ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma COVID-19 cases this week trended downward by nearly 2% and deaths nearly 6% over the previous week, according to a new Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Overall numbers still are climbing, however, as another 104 cases, including one in Kingfisher County, and nine additional deaths were reported by OSDH on Friday, April 24, 2020. That represents a 3.4% increase in the number of Oklahomans testing postive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Of the 3,121 cumulative cases of the virus, 1,961 have recovered, according to OSDH. In more than 50,881 tests there have been close to 47,500 negative results, OSDH reported.
There have been a total of 188 deaths associated with COVID-19 since the first official case was announced in Oklahoma on March 6. Three of the nine deaths announced Friday occurred in the past 24 hours, while six died between Friday, April 17, and Wednesday, April 22. Six were older than 65: three women in Caddo, Tulsa and Wagoner counties and three men in Cleveland, Ottawa and Sequoyah counties; two were in the 50-64 age group: a man in Creek County and a woman in Oklahoma County; and one was in the 36-49 group: a man in Oklahoma County.
In the past seven days, 56% of the COVID-19 cases and 95% of the deaths associated with the virus were seen in those 50 and older, according to OSDH. Women made up 56% of those testing positive, and 53% of the deaths were men. Data provided in the OSDH weekly report included information from Friday, April 17 to Thursday, April 23.
State numbers
There are 310 patients currently hospitalized who have tested positive for COVID-19, with 155, or 50%, in intensive care, according to OSDH data. Availability of ICU beds is at 36% in the state, with 84% of ventilators available, according to hospitals reporting inventory to the OSDH as of Thursday afternoon.
Ages of Oklahomans with COVID-19 have ranged from 0 to 102 years old, with an average age of 53.6, according to OSDH. There have been 30 cases in the 0-4 range, 75 in the 5-17 range, 615 in the 18-35 range, 661 in the 36-49 range, 750 in the 50-64 range and 990 in the 65 and older range, according to OSDH on Friday. Of those testing positive, 1,748 have been female, 1,364 have been male and 9 have been reported as unknown gender.
There were 539, or 17.9%, who reported working in or having direct patient care in a health care or long-term care setting, according to the OSDH executive report filed Thursday.
Of the 188 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 150, or 79.7%, have been 65 and older; 28, or 14.9%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 5, or 2.7%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 2.7%, have been in the 18-35 age group. The average age of those who have died is 74.2. More men, 100 or 53.2%, than women, 88 or 46.8%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH.
More than 66.5% of those who died had at least one underlying condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease, or renal failure. Sixty-eight of those who died were long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH on Wednesday afternoon.
Deaths recorded per county in the state are 27 each in Cleveland, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; 13 each in Washington and Wagoner counties; nine in Delaware County; eight in Osage County; six each in Caddo, Creek, Greer and Kay counties; four each in Muskogee and Pottawatomie counties; three each in Adair, Canadian, Mayes, Rogers and Sequoyah counties; two each in Pawnee and Pittsburg counties; and one each in Bryan, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Grady, Latimer, Major, Ottawa, Stephens, Pontotoc, Seminole and Texas counties, according to OSDH data released Friday morning.
Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 670 in Oklahoma County; 467 in Tulsa County; 393 in Cleveland County; 216 in Washington County, 114 in Wagoner County; 90 in Delaware County; 88 in Canadian County; 76 in Comanche County; 72 in Creek County; 71 in Osage County; 64 in Greer County; 59 in Texas County; 53 each in Adair and Caddo counties; 47 in Kay County; 45 in Rogers County; 43 in Payne County; 40 in Pottawatomie County; 31 in Grady County; 30 in McClain County; 29 in Ottawa County; 28 in Pawnee County; 26 each in Cheorkee and Muskogee counties; 22 in Pittsburg County; 19 each in Mayes and Stephens counties; 17 in Nowata County; 16 in Okmulgee County; 13 each in Garvin and Jackson counties; 12 in Logan County; 11 each in Garfield and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Custer, Lincoln and Pontotoc counties; nine each in Craig and LeFlore counties; eight each in McCurtain and Seminole counties; seven in Kingfisher County; six each in Bryan and Noble counties; five in Cotton County; four in Kiowa and Latimer counties; three each in Choctaw, Haskell, Johnston and Woods counties; two each in Beaver, Beckham, Carter, Dewey, Grant, Jefferson, Love, Major, Marshall and McIntosh counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Harper, Murray, Okfuskee, Tillman, Washita and Woodward counties, according to OSDH information released Friday morning.
Northwest Oklahoma numbers
With the exception of the Kingfisher case, none of the new cases nor deaths reported Friday were in Northwest Oklahoma, according to the OSDH.
Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning, said Thursday that she does expect a resurgence of cases in Garfield County and Northwest Oklahoma as businesses begin to open up again after the governor unveiled his three-phase plan to reopen the economy and allow some non-essential businesses to open by appointment only on April 24.
The governor also said that this will take affect if a city does not have a stricter declaration in place, which Enid does. Enid’s declaration closes these personal care businesses through April 30. Therefore, this restriction remains.
“The city does not have a declaration extending past April 30 and is currently working on a reopening plan to announce on Monday, April 27,” Enid Mayor George Pankonin said.
Jackson said the area is better equipped now to handle a resurgence with more testing and a public that is aware of the importance of social distancing practices.
A new resource initiated this week is the Garfield County Health Department's Facebook Group to "support employers as they reopen" their businesses or have ongoing questions about the issues surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The NWOK Healthy Businesses page is a public group where members can ask specific questions or share ideas concerning the current pandemic, said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning, Jackson said.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town include nine in Enid; three each in Alva; two each in Kingfisher, Okarche, Seiling; and one each in Dover, Fairview, Garber, Hennessey, Jet, Lahoma, Lamont, Laverne, Medford and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH.
Garfield County has recorded 11 cases, with seven recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has recorded six cases, with all six recovered; Woods County has recorded three cases; Grant County has recorded two cases, with both recovered; Major county has recorded two cases, with one recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have recorded one case each, with both recovered. There have been no positive tests in Blaine County, according to OSDH as of Thursday morning.
OSDH records showed Woodward picking up another case on Thursday, April 23, but the county was back down to one case on Friday. A spokeswoman with the Woodward County Health Department said the case added Thursday still had a Woodward address but had not lived in the county for some time.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center had one COVID-19 patient as of Friday morning, according to a spokeswoman. There have been no new admissions. There were no COVID-19 patients in Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid as of Friday morning.
State and local emergency orders
All 77 of Oklahoma's counties fall under Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" order until April 30 that bans gatherings in groups larger than 10 and calls for people older than 65 and those with a compromised immune system stay home. Individuals who need to undertake essential errands, such as grocery shopping and picking up medication, may do so.
Facing growing pressure to jump-start the state’s economy, Oklahoma’s governor said Wednesday, April 22, that starting Friday, April 24, “personal care” businesses — barbershops, spas, nail salons and pet groomers — can reopen for appointments in communities that don’t have more stringent closure restrictions in place, Stitt said.
Then on May 1, restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, sporting venues and gyms can reopen. Places of worship can again hold in-person services and meetings provided staff and volunteers wear masks and abstain from serving food or coffee, sanitize between services and keep nursery areas closed, Stitt said.
Enid is one of the cities that has more stringent closure restrictions.
On March 27, Enid Mayor George Pankonin signed an amended emergency declaration that took effect the night of March 28, including a stay-at-home order, closure of non-essential businesses and closure of city of Enid facilities. The next day the first positive test was reported in Garfield County.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
Local hospitals
Officials with both Integris Bass and St. Mary's in Enid are urging people to seek emergency room care when needed but to use tele-health resources when possible to limit exposure to COVID-19 or influenza.
Both hospitals stressed extra precautions are being taken during the pandemic to protect patients, and emergency departments remain a safe place to come for emergency medical care.
"If you are having symptoms that could possibly be an indicator of a medical emergency, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, trouble lifting your arms and weakness, please visit your nearest emergency department," said Dr. Michael Pontious, M.D. "Heart attacks and strokes don’t stop during a pandemic, so if you are experiencing these symptoms, please don’t delay in seeking emergent care — just like you would have done before COVID-19.”
Those developing symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or cough should contact their medical professionals or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (877) 215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
"Patients are encouraged to consult their physician or public health professional about their symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Clinicians may recommend testing for other respiratory illnesses, including flu, before recommending a COVID-19 test," according to the OSDH website. Those who are uninsured an call 211 for community resources.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and coughing, should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Recruiting volunteers
The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions, in anticipation of a medical surge and prolonged response to the coronavirus pandemic.
OKMRC volunteer services focus on medical services and healthcare, but you "do not need to be trained in a healthcare field to contribute to the mission,” according to the OKMRC website.
OKMRC utilizes volunteer team members with expertise in areas including:
• Practicing and retired medical professionals, such as doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, pharmacists, hospital-based workers, nurses' assistants, veterinarians, dentists, and others with health/medical training.
• Retired and working professionals in the fields of public health.
• Community citizens without medical training who can assist the primary health teams with administrative services, communications, record-keeping, and many other essential support functions.
"As an MRC volunteer, you'll become informed about and oriented to your community's emergency procedures, trauma response techniques, use of specialized equipment, and other information that increases your effectiveness as a member of the team,” according to the website.
Training is provided for all volunteers, and volunteers must submit to a background check.
For more information on OKMRC volunteering, go to https://www.okmrc.org/volunteering. The application to volunteer is available at https://www.okmrc.org/application.
