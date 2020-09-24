OSDH: COVID-19 report lists Tyson, area prison 'impacts'

ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases at Tyson Manufacturing in Garfield County and James Crabtree Correctional Center in Alfalfa County were cited as "new case count impacts" during a news conference by Oklahoma State Health Department on Thursday.
There were 22 cases listed in the last 14 days at Tyson, according to OSDH. Calls and emails to Tyson seeking comment on the situation were not returned Thursday. According to information provided earlier by Tyson, the company employed more than 1,400 people at its Enid facilities in mid-2019. Those include plants at 54th, Enterprise and Willow and a Pine Street facility.
Crabtree is one of three correctional facilities of concern in Northwest Oklahoma, but Thursday's OSDH report citing 30 cases at Crabtree is the first indication of that many cases at the Helena prison. Even as late as Thursday afternoon, the Department of Corrections website had no active cases listed at the facility.
Justin Wolf, DOC spokesman, said the discrepancy in the numbers is related to the timing of reporting. He said DOC receives its results from OSDH, sometimes after DOC updates its website in the morning. OSDH provides information later in the day. According to DOC figures, there are three inmates at Crabtree who have recovered from COVID-19. Crabtree is a medium-security prison that can house up to 1,175 male inmates in cells.
Other correctional institutions highlighted by the OSDH report were William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply, with 814 cases, and Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva with 52 cases. Enid Community Corrections Center also has 15 currently active cases. All three are considered hot spots by DOC.
19th Enid death
In addition to the impact report, the OSDH daily update announced 11 more deaths, including an Enid resident, and 1,083 more cases associated with the coronavirus.
Statewide, the 1.4% increase in cases brought the overall total to 81,244, with 12,456 of those active, a single-day increase of 44, and 67,804, or 83.5%, recovered, including 1,028 since Wednesday's report, according to OSDH data. The number of deaths rose to 981 in Oklahoma since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in early March.
Deaths announced Wednesday included 10 men and one woman, nine of whom were in the 65 and older age group, with one each from the 30-49 and 50-64 age groups. In addition to the one from Garfield County, two each were from Cleveland, Oklahoma and Okmulgee counties and there was one each from Comanche, Delaware, Nowata and Tulsa counties. The OSDH was late with it reporting due to "technical issues" Thursday and did not indicate age and gender per county of residence.
There have been 19 deaths in Garfield County, all in Enid, with 10 residents from the 73703 Zip code, primarily western Enid, and nine from the 73701 Zip code, or the eastern half of the city, according to OSDH data.
Cases in Garfield County rose by 28 on Thursday, with 322 of 1,580 overall cases active and 1,239 who have recovered, according to the OSDH. Enid rose by 33 cases to top out at 1,488, with 302 active and 1,168 recovered. OSDH officials have said in the past that cities can rise by more than counties as officials catch up on counts and address changes are noted.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday were seven each in Noble and Major; five each in Grant, Kingfisher and Woodward; four in Woods; and three in Blaine. Case increases in cities and towns included four in Kingfisher; three each in Fairview and Medford; two each in Alva, Billings, Pond Creek, Waynoka and Woodward; and one each in Ames, Fairmont, Fort Supply, Hennessy, Lahoma and Meno.
White House task force
The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report lists Oklahoma in red again, with 175 new cases per 100,000 population last week, ranking the state sixth in the nation for new cases. The national average is 86 per 100,000.
The report also shows Oklahoma has the third-highest rate in the country for test positivity, with a rate between 8% and 10%.
The White House report recommends Oklahoma ensure "mask utilization statewide" to prevent transmission and "deaths in vulnerable communities." It also urges rigorous investigation and rapid contract tracing of cases.
The report puts Garfield, Woodward and Alfalfa counties in a red zone, with Kingfisher County in orange and Blaine County in yellow. Using its own system, OSDH currently classifies Garfield County in orange, or moderate, risk level. The state updates its daily case averages and color codes on Friday.
State numbers
Statewide the overall number of hospitalizations was reported by OSDH at 6,130, a single-day increase of 73. Of those, 590 were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, a decrease of three, with 220 in intensive care, a decrease of seven, according to the OSDH Executive Report.
There were 36 Oklahomans hospitalized who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northwest region of Oklahoma, according to the same report.
The 18-35 age group continued to lead the increase in cases, with 378 on Thursday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.6% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 227 in the 36-49 age group, 197 in the 50-64 age group, 166 in the 65 and older age group, 109 in the 5-17 age group and 13 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Thursday were 1,628 in the 0-4 age group, 7,590 in the 5-17 age group, 29,720 in the 18-35 age group, 17,310 in the 36-49 age group, 14,092 in the 50-64 age group and 10,899 in the 65 and older age group. There were five listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1.
There have been 42,370 Oklahoman women who have tested positive and 38,838 men. There were 36 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.
Of the overall 981 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 786 have been 65 and older and 153 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 31 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 541, than women, 440, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.
OSDH reports 75.1% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 396 or 40.4%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,627 cases among long-term care residents and 1,535 cases among staff, according to Thursday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 66 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 188 in Oklahoma County; 156 in Tulsa County; 70 in Cleveland County; 49 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 34 in McCurtain County; 33 in Creek County; 26 in Wagoner County; 25 in Delaware County; 21 in Muskogee; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Garfield and Pittsburg counties; 17 each in Canadian and LeFlore counties; 13 each in Comanche, Kay and Osage counties; 11 in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Carter, Cherokee, Greer and Texas counties; seven in McClain and Okmulgee counties; six each in Payne and Seminole counties; five each in McIntosh and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Cotton, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Woodward counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,580 cases, 1,239 recovered, 322 active and 19 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 17, Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Woodward with 1,006 cases, 158 recovered, 847 active and one death, an inmate reported Sept. 22; Kingfisher with 335 cases, 301 recovered, 32 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 149 cases, 126 recovered, 21 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 120 cases, 94 recovered, 25active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 103 cases, 34 recovered and 69 active; Major with 85 cases, 64 recovered, 20 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 62 cases, 38 recovered and 24 active; Grant with 46 cases, 31 recovered and 15 active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,488 in Enid (302 active); Fort Supply 834 (806 active); 154 in Woodward (57 active); 151 in Hennessey (13 active); 116 in Kingfisher (nine active); 89 in Alva (60 active); 54 in Watonga (nine active); 44 in Helena (14 active); 39 each in Fairview (seven active) and Okarche (three active); 36 in Fairview (four active); 32 in Mooreland (two active); 24 in Garber (five active), 23 in Canton (five active); 21 in Cashion (six active); 17 in Ringwood (three active); 16 each in Medford (five active) and Waukomis (five active); 15 in Dover (two active); 14 in Seiling (two active); 13 in Lahoma (two active); 12 in Cherokee (eight active); 11 each in Billings (three active) and Pond Creek (five active); nine in Okeene (three active); eight each Fairmont (three active), Longdale (two active) and Meno (five active); seven each in Ames (two active), Kremlin (two active), Lamont and Orlando (one active); six in Nash (three active); five in Covington and Waynoka (five active); four each in Drummond (one active), Freedom, Hitchcock, Marshall (one active) and Mulhall; three each in Cleo Springs, Hunter (three active), Jet and Wakita; two each in Deer Creek (one active), Goltry (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington (one active) and Carmen (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 809 cases, with 630 recovered and nine deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 672 cases, with 530 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 9.24.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|17319
|188
|14844
|2020-09-24
|TULSA
|16487
|156
|14921
|2020-09-24
|CLEVELAND
|5847
|70
|4901
|2020-09-24
|PAYNE
|2149
|6
|1800
|2020-09-24
|CANADIAN
|2122
|17
|1742
|2020-09-24
|ROGERS
|1779
|49
|1443
|2020-09-24
|MUSKOGEE
|1757
|21
|1515
|2020-09-24
|GARFIELD
|1588
|19
|1239
|2020-09-24
|COMANCHE
|1549
|13
|1357
|2020-09-24
|TEXAS
|1477
|8
|1322
|2020-09-24
|WAGONER
|1441
|26
|1280
|2020-09-24
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1296
|10
|1030
|2020-09-24
|MCCURTAIN
|1256
|34
|1074
|2020-09-24
|CREEK
|1109
|33
|934
|2020-09-24
|LE FLORE
|1063
|17
|855
|2020-09-24
|CHEROKEE
|1042
|8
|804
|2020-09-24
|GRADY
|1008
|11
|690
|2020-09-24
|WOODWARD
|1006
|1
|158
|2020-09-24
|WASHINGTON
|976
|40
|880
|2020-09-24
|BRYAN
|911
|4
|724
|2020-09-24
|PITTSBURG
|903
|19
|680
|2020-09-24
|SEQUOYAH
|835
|11
|671
|2020-09-24
|OTTAWA
|832
|4
|715
|2020-09-24
|MCCLAIN
|830
|7
|680
|2020-09-24
|OKMULGEE
|816
|7
|693
|2020-09-24
|OSAGE
|811
|13
|715
|2020-09-24
|JACKSON
|739
|10
|652
|2020-09-24
|CADDO
|737
|20
|609
|2020-09-24
|DELAWARE
|716
|25
|599
|2020-09-24
|CUSTER
|610
|0
|415
|2020-09-24
|ADAIR
|603
|10
|465
|2020-09-24
|MAYES
|590
|11
|457
|2020-09-24
|KAY
|557
|13
|412
|2020-09-24
|CARTER
|539
|8
|458
|2020-09-24
|CRAIG
|498
|1
|185
|2020-09-24
|LOGAN
|441
|1
|360
|2020-09-24
|SEMINOLE
|435
|6
|354
|2020-09-24
|LINCOLN
|420
|10
|342
|2020-09-24
|STEPHENS
|412
|5
|304
|2020-09-24
|PONTOTOC
|375
|3
|296
|2020-09-24
|BECKHAM
|363
|1
|170
|2020-09-24
|GARVIN
|359
|4
|304
|2020-09-24
|KINGFISHER
|335
|2
|301
|2020-09-24
|CHOCTAW
|307
|2
|267
|2020-09-24
|MCINTOSH
|302
|5
|256
|2020-09-24
|ATOKA
|291
|1
|249
|2020-09-24
|HUGHES
|291
|4
|251
|2020-09-24
|HASKELL
|275
|4
|206
|2020-09-24
|PAWNEE
|250
|3
|227
|2020-09-24
|MARSHALL
|178
|1
|156
|2020-09-24
|LOVE
|170
|1
|142
|2020-09-24
|JOHNSTON
|156
|4
|123
|2020-09-24
|PUSHMATAHA
|151
|1
|132
|2020-09-24
|NOBLE
|149
|2
|126
|2020-09-24
|NOWATA
|137
|4
|120
|2020-09-24
|OKFUSKEE
|134
|4
|105
|2020-09-24
|LATIMER
|133
|2
|121
|2020-09-24
|MURRAY
|132
|1
|105
|2020-09-24
|BLAINE
|120
|1
|94
|2020-09-24
|GREER
|108
|8
|84
|2020-09-24
|WOODS
|103
|0
|34
|2020-09-24
|TILLMAN
|88
|2
|75
|2020-09-24
|MAJOR
|85
|1
|64
|2020-09-24
|WASHITA
|72
|0
|43
|2020-09-24
|KIOWA
|71
|2
|56
|2020-09-24
|COAL
|70
|0
|61
|2020-09-24
|COTTON
|68
|3
|58
|2020-09-24
|DEWEY
|63
|1
|39
|2020-09-24
|ALFALFA
|62
|0
|38
|2020-09-24
|51
|0
|6
|2020-09-24
|BEAVER
|51
|0
|45
|2020-09-24
|GRANT
|46
|0
|31
|2020-09-24
|ROGER MILLS
|44
|1
|16
|2020-09-24
|HARMON
|43
|0
|40
|2020-09-24
|JEFFERSON
|42
|0
|37
|2020-09-24
|HARPER
|29
|1
|24
|2020-09-24
|CIMARRON
|24
|0
|20
|2020-09-24
|ELLIS
|10
|0
|6
|2020-09-24
Oklahoma per city 9.24.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|City
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|ReportDate
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|14056
|156
|12063
|2020-09-24
|TULSA
|11087
|110
|10116
|2020-09-24
|NORMAN
|3146
|36
|2656
|2020-09-24
|BROKEN ARROW
|3047
|33
|2733
|2020-09-24
|EDMOND
|2550
|22
|2160
|2020-09-24
|OTHER***
|1874
|13
|1587
|2020-09-24
|STILLWATER
|1798
|4
|1497
|2020-09-24
|ENID
|1488
|19
|1167
|2020-09-24
|GUYMON
|1178
|8
|1045
|2020-09-24
|CLAREMORE
|1080
|46
|854
|2020-09-24
|YUKON
|1046
|6
|877
|2020-09-24
|MOORE
|988
|13
|835
|2020-09-24
|LAWTON
|942
|11
|796
|2020-09-24
|FORT SUPPLY
|834
|1
|27
|2020-09-24
|OWASSO
|810
|2
|716
|2020-09-24
|BARTLESVILLE
|810
|37
|727
|2020-09-24
|JENKS
|785
|3
|724
|2020-09-24
|TAHLEQUAH
|764
|4
|599
|2020-09-24
|TAFT
|746
|2
|733
|2020-09-24
|SHAWNEE
|705
|9
|544
|2020-09-24
|MUSKOGEE
|693
|14
|520
|2020-09-24
|MCALESTER
|679
|17
|485
|2020-09-24
|ALTUS
|661
|10
|593
|2020-09-24
|BIXBY
|634
|5
|566
|2020-09-24
|DURANT
|580
|1
|455
|2020-09-24
|CHICKASHA
|531
|6
|365
|2020-09-24
|BROKEN BOW
|519
|22
|439
|2020-09-24
|MIAMI
|490
|3
|425
|2020-09-24
|SAPULPA
|488
|11
|420
|2020-09-24
|SAND SPRINGS
|450
|5
|387
|2020-09-24
|ARDMORE
|445
|6
|386
|2020-09-24
|PONCA CITY
|436
|10
|312
|2020-09-24
|VINITA
|434
|1
|130
|2020-09-24
|EL RENO
|410
|8
|326
|2020-09-24
|STILWELL
|403
|8
|297
|2020-09-24
|IDABEL
|397
|6
|354
|2020-09-24
|BETHANY
|390
|5
|328
|2020-09-24
|LEXINGTON
|382
|4
|333
|2020-09-24
|GLENPOOL
|381
|4
|338
|2020-09-24
|MUSTANG
|366
|2
|290
|2020-09-24
|CHOCTAW
|337
|3
|260
|2020-09-24
|COWETA
|324
|13
|280
|2020-09-24
|SALLISAW
|323
|4
|255
|2020-09-24
|COLLINSVILLE
|323
|1
|275
|2020-09-24
|ANADARKO
|321
|5
|277
|2020-09-24
|MCLOUD
|321
|1
|295
|2020-09-24
|OKMULGEE
|319
|4
|278
|2020-09-24
|SKIATOOK
|315
|8
|278
|2020-09-24
|BLANCHARD
|308
|1
|225
|2020-09-24
|ADA
|301
|1
|236
|2020-09-24
|CLINTON
|300
|0
|228
|2020-09-24
|GROVE
|293
|18
|241
|2020-09-24
|DUNCAN
|274
|3
|200
|2020-09-24
|PURCELL
|268
|3
|239
|2020-09-24
|ELK CITY
|244
|1
|107
|2020-09-24
|WEATHERFORD
|244
|0
|138
|2020-09-24
|ATOKA
|242
|0
|208
|2020-09-24
|POTEAU
|240
|3
|199
|2020-09-24
|HENRYETTA
|240
|3
|202
|2020-09-24
|HUGO
|229
|2
|198
|2020-09-24
|WAGONER
|227
|6
|193
|2020-09-24
|GUTHRIE
|217
|0
|174
|2020-09-24
|NEWCASTLE
|208
|3
|159
|2020-09-24
|HOMINY
|208
|2
|184
|2020-09-24
|HEAVENER
|207
|6
|184
|2020-09-24
|NOBLE
|205
|3
|181
|2020-09-24
|TUTTLE
|204
|4
|152
|2020-09-24
|CUSHING
|204
|2
|183
|2020-09-24
|HOLDENVILLE
|200
|3
|177
|2020-09-24
|SEMINOLE
|198
|4
|152
|2020-09-24
|MULDROW
|191
|3
|162
|2020-09-24
|BRISTOW
|180
|9
|148
|2020-09-24
|SPIRO
|180
|1
|144
|2020-09-24
|PRYOR CREEK
|178
|4
|142
|2020-09-24
|MIDWEST CITY
|174
|7
|141
|2020-09-24
|WEWOKA
|173
|1
|147
|2020-09-24
|TECUMSEH
|173
|0
|119
|2020-09-24
|WARR ACRES
|172
|0
|152
|2020-09-24
|PIEDMONT
|155
|1
|123
|2020-09-24
|WOODWARD
|154
|0
|97
|2020-09-24
|STIGLER
|152
|3
|116
|2020-09-24
|HENNESSEY
|151
|2
|136
|2020-09-24
|EUFAULA
|151
|2
|123
|2020-09-24
|PAULS VALLEY
|144
|1
|129
|2020-09-24
|CHECOTAH
|141
|3
|124
|2020-09-24
|HINTON
|140
|0
|125
|2020-09-24
|VIAN
|139
|3
|116
|2020-09-24
|JAY
|137
|1
|122
|2020-09-24
|CLEVELAND
|135
|3
|125
|2020-09-24
|HARRAH
|131
|0
|99
|2020-09-24
|SPENCER
|130
|3
|108
|2020-09-24
|LOCUST GROVE
|127
|0
|102
|2020-09-24
|CATOOSA
|125
|1
|110
|2020-09-24
|CHANDLER
|120
|9
|96
|2020-09-24
|KINGFISHER
|116
|0
|107
|2020-09-24
|DEL CITY
|116
|0
|89
|2020-09-24
|MADILL
|115
|1
|104
|2020-09-24
|CALERA
|113
|1
|92
|2020-09-24
|AFTON
|113
|0
|102
|2020-09-24
|MOUNDS
|112
|3
|90
|2020-09-24
|SPERRY
|111
|2
|96
|2020-09-24
|SAYRE
|110
|0
|59
|2020-09-24
|FORT GIBSON
|110
|4
|86
|2020-09-24
|HOOKER
|106
|0
|104
|2020-09-24
|INOLA
|106
|3
|85
|2020-09-24
|WESTVILLE
|104
|2
|80
|2020-09-24
|MARIETTA
|104
|0
|83
|2020-09-24
|MANNFORD
|103
|3
|82
|2020-09-24
|CHELSEA
|103
|0
|85
|2020-09-24
|NICHOLS HILLS
|99
|0
|87
|2020-09-24
|SALINA
|97
|1
|66
|2020-09-24
|HASKELL
|96
|1
|84
|2020-09-24
|CHOUTEAU
|95
|6
|71
|2020-09-24
|COMMERCE
|91
|0
|75
|2020-09-24
|ROLAND
|91
|0
|79
|2020-09-24
|WRIGHT CITY
|90
|0
|69
|2020-09-24
|MANGUM
|89
|8
|73
|2020-09-24
|ALVA
|89
|0
|29
|2020-09-24
|NOWATA
|88
|3
|78
|2020-09-24
|PERKINS
|87
|1
|71
|2020-09-24
|DEWEY
|87
|1
|81
|2020-09-24
|HULBERT
|87
|2
|61
|2020-09-24
|LINDSAY
|86
|2
|72
|2020-09-24
|BEGGS
|84
|0
|65
|2020-09-24
|TISHOMINGO
|83
|3
|64
|2020-09-24
|POCOLA
|83
|3
|68
|2020-09-24
|TALIHINA
|81
|3
|73
|2020-09-24
|VALLIANT
|81
|2
|70
|2020-09-24
|JONES
|81
|2
|67
|2020-09-24
|WYANDOTTE
|80
|1
|71
|2020-09-24
|SULPHUR
|79
|1
|62
|2020-09-24
|MORRIS
|79
|0
|65
|2020-09-24
|WISTER
|78
|0
|56
|2020-09-24
|OKEMAH
|77
|2
|58
|2020-09-24
|WASHINGTON
|74
|0
|64
|2020-09-24
|PRAGUE
|73
|0
|67
|2020-09-24
|OOLOGAH
|72
|0
|55
|2020-09-24
|GORE
|72
|1
|46
|2020-09-24
|TEXHOMA
|71
|0
|67
|2020-09-24
|HOWE
|71
|0
|43
|2020-09-24
|PAWNEE
|70
|0
|60
|2020-09-24
|ANTLERS
|68
|1
|60
|2020-09-24
|COLCORD
|67
|1
|59
|2020-09-24
|FREDERICK
|67
|2
|56
|2020-09-24
|HAWORTH
|67
|2
|52
|2020-09-24
|MARLOW
|66
|0
|43
|2020-09-24
|COMANCHE
|65
|1
|54
|2020-09-24
|KEOTA
|64
|0
|46
|2020-09-24
|WILBURTON
|64
|1
|57
|2020-09-24
|KANSAS
|64
|3
|50
|2020-09-24
|GOODWELL
|62
|0
|54
|2020-09-24
|KELLYVILLE
|61
|2
|55
|2020-09-24
|KINGSTON
|61
|0
|50
|2020-09-24
|PERRY
|61
|0
|52
|2020-09-24
|HARTSHORNE
|61
|0
|54
|2020-09-24
|STROUD
|60
|0
|51
|2020-09-24
|WATONGA
|54
|0
|45
|2020-09-24
|BINGER
|53
|9
|41
|2020-09-24
|LUTHER
|52
|0
|42
|2020-09-24
|CADDO
|52
|0
|45
|2020-09-24
|COALGATE
|52
|0
|45
|2020-09-24
|WETUMKA
|51
|0
|42
|2020-09-24
|MEEKER
|51
|0
|42
|2020-09-24
|PAWHUSKA
|51
|0
|46
|2020-09-24
|FAIRLAND
|50
|0
|43
|2020-09-24
|WALTERS
|50
|1
|45
|2020-09-24
|CACHE
|49
|0
|44
|2020-09-24
|BOKOSHE
|49
|0
|38
|2020-09-24
|QUAPAW
|49
|0
|38
|2020-09-24
|DAVIS
|48
|0
|38
|2020-09-24
|MEAD
|47
|1
|38
|2020-09-24
|KIEFER
|46
|0
|40
|2020-09-24
|BLACKWELL
|46
|1
|38
|2020-09-24
|PORTER
|46
|0
|38
|2020-09-24
|ELGIN
|46
|1
|37
|2020-09-24
|HELENA
|44
|0
|30
|2020-09-24
|CRESCENT
|43
|0
|38
|2020-09-24
|APACHE
|42
|1
|38
|2020-09-24
|CARNEGIE
|42
|1
|30
|2020-09-24
|WATTS
|41
|0
|36
|2020-09-24
|HOLLIS
|41
|0
|38
|2020-09-24
|ALEX
|41
|0
|16
|2020-09-24
|WYNNEWOOD
|40
|1
|31
|2020-09-24
|BARNSDALL
|40
|2
|29
|2020-09-24
|QUINTON
|40
|0
|35
|2020-09-24
|NEWKIRK
|40
|1
|32
|2020-09-24
|DRUMRIGHT
|40
|0
|36
|2020-09-24
|OKARCHE
|39
|0
|36
|2020-09-24
|RED ROCK
|39
|1
|35
|2020-09-24
|COLBERT
|39
|0
|37
|2020-09-24
|FAIRVIEW
|39
|0
|32
|2020-09-24
|MAYSVILLE
|38
|1
|30
|2020-09-24
|WAYNE
|36
|0
|34
|2020-09-24
|WARNER
|36
|0
|28
|2020-09-24
|KONAWA
|36
|1
|32
|2020-09-24
|TALALA
|36
|0
|28
|2020-09-24
|CEMENT
|33
|0
|22
|2020-09-24
|FORT COBB
|33
|0
|26
|2020-09-24
|CAMERON
|33
|0
|23
|2020-09-24
|EARLSBORO
|33
|0
|25
|2020-09-24
|MCCURTAIN
|33
|1
|19
|2020-09-24
|MOORELAND
|32
|0
|30
|2020-09-24
|WILSON
|32
|0
|30
|2020-09-24
|LONE GROVE
|32
|1
|22
|2020-09-24
|THOMAS
|32
|0
|22
|2020-09-24
|PORUM
|32
|1
|28
|2020-09-24
|HOBART
|31
|1
|24
|2020-09-24
|BIG CABIN
|31
|1
|26
|2020-09-24
|ELMORE CITY
|31
|0
|25
|2020-09-24
|RAMONA
|30
|1
|27
|2020-09-24
|WEBBERS FALLS
|30
|0
|23
|2020-09-24
|ARCADIA
|30
|0
|29
|2020-09-24
|BLAIR
|29
|0
|21
|2020-09-24
|WELCH
|29
|0
|24
|2020-09-24
|FAIRFAX
|29
|0
|27
|2020-09-24
|TYRONE
|29
|0
|23
|2020-09-24
|TONKAWA
|28
|0
|22
|2020-09-24
|YALE
|28
|0
|19
|2020-09-24
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-24
|BOKCHITO
|28
|1
|19
|2020-09-24
|MINCO
|28
|0
|20
|2020-09-24
|BOSWELL
|28
|0
|23
|2020-09-24
|LEEDEY
|27
|1
|13
|2020-09-24
|NINNEKAH
|27
|0
|13
|2020-09-24
|DEWAR
|27
|0
|22
|2020-09-24
|STRATFORD
|27
|0
|22
|2020-09-24
|ADAIR
|25
|0
|21
|2020-09-24
|STONEWALL
|25
|1
|21
|2020-09-24
|GARVIN
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-24
|MAUD
|24
|0
|18
|2020-09-24
|WELLSTON
|24
|0
|21
|2020-09-24
|GARBER
|24
|0
|19
|2020-09-24
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-24
|GRACEMONT
|23
|1
|18
|2020-09-24
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-24
|CANTON
|23
|1
|17
|2020-09-24
|FLETCHER
|23
|0
|19
|2020-09-24
|GERONIMO
|23
|0
|21
|2020-09-24
|PADEN
|23
|0
|22
|2020-09-24
|FORT TOWSON
|22
|0
|19
|2020-09-24
|SHADY POINT
|22
|0
|15
|2020-09-24
|CYRIL
|22
|1
|15
|2020-09-24
|DEPEW
|22
|1
|20
|2020-09-24
|GLENCOE
|22
|0
|20
|2020-09-24
|HAMMON
|22
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|KREBS
|22
|1
|16
|2020-09-24
|DELAWARE
|22
|1
|20
|2020-09-24
|BOISE CITY
|22
|0
|19
|2020-09-24
|OKTAHA
|22
|0
|19
|2020-09-24
|CASHION
|21
|0
|15
|2020-09-24
|HYDRO
|20
|0
|13
|2020-09-24
|GEARY
|20
|0
|15
|2020-09-24
|OLUSTEE
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-24
|ALLEN
|20
|1
|14
|2020-09-24
|ASHER
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-24
|RUSH SPRINGS
|20
|0
|17
|2020-09-24
|PAOLI
|20
|0
|14
|2020-09-24
|INDIAHOMA
|20
|0
|17
|2020-09-24
|JENNINGS
|19
|0
|17
|2020-09-24
|WELEETKA
|19
|1
|12
|2020-09-24
|NEW CORDELL
|19
|0
|11
|2020-09-24
|RED OAK
|19
|0
|18
|2020-09-24
|ARKOMA
|18
|0
|17
|2020-09-24
|MORRISON
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-24
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-24
|RINGWOOD
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-24
|WANETTE
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-24
|SPAVINAW
|17
|0
|11
|2020-09-24
|GRANITE
|17
|0
|9
|2020-09-24
|VERDEN
|17
|0
|9
|2020-09-24
|GANS
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-24
|PANAMA
|17
|1
|13
|2020-09-24
|KIOWA
|16
|1
|14
|2020-09-24
|BLUEJACKET
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-24
|MILBURN
|16
|1
|13
|2020-09-24
|BEAVER
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-24
|RINGLING
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-24
|TERLTON
|16
|0
|16
|2020-09-24
|MEDFORD
|16
|0
|11
|2020-09-24
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-09-24
|WAUKOMIS
|16
|0
|11
|2020-09-24
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-24
|BENNINGTON
|15
|0
|11
|2020-09-24
|ARAPAHO
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-24
|BUFFALO
|15
|1
|12
|2020-09-24
|DOVER
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-24
|CARNEY
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-24
|AMBER
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-24
|CHEYENNE
|15
|1
|11
|2020-09-24
|WAURIKA
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-24
|SEILING
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-24
|OPTIMA
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-24
|ACHILLE
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-24
|LOOKEBA
|14
|2
|11
|2020-09-24
|SASAKWA
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-24
|SPRINGER
|14
|1
|7
|2020-09-24
|ROFF
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-24
|LAVERNE
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-24
|THACKERVILLE
|13
|0
|12
|2020-09-24
|KETCHUM
|13
|0
|9
|2020-09-24
|LANGSTON
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-24
|SAVANNA
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-24
|KAW CITY
|13
|1
|11
|2020-09-24
|LANGLEY
|13
|0
|12
|2020-09-24
|AGRA
|13
|1
|8
|2020-09-24
|LAHOMA
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-24
|BURNS FLAT
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-24
|OILTON
|13
|1
|11
|2020-09-24
|CANEY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-24
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-24
|KINTA
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-24
|SNYDER
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-24
|CHEROKEE
|12
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|POND CREEK
|11
|0
|6
|2020-09-24
|MANNSVILLE
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-24
|RAVIA
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-24
|RATTAN
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-24
|STUART
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-24
|CROWDER
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-24
|BILLINGS
|11
|1
|7
|2020-09-24
|LEHIGH
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-24
|RIPLEY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-24
|RYAN
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-24
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-24
|POCASSET
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-24
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-24
|SCHULTER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-24
|WHITEFIELD
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-24
|KENEFIC
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-24
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-24
|UNION CITY
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-24
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-24
|CORN
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-24
|BRAGGS
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-24
|OKEENE
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-24
|DILL CITY
|9
|0
|5
|2020-09-24
|OAKS
|9
|1
|3
|2020-09-24
|BRADLEY
|9
|0
|5
|2020-09-24
|DAVENPORT
|9
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|9
|1
|6
|2020-09-24
|SOPER
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-24
|TRYON
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-24
|VELMA
|9
|1
|7
|2020-09-24
|CANUTE
|9
|0
|2
|2020-09-24
|FAIRMONT
|8
|0
|5
|2020-09-24
|DISNEY
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-24
|COYLE
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-24
|WANN
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-24
|LONGDALE
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-24
|MENO
|8
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|DIBBLE
|8
|0
|2
|2020-09-24
|HARDESTY
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-24
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-24
|CALUMET
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-24
|RATLIFF CITY
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-24
|STRINGTOWN
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-24
|VICI
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|CALVIN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-24
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-24
|COUNCIL HILL
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-24
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-24
|AMES
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-24
|LAMONT
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-24
|SENTINEL
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|SAWYER
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-24
|PRUE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-24
|KREMLIN
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-24
|SHIDLER
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|BERNICE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|AVANT
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-24
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-24
|ELDORADO
|6
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|DUSTIN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-24
|SPARKS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-24
|FOSS
|6
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|NASH
|6
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|MARBLE CITY
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-24
|HANNA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-24
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-24
|LENAPAH
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-24
|WAYNOKA
|5
|0
|0
|2020-09-24
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-24
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-24
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|WAPANUCKA
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|ERICK
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-24
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|DRUMMOND
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|MULHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|ALDERSON
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|ROOSEVELT
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|INDIANOLA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|LONE WOLF
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|MARSHALL
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|FARGO
|4
|0
|0
|2020-09-24
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-24
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|GOLDSBY
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-24
|JET
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|RALSTON
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|HUNTER
|3
|0
|0
|2020-09-24
|BESSIE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-24
|CLEO SPRINGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|FOSTER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-24
|CHATTANOOGA
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-24
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-24
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-24
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-24
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|0
|2020-09-24
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-24
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-24
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-24
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-24
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-24
|DEER CREEK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|STERLING
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-24
|REYDON
|2
|0
|0
|2020-09-24
|CARTER
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-24
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-24
|GOLTRY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|PINK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-24
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-24
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|BYARS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|BURLINGTON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-24
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|CARMEN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-24
|TALOGA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-24
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-24
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|ARNETT
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-24
|VERA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-24
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-24
|KEMP
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-24
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 24 cases with 18 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks; 15 cases with 13 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors; five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; three cases with two recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Thursday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care, two recovered case at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 70 cases with 67 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 20 cases with 18 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 26 cases with 17 recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.