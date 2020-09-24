You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: COVID-19 report lists Tyson, area prison 'impacts'

covid daily 9.24.20.psd
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health | The Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases at Tyson Manufacturing in Garfield County and James Crabtree Correctional Center in Alfalfa County were cited as "new case count impacts" during a news conference by Oklahoma State Health Department on Thursday.

There were 22 cases listed in the last 14 days at Tyson, according to OSDH. Calls and emails to Tyson seeking comment on the situation were not returned Thursday. According to information provided earlier by Tyson, the company employed more than 1,400 people at its Enid facilities in mid-2019. Those include plants at 54th, Enterprise and Willow and a Pine Street facility.

new case count impacts 9.24.20

Crabtree is one of three correctional facilities of concern in Northwest Oklahoma, but Thursday's OSDH report citing 30 cases at Crabtree is the first indication of that many cases at the Helena prison. Even as late as Thursday afternoon, the Department of Corrections website had no active cases listed at the facility.

Justin Wolf, DOC spokesman, said the discrepancy in the numbers is related to the timing of reporting. He said DOC receives its results from OSDH, sometimes after DOC updates its website in the morning. OSDH provides information later in the day. According to DOC figures, there are three inmates at Crabtree who have recovered from COVID-19. Crabtree is a medium-security prison that can house up to 1,175 male inmates in cells.

Other correctional institutions highlighted by the OSDH report were William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply, with 814 cases, and Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva with 52 cases. Enid Community Corrections Center also has 15 currently active cases. All three are considered hot spots by DOC.

19th Enid death

In addition to the impact report, the OSDH daily update announced 11 more deaths, including an Enid resident, and 1,083 more cases associated with the coronavirus.

Statewide, the 1.4% increase in cases brought the overall total to 81,244, with 12,456 of those active, a single-day increase of 44, and 67,804, or 83.5%, recovered, including 1,028 since Wednesday's report, according to OSDH data. The number of deaths rose to 981 in Oklahoma since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in early March.

Deaths announced Wednesday included 10 men and one woman, nine of whom were in the 65 and older age group, with one each from the 30-49 and 50-64 age groups. In addition to the one from Garfield County, two each were from Cleveland, Oklahoma and Okmulgee counties and there was one each from Comanche, Delaware, Nowata and Tulsa counties. The OSDH was late with it reporting due to "technical issues" Thursday and did not indicate age and gender per county of residence.

There have been 19 deaths in Garfield County, all in Enid, with 10 residents from the 73703 Zip code, primarily western Enid, and nine from the 73701 Zip code, or the eastern half of the city, according to OSDH data.

Cases in Garfield County rose by 28 on Thursday, with 322 of 1,580 overall cases active and 1,239 who have recovered, according to the OSDH. Enid rose by 33 cases to top out at 1,488, with 302 active and 1,168 recovered. OSDH officials have said in the past that cities can rise by more than counties as officials catch up on counts and address changes are noted.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday were seven each in Noble and Major; five each in Grant, Kingfisher and Woodward; four in Woods; and three in Blaine. Case increases in cities and towns included four in Kingfisher; three each in Fairview and Medford; two each in Alva, Billings, Pond Creek, Waynoka and Woodward; and one each in Ames, Fairmont, Fort Supply, Hennessy, Lahoma and Meno.

White House task force

The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report lists Oklahoma in red again, with 175 new cases per 100,000 population last week, ranking the state sixth in the nation for new cases. The national average is 86 per 100,000.

The report also shows Oklahoma has the third-highest rate in the country for test positivity, with a rate between 8% and 10%.

The White House report recommends Oklahoma ensure "mask utilization statewide" to prevent transmission and "deaths in vulnerable communities." It also urges rigorous investigation and rapid contract tracing of cases.

The report puts Garfield, Woodward and Alfalfa counties in a red zone, with Kingfisher County in orange and Blaine County in yellow. Using its own system, OSDH currently classifies Garfield County in orange, or moderate, risk level. The state updates its daily case averages and color codes on Friday.

State numbers

Statewide the overall number of hospitalizations was reported by OSDH at 6,130, a single-day increase of 73. Of those, 590 were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, a decrease of three, with 220 in intensive care, a decrease of seven, according to the OSDH Executive Report.

There were 36 Oklahomans hospitalized who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northwest region of Oklahoma, according to the same report.

The 18-35 age group continued to lead the increase in cases, with 378 on Thursday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.6% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 227 in the 36-49 age group, 197 in the 50-64 age group, 166 in the 65 and older age group, 109 in the 5-17 age group and 13 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Thursday were 1,628 in the 0-4 age group, 7,590 in the 5-17 age group, 29,720 in the 18-35 age group, 17,310 in the 36-49 age group, 14,092 in the 50-64 age group and 10,899 in the 65 and older age group. There were five listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1. 

There have been 42,370 Oklahoman women who have tested positive and 38,838 men. There were 36 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.

Of the overall 981 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 786 have been 65 and older and 153 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 31 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 541, than women, 440, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.

OSDH reports 75.1% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 396 or 40.4%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,627 cases among long-term care residents and 1,535 cases among staff, according to Thursday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 66 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 188 in Oklahoma County; 156 in Tulsa County; 70 in Cleveland County; 49 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 34 in McCurtain County; 33 in Creek County; 26 in Wagoner County; 25 in Delaware County; 21 in Muskogee; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Garfield and Pittsburg counties; 17 each in Canadian and LeFlore counties; 13 each in Comanche, Kay and Osage counties; 11 in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Carter, Cherokee, Greer and Texas counties; seven in McClain and Okmulgee counties; six each in Payne and Seminole counties; five each in McIntosh and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Cotton, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Woodward counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,580 cases, 1,239 recovered, 322 active and 19 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 17Sept. 12Sept. 11104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Woodward with 1,006 cases, 158 recovered, 847 active and one death, an inmate reported Sept. 22; Kingfisher with 335 cases, 301 recovered, 32 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 149 cases, 126 recovered, 21 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 120 cases, 94 recovered, 25active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 103 cases, 34 recovered and 69 active; Major with 85 cases, 64 recovered, 20 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 62 cases, 38 recovered and 24 active; Grant with 46 cases, 31 recovered and 15 active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,488 in Enid (302 active); Fort Supply 834 (806 active); 154 in Woodward (57 active); 151 in Hennessey (13 active); 116 in Kingfisher (nine active); 89 in Alva (60 active); 54 in Watonga (nine active); 44 in Helena (14 active); 39 each in Fairview (seven active) and Okarche (three active); 36 in Fairview (four active); 32 in Mooreland (two active); 24 in Garber (five active), 23 in Canton (five active); 21 in Cashion (six active); 17 in Ringwood (three active); 16 each in Medford (five active) and Waukomis (five active); 15 in Dover (two active); 14 in Seiling (two active); 13 in Lahoma (two active); 12 in Cherokee (eight active); 11 each in Billings (three active) and Pond Creek (five active); nine in Okeene (three active); eight each Fairmont (three active), Longdale (two active) and Meno (five active); seven each in Ames (two active), Kremlin (two active), Lamont and Orlando (one active); six in Nash (three active); five in Covington and Waynoka (five active); four each in Drummond (one active), Freedom, Hitchcock, Marshall (one active) and Mulhall; three each in Cleo Springs, Hunter (three active), Jet and Wakita; two each in Deer Creek (one active), Goltry (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington (one active) and Carmen (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 809 cases, with 630 recovered and nine deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 672 cases, with 530 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.24.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 17319 188 14844 2020-09-24
TULSA 16487 156 14921 2020-09-24
CLEVELAND 5847 70 4901 2020-09-24
PAYNE 2149 6 1800 2020-09-24
CANADIAN 2122 17 1742 2020-09-24
ROGERS 1779 49 1443 2020-09-24
MUSKOGEE 1757 21 1515 2020-09-24
GARFIELD 1588 19 1239 2020-09-24
COMANCHE 1549 13 1357 2020-09-24
TEXAS 1477 8 1322 2020-09-24
WAGONER 1441 26 1280 2020-09-24
POTTAWATOMIE 1296 10 1030 2020-09-24
MCCURTAIN 1256 34 1074 2020-09-24
CREEK 1109 33 934 2020-09-24
LE FLORE 1063 17 855 2020-09-24
CHEROKEE 1042 8 804 2020-09-24
GRADY 1008 11 690 2020-09-24
WOODWARD 1006 1 158 2020-09-24
WASHINGTON 976 40 880 2020-09-24
BRYAN 911 4 724 2020-09-24
PITTSBURG 903 19 680 2020-09-24
SEQUOYAH 835 11 671 2020-09-24
OTTAWA 832 4 715 2020-09-24
MCCLAIN 830 7 680 2020-09-24
OKMULGEE 816 7 693 2020-09-24
OSAGE 811 13 715 2020-09-24
JACKSON 739 10 652 2020-09-24
CADDO 737 20 609 2020-09-24
DELAWARE 716 25 599 2020-09-24
CUSTER 610 0 415 2020-09-24
ADAIR 603 10 465 2020-09-24
MAYES 590 11 457 2020-09-24
KAY 557 13 412 2020-09-24
CARTER 539 8 458 2020-09-24
CRAIG 498 1 185 2020-09-24
LOGAN 441 1 360 2020-09-24
SEMINOLE 435 6 354 2020-09-24
LINCOLN 420 10 342 2020-09-24
STEPHENS 412 5 304 2020-09-24
PONTOTOC 375 3 296 2020-09-24
BECKHAM 363 1 170 2020-09-24
GARVIN 359 4 304 2020-09-24
KINGFISHER 335 2 301 2020-09-24
CHOCTAW 307 2 267 2020-09-24
MCINTOSH 302 5 256 2020-09-24
ATOKA 291 1 249 2020-09-24
HUGHES 291 4 251 2020-09-24
HASKELL 275 4 206 2020-09-24
PAWNEE 250 3 227 2020-09-24
MARSHALL 178 1 156 2020-09-24
LOVE 170 1 142 2020-09-24
JOHNSTON 156 4 123 2020-09-24
PUSHMATAHA 151 1 132 2020-09-24
NOBLE 149 2 126 2020-09-24
NOWATA 137 4 120 2020-09-24
OKFUSKEE 134 4 105 2020-09-24
LATIMER 133 2 121 2020-09-24
MURRAY 132 1 105 2020-09-24
BLAINE 120 1 94 2020-09-24
GREER 108 8 84 2020-09-24
WOODS 103 0 34 2020-09-24
TILLMAN 88 2 75 2020-09-24
MAJOR 85 1 64 2020-09-24
WASHITA 72 0 43 2020-09-24
KIOWA 71 2 56 2020-09-24
COAL 70 0 61 2020-09-24
COTTON 68 3 58 2020-09-24
DEWEY 63 1 39 2020-09-24
ALFALFA 62 0 38 2020-09-24
51 0 6 2020-09-24
BEAVER 51 0 45 2020-09-24
GRANT 46 0 31 2020-09-24
ROGER MILLS 44 1 16 2020-09-24
HARMON 43 0 40 2020-09-24
JEFFERSON 42 0 37 2020-09-24
HARPER 29 1 24 2020-09-24
CIMARRON 24 0 20 2020-09-24
ELLIS 10 0 6 2020-09-24

Oklahoma per city 9.24.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 14056 156 12063 2020-09-24
TULSA 11087 110 10116 2020-09-24
NORMAN 3146 36 2656 2020-09-24
BROKEN ARROW 3047 33 2733 2020-09-24
EDMOND 2550 22 2160 2020-09-24
OTHER*** 1874 13 1587 2020-09-24
STILLWATER 1798 4 1497 2020-09-24
ENID 1488 19 1167 2020-09-24
GUYMON 1178 8 1045 2020-09-24
CLAREMORE 1080 46 854 2020-09-24
YUKON 1046 6 877 2020-09-24
MOORE 988 13 835 2020-09-24
LAWTON 942 11 796 2020-09-24
FORT SUPPLY 834 1 27 2020-09-24
OWASSO 810 2 716 2020-09-24
BARTLESVILLE 810 37 727 2020-09-24
JENKS 785 3 724 2020-09-24
TAHLEQUAH 764 4 599 2020-09-24
TAFT 746 2 733 2020-09-24
SHAWNEE 705 9 544 2020-09-24
MUSKOGEE 693 14 520 2020-09-24
MCALESTER 679 17 485 2020-09-24
ALTUS 661 10 593 2020-09-24
BIXBY 634 5 566 2020-09-24
DURANT 580 1 455 2020-09-24
CHICKASHA 531 6 365 2020-09-24
BROKEN BOW 519 22 439 2020-09-24
MIAMI 490 3 425 2020-09-24
SAPULPA 488 11 420 2020-09-24
SAND SPRINGS 450 5 387 2020-09-24
ARDMORE 445 6 386 2020-09-24
PONCA CITY 436 10 312 2020-09-24
VINITA 434 1 130 2020-09-24
EL RENO 410 8 326 2020-09-24
STILWELL 403 8 297 2020-09-24
IDABEL 397 6 354 2020-09-24
BETHANY 390 5 328 2020-09-24
LEXINGTON 382 4 333 2020-09-24
GLENPOOL 381 4 338 2020-09-24
MUSTANG 366 2 290 2020-09-24
CHOCTAW 337 3 260 2020-09-24
COWETA 324 13 280 2020-09-24
SALLISAW 323 4 255 2020-09-24
COLLINSVILLE 323 1 275 2020-09-24
ANADARKO 321 5 277 2020-09-24
MCLOUD 321 1 295 2020-09-24
OKMULGEE 319 4 278 2020-09-24
SKIATOOK 315 8 278 2020-09-24
BLANCHARD 308 1 225 2020-09-24
ADA 301 1 236 2020-09-24
CLINTON 300 0 228 2020-09-24
GROVE 293 18 241 2020-09-24
DUNCAN 274 3 200 2020-09-24
PURCELL 268 3 239 2020-09-24
ELK CITY 244 1 107 2020-09-24
WEATHERFORD 244 0 138 2020-09-24
ATOKA 242 0 208 2020-09-24
POTEAU 240 3 199 2020-09-24
HENRYETTA 240 3 202 2020-09-24
HUGO 229 2 198 2020-09-24
WAGONER 227 6 193 2020-09-24
GUTHRIE 217 0 174 2020-09-24
NEWCASTLE 208 3 159 2020-09-24
HOMINY 208 2 184 2020-09-24
HEAVENER 207 6 184 2020-09-24
NOBLE 205 3 181 2020-09-24
TUTTLE 204 4 152 2020-09-24
CUSHING 204 2 183 2020-09-24
HOLDENVILLE 200 3 177 2020-09-24
SEMINOLE 198 4 152 2020-09-24
MULDROW 191 3 162 2020-09-24
BRISTOW 180 9 148 2020-09-24
SPIRO 180 1 144 2020-09-24
PRYOR CREEK 178 4 142 2020-09-24
MIDWEST CITY 174 7 141 2020-09-24
WEWOKA 173 1 147 2020-09-24
TECUMSEH 173 0 119 2020-09-24
WARR ACRES 172 0 152 2020-09-24
PIEDMONT 155 1 123 2020-09-24
WOODWARD 154 0 97 2020-09-24
STIGLER 152 3 116 2020-09-24
HENNESSEY 151 2 136 2020-09-24
EUFAULA 151 2 123 2020-09-24
PAULS VALLEY 144 1 129 2020-09-24
CHECOTAH 141 3 124 2020-09-24
HINTON 140 0 125 2020-09-24
VIAN 139 3 116 2020-09-24
JAY 137 1 122 2020-09-24
CLEVELAND 135 3 125 2020-09-24
HARRAH 131 0 99 2020-09-24
SPENCER 130 3 108 2020-09-24
LOCUST GROVE 127 0 102 2020-09-24
CATOOSA 125 1 110 2020-09-24
CHANDLER 120 9 96 2020-09-24
KINGFISHER 116 0 107 2020-09-24
DEL CITY 116 0 89 2020-09-24
MADILL 115 1 104 2020-09-24
CALERA 113 1 92 2020-09-24
AFTON 113 0 102 2020-09-24
MOUNDS 112 3 90 2020-09-24
SPERRY 111 2 96 2020-09-24
SAYRE 110 0 59 2020-09-24
FORT GIBSON 110 4 86 2020-09-24
HOOKER 106 0 104 2020-09-24
INOLA 106 3 85 2020-09-24
WESTVILLE 104 2 80 2020-09-24
MARIETTA 104 0 83 2020-09-24
MANNFORD 103 3 82 2020-09-24
CHELSEA 103 0 85 2020-09-24
NICHOLS HILLS 99 0 87 2020-09-24
SALINA 97 1 66 2020-09-24
HASKELL 96 1 84 2020-09-24
CHOUTEAU 95 6 71 2020-09-24
COMMERCE 91 0 75 2020-09-24
ROLAND 91 0 79 2020-09-24
WRIGHT CITY 90 0 69 2020-09-24
MANGUM 89 8 73 2020-09-24
ALVA 89 0 29 2020-09-24
NOWATA 88 3 78 2020-09-24
PERKINS 87 1 71 2020-09-24
DEWEY 87 1 81 2020-09-24
HULBERT 87 2 61 2020-09-24
LINDSAY 86 2 72 2020-09-24
BEGGS 84 0 65 2020-09-24
TISHOMINGO 83 3 64 2020-09-24
POCOLA 83 3 68 2020-09-24
TALIHINA 81 3 73 2020-09-24
VALLIANT 81 2 70 2020-09-24
JONES 81 2 67 2020-09-24
WYANDOTTE 80 1 71 2020-09-24
SULPHUR 79 1 62 2020-09-24
MORRIS 79 0 65 2020-09-24
WISTER 78 0 56 2020-09-24
OKEMAH 77 2 58 2020-09-24
WASHINGTON 74 0 64 2020-09-24
PRAGUE 73 0 67 2020-09-24
OOLOGAH 72 0 55 2020-09-24
GORE 72 1 46 2020-09-24
TEXHOMA 71 0 67 2020-09-24
HOWE 71 0 43 2020-09-24
PAWNEE 70 0 60 2020-09-24
ANTLERS 68 1 60 2020-09-24
COLCORD 67 1 59 2020-09-24
FREDERICK 67 2 56 2020-09-24
HAWORTH 67 2 52 2020-09-24
MARLOW 66 0 43 2020-09-24
COMANCHE 65 1 54 2020-09-24
KEOTA 64 0 46 2020-09-24
WILBURTON 64 1 57 2020-09-24
KANSAS 64 3 50 2020-09-24
GOODWELL 62 0 54 2020-09-24
KELLYVILLE 61 2 55 2020-09-24
KINGSTON 61 0 50 2020-09-24
PERRY 61 0 52 2020-09-24
HARTSHORNE 61 0 54 2020-09-24
STROUD 60 0 51 2020-09-24
WATONGA 54 0 45 2020-09-24
BINGER 53 9 41 2020-09-24
LUTHER 52 0 42 2020-09-24
CADDO 52 0 45 2020-09-24
COALGATE 52 0 45 2020-09-24
WETUMKA 51 0 42 2020-09-24
MEEKER 51 0 42 2020-09-24
PAWHUSKA 51 0 46 2020-09-24
FAIRLAND 50 0 43 2020-09-24
WALTERS 50 1 45 2020-09-24
CACHE 49 0 44 2020-09-24
BOKOSHE 49 0 38 2020-09-24
QUAPAW 49 0 38 2020-09-24
DAVIS 48 0 38 2020-09-24
MEAD 47 1 38 2020-09-24
KIEFER 46 0 40 2020-09-24
BLACKWELL 46 1 38 2020-09-24
PORTER 46 0 38 2020-09-24
ELGIN 46 1 37 2020-09-24
HELENA 44 0 30 2020-09-24
CRESCENT 43 0 38 2020-09-24
APACHE 42 1 38 2020-09-24
CARNEGIE 42 1 30 2020-09-24
WATTS 41 0 36 2020-09-24
HOLLIS 41 0 38 2020-09-24
ALEX 41 0 16 2020-09-24
WYNNEWOOD 40 1 31 2020-09-24
BARNSDALL 40 2 29 2020-09-24
QUINTON 40 0 35 2020-09-24
NEWKIRK 40 1 32 2020-09-24
DRUMRIGHT 40 0 36 2020-09-24
OKARCHE 39 0 36 2020-09-24
RED ROCK 39 1 35 2020-09-24
COLBERT 39 0 37 2020-09-24
FAIRVIEW 39 0 32 2020-09-24
MAYSVILLE 38 1 30 2020-09-24
WAYNE 36 0 34 2020-09-24
WARNER 36 0 28 2020-09-24
KONAWA 36 1 32 2020-09-24
TALALA 36 0 28 2020-09-24
CEMENT 33 0 22 2020-09-24
FORT COBB 33 0 26 2020-09-24
CAMERON 33 0 23 2020-09-24
EARLSBORO 33 0 25 2020-09-24
MCCURTAIN 33 1 19 2020-09-24
MOORELAND 32 0 30 2020-09-24
WILSON 32 0 30 2020-09-24
LONE GROVE 32 1 22 2020-09-24
THOMAS 32 0 22 2020-09-24
PORUM 32 1 28 2020-09-24
HOBART 31 1 24 2020-09-24
BIG CABIN 31 1 26 2020-09-24
ELMORE CITY 31 0 25 2020-09-24
RAMONA 30 1 27 2020-09-24
WEBBERS FALLS 30 0 23 2020-09-24
ARCADIA 30 0 29 2020-09-24
BLAIR 29 0 21 2020-09-24
WELCH 29 0 24 2020-09-24
FAIRFAX 29 0 27 2020-09-24
TYRONE 29 0 23 2020-09-24
TONKAWA 28 0 22 2020-09-24
YALE 28 0 19 2020-09-24
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-24
BOKCHITO 28 1 19 2020-09-24
MINCO 28 0 20 2020-09-24
BOSWELL 28 0 23 2020-09-24
LEEDEY 27 1 13 2020-09-24
NINNEKAH 27 0 13 2020-09-24
DEWAR 27 0 22 2020-09-24
STRATFORD 27 0 22 2020-09-24
ADAIR 25 0 21 2020-09-24
STONEWALL 25 1 21 2020-09-24
GARVIN 24 0 23 2020-09-24
MAUD 24 0 18 2020-09-24
WELLSTON 24 0 21 2020-09-24
GARBER 24 0 19 2020-09-24
CLAYTON 24 0 23 2020-09-24
GRACEMONT 23 1 18 2020-09-24
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-24
CANTON 23 1 17 2020-09-24
FLETCHER 23 0 19 2020-09-24
GERONIMO 23 0 21 2020-09-24
PADEN 23 0 22 2020-09-24
FORT TOWSON 22 0 19 2020-09-24
SHADY POINT 22 0 15 2020-09-24
CYRIL 22 1 15 2020-09-24
DEPEW 22 1 20 2020-09-24
GLENCOE 22 0 20 2020-09-24
HAMMON 22 0 3 2020-09-24
KREBS 22 1 16 2020-09-24
DELAWARE 22 1 20 2020-09-24
BOISE CITY 22 0 19 2020-09-24
OKTAHA 22 0 19 2020-09-24
CASHION 21 0 15 2020-09-24
HYDRO 20 0 13 2020-09-24
GEARY 20 0 15 2020-09-24
OLUSTEE 20 0 18 2020-09-24
ALLEN 20 1 14 2020-09-24
ASHER 20 0 18 2020-09-24
RUSH SPRINGS 20 0 17 2020-09-24
PAOLI 20 0 14 2020-09-24
INDIAHOMA 20 0 17 2020-09-24
JENNINGS 19 0 17 2020-09-24
WELEETKA 19 1 12 2020-09-24
NEW CORDELL 19 0 11 2020-09-24
RED OAK 19 0 18 2020-09-24
ARKOMA 18 0 17 2020-09-24
MORRISON 18 0 16 2020-09-24
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 16 2020-09-24
RINGWOOD 17 0 14 2020-09-24
WANETTE 17 0 14 2020-09-24
SPAVINAW 17 0 11 2020-09-24
GRANITE 17 0 9 2020-09-24
VERDEN 17 0 9 2020-09-24
GANS 17 0 14 2020-09-24
PANAMA 17 1 13 2020-09-24
KIOWA 16 1 14 2020-09-24
BLUEJACKET 16 0 14 2020-09-24
MILBURN 16 1 13 2020-09-24
BEAVER 16 0 15 2020-09-24
RINGLING 16 0 14 2020-09-24
TERLTON 16 0 16 2020-09-24
MEDFORD 16 0 11 2020-09-24
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-09-24
WAUKOMIS 16 0 11 2020-09-24
CANADIAN 16 0 14 2020-09-24
BENNINGTON 15 0 11 2020-09-24
ARAPAHO 15 0 12 2020-09-24
BUFFALO 15 1 12 2020-09-24
DOVER 15 0 13 2020-09-24
CARNEY 15 0 12 2020-09-24
AMBER 15 0 12 2020-09-24
CHEYENNE 15 1 11 2020-09-24
WAURIKA 15 0 14 2020-09-24
SEILING 14 0 12 2020-09-24
OPTIMA 14 0 12 2020-09-24
ACHILLE 14 0 12 2020-09-24
LOOKEBA 14 2 11 2020-09-24
SASAKWA 14 0 12 2020-09-24
SPRINGER 14 1 7 2020-09-24
ROFF 14 0 11 2020-09-24
LAVERNE 14 0 12 2020-09-24
THACKERVILLE 13 0 12 2020-09-24
KETCHUM 13 0 9 2020-09-24
LANGSTON 13 0 11 2020-09-24
SAVANNA 13 0 11 2020-09-24
KAW CITY 13 1 11 2020-09-24
LANGLEY 13 0 12 2020-09-24
AGRA 13 1 8 2020-09-24
LAHOMA 13 0 11 2020-09-24
BURNS FLAT 13 0 11 2020-09-24
OILTON 13 1 11 2020-09-24
CANEY 12 0 12 2020-09-24
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-24
KINTA 12 0 12 2020-09-24
SNYDER 12 0 12 2020-09-24
CHEROKEE 12 0 4 2020-09-24
POND CREEK 11 0 6 2020-09-24
MANNSVILLE 11 0 10 2020-09-24
RAVIA 11 0 8 2020-09-24
RATTAN 11 0 7 2020-09-24
STUART 11 0 8 2020-09-24
CROWDER 11 0 10 2020-09-24
BILLINGS 11 1 7 2020-09-24
LEHIGH 11 0 8 2020-09-24
RIPLEY 11 0 10 2020-09-24
RYAN 10 0 9 2020-09-24
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-09-24
POCASSET 10 0 7 2020-09-24
BUTLER 10 0 7 2020-09-24
SCHULTER 10 0 9 2020-09-24
WHITEFIELD 10 0 8 2020-09-24
KENEFIC 10 0 9 2020-09-24
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-24
UNION CITY 10 0 9 2020-09-24
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-09-24
CORN 10 0 7 2020-09-24
BRAGGS 10 0 10 2020-09-24
OKEENE 9 0 6 2020-09-24
DILL CITY 9 0 5 2020-09-24
OAKS 9 1 3 2020-09-24
BRADLEY 9 0 5 2020-09-24
DAVENPORT 9 0 4 2020-09-24
MOUNTAIN VIEW 9 1 6 2020-09-24
SOPER 9 0 8 2020-09-24
TRYON 9 0 6 2020-09-24
VELMA 9 1 7 2020-09-24
CANUTE 9 0 2 2020-09-24
FAIRMONT 8 0 5 2020-09-24
DISNEY 8 0 7 2020-09-24
COYLE 8 0 6 2020-09-24
WANN 8 0 6 2020-09-24
LONGDALE 8 0 6 2020-09-24
MENO 8 0 3 2020-09-24
DIBBLE 8 0 2 2020-09-24
HARDESTY 8 0 8 2020-09-24
BOYNTON 8 0 8 2020-09-24
CALUMET 8 0 7 2020-09-24
RATLIFF CITY 7 0 5 2020-09-24
STRINGTOWN 7 1 5 2020-09-24
VICI 7 0 4 2020-09-24
CALVIN 7 0 7 2020-09-24
ORLANDO 7 0 6 2020-09-24
COUNCIL HILL 7 0 5 2020-09-24
BOLEY 7 1 6 2020-09-24
AMES 7 0 5 2020-09-24
LAMONT 7 0 7 2020-09-24
SENTINEL 7 0 4 2020-09-24
SAWYER 7 0 4 2020-09-24
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-24
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-24
KREMLIN 7 0 5 2020-09-24
SHIDLER 6 0 4 2020-09-24
BERNICE 6 0 4 2020-09-24
AVANT 6 0 6 2020-09-24
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-24
ELDORADO 6 0 1 2020-09-24
DUSTIN 6 0 5 2020-09-24
SPARKS 6 0 6 2020-09-24
FOSS 6 0 3 2020-09-24
NASH 6 0 3 2020-09-24
MARBLE CITY 6 0 4 2020-09-24
GRANDFIELD 6 0 6 2020-09-24
HANNA 5 0 4 2020-09-24
PITTSBURG 5 0 5 2020-09-24
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-09-24
LENAPAH 5 0 5 2020-09-24
WAYNOKA 5 0 0 2020-09-24
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-24
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-24
MOUNTAIN PARK 5 0 3 2020-09-24
WAPANUCKA 5 0 3 2020-09-24
ERICK 5 0 3 2020-09-24
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-24
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-24
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-24
DRUMMOND 4 0 3 2020-09-24
MULHALL 4 0 4 2020-09-24
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-24
ALDERSON 4 0 4 2020-09-24
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-24
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-24
ROOSEVELT 4 0 3 2020-09-24
INDIANOLA 4 0 4 2020-09-24
LONE WOLF 4 0 3 2020-09-24
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-24
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-09-24
MARSHALL 4 0 3 2020-09-24
FARGO 4 0 0 2020-09-24
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-24
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-24
GOLDSBY 3 0 3 2020-09-24
FRANCIS 3 0 2 2020-09-24
JET 3 0 3 2020-09-24
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-24
RALSTON 3 0 1 2020-09-24
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-09-24
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-24
HUNTER 3 0 0 2020-09-24
BESSIE 3 0 2 2020-09-24
CLEO SPRINGS 3 0 3 2020-09-24
FOSTER 3 0 3 2020-09-24
CHATTANOOGA 3 0 2 2020-09-24
THE VILLAGE 2 0 2 2020-09-24
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-24
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-24
CAMARGO 2 0 0 2020-09-24
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-24
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-24
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-24
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-24
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-24
DEER CREEK 2 0 1 2020-09-24
STERLING 2 0 1 2020-09-24
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-24
REYDON 2 0 0 2020-09-24
CARTER 2 0 1 2020-09-24
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-24
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-24
GOLTRY 2 0 1 2020-09-24
PINK 1 0 0 2020-09-24
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-24
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-24
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-24
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-24
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-24
BYARS 1 0 1 2020-09-24
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-24
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-24
BURLINGTON 1 0 0 2020-09-24
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-24
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-24
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-24
CARMEN 1 0 0 2020-09-24
TALOGA 1 0 0 2020-09-24
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-24
NICOMA PARK 1 0 0 2020-09-24
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-24
PEORIA 1 0 1 2020-09-24
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-24
ARNETT 1 0 0 2020-09-24
VERA 1 0 0 2020-09-24
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-24
KEMP 1 0 0 2020-09-24

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 24 cases with 18 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks; 15 cases with 13 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors; five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; three cases with two recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Thursday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care, two recovered case at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 70 cases with 67 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 20 cases with 18 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 26 cases with 17 recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

