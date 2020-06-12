ENID, Okla. — The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 14 in Garfield County Friday, June 12, 2020, as the statewide total rose by 222 in the past 24 hours, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
It was the largest one-day increase in case numbers in the state since the first COVID-19 positive test was reported March 6, according to OSDH data.
All of the new cases in Garfield County are in Enid, according to OSDH data. Zip code data from OSDH on Friday shows there are 29 cases, with 19 active, in the 73701 area of Enid, and 13 recovered cases in the 73703 area.
Garfield County has completed at least 700 tests through its Health Department facility and around 1,300 at long-term care facilities, said Maggie Jackson, Oklahoma State Department of Health regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
She said there have not been any further cases in Garfield county long-term nursing facilities "to the best of my knowledge," and the local rise in numbers reported on Friday can be attributed to recent tests and contract tracing testing stemming from some positive tests.
"We had a pocket of transmission," Jackson said early Friday afternoon. "Several of these were found as contacts of a previous found positive."
She said many were without symptoms and already in isolation when they were tested last week.
Neither St. Mary's Regional Medical Center nor Integris Bass Baptist Health Center have had any COVID-19-positive patients for weeks, according to spokeswomen with the facilities. A Bass spokeswoman said Friday the hospital is waiting on some results.
The best thing for Northwest Oklahoma residents to remember is that COVID-19 remains a threat, and precautions are needed, Jackson said on Thursday.
Continuing to wash hands, use hand sanitizer, practice safe distancing and wearing a mask when distancing is not possible are paramount to keeping the number of cases down, she said.
While there have been arguments about the effectiveness of masks, she said continuing to wear masks when distancing is not possible could help prevent the spread of other illnesses to those more vulnerable.
The Garfield County Health Department is continuing to maintain testing appointments without long delays, Jackson said, and she does not anticipate holding another community-wide drive-through unless that changes.
State numbers
OSDH also reported Friday two men, from Comanche and Muskogee counties, in the 65 and older age range who had tested positive for COVID-19 died between June 1-10.
There are now 7,848 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, a 3% rise over Thursday's 7,626, according to OSDH data. Of those cases, there have been 1,103 total hospitalizations, with 154 confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 hospitalized currently and 65 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH. There have been 6,391, or 81.43%, who have recovered, 128 of those since Thursday's OSDH report.
Of the 248,091 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 238,366, or just more than 96%, have been negative.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Friday were 122 in the 0-4 age range, 372 in the 5-17 age range, 2,212 in the 18-35 age range, 1,741 in the 36-49 age range, 1,620 in the 50-64 age range and 1,781 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 47.4, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 4,141 or 52.77%, have been female, and 3,678, or 46.87%, have been male. Twenty-nine are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Friday.
Of the overall 359 deaths in the state, 289, or 80.50%, have been 65 and older; 57, or 15.88%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.23%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 1.39%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 182 or 50.7%, than women, 177 or 49.3%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.2, according to OSDH.
The virus has impacted health care and long-term care particularly hard in Oklahoma, with 1,071, or 14%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or had direct patient care in that setting, according to an OSDH executive report Thursday evening. There have been 975 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents, according to the report, which also shows 192 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.8% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Data shows deaths per county are 64 in Oklahoma County; 62 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 37 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 each in Osage and Muskogee counties; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Comanche, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Grady, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Friday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield County with 45 cases, 26 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Blaine with nine cases, eight recovered; Woodward County with nine cases, four recovered; Major with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five cases, four recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 42 in Enid (19 active); eight in Woodward (five active); six in Kingfisher (one active); five in in Alva (one active); four each in Okarche and Watonga; three each in Fairview, Geary and Hennessey; two each in Lahoma and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Longdale, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
Oklahoma per county 6.12.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|1517
|64
|1268
|TULSA
|1443
|62
|1008
|TEXAS
|963
|6
|934
|CLEVELAND
|539
|40
|466
|WASHINGTON
|345
|37
|293
|COMANCHE
|319
|4
|292
|CADDO
|173
|10
|152
|WAGONER
|165
|17
|134
|CANADIAN
|146
|3
|129
|MCCURTAIN
|137
|2
|70
|GRADY
|116
|3
|94
|MCCLAIN
|114
|4
|103
|DELAWARE
|107
|16
|84
|OSAGE
|104
|8
|90
|CHOCTAW
|102
|1
|59
|CREEK
|102
|7
|87
|ADAIR
|95
|4
|86
|ROGERS
|93
|5
|78
|PAYNE
|72
|1
|45
|MUSKOGEE
|70
|8
|46
|POTTAWATOMIE
|67
|4
|58
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|KAY
|65
|7
|49
|CARTER
|57
|1
|49
|MAYES
|50
|4
|28
|BRYAN
|49
|1
|26
|GARFIELD
|45
|1
|26
|STEPHENS
|44
|1
|38
|PITTSBURG
|43
|3
|38
|CHEROKEE
|41
|1
|30
|CUSTER
|40
|0
|26
|PAWNEE
|36
|2
|31
|OTTAWA
|36
|2
|33
|JACKSON
|32
|3
|22
|SEMINOLE
|31
|3
|24
|BEAVER
|30
|0
|24
|OKMULGEE
|29
|0
|24
|NOWATA
|25
|1
|22
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|LOGAN
|22
|1
|19
|LINCOLN
|22
|2
|20
|LOVE
|21
|0
|17
|GARVIN
|20
|1
|16
|PONTOTOC
|20
|2
|13
|SEQUOYAH
|19
|3
|13
|LE FLORE
|18
|1
|13
|CRAIG
|16
|0
|15
|MCINTOSH
|15
|1
|11
|MARSHALL
|13
|0
|10
|KINGFISHER
|12
|0
|11
|BLAINE
|9
|0
|8
|WOODWARD
|9
|0
|4
|ATOKA
|8
|0
|3
|NOBLE
|8
|0
|7
|BECKHAM
|7
|0
|7
|PUSHMATAHA
|7
|0
|2
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|MURRAY
|6
|0
|5
|OKFUSKEE
|6
|0
|6
|MAJOR
|6
|1
|5
|COAL
|6
|0
|2
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|LATIMER
|5
|1
|4
|WOODS
|5
|0
|4
|JEFFERSON
|4
|0
|4
|JOHNSTON
|4
|0
|3
|HUGHES
|3
|0
|3
|WASHITA
|2
|0
|1
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|DEWEY
|2
|0
|2
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 6.12.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|1208
|58
|1006
|TULSA
|1045
|48
|745
|GUYMON
|801
|6
|781
|BARTLESVILLE
|289
|35
|240
|LAWTON
|273
|4
|258
|NORMAN
|253
|23
|224
|EDMOND
|231
|9
|188
|BROKEN ARROW
|203
|11
|145
|MOORE
|140
|9
|118
|OTHER***
|138
|3
|104
|HUGO
|92
|1
|51
|HOOKER
|88
|0
|86
|HINTON
|88
|0
|87
|YUKON
|84
|1
|74
|PURCELL
|79
|3
|72
|JENKS
|78
|0
|30
|GROVE
|77
|16
|59
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|CHICKASHA
|65
|3
|47
|COWETA
|65
|12
|51
|CLAREMORE
|64
|5
|53
|PONCA CITY
|61
|5
|49
|SKIATOOK
|60
|7
|51
|BROKEN BOW
|55
|1
|25
|STILWELL
|52
|4
|46
|MUSKOGEE
|50
|6
|30
|STILLWATER
|50
|0
|23
|ARDMORE
|49
|1
|41
|OWASSO
|48
|1
|35
|SAPULPA
|44
|3
|37
|SHAWNEE
|44
|4
|36
|WAGONER
|43
|4
|38
|SAND SPRINGS
|43
|2
|39
|ENID
|42
|1
|23
|BINGER
|40
|9
|31
|GLENPOOL
|39
|0
|24
|IDABEL
|35
|0
|20
|BIXBY
|34
|0
|25
|TAHLEQUAH
|33
|1
|24
|WEATHERFORD
|32
|0
|21
|MCALESTER
|32
|3
|28
|DEWEY
|32
|1
|30
|ALTUS
|30
|3
|20
|BLANCHARD
|27
|0
|24
|BETHANY
|27
|1
|24
|DUNCAN
|27
|0
|25
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|23
|WESTVILLE
|27
|0
|25
|DURANT
|26
|0
|14
|KELLYVILLE
|25
|2
|22
|MIDWEST CITY
|25
|2
|20
|NOBLE
|25
|1
|22
|ANADARKO
|24
|1
|16
|MUSTANG
|23
|1
|20
|CLEVELAND
|23
|2
|19
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|COLLINSVILLE
|23
|0
|21
|CUSHING
|20
|1
|19
|MIAMI
|20
|2
|17
|CHOCTAW
|19
|1
|17
|TUTTLE
|19
|0
|18
|NICHOLS HILLS
|18
|0
|17
|GUTHRIE
|18
|0
|17
|VALLIANT
|18
|0
|16
|PRYOR CREEK
|17
|1
|11
|TYRONE
|16
|0
|13
|EL RENO
|16
|1
|12
|HOMINY
|15
|0
|10
|VINITA
|15
|0
|14
|WARR ACRES
|15
|0
|15
|PIEDMONT
|15
|0
|15
|LEXINGTON
|14
|0
|12
|SEMINOLE
|14
|2
|10
|ADA
|14
|0
|11
|SPENCER
|13
|0
|12
|NOWATA
|13
|1
|11
|WEWOKA
|13
|0
|11
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|PAWHUSKA
|12
|0
|12
|OKMULGEE
|12
|0
|9
|DEL CITY
|12
|0
|9
|WATTS
|12
|0
|12
|AFTON
|12
|0
|12
|WRIGHT CITY
|12
|0
|2
|MARIETTA
|11
|0
|7
|OCHELATA
|11
|1
|10
|MCLOUD
|10
|0
|9
|COMANCHE
|10
|1
|8
|NEWCASTLE
|10
|1
|8
|CHECOTAH
|10
|1
|7
|FORT GIBSON
|9
|2
|7
|HARRAH
|9
|0
|9
|BEGGS
|9
|0
|9
|JAY
|9
|0
|8
|LOCUST GROVE
|9
|0
|5
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|ALEX
|8
|0
|7
|KINGSTON
|8
|0
|5
|PAULS VALLEY
|8
|0
|8
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|7
|OPTIMA
|8
|0
|8
|SPERRY
|8
|0
|8
|WOODWARD
|8
|0
|3
|CHOUTEAU
|8
|2
|4
|SALLISAW
|7
|0
|6
|RAMONA
|7
|0
|7
|CATOOSA
|7
|0
|7
|ATOKA
|7
|0
|2
|SALINA
|7
|0
|1
|GORE
|7
|1
|6
|MOUNDS
|7
|0
|5
|SULPHUR
|6
|0
|5
|TECUMSEH
|6
|0
|5
|ARCADIA
|6
|0
|6
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|6
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|OOLOGAH
|6
|0
|6
|COLCORD
|6
|0
|4
|INOLA
|6
|0
|5
|ELGIN
|6
|0
|5
|MARLOW
|6
|0
|4
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|BENNINGTON
|6
|0
|4
|WAYNE
|6
|0
|5
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|KINGFISHER
|6
|0
|5
|CACHE
|5
|0
|4
|PAWNEE
|5
|0
|5
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|5
|WASHINGTON
|5
|0
|4
|ELK CITY
|5
|0
|5
|GRACEMONT
|5
|0
|3
|BARNSDALL
|5
|2
|3
|CLINTON
|5
|0
|3
|MANNFORD
|5
|0
|5
|MEAD
|5
|1
|2
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|FORT TOWSON
|5
|0
|3
|WILBURTON
|5
|1
|4
|HAWORTH
|5
|0
|1
|COALGATE
|5
|0
|1
|ALVA
|5
|0
|4
|MADILL
|5
|0
|5
|JONES
|5
|0
|5
|ADAIR
|5
|0
|5
|STIGLER
|4
|0
|4
|EUFAULA
|4
|0
|3
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|KIEFER
|4
|0
|3
|CHANDLER
|4
|1
|3
|WATONGA
|4
|0
|4
|DELAWARE
|4
|0
|4
|HENRYETTA
|4
|0
|3
|LINDSAY
|4
|0
|4
|OKARCHE
|4
|0
|4
|STROUD
|4
|0
|4
|COLBERT
|4
|0
|2
|ANTLERS
|4
|0
|1
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|WILSON
|3
|0
|3
|TALIHINA
|3
|1
|2
|BLACKWELL
|3
|0
|2
|VIAN
|3
|1
|1
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|HARTSHORNE
|3
|0
|2
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|TISHOMINGO
|3
|0
|3
|MULDROW
|3
|1
|1
|APACHE
|3
|0
|3
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|FAIRVIEW
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|LOOKEBA
|3
|0
|3
|COMMERCE
|3
|0
|3
|HENNESSEY
|3
|0
|3
|HULBERT
|3
|0
|2
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|1
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|GEARY
|3
|0
|3
|PRAGUE
|3
|0
|3
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|0
|1
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|PORTER
|3
|0
|2
|KONAWA
|3
|1
|2
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|RED ROCK
|3
|0
|2
|PERRY
|3
|0
|3
|CALERA
|3
|0
|0
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|MAYSVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|WELEETKA
|2
|0
|2
|MCCURTAIN
|2
|0
|2
|GARVIN
|2
|0
|1
|HOLDENVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|RINGLING
|2
|0
|2
|NEWKIRK
|2
|1
|0
|SHADY POINT
|2
|0
|1
|OKEMAH
|2
|0
|2
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|BOSWELL
|2
|0
|2
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|1
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|PRUE
|2
|0
|2
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|CADDO
|2
|0
|2
|LENAPAH
|2
|0
|1
|WYNNEWOOD
|2
|1
|1
|WANN
|2
|0
|2
|CALUMET
|2
|0
|2
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|2
|STONEWALL
|2
|1
|1
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|QUINTON
|2
|0
|2
|CHELSEA
|2
|0
|2
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|MEEKER
|2
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|LONGDALE
|1
|0
|0
|HEALDTON
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|PORUM
|1
|0
|0
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|0
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|HEAVENER
|1
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|1
|0
|1
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|0
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|CARNEGIE
|1
|0
|0
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|CLAYTON
|1
|0
|0
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|PERKINS
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|TALALA
|1
|0
|1
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|0
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|0
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|KINTA
|1
|0
|1
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|WEBBERS FALLS
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|AGRA
|1
|1
|0
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|SASAKWA
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|SPIRO
|1
|0
|0
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|ELMORE CITY
|1
|0
|0
|TONKAWA
|1
|0
|1
|CRESCENT
|1
|0
|1
|RINGWOOD
|1
|0
|1
|WAPANUCKA
|1
|0
|0
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|WARNER
|1
|0
|0
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
