You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick topical featured top story

OSDH: COVID-19-related deaths up nearly 58% in Oklahoma, cases down slightly in week-to-week comparison

  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

ENID, Okla. — The number of deaths in which the Oklahoma State Health Department says COVID-19 caused or was a contributing factor rose by nearly 58% this past week in the state.

Confirmed cases of the virus and recoveries were down by 2.9% and 6.8%, respectively, when comparing Oklahoma's Aug. 14-20 numbers to those recorded the prior week, according to OSDH.

OSDH releases its weekly report on Friday based on data from the previous Friday through Thursday. This past week, Aug. 14-20, there were 4,566 confirmed cases and 71 deaths. That compares to 4,702 cases and 45 deaths the week of Aug. 7-13, according to OSDH data.

"Oklahoma currently ranks 29th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 27th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.," according to the OSDH weekly release. 

That differs from last week's report when the state was 31st in number of total cases and 32nd the prior week.

Locally, Enid has seen its number of total cases climb in August from 37,731 on the first day of the month to 52,599 on Saturday, a 39.4% increase. Garfield County and Enid both rank 13th in the number of COVID-19 cases per county and city in the state. according to OSDH.

Currently, the state is in a "moderate risk" category as defined by the OSDH with 30.65 daily new cases per 100,000 population on average.

In response to increased cases and some quarantine procedures undertaken by Enid Public Schools, Garfield County Health Department will hold a testing day on Monday, Aug. 24, at the local Health Department, 2501 Mercer Drive.

The department will be setting aside most of its other services that day to concentrate on testing, according to Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.

The county department has blocked off 200 appointment slots. Those interested in getting tested should call for an appointment at (580) 233-0650. Anyone interested in being tested may set up an appointment, whether or not they think they have been exposed or have symptoms. The event is drive-up and staff will come out to vehicles. Those being tested will be contacted within 3-5 days no matter what the results are, according to Jackson.

Daily report

There were 10 additional deaths reported Saturday along with the 52,599 total COVID-19 cases, a 853, or 1.6%, increase. None of the deaths were in Northwest Oklahoma.

There have been 725 Oklahomans who have succumbed to the virus since it was first confirmed in the state in early March. Nine of the deaths announced Saturday were in the 65 and older age range and one was in the 50-64 age range, according to OSDH. There were five women and five men who died, three in Oklahoma County, two in Tulsa County and one each in Cleveland, McIntosh, Ottawa, Rogers and Stephens counties.

Of the total COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 7,839 were active — a single-day increase of 225 — and 44,035, or 83.7%, had recovered as of Saturday. Garfield County saw an increase of 32 cases for a total of 736 cumulative cases, with 485, or 65.8%, recovered, according to OSDH. 

Other COVID-19 case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included 14 in Kingfisher, four each in Blaine and Noble, two each in Alfalfa and Grant and one in Major. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included 30 in Enid, 12 in Hennessey, four in Canton, two each in Lamont and Longdale and one each in Fairview, Kremlin, Kingfisher, Marshall and Seiling.

State numbers

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 306 reported Friday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 163 in the 50-54 age group, 163 in the 36-49 group, 110 in the 65 and older group, 83 in the 5-17 group and 25 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Friday were 1,187 in the 0-4 age group, 4,722 in the 5-17 age group, 18,426 in the 18-35 age group, 11,477 in the 36-49 age group, 9,483 in the 50-64 age group and 7,301 in the 65 and older age group. There were three listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.3.

Of those testing positive, 27,580, or 52.4%, have been female and 24,970, or 47.5%, have been male. There were 48 listed as unknown gender and one listed as agender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.

Of the overall 725 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 573 have been 65 and older and 122 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 20 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 396, than women, 329, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have died is 74.4.

Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 142 in Oklahoma County; 125 in Tulsa County; 63 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 29 in McCurtain County; 25 in Rogers County; 23 in Wagoner County; 20 each in Caddo and Delaware counties; 19 in Creek County; 16 in Muskogee County; 12 in Osage and Pittsburg counties; 11 in Comanche and Kay counties; nine each in Canadian, Garfield and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Mayes counties; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six in Adair and Carter counties; five each in Lincoln, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Payne and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Cherokee, Hughes, LeFlore, Okfuskee and Pawnee counties; two each in Cotton, Haskell, Latimer, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Craig, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Marshall, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 8.22.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 12515 142 10580 2020-08-22
TULSA 12253 125 10663 2020-08-22
CLEVELAND 3510 63 3007 2020-08-22
CANADIAN 1409 9 1222 2020-08-22
ROGERS 1207 25 967 2020-08-22
TEXAS 1097 7 1063 2020-08-22
WAGONER 1051 23 882 2020-08-22
COMANCHE 999 11 874 2020-08-22
MCCURTAIN 949 29 794 2020-08-22
PAYNE 893 4 750 2020-08-22
CREEK 745 19 638 2020-08-22
GARFIELD 736 9 485 2020-08-22
WASHINGTON 733 39 613 2020-08-22
POTTAWATOMIE 664 9 443 2020-08-22
MUSKOGEE 656 16 470 2020-08-22
OSAGE 594 12 422 2020-08-22
CHEROKEE 579 3 434 2020-08-22
OKMULGEE 561 4 480 2020-08-22
JACKSON 560 7 524 2020-08-22
BRYAN 543 3 465 2020-08-22
LE FLORE 531 3 385 2020-08-22
PITTSBURG 531 12 385 2020-08-22
MCCLAIN 522 4 450 2020-08-22
DELAWARE 506 20 422 2020-08-22
CADDO 504 20 409 2020-08-22
SEQUOYAH 503 5 375 2020-08-22
GRADY 491 7 438 2020-08-22
OTTAWA 462 4 395 2020-08-22
ADAIR 408 6 307 2020-08-22
CARTER 390 6 338 2020-08-22
MAYES 386 8 308 2020-08-22
KAY 286 11 238 2020-08-22
SEMINOLE 284 5 225 2020-08-22
CUSTER 270 0 216 2020-08-22
LINCOLN 266 5 169 2020-08-22
LOGAN 265 1 222 2020-08-22
GARVIN 253 4 226 2020-08-22
STEPHENS 228 4 196 2020-08-22
MCINTOSH 222 4 185 2020-08-22
PONTOTOC 222 2 194 2020-08-22
CHOCTAW 218 1 187 2020-08-22
KINGFISHER 206 0 145 2020-08-22
PAWNEE 194 3 146 2020-08-22
HUGHES 192 3 148 2020-08-22
HASKELL 145 2 63 2020-08-22
MARSHALL 126 1 107 2020-08-22
PUSHMATAHA 121 0 106 2020-08-22
BECKHAM 111 1 62 2020-08-22
LATIMER 105 2 93 2020-08-22
CRAIG 101 1 88 2020-08-22
NOBLE 97 2 84 2020-08-22
ATOKA 95 1 75 2020-08-22
OKFUSKEE 91 3 65 2020-08-22
GREER 86 8 72 2020-08-22
MURRAY 85 0 78 2020-08-22
LOVE 84 0 72 2020-08-22
NOWATA 73 1 59 2020-08-22
WOODWARD 71 0 45 2020-08-22
JOHNSTON 66 0 47 2020-08-22
TILLMAN 60 1 58 2020-08-22
BLAINE 57 0 42 2020-08-22
COAL 47 0 40 2020-08-22
MAJOR 43 1 39 2020-08-22
BEAVER 41 0 39 2020-08-22
KIOWA 39 1 29 2020-08-22
WASHITA 37 0 29 2020-08-22
HARMON 36 0 29 2020-08-22
JEFFERSON 34 0 31 2020-08-22
COTTON 25 2 17 2020-08-22
WOODS 24 0 21 2020-08-22
GRANT 20 0 18 2020-08-22
DEWEY 18 0 10 2020-08-22
HARPER 15 0 13 2020-08-22
CIMARRON 14 0 2 2020-08-22
ROGER MILLS 12 1 7 2020-08-22
11 0 0 2020-08-22
ALFALFA 9 0 4 2020-08-22
ELLIS 6 0 6 2020-08-22

Oklahoma per city 8.22.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 10331 122 8676 2020-08-22
TULSA 8355 91 7292 2020-08-22
BROKEN ARROW 2197 26 1879 2020-08-22
NORMAN 1705 34 1482 2020-08-22
EDMOND 1684 20 1505 2020-08-22
OTHER*** 1095 8 838 2020-08-22
GUYMON 893 7 874 2020-08-22
YUKON 741 6 656 2020-08-22
CLAREMORE 737 22 566 2020-08-22
MOORE 721 13 627 2020-08-22
STILLWATER 702 3 591 2020-08-22
ENID 688 9 450 2020-08-22
LAWTON 685 10 623 2020-08-22
JENKS 632 2 590 2020-08-22
BARTLESVILLE 601 37 491 2020-08-22
OWASSO 540 2 462 2020-08-22
ALTUS 507 7 475 2020-08-22
BIXBY 450 3 375 2020-08-22
MUSKOGEE 427 12 322 2020-08-22
TAHLEQUAH 420 2 312 2020-08-22
BROKEN BOW 409 22 342 2020-08-22
MCALESTER 375 12 278 2020-08-22
SHAWNEE 374 8 298 2020-08-22
DURANT 339 1 286 2020-08-22
SAPULPA 337 7 291 2020-08-22
ARDMORE 326 4 281 2020-08-22
IDABEL 311 4 270 2020-08-22
BETHANY 286 1 248 2020-08-22
GLENPOOL 284 3 252 2020-08-22
SAND SPRINGS 280 4 244 2020-08-22
STILWELL 270 5 190 2020-08-22
COWETA 258 13 216 2020-08-22
LEXINGTON 251 2 175 2020-08-22
MIAMI 251 3 209 2020-08-22
CHICKASHA 242 4 222 2020-08-22
EL RENO 238 1 178 2020-08-22
MUSTANG 235 2 207 2020-08-22
COLLINSVILLE 225 1 189 2020-08-22
PONCA CITY 223 8 187 2020-08-22
SKIATOOK 221 7 192 2020-08-22
OKMULGEE 213 2 180 2020-08-22
ANADARKO 211 5 152 2020-08-22
GROVE 207 17 164 2020-08-22
PURCELL 197 3 175 2020-08-22
SALLISAW 197 1 146 2020-08-22
CHOCTAW 197 2 162 2020-08-22
HENRYETTA 180 2 156 2020-08-22
MCLOUD 180 1 59 2020-08-22
ADA 173 0 153 2020-08-22
HUGO 164 1 148 2020-08-22
HOMINY 163 2 56 2020-08-22
WAGONER 158 5 126 2020-08-22
BLANCHARD 154 1 136 2020-08-22
CLINTON 150 0 125 2020-08-22
DUNCAN 149 2 124 2020-08-22
HOLDENVILLE 136 2 103 2020-08-22
GUTHRIE 134 0 115 2020-08-22
WARR ACRES 134 0 124 2020-08-22
MULDROW 132 1 93 2020-08-22
NOBLE 131 1 115 2020-08-22
BRISTOW 131 4 112 2020-08-22
NEWCASTLE 129 1 112 2020-08-22
TUTTLE 125 2 102 2020-08-22
PRYOR CREEK 123 3 105 2020-08-22
SEMINOLE 122 3 88 2020-08-22
POTEAU 121 0 76 2020-08-22
HINTON 121 0 114 2020-08-22
WEWOKA 120 1 103 2020-08-22
CUSHING 118 1 91 2020-08-22
MIDWEST CITY 116 3 95 2020-08-22
HEAVENER 115 1 90 2020-08-22
PAULS VALLEY 114 1 100 2020-08-22
EUFAULA 110 2 85 2020-08-22
JAY 109 1 96 2020-08-22
CLEVELAND 107 3 74 2020-08-22
CHECOTAH 104 2 91 2020-08-22
STIGLER 99 2 38 2020-08-22
CATOOSA 94 0 85 2020-08-22
HOOKER 94 0 93 2020-08-22
PIEDMONT 92 1 83 2020-08-22
VIAN 92 2 79 2020-08-22
CHANDLER 91 4 37 2020-08-22
WEATHERFORD 89 0 73 2020-08-22
MADILL 87 1 74 2020-08-22
HENNESSEY 85 0 42 2020-08-22
SPENCER 85 1 69 2020-08-22
AFTON 83 0 74 2020-08-22
MANGUM 80 8 67 2020-08-22
LOCUST GROVE 80 0 68 2020-08-22
DEL CITY 79 0 60 2020-08-22
KINGFISHER 76 0 64 2020-08-22
WESTVILLE 75 1 63 2020-08-22
WRIGHT CITY 74 0 52 2020-08-22
SPERRY 73 1 64 2020-08-22
INOLA 71 3 60 2020-08-22
SALINA 71 1 50 2020-08-22
FORT GIBSON 70 3 56 2020-08-22
HASKELL 70 0 44 2020-08-22
ELK CITY 69 1 47 2020-08-22
ATOKA 69 0 56 2020-08-22
MOUNDS 68 1 57 2020-08-22
VINITA 67 1 60 2020-08-22
DEWEY 67 1 60 2020-08-22
HARRAH 67 0 50 2020-08-22
CHELSEA 67 0 56 2020-08-22
SPIRO 66 1 49 2020-08-22
TALIHINA 65 2 58 2020-08-22
LINDSAY 64 2 57 2020-08-22
CALERA 63 0 57 2020-08-22
CHOUTEAU 61 4 42 2020-08-22
NICHOLS HILLS 59 0 54 2020-08-22
PRAGUE 58 0 40 2020-08-22
MANNFORD 58 1 48 2020-08-22
TECUMSEH 58 0 44 2020-08-22
TEXHOMA 57 0 50 2020-08-22
MARIETTA 56 0 48 2020-08-22
PAWNEE 56 0 49 2020-08-22
COMMERCE 55 0 51 2020-08-22
ANTLERS 55 0 46 2020-08-22
SULPHUR 53 0 48 2020-08-22
MORRIS 52 0 45 2020-08-22
WYANDOTTE 52 1 45 2020-08-22
WILBURTON 52 1 47 2020-08-22
JONES 51 2 43 2020-08-22
KELLYVILLE 51 2 46 2020-08-22
WOODWARD 51 0 37 2020-08-22
COLCORD 49 1 44 2020-08-22
HARTSHORNE 48 0 33 2020-08-22
FREDERICK 48 1 46 2020-08-22
HAWORTH 48 2 38 2020-08-22
BEGGS 47 0 46 2020-08-22
OOLOGAH 47 0 41 2020-08-22
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-08-22
STROUD 45 0 40 2020-08-22
VALLIANT 44 0 42 2020-08-22
HULBERT 44 1 39 2020-08-22
POCOLA 43 0 26 2020-08-22
WASHINGTON 43 0 36 2020-08-22
NOWATA 43 1 31 2020-08-22
SAYRE 41 0 14 2020-08-22
OKEMAH 41 1 30 2020-08-22
PERKINS 41 0 36 2020-08-22
ROLAND 38 0 26 2020-08-22
PAWHUSKA 38 0 30 2020-08-22
KINGSTON 38 0 33 2020-08-22
MARLOW 38 0 36 2020-08-22
PERRY 37 0 33 2020-08-22
COALGATE 36 0 30 2020-08-22
MEAD 34 1 28 2020-08-22
WETUMKA 34 0 29 2020-08-22
FAIRLAND 34 0 30 2020-08-22
HOLLIS 34 0 27 2020-08-22
COMANCHE 34 1 31 2020-08-22
WAYNE 34 0 28 2020-08-22
KIEFER 33 0 33 2020-08-22
OKARCHE 32 0 29 2020-08-22
DAVIS 32 0 30 2020-08-22
ELGIN 31 0 29 2020-08-22
BOKOSHE 30 0 29 2020-08-22
CACHE 30 0 29 2020-08-22
LUTHER 30 0 21 2020-08-22
WISTER 30 0 21 2020-08-22
BLACKWELL 30 1 25 2020-08-22
KANSAS 29 0 23 2020-08-22
QUINTON 29 0 10 2020-08-22
CRESCENT 29 0 27 2020-08-22
GORE 29 1 22 2020-08-22
COLBERT 29 0 25 2020-08-22
OCHELATA 29 1 26 2020-08-22
CADDO 28 0 27 2020-08-22
RED ROCK 28 1 26 2020-08-22
PORTER 28 0 19 2020-08-22
TISHOMINGO 27 0 19 2020-08-22
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-08-22
WATTS 26 0 23 2020-08-22
WATONGA 26 0 16 2020-08-22
HOWE 26 0 19 2020-08-22
APACHE 26 1 21 2020-08-22
ARCADIA 25 0 18 2020-08-22
TAFT 25 0 8 2020-08-22
MEEKER 25 0 23 2020-08-22
PORUM 25 1 19 2020-08-22
MAYSVILLE 24 0 19 2020-08-22
TALALA 24 0 16 2020-08-22
COPAN 23 0 22 2020-08-22
FAIRVIEW 23 0 22 2020-08-22
CLAYTON 23 0 22 2020-08-22
BARNSDALL 23 2 20 2020-08-22
WILSON 22 0 22 2020-08-22
PADEN 22 0 17 2020-08-22
KEOTA 21 0 13 2020-08-22
BLAIR 21 0 20 2020-08-22
KONAWA 21 1 17 2020-08-22
ELMORE CITY 21 0 20 2020-08-22
CAMERON 21 0 16 2020-08-22
BIG CABIN 20 1 17 2020-08-22
QUAPAW 20 0 15 2020-08-22
LONE GROVE 20 1 17 2020-08-22
DEWAR 20 0 15 2020-08-22
CARNEGIE 20 1 16 2020-08-22
FORT COBB 19 0 17 2020-08-22
BOSWELL 19 0 11 2020-08-22
WYNNEWOOD 19 1 18 2020-08-22
GRACEMONT 18 1 16 2020-08-22
TYRONE 18 0 15 2020-08-22
GERONIMO 18 0 16 2020-08-22
RAMONA 18 0 13 2020-08-22
DEPEW 18 1 14 2020-08-22
ALVA 18 0 17 2020-08-22
ADAIR 17 0 13 2020-08-22
GLENCOE 17 0 15 2020-08-22
WEBBERS FALLS 17 0 12 2020-08-22
DRUMRIGHT 17 0 11 2020-08-22
EARLSBORO 16 0 13 2020-08-22
BOKCHITO 16 1 13 2020-08-22
MAUD 16 0 15 2020-08-22
GARVIN 16 0 16 2020-08-22
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-08-22
WELEETKA 15 1 12 2020-08-22
KIOWA 15 0 11 2020-08-22
GOODWELL 15 0 13 2020-08-22
MOORELAND 15 0 4 2020-08-22
ARKOMA 15 0 11 2020-08-22
OKTAHA 15 0 11 2020-08-22
HOBART 15 0 10 2020-08-22
RUSH SPRINGS 15 0 12 2020-08-22
MINCO 14 0 14 2020-08-22
WELLSTON 14 0 11 2020-08-22
WARNER 14 0 10 2020-08-22
ASHER 14 0 10 2020-08-22
CYRIL 14 1 13 2020-08-22
INDIAHOMA 14 0 13 2020-08-22
STONEWALL 14 1 11 2020-08-22
WALTERS 14 0 12 2020-08-22
CASHION 14 0 13 2020-08-22
JENNINGS 14 0 12 2020-08-22
FORT TOWSON 14 0 14 2020-08-22
TONKAWA 14 0 14 2020-08-22
WAURIKA 13 0 12 2020-08-22
ALLEN 13 1 11 2020-08-22
RED OAK 13 0 9 2020-08-22
ALEX 13 0 11 2020-08-22
YALE 13 0 13 2020-08-22
GANS 13 0 8 2020-08-22
GARBER 12 0 10 2020-08-22
NEWKIRK 12 1 9 2020-08-22
ARAPAHO 12 0 6 2020-08-22
MORRISON 12 0 9 2020-08-22
WELCH 12 0 11 2020-08-22
CEMENT 12 0 11 2020-08-22
BOISE CITY 12 0 1 2020-08-22
HAILEYVILLE 12 0 8 2020-08-22
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-08-22
GEARY 12 0 11 2020-08-22
FLETCHER 11 0 10 2020-08-22
RINGLING 11 0 10 2020-08-22
MILBURN 11 0 3 2020-08-22
TEMPLE 11 2 5 2020-08-22
BEAVER 11 0 9 2020-08-22
DELAWARE 11 0 9 2020-08-22
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-08-22
KAW CITY 11 1 8 2020-08-22
BENNINGTON 10 0 9 2020-08-22
SEILING 10 0 4 2020-08-22
CARNEY 10 0 9 2020-08-22
WAUKOMIS 10 0 9 2020-08-22
PANAMA 10 0 7 2020-08-22
ROFF 10 0 8 2020-08-22
STRATFORD 10 0 9 2020-08-22
MCCURTAIN 10 0 9 2020-08-22
THOMAS 10 0 7 2020-08-22
KREBS 10 0 9 2020-08-22
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-08-22
AMBER 10 0 8 2020-08-22
CANADIAN 9 0 7 2020-08-22
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-08-22
SHADY POINT 9 0 7 2020-08-22
SAVANNA 9 0 9 2020-08-22
OPTIMA 9 0 8 2020-08-22
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-08-22
WANETTE 9 0 8 2020-08-22
PAOLI 9 0 8 2020-08-22
KETCHUM 9 0 5 2020-08-22
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 9 2020-08-22
CHEYENNE 8 1 6 2020-08-22
LAVERNE 8 0 7 2020-08-22
THACKERVILLE 8 0 5 2020-08-22
OSAGE 8 0 8 2020-08-22
LOOKEBA 8 2 5 2020-08-22
BRAGGS 8 0 5 2020-08-22
CANTON 8 0 2 2020-08-22
SPAVINAW 7 0 6 2020-08-22
BILLINGS 7 1 4 2020-08-22
SCHULTER 7 0 4 2020-08-22
KENEFIC 7 0 5 2020-08-22
VERDEN 7 0 7 2020-08-22
SNYDER 7 0 5 2020-08-22
TERLTON 7 0 5 2020-08-22
NINNEKAH 7 0 7 2020-08-22
RINGWOOD 7 0 6 2020-08-22
HYDRO 7 0 6 2020-08-22
PRUE 7 0 6 2020-08-22
ACHILLE 7 0 6 2020-08-22
UNION CITY 7 0 7 2020-08-22
RIPLEY 7 0 6 2020-08-22
KINTA 7 0 3 2020-08-22
BURBANK 7 0 5 2020-08-22
SASAKWA 7 0 7 2020-08-22
LAHOMA 7 0 6 2020-08-22
CROWDER 7 0 6 2020-08-22
LEHIGH 7 0 7 2020-08-22
BUFFALO 7 0 6 2020-08-22
LANGLEY 7 0 6 2020-08-22
DISNEY 7 0 6 2020-08-22
CANEY 6 0 6 2020-08-22
SOPER 6 0 3 2020-08-22
POCASSET 6 0 6 2020-08-22
HELENA 6 0 2 2020-08-22
SPRINGER 6 1 5 2020-08-22
COUNCIL HILL 6 0 4 2020-08-22
NEW CORDELL 6 0 4 2020-08-22
BOLEY 6 1 3 2020-08-22
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-08-22
LAMONT 6 0 4 2020-08-22
AGRA 6 1 4 2020-08-22
CASTLE 6 0 3 2020-08-22
STRINGTOWN 5 1 3 2020-08-22
AVANT 5 0 5 2020-08-22
MARBLE CITY 5 0 4 2020-08-22
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 4 2020-08-22
MEDFORD 5 0 5 2020-08-22
CALUMET 5 0 5 2020-08-22
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-08-22
MOUNTAIN VIEW 5 1 3 2020-08-22
BOYNTON 5 0 5 2020-08-22
POND CREEK 5 0 5 2020-08-22
CORN 5 0 3 2020-08-22
COVINGTON 5 0 1 2020-08-22
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-08-22
WANN 5 0 5 2020-08-22
VICI 5 0 4 2020-08-22
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-08-22
BLUEJACKET 4 0 2 2020-08-22
ORLANDO 4 0 4 2020-08-22
TRYON 4 0 3 2020-08-22
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-08-22
RATTAN 4 0 4 2020-08-22
OILTON 4 1 3 2020-08-22
GRANITE 4 0 3 2020-08-22
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-08-22
BUTLER 4 0 3 2020-08-22
HANNA 4 0 3 2020-08-22
LENAPAH 4 0 4 2020-08-22
DILL CITY 4 0 4 2020-08-22
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-08-22
COYLE 4 0 1 2020-08-22
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-08-22
DOVER 4 0 3 2020-08-22
DUSTIN 4 0 2 2020-08-22
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-08-22
SPARKS 4 0 1 2020-08-22
SAWYER 4 0 2 2020-08-22
PITTSBURG 4 0 3 2020-08-22
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-08-22
HARDESTY 4 0 4 2020-08-22
BERNICE 3 0 3 2020-08-22
BOWLEGS 3 0 2 2020-08-22
STUART 3 0 3 2020-08-22
CANUTE 3 0 1 2020-08-22
INDIANOLA 3 0 3 2020-08-22
LANGSTON 3 0 3 2020-08-22
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-08-22
BRADLEY 3 0 2 2020-08-22
VELMA 3 1 2 2020-08-22
OKEENE 3 0 3 2020-08-22
MILLERTON 3 0 3 2020-08-22
WHITEFIELD 3 0 0 2020-08-22
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-08-22
MULHALL 3 0 3 2020-08-22
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-08-22
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-08-22
FOSS 3 0 1 2020-08-22
MARSHALL 3 0 2 2020-08-22
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-08-22
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-08-22
GOLDSBY 2 0 2 2020-08-22
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-08-22
JET 2 0 1 2020-08-22
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-08-22
LEEDEY 2 0 2 2020-08-22
KREMLIN 2 0 1 2020-08-22
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-08-22
TUPELO 2 0 2 2020-08-22
HAMMON 2 0 1 2020-08-22
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-08-22
THE VILLAGE 2 0 1 2020-08-22
FOYIL 2 0 1 2020-08-22
RAVIA 2 0 2 2020-08-22
MARLAND 2 0 2 2020-08-22
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-08-22
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-08-22
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-08-22
CUSTER CITY 2 0 1 2020-08-22
SHIDLER 2 0 1 2020-08-22
HITCHCOCK 2 0 2 2020-08-22
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-08-22
AMES 2 0 2 2020-08-22
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-08-22
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-08-22
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-08-22
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-08-22
ERICK 2 0 1 2020-08-22
MENO 2 0 2 2020-08-22
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-08-22
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-08-22
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-08-22
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 0 2020-08-22
STERLING 1 0 0 2020-08-22
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-08-22
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-22
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1 2020-08-22
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-08-22
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-08-22
BLACKBURN 1 0 0 2020-08-22
CHEROKEE 1 0 0 2020-08-22
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-08-22
NASH 1 0 1 2020-08-22
ALDERSON 1 0 0 2020-08-22
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-08-22
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-08-22
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-08-22
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-08-22
MOFFETT 1 0 0 2020-08-22
FAIRMONT 1 0 0 2020-08-22
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-22
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-08-22
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-08-22
REDBIRD 1 0 0 2020-08-22
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-08-22
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1 2020-08-22
MILL CREEK 1 0 1 2020-08-22

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH shows Garfield with 736 cases, 485 recovered, 242 active and nine deaths, all in Enid, including one each reported Aug. 18Aug. 15Aug. 14Aug. 13Aug. 6July 28July 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 206 cases, 145 recovered and 61 active; Noble with 97 cases, 84 recovered, 11 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 71 cases, 45 recovered and 26 active; Blaine with 57 cases, 42 recovered and 15 active; Major with 43 cases, 39 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 24 cases, 21 recovered and three active; Grant with 20 cases, 18 recovered and two active; and Alfalfa with nine cases, four recovered and five active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 688 in Enid (229 active); 85 in Hennessey (43 active); 76 in Kingfisher (12 active); 51 in Woodward (14 active); 32 in Okarche (three active); 26 in Watonga (10 active); 23 in Fairview (one active); 18 in Alva (one active); 15 in Mooreland (11 active); 14 in Cashion (one active); 12 in Garber (two active); 10 each in Seiling (six active) and Waukomis (one active); eight in Canton (six active); seven each in Billings (two active), Lahoma (one active) and Ringwood (one active); six each in Helena (four active), Lamont (two active) and Longdale; five each in Covington (four active), Medford and Pond Creek; four each in Dover (one active) and Freedom; three each in Drummond, Marshall (one active), Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita; two each in Ames, Hillsdale, Hitchcock, Jet (one active), Kremlin (one active) and Meno; and one each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs, Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 373 cases, with 252 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 312 cases, with 196 recovered and five deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.  

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you