Over half of Oklahoma's COVID-19 cases confirmed in June, according to OSDH data

COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 7.1.20

There have been 14,112 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in 76 counties and 389 deaths in 47 counties, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

ENID, Okla. — More than half the overall COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma were recorded in the month of June, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The state saw 52.22% of its total positive tests in the 30 days after the state endorsed re-opening businesses, organizations and activities on June 1 that had been shuttered since mid-March when the number of cases began to increase following the first confirmed case earlier that month. June started out with 6,573 overall cases of COVID-19 and ended with 13,757 on Tuesday, a 209% increase, according to data from OSDH.

“When people are more socially engaged and gathering in public spaces, we expect to see increases in the number of positive cases,” Rob Crissinger, OSDH communications and media relations manager, said Wednesday afternoon.

Crissinger said more than 40 percent of the cases since June 1 have been among younger adults in the 18-35 age range.

“Personal responsibility is key to protecting both public health and our economy. There are three easy steps we urge all Oklahomans to consider: wear a mask in public spaces, wash hands frequently, and get tested,” he said.

He said Oklahomans need to get tested, even those without symptoms, to allow officials to identify active cases and work to minimize community spread. There are free COVID-19 testing at locations throughout the state at nearly 80 locations, Crissinger said, and OSDH and its health partners will continue to set up more testing sites.

Despite increasing numbers, he said the Oklahoma State Department of Health is positioned to address the virus.

The state’s hospital surge plan allows for continued expansion of bed capacity by as much as 40%, which means the state plan provides for “adequate medical evaluation and care during events that exceed the limits of the normal medical infrastructure of an affected community.” In the Oklahoma plan, the definition of surge is 40% over 100% capacity of normal.

The state has not reached those numbers yet, according to information provided daily by the Health Department, but numbers have climbed steadily throughout the month of June.

On June 30, the cumulative number of Oklahomans hospitalized was 1,520, which was 534 more than the 986 on June 1. Those currently hospitalized on June 1 were 124, with 60 in intensive care, which compared to 374, with 159 in ICU, on June 30, according to OSDH data.

Crissinger maintains the state’s emergency supply of personal protective equipment is well-stocked, free testing remains available statewide through Health Department facilities and a “strong contact tracing team in place,” with nearly 700 trained contract tracers, Crissinger said. He said the state Health Department has the ability to deploy “strike teams” across the state to assist when a hotspot has been identified.

“Oklahoma’s healthcare infrastructure to address the presence of COVID-19 remains strong,” Crissinger said.

In Garfield County, the number of overall COVID-19 cases rose from 28 to 67 from June 1 to June 30, a 239% increase, according to OSDH data. Case growth in other Northwest Oklahoma counties were 15 in Kingfisher, eight in Woodward, seven in Blaine, four in Woods and two in Major. Alfalfa started and ended the month with one case, according to OSDH. There have been three deaths overall in Northwest Oklahoma associated with the virus: one in Enid in June and one each in Enid and Major County in April.

“We kind of had a spike in the middle of the month,” said Maggie Jackson, Oklahoma State Department of Health regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.

Garfield County saw its number of COVID-19 cases rise by 14 on June 12 from what Jackson called a “pocket of transmission.”

"Several of these were found as contacts of a previous found positive,” she said at the time.

On Wednesday, she said other than that spike her region has been seeing 2-3 cases a day, which is about average for regions dealing with the pandemic.

During the month of June, testing was a factor in the increasing numbers as well, Jackson said.

“We have done so much more testing,” she said.

At the Garfield County Health Department, there were 441 tests in June compared to around 200 in May. More testing means more cases are being discovered, she said.

Contact tracing efforts are playing a role in the growth of cases, as well, as the Health Department is able to determine who was in contact with a person testing positive or at a place where someone who had tested positive was present. Health care officials then can provide testing.

“We did find a group of five or six who would not normally get tested (because they were not displaying symptoms),” she said.

With than information and adequate use of quarantine, the spread of the virus can be limited, she said.

Latest information

Oklahoma topped 14,000 cases of COVID-19 as another month of coping with the virus started with 355 new positive tests and two more deaths announced Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Cases in the state increased by 2.6% for a total of 14,112 since the virus began in early March, according to OSDH data.

The number of active cases in the state fell by 167 on Wednesday to 3,118, down from 3,285 on Tuesday, according to OSDH data.

One new case was confirmed in the 73703 ZIP code of Enid in Garfield County, bringing the total for the county to 68 cases, OSDH data shows.

New deaths reported were two Tulsa county men in the 65 and older age group. Neither death occurred in the past 24 hours, but OSDH did not specify when they did occur.

OSDH did announce Wednesday morning it is providing grants to the state’s longterm career facilities to help cope with additional costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit longterm care facilities particularly hard, with 1,281, or 9.1%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or was responsible for direct patient care in a health care setting, according to an OSDH executive report Tuesday evening. There have been 1,042 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents and 634 among staff, according to the report, which also shows 203 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.

State numbers

There have been 10,605 Oklahomans who have recovered from the virus, with 520 since Tuesday's OSDH report. Of the 348,350 specimens tested for the virus, 332,201, or more than 95%, have been negative.

The number of Oklahomans testing positive who have been hospitalized reached 1,553 on Wednesday, a single-day increase of 33, according to OSDH. Of those, 374 who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus are in hospitals currently, with 159 in intensive care, according to OSDH data Tuesday evening. 

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Tuesday were 256 in the 0-4 age range, 855 in the 5-17 age range, 4,911 in the 18-35 age range, 3,186 in the 36-49 age range, 2,566 in the 50-64 age range and 2,337 in the 65 and older age range. There was one case marked "age unknown."

The 18-36 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 147, or 41.4%, reported on Wednesday, according to OSDH. Other single-day case increases per age group were 10 in 0-4, 37 in 5-17, 73 in 36-49, 53 in 50-64 and 36 in 65 and older.

Of those testing positive, 7145, or 50.63%, have been female, and 6,953 or 49.27%, have been male. Fourteen are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 42.7, according to OSDH data.

Of the overall 389 deaths in the state, 311, or 79.95%, have been 65 and older; 62, or 15.94%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 10, or 2.57%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.54%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 200 or 51.41%, than women, 189 or 48.59%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednedday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 74.9, according to OSDH.

Data shows deaths in 47 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 70 in Oklahoma County; 69 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 11 each in Caddo and Muskogee counties; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 each in Rogers and Texas counties; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Mayes counties; 4 each in Adair, McClain, McCurtain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 7.1.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, July 1 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 3544 69 2509
OKLAHOMA 3029 70 2146
TEXAS 986 6 973
CLEVELAND 911 40 685
MCCURTAIN 483 4 294
COMANCHE 408 5 366
WASHINGTON 400 39 343
PAYNE 387 1 254
CANADIAN 289 3 215
WAGONER 269 19 193
CADDO 189 11 167
ROGERS 186 6 129
OSAGE 168 8 138
MCCLAIN 167 4 135
DELAWARE 153 16 108
CREEK 147 7 118
GRADY 139 5 116
MUSKOGEE 123 11 80
ADAIR 115 4 105
CHOCTAW 112 1 104
POTTAWATOMIE 105 4 81
BRYAN 100 1 70
KAY 98 7 70
CARTER 95 1 72
MAYES 82 5 61
CHEROKEE 79 1 61
GARVIN 73 1 52
OTTAWA 73 2 42
GARFIELD 68 2 55
GREER 66 7 57
STEPHENS 63 1 50
OKMULGEE 62 0 43
MCINTOSH 59 1 40
PITTSBURG 58 3 46
PAWNEE 57 2 44
CUSTER 54 0 52
LOGAN 49 1 28
PONTOTOC 42 2 24
SEMINOLE 41 3 32
SEQUOYAH 40 3 23
NOBLE 39 0 29
JACKSON 38 3 26
NOWATA 34 1 29
LE FLORE 33 1 25
MARSHALL 32 0 24
LINCOLN 30 2 25
BEAVER 30 0 30
LOVE 30 0 28
KINGFISHER 26 0 20
TILLMAN 23 1 22
CRAIG 22 0 19
ATOKA 20 0 13
MURRAY 18 0 13
BLAINE 14 0 11
OKFUSKEE 14 0 8
PUSHMATAHA 13 0 10
JOHNSTON 13 0 9
WOODWARD 12 0 11
BECKHAM 11 0 8
LATIMER 11 1 7
HUGHES 11 0 7
KIOWA 10 1 6
HASKELL 9 0 7
COAL 8 0 6
JEFFERSON 8 0 4
MAJOR 8 1 7
WOODS 7 0 5
COTTON 5 2 3
DEWEY 4 0 4
WASHITA 3 0 2
GRANT 2 0 2
CIMARRON 1 0 1
ALFALFA 1 0 1
HARPER 1 0 1
ELLIS 1 0 1
HARMON 1 0 0

Oklahoma per city 7.1.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, July 1, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 2429 54 1708
OKLAHOMA CITY 2415 63 1697
GUYMON 820 6 809
EDMOND 475 10 362
BROKEN ARROW 458 14 313
NORMAN 445 23 327
JENKS 362 0 286
STILLWATER 343 0 223
LAWTON 325 5 298
BARTLESVILLE 323 37 276
OTHER*** 247 3 190
MOORE 224 9 174
BROKEN BOW 216 2 124
YUKON 157 1 126
IDABEL 154 1 91
GLENPOOL 118 0 88
OWASSO 113 1 73
CLAREMORE 105 5 76
SKIATOOK 102 7 84
PURCELL 101 3 88
HUGO 98 1 92
PONCA CITY 93 5 69
MUSKOGEE 92 8 55
GROVE 91 16 68
COWETA 91 12 62
HOOKER 90 0 90
HINTON 89 0 87
BIXBY 86 0 50
ARDMORE 82 1 62
CHICKASHA 74 4 60
SHAWNEE 73 4 53
SAND SPRINGS 72 2 57
MANGUM 66 7 57
ENID 65 2 52
BETHANY 65 1 34
SAPULPA 62 3 51
STILWELL 60 4 53
WAGONER 57 4 46
TAHLEQUAH 56 1 48
COLLINSVILLE 56 1 37
DURANT 53 0 38
MIAMI 50 2 23
EL RENO 47 1 24
MUSTANG 45 1 32
DUNCAN 43 0 32
CHOCTAW 41 1 24
BINGER 41 9 32
BLANCHARD 41 0 30
MCALESTER 40 3 31
MIDWEST CITY 38 2 25
WEATHERFORD 38 0 37
ALTUS 36 3 24
PAULS VALLEY 35 0 28
WESTVILLE 35 0 33
WRIGHT CITY 34 0 23
CLEVELAND 34 2 25
DEWEY 34 1 33
GUTHRIE 33 0 22
NICHOLS HILLS 33 0 28
ADA 32 0 20
TUTTLE 31 1 23
OKMULGEE 31 0 18
ANADARKO 30 1 25
CHECOTAH 30 1 21
NOBLE 29 1 24
KELLYVILLE 29 2 26
WARR ACRES 28 0 19
VALLIANT 27 0 23
TEXHOMA 27 0 27
PIEDMONT 25 0 22
PRYOR CREEK 24 1 19
NEWCASTLE 24 1 17
EUFAULA 24 0 14
CUSHING 24 1 20
HOMINY 24 0 21
JAY 24 0 16
FREDERICK 23 1 22
LEXINGTON 22 0 17
OCHELATA 22 1 17
HAWORTH 21 0 11
RED ROCK 21 0 17
INOLA 20 0 11
VINITA 20 0 18
LINDSAY 20 0 14
CHOUTEAU 19 3 11
SALLISAW 19 0 9
SEMINOLE 18 2 14
MARIETTA 18 0 16
LOCUST GROVE 18 0 13
DEL CITY 18 0 14
SPENCER 18 0 13
NOWATA 18 1 14
SPERRY 17 0 14
KINGSTON 17 0 14
WEWOKA 17 0 14
TYRONE 17 0 15
HARRAH 16 0 11
SULPHUR 16 0 13
ATOKA 16 0 11
PAWNEE 15 0 11
MADILL 15 0 10
AFTON 15 0 14
WATTS 14 0 14
PAWHUSKA 14 0 13
PERKINS 14 0 7
COLCORD 13 0 8
CATOOSA 13 0 11
CLINTON 13 0 12
MCLOUD 13 0 11
GOODWELL 13 0 13
MOUNDS 13 0 11
JONES 13 0 12
BEGGS 12 0 12
OOLOGAH 12 0 9
FORT GIBSON 12 2 9
COMANCHE 12 1 11
CALERA 11 0 7
PERRY 11 0 6
HASKELL 11 0 9
WAYNE 10 0 9
WOODWARD 10 0 9
HULBERT 10 0 6
BARNSDALL 10 2 8
SALINA 10 0 6
TECUMSEH 10 0 9
ARCADIA 9 0 8
HENRYETTA 9 0 6
ELK CITY 9 0 6
KIEFER 9 0 6
ELGIN 9 0 8
WILBURTON 9 1 5
RAMONA 9 0 7
OPTIMA 9 0 9
GORE 9 1 7
APACHE 8 0 4
OKEMAH 8 0 3
MULDROW 8 1 5
BEAVER 8 0 8
BRISTOW 8 0 8
ALEX 8 0 8
KINGFISHER 8 0 6
HENNESSEY 8 0 8
COALGATE 7 0 5
COLBERT 7 0 6
CHANDLER 7 1 5
ALVA 7 0 5
OKARCHE 7 0 5
WASHINGTON 7 0 5
WATONGA 7 0 5
WYNNEWOOD 7 1 2
MANNFORD 7 0 6
MARLOW 7 0 6
GARVIN 7 0 4
PRAGUE 6 0 5
MEAD 6 1 4
GRACEMONT 6 0 6
WISTER 6 0 6
FORT COBB 6 0 6
CADDO 6 0 2
ADAIR 6 0 6
COPAN 6 0 6
DELAWARE 6 0 5
HOLDENVILLE 6 0 3
BENNINGTON 6 0 6
LOOKEBA 5 1 3
ANTLERS 5 0 3
PORUM 5 1 2
FORT TOWSON 5 0 5
STIGLER 5 0 4
BOKCHITO 5 0 5
JENNINGS 5 0 5
MAYSVILLE 5 0 3
TEMPLE 5 2 3
HARTSHORNE 5 0 5
CACHE 5 0 5
CHELSEA 5 0 2
FAIRFAX 5 0 3
STROUD 5 0 4
HEAVENER 5 0 5
COMMERCE 5 0 4
WILSON 4 0 3
GEARY 4 0 3
VIAN 4 1 3
FORGAN 4 0 4
BOSWELL 4 0 3
KONAWA 4 1 2
FLETCHER 4 0 3
BOKOSHE 4 0 2
RINGLING 4 0 2
FAIRVIEW 4 0 4
WARNER 4 0 4
HARDESTY 4 0 4
LONE GROVE 4 0 3
SPIRO 4 0 1
TALIHINA 4 1 2
CANADIAN 4 0 3
RUSH SPRINGS 4 0 4
WETUMKA 4 0 3
PRUE 4 0 3
TISHOMINGO 4 0 4
TONKAWA 4 0 2
MEEKER 4 0 4
TALALA 4 0 2
CALUMET 3 0 3
SHADY POINT 3 0 3
WANETTE 3 0 3
WANN 3 0 3
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
LENAPAH 3 0 3
LUTHER 3 0 3
BLACKWELL 3 0 3
STONEWALL 3 1 1
AGRA 3 1 1
NEWKIRK 3 1 1
POTEAU 3 0 3
YALE 3 0 3
HOBART 3 0 2
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 1 2
MORRISON 3 0 2
WEBBERS FALLS 3 0 2
DEPEW 3 1 2
MCCURTAIN 3 0 2
PORTER 3 0 3
ALLEN 3 1 2
WELLSTON 3 0 3
SAYRE 3 0 3
WELEETKA 3 0 3
CYRIL 3 0 3
QUINTON 3 0 2
CASHION 3 0 1
WYANDOTTE 3 0 1
ASHER 3 0 3
LONGDALE 2 0 2
PAOLI 2 0 2
STRATFORD 2 0 2
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
MILLERTON 2 0 1
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
THOMAS 2 0 2
DAVIS 2 0 0
TERLTON 2 0 2
CROWDER 2 0 2
LAHOMA 2 0 2
ACHILLE 2 0 2
MORRIS 2 0 0
RINGWOOD 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
KINTA 2 0 2
ROFF 2 0 0
CLAYTON 2 0 2
MINCO 2 0 1
ROOSEVELT 2 0 0
GLENCOE 2 0 1
HEALDTON 2 0 2
KANSAS 2 0 1
MANNSVILLE 2 0 1
EARLSBORO 2 0 2
AMBER 2 0 2
MULHALL 2 0 1
CANEY 2 0 0
ELMORE CITY 2 0 2
QUAPAW 2 0 1
ORLANDO 2 0 0
CARNEGIE 2 0 1
SEILING 2 0 2
RYAN 2 0 0
POCOLA 2 0 1
LANGSTON 2 0 1
SASAKWA 2 0 2
CRESCENT 2 0 2
INDIAHOMA 2 0 2
BLAIR 2 0 2
VERDEN 2 0 2
MARLAND 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
DILL CITY 1 0 1
RED OAK 1 0 1
SPAVINAW 1 0 1
MAUD 1 0 1
SOPER 1 0 1
OAKS 1 0 1
MOUNTAIN PARK 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
SPRINGER 1 0 1
OILTON 1 1 0
WYNONA 1 0 1
LEHIGH 1 0 1
PADEN 1 0 1
ROLAND 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
TRYON 1 0 1
BOLEY 1 0 0
GARBER 1 0 1
SAWYER 1 0 1
KENEFIC 1 0 0
LAVERNE 1 0 1
LAMONT 1 0 1
RAVIA 1 0 0
THE VILLAGE 1 0 0
DOVER 1 0 1
CAMERON 1 0 1
HYDRO 1 0 1
ARAPAHO 1 0 1
SAVANNA 1 0 1
DEWAR 1 0 1
SHATTUCK 1 0 1
BRAGGS 1 0 0
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
CALVIN 1 0 1
SENTINEL 1 0 1
SNYDER 1 0 1
KIOWA 1 0 1
RIPLEY 1 0 0
BYNG 1 0 1
KAW CITY 1 1 0
FRANCIS 1 0 0
HOLLIS 1 0 0
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
GERONIMO 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
STERLING 1 0 0
BERNICE 1 0 0
MARSHALL 1 0 0
COUNCIL HILL 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
MARBLE CITY 1 0 0
WAURIKA 1 0 1
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
HALLETT 1 0 1
OKEENE 1 0 1
VICI 1 0 1
FOSS 1 0 0
RATTAN 1 0 1

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Monday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 68 cases, 55 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 39 cases, 29 recovered; Kingfisher with 26 cases, 20 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 11 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Major with eight cases, seven recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with seven cases, five recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 65 in Enid (13 active); 10 in Woodward (one active); eight each in Hennessey and Kingfisher (two active); seven each in Alva (two active), Okarche (two active) and Watonga (two active); four each in Fairview and Geary (one active); three in Cashion (two active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood; and one each in Dover, Fort Supply, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 42 cases with 34 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 23 cases with 18 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

