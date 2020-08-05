OSDH: COVID-19 total tops 40,000 in state, with 1,101 new cases Wednesday; Enid hospitalizations rise

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw its number of new COVID-19 patients top the 1,000 mark once again in the last 24 hours, as another 17 deaths were reported by Oklahoma State Health Department officials on Wednesday.
There were 1,101 new cases reported on Wednesday, a 2.8% single-day increase, bringing the overall total past the 40,000 mark. Active cases remained steady, with a slight increase of 20 statewide, going from 6,578 on Tuesday to 6,598 on Wednesday, according to OSDH.
Garfield County saw an increase of seven new cases since Tuesday, and at least one hospital reported a rising number of COVID-19 patients. St. Mary's Regional Medical Center is now treating eight patients who have tested positive for the virus, a spokeswoman said late Wednesday morning.
"After having experienced a steady increase in hospitalizations during the past three weeks, we have a record number of confirmed positive COVID-19 inpatients at the hospital today." said Lori Boyd, director of marketing for St. Mary’s. "Ventilator access is not a concern at this time; however, we are in the process of installing more negative air machines in patient rooms to expand our capacity to care for the increased number of COVID positive hospitalized patients."
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had five inpatients with the virus and there were four beds available specifically to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients.
The total number of deaths associated with the virus in the state was at 583 on Wednesday, according to OSDH data.
Of the deaths reported Wednesday, 15 were in the 65 and older age group: three women and two men from Oklahoma County, two women each from McCurtain and Tulsa counties, a man and a woman from Caddo County, two men from Cleveland and Kay counties and two women from Grady and Payne counties. Two men from Cleveland and Oklahoma counties were in the 50-64 age group.
Other Northwest Oklahoma counties reporting increases in COVID-19 cases were two in Noble and one each in Blaine and Kingfisher, according to OSDH data. COVID-19 increases in cities and towns included six in Enid and one each in Cashion, Hillsdale, Kingfisher and Watonga.
State numbers
Of the 40,564 cases in Oklahoma, 33,383, or just more than 82%, have recovered, including 1,064 since Tuesday's OSDH report. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 87 were active on Wednesday, according to OSDH data.
Of the 671,712 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing, 624,166, or nearly 93%, have been negative, according the the OSDH.
There have been 3,445 cumulative hospitalizations statewide, a single-day increase of 70, according to OSDH. Of those, 645 who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, with 207 in intensive care, OSDH reported in Tuesday evening's Executive Report.
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 383 reported Wednesday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 280 in the 36-49 group, 211 in the 50-64 group, 105 in the 65 and older group, 93 in the 5-17 group and 28 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 952 in the 0-4 age group, 3,541 in the 5-17 age group, 14,441 in the 18-35 age group, 8,865 in the 36-49 age group, 7,238 in the 50-64 age group and 5,523 in the 65 and older age group. There was one listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.
Of those testing positive, 21,135 have been female and 19,400 have been male. There were 59 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.
Of the overall 583 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 460 have been 65 and older and 95 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.2% of the total. There have been 19 deaths in the 36-49 age group, eight in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 316, than women, 267, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.4.
OSDH reports 75.6% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Nearly 44% of the deaths, 249, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,474 cases among long-term care residents and 880 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Tuesday evening.
Data shows deaths in 51 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 108 in Oklahoma County; 103 in Tulsa County; 54 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 22 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 each in Caddo, Muskogee and Rogers counties; 13 in Creek County; 11 in Kay and Osage counties; 10 in Comanche County; eight each in Greer and Pottawatomie counties; seven in Grady and Texas counties; six each in Adair, Canadian and Mayes counties; five each in Jackson and Seminole counties; four each in Carter, Garfield, Garvin, McClain, Payne and Sequoyah counties; three each in Pawnee, Pittsburg and Okmulgee counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa, Stephens and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Wednesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 389 cases, 298 recovered, 87 active and four deaths, one reported July 28, one reported July 23, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 114 cases, 97 recovered and 17 active; Noble with 83 cases, 70 recovered, 11 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 39 cases, 34 recovered and five active; Woodward with 35 cases, 29 recovered and six active; Major with 26 cases, 22 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 19 cases, 15 recovered and four active; Grant with 12 cases, eight recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with three cases, one recovered and two active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 362 in Enid (80 active); 54 in Kingfisher (nine active); 31 in Woodward (six active); 27 in Hennessey (five active); 25 in Okarche (two active); 16 in Alva (four active); 15 in Watonga (three active); 13 in Cashion (one active); 12 in Fairview (two active); nine in Waukomis (three active); six in Ringwood; five each in Garber (one active), Lahoma and Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Longdale and Medford (two active); three each in Billings (two active), Dover (one active), Mulhall and Okeene (one active); two each in Canton, Helena (two active), Hitchcock (one active), Lamont (one active), Marshall, Mooreland (one active), Meno and Seiling; and one each in Cleo Springs, Covington, Drummond (one active), Fort Supply, Hillsdale (one active), Jet and Wakita (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 189 cases, with 136 recovered and three deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 173 cases, with 142 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 8.5.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|9950
|107
|8242
|TULSA
|9742
|103
|8225
|CLEVELAND
|2871
|54
|2422
|CANADIAN
|1128
|6
|936
|TEXAS
|1044
|7
|1013
|ROGERS
|874
|16
|641
|MCCURTAIN
|838
|28
|725
|COMANCHE
|792
|10
|715
|WAGONER
|787
|22
|633
|PAYNE
|687
|4
|609
|WASHINGTON
|593
|39
|509
|CREEK
|536
|13
|425
|JACKSON
|497
|5
|410
|MUSKOGEE
|480
|16
|321
|GRADY
|421
|7
|378
|MCCLAIN
|420
|4
|362
|POTTAWATOMIE
|416
|8
|309
|OKMULGEE
|411
|3
|314
|DELAWARE
|405
|19
|353
|BRYAN
|402
|1
|324
|GARFIELD
|389
|4
|298
|CHEROKEE
|385
|2
|229
|OSAGE
|385
|11
|324
|CADDO
|384
|16
|271
|OTTAWA
|352
|2
|289
|CARTER
|315
|4
|261
|ADAIR
|314
|6
|224
|MAYES
|294
|6
|231
|SEQUOYAH
|290
|4
|185
|LE FLORE
|277
|1
|165
|KAY
|231
|11
|182
|PITTSBURG
|227
|3
|152
|GARVIN
|215
|4
|185
|SEMINOLE
|214
|5
|140
|LOGAN
|196
|2
|159
|CUSTER
|193
|0
|164
|STEPHENS
|190
|2
|152
|PONTOTOC
|186
|2
|149
|CHOCTAW
|171
|1
|156
|MCINTOSH
|160
|1
|123
|LINCOLN
|147
|2
|99
|PAWNEE
|127
|3
|109
|HUGHES
|118
|1
|74
|KINGFISHER
|114
|0
|97
|PUSHMATAHA
|101
|0
|72
|MARSHALL
|99
|0
|77
|NOBLE
|83
|2
|70
|GREER
|81
|8
|69
|LATIMER
|77
|1
|49
|CRAIG
|77
|0
|61
|MURRAY
|68
|0
|54
|ATOKA
|67
|0
|60
|LOVE
|65
|0
|63
|OKFUSKEE
|58
|0
|37
|TILLMAN
|57
|1
|51
|NOWATA
|56
|1
|52
|HASKELL
|48
|0
|30
|BECKHAM
|45
|1
|34
|JOHNSTON
|45
|0
|33
|BLAINE
|39
|0
|34
|BEAVER
|36
|0
|35
|WOODWARD
|35
|0
|29
|JEFFERSON
|32
|0
|25
|COAL
|31
|0
|23
|HARMON
|27
|0
|10
|KIOWA
|27
|1
|26
|MAJOR
|26
|1
|22
|WASHITA
|25
|0
|22
|COTTON
|19
|2
|15
|WOODS
|19
|0
|15
|GRANT
|12
|0
|8
|HARPER
|9
|0
|6
|9
|0
|0
|DEWEY
|8
|0
|7
|ROGER MILLS
|8
|0
|7
|ALFALFA
|3
|0
|1
|ELLIS
|3
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 8.5.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|8108
|90
|6687
|TULSA
|6682
|77
|5652
|BROKEN ARROW
|1643
|23
|1311
|EDMOND
|1438
|19
|1226
|NORMAN
|1419
|31
|1203
|GUYMON
|861
|7
|845
|OTHER***
|748
|6
|616
|YUKON
|611
|3
|499
|MOORE
|610
|11
|509
|LAWTON
|594
|9
|533
|JENKS
|575
|0
|541
|STILLWATER
|551
|3
|495
|CLAREMORE
|543
|13
|379
|BARTLESVILLE
|471
|37
|405
|ALTUS
|449
|5
|375
|OWASSO
|404
|2
|354
|BROKEN BOW
|376
|21
|330
|ENID
|362
|4
|278
|MUSKOGEE
|341
|12
|226
|BIXBY
|340
|2
|292
|SHAWNEE
|281
|8
|209
|IDABEL
|276
|5
|236
|TAHLEQUAH
|272
|2
|166
|ARDMORE
|258
|2
|220
|SAPULPA
|258
|4
|218
|GLENPOOL
|252
|0
|217
|DURANT
|249
|0
|205
|BETHANY
|234
|1
|196
|CHICKASHA
|216
|4
|202
|SAND SPRINGS
|215
|3
|166
|STILWELL
|204
|5
|133
|MIAMI
|196
|2
|179
|COWETA
|193
|13
|155
|PONCA CITY
|192
|8
|156
|SKIATOOK
|189
|7
|162
|MUSTANG
|183
|1
|164
|EL RENO
|173
|1
|138
|COLLINSVILLE
|173
|1
|144
|GROVE
|167
|16
|145
|PURCELL
|164
|3
|140
|LEXINGTON
|163
|1
|145
|OKMULGEE
|163
|2
|131
|MCALESTER
|157
|3
|104
|CHOCTAW
|156
|2
|125
|ANADARKO
|148
|3
|78
|ADA
|142
|0
|116
|HUGO
|138
|1
|128
|BLANCHARD
|132
|1
|117
|SALLISAW
|124
|1
|76
|WARR ACRES
|122
|0
|93
|WAGONER
|122
|5
|92
|DUNCAN
|121
|1
|91
|HENRYETTA
|118
|1
|85
|CLINTON
|114
|0
|89
|GUTHRIE
|111
|0
|95
|HINTON
|106
|0
|96
|NEWCASTLE
|105
|1
|89
|NOBLE
|103
|1
|83
|TUTTLE
|100
|2
|83
|PAULS VALLEY
|97
|1
|88
|WEWOKA
|97
|1
|58
|PRYOR CREEK
|97
|2
|77
|HOOKER
|93
|0
|91
|MIDWEST CITY
|91
|2
|74
|HOLDENVILLE
|85
|1
|53
|JAY
|85
|1
|81
|CHECOTAH
|82
|1
|67
|SEMINOLE
|78
|3
|58
|MULDROW
|77
|1
|54
|MANGUM
|77
|8
|66
|PIEDMONT
|76
|1
|69
|CUSHING
|74
|1
|57
|MADILL
|71
|0
|53
|EUFAULA
|71
|0
|52
|AFTON
|67
|0
|58
|DEL CITY
|67
|0
|50
|WEATHERFORD
|66
|0
|61
|CATOOSA
|66
|0
|50
|WESTVILLE
|65
|1
|55
|LOCUST GROVE
|63
|0
|52
|BRISTOW
|63
|2
|45
|CLEVELAND
|63
|3
|52
|SPENCER
|62
|1
|53
|WRIGHT CITY
|59
|0
|43
|SPERRY
|59
|1
|46
|LINDSAY
|58
|2
|46
|POTEAU
|58
|0
|38
|FORT GIBSON
|58
|3
|45
|DEWEY
|57
|1
|48
|TALIHINA
|56
|1
|33
|HEAVENER
|55
|0
|25
|VINITA
|55
|0
|46
|KINGFISHER
|54
|0
|45
|INOLA
|53
|2
|37
|ATOKA
|52
|0
|46
|HARRAH
|51
|0
|38
|NICHOLS HILLS
|51
|0
|47
|MCLOUD
|50
|0
|39
|SALINA
|49
|1
|36
|MOUNDS
|49
|1
|41
|FREDERICK
|46
|1
|41
|COMMERCE
|46
|0
|42
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|KELLYVILLE
|46
|2
|35
|MARIETTA
|46
|0
|44
|CHOUTEAU
|45
|3
|37
|HOMINY
|45
|2
|41
|PAWNEE
|45
|0
|40
|CALERA
|44
|0
|36
|JONES
|44
|1
|34
|SULPHUR
|43
|0
|36
|MANNFORD
|42
|1
|27
|MORRIS
|42
|0
|28
|ANTLERS
|42
|0
|24
|HAWORTH
|41
|1
|35
|CHELSEA
|41
|0
|32
|COLCORD
|41
|1
|37
|VALLIANT
|41
|0
|40
|TEXHOMA
|41
|0
|30
|BEGGS
|39
|0
|30
|TECUMSEH
|39
|0
|28
|OOLOGAH
|39
|0
|31
|HULBERT
|39
|0
|18
|VIAN
|38
|1
|21
|HASKELL
|38
|0
|32
|WILBURTON
|37
|1
|22
|PRAGUE
|36
|0
|19
|PERKINS
|35
|0
|32
|WYANDOTTE
|34
|0
|11
|MARLOW
|34
|0
|30
|WASHINGTON
|34
|0
|30
|ELK CITY
|34
|1
|25
|SPIRO
|33
|0
|22
|PERRY
|33
|0
|29
|STROUD
|32
|0
|21
|KIEFER
|31
|0
|25
|WOODWARD
|31
|0
|25
|COMANCHE
|31
|1
|29
|CHANDLER
|30
|1
|23
|NOWATA
|30
|1
|28
|PAWHUSKA
|28
|0
|22
|STIGLER
|28
|0
|17
|KINGSTON
|28
|0
|24
|HENNESSEY
|27
|0
|22
|WAYNE
|26
|0
|21
|ELGIN
|26
|0
|24
|RED ROCK
|26
|1
|21
|MEAD
|25
|1
|14
|OKARCHE
|25
|0
|23
|DAVIS
|25
|0
|18
|OCHELATA
|25
|1
|21
|CACHE
|24
|0
|22
|HOLLIS
|24
|0
|10
|WETUMKA
|24
|0
|16
|GORE
|24
|1
|17
|FAIRFAX
|24
|0
|18
|CADDO
|23
|0
|15
|COALGATE
|23
|0
|15
|BOKOSHE
|23
|0
|11
|COLBERT
|23
|0
|21
|FAIRLAND
|23
|0
|15
|OKEMAH
|23
|0
|17
|WILSON
|21
|0
|11
|ROLAND
|21
|0
|11
|MEEKER
|21
|0
|15
|LUTHER
|20
|0
|19
|BARNSDALL
|20
|2
|17
|KANSAS
|20
|0
|11
|HARTSHORNE
|20
|0
|15
|MAYSVILLE
|19
|0
|16
|CLAYTON
|19
|0
|17
|WATTS
|19
|0
|17
|APACHE
|19
|0
|15
|POCOLA
|18
|0
|13
|ELMORE CITY
|18
|0
|17
|WISTER
|18
|0
|17
|LONE GROVE
|18
|1
|17
|COPAN
|18
|0
|15
|PORUM
|17
|1
|11
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|MAUD
|17
|0
|9
|KONAWA
|16
|1
|12
|PORTER
|16
|0
|15
|FORT COBB
|16
|0
|14
|OLUSTEE
|16
|0
|15
|BLACKWELL
|16
|1
|13
|BLAIR
|16
|0
|10
|ARCADIA
|16
|0
|16
|TISHOMINGO
|16
|0
|10
|ALVA
|16
|0
|12
|PADEN
|16
|0
|6
|CAMERON
|15
|0
|5
|WYNNEWOOD
|15
|1
|12
|GARVIN
|15
|0
|14
|BIG CABIN
|15
|1
|8
|GLENCOE
|15
|0
|14
|WATONGA
|15
|0
|12
|WEBBERS FALLS
|15
|0
|4
|GERONIMO
|14
|0
|6
|QUAPAW
|14
|0
|9
|MINCO
|13
|0
|9
|DEWAR
|13
|0
|10
|EARLSBORO
|13
|0
|8
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|WALTERS
|13
|0
|12
|WELEETKA
|13
|0
|9
|CASHION
|13
|0
|12
|FORT TOWSON
|12
|0
|11
|WELLSTON
|12
|0
|8
|CYRIL
|12
|1
|8
|YALE
|12
|0
|10
|RAMONA
|12
|0
|12
|FAIRVIEW
|12
|0
|10
|ALLEN
|11
|1
|6
|RINGLING
|11
|0
|10
|ADAIR
|11
|0
|9
|STONEWALL
|11
|1
|8
|TIPTON
|11
|0
|9
|WAURIKA
|11
|0
|7
|BOKCHITO
|11
|0
|8
|SAYRE
|11
|0
|9
|GEARY
|11
|0
|11
|RUSH SPRINGS
|11
|0
|10
|ALEX
|11
|0
|10
|JENNINGS
|10
|0
|9
|WELCH
|10
|0
|8
|TONKAWA
|10
|0
|9
|TALALA
|10
|0
|10
|NEWKIRK
|9
|1
|5
|HOWE
|9
|0
|3
|GRACEMONT
|9
|0
|7
|DRUMRIGHT
|9
|0
|7
|CRESCENT
|9
|0
|9
|WARNER
|9
|0
|7
|BOSWELL
|9
|0
|8
|MANNSVILLE
|9
|0
|8
|QUINTON
|9
|0
|9
|CARNEGIE
|9
|1
|5
|CEMENT
|9
|0
|5
|DEPEW
|9
|1
|6
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|WANETTE
|9
|0
|6
|FLETCHER
|9
|0
|8
|KAW CITY
|9
|1
|3
|HOBART
|9
|0
|9
|ASHER
|9
|0
|6
|BENNINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|KEOTA
|9
|0
|3
|WAUKOMIS
|9
|0
|6
|ROFF
|9
|0
|8
|NORTH MIAMI
|9
|0
|8
|HEALDTON
|8
|0
|5
|BURNS FLAT
|8
|0
|8
|DELAWARE
|8
|0
|8
|MORRISON
|8
|0
|8
|TAFT
|8
|0
|4
|OPTIMA
|8
|0
|8
|OKTAHA
|8
|0
|5
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|INDIAHOMA
|8
|0
|7
|AMBER
|7
|0
|7
|SPAVINAW
|7
|0
|3
|STRATFORD
|7
|0
|3
|SHADY POINT
|7
|0
|5
|SASAKWA
|7
|0
|5
|MCCURTAIN
|7
|0
|7
|KIOWA
|7
|0
|4
|CHEYENNE
|7
|0
|6
|PANAMA
|7
|0
|6
|PAOLI
|7
|0
|7
|LEHIGH
|7
|0
|7
|OSAGE
|7
|0
|7
|KREBS
|7
|0
|2
|RED OAK
|7
|0
|3
|SAVANNA
|7
|0
|4
|VERDEN
|6
|0
|6
|RINGWOOD
|6
|0
|6
|GANS
|6
|0
|3
|CANEY
|6
|0
|6
|BURBANK
|6
|0
|3
|TEMPLE
|6
|2
|3
|ACHILLE
|6
|0
|6
|LANGLEY
|6
|0
|4
|LOOKEBA
|6
|2
|4
|POCASSET
|6
|0
|6
|DISNEY
|5
|0
|2
|ALBION
|5
|0
|4
|LAVERNE
|5
|0
|3
|AGRA
|5
|1
|3
|LAHOMA
|5
|0
|5
|ARKOMA
|5
|0
|4
|ARAPAHO
|5
|0
|5
|POND CREEK
|5
|0
|5
|PRUE
|5
|0
|5
|TERLTON
|5
|0
|4
|BOYNTON
|5
|0
|3
|CANADIAN
|5
|0
|4
|SNYDER
|5
|0
|5
|THOMAS
|5
|0
|5
|UNION CITY
|5
|0
|5
|RIPLEY
|5
|0
|5
|GARBER
|5
|0
|4
|WANN
|5
|0
|4
|AVANT
|5
|0
|0
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|MEDFORD
|4
|0
|2
|CARNEY
|4
|0
|3
|SPRINGER
|4
|1
|3
|GOULD
|4
|0
|1
|BUFFALO
|4
|0
|3
|RATTAN
|4
|0
|3
|NINNEKAH
|4
|0
|4
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|COUNCIL HILL
|4
|0
|3
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|RATLIFF CITY
|4
|0
|3
|CROWDER
|4
|0
|3
|KENEFIC
|4
|0
|2
|NEW CORDELL
|4
|0
|4
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|4
|1
|3
|LONGDALE
|4
|0
|4
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|3
|CALUMET
|4
|0
|4
|KETCHUM
|3
|0
|3
|KINTA
|3
|0
|3
|DILL CITY
|3
|0
|3
|DOVER
|3
|0
|2
|BILLINGS
|3
|1
|0
|MARBLE CITY
|3
|0
|3
|OAKS
|3
|0
|3
|BOLEY
|3
|0
|2
|CASTLE
|3
|0
|3
|BUTLER
|3
|0
|3
|GRANITE
|3
|0
|2
|LAMAR
|3
|0
|1
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|CORN
|3
|0
|2
|OKEENE
|3
|0
|2
|THACKERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|BRAGGS
|3
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|3
|0
|2
|BERNICE
|3
|0
|3
|CALVIN
|3
|0
|3
|MILBURN
|3
|0
|1
|WYNONA
|3
|0
|2
|HYDRO
|3
|0
|3
|SOPER
|3
|0
|2
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|VICI
|3
|0
|3
|TRYON
|3
|0
|2
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|MILLERTON
|3
|0
|3
|SHATTUCK
|3
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|3
|0
|3
|HITCHCOCK
|2
|0
|1
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|1
|SCHULTER
|2
|0
|2
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|HANNA
|2
|0
|0
|PITTSBURG
|2
|0
|2
|FOSS
|2
|0
|1
|MARSHALL
|2
|0
|2
|MOORELAND
|2
|0
|1
|CANTON
|2
|0
|2
|LAMONT
|2
|0
|1
|SHIDLER
|2
|0
|1
|HELENA
|2
|0
|0
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|STUART
|2
|0
|2
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|SAWYER
|2
|0
|2
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|BRADLEY
|2
|0
|1
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|OILTON
|2
|1
|1
|MARLAND
|2
|0
|1
|VELMA
|2
|0
|0
|BOWLEGS
|2
|0
|2
|INDIANOLA
|2
|0
|0
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|HAILEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|HILLSDALE
|1
|0
|0
|FOYIL
|1
|0
|1
|CHATTANOOGA
|1
|0
|1
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|COVINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|DUSTIN
|1
|0
|0
|COYLE
|1
|0
|1
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|CANUTE
|1
|0
|1
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|0
|BLUEJACKET
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|DRUMMOND
|1
|0
|0
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|TUPELO
|1
|0
|1
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|WAKITA
|1
|0
|0
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|HAMMON
|1
|0
|1
|LONE WOLF
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|SPARKS
|1
|0
|1
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|GOLDSBY
|1
|0
|1
|EAKLY
|1
|0
|0
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
