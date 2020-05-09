ENID, Okla. — An additional 66 Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19 and four more deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, May 9, 2020.
The number of new cases per day was down from Friday's figure, but overall the state gained more cases in the past week, 712 new confirmed cases from May 1-7, as compared to the previous two weeks, 660 April 17-23 and 570 April 23-29, according to OSDH weekly reports filed late Friday for the past three weeks.
OSDH said while this past week's increases in cases "may seem alarming" officials believe it shows the state has increased its "capacity to conduct thorough case and contact investigations throughout the state," according to Friday's weekly report. OSDH also pointed out on Saturday's daily report that the number of new cases in relation to overall testing being conducted in the state continues to trend downward.
"While we are keeping a close eye on this, we believe the reason behind this trend is our improved active case finding. ... Given that the purpose of contact tracing is to find cases, it is actually encouraging to see the case numbers go up because it shows that our contact tracing is working. Keep in mind, this is true as long as other indicators, such as hospitalizations and deaths continue their downward trend," the report states.
There were 177 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 currently hospitalized, the OSDH reported Saturday, which compares to 236 reported May 2. Ninety-three of those hospitalized Saturday were in intensive care, the OSDH states. The number of new deaths reported in the past week declined by 11.6%, with 38 new deaths.
There have been 270 cumulative deaths since the first official case was identified by OSDH on March 6, with four of those reported Saturday, May 9. Of those deaths, two occurred in the last 24 hours, from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday, and two were between Wednesday, May 6, and Thursday, May 7.
None of the new cases nor deaths were in Northwest Oklahoma. In the past week, Northwest Oklahoma gained eight new cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases, four in Garfield County and two each in Blaine and Major counties, according to OSDH data.
State numbers
There have been 4,490 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1.5% compared to Friday's 4,424 cases, according to OSDH.
Two of the newly reported deaths were older than 65 — two men in Delaware and Pittsburg counties — and two were in the 50-64 age group — a Washington County man and an Oklahoma County woman.
The Health Department reported Saturday that 3,154 Oklahomans, just more than 70%, have recovered from the virus, with 90 of those on Friday. There have been nearly 96,000 tests given, with 90,721 of those negative, according to OSDH.
Of the 270 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 214, or 79.26%, have been 65 and older; 45, or 16.66%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 2.23%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 1.85%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 140 or 51.85%, than women, 130 or 48.15%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH. More than 71% have been diagnosed with an underlying condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory diseases, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have died is 74.6, OSDH reports.
Deaths recorded per county in the state are 42 in Oklahoma County; 36 in Tulsa County; 33 in Cleveland County; 28 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 9 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek and Kay counties; 6 in Greer County; 5 each in Muskogee and Rogers counties; 4 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Adair, Canadian, Pittsburg, Sequoyah and Texas counties; 2 each in Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Ottawa, Payne and Stephens counties, according to OSDH data released Saturday morning.
Those testing positive are 51 in the 0-4 age range, 155 in the 5-17 age range, 952 in the 18-35 age range, 1,002 in the 36-49 age range, 1,050 in the 50-64 age range and 1,278 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Saturday. Two ages were listed as "unknown." The average age of those with COVID-19 is 51.1, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 2,513 or 55.90%, have been female, 1,956, or 43.56%, have been male and 21 have been reported as unknown gender.
Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 927 in Oklahoma County; 695 in Tulsa County; 455 in Cleveland County; 345 in Texas County; 296 in Washington County; 125 in Wagoner County; 124 in Comanche County; 110 in Canadian County; 100 in Caddo County; 92 in Delaware County; 88 in Osage County; 85 in McClain County; 82 in Creek County; 74 in Adair County; 70 in Rogers County; 65 in Greer County; 54 in Pottawatomie County; 48 in Kay County; 45 each in Grady and Payne counties; 39 in Pittsburg County; 34 in Ottawa County; 30 in Cherokee County; 29 each in Muskogee and Pawnee counties; 24 in Mayes County; 22 each in Garfield, Nowata and Stephens counties; 20 in Seminole County; 20 each in Beaver and Seminole counties; 19 each in Jackson and Tillman counties; 18 in Logan County; 17 in Lincoln County; 16 in Okmulgee County; 14 in Garvin County; 13 each in Craig, LeFlore and Sequoyah counties; 12 in Bryan County; 11 in Custer County; 10 in Pontotoc County; eight each in Kingfisher and McCurtain counties; 7 each in Kiowa and Noble counties; 6 each in Beckham and Carter counties; 5 each in Cotton, Haskell, Latimer, Major and McIntosh counties; 3 each in Choctaw, Jefferson, Johnston, Love and Woods counties; 2 each in Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Marshall and Murray counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Harper, Okfuskee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties, according to OSDH data released Friday morning.
Northwest Oklahoma numbers
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has recorded 22 cases, with 13 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has recorded 8 cases, with all recovered; Major county has recorded 5 cases, with 2 recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County has recorded three cases, with 2 recovered; Blaine County has recorded 2 cases; Grant County has recorded 2 cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have recorded 1 case each, with both recovered.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Oklahoma include 20 in Enid, 4 in Kingfisher; 3 each in Alva and Fairview; 2 each in Okarche and Seiling; and 1 each in Dover, Garber, Hennessey, Jet, Lahoma, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Okeene, Ringwood and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH.
Longterm care facilities
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 756, or 17.1%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report Friday afternoon, which also states there have been 122 deaths at longterm care centers and nursing homes.
Approximately 350 tests taken at Garfield County longterm care and nursing centers at the end of April have come back negative, according to Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, on Thursday, May 7.
A resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
Two of the 21 Enid COVID-19 cases involve an employee and a resident with The Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Enid, who were confirmed positive for the virus April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to the facility. At the same time, the state announced the priority on testing care facilities in the state, and staff and residents at The Commons became a priority, Jackson said.
Many more tests were conducted this week, she said, before regional officials were asked Thursday, May 7, to pause the new saliva testing developed by the state specifically for longterm care and nursing facilities and turn, once again, to swab testing.
"In only a few days, OSDH has conducted thousands of saliva-administered tests, and the State is taking a brief pause on administering saliva tests to allow the labs to catch up on processing results," Shelley Zumwalt, an OSDH representative, said in an emailed statement Thursday evening. "Testing administered with a nasal swab remains readily available across all testing centers. The plan to test all residents and staff at LTCFs has been on schedule, and we do not anticipate this small break will impact the testing schedule."
Jackson said the swab tests set aside for Garfield County Health Department use through appointments were redirected Thursday to the longterm care and nursing home initiative, which created a shortage at the local facility.
"This was one of the first days we had to turn people away," Jackson said.
More swab testing kits should be available by Friday, May 8, in Garfield County, and a larger shipment for distribution district-wide is expected in the next week, she said late Thursday afternoon, but she is not sure yet how they will be distributed. District 2 covers Blaine, Canadian, Grant, Garfield, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office. She also said St. Mary's Regional Medical Center provided some testing kits on Thursday, May 7.
Jackson said residents' best course of action is to call the Health Department, (580) 233-0650, and leave contact information for appointments, and they will be contacted when testing is available. She also said the department is asking employers to refrain from requiring a negative COVID-19 test from the Health Department in order for employees to return to work, which will save tests for more needed situations.
The local Health Department has tested many at the longterm care and nursing facilities through the swabbing method anyway, Jackson said, as they cannot produce enough salvia for the other, more readily accessible, testing method.
Jackson said there are no testing restrictions at Garfield and other Health Department facilities in District 2, but priority is being giving to those who work or live at longterm care and nursing facilities and those coming in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
