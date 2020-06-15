COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 6.15.20

There have been 8,417 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in 74 counties (outlined in red) and 359 deaths in 46 counties (outlined in yellow), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Monday, June 15, 2020.

ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases continue to increase by the triple digits in Oklahoma, as 186 more positives were announced Monday, June 15, 2020, by the Oklahoma State Health Department.

Nearly 74% of the new cases on Monday were in the 18-35 and 36-49 age groups, according to OSDH data. Increases in the youngest and oldest age groups were low. Slightly more than half were in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas.

In Northwest Oklahoma, Kingfisher County picked up a case and Blaine County had two additional positive results, according to OSDH.

Statewide, there were no deaths announced for the third consecutive day.

State numbers

Confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide topped out at 8,417 on Monday, a 2.3% increase compared to Sunday's 8,231, OSDH data shows. It was the seventh day in a row the state recorded more than 100 single day cases, as statewide the trend line for cases has been rising since the first of June.

The state set single-day, COVID-19 records on Friday and Saturday, topping 200 new cases recorded each day.

Hospitalizations associated with the virus have remained steady, however, with less than 150 statewide on Friday, the last day of statistics from OSDH, which will update those numbers in its executive report, usually released late weekday afternoons.

Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid reported Monday that it has a patient who has tested positive for the virus, while St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported it does not have any COVID-19 related patients.

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Monday were 135 in the 0-4 age range, 422 in the 5-17 age range, 2,472 in the 18-35 age range, 1,858 in the 36-49 age range, 1,710 in the 50-64 age range and 1,820 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 47.2, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 4,388 or 52.13%, have been female, and 4,000, or 47.52%, have been male. Twenty-nine are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.

Of the overall 359 deaths in the state, 289, or 80.50%, have been 65 and older; 57, or 15.88%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.23%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 1.39%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 182 or 50.7%, than women, 177 or 49.3%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.2, according to OSDH.

Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.7% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.

Data shows deaths per county are 64 in Oklahoma County; 62 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 37 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 each in Osage and Muskogee counties; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Comanche, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Grady, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Saturday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield County with 47 cases, 26 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 13 cases, 12 recovered; Blaine with 12 cases, nine recovered; Woodward County with 11 cases, five recovered; Major with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five cases, four recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 44 in Enid (21 active); 10 in Woodward (six active); six in Kingfisher; five each in Alva (one active), Okarche (1 active) and Watonga (1 active); three each in Fairview, Geary and Hennessey; two each in Lahoma, Longdale (1 active), Okeene (1 active) and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

Oklahoma per city 6.15.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, June 15, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 1308 58 1035
TULSA 1176 48 786
GUYMON 810 6 790
LAWTON 294 4 259
BARTLESVILLE 292 35 247
NORMAN 259 23 228
EDMOND 257 9 200
BROKEN ARROW 230 11 149
OTHER*** 142 3 111
MOORE 142 9 123
JENKS 113 0 33
HUGO 91 1 81
YUKON 91 1 76
HOOKER 90 0 88
HINTON 88 0 87
PURCELL 80 3 72
STILLWATER 79 0 23
GROVE 78 16 59
CLAREMORE 68 5 53
MANGUM 66 7 57
CHICKASHA 65 3 51
COWETA 65 12 52
SKIATOOK 65 7 51
BROKEN BOW 62 1 28
PONCA CITY 61 5 49
MUSKOGEE 55 6 32
STILWELL 52 4 46
ARDMORE 52 1 42
SAND SPRINGS 51 2 40
SHAWNEE 49 4 37
OWASSO 49 1 35
SAPULPA 46 3 39
WAGONER 45 4 38
GLENPOOL 44 0 28
ENID 44 1 23
BIXBY 41 0 26
BINGER 40 9 31
TAHLEQUAH 40 1 24
IDABEL 36 0 21
WEATHERFORD 33 0 26
MCALESTER 32 3 28
DEWEY 32 1 30
BLANCHARD 29 0 25
WESTVILLE 28 0 26
ALTUS 28 3 21
BETHANY 28 1 25
ANADARKO 27 1 18
DUNCAN 27 0 25
TEXHOMA 27 0 24
DURANT 26 0 20
CLEVELAND 26 2 20
NOBLE 26 1 23
KELLYVILLE 25 2 22
MIDWEST CITY 25 2 20
COLLINSVILLE 25 0 21
MUSTANG 23 1 20
FREDERICK 23 1 22
MIAMI 21 2 17
NICHOLS HILLS 20 0 17
GUTHRIE 20 0 17
CUSHING 20 1 19
CHOCTAW 20 1 18
EL RENO 19 1 13
TUTTLE 19 0 19
VALLIANT 19 0 17
PRYOR CREEK 18 1 11
HOMINY 18 0 11
TYRONE 16 0 13
PIEDMONT 15 0 15
WRIGHT CITY 15 0 5
ADA 15 0 13
WARR ACRES 15 0 15
VINITA 15 0 14
LOCUST GROVE 14 0 5
PAULS VALLEY 14 0 8
SEMINOLE 14 2 10
MARIETTA 13 0 7
NOWATA 13 1 11
WEWOKA 13 0 12
GOODWELL 13 0 13
LEXINGTON 13 0 12
OKMULGEE 13 0 10
SPENCER 13 0 12
DEL CITY 12 0 9
PAWHUSKA 12 0 12
OCHELATA 12 1 10
AFTON 12 0 12
WATTS 12 0 12
COMANCHE 11 1 8
SULPHUR 11 0 5
NEWCASTLE 11 1 8
CHECOTAH 10 1 8
WOODWARD 10 0 4
MCLOUD 10 0 10
KINGSTON 10 0 6
FORT GIBSON 10 2 7
SPERRY 9 0 8
RED ROCK 9 0 2
BEGGS 9 0 9
HARRAH 9 0 9
GORE 9 1 6
OPTIMA 9 0 9
JAY 9 0 8
CHOUTEAU 8 2 4
MOUNDS 8 0 5
ALEX 8 0 8
BEAVER 8 0 8
BRISTOW 8 0 8
SALINA 7 0 2
INOLA 7 0 6
COLCORD 7 0 4
ATOKA 7 0 2
CATOOSA 7 0 7
LINDSAY 7 0 4
SALLISAW 7 0 6
ELGIN 7 0 5
RAMONA 7 0 7
KINGFISHER 6 0 6
PAWNEE 6 0 5
TECUMSEH 6 0 5
OOLOGAH 6 0 6
MARLOW 6 0 5
JONES 6 0 5
WISTER 6 0 6
HASKELL 6 0 6
FORT COBB 6 0 6
ELK CITY 6 0 5
WAYNE 6 0 5
COPAN 6 0 6
MADILL 6 0 5
ARCADIA 6 0 6
WATONGA 5 0 4
GRACEMONT 5 0 5
COALGATE 5 0 3
CHANDLER 5 1 3
EUFAULA 5 0 3
MEAD 5 1 3
FORT TOWSON 5 0 3
MANNFORD 5 0 5
WASHINGTON 5 0 5
ALVA 5 0 4
TEMPLE 5 2 3
CLINTON 5 0 4
BENNINGTON 5 0 4
BARNSDALL 5 2 3
OKARCHE 5 0 4
HAWORTH 5 0 2
WILBURTON 5 1 4
ADAIR 5 0 5
CACHE 5 0 4
JENNINGS 5 0 5
KIEFER 5 0 3
COLBERT 4 0 2
HENRYETTA 4 0 3
FORGAN 4 0 4
STROUD 4 0 4
HARDESTY 4 0 4
HARTSHORNE 4 0 3
ANTLERS 4 0 2
STIGLER 4 0 4
RUSH SPRINGS 4 0 4
DELAWARE 4 0 4
TISHOMINGO 3 0 3
ALLEN 3 1 1
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
MAYSVILLE 3 0 3
SHADY POINT 3 0 1
BLACKWELL 3 0 2
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 0 1
POTEAU 3 0 3
FAIRVIEW 3 0 3
GEARY 3 0 3
WARNER 3 0 0
MULDROW 3 1 2
LUTHER 3 0 3
PERRY 3 0 3
LOOKEBA 3 0 3
WILSON 3 0 3
HULBERT 3 0 3
SAYRE 3 0 3
HENNESSEY 3 0 3
WANETTE 3 0 3
TALIHINA 3 1 2
FLETCHER 3 0 3
VIAN 3 1 1
LONE GROVE 3 0 3
PORTER 3 0 2
PRAGUE 3 0 3
MEEKER 3 0 2
CALERA 3 0 0
KONAWA 3 1 2
DEPEW 3 1 2
YALE 3 0 3
APACHE 3 0 3
COMMERCE 3 0 3
CYRIL 3 0 3
WELLSTON 3 0 3
ASHER 3 0 3
ELMORE CITY 2 0 1
HEAVENER 2 0 1
PERKINS 2 0 1
LENAPAH 2 0 1
WYNNEWOOD 2 1 1
SEILING 2 0 2
NEWKIRK 2 1 0
HOBART 2 0 2
QUINTON 2 0 2
CADDO 2 0 2
INDIAHOMA 2 0 2
CROWDER 2 0 2
LONGDALE 2 0 1
ACHILLE 2 0 2
HOLDENVILLE 2 0 2
EARLSBORO 2 0 2
LEEDEY 2 0 0
OKEMAH 2 0 2
TERLTON 2 0 2
CHELSEA 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
MCCURTAIN 2 0 2
WELEETKA 2 0 2
RINGLING 2 0 2
STONEWALL 2 1 1
CALUMET 2 0 2
LAHOMA 2 0 2
VERDEN 2 0 2
THOMAS 2 0 2
PORUM 2 0 0
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
BLAIR 2 0 2
PRUE 2 0 2
PAOLI 2 0 1
WANN 2 0 2
BOSWELL 2 0 2
AMBER 2 0 2
GARVIN 2 0 1
OKEENE 2 0 1
HEALDTON 1 0 1
LAVERNE 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 0
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
HYDRO 1 0 1
KIOWA 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
SOPER 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
DILL CITY 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
ARAPAHO 1 0 1
MINCO 1 0 1
MAUD 1 0 1
LAMONT 1 0 1
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
RATTAN 1 0 1
SPAVINAW 1 0 0
TALALA 1 0 1
LEHIGH 1 0 1
CALVIN 1 0 1
WYANDOTTE 1 0 1
SASAKWA 1 0 1
GARBER 1 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 0
SNYDER 1 0 1
KANSAS 1 0 1
FOSS 1 0 0
CARNEGIE 1 0 0
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
VICI 1 0 0
HASTINGS 1 0 1
CRESCENT 1 0 1
RINGWOOD 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
CAMERON 1 0 0
JET 1 0 1
SPRINGER 1 0 1
KAW CITY 1 1 0
AGRA 1 1 0
BRADLEY 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
DOVER 1 0 1
LANGSTON 1 0 1
SAWYER 1 0 0
TONKAWA 1 0 1
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
ROLAND 1 0 1
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
STERLING 1 0 1
COUNCIL HILL 1 0 1
OILTON 1 1 0
WAURIKA 1 0 1
MULHALL 1 0 0
PADEN 1 0 1
WEBBERS FALLS 1 0 1
KINTA 1 0 1
TRYON 1 0 1
MILLERTON 1 0 0
GLENCOE 1 0 0
GERONIMO 1 0 1
SPIRO 1 0 0
CLAYTON 1 0 0
OAKS 1 0 1
FAIRFAX 1 0 0
SAVANNA 1 0 1

Oklahoma per county 6.15.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, June 15, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 1653 62 1059
OKLAHOMA 1643 64 1306
TEXAS 975 6 947
CLEVELAND 552 40 481
WASHINGTON 350 37 300
COMANCHE 341 4 294
CADDO 176 10 156
WAGONER 171 17 136
CANADIAN 156 3 132
MCCURTAIN 151 2 79
GRADY 118 3 101
MCCLAIN 116 4 104
OSAGE 114 8 91
DELAWARE 109 16 85
CREEK 106 7 91
PAYNE 104 1 45
CHOCTAW 102 1 90
ROGERS 99 5 79
ADAIR 96 4 87
MUSKOGEE 79 8 48
POTTAWATOMIE 72 4 59
GREER 66 7 57
KAY 65 7 49
CARTER 60 1 50
MAYES 56 4 28
CHEROKEE 48 1 32
BRYAN 48 1 33
GARFIELD 47 1 26
STEPHENS 45 1 39
PITTSBURG 43 3 39
PAWNEE 41 2 33
CUSTER 41 0 33
OTTAWA 37 2 33
SEMINOLE 31 3 25
BEAVER 30 0 28
GARVIN 30 1 17
JACKSON 30 3 23
OKMULGEE 30 0 25
LOVE 25 0 18
NOWATA 25 1 22
LOGAN 25 1 19
LINCOLN 24 2 20
TILLMAN 23 1 22
PONTOTOC 21 2 15
SEQUOYAH 21 3 14
LE FLORE 20 1 13
MCINTOSH 16 1 12
CRAIG 16 0 15
MARSHALL 16 0 11
NOBLE 14 0 7
KINGFISHER 13 0 12
BLAINE 12 0 9
MURRAY 11 0 5
WOODWARD 11 0 5
ATOKA 8 0 3
BECKHAM 8 0 7
PUSHMATAHA 7 0 3
COAL 6 0 4
KIOWA 6 0 4
MAJOR 6 1 5
LATIMER 6 1 4
HASKELL 6 0 6
OKFUSKEE 6 0 6
JOHNSTON 5 0 5
WOODS 5 0 4
DEWEY 5 0 2
COTTON 5 2 3
JEFFERSON 4 0 4
HUGHES 3 0 3
WASHITA 2 0 1
GRANT 2 0 2
HARPER 1 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1
ALFALFA 1 0 1

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

