You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick topical featured top story

OSDH: COVID-19 total tops 40,000 in state, with 1,101 new cases Wednesday; Enid hospitalizations rise

  • Updated
  • 5 min to read
COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 8.5.20

There have been 40,564 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in all 77 counties (shaded in red) and 583 deaths in 51 counties (shaded in orange), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Wednesady, Aug. 5, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw its number of new COVID-19 patients top the 1,000 mark once again in the last 24 hours, as another 17 deaths were reported by Oklahoma State Health Department officials on Wednesday.

There were 1,101 new cases reported on Wednesday, a 2.8% single-day increase, bringing the overall total past the 40,000 mark. Active cases remained steady, with a slight increase of 20 statewide, going from 6,578 on Tuesday to 6,598 on Wednesday, according to OSDH.

Garfield County saw an increase of seven new cases since Tuesday, and at least one hospital reported a rising number of COVID-19 patients. St. Mary's Regional Medical Center is now treating eight patients who have tested positive for the virus, a spokeswoman said late Wednesday morning.

"After having experienced a steady increase in hospitalizations during the past three weeks, we have a record number of confirmed positive COVID-19 inpatients at the hospital today." said Lori Boyd, director of marketing for St. Mary’s. "Ventilator access is not a concern at this time; however, we are in the process of installing more negative air machines in patient rooms to expand our capacity to care for the increased number of COVID positive hospitalized patients."

Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had five inpatients with the virus and there were four beds available specifically to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients.

The total number of deaths associated with the virus in the state was at 583 on Wednesday, according to OSDH data.

Of the deaths reported Wednesday, 15 were in the 65 and older age group: three women and two men from Oklahoma County, two women each from McCurtain and Tulsa counties, a man and a woman from Caddo County, two men from Cleveland and Kay counties and two women from Grady and Payne counties. Two men from Cleveland and Oklahoma counties were in the 50-64 age group.

Other Northwest Oklahoma counties reporting increases in COVID-19 cases were two in Noble and one each in Blaine and Kingfisher, according to OSDH data. COVID-19 increases in cities and towns included six in Enid and one each in Cashion, Hillsdale, Kingfisher and Watonga. 

State numbers

Of the 40,564 cases in Oklahoma, 33,383, or just more than 82%, have recovered, including 1,064 since Tuesday's OSDH report. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 87 were active on Wednesday, according to OSDH data.

Of the 671,712 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing, 624,166, or nearly 93%, have been negative, according the the OSDH.

There have been 3,445 cumulative hospitalizations statewide, a single-day increase of 70, according to OSDH. Of those, 645 who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, with 207 in intensive care, OSDH reported in Tuesday evening's Executive Report.

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 383 reported Wednesday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 280 in the 36-49 group, 211 in the 50-64 group, 105 in the 65 and older group, 93 in the 5-17 group and 28 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 952 in the 0-4 age group, 3,541 in the 5-17 age group, 14,441 in the 18-35 age group, 8,865 in the 36-49 age group, 7,238 in the 50-64 age group and 5,523 in the 65 and older age group. There was one listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.

Of those testing positive, 21,135 have been female and 19,400 have been male. There were 59 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.

Of the overall 583 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 460 have been 65 and older and 95 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.2% of the total. There have been 19 deaths in the 36-49 age group, eight in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 316, than women, 267, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.4.

OSDH reports 75.6% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Nearly 44% of the deaths, 249, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,474 cases among long-term care residents and 880 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Tuesday evening.

Data shows deaths in 51 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 108 in Oklahoma County; 103 in Tulsa County; 54 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 22 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 each in Caddo, Muskogee and Rogers counties; 13 in Creek County; 11 in Kay and Osage counties; 10 in Comanche County; eight each in Greer and Pottawatomie counties; seven in Grady and Texas counties; six each in Adair, Canadian and Mayes counties; five each in Jackson and Seminole counties; four each in Carter, Garfield, Garvin, McClain, Payne and Sequoyah counties; three each in Pawnee, Pittsburg and Okmulgee counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa, Stephens and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Wednesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 389 cases, 298 recovered, 87 active and four deaths, one reported July 28one reported July 23a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 114 cases, 97 recovered and 17 active; Noble with 83 cases, 70 recovered, 11 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 39 cases, 34 recovered and five active; Woodward with 35 cases, 29 recovered and six active; Major with 26 cases, 22 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 19 cases, 15 recovered and four active; Grant with 12 cases, eight recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with three cases, one recovered and two active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 362 in Enid (80 active); 54 in Kingfisher (nine active); 31 in Woodward (six active); 27 in Hennessey (five active); 25 in Okarche (two active); 16 in Alva (four active); 15 in Watonga (three active); 13 in Cashion (one active); 12 in Fairview (two active); nine in Waukomis (three active); six in Ringwood; five each in Garber (one active), Lahoma and Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Longdale and Medford (two active); three each in Billings (two active), Dover (one active), Mulhall and Okeene (one active); two each in Canton, Helena (two active), Hitchcock (one active), Lamont (one active), Marshall, Mooreland (one active), Meno and Seiling; and one each in Cleo Springs, Covington, Drummond (one active), Fort Supply, Hillsdale (one active), Jet and Wakita (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 189 cases, with 136 recovered and three deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 173 cases, with 142 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 8.5.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA 9950 107 8242
TULSA 9742 103 8225
CLEVELAND 2871 54 2422
CANADIAN 1128 6 936
TEXAS 1044 7 1013
ROGERS 874 16 641
MCCURTAIN 838 28 725
COMANCHE 792 10 715
WAGONER 787 22 633
PAYNE 687 4 609
WASHINGTON 593 39 509
CREEK 536 13 425
JACKSON 497 5 410
MUSKOGEE 480 16 321
GRADY 421 7 378
MCCLAIN 420 4 362
POTTAWATOMIE 416 8 309
OKMULGEE 411 3 314
DELAWARE 405 19 353
BRYAN 402 1 324
GARFIELD 389 4 298
CHEROKEE 385 2 229
OSAGE 385 11 324
CADDO 384 16 271
OTTAWA 352 2 289
CARTER 315 4 261
ADAIR 314 6 224
MAYES 294 6 231
SEQUOYAH 290 4 185
LE FLORE 277 1 165
KAY 231 11 182
PITTSBURG 227 3 152
GARVIN 215 4 185
SEMINOLE 214 5 140
LOGAN 196 2 159
CUSTER 193 0 164
STEPHENS 190 2 152
PONTOTOC 186 2 149
CHOCTAW 171 1 156
MCINTOSH 160 1 123
LINCOLN 147 2 99
PAWNEE 127 3 109
HUGHES 118 1 74
KINGFISHER 114 0 97
PUSHMATAHA 101 0 72
MARSHALL 99 0 77
NOBLE 83 2 70
GREER 81 8 69
LATIMER 77 1 49
CRAIG 77 0 61
MURRAY 68 0 54
ATOKA 67 0 60
LOVE 65 0 63
OKFUSKEE 58 0 37
TILLMAN 57 1 51
NOWATA 56 1 52
HASKELL 48 0 30
BECKHAM 45 1 34
JOHNSTON 45 0 33
BLAINE 39 0 34
BEAVER 36 0 35
WOODWARD 35 0 29
JEFFERSON 32 0 25
COAL 31 0 23
HARMON 27 0 10
KIOWA 27 1 26
MAJOR 26 1 22
WASHITA 25 0 22
COTTON 19 2 15
WOODS 19 0 15
GRANT 12 0 8
HARPER 9 0 6
9 0 0
DEWEY 8 0 7
ROGER MILLS 8 0 7
ALFALFA 3 0 1
ELLIS 3 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 8.5.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 8108 90 6687
TULSA 6682 77 5652
BROKEN ARROW 1643 23 1311
EDMOND 1438 19 1226
NORMAN 1419 31 1203
GUYMON 861 7 845
OTHER*** 748 6 616
YUKON 611 3 499
MOORE 610 11 509
LAWTON 594 9 533
JENKS 575 0 541
STILLWATER 551 3 495
CLAREMORE 543 13 379
BARTLESVILLE 471 37 405
ALTUS 449 5 375
OWASSO 404 2 354
BROKEN BOW 376 21 330
ENID 362 4 278
MUSKOGEE 341 12 226
BIXBY 340 2 292
SHAWNEE 281 8 209
IDABEL 276 5 236
TAHLEQUAH 272 2 166
ARDMORE 258 2 220
SAPULPA 258 4 218
GLENPOOL 252 0 217
DURANT 249 0 205
BETHANY 234 1 196
CHICKASHA 216 4 202
SAND SPRINGS 215 3 166
STILWELL 204 5 133
MIAMI 196 2 179
COWETA 193 13 155
PONCA CITY 192 8 156
SKIATOOK 189 7 162
MUSTANG 183 1 164
EL RENO 173 1 138
COLLINSVILLE 173 1 144
GROVE 167 16 145
PURCELL 164 3 140
LEXINGTON 163 1 145
OKMULGEE 163 2 131
MCALESTER 157 3 104
CHOCTAW 156 2 125
ANADARKO 148 3 78
ADA 142 0 116
HUGO 138 1 128
BLANCHARD 132 1 117
SALLISAW 124 1 76
WARR ACRES 122 0 93
WAGONER 122 5 92
DUNCAN 121 1 91
HENRYETTA 118 1 85
CLINTON 114 0 89
GUTHRIE 111 0 95
HINTON 106 0 96
NEWCASTLE 105 1 89
NOBLE 103 1 83
TUTTLE 100 2 83
PAULS VALLEY 97 1 88
WEWOKA 97 1 58
PRYOR CREEK 97 2 77
HOOKER 93 0 91
MIDWEST CITY 91 2 74
HOLDENVILLE 85 1 53
JAY 85 1 81
CHECOTAH 82 1 67
SEMINOLE 78 3 58
MULDROW 77 1 54
MANGUM 77 8 66
PIEDMONT 76 1 69
CUSHING 74 1 57
MADILL 71 0 53
EUFAULA 71 0 52
AFTON 67 0 58
DEL CITY 67 0 50
WEATHERFORD 66 0 61
CATOOSA 66 0 50
WESTVILLE 65 1 55
LOCUST GROVE 63 0 52
BRISTOW 63 2 45
CLEVELAND 63 3 52
SPENCER 62 1 53
WRIGHT CITY 59 0 43
SPERRY 59 1 46
LINDSAY 58 2 46
POTEAU 58 0 38
FORT GIBSON 58 3 45
DEWEY 57 1 48
TALIHINA 56 1 33
HEAVENER 55 0 25
VINITA 55 0 46
KINGFISHER 54 0 45
INOLA 53 2 37
ATOKA 52 0 46
HARRAH 51 0 38
NICHOLS HILLS 51 0 47
MCLOUD 50 0 39
SALINA 49 1 36
MOUNDS 49 1 41
FREDERICK 46 1 41
COMMERCE 46 0 42
BINGER 46 9 37
KELLYVILLE 46 2 35
MARIETTA 46 0 44
CHOUTEAU 45 3 37
HOMINY 45 2 41
PAWNEE 45 0 40
CALERA 44 0 36
JONES 44 1 34
SULPHUR 43 0 36
MANNFORD 42 1 27
MORRIS 42 0 28
ANTLERS 42 0 24
HAWORTH 41 1 35
CHELSEA 41 0 32
COLCORD 41 1 37
VALLIANT 41 0 40
TEXHOMA 41 0 30
BEGGS 39 0 30
TECUMSEH 39 0 28
OOLOGAH 39 0 31
HULBERT 39 0 18
VIAN 38 1 21
HASKELL 38 0 32
WILBURTON 37 1 22
PRAGUE 36 0 19
PERKINS 35 0 32
WYANDOTTE 34 0 11
MARLOW 34 0 30
WASHINGTON 34 0 30
ELK CITY 34 1 25
SPIRO 33 0 22
PERRY 33 0 29
STROUD 32 0 21
KIEFER 31 0 25
WOODWARD 31 0 25
COMANCHE 31 1 29
CHANDLER 30 1 23
NOWATA 30 1 28
PAWHUSKA 28 0 22
STIGLER 28 0 17
KINGSTON 28 0 24
HENNESSEY 27 0 22
WAYNE 26 0 21
ELGIN 26 0 24
RED ROCK 26 1 21
MEAD 25 1 14
OKARCHE 25 0 23
DAVIS 25 0 18
OCHELATA 25 1 21
CACHE 24 0 22
HOLLIS 24 0 10
WETUMKA 24 0 16
GORE 24 1 17
FAIRFAX 24 0 18
CADDO 23 0 15
COALGATE 23 0 15
BOKOSHE 23 0 11
COLBERT 23 0 21
FAIRLAND 23 0 15
OKEMAH 23 0 17
WILSON 21 0 11
ROLAND 21 0 11
MEEKER 21 0 15
LUTHER 20 0 19
BARNSDALL 20 2 17
KANSAS 20 0 11
HARTSHORNE 20 0 15
MAYSVILLE 19 0 16
CLAYTON 19 0 17
WATTS 19 0 17
APACHE 19 0 15
POCOLA 18 0 13
ELMORE CITY 18 0 17
WISTER 18 0 17
LONE GROVE 18 1 17
COPAN 18 0 15
PORUM 17 1 11
TYRONE 17 0 15
MAUD 17 0 9
KONAWA 16 1 12
PORTER 16 0 15
FORT COBB 16 0 14
OLUSTEE 16 0 15
BLACKWELL 16 1 13
BLAIR 16 0 10
ARCADIA 16 0 16
TISHOMINGO 16 0 10
ALVA 16 0 12
PADEN 16 0 6
CAMERON 15 0 5
WYNNEWOOD 15 1 12
GARVIN 15 0 14
BIG CABIN 15 1 8
GLENCOE 15 0 14
WATONGA 15 0 12
WEBBERS FALLS 15 0 4
GERONIMO 14 0 6
QUAPAW 14 0 9
MINCO 13 0 9
DEWAR 13 0 10
EARLSBORO 13 0 8
GOODWELL 13 0 13
WALTERS 13 0 12
WELEETKA 13 0 9
CASHION 13 0 12
FORT TOWSON 12 0 11
WELLSTON 12 0 8
CYRIL 12 1 8
YALE 12 0 10
RAMONA 12 0 12
FAIRVIEW 12 0 10
ALLEN 11 1 6
RINGLING 11 0 10
ADAIR 11 0 9
STONEWALL 11 1 8
TIPTON 11 0 9
WAURIKA 11 0 7
BOKCHITO 11 0 8
SAYRE 11 0 9
GEARY 11 0 11
RUSH SPRINGS 11 0 10
ALEX 11 0 10
JENNINGS 10 0 9
WELCH 10 0 8
TONKAWA 10 0 9
TALALA 10 0 10
NEWKIRK 9 1 5
HOWE 9 0 3
GRACEMONT 9 0 7
DRUMRIGHT 9 0 7
CRESCENT 9 0 9
WARNER 9 0 7
BOSWELL 9 0 8
MANNSVILLE 9 0 8
QUINTON 9 0 9
CARNEGIE 9 1 5
CEMENT 9 0 5
DEPEW 9 1 6
RYAN 9 0 8
WANETTE 9 0 6
FLETCHER 9 0 8
KAW CITY 9 1 3
HOBART 9 0 9
ASHER 9 0 6
BENNINGTON 9 0 9
KEOTA 9 0 3
WAUKOMIS 9 0 6
ROFF 9 0 8
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 8
HEALDTON 8 0 5
BURNS FLAT 8 0 8
DELAWARE 8 0 8
MORRISON 8 0 8
TAFT 8 0 4
OPTIMA 8 0 8
OKTAHA 8 0 5
BEAVER 8 0 8
INDIAHOMA 8 0 7
AMBER 7 0 7
SPAVINAW 7 0 3
STRATFORD 7 0 3
SHADY POINT 7 0 5
SASAKWA 7 0 5
MCCURTAIN 7 0 7
KIOWA 7 0 4
CHEYENNE 7 0 6
PANAMA 7 0 6
PAOLI 7 0 7
LEHIGH 7 0 7
OSAGE 7 0 7
KREBS 7 0 2
RED OAK 7 0 3
SAVANNA 7 0 4
VERDEN 6 0 6
RINGWOOD 6 0 6
GANS 6 0 3
CANEY 6 0 6
BURBANK 6 0 3
TEMPLE 6 2 3
ACHILLE 6 0 6
LANGLEY 6 0 4
LOOKEBA 6 2 4
POCASSET 6 0 6
DISNEY 5 0 2
ALBION 5 0 4
LAVERNE 5 0 3
AGRA 5 1 3
LAHOMA 5 0 5
ARKOMA 5 0 4
ARAPAHO 5 0 5
POND CREEK 5 0 5
PRUE 5 0 5
TERLTON 5 0 4
BOYNTON 5 0 3
CANADIAN 5 0 4
SNYDER 5 0 5
THOMAS 5 0 5
UNION CITY 5 0 5
RIPLEY 5 0 5
GARBER 5 0 4
WANN 5 0 4
AVANT 5 0 0
FORGAN 4 0 4
MEDFORD 4 0 2
CARNEY 4 0 3
SPRINGER 4 1 3
GOULD 4 0 1
BUFFALO 4 0 3
RATTAN 4 0 3
NINNEKAH 4 0 4
ORLANDO 4 0 4
COUNCIL HILL 4 0 3
HARDESTY 4 0 4
FREEDOM 4 0 4
RATLIFF CITY 4 0 3
CROWDER 4 0 3
KENEFIC 4 0 2
NEW CORDELL 4 0 4
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 3
LONGDALE 4 0 4
SENTINEL 4 0 3
CALUMET 4 0 4
KETCHUM 3 0 3
KINTA 3 0 3
DILL CITY 3 0 3
DOVER 3 0 2
BILLINGS 3 1 0
MARBLE CITY 3 0 3
OAKS 3 0 3
BOLEY 3 0 2
CASTLE 3 0 3
BUTLER 3 0 3
GRANITE 3 0 2
LAMAR 3 0 1
LENAPAH 3 0 3
CORN 3 0 2
OKEENE 3 0 2
THACKERVILLE 3 0 3
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3
BRAGGS 3 0 1
STRINGTOWN 3 0 2
BERNICE 3 0 3
CALVIN 3 0 3
MILBURN 3 0 1
WYNONA 3 0 2
HYDRO 3 0 3
SOPER 3 0 2
MULHALL 3 0 3
VICI 3 0 3
TRYON 3 0 2
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3
MILLERTON 3 0 3
SHATTUCK 3 0 1
LANGSTON 3 0 3
HITCHCOCK 2 0 1
SEILING 2 0 2
ELDORADO 2 0 1
HASTINGS 2 0 1
SCHULTER 2 0 2
FITZHUGH 2 0 2
HANNA 2 0 0
PITTSBURG 2 0 2
FOSS 2 0 1
MARSHALL 2 0 2
MOORELAND 2 0 1
CANTON 2 0 2
LAMONT 2 0 1
SHIDLER 2 0 1
HELENA 2 0 0
MARTHA 2 0 2
STUART 2 0 2
FRANCIS 2 0 2
SAWYER 2 0 2
RAVIA 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
SLICK 2 0 2
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2
BRADLEY 2 0 1
OKAY 2 0 2
OILTON 2 1 1
MARLAND 2 0 1
VELMA 2 0 0
BOWLEGS 2 0 2
INDIANOLA 2 0 0
MENO 2 0 2
HAILEYVILLE 2 0 2
BESSIE 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
HILLSDALE 1 0 0
FOYIL 1 0 1
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1
COVINGTON 1 0 1
DUSTIN 1 0 0
COYLE 1 0 1
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
DAVENPORT 1 0 1
CANUTE 1 0 1
FOSTER 1 0 0
BLUEJACKET 1 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
DRUMMOND 1 0 0
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
TUPELO 1 0 1
GOTEBO 1 0 1
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1
WAKITA 1 0 0
LOCO 1 0 1
HAMMON 1 0 1
LONE WOLF 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
SPARKS 1 0 1
RALSTON 1 0 1
GOLDSBY 1 0 1
EAKLY 1 0 0

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

 

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you