ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 numbers continued increase at near-record levels Wednesday, as the state reported 2,177 new cases and 19 deaths.
The 1.6% increase took the overall number of cases to 142,334, with 2,860 of those in Garfield County, a single-day gain of 33, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The county has seen an average daily new COVID-19 case count of just more than 63 per 100,000 population since Friday.
For the last several weeks, OSDH has based its COVID-19 weekly risk map on reported cases from Friday through Thursday and releases those results publicly the following Friday.
Based on that formula and current case numbers, Garfield County would top 50 average daily cases this week no matter what is gained Thursday. That is more than the average that the Enid Public Schools board established as a trigger to enact distance learning for all students.
Jane Johnson, EPS director of human resources and communications, siad earlier this week the official decision of whether to transition to distance learning will be made Friday morning after the OSDH map traditionally is released.
Of the state's overall cases on Wednesday, 20,632 were active, a single-day increase of 1,088, with 119,144 recovered, including 1,070 since Tuesday's report. There have been 1,470 deaths statewide due to COVID-19 or complications of the virus, according to OSDH.
Deaths reported Wednesday were 11 women and eight men, with 14 in the 65 and older age group, four in the 50-64 age group and one in the 36-49 age group.
Counties of residence were four in Oklahoma, three in Tulsa, two each in Okfuskee and Pottawatomie and one each in Bryan, Cherokee, Cleveland, Delaware, Jackson, Muskogee, Stephens and Texas. OSDH was closed for the Veterans Day holiday and did not differentiate age and gender per county. The department's website was updated.
Thirty-two of those who have died due to COVID-19 or its complications have been Enid residents, according to OSDH, which officially has reported only 31 deaths in Garfield County. The discrepancy is under investigation by the Health Department, said Anthony Triana, OSDH spokesman. As of Wednesday, there were no other deaths officially attributed to the virus in other Garfield County towns, according to OSDH data.
Local hospitals have reported recent COVID-19-related deaths, but reports are confirmed by OSDH before becoming part of the official COVID-19 data, officials have said. Hospitals do not release any identifying factors such as age, gender or residence.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 19 COVID-19-positive patients and one new death on Wednesday, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center also had 19 patients positive for the virus.
Krista Roberts, CEO at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, said the past week definitely has been busier in terms of COVID-19 activity.
"We are mirroring the state's trend upward," she said.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday 16 in Woods, eight each in Noble and Woodward, four in Major, three in Grant and Kingfisher and two in Blaine, according to OSDH.
Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 30 in Enid, 16 in Alva, six in Woodward, two each in Marshall, Okeene and Pond Creek and one each in Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Billings, Fairview, Kingfisher, Lahoma, Medford, Okarche, Orlando, Ringwood, Sharon and Waukomis.
School numbers
Enid Public Schools reported Wednesday that 607 students and staff members are in isolation for quarantine due to COVID-19.
That number is up from 561 reported to be in positive-test isolation or close-contact quarantine on Tuesday.
In addition, the number of positive cases in the district climbed to 55 on Wednesday, up from 51 on Tuesday. Enid High School leads the district with 19 cases — 13 students and six staff members. That is down from 20 on Tuesday.
Monroe Elementary School reports eight cases, three students and five staff members. Hayes Elementary School has seven cases, two students and five staff members.
Longfellow Middle School reports four cases, one student and three staff members, while Waller Middle School has three cases, one student and two staff members.
McKinley Elementary School reports three cases, all students, while Taft Elementary School and Lincoln Academy report two cases each, all among staff members.
Schools with one positive case are Emerson Middle School, one student; Coolidge Elementary School, one staff member; Garfield Elementary School, one staff member; and Glenwood Elementary School, one student.
Two staff members in transportation and one staff member in IT also are in positive-test isolation.
Six entire classes in the district are quarantined and doing distance learning, including two at Hayes and Monroe, and one each Glenwood and Taft.
Although only two classes at Hayes officially are in quarantine, district officials decided to transition all 238 students to distance learning this week in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Enid High has the most people affected. Along with the 19 positive cases, another 177 students and staff are in quarantine, for a total of 196 people out of school.
Monroe has 79 people affected, while Waller has 51.
State numbers
There have been 74,454 Oklahoma women and 67,827 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Wednesday. There were 53 designated as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 674 new cases confirmed Wednesday, made up 34% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 508 in the 36-49 age group, 395 in the 50-64 age group, 301 in the 65 and older age group, 259 in the 5-17 age group and 36 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 2,628 in the 0-4 age group, 14,062 in the 5-17 age group, 48,413 in the 18-35 age group, 30,633 in the 36-49 age group, 26,345 in the 50-64 age group and 20,241 in the 65 and older age group. There were 12 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,470 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,186 have been 65 and older and 225 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 43 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 835, than women, 635, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.
Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 254 in Oklahoma County; 231 in Tulsa County; 114 in Cleveland County; 57 in Rogers County; 43 in Washington County; 41 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 31 each in Delaware, Garfield and Wagoner counties; 29 in Muskogee County; 26 in Caddo County; 25 in LeFlore County; 24 in Canadian County; 23 in Lincoln County; 22 in Comanche County; 21 each in Ottawa, Pittsburg and Pottawatomie counties; 19 in Jackson County; 18 each in Grady and Kay counties; 17 each in Bryan, Mayes and Osage counties; 16 in McClain County; 15 each in Beckham and Payne counties; 14 each in Okmulgee and Sequoyah counties; 13 in Adair County; 12 each in Carter and McIntosh counties; 11 in Texas County; 10 each in Stephens and Okfuskee counties; nine in Cherokee County; eight each in Garvin and Greer counties; seven each in Custer, Hughes and Seminole counties; six each in Kingfisher, Pontotoc, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell and Pawnee counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Grant, Harper, Major, Marshall and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Jefferson, Love and Woods counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,860 cases, 2,473 recovered, 356 active and 31 deaths, all in Enid, reported Nov. 8, Nov. 5, Nov. 2, Oct. 27, Oct. 25, Oct. 24, Oct. 20, Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,425 cases, 1,288 recovered, 131 active and six deaths, three in Woodward reported Nov. 1 and Sept. 26; two in Fort Supply, one reported Oct. 2 and a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate reported Sept. 22; and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26;
• Kingfisher with 659 cases, 582 recovered, 71 active and six deaths, including one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; there also have been three in Okarche, part of which is in Canadian County, reported Nov. 9 and Nov. 2;
• Major with 282 cases, 196 recovered, 84 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Blaine with 270 cases, 223 recovered, 45 active and two deaths, both from Canton, reported Nov. 6 and Aug. 28;
• Noble with 276 cases, 194 recovered, 79 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;
• Woods with 269 cases, 192 recovered, 76 active and one death, an Alva woman reported Nov. 10;
• Alfalfa with 155 cases, 132 recovered and 23 active;
• Grant with 148 cases, 115 recovered, 31 active and two deaths, one each in Wakita reported Oct. 30 and Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,620 in Enid (326 active); 895 Fort Supply (four active); 432 in Woodward (111 active); 286 in Kingfisher (35 active); 235 in Alva (68 active); 212 in Hennessey (18 active); 170 in Fairview (57 active); 106 in Watonga (25 active); 81 in Okarche (13 active); 64 in Helena (two active); 55 in Mooreland (nine active); 51 in Pond Creek (10 active); 48 in Garber (two active); 46 each in Lahoma (seven active) and Waukomis (five active); 45 each in Canton (eight active), Cashion (six active) and Cherokee (12 active); 40 in Ringwood (13 active); 39 in Medford (nine active); 37 in Dover; 36 in Okeene (two active); 33 in Seiling (10 active); 28 in Billings (12 active); 22 in Cleo Springs (eight active); 21 in Wakita (four active); 20 in Covington (four active); 18 in Ames (two active); 17 in Fairmont; 16 in Meno (three active); 15 each in Kremlin (three active), Longdale (two active), Nash (one active) and Waynoka (three active); 13 each in Burlington and Mulhall (two active); 12 in Lamont (two active); 11 each in Aline (nine active) and Orlando (three active); nine each in Jet (one active) and Sharon (four active); eight each in Drummond (two active) and Marshall (three active); seven each in Carmen (one active), Freedom (two active) and Hunter; six in Hitchcock; five in Hillsdale; and four each in Dacoma (three active), Deer Creek (two active) and Goltry, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,329 cases, with 1,144 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,265 cases, with 1,096 recovered and 11 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were six recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying that due to adequate supplies residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.