
HOBART 447 13 408 2021-09-22
MINCO 436 4 431 2021-09-22
GORE 435 8 407 2021-09-22
KELLYVILLE 431 5 415 2021-09-22
CADDO 431 3 419 2021-09-22
NEW CORDELL 429 6 393 2021-09-22
WARNER 428 8 395 2021-09-22
TALALA 422 4 402 2021-09-22
ELMORE CITY 418 5 389 2021-09-22
HOWE 405 2 387 2021-09-22
ADAIR 402 4 389 2021-09-22
ARCADIA 401 0 393 2021-09-22
PORUM 399 5 386 2021-09-22
BOSWELL 384 3 366 2021-09-22
CRESCENT 371 6 348 2021-09-22
STONEWALL 371 4 359 2021-09-22
WATTS 370 7 350 2021-09-22
HOOKER 365 0 362 2021-09-22
WAURIKA 358 8 330 2021-09-22
BARNSDALL 355 9 335 2021-09-22
BOKCHITO 354 3 346 2021-09-22
RUSH SPRINGS 348 4 336 2021-09-22
WAYNE 345 6 324 2021-09-22
OCHELATA 343 8 325 2021-09-22
CAMERON 340 1 331 2021-09-22
YALE 339 9 321 2021-09-22
KEOTA 330 0 308 2021-09-22
MAYSVILLE 329 8 314 2021-09-22
RINGLING 328 3 319 2021-09-22
ALLEN 327 4 313 2021-09-22
RAMONA 327 9 299 2021-09-22
HOLLIS 315 6 306 2021-09-22
EARLSBORO 307 5 294 2021-09-22
JENNINGS 305 4 283 2021-09-22
BOKOSHE 303 4 290 2021-09-22
BIG CABIN 301 5 289 2021-09-22
HAWORTH 301 4 288 2021-09-22
WRIGHT CITY 300 2 282 2021-09-22
CASHION 298 1 289 2021-09-22
OKARCHE 297 5 290 2021-09-22
GLENCOE 290 3 283 2021-09-22
PADEN 289 3 281 2021-09-22
BLAIR 284 1 280 2021-09-22
QUINTON 284 4 274 2021-09-22
HYDRO 283 7 258 2021-09-22
CEMENT 282 1 272 2021-09-22
GERONIMO 280 3 265 2021-09-22
FORT COBB 277 4 268 2021-09-22
WETUMKA 275 5 254 2021-09-22
WELCH 274 4 270 2021-09-22
MAUD 267 1 261 2021-09-22
ROFF 267 2 264 2021-09-22
CHEROKEE 261 1 252 2021-09-22
SHADY POINT 256 1 242 2021-09-22
BEAVER 255 4 246 2021-09-22
BINGER 255 14 234 2021-09-22
GEARY 255 6 232 2021-09-22
FAIRFAX 255 11 233 2021-09-22
WAUKOMIS 254 1 249 2021-09-22
MOORELAND 253 6 237 2021-09-22
RED OAK 252 0 240 2021-09-22
MORRISON 251 1 245 2021-09-22
CLAYTON 250 5 231 2021-09-22
CYRIL 250 4 229 2021-09-22
FORT TOWSON 249 2 235 2021-09-22
LAVERNE 248 2 231 2021-09-22
PAOLI 247 2 240 2021-09-22
OKEENE 244 6 234 2021-09-22
OKTAHA 236 5 224 2021-09-22
COPAN 234 4 220 2021-09-22
WELEETKA 230 3 222 2021-09-22
TERLTON 228 3 217 2021-09-22
MEDFORD 224 1 218 2021-09-22
PANAMA 223 2 213 2021-09-22
DEPEW 223 4 207 2021-09-22
NINNEKAH 222 3 216 2021-09-22
THACKERVILLE 220 2 215 2021-09-22
INDIAHOMA 219 2 205 2021-09-22
BENNINGTON 216 3 201 2021-09-22
TEXHOMA 216 0 214 2021-09-22
CHEYENNE 215 4 198 2021-09-22
BILLINGS 213 4 208 2021-09-22
SPAVINAW 213 2 203 2021-09-22
SNYDER 213 10 198 2021-09-22
RINGWOOD 213 2 211 2021-09-22
ARKOMA 209 2 197 2021-09-22
TEMPLE 208 9 184 2021-09-22
KREBS 207 7 186 2021-09-22
BLUEJACKET 206 1 195 2021-09-22
WEBBERS FALLS 206 2 189 2021-09-22
BOISE CITY 205 1 200 2021-09-22
THOMAS 203 0 192 2021-09-22
SOPER 203 1 188 2021-09-22
RED ROCK 203 2 197 2021-09-22
SEILING 201 8 189 2021-09-22
MILBURN 201 4 189 2021-09-22
ARAPAHO 200 4 191 2021-09-22
WANETTE 196 0 186 2021-09-22
MANNSVILLE 194 5 183 2021-09-22
CANTON 192 3 181 2021-09-22
BURNS FLAT 191 3 184 2021-09-22
SHATTUCK 191 2 187 2021-09-22
KIOWA 191 2 174 2021-09-22
GRACEMONT 182 5 174 2021-09-22
GRANITE 182 7 173 2021-09-22
GOODWELL 179 1 177 2021-09-22
DELAWARE 179 3 168 2021-09-22
CALUMET 177 1 175 2021-09-22
BUFFALO 174 6 161 2021-09-22
ALEX 173 5 165 2021-09-22
UNION CITY 168 2 163 2021-09-22
ASHER 168 3 160 2021-09-22
BRAGGS 167 2 159 2021-09-22
GARVIN 166 0 154 2021-09-22
OILTON 164 6 152 2021-09-22
CANUTE 163 2 158 2021-09-22
POND CREEK 163 0 161 2021-09-22
GANS 162 1 154 2021-09-22
GARBER 160 1 154 2021-09-22
COUNCIL HILL 157 4 147 2021-09-22
AGRA 155 2 148 2021-09-22
VICI 154 2 148 2021-09-22
GRANDFIELD 151 1 147 2021-09-22
LAHOMA 149 5 143 2021-09-22
ERICK 148 2 141 2021-09-22
CANEY 148 1 144 2021-09-22
LEEDEY 147 5 139 2021-09-22
MCCURTAIN 146 2 139 2021-09-22
SENTINEL 145 3 142 2021-09-22
OAKS 144 4 138 2021-09-22
DAVENPORT 143 0 140 2021-09-22
RATLIFF CITY 141 1 136 2021-09-22
MOUNTAIN VIEW 140 4 134 2021-09-22
TIPTON 139 4 133 2021-09-22
HAMMON 139 2 135 2021-09-22
VELMA 138 3 128 2021-09-22
BYARS 138 1 135 2021-09-22
CHATTANOOGA 137 2 130 2021-09-22
MILL CREEK 136 2 132 2021-09-22
RYAN 133 3 127 2021-09-22
MULHALL 131 0 130 2021-09-22
RIPLEY 131 1 123 2021-09-22
AMBER 131 6 123 2021-09-22
SPRINGER 129 4 120 2021-09-22
DOVER 128 2 119 2021-09-22
STUART 127 2 118 2021-09-22
WAYNOKA 127 0 124 2021-09-22
WANN 125 4 118 2021-09-22
STRINGTOWN 124 3 116 2021-09-22
FOSS 122 0 117 2021-09-22
TUPELO 122 2 118 2021-09-22
STERLING 121 2 114 2021-09-22
TYRONE 121 0 120 2021-09-22
RATTAN 120 1 115 2021-09-22
CARNEY 120 2 115 2021-09-22
TRYON 119 0 115 2021-09-22
CANADIAN 118 2 113 2021-09-22
SASAKWA 118 0 115 2021-09-22
RAVIA 117 2 110 2021-09-22
LANGLEY 116 1 110 2021-09-22
VERDEN 115 1 114 2021-09-22
SAVANNA 114 1 111 2021-09-22
LOOKEBA 112 4 106 2021-09-22
SAWYER 110 1 95 2021-09-22
KINTA 110 2 105 2021-09-22
HAILEYVILLE 108 1 103 2021-09-22
DEWAR 108 1 105 2021-09-22
PITTSBURG 105 1 99 2021-09-22
OLUSTEE 105 0 104 2021-09-22
COYLE 103 0 102 2021-09-22
LENAPAH 100 0 95 2021-09-22
WAPANUCKA 95 2 91 2021-09-22
MARBLE CITY 95 0 93 2021-09-22
LONGDALE 94 1 84 2021-09-22
DILL CITY 94 3 87 2021-09-22
DUSTIN 94 4 87 2021-09-22
CUSTER CITY 92 1 90 2021-09-22
KENEFIC 90 1 83 2021-09-22
SHIDLER 89 1 85 2021-09-22
BOYNTON 89 1 83 2021-09-22
KAW CITY 89 3 81 2021-09-22
CALVIN 89 1 86 2021-09-22
KETCHUM 88 3 85 2021-09-22
LAMONT 88 1 85 2021-09-22
COVINGTON 84 1 81 2021-09-22
POCASSET 83 2 81 2021-09-22
INDIANOLA 83 0 77 2021-09-22
ORLANDO 82 1 80 2021-09-22
CORN 81 4 74 2021-09-22
RANDLETT 81 1 80 2021-09-22
DRUMMOND 79 1 76 2021-09-22
OKAY 79 2 74 2021-09-22
ARNETT 79 2 77 2021-09-22
LANGSTON 77 1 75 2021-09-22
CROWDER 76 0 75 2021-09-22
WYNONA 75 2 72 2021-09-22
CASTLE 74 1 73 2021-09-22
MARLAND 74 3 68 2021-09-22
FARGO 73 1 71 2021-09-22
LEHIGH 72 0 70 2021-09-22
PRUE 72 2 70 2021-09-22
ACHILLE 72 2 68 2021-09-22
NASH 70 1 68 2021-09-22
LONE WOLF 70 0 62 2021-09-22
KREMLIN 70 0 69 2021-09-22
SPARKS 70 2 64 2021-09-22
CLEO SPRINGS 69 2 67 2021-09-22
WHITEFIELD 68 1 64 2021-09-22
FOSTER 68 0 61 2021-09-22
AMES 68 0 67 2021-09-22
HASTINGS 68 1 63 2021-09-22
TERRAL 65 2 61 2021-09-22
REYDON 65 2 63 2021-09-22
LOCO 65 1 61 2021-09-22
CARTER 65 0 65 2021-09-22
RALSTON 64 2 58 2021-09-22
WAKITA 64 3 60 2021-09-22
FAXON 63 0 62 2021-09-22
ALINE 63 2 60 2021-09-22
MOUNTAIN PARK 63 1 62 2021-09-22
BERNICE 63 1 59 2021-09-22
GAGE 62 1 60 2021-09-22
FAIRMONT 61 1 60 2021-09-22
OSAGE 59 1 57 2021-09-22
ROOSEVELT 58 0 57 2021-09-22
TALOGA 58 0 58 2021-09-22
FREEDOM 57 0 55 2021-09-22
FORGAN 57 1 53 2021-09-22
BURBANK 57 0 56 2021-09-22
ROCKY 56 0 54 2021-09-22
MENO 56 0 56 2021-09-22
AVANT 53 2 51 2021-09-22
CARMEN 52 3 49 2021-09-22
SCHULTER 52 0 51 2021-09-22
NORTH MIAMI 51 0 47 2021-09-22
DISNEY 51 1 49 2021-09-22
JET 51 1 50 2021-09-22
FRANCIS 51 1 49 2021-09-22
SHARON 49 1 48 2021-09-22
DEER CREEK 49 1 43 2021-09-22
HANNA 48 0 45 2021-09-22
BRADLEY 47 1 46 2021-09-22
NICOMA PARK 47 2 45 2021-09-22
COLONY 47 1 46 2021-09-22
EAKLY 47 1 45 2021-09-22
KEYES 47 0 45 2021-09-22
ELDORADO 47 1 44 2021-09-22
DEVOL 46 0 45 2021-09-22
BUTLER 46 0 46 2021-09-22
GOLTRY 45 0 44 2021-09-22
MARSHALL 44 1 43 2021-09-22
GOLDSBY 43 0 43 2021-09-22
HARDESTY 43 0 43 2021-09-22
WILLOW 39 0 39 2021-09-22
BROMIDE 38 1 37 2021-09-22
MILLERTON 38 2 33 2021-09-22
BESSIE 38 1 36 2021-09-22
BURLINGTON 37 0 35 2021-09-22
MEDICINE PARK 37 2 34 2021-09-22
BRAMAN 37 1 32 2021-09-22
FITZHUGH 36 0 35 2021-09-22
ALDERSON 35 1 33 2021-09-22
DAVIDSON 35 0 35 2021-09-22
DIBBLE 34 0 34 2021-09-22
HUNTER 34 0 34 2021-09-22
FOYIL 33 2 29 2021-09-22
GOTEBO 33 1 32 2021-09-22
DACOMA 32 0 32 2021-09-22
LAMAR 32 1 30 2021-09-22
HITCHCOCK 30 0 29 2021-09-22
CAMARGO 30 0 30 2021-09-22
OPTIMA 29 0 28 2021-09-22
DOUGHERTY 29 0 29 2021-09-22
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-09-22
MARTHA 26 1 25 2021-09-22
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 25 1 23 2021-09-22
WAINWRIGHT 24 0 24 2021-09-22
BOWLEGS 24 1 21 2021-09-22
CROMWELL 24 2 21 2021-09-22
VERA 24 0 24 2021-09-22
HILLSDALE 23 0 23 2021-09-22
MANITOU 22 0 22 2021-09-22
FANSHAWE 16 0 16 2021-09-22
PEORIA 15 0 14 2021-09-22
ALBION 15 0 15 2021-09-22
TATUMS 14 0 14 2021-09-22
GENE AUTRY 14 0 13 2021-09-22
HALLETT 14 0 14 2021-09-22
ADDINGTON 13 0 12 2021-09-22
REDBIRD 12 0 11 2021-09-22
THE VILLAGE 11 0 10 2021-09-22
TULLAHASSEE 11 0 11 2021-09-22
SLICK 11 0 11 2021-09-22
BLACKBURN 9 0 9 2021-09-22
KEMP 8 0 7 2021-09-22
MOFFETT 7 0 7 2021-09-22
RENTIESVILLE 5 0 5 2021-09-22
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-09-22
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-09-22
PINK 2 0 2 2021-09-22
VERDIGRIS 2 0 1 2021-09-22
HOFFMAN 2 0 2 2021-09-22
SPORTSMEN ACRES 2 0 2 2021-09-22
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-09-22
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-09-22
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-09-22
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-09-22
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-09-22
COWLINGTON 1 0 1 2021-09-22
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-09-22
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-09-22
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-09-22
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-09-22
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-09-22
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS 1 0 1 2021-09-22
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-09-22
BEARDEN 1 0 0 2021-09-22
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-09-22
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-09-22
ST. LOUIS 1 0 1 2021-09-22

