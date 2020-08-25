You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: Enid hospitals each report death of COVID-19-positive patients; 14 more deaths announced statewide

Covid-19 model
CDC Photo

ENID, Okla. — Both Enid hospitals reported they each had a COVID-19-positive patient who had died on a day the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced 14 additional deaths associated with the virus in the state.

Spokeswomen from Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and St. Mary's Regional Medical Center said their patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 died on Tuesday. Deaths are reported to the OSDH, which then confirms if COVID-19 was a cause or contributing factor before including them on the statewide death totals. The hospitals do not release any identifying factors, such as county of residents, to the public. None of the 14 OSDH deaths announced Tuesday were in Northwest Oklahoma.

St. Mary's currently is treating 15 patients who have tested positive for the virus, and Bass is treating five. 

Oklahoma's recovered COVID-19 cases outpaced the gain in additional cases Tuesday, according to OSDH data, as the number of active cases fell by 220 Tuesday, going under 8,000, a mark surpassed over the weekend. Of the 7,912 active cases, 273 of those were in Garfield County, an increase of nine. The county saw 26 additional cases reported Tuesday by the OSDH.

Overall the state has seen 54,172 COVID-19 cases, a single-day increase of 650, and 744 deaths of which the virus was the cause or a contributor, according to OSDH.

Eleven of the deaths reported Tuesday were in the 65 and older age group: five men in Rogers County and one man each in Cherokee, Pittsburg and Pushmataha counties and women in Canadian, Payne and Pittsburg counties. Three deaths were in the 50-64 age group: two women from Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and a Canadian County man, according to OSDH.

Of the total cases there have been 45,516, or 84%, who have recovered, including 856 since Monday's report.

Health Department officials are continuing to investigate cases at Hennessey Nursing and Rehab, according to Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.

The facility has gone from two confirmed cases on Wednesday, Aug. 19, to 56 on Tuesday, a single-day increase of 26 from 30 reported Monday, with OSDH reporting all but one recovered, according to the Executive Report released Tuesday evening. An OSDH official said address changes of those testing positive at the facility have delayed reporting, which explains the recovered cases. Since the report is released later in the day, the case numbers might not match with the county cases released earlier in the day.

Other COVID-19 case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties on Tuesday were three in Woodward, two in Kingfisher and one each in Alfalfa and Grant counties. Woods County saw a reduction of one case. Case increases in cities and towns included 29 in Enid, two each in Kingfisher and Mooreland and one each in Dover, Medford and Woodward. Hennessey saw a reduction of one case. Adjustments in cases sometimes results in cities gaining more than the county, according to OSDH information.

State numbers

There have been 4,527 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single day increase of 96, with 533 currently in hospitals, a single-day decrease of 20, and 211, a decrease of 15, in intensive care, according to OSDH's Executive Report Tuesday evening.

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 227 reported Tuesday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 139 in the 36-49 age group, 103 in the 50-64 age group, 98 in the 65 and older group, 68 in the 5-17 group and 13 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,210 in the 0-4 age group, 4,891 in the 5-17 age group, 19,062 in the 18-35 age group, 11,777 in the 36-49 age group, 9,720 in the 50-64 age group and 7,508 in the 65 and older age group. There were four listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.

There have been 840,688 specimens tested, with 776,659 negative, or 92.4%, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 28,415, or 52.5%, have been female and 25,736, or 47.5%, have been male. There were 19 listed as unknown gender and two listed as agender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.

Of the overall 744 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 588 have been 65 and older and 126 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 20 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 407, than women, 337, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.4.

OSDH reports 73.8% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 316, or 42.5% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,983 cases among long-term care residents and 1,133 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 57 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 145 in Oklahoma County; 127 in Tulsa County; 63 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 31 in Rogers County; 29 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 20 each in Caddo and Delaware counties; 19 in Creek County; 16 in Muskogee County; 14 in Pittsburg County; 12 in Osage County; 11 in Canadian, Comanche and Kay counties; nine each in Garfield and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Mayes counties; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six each in Adair, Carter and Sequoyah counties; five each in Lincoln, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Cherokee, Garvin, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Hughes, LeFlore, Okfuskee and Pawnee counties; two each in Cotton, Haskell, Latimer, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Craig, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Marshall, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 795 cases, 513 recovered, 273 active and nine deaths, all in Enid, including one each reported Aug. 18Aug. 15Aug. 14Aug. 13Aug. 6July 28July 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 238 cases, 154 recovered and 84 active; Noble with 99 cases, 86 recovered, 11 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 75 cases, 49 recovered and 26 active; Blaine with 62 cases, 43 recovered and 19 active; Major with 43 cases, 39 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 24 cases, 22 recovered and two active; Grant with 22 cases, 18 recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with 12 cases, five recovered and seven active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 718 in Enid (262 active); 111 in Hennessey (63 active); 79 in Kingfisher (13 active); 53 in Woodward (15 active); 32 in Okarche (three active); 29 in Watonga (11 active); 23 in Fairview (one active); 18 in Alva; 17 in Mooreland (10 active); 14 each in Cashion and Garber (three active); 11 in Seiling (five active); 10 in Waukomis (one active); eight each in Canton (six active) and Helena (five active); seven each in Billings, Lahoma (one active) and Ringwood (one active); six each in Dover (three active), Lamont (two active), Longdale and Medford (one active); five each in Covington (four active), Freedom (one active), and Pond Creek; four in Hitchcock (two active); three each in Drummond, Marshall (one active), Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita; two each in Ames, Hillsdale, Jet (one active) and Meno; and one each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs, Deer Creek (one active), Fairmont, Fort Supply, Goltry, Kremlin and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 406 cases, with 261 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 338 cases, with 213 recovered and five deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 8.25.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 12765 145 10974 2020-08-25
TULSA 12559 127 10917 2020-08-25
CLEVELAND 3581 63 3130 2020-08-25
CANADIAN 1433 11 1243 2020-08-25
ROGERS 1224 31 1004 2020-08-25
COMANCHE 1181 11 917 2020-08-25
TEXAS 1114 7 1069 2020-08-25
WAGONER 1075 23 911 2020-08-25
MCCURTAIN 968 29 807 2020-08-25
PAYNE 950 5 779 2020-08-25
GARFIELD 795 9 513 2020-08-25
POTTAWATOMIE 766 9 476 2020-08-25
CREEK 758 19 657 2020-08-25
WASHINGTON 746 39 635 2020-08-25
MUSKOGEE 681 16 497 2020-08-25
OSAGE 602 12 443 2020-08-25
CHEROKEE 589 4 450 2020-08-25
OKMULGEE 578 4 485 2020-08-25
JACKSON 570 7 530 2020-08-25
LE FLORE 560 3 412 2020-08-25
BRYAN 559 3 476 2020-08-25
PITTSBURG 545 14 404 2020-08-25
MCCLAIN 540 4 466 2020-08-25
SEQUOYAH 520 6 394 2020-08-25
CADDO 513 20 423 2020-08-25
DELAWARE 511 20 437 2020-08-25
GRADY 499 7 450 2020-08-25
OTTAWA 476 4 400 2020-08-25
ADAIR 413 6 320 2020-08-25
CARTER 396 6 350 2020-08-25
MAYES 395 8 322 2020-08-25
SEMINOLE 294 5 233 2020-08-25
CUSTER 292 0 223 2020-08-25
KAY 291 11 245 2020-08-25
LINCOLN 276 5 183 2020-08-25
LOGAN 268 1 233 2020-08-25
GARVIN 255 4 233 2020-08-25
KINGFISHER 238 0 154 2020-08-25
STEPHENS 237 4 200 2020-08-25
CHOCTAW 229 1 195 2020-08-25
PONTOTOC 227 2 200 2020-08-25
MCINTOSH 225 4 193 2020-08-25
HUGHES 199 3 152 2020-08-25
PAWNEE 197 3 156 2020-08-25
HASKELL 151 2 73 2020-08-25
MARSHALL 127 1 114 2020-08-25
PUSHMATAHA 121 1 108 2020-08-25
BECKHAM 118 1 69 2020-08-25
CRAIG 108 1 90 2020-08-25
LATIMER 107 2 98 2020-08-25
ATOKA 101 1 78 2020-08-25
NOBLE 99 2 86 2020-08-25
OKFUSKEE 91 3 68 2020-08-25
LOVE 88 0 74 2020-08-25
MURRAY 87 0 82 2020-08-25
GREER 86 8 72 2020-08-25
NOWATA 81 1 63 2020-08-25
WOODWARD 75 0 49 2020-08-25
JOHNSTON 70 0 51 2020-08-25
TILLMAN 63 1 59 2020-08-25
BLAINE 62 0 43 2020-08-25
COAL 50 0 42 2020-08-25
MAJOR 43 1 39 2020-08-25
BEAVER 42 0 39 2020-08-25
WASHITA 42 0 32 2020-08-25
KIOWA 40 1 31 2020-08-25
HARMON 37 0 29 2020-08-25
JEFFERSON 34 0 31 2020-08-25
COTTON 25 2 17 2020-08-25
WOODS 24 0 22 2020-08-25
GRANT 22 0 18 2020-08-25
DEWEY 19 0 12 2020-08-25
HARPER 17 0 14 2020-08-25
CIMARRON 14 0 2 2020-08-25
ROGER MILLS 13 1 9 2020-08-25
ALFALFA 12 0 5 2020-08-25
7 0 0 2020-08-25
ELLIS 6 0 6 2020-08-25

Oklahoma per city 8.25.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 10549 124 9015 2020-08-25
TULSA 8572 92 7467 2020-08-25
BROKEN ARROW 2255 27 1932 2020-08-25
NORMAN 1733 34 1522 2020-08-25
EDMOND 1714 20 1541 2020-08-25
OTHER*** 1266 9 877 2020-08-25
GUYMON 905 7 878 2020-08-25
YUKON 754 6 665 2020-08-25
CLAREMORE 749 28 589 2020-08-25
ENID 747 9 476 2020-08-25
STILLWATER 745 3 613 2020-08-25
MOORE 740 13 642 2020-08-25
LAWTON 709 10 645 2020-08-25
JENKS 642 2 598 2020-08-25
BARTLESVILLE 609 37 511 2020-08-25
OWASSO 550 2 477 2020-08-25
ALTUS 516 7 480 2020-08-25
BIXBY 459 3 393 2020-08-25
MUSKOGEE 434 12 334 2020-08-25
TAHLEQUAH 429 3 325 2020-08-25
BROKEN BOW 409 22 342 2020-08-25
SHAWNEE 393 8 321 2020-08-25
MCALESTER 384 13 287 2020-08-25
DURANT 344 1 293 2020-08-25
SAPULPA 338 7 298 2020-08-25
ARDMORE 330 4 291 2020-08-25
IDABEL 322 4 274 2020-08-25
GLENPOOL 291 3 255 2020-08-25
BETHANY 289 1 257 2020-08-25
SAND SPRINGS 287 4 252 2020-08-25
STILWELL 275 5 201 2020-08-25
COWETA 260 13 225 2020-08-25
MIAMI 259 3 213 2020-08-25
MCLOUD 254 1 65 2020-08-25
LEXINGTON 252 2 216 2020-08-25
EL RENO 245 3 183 2020-08-25
CHICKASHA 244 4 224 2020-08-25
MUSTANG 237 2 212 2020-08-25
COLLINSVILLE 231 1 193 2020-08-25
SKIATOOK 227 7 195 2020-08-25
PONCA CITY 226 8 189 2020-08-25
ANADARKO 218 5 161 2020-08-25
OKMULGEE 218 2 182 2020-08-25
GROVE 210 17 171 2020-08-25
PURCELL 207 3 181 2020-08-25
CHOCTAW 200 2 170 2020-08-25
SALLISAW 198 2 151 2020-08-25
HENRYETTA 190 2 157 2020-08-25
ADA 176 0 158 2020-08-25
HUGO 172 1 151 2020-08-25
CLINTON 169 0 129 2020-08-25
HOMINY 166 2 63 2020-08-25
WAGONER 164 5 131 2020-08-25
BLANCHARD 161 1 139 2020-08-25
DUNCAN 157 2 128 2020-08-25
HOLDENVILLE 141 2 104 2020-08-25
MULDROW 140 1 102 2020-08-25
GUTHRIE 136 0 119 2020-08-25
WARR ACRES 135 0 125 2020-08-25
POTEAU 132 0 89 2020-08-25
NOBLE 131 1 118 2020-08-25
BRISTOW 130 4 116 2020-08-25
NEWCASTLE 130 1 115 2020-08-25
TUTTLE 127 2 107 2020-08-25
SEMINOLE 127 3 95 2020-08-25
CUSHING 126 1 95 2020-08-25
WEWOKA 125 1 104 2020-08-25
PRYOR CREEK 125 3 108 2020-08-25
HINTON 121 0 117 2020-08-25
HEAVENER 121 1 96 2020-08-25
MIDWEST CITY 117 3 99 2020-08-25
PAULS VALLEY 116 1 105 2020-08-25
EUFAULA 115 2 90 2020-08-25
HENNESSEY 111 0 48 2020-08-25
JAY 108 1 98 2020-08-25
CLEVELAND 108 3 81 2020-08-25
STIGLER 104 2 43 2020-08-25
CHECOTAH 103 2 93 2020-08-25
CHANDLER 96 4 38 2020-08-25
CATOOSA 96 0 88 2020-08-25
HOOKER 95 0 94 2020-08-25
VIAN 94 2 80 2020-08-25
PIEDMONT 93 1 84 2020-08-25
WEATHERFORD 90 0 75 2020-08-25
SPENCER 89 1 74 2020-08-25
MADILL 88 1 79 2020-08-25
AFTON 86 0 75 2020-08-25
LOCUST GROVE 83 0 68 2020-08-25
MANGUM 80 8 67 2020-08-25
KINGFISHER 79 0 66 2020-08-25
DEL CITY 78 0 63 2020-08-25
SPERRY 75 1 65 2020-08-25
WESTVILLE 74 1 63 2020-08-25
ELK CITY 74 1 50 2020-08-25
FORT GIBSON 74 3 60 2020-08-25
ATOKA 73 0 58 2020-08-25
MOUNDS 73 1 59 2020-08-25
SALINA 72 1 53 2020-08-25
INOLA 71 3 60 2020-08-25
VINITA 71 1 62 2020-08-25
WRIGHT CITY 71 0 55 2020-08-25
HASKELL 70 0 48 2020-08-25
DEWEY 69 1 61 2020-08-25
CHELSEA 68 0 60 2020-08-25
CALERA 67 0 58 2020-08-25
SPIRO 67 1 50 2020-08-25
TALIHINA 66 2 60 2020-08-25
HARRAH 65 0 56 2020-08-25
TECUMSEH 64 0 46 2020-08-25
LINDSAY 63 2 59 2020-08-25
MANNFORD 62 1 51 2020-08-25
NICHOLS HILLS 61 0 55 2020-08-25
CHOUTEAU 61 4 48 2020-08-25
MARIETTA 59 0 49 2020-08-25
PRAGUE 58 0 48 2020-08-25
TEXHOMA 58 0 50 2020-08-25
PAWNEE 57 0 52 2020-08-25
COMMERCE 56 0 51 2020-08-25
ANTLERS 55 1 48 2020-08-25
KELLYVILLE 54 2 46 2020-08-25
SULPHUR 54 0 50 2020-08-25
MORRIS 54 0 46 2020-08-25
WILBURTON 53 1 49 2020-08-25
WOODWARD 53 0 38 2020-08-25
COLCORD 53 1 46 2020-08-25
WYANDOTTE 52 1 47 2020-08-25
JONES 52 2 44 2020-08-25
HARTSHORNE 51 0 38 2020-08-25
FREDERICK 51 1 47 2020-08-25
NOWATA 49 1 35 2020-08-25
HAWORTH 48 2 40 2020-08-25
OOLOGAH 48 0 42 2020-08-25
POCOLA 48 0 28 2020-08-25
PERKINS 47 1 37 2020-08-25
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-08-25
BEGGS 46 0 45 2020-08-25
HULBERT 45 1 40 2020-08-25
WASHINGTON 45 0 36 2020-08-25
VALLIANT 45 0 43 2020-08-25
STROUD 45 0 40 2020-08-25
ROLAND 43 0 27 2020-08-25
SAYRE 41 0 16 2020-08-25
OKEMAH 41 1 31 2020-08-25
PAWHUSKA 39 0 32 2020-08-25
KINGSTON 38 0 35 2020-08-25
MARLOW 38 0 36 2020-08-25
PERRY 38 0 33 2020-08-25
TAFT 37 0 9 2020-08-25
COALGATE 36 0 31 2020-08-25
WETUMKA 35 0 32 2020-08-25
WISTER 35 0 21 2020-08-25
FAIRLAND 35 0 30 2020-08-25
MEAD 35 1 28 2020-08-25
HOLLIS 35 0 27 2020-08-25
COMANCHE 35 1 31 2020-08-25
KIEFER 33 0 33 2020-08-25
ELGIN 33 0 31 2020-08-25
WAYNE 33 0 31 2020-08-25
DAVIS 33 0 32 2020-08-25
OKARCHE 32 0 29 2020-08-25
CRESCENT 32 0 28 2020-08-25
BLACKWELL 32 1 28 2020-08-25
CACHE 32 0 31 2020-08-25
COLBERT 30 0 27 2020-08-25
TISHOMINGO 30 0 21 2020-08-25
BOKOSHE 30 0 29 2020-08-25
LUTHER 30 0 26 2020-08-25
QUINTON 29 0 12 2020-08-25
RED ROCK 29 1 26 2020-08-25
PORTER 29 0 19 2020-08-25
OCHELATA 29 1 27 2020-08-25
CADDO 29 0 28 2020-08-25
WATONGA 29 0 18 2020-08-25
GORE 29 1 24 2020-08-25
KANSAS 28 0 23 2020-08-25
HOWE 27 0 20 2020-08-25
MEEKER 27 0 24 2020-08-25
PORUM 27 1 21 2020-08-25
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-08-25
WATTS 26 0 24 2020-08-25
APACHE 26 1 22 2020-08-25
ARCADIA 25 0 19 2020-08-25
MAYSVILLE 24 0 20 2020-08-25
WILSON 23 0 22 2020-08-25
FAIRVIEW 23 0 22 2020-08-25
PADEN 23 0 18 2020-08-25
BARNSDALL 23 2 20 2020-08-25
CLAYTON 23 0 22 2020-08-25
TALALA 23 0 17 2020-08-25
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-08-25
KEOTA 22 0 16 2020-08-25
QUAPAW 22 0 15 2020-08-25
BOSWELL 22 0 14 2020-08-25
KONAWA 21 1 17 2020-08-25
ELMORE CITY 21 0 20 2020-08-25
CARNEGIE 21 1 16 2020-08-25
BLAIR 21 0 20 2020-08-25
CAMERON 21 0 17 2020-08-25
BIG CABIN 21 1 18 2020-08-25
LONE GROVE 21 1 18 2020-08-25
DEWAR 20 0 16 2020-08-25
DRUMRIGHT 20 0 11 2020-08-25
GRACEMONT 19 1 16 2020-08-25
GERONIMO 19 0 16 2020-08-25
WYNNEWOOD 19 1 18 2020-08-25
RAMONA 19 0 15 2020-08-25
FORT COBB 19 0 17 2020-08-25
DEPEW 18 1 14 2020-08-25
ALVA 18 0 18 2020-08-25
TYRONE 18 0 15 2020-08-25
GLENCOE 18 0 15 2020-08-25
EARLSBORO 17 0 13 2020-08-25
MOORELAND 17 0 7 2020-08-25
WEBBERS FALLS 17 0 12 2020-08-25
ADAIR 17 0 15 2020-08-25
MAUD 16 0 15 2020-08-25
BOKCHITO 16 1 13 2020-08-25
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-08-25
GOODWELL 16 0 13 2020-08-25
GARVIN 16 0 16 2020-08-25
RUSH SPRINGS 15 0 13 2020-08-25
STONEWALL 15 1 11 2020-08-25
WELEETKA 15 1 12 2020-08-25
KIOWA 15 0 12 2020-08-25
HOBART 15 0 11 2020-08-25
WARNER 15 0 12 2020-08-25
ARKOMA 15 0 11 2020-08-25
WELLSTON 15 0 11 2020-08-25
MINCO 14 0 14 2020-08-25
JENNINGS 14 0 12 2020-08-25
GANS 14 0 8 2020-08-25
INDIAHOMA 14 0 13 2020-08-25
GARBER 14 0 11 2020-08-25
TONKAWA 14 0 14 2020-08-25
CASHION 14 0 14 2020-08-25
OKTAHA 14 0 13 2020-08-25
ASHER 14 0 12 2020-08-25
CYRIL 14 1 13 2020-08-25
HAILEYVILLE 14 0 9 2020-08-25
WELCH 14 0 11 2020-08-25
WALTERS 14 0 12 2020-08-25
FORT TOWSON 14 0 14 2020-08-25
CEMENT 13 0 12 2020-08-25
WAURIKA 13 0 12 2020-08-25
ALEX 13 0 11 2020-08-25
RED OAK 13 0 11 2020-08-25
YALE 13 0 13 2020-08-25
ALLEN 13 1 11 2020-08-25
BEAVER 12 0 9 2020-08-25
BOISE CITY 12 0 1 2020-08-25
NEWKIRK 12 1 9 2020-08-25
DELAWARE 12 0 9 2020-08-25
GEARY 12 0 11 2020-08-25
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-08-25
ARAPAHO 12 0 6 2020-08-25
MORRISON 12 0 9 2020-08-25
RINGLING 11 0 10 2020-08-25
STRATFORD 11 0 10 2020-08-25
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-08-25
FLETCHER 11 0 10 2020-08-25
PAOLI 11 0 8 2020-08-25
SEILING 11 0 6 2020-08-25
TEMPLE 11 2 5 2020-08-25
KAW CITY 11 1 9 2020-08-25
MILBURN 11 0 4 2020-08-25
BENNINGTON 10 0 9 2020-08-25
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-08-25
THOMAS 10 0 8 2020-08-25
WAUKOMIS 10 0 9 2020-08-25
AMBER 10 0 10 2020-08-25
KETCHUM 10 0 5 2020-08-25
MCCURTAIN 10 0 9 2020-08-25
NEW CORDELL 10 0 5 2020-08-25
CARNEY 10 0 10 2020-08-25
ROFF 10 0 8 2020-08-25
PANAMA 10 0 7 2020-08-25
KREBS 10 1 9 2020-08-25
SHADY POINT 9 0 8 2020-08-25
LAVERNE 9 0 7 2020-08-25
THACKERVILLE 9 0 6 2020-08-25
SAVANNA 9 0 9 2020-08-25
CANADIAN 9 0 8 2020-08-25
CHEYENNE 9 1 7 2020-08-25
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-08-25
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-08-25
OPTIMA 9 0 9 2020-08-25
WANETTE 9 0 8 2020-08-25
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 9 2020-08-25
OSAGE 8 0 8 2020-08-25
ACHILLE 8 0 6 2020-08-25
SASAKWA 8 0 7 2020-08-25
CANTON 8 0 2 2020-08-25
LEHIGH 8 0 7 2020-08-25
LANGLEY 8 0 6 2020-08-25
HELENA 8 0 3 2020-08-25
TERLTON 8 0 5 2020-08-25
BRAGGS 8 0 6 2020-08-25
SCHULTER 8 0 4 2020-08-25
BUFFALO 8 0 7 2020-08-25
KINTA 8 0 4 2020-08-25
LOOKEBA 8 2 5 2020-08-25
BURBANK 7 0 5 2020-08-25
CROWDER 7 0 6 2020-08-25
NINNEKAH 7 0 7 2020-08-25
HYDRO 7 0 7 2020-08-25
UNION CITY 7 0 7 2020-08-25
LAHOMA 7 0 6 2020-08-25
POCASSET 7 0 6 2020-08-25
DISNEY 7 0 6 2020-08-25
BILLINGS 7 1 6 2020-08-25
KENEFIC 7 0 6 2020-08-25
VERDEN 7 0 7 2020-08-25
PRUE 7 0 6 2020-08-25
AGRA 7 1 4 2020-08-25
SPAVINAW 7 0 6 2020-08-25
SNYDER 7 0 6 2020-08-25
RIPLEY 7 0 7 2020-08-25
RINGWOOD 7 0 6 2020-08-25
STRINGTOWN 6 1 3 2020-08-25
LAMONT 6 0 4 2020-08-25
CANEY 6 0 6 2020-08-25
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-08-25
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6 1 3 2020-08-25
CALUMET 6 0 5 2020-08-25
COUNCIL HILL 6 0 4 2020-08-25
SPRINGER 6 1 5 2020-08-25
CASTLE 6 0 4 2020-08-25
MEDFORD 6 0 5 2020-08-25
DOVER 6 0 3 2020-08-25
SOPER 6 0 3 2020-08-25
BOLEY 6 1 3 2020-08-25
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-08-25
CORN 5 0 4 2020-08-25
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-08-25
MARBLE CITY 5 0 4 2020-08-25
AVANT 5 0 5 2020-08-25
DILL CITY 5 0 4 2020-08-25
COVINGTON 5 0 1 2020-08-25
POND CREEK 5 0 5 2020-08-25
BOYNTON 5 0 5 2020-08-25
HARDESTY 5 0 4 2020-08-25
OILTON 5 1 3 2020-08-25
WANN 5 0 5 2020-08-25
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-08-25
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-08-25
VICI 5 0 4 2020-08-25
FREEDOM 5 0 4 2020-08-25
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-08-25
BLUEJACKET 4 0 2 2020-08-25
COYLE 4 0 1 2020-08-25
HITCHCOCK 4 0 2 2020-08-25
DUSTIN 4 0 2 2020-08-25
RATTAN 4 0 4 2020-08-25
MILLERTON 4 0 3 2020-08-25
ORLANDO 4 0 4 2020-08-25
LENAPAH 4 0 4 2020-08-25
GRANITE 4 0 3 2020-08-25
SPARKS 4 0 1 2020-08-25
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-08-25
SAWYER 4 0 2 2020-08-25
PITTSBURG 4 0 3 2020-08-25
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-08-25
TRYON 4 0 3 2020-08-25
HANNA 4 0 3 2020-08-25
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-08-25
CUSTER CITY 4 0 1 2020-08-25
BUTLER 4 0 3 2020-08-25
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-08-25
TUPELO 3 0 2 2020-08-25
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-08-25
WHITEFIELD 3 0 1 2020-08-25
MARSHALL 3 0 2 2020-08-25
INDIANOLA 3 0 3 2020-08-25
OKEENE 3 0 3 2020-08-25
BRADLEY 3 0 2 2020-08-25
STUART 3 0 3 2020-08-25
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-08-25
FOSS 3 0 1 2020-08-25
MULHALL 3 0 3 2020-08-25
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-08-25
BOWLEGS 3 0 2 2020-08-25
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-08-25
VELMA 3 1 2 2020-08-25
BERNICE 3 0 3 2020-08-25
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-08-25
HAMMON 3 0 1 2020-08-25
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-08-25
LANGSTON 3 0 3 2020-08-25
ERICK 2 0 2 2020-08-25
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-08-25
MARLAND 2 0 2 2020-08-25
MILL CREEK 2 0 1 2020-08-25
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-08-25
RAVIA 2 0 2 2020-08-25
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-08-25
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-08-25
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-08-25
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-08-25
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-08-25
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-08-25
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-08-25
LEEDEY 2 0 2 2020-08-25
MENO 2 0 2 2020-08-25
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-08-25
THE VILLAGE 2 0 1 2020-08-25
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-08-25
AMES 2 0 2 2020-08-25
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-08-25
FOYIL 2 0 1 2020-08-25
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-08-25
GOLDSBY 2 0 2 2020-08-25
JET 2 0 1 2020-08-25
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-08-25
SHIDLER 2 0 1 2020-08-25
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-08-25
KREMLIN 1 0 1 2020-08-25
FAIRMONT 1 0 1 2020-08-25
DEER CREEK 1 0 0 2020-08-25
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-25
CHEROKEE 1 0 0 2020-08-25
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-08-25
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-08-25
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1 2020-08-25
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-08-25
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-08-25
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-08-25
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-08-25
BLACKBURN 1 0 0 2020-08-25
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-08-25
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-08-25
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-08-25
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-08-25
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-25
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-08-25
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-08-25
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 0 2020-08-25
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-08-25
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-08-25
STERLING 1 0 0 2020-08-25
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-08-25
ALDERSON 1 0 1 2020-08-25
NASH 1 0 1 2020-08-25

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.  

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

