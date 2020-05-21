ENID, Okla. — The number of active COVID-19 cases jumped 2.68% in the state, with 148 additional Oklahomans testing positive and five more deaths reported Thursday, May 21, 2020, by Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Cumulative cases statewide rose to 5,680, with three more in Northwest Oklahoma counties, according to OSDH.
Woodward County increased from one recovered case to three total cases on Thursday, and Blaine County gained another case, raising its total to four, according to OSDH data.
Neither St. Mary's Regional Medical Center nor Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid had any patients who had tested positive for the virus as of Thursday morning.
Statewide, four of the five of the newly reported deaths were older than 65 — one man and one women in Oklahoma County, a man in Tulsa County and a woman in Washington County — and an Oklahoma man was in the 50-64 age group, according to OSDH. One of the deaths was on Wednesday, with the others occurring between May 14 and Tuesday, May 19.
State numbers
After a brief dip below the 1,000 mark Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 1,015 on Thursday. There have been 4,361 Oklahomans, nearly 77%, who have recovered from the virus, with 95 of those on Wednesday. There have been nearly 150,000 specimens drawn for COVID-19 testing, with 142,599 of those negative, according to OSDH.
There currently are 201 individuals with or suspected of having COVID-19 who are in Oklahoma hospitals as of Wednesday evening, compared to 209 reported Tuesday. Seventy-eight of those patients were in intensive care, according to OSDH data.
Overall, cumulative totals of those testing positive are 68 in the 0-4 age range, 191 in the 5-17 age range, 1,416 in the 18-35 age range, 1,264 in the 36-49 age range, 1,273 in the 50-64 age range and 1,463 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Thursday morning. Four ages were listed as "unknown." Of those testing positive, 3,023, or 53.22%, have been female, and 2,605, or 45.86%, have been male. Fifty-one are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data.
Oklahomans in 73 of Oklahoma's 77 counties have reported cases of COVID-19. Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 1,109 in Oklahoma County; 852 in Tulsa County; 820 in Texas County; 482 in Cleveland County; 307 in Washington County; 235 in Comanche County; 140 in Wagoner County; 132 in Caddo County; 122 in Canadian County; 97 in Delaware County; 95 in McClain County; 92 in Osage County; 87 in Creek County; 78 in Adair County; 73 in Rogers County; 71 in Grady County; 66 in Greer County; 56 in Pottawatomie County; 51 in Kay County; 45 in Payne County; 40 in Pittsburg County; 36 in Stephens County; 35 in Ottawa County; 32 in Muskogee County; 29 in Pawnee County; 28 each in Cherokee and Mayes counties; 24 each in Beaver and Garfield counties; 23 in Nowata County; 22 in Tillman County; 21 each in Jackson, Lincoln, Okmulgee and Seminole counties; 19 in Bryan County; 18 in Logan County; 16 in Carter County; 15 each in Craig and Garvin counties; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 each in LeFlore and McCurtain counties; 12 each in Choctaw and Custer counties; 11 each in McIntosh and Pontotoc counties; 10 in Kingfisher County; 7 each in Marshall and Noble counties; 6 each in Beckham, Haskell, Kiowa and Major counties; 5 each in Cotton and Latimer counties; 4 each in Blaine and Love counties; 3 each in Dewey, Jefferson, Johnston, Okfuskee, Woods and Woodward counties; 2 each in Grant, Murray and Pushmataha counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Coal, Harper and Washita counties, according to OSDH data released Thursday.
Of the 304 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 243, or 79.93%, have been 65 and older; 51, or 16.78%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 1.97%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.32%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 157 or 51.64%, than women, 147 or 48.36%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH, which states 72.9 percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 who have died had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Data shows deaths per county are 54 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Tulsa County; 37 in Cleveland County; 33 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 in Muskogee County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Mayes, Pottawatomie and Texas counties; 3 each in Adair, Canadian, Comanche, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Garfield, Garvin, Jackson, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has 24 cases, with 22 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has 10 cases, with all recovered; Major County has 6 cases, with 4 recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County with 3 cases, with all recovered; Woodward County has 3 cases, with 1 recovered; Blaine County has 4 cases, with 1 recovered; Grant County with 2 cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa County has 1 case that has recovered.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Oklahoma include 21 in Enid (2 active), 4 in Kingfisher; 3 each in Alva, Fairview, Hennessey, Okarche (1 active) and Woodward (2 active); 2 each in Lahoma (1 active), Seiling and Watonga (2 active); and 1 each in Dover, Garber, Geary (1 active), Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Long-term care facilities
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 884, or 16%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report Wednesday evening, which also states there have been 147 deaths involving long-term care centers and nursing homes, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
The Commons was one of the first testing sites in the statewide initiative after an employee and another resident of the retirement and assisted living facility in Enid were confirmed positive for the virus April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to the facility. One other resident of the Commons tested positive for COVID-19, according to an OSDH report on Friday May 15, 2020, and one other test was inconclusive, according to Garfield County Health Department.
OSDH reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. In April, a resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
Center of Family Love experienced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on its main campus in Okarche, according to a press release from the facility Wednesday, May 14. CFL has established a separate unit with amenities, a nursing center and air ventilation apart from the remaining intellectually and physically disabled residents housed at the facility. An OSDH executive report earlier this week shows a resident tested positive for COVID-19 at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, a senior living facility in Kingfisher County.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.