OSDH: Cumulative hospitalizations top 5,000 mark; 909 more cases, 14 deaths announced Thursday

Daily COVID-19 count 9.3.20
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health | The Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Fourteen more Oklahomans have died due to COVID-19, and the number of overall cases grew Thursday by another 909 while cumulative hospitalizations topped the 5,000 mark, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Cases in Garfield County rose by 34 for the second straight day to a cumulative 1,061, with 329 of those active — four more than reported by the OSDH on Wednesday. Enid cases were at 997, a single-day increase of 31, with 311 of those active.

Statewide, the number of cases rose to 61,027, a 1.2% increase. Of those cases, 8,745 were active Thursday, and 51,447, or 84.3%, had recovered, including 801 since Wednesday's OSDH report. There have been 835 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor, according to the OSDH.

Deaths announced Thursday included 13 in the 65 and older age group: a woman and a man each from LeFlore and Oklahoma counties, two men from Pittsburg County, men from Carter, Love and Tulsa counties and women from Lincoln, Mayes, Okmulgee and Rogers counties. A Johnston County man in the 50-64 age group also died. Two of the deaths were in the past 24 hours, according to OSDH on Thursday morning.

There have been 5,013 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 52, OSDH reported Thursday morning. Of those, 518 currently are in hospitals who have or are suspected of having the virus and 203 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH's Executive Report Thursday evening.

In Enid there was no change in the patient census for those who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to hospital officials. St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported it had 13 patients and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had nine patients with the virus, the same numbers as Wednesday. The OSDH reports 30 current hospitalizations, a single-day decrease of six, for COVID-19 cases and persons suspected of having the virus in the Northwest region of Oklahoma as of Thursday's Executive Report.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday were five in Blaine, two in Noble and one each in Major, Woods and Woodward. Kingfisher County saw a reduction of one case. Case increases in cities and towns included four in Watonga, two in Kingfisher and one each in Alva, Canton, Fairmont, Hennessey, Okarche and Woodward.

State numbers

There have been 914,602 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 842,019, or 92% of those negative as of Thursday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.5% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 401 reported Thursday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 157 in the 36-49 age group, 134 in the 50-64 age group, 105 in the 65, 94 in the 5-17 group and older age group and 16 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Thursday were 1,336 in the 0-4 age group, 5,541 in the 5-17 age group, 21,760 in the 18-35 age group, 13,200 in the 36-49 age group, 10,773 in the 50-64 age group and 8,411 in the 65 and older age group. There were six listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.

Of those testing positive, 32,212, have been women and 28,755 have been men. There were 60 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.

Of the overall 835 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 665 have been 65 and older and 134 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 26 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 456, than women, 379, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 158 in Oklahoma County; 136 in Tulsa County; 65 in Cleveland County; 42 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 30 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 22 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 18 in Pittsburg County; 17 in Muskogee County; 13 in Canadian County; 12 each in Kay, Garfield and Osage counties; 11 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, LeFlore, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Carter, Cherokee, Grady and Texas counties; five each in Okmulgee, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McClain, McIntosh, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Kiowa, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 9.3.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 13791 158 12081 2020-09-03
TULSA 13742 136 12102 2020-09-03
CLEVELAND 4105 65 3403 2020-09-03
CANADIAN 1568 13 1368 2020-09-03
MUSKOGEE 1408 17 598 2020-09-03
ROGERS 1348 42 1138 2020-09-03
PAYNE 1319 5 908 2020-09-03
COMANCHE 1283 11 1167 2020-09-03
TEXAS 1189 7 1097 2020-09-03
WAGONER 1188 23 1033 2020-09-03
GARFIELD 1061 12 720 2020-09-03
MCCURTAIN 1056 30 874 2020-09-03
POTTAWATOMIE 887 9 727 2020-09-03
CREEK 846 22 719 2020-09-03
WASHINGTON 816 40 701 2020-09-03
CHEROKEE 722 7 537 2020-09-03
LE FLORE 721 9 546 2020-09-03
OSAGE 657 12 586 2020-09-03
OKMULGEE 640 5 543 2020-09-03
BRYAN 624 3 542 2020-09-03
JACKSON 602 9 559 2020-09-03
PITTSBURG 602 18 509 2020-09-03
MCCLAIN 599 4 515 2020-09-03
SEQUOYAH 591 8 483 2020-09-03
CADDO 580 20 480 2020-09-03
DELAWARE 556 22 481 2020-09-03
OTTAWA 555 4 459 2020-09-03
GRADY 547 7 481 2020-09-03
ADAIR 483 10 355 2020-09-03
MAYES 426 10 360 2020-09-03
CARTER 418 7 375 2020-09-03
KAY 340 12 268 2020-09-03
SEMINOLE 338 5 265 2020-09-03
CUSTER 336 0 275 2020-09-03
LINCOLN 314 9 262 2020-09-03
LOGAN 310 1 261 2020-09-03
GARVIN 266 4 244 2020-09-03
KINGFISHER 263 2 231 2020-09-03
STEPHENS 256 4 222 2020-09-03
CHOCTAW 253 2 217 2020-09-03
PONTOTOC 249 3 214 2020-09-03
MCINTOSH 241 4 214 2020-09-03
HUGHES 223 4 181 2020-09-03
PAWNEE 223 3 194 2020-09-03
HASKELL 174 4 138 2020-09-03
ATOKA 153 1 97 2020-09-03
CRAIG 144 1 103 2020-09-03
MARSHALL 133 1 122 2020-09-03
PUSHMATAHA 131 1 117 2020-09-03
BECKHAM 129 1 112 2020-09-03
LOVE 114 1 83 2020-09-03
LATIMER 114 2 103 2020-09-03
NOBLE 113 2 91 2020-09-03
OKFUSKEE 110 3 83 2020-09-03
NOWATA 104 1 74 2020-09-03
WOODWARD 100 0 70 2020-09-03
JOHNSTON 99 2 67 2020-09-03
MURRAY 90 1 84 2020-09-03
GREER 88 8 76 2020-09-03
BLAINE 79 1 57 2020-09-03
TILLMAN 70 1 62 2020-09-03
COAL 60 0 46 2020-09-03
MAJOR 54 1 42 2020-09-03
KIOWA 46 1 39 2020-09-03
BEAVER 44 0 41 2020-09-03
WASHITA 43 0 35 2020-09-03
40 0 0 2020-09-03
HARMON 40 0 34 2020-09-03
JEFFERSON 36 0 32 2020-09-03
COTTON 34 2 23 2020-09-03
GRANT 27 0 22 2020-09-03
WOODS 26 0 24 2020-09-03
DEWEY 24 1 18 2020-09-03
HARPER 18 0 17 2020-09-03
CIMARRON 14 0 14 2020-09-03
ROGER MILLS 14 1 10 2020-09-03
ALFALFA 14 0 10 2020-09-03
ELLIS 6 0 6 2020-09-03

Oklahoma per city 9.3.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 11382 138 9978 2020-09-03
TULSA 9363 95 8273 2020-09-03
BROKEN ARROW 2506 28 2174 2020-09-03
NORMAN 2033 34 1661 2020-09-03
EDMOND 1898 21 1653 2020-09-03
OTHER*** 1428 10 1194 2020-09-03
STILLWATER 1063 3 715 2020-09-03
ENID 997 12 674 2020-09-03
GUYMON 949 7 892 2020-09-03
CLAREMORE 826 39 672 2020-09-03
YUKON 801 7 727 2020-09-03
MOORE 783 13 693 2020-09-03
LAWTON 759 10 688 2020-09-03
TAFT 678 0 32 2020-09-03
BARTLESVILLE 671 37 570 2020-09-03
JENKS 671 2 626 2020-09-03
OWASSO 631 2 538 2020-09-03
ALTUS 544 9 507 2020-09-03
TAHLEQUAH 533 3 389 2020-09-03
BIXBY 510 4 445 2020-09-03
MUSKOGEE 493 12 377 2020-09-03
SHAWNEE 463 8 366 2020-09-03
MCALESTER 435 16 360 2020-09-03
BROKEN BOW 432 22 370 2020-09-03
DURANT 383 1 337 2020-09-03
SAPULPA 373 8 324 2020-09-03
IDABEL 357 5 289 2020-09-03
ARDMORE 347 5 313 2020-09-03
LEXINGTON 342 2 234 2020-09-03
SAND SPRINGS 335 4 280 2020-09-03
STILWELL 322 8 228 2020-09-03
GLENPOOL 319 4 276 2020-09-03
BETHANY 316 2 274 2020-09-03
MIAMI 307 3 252 2020-09-03
EL RENO 292 3 217 2020-09-03
MCLOUD 275 1 252 2020-09-03
COWETA 274 13 245 2020-09-03
PONCA CITY 265 9 207 2020-09-03
ANADARKO 259 5 205 2020-09-03
MUSTANG 258 2 227 2020-09-03
CHICKASHA 258 4 236 2020-09-03
OKMULGEE 253 3 208 2020-09-03
SKIATOOK 249 8 219 2020-09-03
COLLINSVILLE 244 1 222 2020-09-03
GROVE 232 17 191 2020-09-03
PURCELL 224 3 197 2020-09-03
CHOCTAW 221 2 193 2020-09-03
SALLISAW 219 2 185 2020-09-03
HENRYETTA 198 2 173 2020-09-03
ADA 197 1 168 2020-09-03
HUGO 189 2 161 2020-09-03
BLANCHARD 188 1 154 2020-09-03
CLINTON 188 0 156 2020-09-03
WAGONER 184 5 151 2020-09-03
HOMINY 173 2 163 2020-09-03
DUNCAN 169 2 146 2020-09-03
HEAVENER 168 2 120 2020-09-03
POTEAU 165 1 126 2020-09-03
CUSHING 160 2 115 2020-09-03
HOLDENVILLE 153 3 129 2020-09-03
GUTHRIE 152 0 129 2020-09-03
MULDROW 151 3 126 2020-09-03
TUTTLE 147 2 119 2020-09-03
NOBLE 146 2 125 2020-09-03
WEWOKA 143 1 112 2020-09-03
NEWCASTLE 142 1 122 2020-09-03
WARR ACRES 141 0 129 2020-09-03
SEMINOLE 140 3 114 2020-09-03
BRISTOW 138 5 123 2020-09-03
PRYOR CREEK 135 4 116 2020-09-03
HENNESSEY 127 2 106 2020-09-03
MIDWEST CITY 127 4 106 2020-09-03
HINTON 125 0 118 2020-09-03
EUFAULA 122 2 106 2020-09-03
CLEVELAND 120 3 102 2020-09-03
ATOKA 119 0 71 2020-09-03
PAULS VALLEY 118 1 112 2020-09-03
JAY 115 1 108 2020-09-03
STIGLER 112 3 93 2020-09-03
CHECOTAH 111 2 100 2020-09-03
WEATHERFORD 105 0 92 2020-09-03
SPIRO 103 1 67 2020-09-03
CATOOSA 102 0 93 2020-09-03
HOOKER 101 0 96 2020-09-03
VIAN 100 2 89 2020-09-03
PIEDMONT 100 1 92 2020-09-03
SPENCER 99 1 82 2020-09-03
CHANDLER 98 8 83 2020-09-03
VINITA 97 1 68 2020-09-03
AFTON 94 0 84 2020-09-03
MADILL 91 1 85 2020-09-03
LOCUST GROVE 90 0 77 2020-09-03
KINGFISHER 87 0 78 2020-09-03
TECUMSEH 87 0 57 2020-09-03
DEL CITY 86 0 70 2020-09-03
SPERRY 85 2 71 2020-09-03
ELK CITY 85 1 69 2020-09-03
MOUNDS 83 2 69 2020-09-03
MANGUM 82 8 70 2020-09-03
WESTVILLE 82 2 67 2020-09-03
FORT GIBSON 78 4 65 2020-09-03
HARRAH 78 0 63 2020-09-03
INOLA 78 3 66 2020-09-03
CALERA 78 0 66 2020-09-03
HASKELL 76 1 69 2020-09-03
SALINA 74 1 60 2020-09-03
ROLAND 73 0 44 2020-09-03
CHELSEA 73 0 65 2020-09-03
DEWEY 73 1 67 2020-09-03
WRIGHT CITY 72 0 59 2020-09-03
MANNFORD 71 1 55 2020-09-03
MARIETTA 71 0 56 2020-09-03
NICHOLS HILLS 70 0 62 2020-09-03
WOODWARD 70 0 47 2020-09-03
TALIHINA 70 2 63 2020-09-03
CHOUTEAU 66 5 53 2020-09-03
NOWATA 66 1 44 2020-09-03
LINDSAY 66 2 61 2020-09-03
PAWNEE 63 0 59 2020-09-03
JONES 62 2 48 2020-09-03
PRAGUE 62 0 57 2020-09-03
WYANDOTTE 62 1 50 2020-09-03
POCOLA 61 2 43 2020-09-03
COMMERCE 61 0 54 2020-09-03
TEXHOMA 60 0 58 2020-09-03
MORRIS 60 0 51 2020-09-03
PERKINS 59 1 44 2020-09-03
ANTLERS 59 1 53 2020-09-03
VALLIANT 58 0 45 2020-09-03
HULBERT 57 2 42 2020-09-03
OKEMAH 57 1 39 2020-09-03
FREDERICK 57 1 50 2020-09-03
KELLYVILLE 56 2 49 2020-09-03
WASHINGTON 55 0 44 2020-09-03
WILBURTON 55 1 51 2020-09-03
HARTSHORNE 55 0 48 2020-09-03
COLCORD 55 1 50 2020-09-03
SULPHUR 55 1 52 2020-09-03
HAWORTH 54 2 42 2020-09-03
OOLOGAH 51 0 48 2020-09-03
BEGGS 50 0 45 2020-09-03
TISHOMINGO 49 2 29 2020-09-03
STROUD 49 0 43 2020-09-03
WISTER 46 0 35 2020-09-03
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-09-03
PERRY 46 0 35 2020-09-03
COALGATE 43 0 34 2020-09-03
SAYRE 42 0 41 2020-09-03
WETUMKA 42 0 33 2020-09-03
KINGSTON 41 0 36 2020-09-03
PAWHUSKA 41 0 39 2020-09-03
COMANCHE 40 1 33 2020-09-03
WATONGA 40 0 24 2020-09-03
MARLOW 40 0 36 2020-09-03
FAIRLAND 40 0 34 2020-09-03
KANSAS 38 2 27 2020-09-03
HOLLIS 38 0 32 2020-09-03
GOODWELL 37 0 16 2020-09-03
KIEFER 37 0 33 2020-09-03
CACHE 36 0 32 2020-09-03
APACHE 36 1 24 2020-09-03
BLACKWELL 35 1 30 2020-09-03
HOWE 35 0 30 2020-09-03
CRESCENT 35 0 33 2020-09-03
COLBERT 35 0 30 2020-09-03
MEAD 35 1 32 2020-09-03
ELGIN 35 0 34 2020-09-03
BOKOSHE 34 0 29 2020-09-03
CADDO 33 0 29 2020-09-03
OKARCHE 33 0 31 2020-09-03
WAYNE 33 0 33 2020-09-03
DAVIS 33 0 32 2020-09-03
PORTER 33 0 28 2020-09-03
DRUMRIGHT 33 0 20 2020-09-03
LUTHER 33 0 30 2020-09-03
MEEKER 32 0 28 2020-09-03
QUINTON 32 0 28 2020-09-03
WATTS 31 0 26 2020-09-03
RED ROCK 31 1 26 2020-09-03
KONAWA 31 1 20 2020-09-03
GORE 30 1 25 2020-09-03
PORUM 29 1 24 2020-09-03
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-03
WILSON 27 0 24 2020-09-03
MAYSVILLE 27 0 23 2020-09-03
KEOTA 27 0 22 2020-09-03
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-09-03
FAIRVIEW 26 0 22 2020-09-03
QUAPAW 26 0 19 2020-09-03
ARCADIA 25 0 24 2020-09-03
FORT COBB 24 0 19 2020-09-03
CLAYTON 24 0 22 2020-09-03
WARNER 24 0 14 2020-09-03
PADEN 24 0 21 2020-09-03
CARNEGIE 24 1 20 2020-09-03
BARNSDALL 24 2 21 2020-09-03
MOORELAND 24 0 17 2020-09-03
DEWAR 24 0 18 2020-09-03
WYNNEWOOD 24 1 18 2020-09-03
TALALA 23 0 23 2020-09-03
RAMONA 23 1 17 2020-09-03
BOSWELL 23 0 20 2020-09-03
WALTERS 23 0 14 2020-09-03
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-03
BIG CABIN 22 1 20 2020-09-03
BLAIR 22 0 20 2020-09-03
LONE GROVE 22 1 19 2020-09-03
ELMORE CITY 21 0 21 2020-09-03
DEPEW 21 1 17 2020-09-03
GERONIMO 21 0 19 2020-09-03
ADAIR 21 0 17 2020-09-03
CAMERON 21 0 19 2020-09-03
EARLSBORO 20 0 16 2020-09-03
BOKCHITO 20 1 14 2020-09-03
ALVA 20 0 18 2020-09-03
WEBBERS FALLS 20 0 12 2020-09-03
GRACEMONT 19 1 18 2020-09-03
HOBART 19 0 15 2020-09-03
GLENCOE 19 0 18 2020-09-03
WELCH 18 0 13 2020-09-03
GARVIN 18 0 16 2020-09-03
TYRONE 18 0 15 2020-09-03
WELLSTON 18 0 13 2020-09-03
GARBER 18 0 14 2020-09-03
FORT TOWSON 17 0 14 2020-09-03
MINCO 17 0 14 2020-09-03
OKTAHA 17 0 14 2020-09-03
MAUD 17 0 15 2020-09-03
OLUSTEE 17 0 15 2020-09-03
ARKOMA 17 0 16 2020-09-03
YALE 16 0 14 2020-09-03
THOMAS 16 0 10 2020-09-03
WELEETKA 16 1 12 2020-09-03
MCCURTAIN 16 1 9 2020-09-03
RUSH SPRINGS 16 0 14 2020-09-03
TONKAWA 16 0 15 2020-09-03
INDIAHOMA 16 0 13 2020-09-03
JENNINGS 15 0 14 2020-09-03
TERLTON 15 0 10 2020-09-03
STONEWALL 15 1 13 2020-09-03
HAILEYVILLE 15 0 12 2020-09-03
NEWKIRK 15 1 10 2020-09-03
GANS 15 0 12 2020-09-03
CASHION 15 0 14 2020-09-03
DELAWARE 15 0 11 2020-09-03
FLETCHER 15 0 13 2020-09-03
CEMENT 14 0 13 2020-09-03
CYRIL 14 1 13 2020-09-03
RINGWOOD 14 0 8 2020-09-03
MORRISON 14 0 12 2020-09-03
STRATFORD 14 0 11 2020-09-03
BEAVER 14 0 11 2020-09-03
ASHER 14 0 14 2020-09-03
KIOWA 14 1 13 2020-09-03
ALEX 14 0 12 2020-09-03
GEARY 14 0 13 2020-09-03
WAURIKA 14 0 13 2020-09-03
RINGLING 13 0 10 2020-09-03
RED OAK 13 0 12 2020-09-03
MILBURN 13 0 10 2020-09-03
PAOLI 13 0 9 2020-09-03
ALLEN 13 1 12 2020-09-03
BOISE CITY 12 0 12 2020-09-03
KREBS 12 1 9 2020-09-03
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-03
SEILING 12 0 11 2020-09-03
WAUKOMIS 12 0 9 2020-09-03
TEMPLE 12 2 9 2020-09-03
ARAPAHO 12 0 8 2020-09-03
NEW CORDELL 12 0 7 2020-09-03
ACHILLE 11 0 7 2020-09-03
KINTA 11 0 6 2020-09-03
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-09-03
ROFF 11 0 9 2020-09-03
CANEY 11 0 7 2020-09-03
PANAMA 11 1 9 2020-09-03
KAW CITY 11 1 10 2020-09-03
SASAKWA 11 0 8 2020-09-03
SHADY POINT 11 0 10 2020-09-03
BENNINGTON 10 0 10 2020-09-03
CHEYENNE 10 1 7 2020-09-03
THACKERVILLE 10 0 8 2020-09-03
HYDRO 10 0 7 2020-09-03
MEDFORD 10 0 6 2020-09-03
LOOKEBA 10 2 7 2020-09-03
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 9 2020-09-03
CARNEY 10 0 10 2020-09-03
OSAGE 10 0 8 2020-09-03
HELENA 10 0 7 2020-09-03
BLUEJACKET 10 0 3 2020-09-03
CANTON 10 1 7 2020-09-03
AMBER 10 0 10 2020-09-03
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-03
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-09-03
SAVANNA 9 0 9 2020-09-03
WANETTE 9 0 8 2020-09-03
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-09-03
CANADIAN 9 0 8 2020-09-03
SNYDER 9 0 7 2020-09-03
KETCHUM 9 0 9 2020-09-03
BUFFALO 9 0 8 2020-09-03
OPTIMA 9 0 9 2020-09-03
SCHULTER 9 0 6 2020-09-03
SPAVINAW 9 0 6 2020-09-03
LAVERNE 9 0 9 2020-09-03
OILTON 8 1 3 2020-09-03
RIPLEY 8 0 8 2020-09-03
LAHOMA 8 0 7 2020-09-03
BRAGGS 8 0 8 2020-09-03
LANGLEY 8 0 7 2020-09-03
LEHIGH 8 0 7 2020-09-03
CALUMET 7 0 6 2020-09-03
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-09-03
CROWDER 7 0 7 2020-09-03
AGRA 7 1 5 2020-09-03
BOYNTON 7 0 5 2020-09-03
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-03
NINNEKAH 7 0 7 2020-09-03
VERDEN 7 0 7 2020-09-03
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-03
HARDESTY 7 0 5 2020-09-03
SOPER 7 0 7 2020-09-03
RATTAN 7 0 4 2020-09-03
KENEFIC 7 0 7 2020-09-03
SPRINGER 7 1 5 2020-09-03
UNION CITY 7 0 7 2020-09-03
BOLEY 7 1 5 2020-09-03
POCASSET 7 0 7 2020-09-03
BILLINGS 7 1 6 2020-09-03
DUSTIN 6 0 4 2020-09-03
RAVIA 6 0 2 2020-09-03
COUNCIL HILL 6 0 5 2020-09-03
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-03
SPARKS 6 0 4 2020-09-03
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6 1 5 2020-09-03
LANGSTON 6 0 3 2020-09-03
TRYON 6 0 4 2020-09-03
VELMA 6 1 4 2020-09-03
STRINGTOWN 6 1 5 2020-09-03
BUTLER 6 0 4 2020-09-03
POND CREEK 6 0 5 2020-09-03
DOVER 6 0 6 2020-09-03
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-09-03
LAMONT 6 0 6 2020-09-03
AVANT 6 0 5 2020-09-03
WANN 6 0 5 2020-09-03
MILLERTON 5 0 4 2020-09-03
CORN 5 0 5 2020-09-03
DILL CITY 5 0 4 2020-09-03
MARBLE CITY 5 0 4 2020-09-03
FREEDOM 5 0 5 2020-09-03
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-03
COYLE 5 0 4 2020-09-03
ORLANDO 5 0 4 2020-09-03
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-03
LENAPAH 5 0 4 2020-09-03
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-03
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-09-03
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-03
CUSTER CITY 4 0 2 2020-09-03
WHITEFIELD 4 0 3 2020-09-03
HITCHCOCK 4 0 3 2020-09-03
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-03
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-03
OKEENE 4 0 3 2020-09-03
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-03
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-03
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-09-03
GRANITE 4 0 4 2020-09-03
PITTSBURG 4 0 4 2020-09-03
SAWYER 4 0 3 2020-09-03
BERNICE 4 0 4 2020-09-03
HANNA 4 0 3 2020-09-03
DAVENPORT 4 0 1 2020-09-03
FOSS 4 0 2 2020-09-03
MULHALL 4 0 3 2020-09-03
VICI 4 0 4 2020-09-03
BRADLEY 3 0 3 2020-09-03
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-09-03
MARLAND 3 0 2 2020-09-03
SHIDLER 3 0 1 2020-09-03
KREMLIN 3 0 1 2020-09-03
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-03
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-09-03
AMES 3 0 2 2020-09-03
JET 3 0 2 2020-09-03
TUPELO 3 0 2 2020-09-03
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-09-03
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-03
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-09-03
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-03
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-09-03
STUART 3 0 3 2020-09-03
INDIANOLA 3 0 3 2020-09-03
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-03
MENO 2 0 2 2020-09-03
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-03
GOLDSBY 2 0 2 2020-09-03
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-03
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-09-03
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-03
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-03
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-09-03
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-03
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-03
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-03
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-03
FAIRMONT 2 0 1 2020-09-03
LEEDEY 2 1 1 2020-09-03
GRANDFIELD 2 0 1 2020-09-03
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-09-03
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-03
HAMMON 2 0 1 2020-09-03
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-09-03
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-09-03
ERICK 2 0 2 2020-09-03
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-03
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-03
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-03
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-03
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-03
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-09-03
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-03
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-03
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-03
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-09-03
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-03
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-03
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-03
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 0 2020-09-03
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-03
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-09-03
CHEROKEE 1 0 1 2020-09-03
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-09-03
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-03
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-03
ALDERSON 1 0 1 2020-09-03
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-03
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-03
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-03
DEER CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-03
NASH 1 0 1 2020-09-03
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-03

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,071 cases, 720 recovered, 329 active and 12 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Aug. 29Aug. 272618151413, 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 263 cases, 231 recovered, 30 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 113 cases, 91 recovered, 20 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 100 cases, 70 recovered and 30 active; Blaine with 79 cases, 57 recovered, 21 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 54 cases, 42 recovered, 11 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Grant with 27 cases, 22 recovered and five active; Woods with 26 cases, 24 recovered and two active; and Alfalfa with 14 cases, 10 recovered and four active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 997 in Enid (311 active); 127 in Hennessey (19 active); 87 in Kingfisher (nine active); 70 in Woodward (23 active); 40 in Watonga (16 active); 33 in Okarche (two active); 26 in Fairview (four active); 24 in Mooreland (seven active); 20 in Alva (two active); 18 in Garber (four active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 14 in Ringwood (six active); 12 each in Seiling (one active) and Waukomis (three active); 10 each in Canton (two active), Helena (three active) and Medford (four active); eight in Lahoma (one active); seven in Billings; six each in Dover, Lamont, Longdale and Pond Creek (one active); five each in Covington, Freedom and Orlando (one active); four each in Hitchcock (one active), Mulhall (one active) and Okeene (one active); three each in Ames (one active), Drummond, Jet (one active), Kremlin (two active), Marshall and Wakita; two each in Fairmont (one active), Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Deer Creek, Fort Supply, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 536 cases, with 368 recovered and five deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 455 cases, with 303 recovered and seven deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Long-term care cases

OSDH reports 74.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 350, or 42% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,174 cases among long-term care residents and 1,217 cases among staff, according to Thursday's Executive Report.

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 21 at Golden Oaks, with 16 recovered and three deaths; 15 at Kenwood Manor, with 14 recovered and one death; 11 at The Living Center, with eight recovered; six recovered cases at The Arbors; two recovered cases each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier; and one recovered case each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Thursday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; one recovered case at First Shamrock Care and 61 at Hennessey Nursing Center, with 58 recovered and two deaths, in Kingfisher County; one recovered case at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 13 at Mooreland Heritage Manor, with 12 recovered, and six cases with five recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.   

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

