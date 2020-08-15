OSDH: Enid death associated with COVID-19 reported for 3rd straight day; state up 901 cases

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health has confirmed a death associated with COVID-19 for the third consecutive day in Enid. There also were an additional 901 cases of the virus reported statewide, 16 of those in Garfield County.
The OSDH Weekly Epidemiology report shows cases and deaths went down overall this past week, Aug. 7-13, 2020, compared to the week prior. Health officials reported Friday, Aug. 14, the average number of COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks had fallen from nearly 1,100 to less than 700.
There were 4,702 confirmed cases reported in the state Aug. 7-13, a 16.9% decrease from 5,661 reported July 31 through Aug. 6 and a 39.5% from 7,771 reported two weeks before, according to the OSDH weekly report. Hospitalizations increased by 2.8%.
There were 45 deaths reported this past week compared to 56 the prior period, a 23.7% reduction, according to OSDH. Oklahoma currently ranks 31st in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. The state ranked 32nd the prior week. Oklahoma is 27th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported cases in the U.S.
The average number of confirmed cases in Oklahoma was back up both Friday and Saturday, according to OSDH data, and Garfield County was upgraded from low to moderate risk for the virus, according to information provided by the Health Department.
Saturday's 1.9% increase in cases brings the cumulative total to 46,897, with 7,234 of those active, an increase of 263 since Friday, according to the OSDH. Of the total cases, 39,907, or 83.5%, have recovered, including 625 since Friday's OSDH report.
There were 10 deaths in the 65 and older age range, two in the 50-64 age range and one in the 36-49 age range reported Saturday, according to OSDH. Seven were men and six were women. OSDH does not provide information of age and gender per county on the weekends. There were five deaths reported from Oklahoma County and one each in Atoka, Bryan, Cleveland, Comanche, Garfield, Mayes, McIntosh and Rogers counties.
In Garfield County, the death was from the 73703 Zip Code, primary the western half of the city of Enid, according to OSDH data. There has now been four deaths from that region of the city and four from the eastern side, or 73701 Zip Code.
Other case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included four in Kingfisher, two each in Noble and Woodward and one in Major. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included five in Enid, two each in Kingfisher and Mooreland and one each in Ames, Dover, Drummond and Hennessey. There were case reductions by one each in Okarche and Woodward, according to OSDH.
State numbers
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 285 reported Saturday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 192 in the 36-49 group, 169 in the 65 and older group, 166 in the 50-64 group, 75 in the 5-17 group and 13 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 1,081 in the 0-4 age group, 4,231 in the 5-17 age group, 16,805 in the 18-35 age group, 10,481 in the 36-49 age group, 8,568 in the 50-64 age group and 6,629 in the 65 and older age group. There were three of unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.
Of those testing positive, 24,993 have been female and 22,778 have been male. There were 27 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.
Of the overall 657 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 518 have been 65 and older and 110 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 19 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 358, than women, 299, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on . The average age of those who have died is 74.8.
Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 129 in Oklahoma County; 113 in Tulsa County; 57 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 21 in Rogers County; 20 in Delaware County; 18 in Caddo County; 16 in Muskogee County; 15 in Creek County; 12 in Osage County; 11 in Comanche and Kay counties; nine each in Canadian and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Garfield, Greer and Mayes counties; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six in Adair County; five each in Carter and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; three each in Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Bryan, Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Latimer, McIntosh, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Kiowa, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 8.15.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|11458
|129
|9703
|2020-08-15
|TULSA
|11312
|113
|9800
|2020-08-15
|CLEVELAND
|3179
|57
|2773
|2020-08-15
|CANADIAN
|1314
|9
|1112
|2020-08-15
|ROGERS
|1108
|21
|821
|2020-08-15
|TEXAS
|1077
|7
|1050
|2020-08-15
|WAGONER
|954
|23
|778
|2020-08-15
|MCCURTAIN
|886
|28
|765
|2020-08-15
|COMANCHE
|884
|11
|802
|2020-08-15
|PAYNE
|792
|4
|693
|2020-08-15
|WASHINGTON
|690
|39
|561
|2020-08-15
|CREEK
|678
|15
|544
|2020-08-15
|MUSKOGEE
|572
|16
|430
|2020-08-15
|GARFIELD
|571
|8
|387
|2020-08-15
|OSAGE
|559
|12
|381
|2020-08-15
|JACKSON
|537
|7
|483
|2020-08-15
|BRYAN
|505
|2
|396
|2020-08-15
|CHEROKEE
|504
|2
|358
|2020-08-15
|OKMULGEE
|504
|3
|428
|2020-08-15
|POTTAWATOMIE
|502
|9
|393
|2020-08-15
|MCCLAIN
|479
|4
|413
|2020-08-15
|DELAWARE
|467
|20
|386
|2020-08-15
|GRADY
|464
|7
|411
|2020-08-15
|CADDO
|463
|18
|368
|2020-08-15
|PITTSBURG
|428
|4
|238
|2020-08-15
|SEQUOYAH
|425
|4
|310
|2020-08-15
|LE FLORE
|423
|1
|278
|2020-08-15
|OTTAWA
|417
|3
|360
|2020-08-15
|ADAIR
|376
|6
|283
|2020-08-15
|CARTER
|365
|5
|313
|2020-08-15
|MAYES
|365
|8
|275
|2020-08-15
|KAY
|265
|11
|225
|2020-08-15
|SEMINOLE
|257
|5
|185
|2020-08-15
|LINCOLN
|242
|3
|145
|2020-08-15
|LOGAN
|242
|1
|196
|2020-08-15
|GARVIN
|241
|4
|211
|2020-08-15
|CUSTER
|227
|0
|202
|2020-08-15
|STEPHENS
|215
|3
|175
|2020-08-15
|PONTOTOC
|211
|2
|179
|2020-08-15
|CHOCTAW
|208
|1
|170
|2020-08-15
|MCINTOSH
|205
|2
|174
|2020-08-15
|HUGHES
|177
|2
|122
|2020-08-15
|PAWNEE
|166
|3
|128
|2020-08-15
|KINGFISHER
|155
|0
|124
|2020-08-15
|MARSHALL
|121
|1
|101
|2020-08-15
|PUSHMATAHA
|116
|0
|98
|2020-08-15
|LATIMER
|98
|2
|79
|2020-08-15
|CRAIG
|93
|1
|77
|2020-08-15
|NOBLE
|91
|2
|78
|2020-08-15
|HASKELL
|88
|1
|46
|2020-08-15
|GREER
|84
|8
|70
|2020-08-15
|ATOKA
|83
|1
|68
|2020-08-15
|LOVE
|82
|0
|69
|2020-08-15
|OKFUSKEE
|82
|1
|56
|2020-08-15
|MURRAY
|79
|0
|68
|2020-08-15
|BECKHAM
|76
|1
|45
|2020-08-15
|NOWATA
|62
|1
|55
|2020-08-15
|TILLMAN
|59
|1
|57
|2020-08-15
|JOHNSTON
|53
|0
|43
|2020-08-15
|WOODWARD
|49
|0
|38
|2020-08-15
|COAL
|46
|0
|32
|2020-08-15
|BLAINE
|45
|0
|38
|2020-08-15
|BEAVER
|39
|0
|39
|2020-08-15
|MAJOR
|39
|1
|31
|2020-08-15
|JEFFERSON
|33
|0
|29
|2020-08-15
|HARMON
|32
|0
|25
|2020-08-15
|WASHITA
|32
|0
|27
|2020-08-15
|KIOWA
|31
|1
|27
|2020-08-15
|COTTON
|21
|2
|15
|2020-08-15
|WOODS
|21
|0
|20
|2020-08-15
|GRANT
|17
|0
|13
|2020-08-15
|DEWEY
|12
|0
|9
|2020-08-15
|HARPER
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-15
|CIMARRON
|11
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|ROGER MILLS
|9
|1
|7
|2020-08-15
|ALFALFA
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|ELLIS
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|4
|0
|0
|2020-08-15
Oklahoma per city 8.15.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|9427
|109
|7896
|2020-08-15
|TULSA
|7736
|82
|6743
|2020-08-15
|BROKEN ARROW
|2001
|24
|1644
|2020-08-15
|EDMOND
|1598
|19
|1419
|2020-08-15
|NORMAN
|1546
|31
|1377
|2020-08-15
|OTHER***
|914
|8
|743
|2020-08-15
|GUYMON
|882
|7
|867
|2020-08-15
|YUKON
|693
|6
|609
|2020-08-15
|CLAREMORE
|679
|19
|492
|2020-08-15
|MOORE
|670
|13
|580
|2020-08-15
|LAWTON
|648
|10
|593
|2020-08-15
|STILLWATER
|626
|3
|545
|2020-08-15
|JENKS
|605
|1
|578
|2020-08-15
|BARTLESVILLE
|562
|37
|446
|2020-08-15
|ENID
|531
|8
|362
|2020-08-15
|OWASSO
|493
|2
|413
|2020-08-15
|ALTUS
|487
|7
|440
|2020-08-15
|BIXBY
|405
|3
|335
|2020-08-15
|BROKEN BOW
|384
|22
|339
|2020-08-15
|MUSKOGEE
|382
|12
|302
|2020-08-15
|TAHLEQUAH
|362
|2
|250
|2020-08-15
|SHAWNEE
|329
|8
|260
|2020-08-15
|DURANT
|317
|1
|247
|2020-08-15
|SAPULPA
|310
|4
|260
|2020-08-15
|MCALESTER
|306
|4
|166
|2020-08-15
|ARDMORE
|304
|3
|259
|2020-08-15
|IDABEL
|296
|4
|256
|2020-08-15
|GLENPOOL
|270
|2
|248
|2020-08-15
|BETHANY
|267
|1
|229
|2020-08-15
|SAND SPRINGS
|256
|4
|213
|2020-08-15
|STILWELL
|251
|5
|172
|2020-08-15
|COWETA
|240
|13
|187
|2020-08-15
|CHICKASHA
|233
|4
|210
|2020-08-15
|MUSTANG
|221
|2
|179
|2020-08-15
|MIAMI
|216
|3
|197
|2020-08-15
|EL RENO
|210
|1
|161
|2020-08-15
|PONCA CITY
|207
|8
|179
|2020-08-15
|SKIATOOK
|205
|7
|179
|2020-08-15
|COLLINSVILLE
|200
|1
|174
|2020-08-15
|OKMULGEE
|197
|2
|159
|2020-08-15
|GROVE
|189
|17
|154
|2020-08-15
|LEXINGTON
|187
|1
|160
|2020-08-15
|PURCELL
|185
|3
|159
|2020-08-15
|ANADARKO
|181
|4
|136
|2020-08-15
|CHOCTAW
|176
|2
|153
|2020-08-15
|ADA
|165
|0
|139
|2020-08-15
|SALLISAW
|162
|1
|123
|2020-08-15
|HUGO
|160
|1
|138
|2020-08-15
|HOMINY
|158
|2
|46
|2020-08-15
|HENRYETTA
|157
|1
|141
|2020-08-15
|BLANCHARD
|146
|1
|128
|2020-08-15
|WAGONER
|143
|5
|118
|2020-08-15
|DUNCAN
|141
|2
|109
|2020-08-15
|WARR ACRES
|132
|0
|119
|2020-08-15
|CLINTON
|130
|0
|120
|2020-08-15
|HOLDENVILLE
|123
|2
|85
|2020-08-15
|GUTHRIE
|122
|0
|106
|2020-08-15
|PRYOR CREEK
|121
|3
|94
|2020-08-15
|NEWCASTLE
|120
|1
|105
|2020-08-15
|NOBLE
|118
|1
|103
|2020-08-15
|BRISTOW
|116
|3
|78
|2020-08-15
|HINTON
|116
|0
|107
|2020-08-15
|TUTTLE
|115
|2
|93
|2020-08-15
|MULDROW
|113
|1
|74
|2020-08-15
|WEWOKA
|112
|1
|87
|2020-08-15
|PAULS VALLEY
|108
|1
|97
|2020-08-15
|MIDWEST CITY
|108
|2
|88
|2020-08-15
|JAY
|104
|1
|88
|2020-08-15
|SEMINOLE
|104
|3
|69
|2020-08-15
|HEAVENER
|100
|0
|59
|2020-08-15
|CUSHING
|99
|1
|84
|2020-08-15
|CHECOTAH
|97
|1
|87
|2020-08-15
|EUFAULA
|96
|1
|80
|2020-08-15
|HOOKER
|94
|0
|93
|2020-08-15
|POTEAU
|92
|0
|60
|2020-08-15
|CLEVELAND
|89
|3
|62
|2020-08-15
|PIEDMONT
|88
|1
|77
|2020-08-15
|CATOOSA
|87
|0
|68
|2020-08-15
|VIAN
|84
|1
|66
|2020-08-15
|MADILL
|84
|1
|74
|2020-08-15
|CHANDLER
|82
|2
|28
|2020-08-15
|AFTON
|80
|0
|68
|2020-08-15
|MANGUM
|79
|8
|66
|2020-08-15
|SPENCER
|76
|1
|60
|2020-08-15
|DEL CITY
|75
|0
|57
|2020-08-15
|WEATHERFORD
|74
|0
|68
|2020-08-15
|LOCUST GROVE
|73
|0
|60
|2020-08-15
|MCLOUD
|72
|1
|53
|2020-08-15
|WESTVILLE
|69
|1
|62
|2020-08-15
|INOLA
|69
|2
|50
|2020-08-15
|FORT GIBSON
|69
|3
|53
|2020-08-15
|KINGFISHER
|67
|0
|55
|2020-08-15
|WRIGHT CITY
|66
|0
|47
|2020-08-15
|SPERRY
|66
|1
|56
|2020-08-15
|VINITA
|65
|1
|54
|2020-08-15
|SALINA
|64
|1
|42
|2020-08-15
|TALIHINA
|63
|2
|51
|2020-08-15
|CHELSEA
|63
|0
|41
|2020-08-15
|LINDSAY
|62
|2
|52
|2020-08-15
|MOUNDS
|62
|1
|52
|2020-08-15
|CALERA
|60
|0
|45
|2020-08-15
|DEWEY
|60
|1
|57
|2020-08-15
|ATOKA
|59
|0
|52
|2020-08-15
|ELK CITY
|57
|1
|33
|2020-08-15
|NICHOLS HILLS
|56
|0
|51
|2020-08-15
|HARRAH
|56
|0
|48
|2020-08-15
|HASKELL
|56
|0
|38
|2020-08-15
|CHOUTEAU
|55
|4
|38
|2020-08-15
|COMMERCE
|55
|0
|48
|2020-08-15
|PRAGUE
|54
|0
|38
|2020-08-15
|MARIETTA
|54
|0
|48
|2020-08-15
|PAWNEE
|54
|0
|46
|2020-08-15
|MANNFORD
|52
|1
|39
|2020-08-15
|STIGLER
|52
|1
|26
|2020-08-15
|SPIRO
|51
|0
|31
|2020-08-15
|ANTLERS
|51
|0
|42
|2020-08-15
|TEXHOMA
|51
|0
|44
|2020-08-15
|KELLYVILLE
|50
|2
|43
|2020-08-15
|MORRIS
|49
|0
|40
|2020-08-15
|WILBURTON
|48
|1
|38
|2020-08-15
|SULPHUR
|48
|0
|44
|2020-08-15
|TECUMSEH
|48
|0
|39
|2020-08-15
|FREDERICK
|47
|1
|45
|2020-08-15
|COLCORD
|46
|1
|40
|2020-08-15
|HENNESSEY
|46
|0
|34
|2020-08-15
|JONES
|46
|2
|39
|2020-08-15
|WYANDOTTE
|46
|0
|35
|2020-08-15
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|2020-08-15
|HAWORTH
|45
|1
|38
|2020-08-15
|HULBERT
|44
|0
|35
|2020-08-15
|VALLIANT
|43
|0
|41
|2020-08-15
|OOLOGAH
|43
|0
|39
|2020-08-15
|BEGGS
|43
|0
|40
|2020-08-15
|STROUD
|41
|0
|29
|2020-08-15
|OKEMAH
|38
|0
|25
|2020-08-15
|WASHINGTON
|37
|0
|35
|2020-08-15
|PAWHUSKA
|37
|0
|28
|2020-08-15
|PERKINS
|37
|0
|35
|2020-08-15
|KINGSTON
|37
|0
|27
|2020-08-15
|HARTSHORNE
|36
|0
|19
|2020-08-15
|MARLOW
|35
|0
|31
|2020-08-15
|COALGATE
|35
|0
|24
|2020-08-15
|NOWATA
|35
|1
|29
|2020-08-15
|WOODWARD
|35
|0
|32
|2020-08-15
|WETUMKA
|34
|0
|22
|2020-08-15
|PERRY
|34
|0
|31
|2020-08-15
|KIEFER
|33
|0
|31
|2020-08-15
|COMANCHE
|32
|1
|30
|2020-08-15
|DAVIS
|31
|0
|24
|2020-08-15
|OKARCHE
|30
|0
|26
|2020-08-15
|FAIRLAND
|30
|0
|28
|2020-08-15
|MEAD
|30
|1
|23
|2020-08-15
|WAYNE
|30
|0
|25
|2020-08-15
|CACHE
|29
|0
|26
|2020-08-15
|HOLLIS
|29
|0
|22
|2020-08-15
|ROLAND
|29
|0
|21
|2020-08-15
|ELGIN
|29
|0
|27
|2020-08-15
|BLACKWELL
|29
|1
|22
|2020-08-15
|CADDO
|28
|0
|22
|2020-08-15
|CRESCENT
|28
|0
|13
|2020-08-15
|RED ROCK
|28
|1
|24
|2020-08-15
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|22
|2020-08-15
|BOKOSHE
|27
|0
|23
|2020-08-15
|GORE
|27
|1
|20
|2020-08-15
|FAIRFAX
|26
|0
|23
|2020-08-15
|COLBERT
|26
|0
|23
|2020-08-15
|KANSAS
|25
|0
|19
|2020-08-15
|PORUM
|25
|1
|16
|2020-08-15
|APACHE
|25
|1
|20
|2020-08-15
|POCOLA
|25
|0
|18
|2020-08-15
|MEEKER
|25
|0
|21
|2020-08-15
|LUTHER
|24
|0
|20
|2020-08-15
|WATTS
|23
|0
|22
|2020-08-15
|CLAYTON
|23
|0
|18
|2020-08-15
|COPAN
|23
|0
|18
|2020-08-15
|BARNSDALL
|23
|2
|18
|2020-08-15
|WILSON
|22
|0
|22
|2020-08-15
|WISTER
|22
|0
|18
|2020-08-15
|FAIRVIEW
|22
|0
|17
|2020-08-15
|KONAWA
|21
|1
|14
|2020-08-15
|PORTER
|21
|0
|16
|2020-08-15
|MAYSVILLE
|21
|0
|17
|2020-08-15
|TISHOMINGO
|21
|0
|15
|2020-08-15
|ELMORE CITY
|20
|0
|19
|2020-08-15
|WATONGA
|20
|0
|14
|2020-08-15
|HOWE
|19
|0
|7
|2020-08-15
|PADEN
|19
|0
|15
|2020-08-15
|ARCADIA
|19
|0
|16
|2020-08-15
|WYNNEWOOD
|19
|1
|15
|2020-08-15
|BLAIR
|19
|0
|16
|2020-08-15
|QUAPAW
|19
|0
|13
|2020-08-15
|BIG CABIN
|18
|1
|13
|2020-08-15
|CAMERON
|18
|0
|15
|2020-08-15
|FORT COBB
|18
|0
|16
|2020-08-15
|ALVA
|18
|0
|17
|2020-08-15
|LONE GROVE
|18
|1
|16
|2020-08-15
|CARNEGIE
|17
|1
|9
|2020-08-15
|DEWAR
|17
|0
|11
|2020-08-15
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|2020-08-15
|GRACEMONT
|17
|0
|10
|2020-08-15
|KEOTA
|17
|0
|8
|2020-08-15
|GERONIMO
|16
|0
|14
|2020-08-15
|OLUSTEE
|16
|0
|15
|2020-08-15
|MAUD
|16
|0
|14
|2020-08-15
|BOSWELL
|16
|0
|8
|2020-08-15
|SAYRE
|16
|0
|11
|2020-08-15
|EARLSBORO
|16
|0
|13
|2020-08-15
|RAMONA
|16
|0
|12
|2020-08-15
|TALALA
|16
|0
|11
|2020-08-15
|QUINTON
|16
|0
|9
|2020-08-15
|ADAIR
|16
|0
|11
|2020-08-15
|WEBBERS FALLS
|16
|0
|11
|2020-08-15
|GARVIN
|16
|0
|15
|2020-08-15
|DEPEW
|15
|1
|11
|2020-08-15
|WELLSTON
|15
|0
|11
|2020-08-15
|GLENCOE
|15
|0
|15
|2020-08-15
|WELEETKA
|15
|0
|11
|2020-08-15
|MINCO
|14
|0
|13
|2020-08-15
|KIOWA
|14
|0
|7
|2020-08-15
|FORT TOWSON
|14
|0
|13
|2020-08-15
|BOKCHITO
|14
|0
|8
|2020-08-15
|CASHION
|14
|0
|13
|2020-08-15
|TONKAWA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-08-15
|CYRIL
|13
|1
|12
|2020-08-15
|ALLEN
|13
|1
|10
|2020-08-15
|RUSH SPRINGS
|13
|0
|11
|2020-08-15
|YALE
|13
|0
|12
|2020-08-15
|WALTERS
|13
|0
|12
|2020-08-15
|WARNER
|13
|0
|8
|2020-08-15
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|2020-08-15
|JENNINGS
|12
|0
|10
|2020-08-15
|STONEWALL
|12
|1
|10
|2020-08-15
|INDIAHOMA
|12
|0
|8
|2020-08-15
|DRUMRIGHT
|12
|0
|9
|2020-08-15
|CEMENT
|12
|0
|10
|2020-08-15
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-08-15
|WAURIKA
|12
|0
|10
|2020-08-15
|BURNS FLAT
|12
|0
|10
|2020-08-15
|TAFT
|12
|0
|6
|2020-08-15
|ASHER
|12
|0
|9
|2020-08-15
|RINGLING
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-15
|NEWKIRK
|11
|1
|8
|2020-08-15
|FLETCHER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-08-15
|GEARY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-08-15
|OKTAHA
|11
|0
|7
|2020-08-15
|ARKOMA
|11
|0
|6
|2020-08-15
|GARBER
|11
|0
|5
|2020-08-15
|ALEX
|11
|0
|11
|2020-08-15
|WAUKOMIS
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-15
|AMBER
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-15
|HAILEYVILLE
|10
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|STRATFORD
|10
|0
|8
|2020-08-15
|MCCURTAIN
|10
|0
|8
|2020-08-15
|GANS
|10
|0
|6
|2020-08-15
|WELCH
|10
|0
|10
|2020-08-15
|RED OAK
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-15
|KREBS
|10
|0
|8
|2020-08-15
|ROFF
|10
|0
|8
|2020-08-15
|HOBART
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-15
|BOISE CITY
|10
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|KAW CITY
|10
|1
|7
|2020-08-15
|MORRISON
|10
|0
|8
|2020-08-15
|BENNINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-15
|THOMAS
|9
|0
|6
|2020-08-15
|NORTH MIAMI
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-15
|CANADIAN
|9
|0
|5
|2020-08-15
|BEAVER
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-15
|MANNSVILLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-15
|SHADY POINT
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-15
|SAVANNA
|9
|0
|7
|2020-08-15
|HEALDTON
|9
|0
|7
|2020-08-15
|DELAWARE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-15
|CARNEY
|9
|0
|6
|2020-08-15
|MOORELAND
|9
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|WANETTE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-15
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-15
|CHEYENNE
|8
|1
|6
|2020-08-15
|TEMPLE
|8
|2
|3
|2020-08-15
|THACKERVILLE
|8
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|PAOLI
|8
|0
|7
|2020-08-15
|OPTIMA
|8
|0
|8
|2020-08-15
|LANGLEY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-15
|BRAGGS
|7
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|OSAGE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-15
|LEHIGH
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-15
|LAVERNE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-15
|SPAVINAW
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-15
|UNION CITY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-15
|ARAPAHO
|7
|0
|5
|2020-08-15
|VERDEN
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-15
|KETCHUM
|7
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|SASAKWA
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-15
|LOOKEBA
|7
|2
|5
|2020-08-15
|PANAMA
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-15
|RIPLEY
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-15
|NINNEKAH
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-15
|RINGWOOD
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-15
|SNYDER
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-15
|SEILING
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|DISNEY
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|KENEFIC
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|HYDRO
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|ACHILLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-15
|POCASSET
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-15
|BILLINGS
|6
|1
|3
|2020-08-15
|BURBANK
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|PRUE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-15
|CROWDER
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|LAHOMA
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-15
|CANEY
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-15
|SPRINGER
|6
|1
|3
|2020-08-15
|AVANT
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-15
|SOPER
|5
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|WANN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-15
|CASTLE
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|COUNCIL HILL
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|BOYNTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-15
|CALUMET
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|AGRA
|5
|1
|4
|2020-08-15
|TERLTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-15
|MILBURN
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|BOLEY
|5
|1
|3
|2020-08-15
|POND CREEK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-15
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-15
|MEDFORD
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-15
|PITTSBURG
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|CORN
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|DILL CITY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|DOVER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|4
|1
|3
|2020-08-15
|DUSTIN
|4
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|TRYON
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|STRINGTOWN
|4
|1
|3
|2020-08-15
|RATLIFF CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|BUTLER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|SCHULTER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|MARBLE CITY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|HANNA
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|RATTAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|BUFFALO
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|NEW CORDELL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|SHATTUCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-15
|LENAPAH
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|BERNICE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|LAMONT
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|OILTON
|3
|1
|1
|2020-08-15
|VICI
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|OKEENE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|KINTA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|DRUMMOND
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|HELENA
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|STUART
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|VELMA
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|BLUEJACKET
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|LANGSTON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|MILLERTON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|FOSS
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|CALVIN
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|GRANITE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-15
|WHITEFIELD
|2
|0
|0
|2020-08-15
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|SAWYER
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|ERICK
|2
|0
|0
|2020-08-15
|CANTON
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|AMES
|2
|0
|0
|2020-08-15
|LONE WOLF
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|LEEDEY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|HITCHCOCK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|INDIANOLA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|SHIDLER
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|TUPELO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|MARSHALL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|MARLAND
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|BRADLEY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|GOLDSBY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-15
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|FAIRMONT
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-15
|HAMMON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-15
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|CHATTANOOGA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|CUSTER CITY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-15
|COYLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|GAGE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-15
|KEYES
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-15
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-15
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|KREMLIN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-15
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|FOYIL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|NASH
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-15
|STERLING
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-15
|COVINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-15
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|SPARKS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-15
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH shows Garfield with 571 cases, 387 recovered, 176 active and eight deaths, all in Enid, including one each reported Aug. 15, Aug. 14, Aug. 13, Aug. 6, July 28, July 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 155 cases, 124 recovered and 31 active; Noble with 91 cases, 78 recovered, nine active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 49 cases, 38 recovered and 11 active; Blaine with 45 cases, 38 recovered and seven active; Major with 39 cases, 31 recovered, seven active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 21 cases, 20 recovered and one active; Grant with 17 cases, 13 recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with five cases, three recovered and two active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 531 in Enid (161 active); 67 in Kingfisher (12 active); 46 in Hennessey (12 active); 35 in Woodward (three active); 30 in Okarche (four active); 22 in Fairview (five active); 20 in Watonga (six active); 18 in Alva (one active); 14 in Cashion (one active); 11 in Garber (six active); 10 in Waukomis (three active); nine in Mooreland (seven active); six each in Billings (two active), Lahoma (one active), Longdale (two active), Ringwood and Seiling (two active); five each in Medford and Pond Creek; four each in Dover (one active) and Freedom; three each in Drummond (one active), Helena (one active), Lamont (one active) Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita (two active); two each in Ames, (two active), Canton, Hillsdale, Hitchcock, Marshall and Meno; and one each in Cleo Springs, Covington, Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry (one active), Jet, Kremlin (one active) and Nash (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 286 cases, with 193 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 242 cases, with 168 recovered and four deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.