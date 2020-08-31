OSDH: COVID-19 deaths reach 800 in Oklahoma, with 713 more cases announced Monday

ENID, Okla. — Deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor reached the 800 mark in Oklahoma Monday, as the state saw another 713 cases of the virus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The number of confirmed cumulative cases was 58,733, a 1.2% increase from Sunday, since the virus was confirmed in the state in March. Of those cases, 8,749 were active Monday, a single-day increase of 461. There have been 49,184, or 83.7%, who have recovered, including 251 since Sunday's OSDH report.
The death of a Cleveland County woman in the 65 and older age group was announced on Monday.
Cases in Garfield County rose by 20 to a cumulative 980, with 339 of those active, according to OSDH. Enid cases were at 921, a single-day increase of 19, with 323 of those active.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were nine in Woodward, five in Kingfisher, three in Major, two in Blaine and one each in Alfalfa, Grant, Noble and Woods. Case increases in cities and towns included eight in Woodward, three in Hennessey, two in Ringwood and one each in Ames, Cashion, Helena, Kingfisher, Medford, Watonga and Waukomis, according to OSDH.
Nationwide, was 5,996,431 COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday, a single-day increase of 35,337, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Of those cases, 3,659,426 were active, 2,153,939 had recovered and 183,066, a single-day increase of 305, had died.
State numbers
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 338 reported Monday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 170 in the 36-49 age group, 92 in the 50-64 age group, 56 in the 65 and older age group, 51 in the 5-17 group and seven in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,287 in the 0-4 age group, 5,291 in the 5-17 age group, 20,833 in the 18-35 age group, 12,775 in the 36-49 age group, 10,415 in the 50-64 age group and 8,129 in the 65 and older age group. There were three listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.
Of those testing positive, 31,024, have been women and 27,663 have been men. There were 46 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.
Of the overall 800 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 636 have been 65 and older and 129 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 25 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 438, than women, 362, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.
Oklahoma per county 8.31.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|13436
|154
|11673
|2020-08-31
|TULSA
|13233
|132
|11589
|2020-08-31
|CLEVELAND
|3930
|64
|3294
|2020-08-31
|CANADIAN
|1541
|12
|1316
|2020-08-31
|ROGERS
|1314
|41
|1089
|2020-08-31
|MUSKOGEE
|1287
|16
|560
|2020-08-31
|COMANCHE
|1251
|11
|1148
|2020-08-31
|PAYNE
|1180
|5
|839
|2020-08-31
|WAGONER
|1147
|23
|989
|2020-08-31
|TEXAS
|1143
|7
|1083
|2020-08-31
|MCCURTAIN
|1025
|29
|837
|2020-08-31
|GARFIELD
|980
|12
|629
|2020-08-31
|POTTAWATOMIE
|863
|9
|618
|2020-08-31
|CREEK
|812
|21
|702
|2020-08-31
|WASHINGTON
|795
|39
|681
|2020-08-31
|CHEROKEE
|684
|6
|495
|2020-08-31
|LE FLORE
|648
|6
|474
|2020-08-31
|OSAGE
|640
|12
|567
|2020-08-31
|OKMULGEE
|613
|4
|512
|2020-08-31
|BRYAN
|599
|3
|518
|2020-08-31
|JACKSON
|596
|9
|556
|2020-08-31
|PITTSBURG
|581
|15
|484
|2020-08-31
|SEQUOYAH
|581
|8
|439
|2020-08-31
|MCCLAIN
|574
|4
|495
|2020-08-31
|CADDO
|562
|20
|462
|2020-08-31
|DELAWARE
|540
|21
|462
|2020-08-31
|GRADY
|533
|7
|468
|2020-08-31
|OTTAWA
|524
|4
|440
|2020-08-31
|ADAIR
|447
|8
|340
|2020-08-31
|MAYES
|414
|9
|349
|2020-08-31
|CARTER
|411
|6
|362
|2020-08-31
|CUSTER
|326
|0
|251
|2020-08-31
|SEMINOLE
|323
|5
|257
|2020-08-31
|KAY
|309
|12
|260
|2020-08-31
|LOGAN
|301
|1
|242
|2020-08-31
|LINCOLN
|296
|8
|244
|2020-08-31
|KINGFISHER
|262
|1
|177
|2020-08-31
|GARVIN
|261
|4
|240
|2020-08-31
|STEPHENS
|252
|4
|212
|2020-08-31
|CHOCTAW
|245
|1
|211
|2020-08-31
|PONTOTOC
|241
|3
|210
|2020-08-31
|MCINTOSH
|237
|4
|203
|2020-08-31
|PAWNEE
|219
|3
|179
|2020-08-31
|HUGHES
|215
|3
|174
|2020-08-31
|HASKELL
|164
|4
|129
|2020-08-31
|MARSHALL
|130
|1
|122
|2020-08-31
|PUSHMATAHA
|126
|1
|117
|2020-08-31
|BECKHAM
|123
|1
|105
|2020-08-31
|CRAIG
|119
|1
|95
|2020-08-31
|LATIMER
|113
|2
|103
|2020-08-31
|ATOKA
|111
|1
|91
|2020-08-31
|LOVE
|107
|0
|80
|2020-08-31
|NOBLE
|105
|2
|87
|2020-08-31
|OKFUSKEE
|101
|3
|81
|2020-08-31
|NOWATA
|99
|1
|67
|2020-08-31
|WOODWARD
|97
|0
|64
|2020-08-31
|MURRAY
|89
|1
|84
|2020-08-31
|GREER
|88
|8
|75
|2020-08-31
|JOHNSTON
|88
|1
|60
|2020-08-31
|82
|0
|0
|2020-08-31
|BLAINE
|75
|1
|50
|2020-08-31
|TILLMAN
|68
|1
|60
|2020-08-31
|COAL
|57
|0
|46
|2020-08-31
|MAJOR
|52
|1
|40
|2020-08-31
|BEAVER
|44
|0
|41
|2020-08-31
|KIOWA
|44
|1
|34
|2020-08-31
|WASHITA
|42
|0
|34
|2020-08-31
|HARMON
|39
|0
|29
|2020-08-31
|JEFFERSON
|36
|0
|32
|2020-08-31
|COTTON
|29
|2
|20
|2020-08-31
|GRANT
|25
|0
|20
|2020-08-31
|WOODS
|25
|0
|23
|2020-08-31
|DEWEY
|21
|0
|15
|2020-08-31
|HARPER
|17
|0
|14
|2020-08-31
|CIMARRON
|14
|0
|14
|2020-08-31
|ALFALFA
|13
|0
|6
|2020-08-31
|ROGER MILLS
|13
|1
|10
|2020-08-31
|ELLIS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-31
Oklahoma per city 8.31.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|11110
|134
|9630
|2020-08-31
|TULSA
|9039
|94
|7910
|2020-08-31
|BROKEN ARROW
|2389
|27
|2085
|2020-08-31
|NORMAN
|1899
|34
|1609
|2020-08-31
|EDMOND
|1828
|20
|1601
|2020-08-31
|OTHER***
|1359
|8
|1136
|2020-08-31
|STILLWATER
|940
|3
|664
|2020-08-31
|ENID
|921
|12
|584
|2020-08-31
|GUYMON
|921
|7
|886
|2020-08-31
|CLAREMORE
|807
|38
|640
|2020-08-31
|YUKON
|784
|6
|702
|2020-08-31
|MOORE
|771
|13
|668
|2020-08-31
|LAWTON
|744
|10
|681
|2020-08-31
|JENKS
|657
|2
|614
|2020-08-31
|TAFT
|656
|0
|20
|2020-08-31
|BARTLESVILLE
|654
|37
|552
|2020-08-31
|OWASSO
|596
|2
|520
|2020-08-31
|ALTUS
|539
|9
|504
|2020-08-31
|TAHLEQUAH
|510
|3
|357
|2020-08-31
|BIXBY
|488
|4
|422
|2020-08-31
|MUSKOGEE
|469
|12
|360
|2020-08-31
|SHAWNEE
|448
|8
|343
|2020-08-31
|BROKEN BOW
|420
|22
|358
|2020-08-31
|MCALESTER
|416
|14
|342
|2020-08-31
|DURANT
|367
|1
|321
|2020-08-31
|SAPULPA
|361
|8
|314
|2020-08-31
|IDABEL
|346
|4
|279
|2020-08-31
|ARDMORE
|342
|4
|303
|2020-08-31
|LEXINGTON
|337
|2
|222
|2020-08-31
|SAND SPRINGS
|317
|4
|266
|2020-08-31
|GLENPOOL
|308
|3
|267
|2020-08-31
|BETHANY
|308
|2
|267
|2020-08-31
|STILWELL
|297
|7
|215
|2020-08-31
|EL RENO
|289
|3
|200
|2020-08-31
|MIAMI
|288
|3
|240
|2020-08-31
|MCLOUD
|271
|1
|170
|2020-08-31
|COWETA
|267
|13
|237
|2020-08-31
|MUSTANG
|255
|2
|221
|2020-08-31
|CHICKASHA
|252
|4
|229
|2020-08-31
|ANADARKO
|250
|5
|190
|2020-08-31
|PONCA CITY
|241
|9
|200
|2020-08-31
|COLLINSVILLE
|241
|1
|212
|2020-08-31
|SKIATOOK
|239
|8
|207
|2020-08-31
|OKMULGEE
|233
|2
|196
|2020-08-31
|GROVE
|226
|17
|181
|2020-08-31
|PURCELL
|222
|3
|187
|2020-08-31
|SALLISAW
|218
|2
|171
|2020-08-31
|CHOCTAW
|215
|2
|188
|2020-08-31
|HENRYETTA
|198
|2
|166
|2020-08-31
|ADA
|189
|1
|165
|2020-08-31
|CLINTON
|186
|0
|140
|2020-08-31
|HUGO
|183
|1
|157
|2020-08-31
|WAGONER
|179
|5
|145
|2020-08-31
|BLANCHARD
|176
|1
|147
|2020-08-31
|HOMINY
|172
|2
|163
|2020-08-31
|DUNCAN
|167
|2
|138
|2020-08-31
|HEAVENER
|157
|1
|108
|2020-08-31
|CUSHING
|151
|1
|104
|2020-08-31
|HOLDENVILLE
|150
|2
|123
|2020-08-31
|POTEAU
|149
|1
|110
|2020-08-31
|MULDROW
|149
|3
|117
|2020-08-31
|GUTHRIE
|148
|0
|122
|2020-08-31
|NOBLE
|142
|1
|125
|2020-08-31
|TUTTLE
|142
|2
|116
|2020-08-31
|WARR ACRES
|139
|0
|127
|2020-08-31
|SEMINOLE
|138
|3
|108
|2020-08-31
|BRISTOW
|136
|5
|123
|2020-08-31
|NEWCASTLE
|134
|1
|122
|2020-08-31
|WEWOKA
|134
|1
|110
|2020-08-31
|PRYOR CREEK
|130
|4
|115
|2020-08-31
|MIDWEST CITY
|127
|4
|105
|2020-08-31
|HENNESSEY
|124
|1
|61
|2020-08-31
|HINTON
|124
|0
|118
|2020-08-31
|EUFAULA
|120
|2
|98
|2020-08-31
|CLEVELAND
|119
|3
|96
|2020-08-31
|PAULS VALLEY
|117
|1
|110
|2020-08-31
|JAY
|113
|1
|106
|2020-08-31
|CHECOTAH
|110
|2
|97
|2020-08-31
|STIGLER
|109
|3
|89
|2020-08-31
|WEATHERFORD
|101
|0
|85
|2020-08-31
|CATOOSA
|101
|0
|92
|2020-08-31
|VIAN
|99
|2
|82
|2020-08-31
|HOOKER
|99
|0
|94
|2020-08-31
|PIEDMONT
|97
|1
|91
|2020-08-31
|CHANDLER
|97
|7
|76
|2020-08-31
|SPENCER
|97
|1
|80
|2020-08-31
|AFTON
|89
|0
|81
|2020-08-31
|KINGFISHER
|89
|0
|73
|2020-08-31
|MADILL
|89
|1
|85
|2020-08-31
|LOCUST GROVE
|87
|0
|73
|2020-08-31
|MANGUM
|82
|8
|69
|2020-08-31
|DEL CITY
|82
|0
|66
|2020-08-31
|TECUMSEH
|82
|0
|53
|2020-08-31
|SPERRY
|80
|2
|66
|2020-08-31
|MOUNDS
|80
|1
|64
|2020-08-31
|ELK CITY
|79
|1
|62
|2020-08-31
|SPIRO
|79
|1
|54
|2020-08-31
|VINITA
|79
|1
|65
|2020-08-31
|WESTVILLE
|78
|1
|66
|2020-08-31
|FORT GIBSON
|77
|4
|63
|2020-08-31
|ATOKA
|77
|0
|67
|2020-08-31
|CALERA
|75
|0
|62
|2020-08-31
|HASKELL
|75
|0
|63
|2020-08-31
|SALINA
|74
|1
|56
|2020-08-31
|WRIGHT CITY
|72
|0
|58
|2020-08-31
|INOLA
|72
|3
|64
|2020-08-31
|DEWEY
|72
|1
|65
|2020-08-31
|MANNFORD
|71
|1
|55
|2020-08-31
|CHELSEA
|71
|0
|64
|2020-08-31
|HARRAH
|71
|0
|63
|2020-08-31
|WOODWARD
|68
|0
|43
|2020-08-31
|TALIHINA
|67
|2
|61
|2020-08-31
|ROLAND
|67
|0
|33
|2020-08-31
|MARIETTA
|66
|0
|53
|2020-08-31
|LINDSAY
|65
|2
|61
|2020-08-31
|NICHOLS HILLS
|65
|0
|59
|2020-08-31
|CHOUTEAU
|64
|4
|51
|2020-08-31
|PAWNEE
|63
|0
|56
|2020-08-31
|NOWATA
|62
|1
|38
|2020-08-31
|WYANDOTTE
|60
|1
|50
|2020-08-31
|COMMERCE
|59
|0
|55
|2020-08-31
|PRAGUE
|59
|0
|57
|2020-08-31
|ANTLERS
|58
|1
|53
|2020-08-31
|TEXHOMA
|58
|0
|55
|2020-08-31
|WILBURTON
|56
|1
|51
|2020-08-31
|POCOLA
|56
|1
|32
|2020-08-31
|MORRIS
|56
|0
|47
|2020-08-31
|FREDERICK
|55
|1
|48
|2020-08-31
|VALLIANT
|54
|0
|44
|2020-08-31
|HARTSHORNE
|54
|0
|42
|2020-08-31
|KELLYVILLE
|54
|2
|47
|2020-08-31
|SULPHUR
|54
|1
|52
|2020-08-31
|PERKINS
|54
|1
|38
|2020-08-31
|COLCORD
|54
|1
|48
|2020-08-31
|JONES
|53
|2
|46
|2020-08-31
|HAWORTH
|52
|2
|41
|2020-08-31
|WASHINGTON
|51
|0
|42
|2020-08-31
|OOLOGAH
|51
|0
|45
|2020-08-31
|HULBERT
|50
|2
|42
|2020-08-31
|BEGGS
|49
|0
|45
|2020-08-31
|STROUD
|47
|0
|39
|2020-08-31
|OKEMAH
|47
|1
|38
|2020-08-31
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|2020-08-31
|WISTER
|42
|0
|29
|2020-08-31
|SAYRE
|42
|0
|41
|2020-08-31
|PERRY
|42
|0
|33
|2020-08-31
|PAWHUSKA
|41
|0
|37
|2020-08-31
|COALGATE
|41
|0
|34
|2020-08-31
|TISHOMINGO
|40
|1
|25
|2020-08-31
|KINGSTON
|40
|0
|36
|2020-08-31
|MARLOW
|40
|0
|36
|2020-08-31
|WETUMKA
|39
|0
|32
|2020-08-31
|COMANCHE
|38
|1
|32
|2020-08-31
|HOLLIS
|37
|0
|27
|2020-08-31
|FAIRLAND
|37
|0
|30
|2020-08-31
|WATONGA
|37
|0
|21
|2020-08-31
|MEAD
|35
|1
|32
|2020-08-31
|ELGIN
|35
|0
|33
|2020-08-31
|KANSAS
|35
|1
|25
|2020-08-31
|COLBERT
|35
|0
|29
|2020-08-31
|CRESCENT
|35
|0
|28
|2020-08-31
|KIEFER
|34
|0
|33
|2020-08-31
|BLACKWELL
|33
|1
|30
|2020-08-31
|WAYNE
|33
|0
|33
|2020-08-31
|LUTHER
|33
|0
|30
|2020-08-31
|CACHE
|33
|0
|32
|2020-08-31
|DAVIS
|33
|0
|32
|2020-08-31
|APACHE
|32
|1
|23
|2020-08-31
|OKARCHE
|32
|0
|31
|2020-08-31
|HOWE
|31
|0
|25
|2020-08-31
|CADDO
|31
|0
|28
|2020-08-31
|BOKOSHE
|31
|0
|28
|2020-08-31
|MEEKER
|30
|0
|26
|2020-08-31
|RED ROCK
|30
|1
|26
|2020-08-31
|QUINTON
|30
|0
|28
|2020-08-31
|GORE
|30
|1
|25
|2020-08-31
|PORTER
|30
|0
|25
|2020-08-31
|WATTS
|29
|0
|26
|2020-08-31
|PORUM
|29
|1
|23
|2020-08-31
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-08-31
|KONAWA
|28
|1
|20
|2020-08-31
|DRUMRIGHT
|27
|0
|16
|2020-08-31
|FAIRFAX
|27
|0
|27
|2020-08-31
|GOODWELL
|26
|0
|14
|2020-08-31
|MAYSVILLE
|26
|0
|22
|2020-08-31
|QUAPAW
|25
|0
|17
|2020-08-31
|WILSON
|25
|0
|22
|2020-08-31
|FAIRVIEW
|25
|0
|22
|2020-08-31
|ARCADIA
|25
|0
|23
|2020-08-31
|WARNER
|24
|0
|14
|2020-08-31
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|22
|2020-08-31
|CARNEGIE
|24
|1
|20
|2020-08-31
|KEOTA
|24
|0
|20
|2020-08-31
|PADEN
|24
|0
|21
|2020-08-31
|DEWAR
|24
|0
|16
|2020-08-31
|BARNSDALL
|23
|2
|21
|2020-08-31
|TALALA
|23
|0
|20
|2020-08-31
|BOSWELL
|23
|0
|19
|2020-08-31
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-08-31
|MOORELAND
|23
|0
|15
|2020-08-31
|WYNNEWOOD
|22
|1
|18
|2020-08-31
|BLAIR
|22
|0
|20
|2020-08-31
|LONE GROVE
|22
|1
|18
|2020-08-31
|BIG CABIN
|22
|1
|19
|2020-08-31
|CAMERON
|21
|0
|19
|2020-08-31
|FORT COBB
|21
|0
|18
|2020-08-31
|ELMORE CITY
|21
|0
|21
|2020-08-31
|GERONIMO
|20
|0
|18
|2020-08-31
|WEBBERS FALLS
|20
|0
|12
|2020-08-31
|EARLSBORO
|20
|0
|16
|2020-08-31
|GRACEMONT
|19
|1
|17
|2020-08-31
|WALTERS
|19
|0
|14
|2020-08-31
|ADAIR
|19
|0
|16
|2020-08-31
|RAMONA
|19
|0
|16
|2020-08-31
|ALVA
|19
|0
|18
|2020-08-31
|DEPEW
|18
|1
|17
|2020-08-31
|TYRONE
|18
|0
|15
|2020-08-31
|GARBER
|18
|0
|13
|2020-08-31
|GLENCOE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-08-31
|BOKCHITO
|18
|1
|14
|2020-08-31
|HOBART
|17
|0
|12
|2020-08-31
|MAUD
|17
|0
|15
|2020-08-31
|WELLSTON
|17
|0
|12
|2020-08-31
|ARKOMA
|17
|0
|13
|2020-08-31
|GARVIN
|17
|0
|16
|2020-08-31
|OLUSTEE
|16
|0
|15
|2020-08-31
|WELCH
|16
|0
|11
|2020-08-31
|OKTAHA
|16
|0
|14
|2020-08-31
|WELEETKA
|16
|1
|12
|2020-08-31
|FLETCHER
|15
|0
|13
|2020-08-31
|TONKAWA
|15
|0
|15
|2020-08-31
|YALE
|15
|0
|13
|2020-08-31
|THOMAS
|15
|0
|10
|2020-08-31
|CASHION
|15
|0
|14
|2020-08-31
|MINCO
|15
|0
|14
|2020-08-31
|GANS
|15
|0
|10
|2020-08-31
|HAILEYVILLE
|15
|0
|11
|2020-08-31
|RUSH SPRINGS
|15
|0
|14
|2020-08-31
|STONEWALL
|15
|1
|13
|2020-08-31
|INDIAHOMA
|15
|0
|13
|2020-08-31
|FORT TOWSON
|15
|0
|14
|2020-08-31
|CYRIL
|14
|1
|13
|2020-08-31
|ALEX
|14
|0
|11
|2020-08-31
|CEMENT
|14
|0
|13
|2020-08-31
|BEAVER
|14
|0
|11
|2020-08-31
|WAURIKA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-08-31
|GEARY
|14
|0
|12
|2020-08-31
|ASHER
|14
|0
|14
|2020-08-31
|JENNINGS
|14
|0
|13
|2020-08-31
|KIOWA
|14
|0
|14
|2020-08-31
|NEWKIRK
|14
|1
|9
|2020-08-31
|RED OAK
|13
|0
|12
|2020-08-31
|ALLEN
|13
|1
|12
|2020-08-31
|STRATFORD
|13
|0
|10
|2020-08-31
|PAOLI
|13
|0
|8
|2020-08-31
|RINGLING
|13
|0
|10
|2020-08-31
|DELAWARE
|13
|0
|10
|2020-08-31
|RINGWOOD
|13
|0
|6
|2020-08-31
|SEILING
|12
|0
|8
|2020-08-31
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-08-31
|BOISE CITY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-08-31
|MILBURN
|12
|0
|8
|2020-08-31
|MORRISON
|12
|0
|10
|2020-08-31
|TERLTON
|12
|0
|6
|2020-08-31
|ARAPAHO
|12
|0
|8
|2020-08-31
|ROFF
|12
|0
|9
|2020-08-31
|MCCURTAIN
|12
|1
|9
|2020-08-31
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|11
|2020-08-31
|TEMPLE
|11
|2
|6
|2020-08-31
|KAW CITY
|11
|1
|10
|2020-08-31
|WAUKOMIS
|11
|0
|9
|2020-08-31
|KREBS
|11
|1
|9
|2020-08-31
|SASAKWA
|11
|0
|8
|2020-08-31
|ACHILLE
|11
|0
|7
|2020-08-31
|KINTA
|11
|0
|5
|2020-08-31
|CANEY
|11
|0
|6
|2020-08-31
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-31
|PANAMA
|10
|1
|7
|2020-08-31
|NEW CORDELL
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-31
|AMBER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-08-31
|SHADY POINT
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-31
|HYDRO
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-31
|THACKERVILLE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-08-31
|CARNEY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-08-31
|BENNINGTON
|10
|0
|10
|2020-08-31
|KETCHUM
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-31
|SNYDER
|9
|0
|6
|2020-08-31
|OSAGE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-31
|MANNSVILLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-31
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-31
|SAVANNA
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-31
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-31
|SCHULTER
|9
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|LAVERNE
|9
|0
|7
|2020-08-31
|NORTH MIAMI
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-31
|HELENA
|9
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|LOOKEBA
|9
|2
|6
|2020-08-31
|CANADIAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-31
|CANTON
|9
|1
|4
|2020-08-31
|SPAVINAW
|9
|0
|6
|2020-08-31
|WANETTE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-31
|CHEYENNE
|9
|1
|7
|2020-08-31
|BRAGGS
|8
|0
|8
|2020-08-31
|MEDFORD
|8
|0
|6
|2020-08-31
|RIPLEY
|8
|0
|7
|2020-08-31
|BUFFALO
|8
|0
|7
|2020-08-31
|LEHIGH
|8
|0
|7
|2020-08-31
|SOPER
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-31
|LANGLEY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-31
|KENEFIC
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-31
|SPRINGER
|7
|1
|5
|2020-08-31
|VERDEN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-31
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-31
|CROWDER
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-31
|LAHOMA
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-31
|NINNEKAH
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-31
|PRUE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-31
|OILTON
|7
|1
|3
|2020-08-31
|AGRA
|7
|1
|5
|2020-08-31
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|5
|2020-08-31
|BILLINGS
|7
|1
|6
|2020-08-31
|CALUMET
|7
|0
|5
|2020-08-31
|UNION CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-31
|POCASSET
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-31
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|5
|2020-08-31
|STRINGTOWN
|6
|1
|3
|2020-08-31
|TRYON
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|6
|1
|4
|2020-08-31
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-31
|POND CREEK
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-31
|COUNCIL HILL
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-31
|WANN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-31
|LAMONT
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-31
|RAVIA
|6
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|BOYNTON
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-31
|DOVER
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-31
|VELMA
|6
|1
|3
|2020-08-31
|DUSTIN
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|CALVIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-31
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-31
|CORN
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-31
|RATTAN
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|DILL CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|FREEDOM
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|COYLE
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-31
|MARBLE CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-31
|AVANT
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-31
|BLUEJACKET
|5
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|LANGSTON
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-31
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-31
|LENAPAH
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-31
|HARDESTY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|VICI
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|BERNICE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|BUTLER
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|KREMLIN
|4
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-31
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|FOSS
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|GRANITE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|HANNA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-31
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|OKEENE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-31
|SPARKS
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|SAWYER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-31
|PITTSBURG
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-31
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|BRADLEY
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-31
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-31
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-31
|INDIANOLA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-31
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-31
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-31
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-31
|MARSHALL
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|WHITEFIELD
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|DRUMMOND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-31
|STUART
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-31
|AMES
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|JET
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|SHIDLER
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|MARLAND
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|LEEDEY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|GRANDFIELD
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|ERICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|CHATTANOOGA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|GOLDSBY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|LONE WOLF
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|HAMMON
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-31
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-31
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|CHEROKEE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|DEER CREEK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-31
|NASH
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|FAIRMONT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|ALDERSON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|DOUGHERTY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-31
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-31
Data shows deaths in 62 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 154 in Oklahoma County; 132 in Tulsa County; 64 in Cleveland County; 41 in Rogers County; 39 in Washington County; 29 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 21 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 16 in Muskogee County; 15 in Pittsburg County; 12 in Canadian, Kay, Garfield and Osage counties; 11 in Comanche County; nine each in Jackson, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Adair, Greer, Lincoln and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Grady and Texas counties; six each in Carter, Cherokee and Leflore counties; five each in Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Hughes, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Cotton, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Johnston, Kiowa, Kingfisher, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH shows Garfield with 980 cases, 629 recovered, 339 active and 12 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Aug. 29, Aug. 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 262 cases, 177 recovered and 84 active; Noble with 105 cases, 87 recovered, 16 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 97 cases, 64 recovered and 33 active; Blaine with 75 cases, 50 recovered and 24 active; Major with 52 cases, 40 recovered, 11 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Grant with 25 cases, 20 recovered and five active; Woods with 25 cases, 23 recovered and two active; and Alfalfa with 13 cases, six recovered and seven active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 921 in Enid (323 active); 124 in Hennessey (62 active); 89 in Kingfisher (16 active); 68 in Woodward (25 active); 37 in Watonga (16 active); 32 in Okarche (one active); 25 in Fairview (three active); 23 in Mooreland (eight active); 19 in Alva (one active) 18 in Garber (five active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 13 in Ringwood (seven active); 12 in Seiling (four active); 11 in Waukomis (two active); nine each in Canton (four active) and Helena (five active); eight in Medford (two active); seven each in Billings and Lahoma; six each in Dover (two active), Lamont (one active), Longdale and Pond Creek (one active); five each in Covington and Freedom (one active); four in Hitchcock (two active), Kremlin (three active), Okeene (one active) and Orlando; three each in Ames (one active) Drummond, Jet (two active), Marshall (one active), Mulhall and Wakita; two each in Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Deer Creek (one active), Fairmont, Fort Supply, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 492 cases, with 316 recovered and five deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 423 cases, with 265 recovered and seven deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
