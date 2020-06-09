ENID, Okla. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma increased by 158 — with four in Northwest Oklahoma — and five deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
New cases included one each in Enid, Garfield County; Watonga, Blaine County; Alva, Woods County; and Woodward, Woodward County, according to OSDH data.
Three of the newly reported deaths were 65 and older, two women in Oklahoma and Muskogee counties and a man in Cleveland County; another was a Tulsa County woman in the 50-64 age group; and one was a Nowata County man in the 18-35 age group, according to OSDH. Deaths reported Tuesday occurred between April 5 and June 7.
State numbers
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 7,363 on Tuesday, a 2.19% increase from Monday's 7,205, OSDH data shows. There have been 1,061 total hospitalizations, with 148 of those hospitalized as of Monday evening, and 66 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH.
Of the total COVID-19 cases, 937 were listed as active on Tuesday, an increase of 94 compared to the 843 reported Monday. The number of active cases has been rising consistently since May 30, when active cases fell below 650 in the state.
There have been 6,073, or 82.48%, who have recovered, 59 of those since Monday's OSDH report.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Tuesday were 108 in the 0-4 age range, 325 in the 5-17 age range, 1,999 in the 18-35 age range, 1,628 in the 36-49 age range, 1,556 in the 50-64 age range and 1,747 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 47.9, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 3,910 or 53.10%, have been female, and 3,442, or 46.75%, have been male. Eleven are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.
Of the overall 353 deaths in the state, 284, or 80.45%, have been 65 and older; 56, or 15.86%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.27%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 1.42%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 179 or 51.30%, than women, 174 or 48.70%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.4, according to OSDH.
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 1,042, or 14.5%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to an OSDH executive report Monday evening, which also states there have been 188 deaths involving long-term care centers and nursing homes, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 76.5% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Data shows deaths per county are 65 in Oklahoma County; 61 in Tulsa County; 38 in Cleveland County; 37 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, Kay and Muskogee counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Comanche, Grady, Jackson, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McCurtain, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield County with 31 cases, 25 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Blaine with 10 cases, seven recovered; Woodward County with eight cases, three recovered; Major with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five cases, three recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 28 in Enid (six active); seven in Woodward (five active); six in Kingfisher (one active); five in in Alva (two active); four each in Geary (one active), Okarche and Watonga; three each in Fairview and Hennessey; two each in Lahoma and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
Oklahoma per county 6.9.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|1404
|64
|1205
|TULSA
|1261
|61
|957
|TEXAS
|954
|6
|908
|CLEVELAND
|529
|39
|459
|WASHINGTON
|343
|37
|281
|COMANCHE
|311
|3
|279
|CADDO
|174
|10
|143
|WAGONER
|158
|17
|132
|CANADIAN
|143
|3
|126
|GRADY
|115
|3
|83
|MCCLAIN
|110
|4
|99
|MCCURTAIN
|109
|1
|46
|DELAWARE
|103
|16
|84
|OSAGE
|102
|8
|88
|CREEK
|101
|7
|86
|CHOCTAW
|100
|1
|39
|ADAIR
|95
|4
|81
|ROGERS
|89
|5
|77
|MUSKOGEE
|67
|7
|32
|GREER
|66
|7
|59
|POTTAWATOMIE
|65
|4
|54
|KAY
|60
|7
|46
|CARTER
|55
|1
|40
|PAYNE
|52
|1
|45
|PITTSBURG
|43
|3
|38
|STEPHENS
|43
|1
|38
|BRYAN
|40
|1
|24
|CHEROKEE
|37
|1
|27
|OTTAWA
|35
|2
|33
|MAYES
|35
|4
|27
|CUSTER
|35
|0
|19
|PAWNEE
|34
|2
|29
|GARFIELD
|31
|1
|25
|SEMINOLE
|30
|2
|23
|OKMULGEE
|29
|0
|24
|JACKSON
|29
|3
|22
|BEAVER
|27
|0
|24
|NOWATA
|24
|1
|22
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|LINCOLN
|22
|2
|20
|LOGAN
|21
|1
|18
|LOVE
|21
|0
|16
|PONTOTOC
|20
|2
|11
|GARVIN
|20
|1
|14
|SEQUOYAH
|18
|3
|12
|LE FLORE
|16
|1
|13
|CRAIG
|16
|0
|15
|MCINTOSH
|14
|1
|11
|KINGFISHER
|12
|0
|11
|MARSHALL
|11
|0
|8
|BLAINE
|10
|0
|8
|WOODWARD
|8
|0
|3
|NOBLE
|7
|0
|7
|BECKHAM
|7
|0
|6
|MAJOR
|6
|1
|5
|MURRAY
|6
|0
|4
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|OKFUSKEE
|6
|0
|5
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|PUSHMATAHA
|5
|0
|2
|ATOKA
|5
|0
|2
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|WOODS
|5
|0
|3
|COAL
|5
|0
|1
|LATIMER
|5
|1
|4
|JEFFERSON
|4
|0
|4
|JOHNSTON
|3
|0
|3
|HUGHES
|3
|0
|0
|DEWEY
|2
|0
|2
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|WASHITA
|2
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 6.9.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|1118
|58
|957
|TULSA
|923
|46
|703
|GUYMON
|793
|6
|761
|BARTLESVILLE
|286
|35
|227
|LAWTON
|269
|3
|251
|NORMAN
|252
|22
|222
|EDMOND
|209
|9
|173
|BROKEN ARROW
|183
|11
|144
|MOORE
|136
|9
|116
|OTHER***
|126
|3
|98
|HUGO
|90
|1
|33
|HINTON
|88
|0
|83
|HOOKER
|88
|0
|85
|YUKON
|82
|1
|71
|PURCELL
|78
|3
|71
|GROVE
|76
|16
|59
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|59
|COWETA
|65
|12
|50
|CHICKASHA
|65
|3
|44
|CLAREMORE
|62
|6
|53
|SKIATOOK
|59
|7
|51
|PONCA CITY
|58
|5
|47
|STILWELL
|52
|4
|44
|MUSKOGEE
|48
|5
|16
|ARDMORE
|47
|1
|32
|JENKS
|46
|0
|23
|OWASSO
|45
|1
|33
|SAPULPA
|43
|3
|36
|WAGONER
|43
|4
|38
|SHAWNEE
|42
|4
|32
|BROKEN BOW
|41
|0
|13
|SAND SPRINGS
|41
|2
|38
|BINGER
|40
|9
|30
|DEWEY
|32
|1
|30
|MCALESTER
|32
|3
|28
|BIXBY
|31
|0
|25
|TAHLEQUAH
|29
|1
|22
|STILLWATER
|29
|0
|23
|GLENPOOL
|29
|0
|23
|ENID
|28
|1
|22
|IDABEL
|28
|0
|16
|WEATHERFORD
|28
|0
|17
|WESTVILLE
|27
|0
|22
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|22
|ALTUS
|27
|3
|20
|DUNCAN
|27
|0
|25
|BETHANY
|27
|1
|24
|KELLYVILLE
|25
|2
|22
|BLANCHARD
|25
|0
|22
|NOBLE
|25
|1
|21
|ANADARKO
|25
|1
|14
|MIDWEST CITY
|24
|2
|20
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|COLLINSVILLE
|22
|0
|21
|MUSTANG
|22
|1
|20
|DURANT
|22
|0
|13
|CLEVELAND
|22
|2
|19
|CUSHING
|20
|1
|19
|MIAMI
|19
|2
|17
|TUTTLE
|19
|0
|17
|CHOCTAW
|19
|1
|17
|GUTHRIE
|18
|0
|16
|NICHOLS HILLS
|17
|0
|16
|VALLIANT
|17
|0
|8
|EL RENO
|16
|1
|12
|TYRONE
|16
|0
|13
|PIEDMONT
|15
|0
|15
|VINITA
|15
|0
|14
|WARR ACRES
|15
|0
|15
|LEXINGTON
|14
|0
|12
|HOMINY
|14
|0
|10
|ADA
|14
|0
|9
|NOWATA
|13
|1
|11
|SEMINOLE
|13
|1
|11
|SPENCER
|13
|0
|12
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|12
|WEWOKA
|13
|0
|9
|DEL CITY
|12
|0
|9
|OKMULGEE
|12
|0
|9
|PRYOR CREEK
|12
|1
|11
|PAWHUSKA
|12
|0
|12
|AFTON
|12
|0
|12
|WATTS
|12
|0
|12
|OCHELATA
|11
|1
|10
|MARIETTA
|10
|0
|6
|MCLOUD
|10
|0
|8
|NEWCASTLE
|9
|1
|5
|COMANCHE
|9
|1
|8
|CHECOTAH
|9
|1
|7
|HARRAH
|9
|0
|9
|BEGGS
|9
|0
|9
|FORT GIBSON
|9
|2
|7
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|SPERRY
|8
|0
|8
|PAULS VALLEY
|8
|0
|8
|ALEX
|8
|0
|4
|WRIGHT CITY
|8
|0
|2
|JAY
|8
|0
|8
|LOCUST GROVE
|8
|0
|5
|OPTIMA
|8
|0
|7
|MOUNDS
|7
|0
|5
|CATOOSA
|7
|0
|7
|GORE
|7
|1
|6
|SALLISAW
|7
|0
|5
|RAMONA
|7
|0
|7
|WOODWARD
|7
|0
|2
|BEAVER
|7
|0
|7
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|4
|KINGSTON
|6
|0
|4
|TECUMSEH
|6
|0
|5
|CHOUTEAU
|6
|2
|4
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|SULPHUR
|6
|0
|4
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|MARLOW
|6
|0
|4
|KINGFISHER
|6
|0
|5
|ARCADIA
|6
|0
|6
|OOLOGAH
|6
|0
|6
|ELGIN
|6
|0
|5
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|INOLA
|6
|0
|5
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|MANNFORD
|5
|0
|5
|WASHINGTON
|5
|0
|4
|ELK CITY
|5
|0
|5
|MADILL
|5
|0
|4
|JONES
|5
|0
|5
|BARNSDALL
|5
|2
|3
|PAWNEE
|5
|0
|5
|BENNINGTON
|5
|0
|4
|CACHE
|5
|0
|4
|ADAIR
|5
|0
|5
|GRACEMONT
|5
|0
|3
|HAWORTH
|5
|0
|1
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|4
|ALVA
|5
|0
|3
|WAYNE
|5
|0
|5
|WILBURTON
|5
|1
|4
|ATOKA
|4
|0
|1
|COLCORD
|4
|0
|4
|CLINTON
|4
|0
|2
|MEAD
|4
|1
|2
|WATONGA
|4
|0
|4
|KIEFER
|4
|0
|2
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|EUFAULA
|4
|0
|3
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|3
|STROUD
|4
|0
|4
|GEARY
|4
|0
|3
|FORT TOWSON
|4
|0
|2
|OKARCHE
|4
|0
|4
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|LINDSAY
|4
|0
|3
|DELAWARE
|4
|0
|4
|HENRYETTA
|4
|0
|3
|COALGATE
|4
|0
|1
|CHANDLER
|4
|1
|3
|STIGLER
|4
|0
|4
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|APACHE
|3
|0
|3
|ANTLERS
|3
|0
|1
|HENNESSEY
|3
|0
|3
|FAIRVIEW
|3
|0
|3
|WILSON
|3
|0
|3
|MAYSVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|TALIHINA
|3
|1
|2
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|COMMERCE
|3
|0
|3
|TISHOMINGO
|3
|0
|3
|LOOKEBA
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|0
|1
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|KONAWA
|3
|1
|2
|HULBERT
|3
|0
|1
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|PERRY
|3
|0
|3
|PORTER
|3
|0
|2
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|1
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|COLBERT
|3
|0
|2
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|2
|HARTSHORNE
|3
|0
|2
|PRAGUE
|3
|0
|3
|MULDROW
|3
|1
|1
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|1
|RINGLING
|2
|0
|2
|RED ROCK
|2
|0
|2
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|MCCURTAIN
|2
|0
|2
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|STONEWALL
|2
|1
|1
|CADDO
|2
|0
|2
|BLACKWELL
|2
|0
|2
|PRUE
|2
|0
|2
|QUINTON
|2
|0
|2
|OKEMAH
|2
|0
|2
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|HOLDENVILLE
|2
|0
|0
|WANN
|2
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|1
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|0
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|WELEETKA
|2
|0
|1
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|CHELSEA
|2
|0
|2
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|1
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|SALINA
|2
|0
|0
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|VIAN
|2
|1
|1
|BOSWELL
|2
|0
|2
|WYNNEWOOD
|2
|1
|1
|MEEKER
|2
|0
|2
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|LENAPAH
|1
|0
|1
|PERKINS
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|CRESCENT
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|RINGWOOD
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|LONGDALE
|1
|0
|0
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|0
|NEWKIRK
|1
|1
|0
|CLAYTON
|1
|0
|0
|CALERA
|1
|0
|0
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|AGRA
|1
|1
|0
|KINTA
|1
|0
|1
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|0
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|0
|WEBBERS FALLS
|1
|0
|1
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|CARNEGIE
|1
|0
|0
|GARVIN
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|0
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|0
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|SASAKWA
|1
|0
|1
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|0
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|0
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|ELMORE CITY
|1
|0
|0
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|TONKAWA
|1
|0
|0
|HEAVENER
|1
|0
|1
|TALALA
|1
|0
|1
|SPIRO
|1
|0
|0
|SHADY POINT
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|HEALDTON
|1
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|PORUM
|1
|0
|0
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
