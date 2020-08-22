OSDH: COVID-19-related deaths up nearly 58% in Oklahoma, cases down slightly in week-to-week comparison

ENID, Okla. — The number of deaths in which the Oklahoma State Health Department says COVID-19 caused or was a contributing factor rose by nearly 58% this past week in the state.
Confirmed cases of the virus and recoveries were down by 2.9% and 6.8%, respectively, when comparing Oklahoma's Aug. 14-20 numbers to those recorded the prior week, according to OSDH.
OSDH releases its weekly report on Friday based on data from the previous Friday through Thursday. This past week, Aug. 14-20, there were 4,566 confirmed cases and 71 deaths. That compares to 4,702 cases and 45 deaths the week of Aug. 7-13, according to OSDH data.
"Oklahoma currently ranks 29th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 27th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.," according to the OSDH weekly release.
That differs from last week's report when the state was 31st in number of total cases and 32nd the prior week.
Locally, Enid has seen its number of total cases climb in August from 37,731 on the first day of the month to 52,599 on Saturday, a 39.4% increase. Garfield County and Enid both rank 13th in the number of COVID-19 cases per county and city in the state. according to OSDH.
Currently, the state is in a "moderate risk" category as defined by the OSDH with 30.65 daily new cases per 100,000 population on average.
In response to increased cases and some quarantine procedures undertaken by Enid Public Schools, Garfield County Health Department will hold a testing day on Monday, Aug. 24, at the local Health Department, 2501 Mercer Drive.
The department will be setting aside most of its other services that day to concentrate on testing, according to Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
The county department has blocked off 200 appointment slots. Those interested in getting tested should call for an appointment at (580) 233-0650. Anyone interested in being tested may set up an appointment, whether or not they think they have been exposed or have symptoms. The event is drive-up and staff will come out to vehicles. Those being tested will be contacted within 3-5 days no matter what the results are, according to Jackson.
Daily report
There were 10 additional deaths reported Saturday along with the 52,599 total COVID-19 cases, a 853, or 1.6%, increase. None of the deaths were in Northwest Oklahoma.
There have been 725 Oklahomans who have succumbed to the virus since it was first confirmed in the state in early March. Nine of the deaths announced Saturday were in the 65 and older age range and one was in the 50-64 age range, according to OSDH. There were five women and five men who died, three in Oklahoma County, two in Tulsa County and one each in Cleveland, McIntosh, Ottawa, Rogers and Stephens counties.
Of the total COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 7,839 were active — a single-day increase of 225 — and 44,035, or 83.7%, had recovered as of Saturday. Garfield County saw an increase of 32 cases for a total of 736 cumulative cases, with 485, or 65.8%, recovered, according to OSDH.
Other COVID-19 case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included 14 in Kingfisher, four each in Blaine and Noble, two each in Alfalfa and Grant and one in Major. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included 30 in Enid, 12 in Hennessey, four in Canton, two each in Lamont and Longdale and one each in Fairview, Kremlin, Kingfisher, Marshall and Seiling.
State numbers
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 306 reported Friday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 163 in the 50-54 age group, 163 in the 36-49 group, 110 in the 65 and older group, 83 in the 5-17 group and 25 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Friday were 1,187 in the 0-4 age group, 4,722 in the 5-17 age group, 18,426 in the 18-35 age group, 11,477 in the 36-49 age group, 9,483 in the 50-64 age group and 7,301 in the 65 and older age group. There were three listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.3.
Of those testing positive, 27,580, or 52.4%, have been female and 24,970, or 47.5%, have been male. There were 48 listed as unknown gender and one listed as agender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.
Of the overall 725 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 573 have been 65 and older and 122 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 20 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 396, than women, 329, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have died is 74.4.
Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 142 in Oklahoma County; 125 in Tulsa County; 63 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 29 in McCurtain County; 25 in Rogers County; 23 in Wagoner County; 20 each in Caddo and Delaware counties; 19 in Creek County; 16 in Muskogee County; 12 in Osage and Pittsburg counties; 11 in Comanche and Kay counties; nine each in Canadian, Garfield and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Mayes counties; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six in Adair and Carter counties; five each in Lincoln, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Payne and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Cherokee, Hughes, LeFlore, Okfuskee and Pawnee counties; two each in Cotton, Haskell, Latimer, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Craig, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Marshall, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 8.22.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|12515
|142
|10580
|2020-08-22
|TULSA
|12253
|125
|10663
|2020-08-22
|CLEVELAND
|3510
|63
|3007
|2020-08-22
|CANADIAN
|1409
|9
|1222
|2020-08-22
|ROGERS
|1207
|25
|967
|2020-08-22
|TEXAS
|1097
|7
|1063
|2020-08-22
|WAGONER
|1051
|23
|882
|2020-08-22
|COMANCHE
|999
|11
|874
|2020-08-22
|MCCURTAIN
|949
|29
|794
|2020-08-22
|PAYNE
|893
|4
|750
|2020-08-22
|CREEK
|745
|19
|638
|2020-08-22
|GARFIELD
|736
|9
|485
|2020-08-22
|WASHINGTON
|733
|39
|613
|2020-08-22
|POTTAWATOMIE
|664
|9
|443
|2020-08-22
|MUSKOGEE
|656
|16
|470
|2020-08-22
|OSAGE
|594
|12
|422
|2020-08-22
|CHEROKEE
|579
|3
|434
|2020-08-22
|OKMULGEE
|561
|4
|480
|2020-08-22
|JACKSON
|560
|7
|524
|2020-08-22
|BRYAN
|543
|3
|465
|2020-08-22
|LE FLORE
|531
|3
|385
|2020-08-22
|PITTSBURG
|531
|12
|385
|2020-08-22
|MCCLAIN
|522
|4
|450
|2020-08-22
|DELAWARE
|506
|20
|422
|2020-08-22
|CADDO
|504
|20
|409
|2020-08-22
|SEQUOYAH
|503
|5
|375
|2020-08-22
|GRADY
|491
|7
|438
|2020-08-22
|OTTAWA
|462
|4
|395
|2020-08-22
|ADAIR
|408
|6
|307
|2020-08-22
|CARTER
|390
|6
|338
|2020-08-22
|MAYES
|386
|8
|308
|2020-08-22
|KAY
|286
|11
|238
|2020-08-22
|SEMINOLE
|284
|5
|225
|2020-08-22
|CUSTER
|270
|0
|216
|2020-08-22
|LINCOLN
|266
|5
|169
|2020-08-22
|LOGAN
|265
|1
|222
|2020-08-22
|GARVIN
|253
|4
|226
|2020-08-22
|STEPHENS
|228
|4
|196
|2020-08-22
|MCINTOSH
|222
|4
|185
|2020-08-22
|PONTOTOC
|222
|2
|194
|2020-08-22
|CHOCTAW
|218
|1
|187
|2020-08-22
|KINGFISHER
|206
|0
|145
|2020-08-22
|PAWNEE
|194
|3
|146
|2020-08-22
|HUGHES
|192
|3
|148
|2020-08-22
|HASKELL
|145
|2
|63
|2020-08-22
|MARSHALL
|126
|1
|107
|2020-08-22
|PUSHMATAHA
|121
|0
|106
|2020-08-22
|BECKHAM
|111
|1
|62
|2020-08-22
|LATIMER
|105
|2
|93
|2020-08-22
|CRAIG
|101
|1
|88
|2020-08-22
|NOBLE
|97
|2
|84
|2020-08-22
|ATOKA
|95
|1
|75
|2020-08-22
|OKFUSKEE
|91
|3
|65
|2020-08-22
|GREER
|86
|8
|72
|2020-08-22
|MURRAY
|85
|0
|78
|2020-08-22
|LOVE
|84
|0
|72
|2020-08-22
|NOWATA
|73
|1
|59
|2020-08-22
|WOODWARD
|71
|0
|45
|2020-08-22
|JOHNSTON
|66
|0
|47
|2020-08-22
|TILLMAN
|60
|1
|58
|2020-08-22
|BLAINE
|57
|0
|42
|2020-08-22
|COAL
|47
|0
|40
|2020-08-22
|MAJOR
|43
|1
|39
|2020-08-22
|BEAVER
|41
|0
|39
|2020-08-22
|KIOWA
|39
|1
|29
|2020-08-22
|WASHITA
|37
|0
|29
|2020-08-22
|HARMON
|36
|0
|29
|2020-08-22
|JEFFERSON
|34
|0
|31
|2020-08-22
|COTTON
|25
|2
|17
|2020-08-22
|WOODS
|24
|0
|21
|2020-08-22
|GRANT
|20
|0
|18
|2020-08-22
|DEWEY
|18
|0
|10
|2020-08-22
|HARPER
|15
|0
|13
|2020-08-22
|CIMARRON
|14
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|ROGER MILLS
|12
|1
|7
|2020-08-22
|11
|0
|0
|2020-08-22
|ALFALFA
|9
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|ELLIS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-22
Oklahoma per city 8.22.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|10331
|122
|8676
|2020-08-22
|TULSA
|8355
|91
|7292
|2020-08-22
|BROKEN ARROW
|2197
|26
|1879
|2020-08-22
|NORMAN
|1705
|34
|1482
|2020-08-22
|EDMOND
|1684
|20
|1505
|2020-08-22
|OTHER***
|1095
|8
|838
|2020-08-22
|GUYMON
|893
|7
|874
|2020-08-22
|YUKON
|741
|6
|656
|2020-08-22
|CLAREMORE
|737
|22
|566
|2020-08-22
|MOORE
|721
|13
|627
|2020-08-22
|STILLWATER
|702
|3
|591
|2020-08-22
|ENID
|688
|9
|450
|2020-08-22
|LAWTON
|685
|10
|623
|2020-08-22
|JENKS
|632
|2
|590
|2020-08-22
|BARTLESVILLE
|601
|37
|491
|2020-08-22
|OWASSO
|540
|2
|462
|2020-08-22
|ALTUS
|507
|7
|475
|2020-08-22
|BIXBY
|450
|3
|375
|2020-08-22
|MUSKOGEE
|427
|12
|322
|2020-08-22
|TAHLEQUAH
|420
|2
|312
|2020-08-22
|BROKEN BOW
|409
|22
|342
|2020-08-22
|MCALESTER
|375
|12
|278
|2020-08-22
|SHAWNEE
|374
|8
|298
|2020-08-22
|DURANT
|339
|1
|286
|2020-08-22
|SAPULPA
|337
|7
|291
|2020-08-22
|ARDMORE
|326
|4
|281
|2020-08-22
|IDABEL
|311
|4
|270
|2020-08-22
|BETHANY
|286
|1
|248
|2020-08-22
|GLENPOOL
|284
|3
|252
|2020-08-22
|SAND SPRINGS
|280
|4
|244
|2020-08-22
|STILWELL
|270
|5
|190
|2020-08-22
|COWETA
|258
|13
|216
|2020-08-22
|LEXINGTON
|251
|2
|175
|2020-08-22
|MIAMI
|251
|3
|209
|2020-08-22
|CHICKASHA
|242
|4
|222
|2020-08-22
|EL RENO
|238
|1
|178
|2020-08-22
|MUSTANG
|235
|2
|207
|2020-08-22
|COLLINSVILLE
|225
|1
|189
|2020-08-22
|PONCA CITY
|223
|8
|187
|2020-08-22
|SKIATOOK
|221
|7
|192
|2020-08-22
|OKMULGEE
|213
|2
|180
|2020-08-22
|ANADARKO
|211
|5
|152
|2020-08-22
|GROVE
|207
|17
|164
|2020-08-22
|PURCELL
|197
|3
|175
|2020-08-22
|SALLISAW
|197
|1
|146
|2020-08-22
|CHOCTAW
|197
|2
|162
|2020-08-22
|HENRYETTA
|180
|2
|156
|2020-08-22
|MCLOUD
|180
|1
|59
|2020-08-22
|ADA
|173
|0
|153
|2020-08-22
|HUGO
|164
|1
|148
|2020-08-22
|HOMINY
|163
|2
|56
|2020-08-22
|WAGONER
|158
|5
|126
|2020-08-22
|BLANCHARD
|154
|1
|136
|2020-08-22
|CLINTON
|150
|0
|125
|2020-08-22
|DUNCAN
|149
|2
|124
|2020-08-22
|HOLDENVILLE
|136
|2
|103
|2020-08-22
|GUTHRIE
|134
|0
|115
|2020-08-22
|WARR ACRES
|134
|0
|124
|2020-08-22
|MULDROW
|132
|1
|93
|2020-08-22
|NOBLE
|131
|1
|115
|2020-08-22
|BRISTOW
|131
|4
|112
|2020-08-22
|NEWCASTLE
|129
|1
|112
|2020-08-22
|TUTTLE
|125
|2
|102
|2020-08-22
|PRYOR CREEK
|123
|3
|105
|2020-08-22
|SEMINOLE
|122
|3
|88
|2020-08-22
|POTEAU
|121
|0
|76
|2020-08-22
|HINTON
|121
|0
|114
|2020-08-22
|WEWOKA
|120
|1
|103
|2020-08-22
|CUSHING
|118
|1
|91
|2020-08-22
|MIDWEST CITY
|116
|3
|95
|2020-08-22
|HEAVENER
|115
|1
|90
|2020-08-22
|PAULS VALLEY
|114
|1
|100
|2020-08-22
|EUFAULA
|110
|2
|85
|2020-08-22
|JAY
|109
|1
|96
|2020-08-22
|CLEVELAND
|107
|3
|74
|2020-08-22
|CHECOTAH
|104
|2
|91
|2020-08-22
|STIGLER
|99
|2
|38
|2020-08-22
|CATOOSA
|94
|0
|85
|2020-08-22
|HOOKER
|94
|0
|93
|2020-08-22
|PIEDMONT
|92
|1
|83
|2020-08-22
|VIAN
|92
|2
|79
|2020-08-22
|CHANDLER
|91
|4
|37
|2020-08-22
|WEATHERFORD
|89
|0
|73
|2020-08-22
|MADILL
|87
|1
|74
|2020-08-22
|HENNESSEY
|85
|0
|42
|2020-08-22
|SPENCER
|85
|1
|69
|2020-08-22
|AFTON
|83
|0
|74
|2020-08-22
|MANGUM
|80
|8
|67
|2020-08-22
|LOCUST GROVE
|80
|0
|68
|2020-08-22
|DEL CITY
|79
|0
|60
|2020-08-22
|KINGFISHER
|76
|0
|64
|2020-08-22
|WESTVILLE
|75
|1
|63
|2020-08-22
|WRIGHT CITY
|74
|0
|52
|2020-08-22
|SPERRY
|73
|1
|64
|2020-08-22
|INOLA
|71
|3
|60
|2020-08-22
|SALINA
|71
|1
|50
|2020-08-22
|FORT GIBSON
|70
|3
|56
|2020-08-22
|HASKELL
|70
|0
|44
|2020-08-22
|ELK CITY
|69
|1
|47
|2020-08-22
|ATOKA
|69
|0
|56
|2020-08-22
|MOUNDS
|68
|1
|57
|2020-08-22
|VINITA
|67
|1
|60
|2020-08-22
|DEWEY
|67
|1
|60
|2020-08-22
|HARRAH
|67
|0
|50
|2020-08-22
|CHELSEA
|67
|0
|56
|2020-08-22
|SPIRO
|66
|1
|49
|2020-08-22
|TALIHINA
|65
|2
|58
|2020-08-22
|LINDSAY
|64
|2
|57
|2020-08-22
|CALERA
|63
|0
|57
|2020-08-22
|CHOUTEAU
|61
|4
|42
|2020-08-22
|NICHOLS HILLS
|59
|0
|54
|2020-08-22
|PRAGUE
|58
|0
|40
|2020-08-22
|MANNFORD
|58
|1
|48
|2020-08-22
|TECUMSEH
|58
|0
|44
|2020-08-22
|TEXHOMA
|57
|0
|50
|2020-08-22
|MARIETTA
|56
|0
|48
|2020-08-22
|PAWNEE
|56
|0
|49
|2020-08-22
|COMMERCE
|55
|0
|51
|2020-08-22
|ANTLERS
|55
|0
|46
|2020-08-22
|SULPHUR
|53
|0
|48
|2020-08-22
|MORRIS
|52
|0
|45
|2020-08-22
|WYANDOTTE
|52
|1
|45
|2020-08-22
|WILBURTON
|52
|1
|47
|2020-08-22
|JONES
|51
|2
|43
|2020-08-22
|KELLYVILLE
|51
|2
|46
|2020-08-22
|WOODWARD
|51
|0
|37
|2020-08-22
|COLCORD
|49
|1
|44
|2020-08-22
|HARTSHORNE
|48
|0
|33
|2020-08-22
|FREDERICK
|48
|1
|46
|2020-08-22
|HAWORTH
|48
|2
|38
|2020-08-22
|BEGGS
|47
|0
|46
|2020-08-22
|OOLOGAH
|47
|0
|41
|2020-08-22
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|2020-08-22
|STROUD
|45
|0
|40
|2020-08-22
|VALLIANT
|44
|0
|42
|2020-08-22
|HULBERT
|44
|1
|39
|2020-08-22
|POCOLA
|43
|0
|26
|2020-08-22
|WASHINGTON
|43
|0
|36
|2020-08-22
|NOWATA
|43
|1
|31
|2020-08-22
|SAYRE
|41
|0
|14
|2020-08-22
|OKEMAH
|41
|1
|30
|2020-08-22
|PERKINS
|41
|0
|36
|2020-08-22
|ROLAND
|38
|0
|26
|2020-08-22
|PAWHUSKA
|38
|0
|30
|2020-08-22
|KINGSTON
|38
|0
|33
|2020-08-22
|MARLOW
|38
|0
|36
|2020-08-22
|PERRY
|37
|0
|33
|2020-08-22
|COALGATE
|36
|0
|30
|2020-08-22
|MEAD
|34
|1
|28
|2020-08-22
|WETUMKA
|34
|0
|29
|2020-08-22
|FAIRLAND
|34
|0
|30
|2020-08-22
|HOLLIS
|34
|0
|27
|2020-08-22
|COMANCHE
|34
|1
|31
|2020-08-22
|WAYNE
|34
|0
|28
|2020-08-22
|KIEFER
|33
|0
|33
|2020-08-22
|OKARCHE
|32
|0
|29
|2020-08-22
|DAVIS
|32
|0
|30
|2020-08-22
|ELGIN
|31
|0
|29
|2020-08-22
|BOKOSHE
|30
|0
|29
|2020-08-22
|CACHE
|30
|0
|29
|2020-08-22
|LUTHER
|30
|0
|21
|2020-08-22
|WISTER
|30
|0
|21
|2020-08-22
|BLACKWELL
|30
|1
|25
|2020-08-22
|KANSAS
|29
|0
|23
|2020-08-22
|QUINTON
|29
|0
|10
|2020-08-22
|CRESCENT
|29
|0
|27
|2020-08-22
|GORE
|29
|1
|22
|2020-08-22
|COLBERT
|29
|0
|25
|2020-08-22
|OCHELATA
|29
|1
|26
|2020-08-22
|CADDO
|28
|0
|27
|2020-08-22
|RED ROCK
|28
|1
|26
|2020-08-22
|PORTER
|28
|0
|19
|2020-08-22
|TISHOMINGO
|27
|0
|19
|2020-08-22
|FAIRFAX
|27
|0
|27
|2020-08-22
|WATTS
|26
|0
|23
|2020-08-22
|WATONGA
|26
|0
|16
|2020-08-22
|HOWE
|26
|0
|19
|2020-08-22
|APACHE
|26
|1
|21
|2020-08-22
|ARCADIA
|25
|0
|18
|2020-08-22
|TAFT
|25
|0
|8
|2020-08-22
|MEEKER
|25
|0
|23
|2020-08-22
|PORUM
|25
|1
|19
|2020-08-22
|MAYSVILLE
|24
|0
|19
|2020-08-22
|TALALA
|24
|0
|16
|2020-08-22
|COPAN
|23
|0
|22
|2020-08-22
|FAIRVIEW
|23
|0
|22
|2020-08-22
|CLAYTON
|23
|0
|22
|2020-08-22
|BARNSDALL
|23
|2
|20
|2020-08-22
|WILSON
|22
|0
|22
|2020-08-22
|PADEN
|22
|0
|17
|2020-08-22
|KEOTA
|21
|0
|13
|2020-08-22
|BLAIR
|21
|0
|20
|2020-08-22
|KONAWA
|21
|1
|17
|2020-08-22
|ELMORE CITY
|21
|0
|20
|2020-08-22
|CAMERON
|21
|0
|16
|2020-08-22
|BIG CABIN
|20
|1
|17
|2020-08-22
|QUAPAW
|20
|0
|15
|2020-08-22
|LONE GROVE
|20
|1
|17
|2020-08-22
|DEWAR
|20
|0
|15
|2020-08-22
|CARNEGIE
|20
|1
|16
|2020-08-22
|FORT COBB
|19
|0
|17
|2020-08-22
|BOSWELL
|19
|0
|11
|2020-08-22
|WYNNEWOOD
|19
|1
|18
|2020-08-22
|GRACEMONT
|18
|1
|16
|2020-08-22
|TYRONE
|18
|0
|15
|2020-08-22
|GERONIMO
|18
|0
|16
|2020-08-22
|RAMONA
|18
|0
|13
|2020-08-22
|DEPEW
|18
|1
|14
|2020-08-22
|ALVA
|18
|0
|17
|2020-08-22
|ADAIR
|17
|0
|13
|2020-08-22
|GLENCOE
|17
|0
|15
|2020-08-22
|WEBBERS FALLS
|17
|0
|12
|2020-08-22
|DRUMRIGHT
|17
|0
|11
|2020-08-22
|EARLSBORO
|16
|0
|13
|2020-08-22
|BOKCHITO
|16
|1
|13
|2020-08-22
|MAUD
|16
|0
|15
|2020-08-22
|GARVIN
|16
|0
|16
|2020-08-22
|OLUSTEE
|16
|0
|15
|2020-08-22
|WELEETKA
|15
|1
|12
|2020-08-22
|KIOWA
|15
|0
|11
|2020-08-22
|GOODWELL
|15
|0
|13
|2020-08-22
|MOORELAND
|15
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|ARKOMA
|15
|0
|11
|2020-08-22
|OKTAHA
|15
|0
|11
|2020-08-22
|HOBART
|15
|0
|10
|2020-08-22
|RUSH SPRINGS
|15
|0
|12
|2020-08-22
|MINCO
|14
|0
|14
|2020-08-22
|WELLSTON
|14
|0
|11
|2020-08-22
|WARNER
|14
|0
|10
|2020-08-22
|ASHER
|14
|0
|10
|2020-08-22
|CYRIL
|14
|1
|13
|2020-08-22
|INDIAHOMA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-08-22
|STONEWALL
|14
|1
|11
|2020-08-22
|WALTERS
|14
|0
|12
|2020-08-22
|CASHION
|14
|0
|13
|2020-08-22
|JENNINGS
|14
|0
|12
|2020-08-22
|FORT TOWSON
|14
|0
|14
|2020-08-22
|TONKAWA
|14
|0
|14
|2020-08-22
|WAURIKA
|13
|0
|12
|2020-08-22
|ALLEN
|13
|1
|11
|2020-08-22
|RED OAK
|13
|0
|9
|2020-08-22
|ALEX
|13
|0
|11
|2020-08-22
|YALE
|13
|0
|13
|2020-08-22
|GANS
|13
|0
|8
|2020-08-22
|GARBER
|12
|0
|10
|2020-08-22
|NEWKIRK
|12
|1
|9
|2020-08-22
|ARAPAHO
|12
|0
|6
|2020-08-22
|MORRISON
|12
|0
|9
|2020-08-22
|WELCH
|12
|0
|11
|2020-08-22
|CEMENT
|12
|0
|11
|2020-08-22
|BOISE CITY
|12
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|HAILEYVILLE
|12
|0
|8
|2020-08-22
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-08-22
|GEARY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-08-22
|FLETCHER
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-22
|RINGLING
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-22
|MILBURN
|11
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|TEMPLE
|11
|2
|5
|2020-08-22
|BEAVER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-08-22
|DELAWARE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-08-22
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|11
|2020-08-22
|KAW CITY
|11
|1
|8
|2020-08-22
|BENNINGTON
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-22
|SEILING
|10
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|CARNEY
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-22
|WAUKOMIS
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-22
|PANAMA
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-22
|ROFF
|10
|0
|8
|2020-08-22
|STRATFORD
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-22
|MCCURTAIN
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-22
|THOMAS
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-22
|KREBS
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-22
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-22
|AMBER
|10
|0
|8
|2020-08-22
|CANADIAN
|9
|0
|7
|2020-08-22
|MANNSVILLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-22
|SHADY POINT
|9
|0
|7
|2020-08-22
|SAVANNA
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-22
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-22
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-22
|WANETTE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-22
|PAOLI
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-22
|KETCHUM
|9
|0
|5
|2020-08-22
|NORTH MIAMI
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-22
|CHEYENNE
|8
|1
|6
|2020-08-22
|LAVERNE
|8
|0
|7
|2020-08-22
|THACKERVILLE
|8
|0
|5
|2020-08-22
|OSAGE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-08-22
|LOOKEBA
|8
|2
|5
|2020-08-22
|BRAGGS
|8
|0
|5
|2020-08-22
|CANTON
|8
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|SPAVINAW
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-22
|BILLINGS
|7
|1
|4
|2020-08-22
|SCHULTER
|7
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|KENEFIC
|7
|0
|5
|2020-08-22
|VERDEN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-22
|SNYDER
|7
|0
|5
|2020-08-22
|TERLTON
|7
|0
|5
|2020-08-22
|NINNEKAH
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-22
|RINGWOOD
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-22
|HYDRO
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-22
|PRUE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-22
|ACHILLE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-22
|UNION CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-22
|RIPLEY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-22
|KINTA
|7
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|5
|2020-08-22
|SASAKWA
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-22
|LAHOMA
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-22
|CROWDER
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-22
|LEHIGH
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-22
|BUFFALO
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-22
|LANGLEY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-22
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-22
|CANEY
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-22
|SOPER
|6
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|POCASSET
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-22
|HELENA
|6
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|SPRINGER
|6
|1
|5
|2020-08-22
|COUNCIL HILL
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|NEW CORDELL
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|BOLEY
|6
|1
|3
|2020-08-22
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-22
|LAMONT
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|AGRA
|6
|1
|4
|2020-08-22
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|STRINGTOWN
|5
|1
|3
|2020-08-22
|AVANT
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-22
|MARBLE CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|MEDFORD
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-22
|CALUMET
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-22
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-22
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|5
|1
|3
|2020-08-22
|BOYNTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-22
|POND CREEK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-22
|CORN
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-22
|WANN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-22
|VICI
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|CALVIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-22
|BLUEJACKET
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|TRYON
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|RATTAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|OILTON
|4
|1
|3
|2020-08-22
|GRANITE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|BUTLER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|HANNA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|LENAPAH
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|DILL CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|COYLE
|4
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|DOVER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|DUSTIN
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|SPARKS
|4
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|SAWYER
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|PITTSBURG
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-22
|BERNICE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|STUART
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|INDIANOLA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|LANGSTON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|BRADLEY
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|VELMA
|3
|1
|2
|2020-08-22
|OKEENE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|MILLERTON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|WHITEFIELD
|3
|0
|0
|2020-08-22
|DRUMMOND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|FOSS
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|MARSHALL
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-22
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|GOLDSBY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|JET
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|LEEDEY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|KREMLIN
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|TUPELO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|HAMMON
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|MARLAND
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|LONE WOLF
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|CUSTER CITY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|SHIDLER
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|HITCHCOCK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|AMES
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|ERICK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-22
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-22
|STERLING
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-22
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-22
|CHEROKEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-22
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-22
|NASH
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|ALDERSON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-22
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-22
|FAIRMONT
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-22
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-22
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|CHATTANOOGA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-22
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH shows Garfield with 736 cases, 485 recovered, 242 active and nine deaths, all in Enid, including one each reported Aug. 18, Aug. 15, Aug. 14, Aug. 13, Aug. 6, July 28, July 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 206 cases, 145 recovered and 61 active; Noble with 97 cases, 84 recovered, 11 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 71 cases, 45 recovered and 26 active; Blaine with 57 cases, 42 recovered and 15 active; Major with 43 cases, 39 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 24 cases, 21 recovered and three active; Grant with 20 cases, 18 recovered and two active; and Alfalfa with nine cases, four recovered and five active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 688 in Enid (229 active); 85 in Hennessey (43 active); 76 in Kingfisher (12 active); 51 in Woodward (14 active); 32 in Okarche (three active); 26 in Watonga (10 active); 23 in Fairview (one active); 18 in Alva (one active); 15 in Mooreland (11 active); 14 in Cashion (one active); 12 in Garber (two active); 10 each in Seiling (six active) and Waukomis (one active); eight in Canton (six active); seven each in Billings (two active), Lahoma (one active) and Ringwood (one active); six each in Helena (four active), Lamont (two active) and Longdale; five each in Covington (four active), Medford and Pond Creek; four each in Dover (one active) and Freedom; three each in Drummond, Marshall (one active), Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita; two each in Ames, Hillsdale, Hitchcock, Jet (one active), Kremlin (one active) and Meno; and one each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs, Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 373 cases, with 252 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 312 cases, with 196 recovered and five deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
