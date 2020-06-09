ENID, Okla. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma increased by 158 — with four in Northwest Oklahoma — and five deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

New cases included one each in Enid, Garfield County; Watonga, Blaine County; Alva, Woods County; and Woodward, Woodward County, according to OSDH data.

Three of the newly reported deaths were 65 and older, two women in Oklahoma and Muskogee counties and a man in Cleveland County; another was a Tulsa County woman in the 50-64 age group; and one was a Nowata County man in the 18-35 age group, according to OSDH. Deaths reported Tuesday occurred between April 5 and June 7.

State numbers

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 7,363 on Tuesday, a 2.19% increase from Monday's 7,205, OSDH data shows. There have been 1,061 total hospitalizations, with 148 of those hospitalized as of Monday evening, and 66 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH. 

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 937 were listed as active on Tuesday, an increase of 94 compared to the 843 reported Monday. The number of active cases has been rising consistently since May 30, when active cases fell below 650 in the state.

There have been 6,073, or 82.48%, who have recovered, 59 of those since Monday's OSDH report.

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Tuesday were 108 in the 0-4 age range, 325 in the 5-17 age range, 1,999 in the 18-35 age range, 1,628 in the 36-49 age range, 1,556 in the 50-64 age range and 1,747 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 47.9, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 3,910 or 53.10%, have been female, and 3,442, or 46.75%, have been male. Eleven are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. 

Of the overall 353 deaths in the state, 284, or 80.45%, have been 65 and older; 56, or 15.86%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.27%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 1.42%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 179 or 51.30%, than women, 174 or 48.70%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.4, according to OSDH.

The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 1,042, or 14.5%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to an OSDH executive report Monday evening, which also states there have been 188 deaths involving long-term care centers and nursing homes, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.

Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 76.5% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.

Data shows deaths per county are 65 in Oklahoma County; 61 in Tulsa County; 38 in Cleveland County; 37 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, Kay and Muskogee counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Comanche, Grady, Jackson, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McCurtain, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield County with 31 cases, 25 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Blaine with 10 cases, seven recovered; Woodward County with eight cases, three recovered; Major with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five cases, three recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 28 in Enid (six active); seven in Woodward (five active); six in Kingfisher (one active); five in in Alva (two active); four each in Geary (one active), Okarche and Watonga; three each in Fairview and Hennessey; two each in Lahoma and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

Oklahoma per county 6.9.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, June 9, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA 1404 64 1205
TULSA 1261 61 957
TEXAS 954 6 908
CLEVELAND 529 39 459
WASHINGTON 343 37 281
COMANCHE 311 3 279
CADDO 174 10 143
WAGONER 158 17 132
CANADIAN 143 3 126
GRADY 115 3 83
MCCLAIN 110 4 99
MCCURTAIN 109 1 46
DELAWARE 103 16 84
OSAGE 102 8 88
CREEK 101 7 86
CHOCTAW 100 1 39
ADAIR 95 4 81
ROGERS 89 5 77
MUSKOGEE 67 7 32
GREER 66 7 59
POTTAWATOMIE 65 4 54
KAY 60 7 46
CARTER 55 1 40
PAYNE 52 1 45
PITTSBURG 43 3 38
STEPHENS 43 1 38
BRYAN 40 1 24
CHEROKEE 37 1 27
OTTAWA 35 2 33
MAYES 35 4 27
CUSTER 35 0 19
PAWNEE 34 2 29
GARFIELD 31 1 25
SEMINOLE 30 2 23
OKMULGEE 29 0 24
JACKSON 29 3 22
BEAVER 27 0 24
NOWATA 24 1 22
TILLMAN 23 1 22
LINCOLN 22 2 20
LOGAN 21 1 18
LOVE 21 0 16
PONTOTOC 20 2 11
GARVIN 20 1 14
SEQUOYAH 18 3 12
LE FLORE 16 1 13
CRAIG 16 0 15
MCINTOSH 14 1 11
KINGFISHER 12 0 11
MARSHALL 11 0 8
BLAINE 10 0 8
WOODWARD 8 0 3
NOBLE 7 0 7
BECKHAM 7 0 6
MAJOR 6 1 5
MURRAY 6 0 4
HASKELL 6 0 6
OKFUSKEE 6 0 5
KIOWA 6 0 4
PUSHMATAHA 5 0 2
ATOKA 5 0 2
COTTON 5 2 3
WOODS 5 0 3
COAL 5 0 1
LATIMER 5 1 4
JEFFERSON 4 0 4
JOHNSTON 3 0 3
HUGHES 3 0 0
DEWEY 2 0 2
GRANT 2 0 2
WASHITA 2 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1
HARPER 1 0 1
ALFALFA 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 6.9.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, June 9, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 1118 58 957
TULSA 923 46 703
GUYMON 793 6 761
BARTLESVILLE 286 35 227
LAWTON 269 3 251
NORMAN 252 22 222
EDMOND 209 9 173
BROKEN ARROW 183 11 144
MOORE 136 9 116
OTHER*** 126 3 98
HUGO 90 1 33
HINTON 88 0 83
HOOKER 88 0 85
YUKON 82 1 71
PURCELL 78 3 71
GROVE 76 16 59
MANGUM 66 7 59
COWETA 65 12 50
CHICKASHA 65 3 44
CLAREMORE 62 6 53
SKIATOOK 59 7 51
PONCA CITY 58 5 47
STILWELL 52 4 44
MUSKOGEE 48 5 16
ARDMORE 47 1 32
JENKS 46 0 23
OWASSO 45 1 33
SAPULPA 43 3 36
WAGONER 43 4 38
SHAWNEE 42 4 32
BROKEN BOW 41 0 13
SAND SPRINGS 41 2 38
BINGER 40 9 30
DEWEY 32 1 30
MCALESTER 32 3 28
BIXBY 31 0 25
TAHLEQUAH 29 1 22
STILLWATER 29 0 23
GLENPOOL 29 0 23
ENID 28 1 22
IDABEL 28 0 16
WEATHERFORD 28 0 17
WESTVILLE 27 0 22
TEXHOMA 27 0 22
ALTUS 27 3 20
DUNCAN 27 0 25
BETHANY 27 1 24
KELLYVILLE 25 2 22
BLANCHARD 25 0 22
NOBLE 25 1 21
ANADARKO 25 1 14
MIDWEST CITY 24 2 20
FREDERICK 23 1 22
COLLINSVILLE 22 0 21
MUSTANG 22 1 20
DURANT 22 0 13
CLEVELAND 22 2 19
CUSHING 20 1 19
MIAMI 19 2 17
TUTTLE 19 0 17
CHOCTAW 19 1 17
GUTHRIE 18 0 16
NICHOLS HILLS 17 0 16
VALLIANT 17 0 8
EL RENO 16 1 12
TYRONE 16 0 13
PIEDMONT 15 0 15
VINITA 15 0 14
WARR ACRES 15 0 15
LEXINGTON 14 0 12
HOMINY 14 0 10
ADA 14 0 9
NOWATA 13 1 11
SEMINOLE 13 1 11
SPENCER 13 0 12
GOODWELL 13 0 12
WEWOKA 13 0 9
DEL CITY 12 0 9
OKMULGEE 12 0 9
PRYOR CREEK 12 1 11
PAWHUSKA 12 0 12
AFTON 12 0 12
WATTS 12 0 12
OCHELATA 11 1 10
MARIETTA 10 0 6
MCLOUD 10 0 8
NEWCASTLE 9 1 5
COMANCHE 9 1 8
CHECOTAH 9 1 7
HARRAH 9 0 9
BEGGS 9 0 9
FORT GIBSON 9 2 7
BRISTOW 8 0 8
SPERRY 8 0 8
PAULS VALLEY 8 0 8
ALEX 8 0 4
WRIGHT CITY 8 0 2
JAY 8 0 8
LOCUST GROVE 8 0 5
OPTIMA 8 0 7
MOUNDS 7 0 5
CATOOSA 7 0 7
GORE 7 1 6
SALLISAW 7 0 5
RAMONA 7 0 7
WOODWARD 7 0 2
BEAVER 7 0 7
FORT COBB 6 0 4
KINGSTON 6 0 4
TECUMSEH 6 0 5
CHOUTEAU 6 2 4
WISTER 6 0 6
SULPHUR 6 0 4
HASKELL 6 0 6
MARLOW 6 0 4
KINGFISHER 6 0 5
ARCADIA 6 0 6
OOLOGAH 6 0 6
ELGIN 6 0 5
COPAN 6 0 6
INOLA 6 0 5
TEMPLE 5 2 3
MANNFORD 5 0 5
WASHINGTON 5 0 4
ELK CITY 5 0 5
MADILL 5 0 4
JONES 5 0 5
BARNSDALL 5 2 3
PAWNEE 5 0 5
BENNINGTON 5 0 4
CACHE 5 0 4
ADAIR 5 0 5
GRACEMONT 5 0 3
HAWORTH 5 0 1
JENNINGS 5 0 4
ALVA 5 0 3
WAYNE 5 0 5
WILBURTON 5 1 4
ATOKA 4 0 1
COLCORD 4 0 4
CLINTON 4 0 2
MEAD 4 1 2
WATONGA 4 0 4
KIEFER 4 0 2
RUSH SPRINGS 4 0 4
EUFAULA 4 0 3
HARDESTY 4 0 3
STROUD 4 0 4
GEARY 4 0 3
FORT TOWSON 4 0 2
OKARCHE 4 0 4
FORGAN 4 0 4
LINDSAY 4 0 3
DELAWARE 4 0 4
HENRYETTA 4 0 3
COALGATE 4 0 1
CHANDLER 4 1 3
STIGLER 4 0 4
LONE GROVE 3 0 3
APACHE 3 0 3
ANTLERS 3 0 1
HENNESSEY 3 0 3
FAIRVIEW 3 0 3
WILSON 3 0 3
MAYSVILLE 3 0 2
TALIHINA 3 1 2
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
FLETCHER 3 0 3
COMMERCE 3 0 3
TISHOMINGO 3 0 3
LOOKEBA 3 0 3
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 0 1
LUTHER 3 0 3
WANETTE 3 0 3
DEPEW 3 1 2
YALE 3 0 3
KONAWA 3 1 2
HULBERT 3 0 1
POTEAU 3 0 3
WELLSTON 3 0 3
ASHER 3 0 3
PERRY 3 0 3
PORTER 3 0 2
SAYRE 3 0 1
CYRIL 3 0 3
COLBERT 3 0 2
CALUMET 3 0 2
HARTSHORNE 3 0 2
PRAGUE 3 0 3
MULDROW 3 1 1
ALLEN 3 1 1
RINGLING 2 0 2
RED ROCK 2 0 2
SEILING 2 0 2
MCCURTAIN 2 0 2
EARLSBORO 2 0 2
AMBER 2 0 2
STONEWALL 2 1 1
CADDO 2 0 2
BLACKWELL 2 0 2
PRUE 2 0 2
QUINTON 2 0 2
OKEMAH 2 0 2
INDIAHOMA 2 0 2
HOLDENVILLE 2 0 0
WANN 2 0 2
VERDEN 2 0 1
THOMAS 2 0 0
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
WELEETKA 2 0 1
BLAIR 2 0 2
HOBART 2 0 2
CHELSEA 2 0 2
PAOLI 2 0 1
TERLTON 2 0 2
SALINA 2 0 0
LAHOMA 2 0 2
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
VIAN 2 1 1
BOSWELL 2 0 2
WYNNEWOOD 2 1 1
MEEKER 2 0 2
CROWDER 2 0 2
ACHILLE 2 0 2
LENAPAH 1 0 1
PERKINS 1 0 1
KIOWA 1 0 1
CRESCENT 1 0 1
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
COUNCIL HILL 1 0 1
RINGWOOD 1 0 1
ROLAND 1 0 1
LAMONT 1 0 1
LONGDALE 1 0 0
KAW CITY 1 1 0
PADEN 1 0 1
GARBER 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 0
NEWKIRK 1 1 0
CLAYTON 1 0 0
CALERA 1 0 0
KANSAS 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
AGRA 1 1 0
KINTA 1 0 1
MAUD 1 0 1
MINCO 1 0 1
LAVERNE 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
LEHIGH 1 0 0
SNYDER 1 0 1
CAMERON 1 0 0
WEBBERS FALLS 1 0 1
DILL CITY 1 0 1
CARNEGIE 1 0 0
GARVIN 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
STERLING 1 0 1
HYDRO 1 0 1
OAKS 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 0
SOPER 1 0 1
GERONIMO 1 0 1
ARAPAHO 1 0 0
OKEENE 1 0 1
SPRINGER 1 0 1
TRYON 1 0 1
SASAKWA 1 0 1
FOSS 1 0 0
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 0
RATTAN 1 0 1
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
JET 1 0 1
CALVIN 1 0 0
OILTON 1 1 0
ELMORE CITY 1 0 0
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
TONKAWA 1 0 0
HEAVENER 1 0 1
TALALA 1 0 1
SPIRO 1 0 0
SHADY POINT 1 0 1
WAURIKA 1 0 1
WYANDOTTE 1 0 1
SAVANNA 1 0 1
HEALDTON 1 0 1
LANGSTON 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
DOVER 1 0 1
PORUM 1 0 0

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0