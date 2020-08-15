You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: Enid death associated with COVID-19 reported for 3rd straight day; state up 901 cases

COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 8.15.20

There have been 47,798 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in all 77 counties (shaded in red) and 657 deaths in 56 counties (shaded in orange), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health has confirmed a death associated with COVID-19 for the third consecutive day in Enid. There also were an additional 901 cases of the virus reported statewide, 16 of those in Garfield County.

The OSDH Weekly Epidemiology report shows cases and deaths went down overall this past week, Aug. 7-13, 2020, compared to the week prior. Health officials reported Friday, Aug. 14, the average number of COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks had fallen from nearly 1,100 to less than 700.

Download PDF OSDH Weekly COVID-19 report 8.14.20

There were 4,702 confirmed cases reported in the state Aug. 7-13, a 16.9% decrease from 5,661 reported July 31 through Aug. 6 and a 39.5% from 7,771 reported two weeks before, according to the OSDH weekly report. Hospitalizations increased by 2.8%.

There were 45 deaths reported this past week compared to 56 the prior period, a 23.7% reduction, according to OSDH. Oklahoma currently ranks 31st in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. The state ranked 32nd the prior week. Oklahoma is 27th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported cases in the U.S.

The average number of confirmed cases in Oklahoma was back up both Friday and Saturday, according to OSDH data, and Garfield County was upgraded from low to moderate risk for the virus, according to information provided by the Health Department.

Saturday's 1.9% increase in cases brings the cumulative total to 46,897, with 7,234 of those active, an increase of 263 since Friday, according to the OSDH. Of the total cases, 39,907, or 83.5%, have recovered, including 625 since Friday's OSDH report.

COVID19 trend 8.15.20

There were 10 deaths in the 65 and older age range, two in the 50-64 age range and one in the 36-49 age range reported Saturday, according to OSDH. Seven were men and six were women. OSDH does not provide information of age and gender per county on the weekends. There were five deaths reported from Oklahoma County and one each in Atoka, Bryan, Cleveland, Comanche, Garfield, Mayes, McIntosh and Rogers counties.

In Garfield County, the death was from the 73703 Zip Code, primary the western half of the city of Enid, according to OSDH data. There has now been four deaths from that region of the city and four from the eastern side, or 73701 Zip Code.

Other case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included four in Kingfisher, two each in Noble and Woodward and one in Major. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included five in Enid, two each in Kingfisher and Mooreland and one each in Ames, Dover, Drummond and Hennessey. There were case reductions by one each in Okarche and Woodward, according to OSDH.

State numbers

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 285 reported Saturday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 192 in the 36-49 group, 169 in the 65 and older group, 166 in the 50-64 group, 75 in the 5-17 group and 13 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 1,081 in the 0-4 age group, 4,231 in the 5-17 age group, 16,805 in the 18-35 age group, 10,481 in the 36-49 age group, 8,568 in the 50-64 age group and 6,629 in the 65 and older age group. There were three of unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.

Of those testing positive, 24,993 have been female and 22,778 have been male. There were 27 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.

Of the overall 657 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 518 have been 65 and older and 110 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 19 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 358, than women, 299, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on . The average age of those who have died is 74.8.

Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 129 in Oklahoma County; 113 in Tulsa County; 57 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 21 in Rogers County; 20 in Delaware County; 18 in Caddo County; 16 in Muskogee County; 15 in Creek County; 12 in Osage County; 11 in Comanche and Kay counties; nine each in Canadian and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Garfield, Greer and Mayes counties; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six in Adair County; five each in Carter and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; three each in Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Bryan, Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Latimer, McIntosh, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Kiowa, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 8.15.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 11458 129 9703 2020-08-15
TULSA 11312 113 9800 2020-08-15
CLEVELAND 3179 57 2773 2020-08-15
CANADIAN 1314 9 1112 2020-08-15
ROGERS 1108 21 821 2020-08-15
TEXAS 1077 7 1050 2020-08-15
WAGONER 954 23 778 2020-08-15
MCCURTAIN 886 28 765 2020-08-15
COMANCHE 884 11 802 2020-08-15
PAYNE 792 4 693 2020-08-15
WASHINGTON 690 39 561 2020-08-15
CREEK 678 15 544 2020-08-15
MUSKOGEE 572 16 430 2020-08-15
GARFIELD 571 8 387 2020-08-15
OSAGE 559 12 381 2020-08-15
JACKSON 537 7 483 2020-08-15
BRYAN 505 2 396 2020-08-15
CHEROKEE 504 2 358 2020-08-15
OKMULGEE 504 3 428 2020-08-15
POTTAWATOMIE 502 9 393 2020-08-15
MCCLAIN 479 4 413 2020-08-15
DELAWARE 467 20 386 2020-08-15
GRADY 464 7 411 2020-08-15
CADDO 463 18 368 2020-08-15
PITTSBURG 428 4 238 2020-08-15
SEQUOYAH 425 4 310 2020-08-15
LE FLORE 423 1 278 2020-08-15
OTTAWA 417 3 360 2020-08-15
ADAIR 376 6 283 2020-08-15
CARTER 365 5 313 2020-08-15
MAYES 365 8 275 2020-08-15
KAY 265 11 225 2020-08-15
SEMINOLE 257 5 185 2020-08-15
LINCOLN 242 3 145 2020-08-15
LOGAN 242 1 196 2020-08-15
GARVIN 241 4 211 2020-08-15
CUSTER 227 0 202 2020-08-15
STEPHENS 215 3 175 2020-08-15
PONTOTOC 211 2 179 2020-08-15
CHOCTAW 208 1 170 2020-08-15
MCINTOSH 205 2 174 2020-08-15
HUGHES 177 2 122 2020-08-15
PAWNEE 166 3 128 2020-08-15
KINGFISHER 155 0 124 2020-08-15
MARSHALL 121 1 101 2020-08-15
PUSHMATAHA 116 0 98 2020-08-15
LATIMER 98 2 79 2020-08-15
CRAIG 93 1 77 2020-08-15
NOBLE 91 2 78 2020-08-15
HASKELL 88 1 46 2020-08-15
GREER 84 8 70 2020-08-15
ATOKA 83 1 68 2020-08-15
LOVE 82 0 69 2020-08-15
OKFUSKEE 82 1 56 2020-08-15
MURRAY 79 0 68 2020-08-15
BECKHAM 76 1 45 2020-08-15
NOWATA 62 1 55 2020-08-15
TILLMAN 59 1 57 2020-08-15
JOHNSTON 53 0 43 2020-08-15
WOODWARD 49 0 38 2020-08-15
COAL 46 0 32 2020-08-15
BLAINE 45 0 38 2020-08-15
BEAVER 39 0 39 2020-08-15
MAJOR 39 1 31 2020-08-15
JEFFERSON 33 0 29 2020-08-15
HARMON 32 0 25 2020-08-15
WASHITA 32 0 27 2020-08-15
KIOWA 31 1 27 2020-08-15
COTTON 21 2 15 2020-08-15
WOODS 21 0 20 2020-08-15
GRANT 17 0 13 2020-08-15
DEWEY 12 0 9 2020-08-15
HARPER 11 0 10 2020-08-15
CIMARRON 11 0 1 2020-08-15
ROGER MILLS 9 1 7 2020-08-15
ALFALFA 5 0 3 2020-08-15
ELLIS 5 0 4 2020-08-15
4 0 0 2020-08-15

Oklahoma per city 8.15.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 9427 109 7896 2020-08-15
TULSA 7736 82 6743 2020-08-15
BROKEN ARROW 2001 24 1644 2020-08-15
EDMOND 1598 19 1419 2020-08-15
NORMAN 1546 31 1377 2020-08-15
OTHER*** 914 8 743 2020-08-15
GUYMON 882 7 867 2020-08-15
YUKON 693 6 609 2020-08-15
CLAREMORE 679 19 492 2020-08-15
MOORE 670 13 580 2020-08-15
LAWTON 648 10 593 2020-08-15
STILLWATER 626 3 545 2020-08-15
JENKS 605 1 578 2020-08-15
BARTLESVILLE 562 37 446 2020-08-15
ENID 531 8 362 2020-08-15
OWASSO 493 2 413 2020-08-15
ALTUS 487 7 440 2020-08-15
BIXBY 405 3 335 2020-08-15
BROKEN BOW 384 22 339 2020-08-15
MUSKOGEE 382 12 302 2020-08-15
TAHLEQUAH 362 2 250 2020-08-15
SHAWNEE 329 8 260 2020-08-15
DURANT 317 1 247 2020-08-15
SAPULPA 310 4 260 2020-08-15
MCALESTER 306 4 166 2020-08-15
ARDMORE 304 3 259 2020-08-15
IDABEL 296 4 256 2020-08-15
GLENPOOL 270 2 248 2020-08-15
BETHANY 267 1 229 2020-08-15
SAND SPRINGS 256 4 213 2020-08-15
STILWELL 251 5 172 2020-08-15
COWETA 240 13 187 2020-08-15
CHICKASHA 233 4 210 2020-08-15
MUSTANG 221 2 179 2020-08-15
MIAMI 216 3 197 2020-08-15
EL RENO 210 1 161 2020-08-15
PONCA CITY 207 8 179 2020-08-15
SKIATOOK 205 7 179 2020-08-15
COLLINSVILLE 200 1 174 2020-08-15
OKMULGEE 197 2 159 2020-08-15
GROVE 189 17 154 2020-08-15
LEXINGTON 187 1 160 2020-08-15
PURCELL 185 3 159 2020-08-15
ANADARKO 181 4 136 2020-08-15
CHOCTAW 176 2 153 2020-08-15
ADA 165 0 139 2020-08-15
SALLISAW 162 1 123 2020-08-15
HUGO 160 1 138 2020-08-15
HOMINY 158 2 46 2020-08-15
HENRYETTA 157 1 141 2020-08-15
BLANCHARD 146 1 128 2020-08-15
WAGONER 143 5 118 2020-08-15
DUNCAN 141 2 109 2020-08-15
WARR ACRES 132 0 119 2020-08-15
CLINTON 130 0 120 2020-08-15
HOLDENVILLE 123 2 85 2020-08-15
GUTHRIE 122 0 106 2020-08-15
PRYOR CREEK 121 3 94 2020-08-15
NEWCASTLE 120 1 105 2020-08-15
NOBLE 118 1 103 2020-08-15
BRISTOW 116 3 78 2020-08-15
HINTON 116 0 107 2020-08-15
TUTTLE 115 2 93 2020-08-15
MULDROW 113 1 74 2020-08-15
WEWOKA 112 1 87 2020-08-15
PAULS VALLEY 108 1 97 2020-08-15
MIDWEST CITY 108 2 88 2020-08-15
JAY 104 1 88 2020-08-15
SEMINOLE 104 3 69 2020-08-15
HEAVENER 100 0 59 2020-08-15
CUSHING 99 1 84 2020-08-15
CHECOTAH 97 1 87 2020-08-15
EUFAULA 96 1 80 2020-08-15
HOOKER 94 0 93 2020-08-15
POTEAU 92 0 60 2020-08-15
CLEVELAND 89 3 62 2020-08-15
PIEDMONT 88 1 77 2020-08-15
CATOOSA 87 0 68 2020-08-15
VIAN 84 1 66 2020-08-15
MADILL 84 1 74 2020-08-15
CHANDLER 82 2 28 2020-08-15
AFTON 80 0 68 2020-08-15
MANGUM 79 8 66 2020-08-15
SPENCER 76 1 60 2020-08-15
DEL CITY 75 0 57 2020-08-15
WEATHERFORD 74 0 68 2020-08-15
LOCUST GROVE 73 0 60 2020-08-15
MCLOUD 72 1 53 2020-08-15
WESTVILLE 69 1 62 2020-08-15
INOLA 69 2 50 2020-08-15
FORT GIBSON 69 3 53 2020-08-15
KINGFISHER 67 0 55 2020-08-15
WRIGHT CITY 66 0 47 2020-08-15
SPERRY 66 1 56 2020-08-15
VINITA 65 1 54 2020-08-15
SALINA 64 1 42 2020-08-15
TALIHINA 63 2 51 2020-08-15
CHELSEA 63 0 41 2020-08-15
LINDSAY 62 2 52 2020-08-15
MOUNDS 62 1 52 2020-08-15
CALERA 60 0 45 2020-08-15
DEWEY 60 1 57 2020-08-15
ATOKA 59 0 52 2020-08-15
ELK CITY 57 1 33 2020-08-15
NICHOLS HILLS 56 0 51 2020-08-15
HARRAH 56 0 48 2020-08-15
HASKELL 56 0 38 2020-08-15
CHOUTEAU 55 4 38 2020-08-15
COMMERCE 55 0 48 2020-08-15
PRAGUE 54 0 38 2020-08-15
MARIETTA 54 0 48 2020-08-15
PAWNEE 54 0 46 2020-08-15
MANNFORD 52 1 39 2020-08-15
STIGLER 52 1 26 2020-08-15
SPIRO 51 0 31 2020-08-15
ANTLERS 51 0 42 2020-08-15
TEXHOMA 51 0 44 2020-08-15
KELLYVILLE 50 2 43 2020-08-15
MORRIS 49 0 40 2020-08-15
WILBURTON 48 1 38 2020-08-15
SULPHUR 48 0 44 2020-08-15
TECUMSEH 48 0 39 2020-08-15
FREDERICK 47 1 45 2020-08-15
COLCORD 46 1 40 2020-08-15
HENNESSEY 46 0 34 2020-08-15
JONES 46 2 39 2020-08-15
WYANDOTTE 46 0 35 2020-08-15
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-08-15
HAWORTH 45 1 38 2020-08-15
HULBERT 44 0 35 2020-08-15
VALLIANT 43 0 41 2020-08-15
OOLOGAH 43 0 39 2020-08-15
BEGGS 43 0 40 2020-08-15
STROUD 41 0 29 2020-08-15
OKEMAH 38 0 25 2020-08-15
WASHINGTON 37 0 35 2020-08-15
PAWHUSKA 37 0 28 2020-08-15
PERKINS 37 0 35 2020-08-15
KINGSTON 37 0 27 2020-08-15
HARTSHORNE 36 0 19 2020-08-15
MARLOW 35 0 31 2020-08-15
COALGATE 35 0 24 2020-08-15
NOWATA 35 1 29 2020-08-15
WOODWARD 35 0 32 2020-08-15
WETUMKA 34 0 22 2020-08-15
PERRY 34 0 31 2020-08-15
KIEFER 33 0 31 2020-08-15
COMANCHE 32 1 30 2020-08-15
DAVIS 31 0 24 2020-08-15
OKARCHE 30 0 26 2020-08-15
FAIRLAND 30 0 28 2020-08-15
MEAD 30 1 23 2020-08-15
WAYNE 30 0 25 2020-08-15
CACHE 29 0 26 2020-08-15
HOLLIS 29 0 22 2020-08-15
ROLAND 29 0 21 2020-08-15
ELGIN 29 0 27 2020-08-15
BLACKWELL 29 1 22 2020-08-15
CADDO 28 0 22 2020-08-15
CRESCENT 28 0 13 2020-08-15
RED ROCK 28 1 24 2020-08-15
OCHELATA 28 1 22 2020-08-15
BOKOSHE 27 0 23 2020-08-15
GORE 27 1 20 2020-08-15
FAIRFAX 26 0 23 2020-08-15
COLBERT 26 0 23 2020-08-15
KANSAS 25 0 19 2020-08-15
PORUM 25 1 16 2020-08-15
APACHE 25 1 20 2020-08-15
POCOLA 25 0 18 2020-08-15
MEEKER 25 0 21 2020-08-15
LUTHER 24 0 20 2020-08-15
WATTS 23 0 22 2020-08-15
CLAYTON 23 0 18 2020-08-15
COPAN 23 0 18 2020-08-15
BARNSDALL 23 2 18 2020-08-15
WILSON 22 0 22 2020-08-15
WISTER 22 0 18 2020-08-15
FAIRVIEW 22 0 17 2020-08-15
KONAWA 21 1 14 2020-08-15
PORTER 21 0 16 2020-08-15
MAYSVILLE 21 0 17 2020-08-15
TISHOMINGO 21 0 15 2020-08-15
ELMORE CITY 20 0 19 2020-08-15
WATONGA 20 0 14 2020-08-15
HOWE 19 0 7 2020-08-15
PADEN 19 0 15 2020-08-15
ARCADIA 19 0 16 2020-08-15
WYNNEWOOD 19 1 15 2020-08-15
BLAIR 19 0 16 2020-08-15
QUAPAW 19 0 13 2020-08-15
BIG CABIN 18 1 13 2020-08-15
CAMERON 18 0 15 2020-08-15
FORT COBB 18 0 16 2020-08-15
ALVA 18 0 17 2020-08-15
LONE GROVE 18 1 16 2020-08-15
CARNEGIE 17 1 9 2020-08-15
DEWAR 17 0 11 2020-08-15
TYRONE 17 0 15 2020-08-15
GRACEMONT 17 0 10 2020-08-15
KEOTA 17 0 8 2020-08-15
GERONIMO 16 0 14 2020-08-15
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-08-15
MAUD 16 0 14 2020-08-15
BOSWELL 16 0 8 2020-08-15
SAYRE 16 0 11 2020-08-15
EARLSBORO 16 0 13 2020-08-15
RAMONA 16 0 12 2020-08-15
TALALA 16 0 11 2020-08-15
QUINTON 16 0 9 2020-08-15
ADAIR 16 0 11 2020-08-15
WEBBERS FALLS 16 0 11 2020-08-15
GARVIN 16 0 15 2020-08-15
DEPEW 15 1 11 2020-08-15
WELLSTON 15 0 11 2020-08-15
GLENCOE 15 0 15 2020-08-15
WELEETKA 15 0 11 2020-08-15
MINCO 14 0 13 2020-08-15
KIOWA 14 0 7 2020-08-15
FORT TOWSON 14 0 13 2020-08-15
BOKCHITO 14 0 8 2020-08-15
CASHION 14 0 13 2020-08-15
TONKAWA 14 0 13 2020-08-15
CYRIL 13 1 12 2020-08-15
ALLEN 13 1 10 2020-08-15
RUSH SPRINGS 13 0 11 2020-08-15
YALE 13 0 12 2020-08-15
WALTERS 13 0 12 2020-08-15
WARNER 13 0 8 2020-08-15
GOODWELL 13 0 13 2020-08-15
JENNINGS 12 0 10 2020-08-15
STONEWALL 12 1 10 2020-08-15
INDIAHOMA 12 0 8 2020-08-15
DRUMRIGHT 12 0 9 2020-08-15
CEMENT 12 0 10 2020-08-15
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-08-15
WAURIKA 12 0 10 2020-08-15
BURNS FLAT 12 0 10 2020-08-15
TAFT 12 0 6 2020-08-15
ASHER 12 0 9 2020-08-15
RINGLING 11 0 10 2020-08-15
NEWKIRK 11 1 8 2020-08-15
FLETCHER 11 0 9 2020-08-15
GEARY 11 0 11 2020-08-15
OKTAHA 11 0 7 2020-08-15
ARKOMA 11 0 6 2020-08-15
GARBER 11 0 5 2020-08-15
ALEX 11 0 11 2020-08-15
WAUKOMIS 10 0 7 2020-08-15
AMBER 10 0 7 2020-08-15
HAILEYVILLE 10 0 4 2020-08-15
STRATFORD 10 0 8 2020-08-15
MCCURTAIN 10 0 8 2020-08-15
GANS 10 0 6 2020-08-15
WELCH 10 0 10 2020-08-15
RED OAK 10 0 7 2020-08-15
KREBS 10 0 8 2020-08-15
ROFF 10 0 8 2020-08-15
HOBART 10 0 9 2020-08-15
BOISE CITY 10 0 1 2020-08-15
KAW CITY 10 1 7 2020-08-15
MORRISON 10 0 8 2020-08-15
BENNINGTON 9 0 9 2020-08-15
THOMAS 9 0 6 2020-08-15
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 9 2020-08-15
CANADIAN 9 0 5 2020-08-15
BEAVER 9 0 9 2020-08-15
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-08-15
SHADY POINT 9 0 8 2020-08-15
SAVANNA 9 0 7 2020-08-15
HEALDTON 9 0 7 2020-08-15
DELAWARE 9 0 8 2020-08-15
CARNEY 9 0 6 2020-08-15
MOORELAND 9 0 2 2020-08-15
WANETTE 9 0 8 2020-08-15
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-08-15
CHEYENNE 8 1 6 2020-08-15
TEMPLE 8 2 3 2020-08-15
THACKERVILLE 8 0 4 2020-08-15
PAOLI 8 0 7 2020-08-15
OPTIMA 8 0 8 2020-08-15
LANGLEY 7 0 6 2020-08-15
BRAGGS 7 0 4 2020-08-15
OSAGE 7 0 7 2020-08-15
LEHIGH 7 0 7 2020-08-15
LAVERNE 7 0 6 2020-08-15
SPAVINAW 7 0 6 2020-08-15
UNION CITY 7 0 6 2020-08-15
ARAPAHO 7 0 5 2020-08-15
VERDEN 7 0 6 2020-08-15
KETCHUM 7 0 4 2020-08-15
SASAKWA 7 0 6 2020-08-15
LOOKEBA 7 2 5 2020-08-15
PANAMA 7 0 7 2020-08-15
RIPLEY 6 0 6 2020-08-15
NINNEKAH 6 0 6 2020-08-15
RINGWOOD 6 0 6 2020-08-15
SNYDER 6 0 5 2020-08-15
SEILING 6 0 4 2020-08-15
DISNEY 6 0 4 2020-08-15
KENEFIC 6 0 4 2020-08-15
LONGDALE 6 0 4 2020-08-15
HYDRO 6 0 4 2020-08-15
ACHILLE 6 0 6 2020-08-15
POCASSET 6 0 6 2020-08-15
BILLINGS 6 1 3 2020-08-15
BURBANK 6 0 4 2020-08-15
PRUE 6 0 5 2020-08-15
CROWDER 6 0 4 2020-08-15
LAHOMA 6 0 5 2020-08-15
CANEY 6 0 6 2020-08-15
SPRINGER 6 1 3 2020-08-15
AVANT 5 0 5 2020-08-15
SOPER 5 0 2 2020-08-15
WANN 5 0 5 2020-08-15
CASTLE 5 0 3 2020-08-15
COUNCIL HILL 5 0 3 2020-08-15
BOYNTON 5 0 5 2020-08-15
CALUMET 5 0 4 2020-08-15
AGRA 5 1 4 2020-08-15
TERLTON 5 0 5 2020-08-15
MILBURN 5 0 3 2020-08-15
BOLEY 5 1 3 2020-08-15
POND CREEK 5 0 5 2020-08-15
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-08-15
MEDFORD 5 0 5 2020-08-15
PITTSBURG 4 0 2 2020-08-15
CORN 4 0 3 2020-08-15
DILL CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-15
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-08-15
DOVER 4 0 3 2020-08-15
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-08-15
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 3 2020-08-15
DUSTIN 4 0 1 2020-08-15
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-08-15
TRYON 4 0 3 2020-08-15
HARDESTY 4 0 4 2020-08-15
STRINGTOWN 4 1 3 2020-08-15
RATLIFF CITY 4 0 4 2020-08-15
ORLANDO 4 0 4 2020-08-15
BUTLER 4 0 3 2020-08-15
SCHULTER 4 0 3 2020-08-15
MARBLE CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-15
HANNA 4 0 2 2020-08-15
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-08-15
RATTAN 4 0 4 2020-08-15
BUFFALO 4 0 4 2020-08-15
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-08-15
WYNONA 4 0 3 2020-08-15
NEW CORDELL 4 0 4 2020-08-15
SHATTUCK 4 0 4 2020-08-15
LENAPAH 4 0 3 2020-08-15
BERNICE 3 0 3 2020-08-15
LAMONT 3 0 2 2020-08-15
OILTON 3 1 1 2020-08-15
VICI 3 0 3 2020-08-15
WAKITA 3 0 1 2020-08-15
BOWLEGS 3 0 2 2020-08-15
OKEENE 3 0 3 2020-08-15
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-08-15
KINTA 3 0 3 2020-08-15
DRUMMOND 3 0 2 2020-08-15
HELENA 3 0 2 2020-08-15
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-08-15
STUART 3 0 3 2020-08-15
MULHALL 3 0 3 2020-08-15
CANUTE 3 0 1 2020-08-15
VELMA 3 0 2 2020-08-15
BLUEJACKET 3 0 1 2020-08-15
LANGSTON 3 0 3 2020-08-15
MILLERTON 3 0 3 2020-08-15
FOSS 3 0 1 2020-08-15
CALVIN 3 0 3 2020-08-15
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-08-15
GRANITE 3 0 3 2020-08-15
WHITEFIELD 2 0 0 2020-08-15
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-08-15
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-08-15
SAWYER 2 0 2 2020-08-15
ERICK 2 0 0 2020-08-15
CANTON 2 0 2 2020-08-15
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-08-15
RAVIA 2 0 2 2020-08-15
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-08-15
AMES 2 0 0 2020-08-15
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-08-15
MENO 2 0 2 2020-08-15
HALLETT 2 0 1 2020-08-15
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-08-15
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-08-15
LEEDEY 2 0 2 2020-08-15
HITCHCOCK 2 0 2 2020-08-15
INDIANOLA 2 0 2 2020-08-15
SHIDLER 2 0 1 2020-08-15
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-08-15
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-08-15
TUPELO 2 0 1 2020-08-15
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-08-15
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-08-15
MARSHALL 2 0 2 2020-08-15
MARLAND 2 0 2 2020-08-15
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-08-15
BRADLEY 2 0 2 2020-08-15
GOLDSBY 2 0 2 2020-08-15
JET 1 0 1 2020-08-15
FAIRMONT 1 0 0 2020-08-15
HAMMON 1 0 1 2020-08-15
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-08-15
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-08-15
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-08-15
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-08-15
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1 2020-08-15
MILL CREEK 1 0 1 2020-08-15
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-08-15
CUSTER CITY 1 0 0 2020-08-15
COYLE 1 0 1 2020-08-15
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-08-15
GAGE 1 0 0 2020-08-15
KEYES 1 0 0 2020-08-15
GOLTRY 1 0 0 2020-08-15
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-08-15
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1 2020-08-15
KREMLIN 1 0 0 2020-08-15
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1 2020-08-15
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-08-15
FOYIL 1 0 1 2020-08-15
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-08-15
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-08-15
NASH 1 0 0 2020-08-15
STERLING 1 0 0 2020-08-15
COVINGTON 1 0 1 2020-08-15
REDBIRD 1 0 0 2020-08-15
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-15
SPARKS 1 0 1 2020-08-15
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-08-15
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-08-15

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH shows Garfield with 571 cases, 387 recovered, 176 active and eight deaths, all in Enid, including one each reported Aug. 15, Aug. 14, Aug. 13Aug. 6July 28July 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 155 cases, 124 recovered and 31 active; Noble with 91 cases, 78 recovered, nine active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 49 cases, 38 recovered and 11 active; Blaine with 45 cases, 38 recovered and seven active; Major with 39 cases, 31 recovered, seven active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 21 cases, 20 recovered and one active; Grant with 17 cases, 13 recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with five cases, three recovered and two active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 531 in Enid (161 active); 67 in Kingfisher (12 active); 46 in Hennessey (12 active); 35 in Woodward (three active); 30 in Okarche (four active); 22 in Fairview (five active); 20 in Watonga (six active); 18 in Alva (one active); 14 in Cashion (one active); 11 in Garber (six active); 10 in Waukomis (three active); nine in Mooreland (seven active); six each in Billings (two active), Lahoma (one active), Longdale (two active), Ringwood and Seiling (two active); five each in Medford and Pond Creek; four each in Dover (one active) and Freedom; three each in Drummond (one active), Helena (one active), Lamont (one active) Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita (two active); two each in Ames, (two active), Canton, Hillsdale, Hitchcock, Marshall and Meno; and one each in Cleo Springs, Covington, Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry (one active), Jet, Kremlin (one active) and Nash (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 286 cases, with 193 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 242 cases, with 168 recovered and four deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

