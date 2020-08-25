OSDH: Enid hospitals each report death of COVID-19-positive patients; 14 more deaths announced statewide

ENID, Okla. — Both Enid hospitals reported they each had a COVID-19-positive patient who had died on a day the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced 14 additional deaths associated with the virus in the state.
Spokeswomen from Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and St. Mary's Regional Medical Center said their patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 died on Tuesday. Deaths are reported to the OSDH, which then confirms if COVID-19 was a cause or contributing factor before including them on the statewide death totals. The hospitals do not release any identifying factors, such as county of residents, to the public. None of the 14 OSDH deaths announced Tuesday were in Northwest Oklahoma.
St. Mary's currently is treating 15 patients who have tested positive for the virus, and Bass is treating five.
Oklahoma's recovered COVID-19 cases outpaced the gain in additional cases Tuesday, according to OSDH data, as the number of active cases fell by 220 Tuesday, going under 8,000, a mark surpassed over the weekend. Of the 7,912 active cases, 273 of those were in Garfield County, an increase of nine. The county saw 26 additional cases reported Tuesday by the OSDH.
Overall the state has seen 54,172 COVID-19 cases, a single-day increase of 650, and 744 deaths of which the virus was the cause or a contributor, according to OSDH.
Eleven of the deaths reported Tuesday were in the 65 and older age group: five men in Rogers County and one man each in Cherokee, Pittsburg and Pushmataha counties and women in Canadian, Payne and Pittsburg counties. Three deaths were in the 50-64 age group: two women from Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and a Canadian County man, according to OSDH.
Of the total cases there have been 45,516, or 84%, who have recovered, including 856 since Monday's report.
Health Department officials are continuing to investigate cases at Hennessey Nursing and Rehab, according to Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
The facility has gone from two confirmed cases on Wednesday, Aug. 19, to 56 on Tuesday, a single-day increase of 26 from 30 reported Monday, with OSDH reporting all but one recovered, according to the Executive Report released Tuesday evening. An OSDH official said address changes of those testing positive at the facility have delayed reporting, which explains the recovered cases. Since the report is released later in the day, the case numbers might not match with the county cases released earlier in the day.
Other COVID-19 case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties on Tuesday were three in Woodward, two in Kingfisher and one each in Alfalfa and Grant counties. Woods County saw a reduction of one case. Case increases in cities and towns included 29 in Enid, two each in Kingfisher and Mooreland and one each in Dover, Medford and Woodward. Hennessey saw a reduction of one case. Adjustments in cases sometimes results in cities gaining more than the county, according to OSDH information.
State numbers
There have been 4,527 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single day increase of 96, with 533 currently in hospitals, a single-day decrease of 20, and 211, a decrease of 15, in intensive care, according to OSDH's Executive Report Tuesday evening.
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 227 reported Tuesday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 139 in the 36-49 age group, 103 in the 50-64 age group, 98 in the 65 and older group, 68 in the 5-17 group and 13 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,210 in the 0-4 age group, 4,891 in the 5-17 age group, 19,062 in the 18-35 age group, 11,777 in the 36-49 age group, 9,720 in the 50-64 age group and 7,508 in the 65 and older age group. There were four listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.
There have been 840,688 specimens tested, with 776,659 negative, or 92.4%, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 28,415, or 52.5%, have been female and 25,736, or 47.5%, have been male. There were 19 listed as unknown gender and two listed as agender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.
Of the overall 744 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 588 have been 65 and older and 126 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 20 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 407, than women, 337, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.4.
OSDH reports 73.8% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 316, or 42.5% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,983 cases among long-term care residents and 1,133 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 57 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 145 in Oklahoma County; 127 in Tulsa County; 63 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 31 in Rogers County; 29 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 20 each in Caddo and Delaware counties; 19 in Creek County; 16 in Muskogee County; 14 in Pittsburg County; 12 in Osage County; 11 in Canadian, Comanche and Kay counties; nine each in Garfield and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Mayes counties; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six each in Adair, Carter and Sequoyah counties; five each in Lincoln, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Cherokee, Garvin, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Hughes, LeFlore, Okfuskee and Pawnee counties; two each in Cotton, Haskell, Latimer, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Craig, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Marshall, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 795 cases, 513 recovered, 273 active and nine deaths, all in Enid, including one each reported Aug. 18, Aug. 15, Aug. 14, Aug. 13, Aug. 6, July 28, July 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 238 cases, 154 recovered and 84 active; Noble with 99 cases, 86 recovered, 11 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 75 cases, 49 recovered and 26 active; Blaine with 62 cases, 43 recovered and 19 active; Major with 43 cases, 39 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 24 cases, 22 recovered and two active; Grant with 22 cases, 18 recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with 12 cases, five recovered and seven active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 718 in Enid (262 active); 111 in Hennessey (63 active); 79 in Kingfisher (13 active); 53 in Woodward (15 active); 32 in Okarche (three active); 29 in Watonga (11 active); 23 in Fairview (one active); 18 in Alva; 17 in Mooreland (10 active); 14 each in Cashion and Garber (three active); 11 in Seiling (five active); 10 in Waukomis (one active); eight each in Canton (six active) and Helena (five active); seven each in Billings, Lahoma (one active) and Ringwood (one active); six each in Dover (three active), Lamont (two active), Longdale and Medford (one active); five each in Covington (four active), Freedom (one active), and Pond Creek; four in Hitchcock (two active); three each in Drummond, Marshall (one active), Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita; two each in Ames, Hillsdale, Jet (one active) and Meno; and one each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs, Deer Creek (one active), Fairmont, Fort Supply, Goltry, Kremlin and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 406 cases, with 261 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 338 cases, with 213 recovered and five deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 8.25.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|12765
|145
|10974
|2020-08-25
|TULSA
|12559
|127
|10917
|2020-08-25
|CLEVELAND
|3581
|63
|3130
|2020-08-25
|CANADIAN
|1433
|11
|1243
|2020-08-25
|ROGERS
|1224
|31
|1004
|2020-08-25
|COMANCHE
|1181
|11
|917
|2020-08-25
|TEXAS
|1114
|7
|1069
|2020-08-25
|WAGONER
|1075
|23
|911
|2020-08-25
|MCCURTAIN
|968
|29
|807
|2020-08-25
|PAYNE
|950
|5
|779
|2020-08-25
|GARFIELD
|795
|9
|513
|2020-08-25
|POTTAWATOMIE
|766
|9
|476
|2020-08-25
|CREEK
|758
|19
|657
|2020-08-25
|WASHINGTON
|746
|39
|635
|2020-08-25
|MUSKOGEE
|681
|16
|497
|2020-08-25
|OSAGE
|602
|12
|443
|2020-08-25
|CHEROKEE
|589
|4
|450
|2020-08-25
|OKMULGEE
|578
|4
|485
|2020-08-25
|JACKSON
|570
|7
|530
|2020-08-25
|LE FLORE
|560
|3
|412
|2020-08-25
|BRYAN
|559
|3
|476
|2020-08-25
|PITTSBURG
|545
|14
|404
|2020-08-25
|MCCLAIN
|540
|4
|466
|2020-08-25
|SEQUOYAH
|520
|6
|394
|2020-08-25
|CADDO
|513
|20
|423
|2020-08-25
|DELAWARE
|511
|20
|437
|2020-08-25
|GRADY
|499
|7
|450
|2020-08-25
|OTTAWA
|476
|4
|400
|2020-08-25
|ADAIR
|413
|6
|320
|2020-08-25
|CARTER
|396
|6
|350
|2020-08-25
|MAYES
|395
|8
|322
|2020-08-25
|SEMINOLE
|294
|5
|233
|2020-08-25
|CUSTER
|292
|0
|223
|2020-08-25
|KAY
|291
|11
|245
|2020-08-25
|LINCOLN
|276
|5
|183
|2020-08-25
|LOGAN
|268
|1
|233
|2020-08-25
|GARVIN
|255
|4
|233
|2020-08-25
|KINGFISHER
|238
|0
|154
|2020-08-25
|STEPHENS
|237
|4
|200
|2020-08-25
|CHOCTAW
|229
|1
|195
|2020-08-25
|PONTOTOC
|227
|2
|200
|2020-08-25
|MCINTOSH
|225
|4
|193
|2020-08-25
|HUGHES
|199
|3
|152
|2020-08-25
|PAWNEE
|197
|3
|156
|2020-08-25
|HASKELL
|151
|2
|73
|2020-08-25
|MARSHALL
|127
|1
|114
|2020-08-25
|PUSHMATAHA
|121
|1
|108
|2020-08-25
|BECKHAM
|118
|1
|69
|2020-08-25
|CRAIG
|108
|1
|90
|2020-08-25
|LATIMER
|107
|2
|98
|2020-08-25
|ATOKA
|101
|1
|78
|2020-08-25
|NOBLE
|99
|2
|86
|2020-08-25
|OKFUSKEE
|91
|3
|68
|2020-08-25
|LOVE
|88
|0
|74
|2020-08-25
|MURRAY
|87
|0
|82
|2020-08-25
|GREER
|86
|8
|72
|2020-08-25
|NOWATA
|81
|1
|63
|2020-08-25
|WOODWARD
|75
|0
|49
|2020-08-25
|JOHNSTON
|70
|0
|51
|2020-08-25
|TILLMAN
|63
|1
|59
|2020-08-25
|BLAINE
|62
|0
|43
|2020-08-25
|COAL
|50
|0
|42
|2020-08-25
|MAJOR
|43
|1
|39
|2020-08-25
|BEAVER
|42
|0
|39
|2020-08-25
|WASHITA
|42
|0
|32
|2020-08-25
|KIOWA
|40
|1
|31
|2020-08-25
|HARMON
|37
|0
|29
|2020-08-25
|JEFFERSON
|34
|0
|31
|2020-08-25
|COTTON
|25
|2
|17
|2020-08-25
|WOODS
|24
|0
|22
|2020-08-25
|GRANT
|22
|0
|18
|2020-08-25
|DEWEY
|19
|0
|12
|2020-08-25
|HARPER
|17
|0
|14
|2020-08-25
|CIMARRON
|14
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|ROGER MILLS
|13
|1
|9
|2020-08-25
|ALFALFA
|12
|0
|5
|2020-08-25
|7
|0
|0
|2020-08-25
|ELLIS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-25
Oklahoma per city 8.25.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|10549
|124
|9015
|2020-08-25
|TULSA
|8572
|92
|7467
|2020-08-25
|BROKEN ARROW
|2255
|27
|1932
|2020-08-25
|NORMAN
|1733
|34
|1522
|2020-08-25
|EDMOND
|1714
|20
|1541
|2020-08-25
|OTHER***
|1266
|9
|877
|2020-08-25
|GUYMON
|905
|7
|878
|2020-08-25
|YUKON
|754
|6
|665
|2020-08-25
|CLAREMORE
|749
|28
|589
|2020-08-25
|ENID
|747
|9
|476
|2020-08-25
|STILLWATER
|745
|3
|613
|2020-08-25
|MOORE
|740
|13
|642
|2020-08-25
|LAWTON
|709
|10
|645
|2020-08-25
|JENKS
|642
|2
|598
|2020-08-25
|BARTLESVILLE
|609
|37
|511
|2020-08-25
|OWASSO
|550
|2
|477
|2020-08-25
|ALTUS
|516
|7
|480
|2020-08-25
|BIXBY
|459
|3
|393
|2020-08-25
|MUSKOGEE
|434
|12
|334
|2020-08-25
|TAHLEQUAH
|429
|3
|325
|2020-08-25
|BROKEN BOW
|409
|22
|342
|2020-08-25
|SHAWNEE
|393
|8
|321
|2020-08-25
|MCALESTER
|384
|13
|287
|2020-08-25
|DURANT
|344
|1
|293
|2020-08-25
|SAPULPA
|338
|7
|298
|2020-08-25
|ARDMORE
|330
|4
|291
|2020-08-25
|IDABEL
|322
|4
|274
|2020-08-25
|GLENPOOL
|291
|3
|255
|2020-08-25
|BETHANY
|289
|1
|257
|2020-08-25
|SAND SPRINGS
|287
|4
|252
|2020-08-25
|STILWELL
|275
|5
|201
|2020-08-25
|COWETA
|260
|13
|225
|2020-08-25
|MIAMI
|259
|3
|213
|2020-08-25
|MCLOUD
|254
|1
|65
|2020-08-25
|LEXINGTON
|252
|2
|216
|2020-08-25
|EL RENO
|245
|3
|183
|2020-08-25
|CHICKASHA
|244
|4
|224
|2020-08-25
|MUSTANG
|237
|2
|212
|2020-08-25
|COLLINSVILLE
|231
|1
|193
|2020-08-25
|SKIATOOK
|227
|7
|195
|2020-08-25
|PONCA CITY
|226
|8
|189
|2020-08-25
|ANADARKO
|218
|5
|161
|2020-08-25
|OKMULGEE
|218
|2
|182
|2020-08-25
|GROVE
|210
|17
|171
|2020-08-25
|PURCELL
|207
|3
|181
|2020-08-25
|CHOCTAW
|200
|2
|170
|2020-08-25
|SALLISAW
|198
|2
|151
|2020-08-25
|HENRYETTA
|190
|2
|157
|2020-08-25
|ADA
|176
|0
|158
|2020-08-25
|HUGO
|172
|1
|151
|2020-08-25
|CLINTON
|169
|0
|129
|2020-08-25
|HOMINY
|166
|2
|63
|2020-08-25
|WAGONER
|164
|5
|131
|2020-08-25
|BLANCHARD
|161
|1
|139
|2020-08-25
|DUNCAN
|157
|2
|128
|2020-08-25
|HOLDENVILLE
|141
|2
|104
|2020-08-25
|MULDROW
|140
|1
|102
|2020-08-25
|GUTHRIE
|136
|0
|119
|2020-08-25
|WARR ACRES
|135
|0
|125
|2020-08-25
|POTEAU
|132
|0
|89
|2020-08-25
|NOBLE
|131
|1
|118
|2020-08-25
|BRISTOW
|130
|4
|116
|2020-08-25
|NEWCASTLE
|130
|1
|115
|2020-08-25
|TUTTLE
|127
|2
|107
|2020-08-25
|SEMINOLE
|127
|3
|95
|2020-08-25
|CUSHING
|126
|1
|95
|2020-08-25
|WEWOKA
|125
|1
|104
|2020-08-25
|PRYOR CREEK
|125
|3
|108
|2020-08-25
|HINTON
|121
|0
|117
|2020-08-25
|HEAVENER
|121
|1
|96
|2020-08-25
|MIDWEST CITY
|117
|3
|99
|2020-08-25
|PAULS VALLEY
|116
|1
|105
|2020-08-25
|EUFAULA
|115
|2
|90
|2020-08-25
|HENNESSEY
|111
|0
|48
|2020-08-25
|JAY
|108
|1
|98
|2020-08-25
|CLEVELAND
|108
|3
|81
|2020-08-25
|STIGLER
|104
|2
|43
|2020-08-25
|CHECOTAH
|103
|2
|93
|2020-08-25
|CHANDLER
|96
|4
|38
|2020-08-25
|CATOOSA
|96
|0
|88
|2020-08-25
|HOOKER
|95
|0
|94
|2020-08-25
|VIAN
|94
|2
|80
|2020-08-25
|PIEDMONT
|93
|1
|84
|2020-08-25
|WEATHERFORD
|90
|0
|75
|2020-08-25
|SPENCER
|89
|1
|74
|2020-08-25
|MADILL
|88
|1
|79
|2020-08-25
|AFTON
|86
|0
|75
|2020-08-25
|LOCUST GROVE
|83
|0
|68
|2020-08-25
|MANGUM
|80
|8
|67
|2020-08-25
|KINGFISHER
|79
|0
|66
|2020-08-25
|DEL CITY
|78
|0
|63
|2020-08-25
|SPERRY
|75
|1
|65
|2020-08-25
|WESTVILLE
|74
|1
|63
|2020-08-25
|ELK CITY
|74
|1
|50
|2020-08-25
|FORT GIBSON
|74
|3
|60
|2020-08-25
|ATOKA
|73
|0
|58
|2020-08-25
|MOUNDS
|73
|1
|59
|2020-08-25
|SALINA
|72
|1
|53
|2020-08-25
|INOLA
|71
|3
|60
|2020-08-25
|VINITA
|71
|1
|62
|2020-08-25
|WRIGHT CITY
|71
|0
|55
|2020-08-25
|HASKELL
|70
|0
|48
|2020-08-25
|DEWEY
|69
|1
|61
|2020-08-25
|CHELSEA
|68
|0
|60
|2020-08-25
|CALERA
|67
|0
|58
|2020-08-25
|SPIRO
|67
|1
|50
|2020-08-25
|TALIHINA
|66
|2
|60
|2020-08-25
|HARRAH
|65
|0
|56
|2020-08-25
|TECUMSEH
|64
|0
|46
|2020-08-25
|LINDSAY
|63
|2
|59
|2020-08-25
|MANNFORD
|62
|1
|51
|2020-08-25
|NICHOLS HILLS
|61
|0
|55
|2020-08-25
|CHOUTEAU
|61
|4
|48
|2020-08-25
|MARIETTA
|59
|0
|49
|2020-08-25
|PRAGUE
|58
|0
|48
|2020-08-25
|TEXHOMA
|58
|0
|50
|2020-08-25
|PAWNEE
|57
|0
|52
|2020-08-25
|COMMERCE
|56
|0
|51
|2020-08-25
|ANTLERS
|55
|1
|48
|2020-08-25
|KELLYVILLE
|54
|2
|46
|2020-08-25
|SULPHUR
|54
|0
|50
|2020-08-25
|MORRIS
|54
|0
|46
|2020-08-25
|WILBURTON
|53
|1
|49
|2020-08-25
|WOODWARD
|53
|0
|38
|2020-08-25
|COLCORD
|53
|1
|46
|2020-08-25
|WYANDOTTE
|52
|1
|47
|2020-08-25
|JONES
|52
|2
|44
|2020-08-25
|HARTSHORNE
|51
|0
|38
|2020-08-25
|FREDERICK
|51
|1
|47
|2020-08-25
|NOWATA
|49
|1
|35
|2020-08-25
|HAWORTH
|48
|2
|40
|2020-08-25
|OOLOGAH
|48
|0
|42
|2020-08-25
|POCOLA
|48
|0
|28
|2020-08-25
|PERKINS
|47
|1
|37
|2020-08-25
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|2020-08-25
|BEGGS
|46
|0
|45
|2020-08-25
|HULBERT
|45
|1
|40
|2020-08-25
|WASHINGTON
|45
|0
|36
|2020-08-25
|VALLIANT
|45
|0
|43
|2020-08-25
|STROUD
|45
|0
|40
|2020-08-25
|ROLAND
|43
|0
|27
|2020-08-25
|SAYRE
|41
|0
|16
|2020-08-25
|OKEMAH
|41
|1
|31
|2020-08-25
|PAWHUSKA
|39
|0
|32
|2020-08-25
|KINGSTON
|38
|0
|35
|2020-08-25
|MARLOW
|38
|0
|36
|2020-08-25
|PERRY
|38
|0
|33
|2020-08-25
|TAFT
|37
|0
|9
|2020-08-25
|COALGATE
|36
|0
|31
|2020-08-25
|WETUMKA
|35
|0
|32
|2020-08-25
|WISTER
|35
|0
|21
|2020-08-25
|FAIRLAND
|35
|0
|30
|2020-08-25
|MEAD
|35
|1
|28
|2020-08-25
|HOLLIS
|35
|0
|27
|2020-08-25
|COMANCHE
|35
|1
|31
|2020-08-25
|KIEFER
|33
|0
|33
|2020-08-25
|ELGIN
|33
|0
|31
|2020-08-25
|WAYNE
|33
|0
|31
|2020-08-25
|DAVIS
|33
|0
|32
|2020-08-25
|OKARCHE
|32
|0
|29
|2020-08-25
|CRESCENT
|32
|0
|28
|2020-08-25
|BLACKWELL
|32
|1
|28
|2020-08-25
|CACHE
|32
|0
|31
|2020-08-25
|COLBERT
|30
|0
|27
|2020-08-25
|TISHOMINGO
|30
|0
|21
|2020-08-25
|BOKOSHE
|30
|0
|29
|2020-08-25
|LUTHER
|30
|0
|26
|2020-08-25
|QUINTON
|29
|0
|12
|2020-08-25
|RED ROCK
|29
|1
|26
|2020-08-25
|PORTER
|29
|0
|19
|2020-08-25
|OCHELATA
|29
|1
|27
|2020-08-25
|CADDO
|29
|0
|28
|2020-08-25
|WATONGA
|29
|0
|18
|2020-08-25
|GORE
|29
|1
|24
|2020-08-25
|KANSAS
|28
|0
|23
|2020-08-25
|HOWE
|27
|0
|20
|2020-08-25
|MEEKER
|27
|0
|24
|2020-08-25
|PORUM
|27
|1
|21
|2020-08-25
|FAIRFAX
|27
|0
|27
|2020-08-25
|WATTS
|26
|0
|24
|2020-08-25
|APACHE
|26
|1
|22
|2020-08-25
|ARCADIA
|25
|0
|19
|2020-08-25
|MAYSVILLE
|24
|0
|20
|2020-08-25
|WILSON
|23
|0
|22
|2020-08-25
|FAIRVIEW
|23
|0
|22
|2020-08-25
|PADEN
|23
|0
|18
|2020-08-25
|BARNSDALL
|23
|2
|20
|2020-08-25
|CLAYTON
|23
|0
|22
|2020-08-25
|TALALA
|23
|0
|17
|2020-08-25
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-08-25
|KEOTA
|22
|0
|16
|2020-08-25
|QUAPAW
|22
|0
|15
|2020-08-25
|BOSWELL
|22
|0
|14
|2020-08-25
|KONAWA
|21
|1
|17
|2020-08-25
|ELMORE CITY
|21
|0
|20
|2020-08-25
|CARNEGIE
|21
|1
|16
|2020-08-25
|BLAIR
|21
|0
|20
|2020-08-25
|CAMERON
|21
|0
|17
|2020-08-25
|BIG CABIN
|21
|1
|18
|2020-08-25
|LONE GROVE
|21
|1
|18
|2020-08-25
|DEWAR
|20
|0
|16
|2020-08-25
|DRUMRIGHT
|20
|0
|11
|2020-08-25
|GRACEMONT
|19
|1
|16
|2020-08-25
|GERONIMO
|19
|0
|16
|2020-08-25
|WYNNEWOOD
|19
|1
|18
|2020-08-25
|RAMONA
|19
|0
|15
|2020-08-25
|FORT COBB
|19
|0
|17
|2020-08-25
|DEPEW
|18
|1
|14
|2020-08-25
|ALVA
|18
|0
|18
|2020-08-25
|TYRONE
|18
|0
|15
|2020-08-25
|GLENCOE
|18
|0
|15
|2020-08-25
|EARLSBORO
|17
|0
|13
|2020-08-25
|MOORELAND
|17
|0
|7
|2020-08-25
|WEBBERS FALLS
|17
|0
|12
|2020-08-25
|ADAIR
|17
|0
|15
|2020-08-25
|MAUD
|16
|0
|15
|2020-08-25
|BOKCHITO
|16
|1
|13
|2020-08-25
|OLUSTEE
|16
|0
|15
|2020-08-25
|GOODWELL
|16
|0
|13
|2020-08-25
|GARVIN
|16
|0
|16
|2020-08-25
|RUSH SPRINGS
|15
|0
|13
|2020-08-25
|STONEWALL
|15
|1
|11
|2020-08-25
|WELEETKA
|15
|1
|12
|2020-08-25
|KIOWA
|15
|0
|12
|2020-08-25
|HOBART
|15
|0
|11
|2020-08-25
|WARNER
|15
|0
|12
|2020-08-25
|ARKOMA
|15
|0
|11
|2020-08-25
|WELLSTON
|15
|0
|11
|2020-08-25
|MINCO
|14
|0
|14
|2020-08-25
|JENNINGS
|14
|0
|12
|2020-08-25
|GANS
|14
|0
|8
|2020-08-25
|INDIAHOMA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-08-25
|GARBER
|14
|0
|11
|2020-08-25
|TONKAWA
|14
|0
|14
|2020-08-25
|CASHION
|14
|0
|14
|2020-08-25
|OKTAHA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-08-25
|ASHER
|14
|0
|12
|2020-08-25
|CYRIL
|14
|1
|13
|2020-08-25
|HAILEYVILLE
|14
|0
|9
|2020-08-25
|WELCH
|14
|0
|11
|2020-08-25
|WALTERS
|14
|0
|12
|2020-08-25
|FORT TOWSON
|14
|0
|14
|2020-08-25
|CEMENT
|13
|0
|12
|2020-08-25
|WAURIKA
|13
|0
|12
|2020-08-25
|ALEX
|13
|0
|11
|2020-08-25
|RED OAK
|13
|0
|11
|2020-08-25
|YALE
|13
|0
|13
|2020-08-25
|ALLEN
|13
|1
|11
|2020-08-25
|BEAVER
|12
|0
|9
|2020-08-25
|BOISE CITY
|12
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|NEWKIRK
|12
|1
|9
|2020-08-25
|DELAWARE
|12
|0
|9
|2020-08-25
|GEARY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-08-25
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-08-25
|ARAPAHO
|12
|0
|6
|2020-08-25
|MORRISON
|12
|0
|9
|2020-08-25
|RINGLING
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-25
|STRATFORD
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-25
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|11
|2020-08-25
|FLETCHER
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-25
|PAOLI
|11
|0
|8
|2020-08-25
|SEILING
|11
|0
|6
|2020-08-25
|TEMPLE
|11
|2
|5
|2020-08-25
|KAW CITY
|11
|1
|9
|2020-08-25
|MILBURN
|11
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|BENNINGTON
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-25
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-25
|THOMAS
|10
|0
|8
|2020-08-25
|WAUKOMIS
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-25
|AMBER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-08-25
|KETCHUM
|10
|0
|5
|2020-08-25
|MCCURTAIN
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-25
|NEW CORDELL
|10
|0
|5
|2020-08-25
|CARNEY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-08-25
|ROFF
|10
|0
|8
|2020-08-25
|PANAMA
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-25
|KREBS
|10
|1
|9
|2020-08-25
|SHADY POINT
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-25
|LAVERNE
|9
|0
|7
|2020-08-25
|THACKERVILLE
|9
|0
|6
|2020-08-25
|SAVANNA
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-25
|CANADIAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-25
|CHEYENNE
|9
|1
|7
|2020-08-25
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-25
|MANNSVILLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-25
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-25
|WANETTE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-25
|NORTH MIAMI
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-25
|OSAGE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-08-25
|ACHILLE
|8
|0
|6
|2020-08-25
|SASAKWA
|8
|0
|7
|2020-08-25
|CANTON
|8
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|LEHIGH
|8
|0
|7
|2020-08-25
|LANGLEY
|8
|0
|6
|2020-08-25
|HELENA
|8
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|TERLTON
|8
|0
|5
|2020-08-25
|BRAGGS
|8
|0
|6
|2020-08-25
|SCHULTER
|8
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|BUFFALO
|8
|0
|7
|2020-08-25
|KINTA
|8
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|LOOKEBA
|8
|2
|5
|2020-08-25
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|5
|2020-08-25
|CROWDER
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-25
|NINNEKAH
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-25
|HYDRO
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-25
|UNION CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-25
|LAHOMA
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-25
|POCASSET
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-25
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-25
|BILLINGS
|7
|1
|6
|2020-08-25
|KENEFIC
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-25
|VERDEN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-25
|PRUE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-25
|AGRA
|7
|1
|4
|2020-08-25
|SPAVINAW
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-25
|SNYDER
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-25
|RIPLEY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-25
|RINGWOOD
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-25
|STRINGTOWN
|6
|1
|3
|2020-08-25
|LAMONT
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|CANEY
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-25
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-25
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|6
|1
|3
|2020-08-25
|CALUMET
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-25
|COUNCIL HILL
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|SPRINGER
|6
|1
|5
|2020-08-25
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|MEDFORD
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-25
|DOVER
|6
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|SOPER
|6
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|BOLEY
|6
|1
|3
|2020-08-25
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-25
|CORN
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-25
|MARBLE CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|AVANT
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-25
|DILL CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|POND CREEK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-25
|BOYNTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-25
|HARDESTY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|OILTON
|5
|1
|3
|2020-08-25
|WANN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-25
|CALVIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-25
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-25
|VICI
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|FREEDOM
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|BLUEJACKET
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|COYLE
|4
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|DUSTIN
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|RATTAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|MILLERTON
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|LENAPAH
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|GRANITE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|SPARKS
|4
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|SAWYER
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|PITTSBURG
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|TRYON
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|HANNA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-25
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|BUTLER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|DRUMMOND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|WHITEFIELD
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|MARSHALL
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|INDIANOLA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|OKEENE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|BRADLEY
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|STUART
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|FOSS
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|VELMA
|3
|1
|2
|2020-08-25
|BERNICE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|HAMMON
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|LANGSTON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-25
|ERICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|MARLAND
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|CHATTANOOGA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|LEEDEY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|AMES
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|LONE WOLF
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|GOLDSBY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|JET
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-25
|SHIDLER
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|KREMLIN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|FAIRMONT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|DEER CREEK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-25
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|CHEROKEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-25
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-25
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-25
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-25
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|STERLING
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-25
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|ALDERSON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
|NASH
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-25
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.