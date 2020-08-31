You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick topical featured top story

OSDH: COVID-19 deaths reach 800 in Oklahoma, with 713 more cases announced Monday

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read
COVID-19 daily count
Sources: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov and the Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor reached the 800 mark in Oklahoma Monday, as the state saw another 713 cases of the virus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The number of confirmed cumulative cases was 58,733, a 1.2% increase from Sunday, since the virus was confirmed in the state in March. Of those cases, 8,749 were active Monday, a single-day increase of 461. There have been 49,184, or 83.7%, who have recovered, including 251 since Sunday's OSDH report.

The death of a Cleveland County woman in the 65 and older age group was announced on Monday.

Cases in Garfield County rose by 20 to a cumulative 980, with 339 of those active, according to OSDH. Enid cases were at 921, a single-day increase of 19, with 323 of those active.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were nine in Woodward, five in Kingfisher, three in Major, two in Blaine and one each in Alfalfa, Grant, Noble and Woods. Case increases in cities and towns included eight in Woodward, three in Hennessey, two in Ringwood and one each in Ames, Cashion, Helena, Kingfisher, Medford, Watonga and Waukomis, according to OSDH.

Nationwide, was 5,996,431 COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday, a single-day increase of 35,337, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Of those cases, 3,659,426 were active, 2,153,939 had recovered and 183,066, a single-day increase of 305, had died.

State numbers

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 338 reported Monday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 170 in the 36-49 age group, 92 in the 50-64 age group, 56 in the 65 and older age group, 51 in the 5-17 group and seven in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,287 in the 0-4 age group, 5,291 in the 5-17 age group, 20,833 in the 18-35 age group, 12,775 in the 36-49 age group, 10,415 in the 50-64 age group and 8,129 in the 65 and older age group. There were three listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.

Of those testing positive, 31,024, have been women and 27,663 have been men. There were 46 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.

Of the overall 800 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 636 have been 65 and older and 129 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 25 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 438, than women, 362, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.

Oklahoma per county 8.31.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 13436 154 11673 2020-08-31
TULSA 13233 132 11589 2020-08-31
CLEVELAND 3930 64 3294 2020-08-31
CANADIAN 1541 12 1316 2020-08-31
ROGERS 1314 41 1089 2020-08-31
MUSKOGEE 1287 16 560 2020-08-31
COMANCHE 1251 11 1148 2020-08-31
PAYNE 1180 5 839 2020-08-31
WAGONER 1147 23 989 2020-08-31
TEXAS 1143 7 1083 2020-08-31
MCCURTAIN 1025 29 837 2020-08-31
GARFIELD 980 12 629 2020-08-31
POTTAWATOMIE 863 9 618 2020-08-31
CREEK 812 21 702 2020-08-31
WASHINGTON 795 39 681 2020-08-31
CHEROKEE 684 6 495 2020-08-31
LE FLORE 648 6 474 2020-08-31
OSAGE 640 12 567 2020-08-31
OKMULGEE 613 4 512 2020-08-31
BRYAN 599 3 518 2020-08-31
JACKSON 596 9 556 2020-08-31
PITTSBURG 581 15 484 2020-08-31
SEQUOYAH 581 8 439 2020-08-31
MCCLAIN 574 4 495 2020-08-31
CADDO 562 20 462 2020-08-31
DELAWARE 540 21 462 2020-08-31
GRADY 533 7 468 2020-08-31
OTTAWA 524 4 440 2020-08-31
ADAIR 447 8 340 2020-08-31
MAYES 414 9 349 2020-08-31
CARTER 411 6 362 2020-08-31
CUSTER 326 0 251 2020-08-31
SEMINOLE 323 5 257 2020-08-31
KAY 309 12 260 2020-08-31
LOGAN 301 1 242 2020-08-31
LINCOLN 296 8 244 2020-08-31
KINGFISHER 262 1 177 2020-08-31
GARVIN 261 4 240 2020-08-31
STEPHENS 252 4 212 2020-08-31
CHOCTAW 245 1 211 2020-08-31
PONTOTOC 241 3 210 2020-08-31
MCINTOSH 237 4 203 2020-08-31
PAWNEE 219 3 179 2020-08-31
HUGHES 215 3 174 2020-08-31
HASKELL 164 4 129 2020-08-31
MARSHALL 130 1 122 2020-08-31
PUSHMATAHA 126 1 117 2020-08-31
BECKHAM 123 1 105 2020-08-31
CRAIG 119 1 95 2020-08-31
LATIMER 113 2 103 2020-08-31
ATOKA 111 1 91 2020-08-31
LOVE 107 0 80 2020-08-31
NOBLE 105 2 87 2020-08-31
OKFUSKEE 101 3 81 2020-08-31
NOWATA 99 1 67 2020-08-31
WOODWARD 97 0 64 2020-08-31
MURRAY 89 1 84 2020-08-31
GREER 88 8 75 2020-08-31
JOHNSTON 88 1 60 2020-08-31
82 0 0 2020-08-31
BLAINE 75 1 50 2020-08-31
TILLMAN 68 1 60 2020-08-31
COAL 57 0 46 2020-08-31
MAJOR 52 1 40 2020-08-31
BEAVER 44 0 41 2020-08-31
KIOWA 44 1 34 2020-08-31
WASHITA 42 0 34 2020-08-31
HARMON 39 0 29 2020-08-31
JEFFERSON 36 0 32 2020-08-31
COTTON 29 2 20 2020-08-31
GRANT 25 0 20 2020-08-31
WOODS 25 0 23 2020-08-31
DEWEY 21 0 15 2020-08-31
HARPER 17 0 14 2020-08-31
CIMARRON 14 0 14 2020-08-31
ALFALFA 13 0 6 2020-08-31
ROGER MILLS 13 1 10 2020-08-31
ELLIS 6 0 6 2020-08-31

Oklahoma per city 8.31.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 11110 134 9630 2020-08-31
TULSA 9039 94 7910 2020-08-31
BROKEN ARROW 2389 27 2085 2020-08-31
NORMAN 1899 34 1609 2020-08-31
EDMOND 1828 20 1601 2020-08-31
OTHER*** 1359 8 1136 2020-08-31
STILLWATER 940 3 664 2020-08-31
ENID 921 12 584 2020-08-31
GUYMON 921 7 886 2020-08-31
CLAREMORE 807 38 640 2020-08-31
YUKON 784 6 702 2020-08-31
MOORE 771 13 668 2020-08-31
LAWTON 744 10 681 2020-08-31
JENKS 657 2 614 2020-08-31
TAFT 656 0 20 2020-08-31
BARTLESVILLE 654 37 552 2020-08-31
OWASSO 596 2 520 2020-08-31
ALTUS 539 9 504 2020-08-31
TAHLEQUAH 510 3 357 2020-08-31
BIXBY 488 4 422 2020-08-31
MUSKOGEE 469 12 360 2020-08-31
SHAWNEE 448 8 343 2020-08-31
BROKEN BOW 420 22 358 2020-08-31
MCALESTER 416 14 342 2020-08-31
DURANT 367 1 321 2020-08-31
SAPULPA 361 8 314 2020-08-31
IDABEL 346 4 279 2020-08-31
ARDMORE 342 4 303 2020-08-31
LEXINGTON 337 2 222 2020-08-31
SAND SPRINGS 317 4 266 2020-08-31
GLENPOOL 308 3 267 2020-08-31
BETHANY 308 2 267 2020-08-31
STILWELL 297 7 215 2020-08-31
EL RENO 289 3 200 2020-08-31
MIAMI 288 3 240 2020-08-31
MCLOUD 271 1 170 2020-08-31
COWETA 267 13 237 2020-08-31
MUSTANG 255 2 221 2020-08-31
CHICKASHA 252 4 229 2020-08-31
ANADARKO 250 5 190 2020-08-31
PONCA CITY 241 9 200 2020-08-31
COLLINSVILLE 241 1 212 2020-08-31
SKIATOOK 239 8 207 2020-08-31
OKMULGEE 233 2 196 2020-08-31
GROVE 226 17 181 2020-08-31
PURCELL 222 3 187 2020-08-31
SALLISAW 218 2 171 2020-08-31
CHOCTAW 215 2 188 2020-08-31
HENRYETTA 198 2 166 2020-08-31
ADA 189 1 165 2020-08-31
CLINTON 186 0 140 2020-08-31
HUGO 183 1 157 2020-08-31
WAGONER 179 5 145 2020-08-31
BLANCHARD 176 1 147 2020-08-31
HOMINY 172 2 163 2020-08-31
DUNCAN 167 2 138 2020-08-31
HEAVENER 157 1 108 2020-08-31
CUSHING 151 1 104 2020-08-31
HOLDENVILLE 150 2 123 2020-08-31
POTEAU 149 1 110 2020-08-31
MULDROW 149 3 117 2020-08-31
GUTHRIE 148 0 122 2020-08-31
NOBLE 142 1 125 2020-08-31
TUTTLE 142 2 116 2020-08-31
WARR ACRES 139 0 127 2020-08-31
SEMINOLE 138 3 108 2020-08-31
BRISTOW 136 5 123 2020-08-31
NEWCASTLE 134 1 122 2020-08-31
WEWOKA 134 1 110 2020-08-31
PRYOR CREEK 130 4 115 2020-08-31
MIDWEST CITY 127 4 105 2020-08-31
HENNESSEY 124 1 61 2020-08-31
HINTON 124 0 118 2020-08-31
EUFAULA 120 2 98 2020-08-31
CLEVELAND 119 3 96 2020-08-31
PAULS VALLEY 117 1 110 2020-08-31
JAY 113 1 106 2020-08-31
CHECOTAH 110 2 97 2020-08-31
STIGLER 109 3 89 2020-08-31
WEATHERFORD 101 0 85 2020-08-31
CATOOSA 101 0 92 2020-08-31
VIAN 99 2 82 2020-08-31
HOOKER 99 0 94 2020-08-31
PIEDMONT 97 1 91 2020-08-31
CHANDLER 97 7 76 2020-08-31
SPENCER 97 1 80 2020-08-31
AFTON 89 0 81 2020-08-31
KINGFISHER 89 0 73 2020-08-31
MADILL 89 1 85 2020-08-31
LOCUST GROVE 87 0 73 2020-08-31
MANGUM 82 8 69 2020-08-31
DEL CITY 82 0 66 2020-08-31
TECUMSEH 82 0 53 2020-08-31
SPERRY 80 2 66 2020-08-31
MOUNDS 80 1 64 2020-08-31
ELK CITY 79 1 62 2020-08-31
SPIRO 79 1 54 2020-08-31
VINITA 79 1 65 2020-08-31
WESTVILLE 78 1 66 2020-08-31
FORT GIBSON 77 4 63 2020-08-31
ATOKA 77 0 67 2020-08-31
CALERA 75 0 62 2020-08-31
HASKELL 75 0 63 2020-08-31
SALINA 74 1 56 2020-08-31
WRIGHT CITY 72 0 58 2020-08-31
INOLA 72 3 64 2020-08-31
DEWEY 72 1 65 2020-08-31
MANNFORD 71 1 55 2020-08-31
CHELSEA 71 0 64 2020-08-31
HARRAH 71 0 63 2020-08-31
WOODWARD 68 0 43 2020-08-31
TALIHINA 67 2 61 2020-08-31
ROLAND 67 0 33 2020-08-31
MARIETTA 66 0 53 2020-08-31
LINDSAY 65 2 61 2020-08-31
NICHOLS HILLS 65 0 59 2020-08-31
CHOUTEAU 64 4 51 2020-08-31
PAWNEE 63 0 56 2020-08-31
NOWATA 62 1 38 2020-08-31
WYANDOTTE 60 1 50 2020-08-31
COMMERCE 59 0 55 2020-08-31
PRAGUE 59 0 57 2020-08-31
ANTLERS 58 1 53 2020-08-31
TEXHOMA 58 0 55 2020-08-31
WILBURTON 56 1 51 2020-08-31
POCOLA 56 1 32 2020-08-31
MORRIS 56 0 47 2020-08-31
FREDERICK 55 1 48 2020-08-31
VALLIANT 54 0 44 2020-08-31
HARTSHORNE 54 0 42 2020-08-31
KELLYVILLE 54 2 47 2020-08-31
SULPHUR 54 1 52 2020-08-31
PERKINS 54 1 38 2020-08-31
COLCORD 54 1 48 2020-08-31
JONES 53 2 46 2020-08-31
HAWORTH 52 2 41 2020-08-31
WASHINGTON 51 0 42 2020-08-31
OOLOGAH 51 0 45 2020-08-31
HULBERT 50 2 42 2020-08-31
BEGGS 49 0 45 2020-08-31
STROUD 47 0 39 2020-08-31
OKEMAH 47 1 38 2020-08-31
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-08-31
WISTER 42 0 29 2020-08-31
SAYRE 42 0 41 2020-08-31
PERRY 42 0 33 2020-08-31
PAWHUSKA 41 0 37 2020-08-31
COALGATE 41 0 34 2020-08-31
TISHOMINGO 40 1 25 2020-08-31
KINGSTON 40 0 36 2020-08-31
MARLOW 40 0 36 2020-08-31
WETUMKA 39 0 32 2020-08-31
COMANCHE 38 1 32 2020-08-31
HOLLIS 37 0 27 2020-08-31
FAIRLAND 37 0 30 2020-08-31
WATONGA 37 0 21 2020-08-31
MEAD 35 1 32 2020-08-31
ELGIN 35 0 33 2020-08-31
KANSAS 35 1 25 2020-08-31
COLBERT 35 0 29 2020-08-31
CRESCENT 35 0 28 2020-08-31
KIEFER 34 0 33 2020-08-31
BLACKWELL 33 1 30 2020-08-31
WAYNE 33 0 33 2020-08-31
LUTHER 33 0 30 2020-08-31
CACHE 33 0 32 2020-08-31
DAVIS 33 0 32 2020-08-31
APACHE 32 1 23 2020-08-31
OKARCHE 32 0 31 2020-08-31
HOWE 31 0 25 2020-08-31
CADDO 31 0 28 2020-08-31
BOKOSHE 31 0 28 2020-08-31
MEEKER 30 0 26 2020-08-31
RED ROCK 30 1 26 2020-08-31
QUINTON 30 0 28 2020-08-31
GORE 30 1 25 2020-08-31
PORTER 30 0 25 2020-08-31
WATTS 29 0 26 2020-08-31
PORUM 29 1 23 2020-08-31
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-08-31
KONAWA 28 1 20 2020-08-31
DRUMRIGHT 27 0 16 2020-08-31
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-08-31
GOODWELL 26 0 14 2020-08-31
MAYSVILLE 26 0 22 2020-08-31
QUAPAW 25 0 17 2020-08-31
WILSON 25 0 22 2020-08-31
FAIRVIEW 25 0 22 2020-08-31
ARCADIA 25 0 23 2020-08-31
WARNER 24 0 14 2020-08-31
CLAYTON 24 0 22 2020-08-31
CARNEGIE 24 1 20 2020-08-31
KEOTA 24 0 20 2020-08-31
PADEN 24 0 21 2020-08-31
DEWAR 24 0 16 2020-08-31
BARNSDALL 23 2 21 2020-08-31
TALALA 23 0 20 2020-08-31
BOSWELL 23 0 19 2020-08-31
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-08-31
MOORELAND 23 0 15 2020-08-31
WYNNEWOOD 22 1 18 2020-08-31
BLAIR 22 0 20 2020-08-31
LONE GROVE 22 1 18 2020-08-31
BIG CABIN 22 1 19 2020-08-31
CAMERON 21 0 19 2020-08-31
FORT COBB 21 0 18 2020-08-31
ELMORE CITY 21 0 21 2020-08-31
GERONIMO 20 0 18 2020-08-31
WEBBERS FALLS 20 0 12 2020-08-31
EARLSBORO 20 0 16 2020-08-31
GRACEMONT 19 1 17 2020-08-31
WALTERS 19 0 14 2020-08-31
ADAIR 19 0 16 2020-08-31
RAMONA 19 0 16 2020-08-31
ALVA 19 0 18 2020-08-31
DEPEW 18 1 17 2020-08-31
TYRONE 18 0 15 2020-08-31
GARBER 18 0 13 2020-08-31
GLENCOE 18 0 17 2020-08-31
BOKCHITO 18 1 14 2020-08-31
HOBART 17 0 12 2020-08-31
MAUD 17 0 15 2020-08-31
WELLSTON 17 0 12 2020-08-31
ARKOMA 17 0 13 2020-08-31
GARVIN 17 0 16 2020-08-31
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-08-31
WELCH 16 0 11 2020-08-31
OKTAHA 16 0 14 2020-08-31
WELEETKA 16 1 12 2020-08-31
FLETCHER 15 0 13 2020-08-31
TONKAWA 15 0 15 2020-08-31
YALE 15 0 13 2020-08-31
THOMAS 15 0 10 2020-08-31
CASHION 15 0 14 2020-08-31
MINCO 15 0 14 2020-08-31
GANS 15 0 10 2020-08-31
HAILEYVILLE 15 0 11 2020-08-31
RUSH SPRINGS 15 0 14 2020-08-31
STONEWALL 15 1 13 2020-08-31
INDIAHOMA 15 0 13 2020-08-31
FORT TOWSON 15 0 14 2020-08-31
CYRIL 14 1 13 2020-08-31
ALEX 14 0 11 2020-08-31
CEMENT 14 0 13 2020-08-31
BEAVER 14 0 11 2020-08-31
WAURIKA 14 0 13 2020-08-31
GEARY 14 0 12 2020-08-31
ASHER 14 0 14 2020-08-31
JENNINGS 14 0 13 2020-08-31
KIOWA 14 0 14 2020-08-31
NEWKIRK 14 1 9 2020-08-31
RED OAK 13 0 12 2020-08-31
ALLEN 13 1 12 2020-08-31
STRATFORD 13 0 10 2020-08-31
PAOLI 13 0 8 2020-08-31
RINGLING 13 0 10 2020-08-31
DELAWARE 13 0 10 2020-08-31
RINGWOOD 13 0 6 2020-08-31
SEILING 12 0 8 2020-08-31
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-08-31
BOISE CITY 12 0 12 2020-08-31
MILBURN 12 0 8 2020-08-31
MORRISON 12 0 10 2020-08-31
TERLTON 12 0 6 2020-08-31
ARAPAHO 12 0 8 2020-08-31
ROFF 12 0 9 2020-08-31
MCCURTAIN 12 1 9 2020-08-31
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-08-31
TEMPLE 11 2 6 2020-08-31
KAW CITY 11 1 10 2020-08-31
WAUKOMIS 11 0 9 2020-08-31
KREBS 11 1 9 2020-08-31
SASAKWA 11 0 8 2020-08-31
ACHILLE 11 0 7 2020-08-31
KINTA 11 0 5 2020-08-31
CANEY 11 0 6 2020-08-31
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-08-31
PANAMA 10 1 7 2020-08-31
NEW CORDELL 10 0 7 2020-08-31
AMBER 10 0 10 2020-08-31
SHADY POINT 10 0 9 2020-08-31
HYDRO 10 0 7 2020-08-31
THACKERVILLE 10 0 8 2020-08-31
CARNEY 10 0 10 2020-08-31
BENNINGTON 10 0 10 2020-08-31
KETCHUM 9 0 8 2020-08-31
SNYDER 9 0 6 2020-08-31
OSAGE 9 0 8 2020-08-31
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-08-31
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-08-31
SAVANNA 9 0 9 2020-08-31
OPTIMA 9 0 9 2020-08-31
SCHULTER 9 0 4 2020-08-31
LAVERNE 9 0 7 2020-08-31
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 9 2020-08-31
HELENA 9 0 4 2020-08-31
LOOKEBA 9 2 6 2020-08-31
CANADIAN 9 0 8 2020-08-31
CANTON 9 1 4 2020-08-31
SPAVINAW 9 0 6 2020-08-31
WANETTE 9 0 8 2020-08-31
CHEYENNE 9 1 7 2020-08-31
BRAGGS 8 0 8 2020-08-31
MEDFORD 8 0 6 2020-08-31
RIPLEY 8 0 7 2020-08-31
BUFFALO 8 0 7 2020-08-31
LEHIGH 8 0 7 2020-08-31
SOPER 7 0 6 2020-08-31
LANGLEY 7 0 7 2020-08-31
KENEFIC 7 0 7 2020-08-31
SPRINGER 7 1 5 2020-08-31
VERDEN 7 0 7 2020-08-31
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-08-31
CROWDER 7 0 7 2020-08-31
LAHOMA 7 0 7 2020-08-31
NINNEKAH 7 0 7 2020-08-31
PRUE 7 0 6 2020-08-31
OILTON 7 1 3 2020-08-31
AGRA 7 1 5 2020-08-31
BOLEY 7 1 5 2020-08-31
BILLINGS 7 1 6 2020-08-31
CALUMET 7 0 5 2020-08-31
UNION CITY 7 0 7 2020-08-31
POCASSET 7 0 6 2020-08-31
BURBANK 7 0 5 2020-08-31
STRINGTOWN 6 1 3 2020-08-31
TRYON 6 0 4 2020-08-31
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6 1 4 2020-08-31
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-08-31
POND CREEK 6 0 5 2020-08-31
COUNCIL HILL 6 0 5 2020-08-31
WANN 6 0 5 2020-08-31
LAMONT 6 0 5 2020-08-31
RAVIA 6 0 2 2020-08-31
BOYNTON 6 0 5 2020-08-31
DOVER 6 0 4 2020-08-31
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-08-31
VELMA 6 1 3 2020-08-31
DUSTIN 5 0 4 2020-08-31
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-08-31
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-08-31
CORN 5 0 4 2020-08-31
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-08-31
RATTAN 5 0 4 2020-08-31
DILL CITY 5 0 4 2020-08-31
FREEDOM 5 0 4 2020-08-31
COYLE 5 0 3 2020-08-31
MARBLE CITY 5 0 4 2020-08-31
MILLERTON 5 0 3 2020-08-31
AVANT 5 0 5 2020-08-31
BLUEJACKET 5 0 2 2020-08-31
LANGSTON 5 0 3 2020-08-31
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-08-31
LENAPAH 5 0 4 2020-08-31
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-08-31
HARDESTY 5 0 4 2020-08-31
VICI 4 0 4 2020-08-31
BERNICE 4 0 4 2020-08-31
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-08-31
BUTLER 4 0 4 2020-08-31
KREMLIN 4 0 1 2020-08-31
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-08-31
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-08-31
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-08-31
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-08-31
FOSS 4 0 2 2020-08-31
CUSTER CITY 4 0 2 2020-08-31
GRANITE 4 0 4 2020-08-31
HANNA 4 0 3 2020-08-31
ORLANDO 4 0 4 2020-08-31
OKEENE 4 0 3 2020-08-31
SPARKS 4 0 4 2020-08-31
SAWYER 4 0 3 2020-08-31
PITTSBURG 4 0 4 2020-08-31
HITCHCOCK 4 0 2 2020-08-31
BRADLEY 3 0 3 2020-08-31
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-08-31
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-08-31
INDIANOLA 3 0 3 2020-08-31
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-08-31
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-08-31
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-08-31
TUPELO 3 0 2 2020-08-31
MULHALL 3 0 3 2020-08-31
MARSHALL 3 0 2 2020-08-31
WHITEFIELD 3 0 1 2020-08-31
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-08-31
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-08-31
STUART 3 0 3 2020-08-31
AMES 3 0 2 2020-08-31
JET 3 0 1 2020-08-31
SHIDLER 3 0 1 2020-08-31
MARLAND 3 0 2 2020-08-31
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-08-31
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-08-31
LEEDEY 2 0 2 2020-08-31
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-08-31
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-08-31
GRANDFIELD 2 0 1 2020-08-31
ERICK 2 0 2 2020-08-31
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-08-31
FOYIL 2 0 1 2020-08-31
GOLDSBY 2 0 2 2020-08-31
MENO 2 0 2 2020-08-31
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-08-31
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-08-31
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-08-31
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-08-31
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-08-31
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-08-31
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-08-31
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-08-31
THE VILLAGE 2 0 1 2020-08-31
HAMMON 2 0 1 2020-08-31
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-08-31
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-08-31
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-08-31
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-08-31
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-31
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-08-31
CHEROKEE 1 0 1 2020-08-31
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-08-31
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-08-31
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-08-31
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-08-31
DEER CREEK 1 0 0 2020-08-31
NASH 1 0 1 2020-08-31
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-08-31
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-08-31
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-08-31
FAIRMONT 1 0 1 2020-08-31
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-08-31
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-08-31
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-31
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-08-31
ALDERSON 1 0 1 2020-08-31
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-08-31
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-08-31
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-08-31
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-08-31
DOUGHERTY 1 0 0 2020-08-31
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-08-31
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-08-31

Data shows deaths in 62 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 154 in Oklahoma County; 132 in Tulsa County; 64 in Cleveland County; 41 in Rogers County; 39 in Washington County; 29 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 21 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 16 in Muskogee County; 15 in Pittsburg County; 12 in Canadian, Kay, Garfield and Osage counties; 11 in Comanche County; nine each in Jackson, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Adair, Greer, Lincoln and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Grady and Texas counties; six each in Carter, Cherokee and Leflore counties; five each in Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Hughes, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Cotton, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Johnston, Kiowa, Kingfisher, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH shows Garfield with 980 cases, 629 recovered, 339 active and 12 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Aug. 29Aug. 27, 2618151413, 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 262 cases, 177 recovered and 84 active; Noble with 105 cases, 87 recovered, 16 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 97 cases, 64 recovered and 33 active; Blaine with 75 cases, 50 recovered and 24 active; Major with 52 cases, 40 recovered, 11 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Grant with 25 cases, 20 recovered and five active; Woods with 25 cases, 23 recovered and two active; and Alfalfa with 13 cases, six recovered and seven active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 921 in Enid (323 active); 124 in Hennessey (62 active); 89 in Kingfisher (16 active); 68 in Woodward (25 active); 37 in Watonga (16 active); 32 in Okarche (one active); 25 in Fairview (three active); 23 in Mooreland (eight active); 19 in Alva (one active) 18 in Garber (five active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 13 in Ringwood (seven active); 12 in Seiling (four active); 11 in Waukomis (two active); nine each in Canton (four active) and Helena (five active); eight in Medford (two active); seven each in Billings and Lahoma; six each in Dover (two active), Lamont (one active), Longdale and Pond Creek (one active); five each in Covington and Freedom (one active); four in Hitchcock (two active), Kremlin (three active), Okeene (one active) and Orlando; three each in Ames (one active) Drummond, Jet (two active), Marshall (one active), Mulhall and Wakita; two each in Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Deer Creek (one active), Fairmont, Fort Supply, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 492 cases, with 316 recovered and five deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 423 cases, with 265 recovered and seven deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.   

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you