ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases in Northwest Oklahoma counties were part of a 3% rise in numbers overnight in the state, as the Health Department also reported three more deaths on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Cumulative cases statewide rose by 169 to 5,849, compared to Thursday's Oklahoma State Health Department report, with one new case each in Enid and Kingfisher.
Statewide, two of the three newly reported deaths were older than 65 — an Oklahoma County woman and a Tulsa County man — and a Texas County man was in the 50-64 age group, according to OSDH. One of the deaths was on Thursday, with the others occurring between Sunday, May 17, and Wednesday, May 20.
Neither St. Mary's Regional Medical Center nor Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid had any patients who had tested positive for the virus as of Thursday morning.
State numbers
The 18-35 age group overtook those older than 65 as individuals with the most COVID-19 cases in the state, according to OSDH data Friday. Overall, cumulative totals of those testing positive are 70 in the 0-4 age range, 201 in the 5-17 age range, 1,494 in the 18-35 age range, 1,264 in the 36-49 age range, 1,273 in the 50-64 age range and 1,463 in the 65 and older age range. Four ages were listed as "unknown." The average age of those with COVID-19 is 49.5, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 3,088, or 52.80%, have been female, and 2,707, or 46.28%, have been male. Fifty-four are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 1,009, according to OSDH data. There have been 4,533 Oklahomans, 77.5%, who have recovered from the virus, with 172 of those on Thursday. There have been nearly 153,000 specimens drawn for COVID-19 testing, with 146,022 of those negative, according to OSDH.
There currently are 190 individuals with or suspected of having COVID-19 who are in Oklahoma hospitals as of Thursday evening, compared to 201 reported Wednesday. Ninety-four of those patients are in intensive care units, a 20.5% increase compared to 78 reported Wednesday evening, according to OSDH data.
Oklahomans in 73 of Oklahoma's 77 counties have reported cases of COVID-19. Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 1,179 in Oklahoma County; 890 in Tulsa County; 851 in Texas County; 481 in Cleveland County; 309 in Washington County; 236 in Comanche County; 143 in Wagoner County; 132 in Caddo County; 123 in Canadian County; 97 in Delaware County; 95 in McClain County; 93 in Osage County; 88 in Creek County; 79 in Adair County; 73 in Rogers County; 72 in Grady County; 66 in Greer County; 56 in Pottawatomie County; 51 in Kay County; 45 in Payne County; 40 in Pittsburg County; 37 in Stephens County; 35 in Ottawa County; 34 in Muskogee County; 29 each in Mayes Pawnee counties; 28 in Cherokee County; 25 in Garfield County; 24 in Beaver County; 23 in Nowata County; 22 each in Okmulgee and Tillman counties; 21 each in Carter, Jackson, Lincoln, and Seminole counties; 19 in Bryan County; 18 each in Logan and McCurtain counties; 15 each in Craig and Garvin counties; 14 eacy in Choctaw and Sequoyah counties; 13 in LeFlore County; 12 in Custer County; 11 each in Kingfisher, McIntosh and Pontotoc counties; 7 each in Marshall and Noble counties; 6 each in Beckham, Haskell, Kiowa, Love and Major counties; 5 each in Cotton and Latimer counties; 4 in Blaine County; 3 each in Dewey, Jefferson, Johnston, Woods and Woodward counties; 2 each in Grant, Murray, Okfuskee and Pushmataha counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Coal, Harper and Washita counties, according to OSDH data released Friday.
Of the 307 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 245, or 79.81%, have been 65 and older; 52, or 16.94%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 1.95%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.30%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 159 or 51.64%, than women, 147 or 48.36%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH, which has one gender listed as "unknown."
Of those testing positive who have died, 73.4 percent had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths per county are 55 in Oklahoma County; 41 in Tulsa County; 37 in Cleveland County; 33 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 in Muskogee County; 5 each in Rogers and Texas counties; 4 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Adair, Canadian, Comanche, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Garfield, Garvin, Jackson, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has 25 cases, with 22 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has 11 cases, with 10 recovered; Major County has 6 cases, with 4 recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Blaine County has 4 cases, with 1 recovered; Woods County with 3 cases, with all recovered; Woodward County has 3 cases, with 1 recovered; Grant County with 2 cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa County has 1 recovered case that has recovered.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Oklahoma include 22 in Enid (3 active), 5 in Kingfisher (1 active); 3 each in Alva, Fairview, Hennessey, Okarche (1 active) and Woodward (2 active); 2 each in Lahoma (1 active), Seiling and Watonga (2 active); and 1 each in Dover, Garber, Geary (1 active), Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
