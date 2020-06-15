ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases continue to increase by the triple digits in Oklahoma, as 186 more positives were announced Monday, June 15, 2020, by the Oklahoma State Health Department.
Nearly 74% of the new cases on Monday were in the 18-35 and 36-49 age groups, according to OSDH data. Increases in the youngest and oldest age groups were low. Slightly more than half were in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas.
In Northwest Oklahoma, Kingfisher County picked up a case and Blaine County had two additional positive results, according to OSDH.
Statewide, there were no deaths announced for the third consecutive day.
State numbers
Confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide topped out at 8,417 on Monday, a 2.3% increase compared to Sunday's 8,231, OSDH data shows. It was the seventh day in a row the state recorded more than 100 single day cases, as statewide the trend line for cases has been rising since the first of June.
The state set single-day, COVID-19 records on Friday and Saturday, topping 200 new cases recorded each day.
Hospitalizations associated with the virus have remained steady, however, with less than 150 statewide on Friday, the last day of statistics from OSDH, which will update those numbers in its executive report, usually released late weekday afternoons.
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid reported Monday that it has a patient who has tested positive for the virus, while St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported it does not have any COVID-19 related patients.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Monday were 135 in the 0-4 age range, 422 in the 5-17 age range, 2,472 in the 18-35 age range, 1,858 in the 36-49 age range, 1,710 in the 50-64 age range and 1,820 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 47.2, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 4,388 or 52.13%, have been female, and 4,000, or 47.52%, have been male. Twenty-nine are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.
Of the overall 359 deaths in the state, 289, or 80.50%, have been 65 and older; 57, or 15.88%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.23%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 1.39%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 182 or 50.7%, than women, 177 or 49.3%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.2, according to OSDH.
Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.7% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Data shows deaths per county are 64 in Oklahoma County; 62 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 37 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 each in Osage and Muskogee counties; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Comanche, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Grady, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Saturday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield County with 47 cases, 26 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 13 cases, 12 recovered; Blaine with 12 cases, nine recovered; Woodward County with 11 cases, five recovered; Major with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five cases, four recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 44 in Enid (21 active); 10 in Woodward (six active); six in Kingfisher; five each in Alva (one active), Okarche (1 active) and Watonga (1 active); three each in Fairview, Geary and Hennessey; two each in Lahoma, Longdale (1 active), Okeene (1 active) and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
Oklahoma per city 6.15.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|1308
|58
|1035
|TULSA
|1176
|48
|786
|GUYMON
|810
|6
|790
|LAWTON
|294
|4
|259
|BARTLESVILLE
|292
|35
|247
|NORMAN
|259
|23
|228
|EDMOND
|257
|9
|200
|BROKEN ARROW
|230
|11
|149
|OTHER***
|142
|3
|111
|MOORE
|142
|9
|123
|JENKS
|113
|0
|33
|HUGO
|91
|1
|81
|YUKON
|91
|1
|76
|HOOKER
|90
|0
|88
|HINTON
|88
|0
|87
|PURCELL
|80
|3
|72
|STILLWATER
|79
|0
|23
|GROVE
|78
|16
|59
|CLAREMORE
|68
|5
|53
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|CHICKASHA
|65
|3
|51
|COWETA
|65
|12
|52
|SKIATOOK
|65
|7
|51
|BROKEN BOW
|62
|1
|28
|PONCA CITY
|61
|5
|49
|MUSKOGEE
|55
|6
|32
|STILWELL
|52
|4
|46
|ARDMORE
|52
|1
|42
|SAND SPRINGS
|51
|2
|40
|SHAWNEE
|49
|4
|37
|OWASSO
|49
|1
|35
|SAPULPA
|46
|3
|39
|WAGONER
|45
|4
|38
|GLENPOOL
|44
|0
|28
|ENID
|44
|1
|23
|BIXBY
|41
|0
|26
|BINGER
|40
|9
|31
|TAHLEQUAH
|40
|1
|24
|IDABEL
|36
|0
|21
|WEATHERFORD
|33
|0
|26
|MCALESTER
|32
|3
|28
|DEWEY
|32
|1
|30
|BLANCHARD
|29
|0
|25
|WESTVILLE
|28
|0
|26
|ALTUS
|28
|3
|21
|BETHANY
|28
|1
|25
|ANADARKO
|27
|1
|18
|DUNCAN
|27
|0
|25
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|24
|DURANT
|26
|0
|20
|CLEVELAND
|26
|2
|20
|NOBLE
|26
|1
|23
|KELLYVILLE
|25
|2
|22
|MIDWEST CITY
|25
|2
|20
|COLLINSVILLE
|25
|0
|21
|MUSTANG
|23
|1
|20
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|MIAMI
|21
|2
|17
|NICHOLS HILLS
|20
|0
|17
|GUTHRIE
|20
|0
|17
|CUSHING
|20
|1
|19
|CHOCTAW
|20
|1
|18
|EL RENO
|19
|1
|13
|TUTTLE
|19
|0
|19
|VALLIANT
|19
|0
|17
|PRYOR CREEK
|18
|1
|11
|HOMINY
|18
|0
|11
|TYRONE
|16
|0
|13
|PIEDMONT
|15
|0
|15
|WRIGHT CITY
|15
|0
|5
|ADA
|15
|0
|13
|WARR ACRES
|15
|0
|15
|VINITA
|15
|0
|14
|LOCUST GROVE
|14
|0
|5
|PAULS VALLEY
|14
|0
|8
|SEMINOLE
|14
|2
|10
|MARIETTA
|13
|0
|7
|NOWATA
|13
|1
|11
|WEWOKA
|13
|0
|12
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|LEXINGTON
|13
|0
|12
|OKMULGEE
|13
|0
|10
|SPENCER
|13
|0
|12
|DEL CITY
|12
|0
|9
|PAWHUSKA
|12
|0
|12
|OCHELATA
|12
|1
|10
|AFTON
|12
|0
|12
|WATTS
|12
|0
|12
|COMANCHE
|11
|1
|8
|SULPHUR
|11
|0
|5
|NEWCASTLE
|11
|1
|8
|CHECOTAH
|10
|1
|8
|WOODWARD
|10
|0
|4
|MCLOUD
|10
|0
|10
|KINGSTON
|10
|0
|6
|FORT GIBSON
|10
|2
|7
|SPERRY
|9
|0
|8
|RED ROCK
|9
|0
|2
|BEGGS
|9
|0
|9
|HARRAH
|9
|0
|9
|GORE
|9
|1
|6
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|JAY
|9
|0
|8
|CHOUTEAU
|8
|2
|4
|MOUNDS
|8
|0
|5
|ALEX
|8
|0
|8
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|SALINA
|7
|0
|2
|INOLA
|7
|0
|6
|COLCORD
|7
|0
|4
|ATOKA
|7
|0
|2
|CATOOSA
|7
|0
|7
|LINDSAY
|7
|0
|4
|SALLISAW
|7
|0
|6
|ELGIN
|7
|0
|5
|RAMONA
|7
|0
|7
|KINGFISHER
|6
|0
|6
|PAWNEE
|6
|0
|5
|TECUMSEH
|6
|0
|5
|OOLOGAH
|6
|0
|6
|MARLOW
|6
|0
|5
|JONES
|6
|0
|5
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|6
|ELK CITY
|6
|0
|5
|WAYNE
|6
|0
|5
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|MADILL
|6
|0
|5
|ARCADIA
|6
|0
|6
|WATONGA
|5
|0
|4
|GRACEMONT
|5
|0
|5
|COALGATE
|5
|0
|3
|CHANDLER
|5
|1
|3
|EUFAULA
|5
|0
|3
|MEAD
|5
|1
|3
|FORT TOWSON
|5
|0
|3
|MANNFORD
|5
|0
|5
|WASHINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|ALVA
|5
|0
|4
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|CLINTON
|5
|0
|4
|BENNINGTON
|5
|0
|4
|BARNSDALL
|5
|2
|3
|OKARCHE
|5
|0
|4
|HAWORTH
|5
|0
|2
|WILBURTON
|5
|1
|4
|ADAIR
|5
|0
|5
|CACHE
|5
|0
|4
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|5
|KIEFER
|5
|0
|3
|COLBERT
|4
|0
|2
|HENRYETTA
|4
|0
|3
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|STROUD
|4
|0
|4
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|HARTSHORNE
|4
|0
|3
|ANTLERS
|4
|0
|2
|STIGLER
|4
|0
|4
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|DELAWARE
|4
|0
|4
|TISHOMINGO
|3
|0
|3
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|1
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|MAYSVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|SHADY POINT
|3
|0
|1
|BLACKWELL
|3
|0
|2
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|0
|1
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|FAIRVIEW
|3
|0
|3
|GEARY
|3
|0
|3
|WARNER
|3
|0
|0
|MULDROW
|3
|1
|2
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|PERRY
|3
|0
|3
|LOOKEBA
|3
|0
|3
|WILSON
|3
|0
|3
|HULBERT
|3
|0
|3
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|HENNESSEY
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|TALIHINA
|3
|1
|2
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|VIAN
|3
|1
|1
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|PORTER
|3
|0
|2
|PRAGUE
|3
|0
|3
|MEEKER
|3
|0
|2
|CALERA
|3
|0
|0
|KONAWA
|3
|1
|2
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|APACHE
|3
|0
|3
|COMMERCE
|3
|0
|3
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|ELMORE CITY
|2
|0
|1
|HEAVENER
|2
|0
|1
|PERKINS
|2
|0
|1
|LENAPAH
|2
|0
|1
|WYNNEWOOD
|2
|1
|1
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|NEWKIRK
|2
|1
|0
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|QUINTON
|2
|0
|2
|CADDO
|2
|0
|2
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|LONGDALE
|2
|0
|1
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|HOLDENVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|LEEDEY
|2
|0
|0
|OKEMAH
|2
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|CHELSEA
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|MCCURTAIN
|2
|0
|2
|WELEETKA
|2
|0
|2
|RINGLING
|2
|0
|2
|STONEWALL
|2
|1
|1
|CALUMET
|2
|0
|2
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|2
|PORUM
|2
|0
|0
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|2
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|PRUE
|2
|0
|2
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|1
|WANN
|2
|0
|2
|BOSWELL
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|GARVIN
|2
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|2
|0
|1
|HEALDTON
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|0
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|1
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|0
|TALALA
|1
|0
|1
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|SASAKWA
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|0
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|CARNEGIE
|1
|0
|0
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|VICI
|1
|0
|0
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|CRESCENT
|1
|0
|1
|RINGWOOD
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|0
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|AGRA
|1
|1
|0
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|1
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|1
|0
|0
|TONKAWA
|1
|0
|1
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|MULHALL
|1
|0
|0
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|WEBBERS FALLS
|1
|0
|1
|KINTA
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|MILLERTON
|1
|0
|0
|GLENCOE
|1
|0
|0
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|SPIRO
|1
|0
|0
|CLAYTON
|1
|0
|0
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|FAIRFAX
|1
|0
|0
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per county 6.15.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|1653
|62
|1059
|OKLAHOMA
|1643
|64
|1306
|TEXAS
|975
|6
|947
|CLEVELAND
|552
|40
|481
|WASHINGTON
|350
|37
|300
|COMANCHE
|341
|4
|294
|CADDO
|176
|10
|156
|WAGONER
|171
|17
|136
|CANADIAN
|156
|3
|132
|MCCURTAIN
|151
|2
|79
|GRADY
|118
|3
|101
|MCCLAIN
|116
|4
|104
|OSAGE
|114
|8
|91
|DELAWARE
|109
|16
|85
|CREEK
|106
|7
|91
|PAYNE
|104
|1
|45
|CHOCTAW
|102
|1
|90
|ROGERS
|99
|5
|79
|ADAIR
|96
|4
|87
|MUSKOGEE
|79
|8
|48
|POTTAWATOMIE
|72
|4
|59
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|KAY
|65
|7
|49
|CARTER
|60
|1
|50
|MAYES
|56
|4
|28
|CHEROKEE
|48
|1
|32
|BRYAN
|48
|1
|33
|GARFIELD
|47
|1
|26
|STEPHENS
|45
|1
|39
|PITTSBURG
|43
|3
|39
|PAWNEE
|41
|2
|33
|CUSTER
|41
|0
|33
|OTTAWA
|37
|2
|33
|SEMINOLE
|31
|3
|25
|BEAVER
|30
|0
|28
|GARVIN
|30
|1
|17
|JACKSON
|30
|3
|23
|OKMULGEE
|30
|0
|25
|LOVE
|25
|0
|18
|NOWATA
|25
|1
|22
|LOGAN
|25
|1
|19
|LINCOLN
|24
|2
|20
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|PONTOTOC
|21
|2
|15
|SEQUOYAH
|21
|3
|14
|LE FLORE
|20
|1
|13
|MCINTOSH
|16
|1
|12
|CRAIG
|16
|0
|15
|MARSHALL
|16
|0
|11
|NOBLE
|14
|0
|7
|KINGFISHER
|13
|0
|12
|BLAINE
|12
|0
|9
|MURRAY
|11
|0
|5
|WOODWARD
|11
|0
|5
|ATOKA
|8
|0
|3
|BECKHAM
|8
|0
|7
|PUSHMATAHA
|7
|0
|3
|COAL
|6
|0
|4
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|MAJOR
|6
|1
|5
|LATIMER
|6
|1
|4
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|OKFUSKEE
|6
|0
|6
|JOHNSTON
|5
|0
|5
|WOODS
|5
|0
|4
|DEWEY
|5
|0
|2
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|JEFFERSON
|4
|0
|4
|HUGHES
|3
|0
|3
|WASHITA
|2
|0
|1
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
