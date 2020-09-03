OSDH: Cumulative hospitalizations top 5,000 mark; 909 more cases, 14 deaths announced Thursday

ENID, Okla. — Fourteen more Oklahomans have died due to COVID-19, and the number of overall cases grew Thursday by another 909 while cumulative hospitalizations topped the 5,000 mark, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Cases in Garfield County rose by 34 for the second straight day to a cumulative 1,061, with 329 of those active — four more than reported by the OSDH on Wednesday. Enid cases were at 997, a single-day increase of 31, with 311 of those active.
Statewide, the number of cases rose to 61,027, a 1.2% increase. Of those cases, 8,745 were active Thursday, and 51,447, or 84.3%, had recovered, including 801 since Wednesday's OSDH report. There have been 835 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor, according to the OSDH.
Deaths announced Thursday included 13 in the 65 and older age group: a woman and a man each from LeFlore and Oklahoma counties, two men from Pittsburg County, men from Carter, Love and Tulsa counties and women from Lincoln, Mayes, Okmulgee and Rogers counties. A Johnston County man in the 50-64 age group also died. Two of the deaths were in the past 24 hours, according to OSDH on Thursday morning.
There have been 5,013 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 52, OSDH reported Thursday morning. Of those, 518 currently are in hospitals who have or are suspected of having the virus and 203 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH's Executive Report Thursday evening.
In Enid there was no change in the patient census for those who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to hospital officials. St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported it had 13 patients and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had nine patients with the virus, the same numbers as Wednesday. The OSDH reports 30 current hospitalizations, a single-day decrease of six, for COVID-19 cases and persons suspected of having the virus in the Northwest region of Oklahoma as of Thursday's Executive Report.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday were five in Blaine, two in Noble and one each in Major, Woods and Woodward. Kingfisher County saw a reduction of one case. Case increases in cities and towns included four in Watonga, two in Kingfisher and one each in Alva, Canton, Fairmont, Hennessey, Okarche and Woodward.
State numbers
There have been 914,602 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 842,019, or 92% of those negative as of Thursday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.5% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 401 reported Thursday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 157 in the 36-49 age group, 134 in the 50-64 age group, 105 in the 65, 94 in the 5-17 group and older age group and 16 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Thursday were 1,336 in the 0-4 age group, 5,541 in the 5-17 age group, 21,760 in the 18-35 age group, 13,200 in the 36-49 age group, 10,773 in the 50-64 age group and 8,411 in the 65 and older age group. There were six listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.
Of those testing positive, 32,212, have been women and 28,755 have been men. There were 60 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.
Of the overall 835 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 665 have been 65 and older and 134 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 26 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 456, than women, 379, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 158 in Oklahoma County; 136 in Tulsa County; 65 in Cleveland County; 42 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 30 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 22 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 18 in Pittsburg County; 17 in Muskogee County; 13 in Canadian County; 12 each in Kay, Garfield and Osage counties; 11 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, LeFlore, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Carter, Cherokee, Grady and Texas counties; five each in Okmulgee, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McClain, McIntosh, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Kiowa, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 9.3.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|13791
|158
|12081
|2020-09-03
|TULSA
|13742
|136
|12102
|2020-09-03
|CLEVELAND
|4105
|65
|3403
|2020-09-03
|CANADIAN
|1568
|13
|1368
|2020-09-03
|MUSKOGEE
|1408
|17
|598
|2020-09-03
|ROGERS
|1348
|42
|1138
|2020-09-03
|PAYNE
|1319
|5
|908
|2020-09-03
|COMANCHE
|1283
|11
|1167
|2020-09-03
|TEXAS
|1189
|7
|1097
|2020-09-03
|WAGONER
|1188
|23
|1033
|2020-09-03
|GARFIELD
|1061
|12
|720
|2020-09-03
|MCCURTAIN
|1056
|30
|874
|2020-09-03
|POTTAWATOMIE
|887
|9
|727
|2020-09-03
|CREEK
|846
|22
|719
|2020-09-03
|WASHINGTON
|816
|40
|701
|2020-09-03
|CHEROKEE
|722
|7
|537
|2020-09-03
|LE FLORE
|721
|9
|546
|2020-09-03
|OSAGE
|657
|12
|586
|2020-09-03
|OKMULGEE
|640
|5
|543
|2020-09-03
|BRYAN
|624
|3
|542
|2020-09-03
|JACKSON
|602
|9
|559
|2020-09-03
|PITTSBURG
|602
|18
|509
|2020-09-03
|MCCLAIN
|599
|4
|515
|2020-09-03
|SEQUOYAH
|591
|8
|483
|2020-09-03
|CADDO
|580
|20
|480
|2020-09-03
|DELAWARE
|556
|22
|481
|2020-09-03
|OTTAWA
|555
|4
|459
|2020-09-03
|GRADY
|547
|7
|481
|2020-09-03
|ADAIR
|483
|10
|355
|2020-09-03
|MAYES
|426
|10
|360
|2020-09-03
|CARTER
|418
|7
|375
|2020-09-03
|KAY
|340
|12
|268
|2020-09-03
|SEMINOLE
|338
|5
|265
|2020-09-03
|CUSTER
|336
|0
|275
|2020-09-03
|LINCOLN
|314
|9
|262
|2020-09-03
|LOGAN
|310
|1
|261
|2020-09-03
|GARVIN
|266
|4
|244
|2020-09-03
|KINGFISHER
|263
|2
|231
|2020-09-03
|STEPHENS
|256
|4
|222
|2020-09-03
|CHOCTAW
|253
|2
|217
|2020-09-03
|PONTOTOC
|249
|3
|214
|2020-09-03
|MCINTOSH
|241
|4
|214
|2020-09-03
|HUGHES
|223
|4
|181
|2020-09-03
|PAWNEE
|223
|3
|194
|2020-09-03
|HASKELL
|174
|4
|138
|2020-09-03
|ATOKA
|153
|1
|97
|2020-09-03
|CRAIG
|144
|1
|103
|2020-09-03
|MARSHALL
|133
|1
|122
|2020-09-03
|PUSHMATAHA
|131
|1
|117
|2020-09-03
|BECKHAM
|129
|1
|112
|2020-09-03
|LOVE
|114
|1
|83
|2020-09-03
|LATIMER
|114
|2
|103
|2020-09-03
|NOBLE
|113
|2
|91
|2020-09-03
|OKFUSKEE
|110
|3
|83
|2020-09-03
|NOWATA
|104
|1
|74
|2020-09-03
|WOODWARD
|100
|0
|70
|2020-09-03
|JOHNSTON
|99
|2
|67
|2020-09-03
|MURRAY
|90
|1
|84
|2020-09-03
|GREER
|88
|8
|76
|2020-09-03
|BLAINE
|79
|1
|57
|2020-09-03
|TILLMAN
|70
|1
|62
|2020-09-03
|COAL
|60
|0
|46
|2020-09-03
|MAJOR
|54
|1
|42
|2020-09-03
|KIOWA
|46
|1
|39
|2020-09-03
|BEAVER
|44
|0
|41
|2020-09-03
|WASHITA
|43
|0
|35
|2020-09-03
|40
|0
|0
|2020-09-03
|HARMON
|40
|0
|34
|2020-09-03
|JEFFERSON
|36
|0
|32
|2020-09-03
|COTTON
|34
|2
|23
|2020-09-03
|GRANT
|27
|0
|22
|2020-09-03
|WOODS
|26
|0
|24
|2020-09-03
|DEWEY
|24
|1
|18
|2020-09-03
|HARPER
|18
|0
|17
|2020-09-03
|CIMARRON
|14
|0
|14
|2020-09-03
|ROGER MILLS
|14
|1
|10
|2020-09-03
|ALFALFA
|14
|0
|10
|2020-09-03
|ELLIS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-03
Oklahoma per city 9.3.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|City
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|ReportDate
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|11382
|138
|9978
|2020-09-03
|TULSA
|9363
|95
|8273
|2020-09-03
|BROKEN ARROW
|2506
|28
|2174
|2020-09-03
|NORMAN
|2033
|34
|1661
|2020-09-03
|EDMOND
|1898
|21
|1653
|2020-09-03
|OTHER***
|1428
|10
|1194
|2020-09-03
|STILLWATER
|1063
|3
|715
|2020-09-03
|ENID
|997
|12
|674
|2020-09-03
|GUYMON
|949
|7
|892
|2020-09-03
|CLAREMORE
|826
|39
|672
|2020-09-03
|YUKON
|801
|7
|727
|2020-09-03
|MOORE
|783
|13
|693
|2020-09-03
|LAWTON
|759
|10
|688
|2020-09-03
|TAFT
|678
|0
|32
|2020-09-03
|BARTLESVILLE
|671
|37
|570
|2020-09-03
|JENKS
|671
|2
|626
|2020-09-03
|OWASSO
|631
|2
|538
|2020-09-03
|ALTUS
|544
|9
|507
|2020-09-03
|TAHLEQUAH
|533
|3
|389
|2020-09-03
|BIXBY
|510
|4
|445
|2020-09-03
|MUSKOGEE
|493
|12
|377
|2020-09-03
|SHAWNEE
|463
|8
|366
|2020-09-03
|MCALESTER
|435
|16
|360
|2020-09-03
|BROKEN BOW
|432
|22
|370
|2020-09-03
|DURANT
|383
|1
|337
|2020-09-03
|SAPULPA
|373
|8
|324
|2020-09-03
|IDABEL
|357
|5
|289
|2020-09-03
|ARDMORE
|347
|5
|313
|2020-09-03
|LEXINGTON
|342
|2
|234
|2020-09-03
|SAND SPRINGS
|335
|4
|280
|2020-09-03
|STILWELL
|322
|8
|228
|2020-09-03
|GLENPOOL
|319
|4
|276
|2020-09-03
|BETHANY
|316
|2
|274
|2020-09-03
|MIAMI
|307
|3
|252
|2020-09-03
|EL RENO
|292
|3
|217
|2020-09-03
|MCLOUD
|275
|1
|252
|2020-09-03
|COWETA
|274
|13
|245
|2020-09-03
|PONCA CITY
|265
|9
|207
|2020-09-03
|ANADARKO
|259
|5
|205
|2020-09-03
|MUSTANG
|258
|2
|227
|2020-09-03
|CHICKASHA
|258
|4
|236
|2020-09-03
|OKMULGEE
|253
|3
|208
|2020-09-03
|SKIATOOK
|249
|8
|219
|2020-09-03
|COLLINSVILLE
|244
|1
|222
|2020-09-03
|GROVE
|232
|17
|191
|2020-09-03
|PURCELL
|224
|3
|197
|2020-09-03
|CHOCTAW
|221
|2
|193
|2020-09-03
|SALLISAW
|219
|2
|185
|2020-09-03
|HENRYETTA
|198
|2
|173
|2020-09-03
|ADA
|197
|1
|168
|2020-09-03
|HUGO
|189
|2
|161
|2020-09-03
|BLANCHARD
|188
|1
|154
|2020-09-03
|CLINTON
|188
|0
|156
|2020-09-03
|WAGONER
|184
|5
|151
|2020-09-03
|HOMINY
|173
|2
|163
|2020-09-03
|DUNCAN
|169
|2
|146
|2020-09-03
|HEAVENER
|168
|2
|120
|2020-09-03
|POTEAU
|165
|1
|126
|2020-09-03
|CUSHING
|160
|2
|115
|2020-09-03
|HOLDENVILLE
|153
|3
|129
|2020-09-03
|GUTHRIE
|152
|0
|129
|2020-09-03
|MULDROW
|151
|3
|126
|2020-09-03
|TUTTLE
|147
|2
|119
|2020-09-03
|NOBLE
|146
|2
|125
|2020-09-03
|WEWOKA
|143
|1
|112
|2020-09-03
|NEWCASTLE
|142
|1
|122
|2020-09-03
|WARR ACRES
|141
|0
|129
|2020-09-03
|SEMINOLE
|140
|3
|114
|2020-09-03
|BRISTOW
|138
|5
|123
|2020-09-03
|PRYOR CREEK
|135
|4
|116
|2020-09-03
|HENNESSEY
|127
|2
|106
|2020-09-03
|MIDWEST CITY
|127
|4
|106
|2020-09-03
|HINTON
|125
|0
|118
|2020-09-03
|EUFAULA
|122
|2
|106
|2020-09-03
|CLEVELAND
|120
|3
|102
|2020-09-03
|ATOKA
|119
|0
|71
|2020-09-03
|PAULS VALLEY
|118
|1
|112
|2020-09-03
|JAY
|115
|1
|108
|2020-09-03
|STIGLER
|112
|3
|93
|2020-09-03
|CHECOTAH
|111
|2
|100
|2020-09-03
|WEATHERFORD
|105
|0
|92
|2020-09-03
|SPIRO
|103
|1
|67
|2020-09-03
|CATOOSA
|102
|0
|93
|2020-09-03
|HOOKER
|101
|0
|96
|2020-09-03
|VIAN
|100
|2
|89
|2020-09-03
|PIEDMONT
|100
|1
|92
|2020-09-03
|SPENCER
|99
|1
|82
|2020-09-03
|CHANDLER
|98
|8
|83
|2020-09-03
|VINITA
|97
|1
|68
|2020-09-03
|AFTON
|94
|0
|84
|2020-09-03
|MADILL
|91
|1
|85
|2020-09-03
|LOCUST GROVE
|90
|0
|77
|2020-09-03
|KINGFISHER
|87
|0
|78
|2020-09-03
|TECUMSEH
|87
|0
|57
|2020-09-03
|DEL CITY
|86
|0
|70
|2020-09-03
|SPERRY
|85
|2
|71
|2020-09-03
|ELK CITY
|85
|1
|69
|2020-09-03
|MOUNDS
|83
|2
|69
|2020-09-03
|MANGUM
|82
|8
|70
|2020-09-03
|WESTVILLE
|82
|2
|67
|2020-09-03
|FORT GIBSON
|78
|4
|65
|2020-09-03
|HARRAH
|78
|0
|63
|2020-09-03
|INOLA
|78
|3
|66
|2020-09-03
|CALERA
|78
|0
|66
|2020-09-03
|HASKELL
|76
|1
|69
|2020-09-03
|SALINA
|74
|1
|60
|2020-09-03
|ROLAND
|73
|0
|44
|2020-09-03
|CHELSEA
|73
|0
|65
|2020-09-03
|DEWEY
|73
|1
|67
|2020-09-03
|WRIGHT CITY
|72
|0
|59
|2020-09-03
|MANNFORD
|71
|1
|55
|2020-09-03
|MARIETTA
|71
|0
|56
|2020-09-03
|NICHOLS HILLS
|70
|0
|62
|2020-09-03
|WOODWARD
|70
|0
|47
|2020-09-03
|TALIHINA
|70
|2
|63
|2020-09-03
|CHOUTEAU
|66
|5
|53
|2020-09-03
|NOWATA
|66
|1
|44
|2020-09-03
|LINDSAY
|66
|2
|61
|2020-09-03
|PAWNEE
|63
|0
|59
|2020-09-03
|JONES
|62
|2
|48
|2020-09-03
|PRAGUE
|62
|0
|57
|2020-09-03
|WYANDOTTE
|62
|1
|50
|2020-09-03
|POCOLA
|61
|2
|43
|2020-09-03
|COMMERCE
|61
|0
|54
|2020-09-03
|TEXHOMA
|60
|0
|58
|2020-09-03
|MORRIS
|60
|0
|51
|2020-09-03
|PERKINS
|59
|1
|44
|2020-09-03
|ANTLERS
|59
|1
|53
|2020-09-03
|VALLIANT
|58
|0
|45
|2020-09-03
|HULBERT
|57
|2
|42
|2020-09-03
|OKEMAH
|57
|1
|39
|2020-09-03
|FREDERICK
|57
|1
|50
|2020-09-03
|KELLYVILLE
|56
|2
|49
|2020-09-03
|WASHINGTON
|55
|0
|44
|2020-09-03
|WILBURTON
|55
|1
|51
|2020-09-03
|HARTSHORNE
|55
|0
|48
|2020-09-03
|COLCORD
|55
|1
|50
|2020-09-03
|SULPHUR
|55
|1
|52
|2020-09-03
|HAWORTH
|54
|2
|42
|2020-09-03
|OOLOGAH
|51
|0
|48
|2020-09-03
|BEGGS
|50
|0
|45
|2020-09-03
|TISHOMINGO
|49
|2
|29
|2020-09-03
|STROUD
|49
|0
|43
|2020-09-03
|WISTER
|46
|0
|35
|2020-09-03
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|2020-09-03
|PERRY
|46
|0
|35
|2020-09-03
|COALGATE
|43
|0
|34
|2020-09-03
|SAYRE
|42
|0
|41
|2020-09-03
|WETUMKA
|42
|0
|33
|2020-09-03
|KINGSTON
|41
|0
|36
|2020-09-03
|PAWHUSKA
|41
|0
|39
|2020-09-03
|COMANCHE
|40
|1
|33
|2020-09-03
|WATONGA
|40
|0
|24
|2020-09-03
|MARLOW
|40
|0
|36
|2020-09-03
|FAIRLAND
|40
|0
|34
|2020-09-03
|KANSAS
|38
|2
|27
|2020-09-03
|HOLLIS
|38
|0
|32
|2020-09-03
|GOODWELL
|37
|0
|16
|2020-09-03
|KIEFER
|37
|0
|33
|2020-09-03
|CACHE
|36
|0
|32
|2020-09-03
|APACHE
|36
|1
|24
|2020-09-03
|BLACKWELL
|35
|1
|30
|2020-09-03
|HOWE
|35
|0
|30
|2020-09-03
|CRESCENT
|35
|0
|33
|2020-09-03
|COLBERT
|35
|0
|30
|2020-09-03
|MEAD
|35
|1
|32
|2020-09-03
|ELGIN
|35
|0
|34
|2020-09-03
|BOKOSHE
|34
|0
|29
|2020-09-03
|CADDO
|33
|0
|29
|2020-09-03
|OKARCHE
|33
|0
|31
|2020-09-03
|WAYNE
|33
|0
|33
|2020-09-03
|DAVIS
|33
|0
|32
|2020-09-03
|PORTER
|33
|0
|28
|2020-09-03
|DRUMRIGHT
|33
|0
|20
|2020-09-03
|LUTHER
|33
|0
|30
|2020-09-03
|MEEKER
|32
|0
|28
|2020-09-03
|QUINTON
|32
|0
|28
|2020-09-03
|WATTS
|31
|0
|26
|2020-09-03
|RED ROCK
|31
|1
|26
|2020-09-03
|KONAWA
|31
|1
|20
|2020-09-03
|GORE
|30
|1
|25
|2020-09-03
|PORUM
|29
|1
|24
|2020-09-03
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-03
|WILSON
|27
|0
|24
|2020-09-03
|MAYSVILLE
|27
|0
|23
|2020-09-03
|KEOTA
|27
|0
|22
|2020-09-03
|FAIRFAX
|27
|0
|27
|2020-09-03
|FAIRVIEW
|26
|0
|22
|2020-09-03
|QUAPAW
|26
|0
|19
|2020-09-03
|ARCADIA
|25
|0
|24
|2020-09-03
|FORT COBB
|24
|0
|19
|2020-09-03
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|22
|2020-09-03
|WARNER
|24
|0
|14
|2020-09-03
|PADEN
|24
|0
|21
|2020-09-03
|CARNEGIE
|24
|1
|20
|2020-09-03
|BARNSDALL
|24
|2
|21
|2020-09-03
|MOORELAND
|24
|0
|17
|2020-09-03
|DEWAR
|24
|0
|18
|2020-09-03
|WYNNEWOOD
|24
|1
|18
|2020-09-03
|TALALA
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-03
|RAMONA
|23
|1
|17
|2020-09-03
|BOSWELL
|23
|0
|20
|2020-09-03
|WALTERS
|23
|0
|14
|2020-09-03
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-03
|BIG CABIN
|22
|1
|20
|2020-09-03
|BLAIR
|22
|0
|20
|2020-09-03
|LONE GROVE
|22
|1
|19
|2020-09-03
|ELMORE CITY
|21
|0
|21
|2020-09-03
|DEPEW
|21
|1
|17
|2020-09-03
|GERONIMO
|21
|0
|19
|2020-09-03
|ADAIR
|21
|0
|17
|2020-09-03
|CAMERON
|21
|0
|19
|2020-09-03
|EARLSBORO
|20
|0
|16
|2020-09-03
|BOKCHITO
|20
|1
|14
|2020-09-03
|ALVA
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-03
|WEBBERS FALLS
|20
|0
|12
|2020-09-03
|GRACEMONT
|19
|1
|18
|2020-09-03
|HOBART
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-03
|GLENCOE
|19
|0
|18
|2020-09-03
|WELCH
|18
|0
|13
|2020-09-03
|GARVIN
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-03
|TYRONE
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-03
|WELLSTON
|18
|0
|13
|2020-09-03
|GARBER
|18
|0
|14
|2020-09-03
|FORT TOWSON
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-03
|MINCO
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-03
|OKTAHA
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-03
|MAUD
|17
|0
|15
|2020-09-03
|OLUSTEE
|17
|0
|15
|2020-09-03
|ARKOMA
|17
|0
|16
|2020-09-03
|YALE
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-03
|THOMAS
|16
|0
|10
|2020-09-03
|WELEETKA
|16
|1
|12
|2020-09-03
|MCCURTAIN
|16
|1
|9
|2020-09-03
|RUSH SPRINGS
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-03
|TONKAWA
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-03
|INDIAHOMA
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-03
|JENNINGS
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-03
|TERLTON
|15
|0
|10
|2020-09-03
|STONEWALL
|15
|1
|13
|2020-09-03
|HAILEYVILLE
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-03
|NEWKIRK
|15
|1
|10
|2020-09-03
|GANS
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-03
|CASHION
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-03
|DELAWARE
|15
|0
|11
|2020-09-03
|FLETCHER
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-03
|CEMENT
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-03
|CYRIL
|14
|1
|13
|2020-09-03
|RINGWOOD
|14
|0
|8
|2020-09-03
|MORRISON
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-03
|STRATFORD
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-03
|BEAVER
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-03
|ASHER
|14
|0
|14
|2020-09-03
|KIOWA
|14
|1
|13
|2020-09-03
|ALEX
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-03
|GEARY
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-03
|WAURIKA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-03
|RINGLING
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-03
|RED OAK
|13
|0
|12
|2020-09-03
|MILBURN
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-03
|PAOLI
|13
|0
|9
|2020-09-03
|ALLEN
|13
|1
|12
|2020-09-03
|BOISE CITY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-03
|KREBS
|12
|1
|9
|2020-09-03
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-03
|SEILING
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-03
|WAUKOMIS
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-03
|TEMPLE
|12
|2
|9
|2020-09-03
|ARAPAHO
|12
|0
|8
|2020-09-03
|NEW CORDELL
|12
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|ACHILLE
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|KINTA
|11
|0
|6
|2020-09-03
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-03
|ROFF
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-03
|CANEY
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|PANAMA
|11
|1
|9
|2020-09-03
|KAW CITY
|11
|1
|10
|2020-09-03
|SASAKWA
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-03
|SHADY POINT
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-03
|BENNINGTON
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-03
|CHEYENNE
|10
|1
|7
|2020-09-03
|THACKERVILLE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-03
|HYDRO
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|MEDFORD
|10
|0
|6
|2020-09-03
|LOOKEBA
|10
|2
|7
|2020-09-03
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-03
|CARNEY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-03
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-03
|HELENA
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|BLUEJACKET
|10
|0
|3
|2020-09-03
|CANTON
|10
|1
|7
|2020-09-03
|AMBER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-03
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|MANNSVILLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-03
|SAVANNA
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-03
|WANETTE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-03
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-03
|CANADIAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-03
|SNYDER
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|KETCHUM
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-03
|BUFFALO
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-03
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-03
|SCHULTER
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-03
|SPAVINAW
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-03
|LAVERNE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-03
|OILTON
|8
|1
|3
|2020-09-03
|RIPLEY
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-03
|LAHOMA
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|BRAGGS
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-03
|LANGLEY
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|LEHIGH
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|CALUMET
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-03
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|CROWDER
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|AGRA
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-03
|BOYNTON
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-03
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-03
|NINNEKAH
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|VERDEN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|PRUE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|HARDESTY
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-03
|SOPER
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|RATTAN
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|KENEFIC
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|SPRINGER
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-03
|UNION CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-03
|POCASSET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-03
|BILLINGS
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-03
|DUSTIN
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|RAVIA
|6
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|COUNCIL HILL
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-03
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-03
|SPARKS
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-03
|LANGSTON
|6
|0
|3
|2020-09-03
|TRYON
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|VELMA
|6
|1
|4
|2020-09-03
|STRINGTOWN
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-03
|BUTLER
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|POND CREEK
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-03
|DOVER
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-03
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-03
|LAMONT
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-03
|AVANT
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-03
|WANN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-03
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|CORN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-03
|DILL CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|MARBLE CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|FREEDOM
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-03
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-03
|COYLE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|ORLANDO
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-03
|LENAPAH
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-03
|CALVIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-03
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-03
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|WHITEFIELD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-03
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-03
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|OKEENE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-03
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-03
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|GRANITE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|PITTSBURG
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|SAWYER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-03
|BERNICE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|HANNA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-03
|DAVENPORT
|4
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|FOSS
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|MULHALL
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-03
|VICI
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-03
|BRADLEY
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-03
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-03
|MARLAND
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|SHIDLER
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|KREMLIN
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|MARSHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-03
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|AMES
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|JET
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|DRUMMOND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-03
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-03
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-03
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-03
|STUART
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-03
|INDIANOLA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-03
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|GOLDSBY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|LONE WOLF
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|CHATTANOOGA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|FAIRMONT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|LEEDEY
|2
|1
|1
|2020-09-03
|GRANDFIELD
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|HAMMON
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|ERICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-03
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-03
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-03
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|CHEROKEE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|ALDERSON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|DEER CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|NASH
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-03
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,071 cases, 720 recovered, 329 active and 12 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Aug. 29, Aug. 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 263 cases, 231 recovered, 30 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 113 cases, 91 recovered, 20 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 100 cases, 70 recovered and 30 active; Blaine with 79 cases, 57 recovered, 21 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 54 cases, 42 recovered, 11 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Grant with 27 cases, 22 recovered and five active; Woods with 26 cases, 24 recovered and two active; and Alfalfa with 14 cases, 10 recovered and four active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 997 in Enid (311 active); 127 in Hennessey (19 active); 87 in Kingfisher (nine active); 70 in Woodward (23 active); 40 in Watonga (16 active); 33 in Okarche (two active); 26 in Fairview (four active); 24 in Mooreland (seven active); 20 in Alva (two active); 18 in Garber (four active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 14 in Ringwood (six active); 12 each in Seiling (one active) and Waukomis (three active); 10 each in Canton (two active), Helena (three active) and Medford (four active); eight in Lahoma (one active); seven in Billings; six each in Dover, Lamont, Longdale and Pond Creek (one active); five each in Covington, Freedom and Orlando (one active); four each in Hitchcock (one active), Mulhall (one active) and Okeene (one active); three each in Ames (one active), Drummond, Jet (one active), Kremlin (two active), Marshall and Wakita; two each in Fairmont (one active), Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Deer Creek, Fort Supply, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 536 cases, with 368 recovered and five deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 455 cases, with 303 recovered and seven deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Long-term care cases
OSDH reports 74.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 350, or 42% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,174 cases among long-term care residents and 1,217 cases among staff, according to Thursday's Executive Report.
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 21 at Golden Oaks, with 16 recovered and three deaths; 15 at Kenwood Manor, with 14 recovered and one death; 11 at The Living Center, with eight recovered; six recovered cases at The Arbors; two recovered cases each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier; and one recovered case each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Thursday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; one recovered case at First Shamrock Care and 61 at Hennessey Nursing Center, with 58 recovered and two deaths, in Kingfisher County; one recovered case at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 13 at Mooreland Heritage Manor, with 12 recovered, and six cases with five recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.