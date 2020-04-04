ENID, Okla. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma topped 1,000 Saturday, with 1,159 positive tests and an additional four deaths connected to the virus for a total of 42 deaths in the state, according to the latest report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There were no changes in the number of cases reported in Northwest Oklahoma, and there have been no know deaths connected to the virus in the Enid area, according to OSDH.
Identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illnesses, first reported overseas in late-2019 and early 2020, cases of the COVID-19 virus have since spread globally into a pandemic. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. While roughly 80% of cases report mild symptoms, some progress into severe pneumonia and multi-organ failure that can led to death, according to information on the OSDH website.
Garfield County now has 5 cases documented through the health department, while Kingfisher County has 3 and Grant, Major, Woodward and Texas counties have reported 1 each, OSDH reports. There have not been any positive tests recorded through OSDH in Alfalfa, Blaine or Woods counties.
The city of Kingfisher and town of Canton have implemented curfews in response to the pandemic. Kingfisher's ordered curfew is 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. daily, except for individuals working in an “essential business” or in an emergency. For the full Kingfisher emergency order, go to https://tinyurl.com/Kingfisher0402. In Canton, a curfew has been issued from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily until further notice.
Kingfisher declared a state of emergency in the city on April 2, superseding its earlier March 18 order, that includes a "stay at home order" with exceptions that include essential business; errands for essentials like groceries, medicine and needed household items; and outdoor activities with social distancing.
On March 27, Enid Mayor George Pankonin signed an amended emergency declaration that took effect the night of March 28, including a stay-at-home order, closure of non-essential businesses and closure of city of Enid facilities. The next day the first positive test was reported in Garfield County.
Fifty-six of Oklahoma's 77 counties are reporting cases, with 316 hospitalizations, according to OSDH. There have been 1,362 test negative for the virus through the OSDH State Public Health Laboratory.
The state now has supplies to test more than 13,000 individuals for COVID-19, according to OSDH's Thursday update.
A drive-through testing site in Garfield County saw 98 tests administered. Officials say it could take 4 to 5 days for results.
Drive-through testing by Northwest Oklahoma health departments are being conducted 2-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 511 Barnes St. in Alva and 1631 Texas Ave. in Woodward. Friday testing is 8-10:30 a.m. in Alva and 8-9:30 a.m. in Woodward. Contact numbers are (580) 327-3192, Alva, and (580) 256-6416, Woodward. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing.
Pursuant to Governor Stitt issuing a catastrophic health emergency Thursday, April 2, 2020, the state health department said it will continue reporting numbers "and ultimately notify first responders if the address they are responding to corresponds to an address of a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19."
In order to comply with state and federal privacy requirements, the patient's name will stay protected.
OSDH is working with the Office of Emergency Management to channel the information to the 911 dispatch system through processes already in place.
State numbers
The number of positive tests in Oklahoma increased by 171 from Friday's OSDH report, a rise of more than 17% on Saturday. The number of positive cases has continued to rise since the first case was reported in the state on March 6 and as more testing occurs.
Three of the four latest deaths announced by OSDH on Saturday were older than 65 — two women in Cleveland and Washington counties and a man in Latimer County. A man in the 50-64 age group also has died in Osage County, according to OSDH.
Of those who have died, 31 have been older than 65, 9 have been in the 50-64 age range and 2 have been in the 36-49 age range. More men in the state, 24, have died than women, 18. Deaths have been 16 counties: Canadian, Cleveland, Creek, Greer, Kay, Latimer, Mayes, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Osage, Pawnee, Sequoyah, Stevens, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties, OSDH reports.
Ages of patients range from 0 to 102 years old, with a median range of 56. There are 13 cases in the 0-4 range, 20 in the 5-17 range, 191 in the 18-35 range, 239 in the 36-49 range, 301 in the 50-64 range and 395 in the 65 and older range, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 599 are female and 560 are male.
Positive tests per county in the state are 256 in Oklahoma County; 221 in Tulsa County; 169 in Cleveland County; 43 in Creek County; 40 in Wagoner County; 37 in Comanche County; 33 in Washington County; 32 in Canadian County; 29 in Kay County; 25 in Osage County; 20 in Payne County; 17 in Muskogee County; 16 in Pawnee County; 14 in Adair County; 12 in Rogers County; 11 each in Delaware, Garvin, McClain, Okmulgee and Pottawatomie counties; 10 each in Cherokee and Ottawa counties; 9 in Stephens County; 8 in Nowata County; 7 each in Lincoln, Mayes and Pontotoc counties; 6 each in Grady, Greer and Logan counties; 5 each in Custer, Garfield and Noble counties; 4 each in Caddo, Cotton, Jackson, Latimer and Sequoyah counties; 3 each in Bryan, Craig, Kingfisher and Pittsburg counties; 2 each in Choctaw, Love, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Atoka, Beckham, Carter, Grant, Kiowa, LeFlore, Major, McCurtain, Texas, Tillman and Woodward counties, according to OSDH information released Saturday morning.
Recruiting volunteers
The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions, in anticipation of a medical surge and prolonged response to the coronavirus pandemic.
OKMRC volunteer services focus on medical services and healthcare, but you "do not need to be trained in a healthcare field to contribute to the mission,” according to the OKMRC website.
OKMRC utilizes volunteer team members with expertise in areas including:
• Practicing and retired medical professionals, such as doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, pharmacists, hospital-based workers, nurses' assistants, veterinarians, dentists, and others with health/medical training.
• Retired and working professionals in the fields of public health.
• Community citizens without medical training who can assist the primary health teams with administrative services, communications, record-keeping, and many other essential support functions.
"As an MRC volunteer, you'll become informed about and oriented to your community's emergency procedures, trauma response techniques, use of specialized equipment, and other information that increases your effectiveness as a member of the team,” according to the website.
Training is provided for all volunteers, and volunteers must submit to a background check.
For more information on OKMRC volunteering, go to https://www.okmrc.org/volunteering. The application to volunteer is available at https://www.okmrc.org/application.
Garfield County cases
Both St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center each have reported 1 case of COVID-19 under isolated treatment at their facilities this week.
Integris Bass confirmed it still has one patient who has tested positive from COVID-19 and no known deaths from the virus as of Saturday, April 4, 2020.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center has declined to provide updated information on COVID-19 patients and deaths in its facility.
Garfield County Health Department cannot release information concerning those in the county who have COVID-19, due to state and federal privacy requirements, said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning.
Shelley Zumwalt who is working with OSDH, said she had no information from Garfield County hospitals but that the agency is 'working to provide city specific data" and hopes to have that in place this week.
Health department officials are in contact with those residents who are confirmed positive to monitor their health and advise them concerning the virus, she said.
"We investigate potential contacts and advise them on isolation and reducing the risk of infecting others," she said, adding the Garfield County Health Department and its partners are "committed to doing all we can to protect the community."
"We are working with our partners to facilitate further testing, educating the public how to reduce the risk of infection and transmission, facilitating dissemination of limited PPE and advocating for each individual to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19," Jackson said.
Several business and organizations in Enid have closed to the public in an attempt to stop the spread of the deadly virus. St. Mary's has set up a tent in front of its emergency department to screen non-emergency patients, staff and physicians. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center currently is screening patients in its Emergency Department, its main lobby and via curbside check-ins at its Medical Plaza, a hospital spokesperson said Tuesday. Curbside check-in is being implemented at Bass' heart and vascular, urgent care and OB/GYN facilities.
Local health and emergency officials are urging residents to stay in their homes or isolated as much as possible. Some exceptions include grocery shopping, health appointments or essential work.
State supplies
By the end of Monday, the state received more than 60 percent of its personal protective equipment (PPE) order, including gloves, gowns face/eye protection and masks, from the federal government's Strategic National Stockpile, and the state expects to be at 100 percent in the next few days, according to the OSDH.
On Sunday, officials moved 700 cases of protection equipment to regional warehouses established to resupply medical system providers. OSDH reports because of a national shortage, all gear from the Strategic National Stockpile will be reserved for hospitals that have ICU beds and persons who have tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Officials anticipate larger shipments of PPE, to include additional N95 masks, in the next week from the private market.
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Sunday evening issued a sixth amendment to his executive order that now requires travelers from six states — New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana, and Washington — to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The order also requires delivery personnel to submit to screenings when making deliveries at hospitals, clinics, long term care facilities and daycares and protects health care workers and their families from discrimination in housing or child care.
All 77 of Oklahoma's counties fall under Stitt's "Safer at Home" order until April 30 that bans gatherings in groups larger than 10 and calls for people older than 65 and those with a compromised immune system stay home. Individuals who need to undertake essential errands, such as grocery shopping and picking up medication, may do so.
Law enforcement in some cities, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman, have been asked to enforce the governor's order and shelter-in-place policies, according to OSDH.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
Enid emergency
On March 27, Enid Mayor George Pankonin signed an amended emergency declaration that took effect the night of March 28, including a stay-at-home order, closure of non-essential businesses and closure of city of Enid facilities. The next day the first positive test was reported in Garfield County.
"I anticipated that a positive test result was imminent, so I upgraded our Emergency Declaration on Friday," Pankonin said March 29 after being notified about the Garfield County case. “Now that we have in fact had a positive test result, I will review our current declaration to determine if more should be done to proactively protect the public and amend the proclamation as necessary. I will meet with health care experts, city staff and other leaders (Monday) and make changes as necessary.”
In a March 28 Facebook post, Enid Police Department said citizens will benefit from voluntarily complying with the rules set out by the city’s emergency declaration, the governor’s executive orders and the president’s coronavirus guidelines for America.
“While it is true that the Enid Police Department has the authority to enforce these rules, we are asking for everyone to pull together and take the necessary precautions,” EPD posted. “We all, every citizen in Enid and Garfield County, want the same thing and it can only happen if we work together.”
A local bar owner recently was fined for violating the city of Enid's emergency management plan in response to the COVID-19 health emergency. Enid police say they are asking businesses and residents to abide by the declaration.
EPD said it has no plans to conduct checkpoints or traffic stops to inquire about a citizen’s “papers.”
“We’ve heard that some businesses are giving documents to their workers to validate their employment at essential businesses,” EPD posted. “That may be the case, but at this point we aren’t going to ask and it isn’t required.
“Please stay at home unless absolutely necessary. If the grocery store is busy shop another time, limit your risk and the risk to others. Follow social distancing guidelines, check on your neighbors and the elderly, stay healthy, and wash your hands.”
On March 19, Garfield County commissioners passed an emergency declaration for public access to the Garfield County Court House and all other Garfield County facilities.
“We have taken precautions at the jail by limiting public access and screening the jailers and new arrestees,” Sheriff Jody Helm said Sunday. “Luckily, we don’t have any sickness at the jail as of right now. The jail has K95 masks and surgical masks and are disinfecting routinely. The Sheriff’s Office has done the same as far as limiting access along with disinfecting, we are still answering calls but are following social distancing when possible while using masks.
“It was inevitable that Garfield County would get COVID-19 at some point, and It seems Garfield County Is doing a good job taking this seriously. Keep all first responders and medical staff in your thoughts and prayers because they are the heroes in this difficult time.”
Enid hospitals
Enid hospitals have reported they are testing for COVID-19 based on criteria established by the CDC.
“Testing kits are available and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center is testing patients who are symptomatic and meet testing guidelines,” Boyd said. “Laboratories are prioritizing results, with hospitalized patients symptomatic with COVID-19 processed first.”
Integris Bass has been and is testing patents for coronavirus in accordance with the same testing guidelines, said Tania Warnock, marketing project lead.
Both hospitals have reported they currently are treating one patient each who has tested positive for COVID-19 and who is in isolation.
Criteria for testing is based on the CDC clinical criteria, she said, which include hospitalized patients and symptomatic health care workings as priority 1; patients with symptoms who are in longterm care facilities, 65 years or older, underlying conditions and first responders as priority 2; and critical infrastructure workers with symptoms, individuals with symptoms, health care workers and first responders and individuals with mild symptoms in communities experiencing a high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations as priority 3.
Persons without symptoms are considered non-priority based on CDC guidelines.
Those developing symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or cough should contact their medical professionals or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (877) 215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
"Patients are encouraged to consult their physician or public health professional about their symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Clinicians may recommend testing for other respiratory illnesses, including flu, before recommending a COVID-19 test," according to the OSDH website. Those who are uninsured an call 211 for community resources.
