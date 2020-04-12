ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw a 5% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Sunday, April 12, 2020, but there were no changes in Northwest Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
COVID-19 cases rose from 1,868 on Saturday to 1,970 on Sunday, an increase of 102, OSDH reported Sunday morning. Two men in the 50-64 age group died in Tulsa County, bringing the total deaths associated with the virus to 96 in Oklahoma.
In Northwest Oklahoma there were no new official cases nor deaths reported. Garfield County remains at 6 cases, Kingfisher County has 5, Grant County has 2 and Major and Woodward counties each have 1. There have been no cases officially recorded by OSDH in Alfalfa, Blaine or Woods counties.
OSDH did confirm Friday, April 10, that an 86-year-old woman who died in Garfield County in the first week of April was positive for COVID-19.
The health department confirmed in its executive report to the governor on Friday that a Kingfisher nursing facility has one reported case of the virus.
No other information was provided concerning First Shamrock Care Center, in Kingfisher, by the OSDH, and administrators with the facility could not immediately be reached for comment.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said on Friday, April 10, that state COVID-19 case forecasts have moved the state’s expected peak in cases up to April 21.
At the peak, the state Department of Health’s model predicts 915 hospitalizations and 458 Oklahomans in ICU beds. By May 1, the forecast predicts 9,300 Oklahomans will have tested positive for COVID-19 with 469 deaths.
State numbers
Of the state's 96 deaths, 77 have been older than 65, 14 have been ages 50 to 64, 3 have been ages 36-49 and 2 have been ages 18-35, according to OSDH. More men, 52, than women, 44, have died.
Deaths have been reported in 21 counties: Adair, Canadian, Cherokee, Cleveland, Creek, Garfield, Greer, Kay, Latimer, Mayes, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Osage, Pawnee, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stevens, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington, OSDH reports.
OSDH recorded positive COVID-19 tests in 62 of Oklahoma's 77 counties on Saturday, and no new counties reported cases Sunday. There was an increase of 7 hospitalizations — from 446 to 453 overall — from Saturday to Sunday, according to OSDH.
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Oklahoma Test Results
|COVID-19 OKLAHOMA TEST RESULTS
|NUMBERS
|DEATHS
|Positive (in-state residents)
|1,970
|26
|Positive (out-of-state residents)
|2
|* Total cumulative negative specimens
|20,790
|* Total cumulative number of specimens to date
|22,511
|Hospitalizations
|453
|• Total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report.
|Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
|COVID-19 CASES BY TESTING LABORATORY
|NUMBERS
|Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
|319
|State Public Health Laboratory
|229
|Other
|1,422
|COVID-19 CASES BY OKLAHOMA COUNTIES
|NUMBERS
|DEATHS
|Adair
|27
|2
|Atoka
|1
|Beaver
|1
|Beckham
|1
|Bryan
|3
|Caddo
|9
|Canadian
|56
|1
|Carter
|1
|Cherokee
|18
|1
|Choctaw
|2
|Cleveland
|264
|17
|Comanche
|49
|Cotton
|4
|Craig
|7
|Creek
|55
|3
|Custer
|5
|Delaware
|50
|Dewey
|1
|Garfield
|6
|1
|Garvin
|10
|Grady
|11
|Grant
|2
|Greer
|49
|4
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|1
|Kay
|43
|3
|Kingfisher
|5
|Kiowa
|1
|Latimer
|4
|1
|LeFlore
|3
|Lincoln
|11
|Logan
|7
|Love
|2
|Major
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Mayes
|14
|2
|McClain
|18
|McCurtain
|3
|Murray
|1
|Muskogee
|21
|2
|Noble
|6
|Nowata
|10
|Okfuskee
|1
|Oklahoma
|435
|19
|Okmulgee
|13
|Osage
|50
|7
|Ottawa
|18
|Pawnee
|26
|2
|Payne
|28
|Pittsburg
|8
|Pontotoc
|9
|Pottawatomie
|26
|3
|Rogers
|25
|Seminole
|7
|1
|Sequoyah
|9
|2
|Stephens
|14
|1
|Texas
|3
|Tillman
|1
|Tulsa
|332
|8
|Wagoner
|69
|4
|Washington
|104
|2
|Woodward
|1
|COVID-19 OKLAHOMA CASES BY AGE
|NUMBERS
|DEATHS
|00-04
|19
|05-17
|31
|18-35
|348
|2
|36-49
|400
|3
|50-64
|499
|14
|65+
|673
|77
|COVID-19 OKLAHOMA CASES BY GENDER
|NUMBERS
|DEATHS
|Female
|1,081
|44
|Male
|889
|52
|Information from the Oklahoma Department of Health Website: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov
|(Enid News & Eagle table updated at 12:27 p.m. April 12, 2020)
Ages of patients with COVID-19 range from 0 to 102 years old, with a median range of 56. There are 19 cases in the 0-4 range, 31 in the 5-17 range, 348 in the 18-35 range, 400 in the 36-49 range, 499 in the 50-64 range and 673 in the 65 and older range, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 1,081 are women and 889 are men.
Positive tests per county in the state are 435 in Oklahoma County; 332 in Tulsa County; 264 in Cleveland County; 104 in Washington County; 69 in Wagoner County; 56 in Canadian County; 55 in Creek County; 50 each in Delaware and Osage counties; 49 each in Comanche and Greer counties; 43 in Kay County; 28 in Payne County; 27 in Adair County; 26 each in Pawnee and Pottawatomie counties; 25 in Rogers County; 21 in Muskogee County; 18 each in Cherokee, McClain and Ottawa counties; 14 each in Mayes and Stephens counties; 13 in Okmulgee County; 11 each in Grady and Lincoln counties; 10 each in Garvin and Nowata counties; 9 each in Caddo, Pontotoc and Sequoyah counties; 8 in Pittsburg County; 7 each in Craig, Jackson, Logan and Seminole counties; 6 each in Garfield and Noble and counties; 5 each in Custer and Kingfisher counties; 4 each in Cotton and Latimer counties; 3 each in Bryan, LeFlore, McCurtain and Texas counties; 2 each in Choctaw, Grant and Love counties; and 1 each in Atoka, Beaver, Beckham, Carter, Dewey, Jefferson, Kiowa, Major, Marshall, Murray, Okfuskee, Tillman and Woodward counties, according to OSDH information released Sunday morning.
There have been 229 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus through the State Public Health Laboratory, 319 at Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma and 1,422 at other laboratories, according to OSDH.
OSDH is advising families get together for Easter virtually this year in order to maintain social distancing and to help prevent possible spread of the virus through travel and interaction in person.
Garfield County cases
Both of Enid's two hospitals reported in late March they had begun isolating and treated patients who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Friday, April 10, it was treating 2 cases of COVID-19, and there have been no deaths or discharges, according to a spokeswoman. St. Mary's, which initially reported one patient on March 29, currently is declining to announce any information regarding COVID-19 patients.
Shelley Zumwalt who is working with OSDH, said she had no information about patients in Garfield County hospitals but that the agency is "working to provide city specific data." Initially she said officials were hoping to have that in place this week, but when asked Friday, April 10, she did not offer an estimate when that information would be available, only that OSDH still is working on it.
St. Mary's set up a tent in front of its emergency department in late March to screen non-emergency patients, staff and physicians. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center is screening patients in its Emergency Department, its main lobby and via curbside check-ins at its Medical Plaza, a hospital spokesperson said April 7. Curbside check-in is being implemented at Bass' heart and vascular, urgent care and OB/GYN facilities. On April 8 the hospital requested Enid Police Department to provide extra patrols and watch for traffic control issues because of curbside check-ins of all patients at the clinics and hospitals.
Garfield County Health Department cannot release information concerning those in the county who have COVID-19, due to state and federal privacy requirements, said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning.
Garfield County Health Department officials reported Wednesday, April 8, that none of the 98 tests taken during a drive-through clinic in Enid Friday, April 3, tested positive for the virus.
Health department officials are in contact with those residents who are confirmed positive to monitor their health and advise them concerning the virus, Jackson said.
"We investigate potential contacts and advise them on isolation and reducing the risk of infecting others," she said, adding the Garfield County Health Department and its partners are "committed to doing all we can to protect the community."
"We are working with our partners to facilitate further testing, educating the public how to reduce the risk of infection and transmission, facilitating dissemination of limited PPE and advocating for each individual to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19," Jackson said.
Several business and organizations in Enid have closed to the public in an attempt to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Local health and emergency officials are urging residents to stay in their homes or isolated as much as possible. Some exceptions include grocery shopping, health appointments or essential work.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and coughing, should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Pursuant to Governor Stitt issuing a catastrophic health emergency Thursday, April 2, 2020, the state health department said it will continue reporting numbers "and ultimately notify first responders if the address they are responding to corresponds to an address of a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19."
In order to comply with state and federal privacy requirements, the patient's name will stay protected.
OSDH is working with the Office of Emergency Management to channel the information to the 911 dispatch system through processes already in place.
In addition to county health departments operating testing sites, OSDH's central warehouse is operating seven days a week to address emergency personal protective equipment (PPE) and to meet supply needs of medical system providers, local health departments, emergency management and first responders.
Warehouse operations involve the efforts of OSDH staff, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, Regional Medical Response System and Oklahoma Department of Forestry drivers who are moving equipment from the federal Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) and incoming supplies ordered by the state "to support the needs of frontline workers in Oklahoma," according to an OSDH update on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Recruiting volunteers
The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions, in anticipation of a medical surge and prolonged response to the coronavirus pandemic.
OKMRC volunteer services focus on medical services and healthcare, but you "do not need to be trained in a healthcare field to contribute to the mission,” according to the OKMRC website.
OKMRC utilizes volunteer team members with expertise in areas including:
• Practicing and retired medical professionals, such as doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, pharmacists, hospital-based workers, nurses' assistants, veterinarians, dentists, and others with health/medical training.
• Retired and working professionals in the fields of public health.
• Community citizens without medical training who can assist the primary health teams with administrative services, communications, record-keeping, and many other essential support functions.
"As an MRC volunteer, you'll become informed about and oriented to your community's emergency procedures, trauma response techniques, use of specialized equipment, and other information that increases your effectiveness as a member of the team,” according to the website.
Training is provided for all volunteers, and volunteers must submit to a background check.
For more information on OKMRC volunteering, go to https://www.okmrc.org/volunteering. The application to volunteer is available at https://www.okmrc.org/application.
State and local emergency orders
All 77 of Oklahoma's counties fall under Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" order until April 30 that bans gatherings in groups larger than 10 and calls for people older than 65 and those with a compromised immune system stay home. Individuals who need to undertake essential errands, such as grocery shopping and picking up medication, may do so.
Law enforcement in some cities, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman, have been asked to enforce the governor's order and shelter-in-place policies, according to OSDH.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
On March 27, Enid Mayor George Pankonin signed an amended emergency declaration that took effect the night of March 28, including a stay-at-home order, closure of non-essential businesses and closure of city of Enid facilities. The next day the first positive test was reported in Garfield County.
"I anticipated that a positive test result was imminent, so I upgraded our Emergency Declaration on Friday," Pankonin said March 29 after being notified about the Garfield County case. “Now that we have in fact had a positive test result, I will review our current declaration to determine if more should be done to proactively protect the public and amend the proclamation as necessary. I will meet with health care experts, city staff and other leaders (Monday) and make changes as necessary.”
In a March 28 Facebook post, Enid Police Department said citizens will benefit from voluntarily complying with the rules set out by the city’s emergency declaration, the governor’s executive orders and the president’s coronavirus guidelines for America.
“While it is true that the Enid Police Department has the authority to enforce these rules, we are asking for everyone to pull together and take the necessary precautions,” EPD posted. “We all, every citizen in Enid and Garfield County, want the same thing and it can only happen if we work together.”
A local bar owner recently was fined for violating the city of Enid's emergency management plan in response to the COVID-19 health emergency. Enid police say they are asking businesses and residents to abide by the declaration.
EPD said it has no plans to conduct checkpoints or traffic stops to inquire about a citizen’s “papers.”
“We’ve heard that some businesses are giving documents to their workers to validate their employment at essential businesses,” EPD posted. “That may be the case, but at this point we aren’t going to ask and it isn’t required.
“Please stay at home unless absolutely necessary. If the grocery store is busy shop another time, limit your risk and the risk to others. Follow social distancing guidelines, check on your neighbors and the elderly, stay healthy, and wash your hands.”
On March 19, Garfield County commissioners passed an emergency declaration for public access to the Garfield County Court House and all other Garfield County facilities.
“We have taken precautions at the jail by limiting public access and screening the jailers and new arrestees,” Sheriff Jody Helm said Sunday. “Luckily, we don’t have any sickness at the jail as of right now. The jail has K95 masks and surgical masks and are disinfecting routinely. The Sheriff’s Office has done the same as far as limiting access along with disinfecting, we are still answering calls but are following social distancing when possible while using masks.
“It was inevitable that Garfield County would get COVID-19 at some point, and It seems Garfield County Is doing a good job taking this seriously. Keep all first responders and medical staff in your thoughts and prayers because they are the heroes in this difficult time.”
Enid hospitals
Enid hospitals have reported they are testing for COVID-19 based on criteria established by the CDC.
“Testing kits are available and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center is testing patients who are symptomatic and meet testing guidelines,” Boyd said. “Laboratories are prioritizing results, with hospitalized patients symptomatic with COVID-19 processed first.”
Integris Bass has been and is testing patents for coronavirus in accordance with the same testing guidelines, said Tania Warnock, marketing project lead.
Criteria for testing is based on the CDC clinical criteria, she said, which include hospitalized patients and symptomatic health care workings as priority 1; patients with symptoms who are in longterm care facilities, 65 years or older, underlying conditions and first responders as priority 2; and critical infrastructure workers with symptoms, individuals with symptoms, health care workers and first responders and individuals with mild symptoms in communities experiencing a high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations as priority 3.
Persons without symptoms are considered non-priority based on CDC guidelines.
Those developing symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or cough should contact their medical professionals or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (877) 215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
"Patients are encouraged to consult their physician or public health professional about their symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Clinicians may recommend testing for other respiratory illnesses, including flu, before recommending a COVID-19 test," according to the OSDH website. Those who are uninsured an call 211 for community resources.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
