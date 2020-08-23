You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick topical featured top story

OSDH: COVID-19 cases climb rapidly in Hennessey; state total reaches 53,165

  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

HENNESSEY, Okla. — The town of Hennessey has seen a 135% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in a week, going from 48 testing positive for the virus, 14 of them active, on Aug. 16 to 113, with 70 active, on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The Kingfisher County town recorded the highest increases in cases on Sunday in Northwest Oklahoma, with a single-day rise of 28 cases, according to OSDH data. Enid saw the second-highest increase with 14.

Hennessey's increase in COVID-19 cases has prompted an investigation of origin and contact tracing by the OSDH at Hennessey Nursing and Rehab, which went from two confirmed cases reported on Wednesday to 20 cases on Friday. The OSDH does not release long-term care data on the weekends.

Overall, Oklahoma increased by 566 COVID-19 cases, according to the OSDH, taking cumulative cases to 53,165 since the virus was detected in the state in early March. There was one death, an Oklahoma County man in the 65 and older age group, reported in the state on Sunday.

The number of active cases in Oklahoma reached 8,030 on Sunday, with 44,409 having recovered from the virus, according to OSDH. The number of overall cases represents 1.34% of the population of Oklahoma, which was recorded at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

Garfield County, as of Sunday, has seen 750 cases overall, with 250 currently active. That is 1.23% of its population of 61,056, based on census.gov data. Of the county's total, Enid has recorded 702 of those cases, with 237 currently active, according to OSDH data. That is 1.4% of its census.gov population of 49,688 in 2019.

Currently, Garfield County is in a "moderate risk" category as defined by the OSDH, with 30.65 daily new cases per 100,000 population on average.

In response to increased cases and some quarantine procedures undertaken by Enid Public Schools, Garfield County Health Department will hold a testing day on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the local Health Department, 2501 Mercer Drive.

The department will set aside most of its other services that day to concentrate on testing, according to Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.

The county department has blocked off 200 appointment slots. Those interested in getting tested should call for an appointment at (580) 233-0650. Anyone interested in being tested may set up an appointment, whether or not they think they have been exposed or have symptoms. The event is drive-up and staff will come out to vehicles. Those being tested will be contacted within 3-5 days no matter what the results are, according to Jackson.

COVID-19 case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties on Sunday included 14 in Garfield, 29 in Kingfisher and one each in Alfalfa, Grant and Woodward. Other case increases in cities and towns included two in Garber and one each in Deer Creek, Kingfisher and Woodward. Kremlin saw a reduction of one case.

State numbers

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 280 reported Sunday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 96 in the 36-49 age group, 72 in the 50-64 age group, 37 in the 65 and older group, 78 in the 5-17 group and four in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 1,191 in the 0-4 age group, 4,800 in the 5-17 age group, 18,706 in the 18-35 age group, 11,573 in the 36-49 age group, 9,555 in the 50-64 age group and 7,338 in the 65 and older age group. There were two listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.3.

Of those testing positive, 27,895, or 52.5%, have been female and 25,216, or 47.4%, have been male. There were 51 listed as unknown gender and three listed as agender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.

Of the overall 726 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 574 have been 65 and older and 122 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 20 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 397, than women, 329, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have died is 74.4.

Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 143 in Oklahoma County; 125 in Tulsa County; 63 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 29 in McCurtain County; 25 in Rogers County; 23 in Wagoner County; 20 each in Caddo and Delaware counties; 19 in Creek County; 16 in Muskogee County; 12 in Osage and Pittsburg counties; 11 in Comanche and Kay counties; nine each in Canadian, Garfield and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Mayes counties; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six in Adair and Carter counties; five each in Lincoln, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Payne and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Cherokee, Hughes, LeFlore, Okfuskee and Pawnee counties; two each in Cotton, Haskell, Latimer, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Craig, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Marshall, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH shows Garfield with 750 cases, 491 recovered, 250 active and nine deaths, all in Enid, including one each reported Aug. 18Aug. 15Aug. 14Aug. 13Aug. 6July 28July 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 235 cases, 147 recovered and 88 active; Noble with 97 cases, 84 recovered, 11 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 72 cases, 47 recovered and 25 active; Blaine with 57 cases, 42 recovered and 15 active; Major with 43 cases, 39 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 24 cases, 21 recovered and three active; Grant with 21 cases, 18 recovered and three active; and Alfalfa with 10 cases, four recovered and six active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 702 in Enid (237 active); 113 in Hennessey (70 active); 77 in Kingfisher (12 active); 52 in Woodward (14 active); 32 in Okarche (three active); 26 in Watonga (10 active); 23 in Fairview (one active); 18 in Alva (one active); 15 in Mooreland (10 active); 14 each in Cashion (one active) and Garber (four active); 10 each in Seiling (five active) and Waukomis (one active); eight in Canton (six active); seven each in Billings (two active), Helena (five active), Lahoma (one active) and Ringwood (one active); six each in Lamont (two active) and Longdale; five each in Covington (four active), Medford and Pond Creek; four each in Dover (one active) and Freedom; three each in Drummond, Marshall (one active), Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita; two each in Ames, Hillsdale, Hitchcock, Jet (one active) and Meno; and one each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs, Deer Creek (one active), Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry, Kremlin and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 380 cases, with 254 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 319 cases, with 200 recovered and five deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 8.23.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 12584 143 10694 2020-08-23
TULSA 12312 125 10746 2020-08-23
CLEVELAND 3522 63 3031 2020-08-23
CANADIAN 1413 9 1229 2020-08-23
ROGERS 1210 25 979 2020-08-23
COMANCHE 1149 11 885 2020-08-23
TEXAS 1098 7 1063 2020-08-23
WAGONER 1052 23 887 2020-08-23
MCCURTAIN 951 29 798 2020-08-23
PAYNE 914 4 754 2020-08-23
POTTAWATOMIE 755 9 448 2020-08-23
GARFIELD 750 9 491 2020-08-23
CREEK 745 19 645 2020-08-23
WASHINGTON 740 39 618 2020-08-23
MUSKOGEE 662 16 473 2020-08-23
OSAGE 596 12 428 2020-08-23
CHEROKEE 578 3 434 2020-08-23
OKMULGEE 566 4 480 2020-08-23
JACKSON 565 7 524 2020-08-23
BRYAN 545 3 469 2020-08-23
LE FLORE 539 3 390 2020-08-23
MCCLAIN 534 4 453 2020-08-23
PITTSBURG 531 12 390 2020-08-23
SEQUOYAH 511 5 379 2020-08-23
DELAWARE 507 20 424 2020-08-23
CADDO 506 20 411 2020-08-23
GRADY 494 7 440 2020-08-23
OTTAWA 464 4 397 2020-08-23
ADAIR 412 6 310 2020-08-23
CARTER 393 6 340 2020-08-23
MAYES 386 8 310 2020-08-23
SEMINOLE 287 5 227 2020-08-23
KAY 287 11 240 2020-08-23
CUSTER 279 0 217 2020-08-23
LINCOLN 271 5 171 2020-08-23
LOGAN 267 1 225 2020-08-23
GARVIN 252 4 229 2020-08-23
KINGFISHER 235 0 147 2020-08-23
STEPHENS 228 4 196 2020-08-23
MCINTOSH 223 4 186 2020-08-23
PONTOTOC 223 2 198 2020-08-23
CHOCTAW 221 1 188 2020-08-23
PAWNEE 195 3 148 2020-08-23
HUGHES 194 3 148 2020-08-23
HASKELL 145 2 64 2020-08-23
MARSHALL 125 1 108 2020-08-23
PUSHMATAHA 121 0 107 2020-08-23
BECKHAM 113 1 64 2020-08-23
CRAIG 106 1 88 2020-08-23
LATIMER 104 2 94 2020-08-23
NOBLE 97 2 84 2020-08-23
ATOKA 95 1 75 2020-08-23
OKFUSKEE 91 3 67 2020-08-23
GREER 86 8 72 2020-08-23
LOVE 86 0 73 2020-08-23
MURRAY 86 0 80 2020-08-23
NOWATA 75 1 59 2020-08-23
WOODWARD 72 0 47 2020-08-23
JOHNSTON 66 0 47 2020-08-23
TILLMAN 62 1 59 2020-08-23
BLAINE 57 0 42 2020-08-23
COAL 48 0 40 2020-08-23
MAJOR 43 1 39 2020-08-23
BEAVER 41 0 39 2020-08-23
KIOWA 39 1 30 2020-08-23
WASHITA 38 0 29 2020-08-23
HARMON 37 0 29 2020-08-23
JEFFERSON 34 0 31 2020-08-23
COTTON 25 2 17 2020-08-23
WOODS 24 0 21 2020-08-23
GRANT 21 0 18 2020-08-23
DEWEY 18 0 11 2020-08-23
HARPER 16 0 14 2020-08-23
CIMARRON 14 0 2 2020-08-23
ROGER MILLS 12 1 8 2020-08-23
ALFALFA 10 0 4 2020-08-23
6 0 1 2020-08-23
ELLIS 6 0 6 2020-08-23

Oklahoma per city 8.23.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 10391 123 8776 2020-08-23
TULSA 8404 91 7347 2020-08-23
BROKEN ARROW 2199 26 1894 2020-08-23
NORMAN 1705 34 1493 2020-08-23
EDMOND 1690 20 1514 2020-08-23
OTHER*** 1238 8 848 2020-08-23
GUYMON 893 7 874 2020-08-23
YUKON 744 6 660 2020-08-23
CLAREMORE 742 22 573 2020-08-23
MOORE 729 13 633 2020-08-23
STILLWATER 723 3 594 2020-08-23
ENID 702 9 456 2020-08-23
LAWTON 693 10 628 2020-08-23
JENKS 634 2 591 2020-08-23
BARTLESVILLE 605 37 497 2020-08-23
OWASSO 542 2 471 2020-08-23
ALTUS 512 7 475 2020-08-23
BIXBY 450 3 377 2020-08-23
MUSKOGEE 426 12 322 2020-08-23
TAHLEQUAH 419 2 313 2020-08-23
BROKEN BOW 408 22 342 2020-08-23
SHAWNEE 383 8 301 2020-08-23
MCALESTER 374 12 281 2020-08-23
DURANT 339 1 288 2020-08-23
SAPULPA 337 7 292 2020-08-23
ARDMORE 328 4 283 2020-08-23
IDABEL 315 4 271 2020-08-23
BETHANY 287 1 250 2020-08-23
GLENPOOL 286 3 254 2020-08-23
SAND SPRINGS 281 4 247 2020-08-23
STILWELL 273 5 192 2020-08-23
COWETA 258 13 218 2020-08-23
MCLOUD 254 1 60 2020-08-23
MIAMI 253 3 210 2020-08-23
LEXINGTON 250 2 176 2020-08-23
CHICKASHA 242 4 223 2020-08-23
EL RENO 239 1 181 2020-08-23
MUSTANG 234 2 207 2020-08-23
COLLINSVILLE 225 1 189 2020-08-23
PONCA CITY 223 8 188 2020-08-23
SKIATOOK 222 7 193 2020-08-23
OKMULGEE 214 2 181 2020-08-23
ANADARKO 212 5 154 2020-08-23
GROVE 209 17 164 2020-08-23
PURCELL 204 3 177 2020-08-23
SALLISAW 200 1 148 2020-08-23
CHOCTAW 198 2 165 2020-08-23
HENRYETTA 181 2 155 2020-08-23
ADA 174 0 157 2020-08-23
HUGO 165 1 149 2020-08-23
HOMINY 163 2 60 2020-08-23
CLINTON 160 0 125 2020-08-23
WAGONER 159 5 126 2020-08-23
BLANCHARD 157 1 137 2020-08-23
DUNCAN 149 2 124 2020-08-23
HOLDENVILLE 138 2 103 2020-08-23
GUTHRIE 136 0 116 2020-08-23
WARR ACRES 135 0 124 2020-08-23
MULDROW 132 1 95 2020-08-23
NOBLE 131 1 115 2020-08-23
BRISTOW 130 4 114 2020-08-23
NEWCASTLE 130 1 112 2020-08-23
TUTTLE 127 2 103 2020-08-23
PRYOR CREEK 123 3 105 2020-08-23
SEMINOLE 123 3 90 2020-08-23
POTEAU 122 0 81 2020-08-23
WEWOKA 121 1 103 2020-08-23
HINTON 120 0 114 2020-08-23
MIDWEST CITY 117 3 96 2020-08-23
CUSHING 117 1 91 2020-08-23
HEAVENER 116 1 90 2020-08-23
PAULS VALLEY 114 1 102 2020-08-23
HENNESSEY 113 0 43 2020-08-23
EUFAULA 112 2 85 2020-08-23
JAY 108 1 97 2020-08-23
CLEVELAND 106 3 74 2020-08-23
CHECOTAH 103 2 91 2020-08-23
STIGLER 99 2 38 2020-08-23
CHANDLER 94 4 37 2020-08-23
CATOOSA 94 0 85 2020-08-23
VIAN 94 2 79 2020-08-23
HOOKER 94 0 93 2020-08-23
PIEDMONT 93 1 83 2020-08-23
WEATHERFORD 88 0 74 2020-08-23
SPENCER 87 1 71 2020-08-23
MADILL 86 1 74 2020-08-23
AFTON 83 0 75 2020-08-23
MANGUM 80 8 67 2020-08-23
LOCUST GROVE 80 0 68 2020-08-23
DEL CITY 79 0 60 2020-08-23
KINGFISHER 77 0 65 2020-08-23
SPERRY 75 1 64 2020-08-23
WESTVILLE 74 1 63 2020-08-23
VINITA 72 1 60 2020-08-23
INOLA 71 3 60 2020-08-23
FORT GIBSON 71 3 57 2020-08-23
WRIGHT CITY 71 0 53 2020-08-23
ATOKA 70 0 56 2020-08-23
ELK CITY 70 1 48 2020-08-23
SALINA 70 1 50 2020-08-23
HASKELL 70 0 45 2020-08-23
DEWEY 69 1 60 2020-08-23
MOUNDS 68 1 57 2020-08-23
CHELSEA 67 0 57 2020-08-23
SPIRO 67 1 49 2020-08-23
TECUMSEH 66 0 44 2020-08-23
TALIHINA 65 2 58 2020-08-23
HARRAH 64 0 53 2020-08-23
CALERA 64 0 58 2020-08-23
LINDSAY 63 2 58 2020-08-23
CHOUTEAU 61 4 44 2020-08-23
NICHOLS HILLS 60 0 54 2020-08-23
PRAGUE 58 0 40 2020-08-23
MANNFORD 58 1 51 2020-08-23
MARIETTA 58 0 48 2020-08-23
PAWNEE 57 0 51 2020-08-23
TEXHOMA 57 0 50 2020-08-23
ANTLERS 55 0 47 2020-08-23
COMMERCE 55 0 51 2020-08-23
MORRIS 54 0 45 2020-08-23
SULPHUR 54 0 49 2020-08-23
WYANDOTTE 52 1 46 2020-08-23
WOODWARD 52 0 38 2020-08-23
WILBURTON 52 1 48 2020-08-23
KELLYVILLE 51 2 46 2020-08-23
COLCORD 51 1 44 2020-08-23
JONES 51 2 43 2020-08-23
FREDERICK 50 1 47 2020-08-23
HAWORTH 48 2 39 2020-08-23
BEGGS 48 0 46 2020-08-23
HARTSHORNE 47 0 35 2020-08-23
OOLOGAH 47 0 42 2020-08-23
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-08-23
HULBERT 44 1 39 2020-08-23
POCOLA 44 0 26 2020-08-23
WASHINGTON 44 0 36 2020-08-23
STROUD 44 0 40 2020-08-23
VALLIANT 44 0 43 2020-08-23
NOWATA 43 1 31 2020-08-23
PERKINS 42 0 36 2020-08-23
SAYRE 41 0 15 2020-08-23
ROLAND 41 0 26 2020-08-23
OKEMAH 41 1 31 2020-08-23
PAWHUSKA 38 0 31 2020-08-23
KINGSTON 38 0 34 2020-08-23
MARLOW 38 0 36 2020-08-23
PERRY 37 0 33 2020-08-23
COALGATE 36 0 30 2020-08-23
HOLLIS 35 0 27 2020-08-23
MEAD 34 1 28 2020-08-23
WETUMKA 34 0 29 2020-08-23
FAIRLAND 34 0 30 2020-08-23
WISTER 34 0 21 2020-08-23
COMANCHE 34 1 31 2020-08-23
KIEFER 33 0 33 2020-08-23
WAYNE 33 0 28 2020-08-23
ELGIN 32 0 30 2020-08-23
DAVIS 32 0 31 2020-08-23
OKARCHE 32 0 29 2020-08-23
BLACKWELL 31 1 25 2020-08-23
CRESCENT 30 0 27 2020-08-23
CACHE 30 0 29 2020-08-23
BOKOSHE 30 0 29 2020-08-23
LUTHER 30 0 22 2020-08-23
QUINTON 29 0 10 2020-08-23
GORE 29 1 22 2020-08-23
OCHELATA 29 1 26 2020-08-23
COLBERT 29 0 26 2020-08-23
KANSAS 28 0 23 2020-08-23
PORTER 28 0 19 2020-08-23
RED ROCK 28 1 26 2020-08-23
CADDO 28 0 27 2020-08-23
TAFT 27 0 8 2020-08-23
TISHOMINGO 27 0 19 2020-08-23
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-08-23
HOWE 26 0 19 2020-08-23
WATONGA 26 0 16 2020-08-23
PORUM 26 1 20 2020-08-23
WATTS 26 0 24 2020-08-23
APACHE 26 1 21 2020-08-23
MEEKER 25 0 24 2020-08-23
ARCADIA 25 0 18 2020-08-23
COPAN 23 0 22 2020-08-23
FAIRVIEW 23 0 22 2020-08-23
CLAYTON 23 0 22 2020-08-23
TALALA 23 0 16 2020-08-23
WILSON 23 0 22 2020-08-23
BARNSDALL 23 2 20 2020-08-23
MAYSVILLE 23 0 19 2020-08-23
PADEN 22 0 17 2020-08-23
BLAIR 21 0 20 2020-08-23
KONAWA 21 1 17 2020-08-23
KEOTA 21 0 13 2020-08-23
CAMERON 21 0 16 2020-08-23
CARNEGIE 21 1 16 2020-08-23
ELMORE CITY 21 0 20 2020-08-23
LONE GROVE 20 1 17 2020-08-23
BIG CABIN 20 1 17 2020-08-23
BOSWELL 20 0 11 2020-08-23
DEWAR 20 0 15 2020-08-23
QUAPAW 20 0 15 2020-08-23
WYNNEWOOD 19 1 18 2020-08-23
RAMONA 19 0 13 2020-08-23
GRACEMONT 19 1 16 2020-08-23
FORT COBB 19 0 17 2020-08-23
GERONIMO 19 0 16 2020-08-23
TYRONE 18 0 15 2020-08-23
ALVA 18 0 17 2020-08-23
DEPEW 18 1 14 2020-08-23
WEBBERS FALLS 17 0 12 2020-08-23
GLENCOE 17 0 15 2020-08-23
ADAIR 17 0 13 2020-08-23
DRUMRIGHT 17 0 11 2020-08-23
BOKCHITO 16 1 13 2020-08-23
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-08-23
GARVIN 16 0 16 2020-08-23
WARNER 16 0 10 2020-08-23
WELLSTON 16 0 11 2020-08-23
EARLSBORO 16 0 13 2020-08-23
MAUD 16 0 15 2020-08-23
HOBART 15 0 11 2020-08-23
RUSH SPRINGS 15 0 12 2020-08-23
OKTAHA 15 0 11 2020-08-23
WELEETKA 15 1 12 2020-08-23
GOODWELL 15 0 13 2020-08-23
MOORELAND 15 0 5 2020-08-23
ARKOMA 15 0 11 2020-08-23
KIOWA 15 0 11 2020-08-23
JENNINGS 14 0 12 2020-08-23
INDIAHOMA 14 0 13 2020-08-23
WALTERS 14 0 12 2020-08-23
STONEWALL 14 1 11 2020-08-23
TONKAWA 14 0 14 2020-08-23
ASHER 14 0 10 2020-08-23
GARBER 14 0 10 2020-08-23
MINCO 14 0 14 2020-08-23
FORT TOWSON 14 0 14 2020-08-23
CASHION 14 0 13 2020-08-23
CYRIL 14 1 13 2020-08-23
GANS 13 0 8 2020-08-23
DELAWARE 13 0 9 2020-08-23
ALLEN 13 1 11 2020-08-23
WAURIKA 13 0 12 2020-08-23
HAILEYVILLE 13 0 8 2020-08-23
ALEX 13 0 11 2020-08-23
RED OAK 13 0 9 2020-08-23
YALE 13 0 13 2020-08-23
GEARY 12 0 11 2020-08-23
CEMENT 12 0 11 2020-08-23
BOISE CITY 12 0 1 2020-08-23
ARAPAHO 12 0 6 2020-08-23
MORRISON 12 0 9 2020-08-23
WELCH 12 0 11 2020-08-23
NEWKIRK 12 1 9 2020-08-23
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-08-23
BEAVER 11 0 9 2020-08-23
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-08-23
FLETCHER 11 0 10 2020-08-23
TEMPLE 11 2 5 2020-08-23
MILBURN 11 0 3 2020-08-23
KREBS 11 0 9 2020-08-23
RINGLING 11 0 10 2020-08-23
KAW CITY 11 1 8 2020-08-23
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-08-23
STRATFORD 10 0 9 2020-08-23
AMBER 10 0 8 2020-08-23
MCCURTAIN 10 0 9 2020-08-23
CARNEY 10 0 10 2020-08-23
SEILING 10 0 5 2020-08-23
PANAMA 10 0 7 2020-08-23
BENNINGTON 10 0 9 2020-08-23
WAUKOMIS 10 0 9 2020-08-23
THOMAS 10 0 7 2020-08-23
ROFF 10 0 8 2020-08-23
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-08-23
KETCHUM 9 0 5 2020-08-23
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-08-23
CHEYENNE 9 1 7 2020-08-23
OPTIMA 9 0 8 2020-08-23
CANADIAN 9 0 7 2020-08-23
SHADY POINT 9 0 7 2020-08-23
SAVANNA 9 0 9 2020-08-23
WANETTE 9 0 8 2020-08-23
LAVERNE 9 0 7 2020-08-23
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 9 2020-08-23
PAOLI 9 0 8 2020-08-23
SASAKWA 8 0 7 2020-08-23
TERLTON 8 0 5 2020-08-23
CANTON 8 0 2 2020-08-23
THACKERVILLE 8 0 6 2020-08-23
BRAGGS 8 0 5 2020-08-23
BUFFALO 8 0 7 2020-08-23
LOOKEBA 8 2 5 2020-08-23
OSAGE 8 0 8 2020-08-23
NINNEKAH 7 0 7 2020-08-23
SPAVINAW 7 0 6 2020-08-23
RIPLEY 7 0 6 2020-08-23
HELENA 7 0 2 2020-08-23
PRUE 7 0 6 2020-08-23
ACHILLE 7 0 6 2020-08-23
LAHOMA 7 0 6 2020-08-23
SNYDER 7 0 5 2020-08-23
SCHULTER 7 0 4 2020-08-23
BILLINGS 7 1 4 2020-08-23
NEW CORDELL 7 0 4 2020-08-23
UNION CITY 7 0 7 2020-08-23
LEHIGH 7 0 7 2020-08-23
KENEFIC 7 0 5 2020-08-23
AGRA 7 1 4 2020-08-23
DISNEY 7 0 6 2020-08-23
LANGLEY 7 0 6 2020-08-23
CROWDER 7 0 6 2020-08-23
VERDEN 7 0 7 2020-08-23
RINGWOOD 7 0 6 2020-08-23
KINTA 7 0 3 2020-08-23
HYDRO 7 0 6 2020-08-23
BURBANK 7 0 5 2020-08-23
CASTLE 6 0 4 2020-08-23
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-08-23
SOPER 6 0 3 2020-08-23
POCASSET 6 0 6 2020-08-23
CANEY 6 0 6 2020-08-23
SPRINGER 6 1 5 2020-08-23
COUNCIL HILL 6 0 4 2020-08-23
LAMONT 6 0 4 2020-08-23
BOLEY 6 1 3 2020-08-23
MEDFORD 5 0 5 2020-08-23
WANN 5 0 5 2020-08-23
CALUMET 5 0 5 2020-08-23
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 4 2020-08-23
AVANT 5 0 5 2020-08-23
BOYNTON 5 0 5 2020-08-23
COVINGTON 5 0 1 2020-08-23
MOUNTAIN VIEW 5 1 3 2020-08-23
VICI 5 0 4 2020-08-23
POND CREEK 5 0 5 2020-08-23
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-08-23
MARBLE CITY 5 0 4 2020-08-23
CORN 5 0 3 2020-08-23
STRINGTOWN 5 1 3 2020-08-23
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-08-23
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-08-23
GRANITE 4 0 3 2020-08-23
MILLERTON 4 0 3 2020-08-23
DUSTIN 4 0 2 2020-08-23
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-08-23
SPARKS 4 0 1 2020-08-23
ORLANDO 4 0 4 2020-08-23
HANNA 4 0 3 2020-08-23
RATTAN 4 0 4 2020-08-23
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-08-23
SAWYER 4 0 2 2020-08-23
BUTLER 4 0 3 2020-08-23
DILL CITY 4 0 4 2020-08-23
BLUEJACKET 4 0 2 2020-08-23
OILTON 4 1 3 2020-08-23
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-08-23
LENAPAH 4 0 4 2020-08-23
TRYON 4 0 3 2020-08-23
HARDESTY 4 0 4 2020-08-23
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-08-23
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-08-23
PITTSBURG 4 0 3 2020-08-23
DOVER 4 0 3 2020-08-23
COYLE 4 0 1 2020-08-23
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-08-23
WHITEFIELD 3 0 1 2020-08-23
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-08-23
BRADLEY 3 0 2 2020-08-23
BOWLEGS 3 0 2 2020-08-23
CANUTE 3 0 1 2020-08-23
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-08-23
INDIANOLA 3 0 3 2020-08-23
VELMA 3 1 2 2020-08-23
MARSHALL 3 0 2 2020-08-23
TUPELO 3 0 2 2020-08-23
BERNICE 3 0 3 2020-08-23
OKEENE 3 0 3 2020-08-23
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-08-23
LANGSTON 3 0 3 2020-08-23
MULHALL 3 0 3 2020-08-23
STUART 3 0 3 2020-08-23
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-08-23
FOSS 3 0 1 2020-08-23
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-08-23
ERICK 2 0 1 2020-08-23
CUSTER CITY 2 0 1 2020-08-23
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-08-23
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-08-23
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-08-23
HAMMON 2 0 1 2020-08-23
MENO 2 0 2 2020-08-23
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-08-23
RAVIA 2 0 2 2020-08-23
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-08-23
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-08-23
AMES 2 0 2 2020-08-23
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-08-23
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-08-23
LEEDEY 2 0 2 2020-08-23
FOYIL 2 0 1 2020-08-23
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-08-23
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-08-23
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-08-23
JET 2 0 1 2020-08-23
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-08-23
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-08-23
HITCHCOCK 2 0 2 2020-08-23
MARLAND 2 0 2 2020-08-23
THE VILLAGE 2 0 1 2020-08-23
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-08-23
GOLDSBY 2 0 2 2020-08-23
SHIDLER 2 0 1 2020-08-23
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1 2020-08-23
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-08-23
STERLING 1 0 0 2020-08-23
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-08-23
BLACKBURN 1 0 0 2020-08-23
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-08-23
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-23
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-08-23
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-08-23
KREMLIN 1 0 1 2020-08-23
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-08-23
CHEROKEE 1 0 0 2020-08-23
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 0 2020-08-23
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-08-23
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-08-23
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-08-23
MOFFETT 1 0 0 2020-08-23
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-23
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-08-23
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-08-23
FAIRMONT 1 0 0 2020-08-23
NASH 1 0 1 2020-08-23
MILL CREEK 1 0 1 2020-08-23
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-08-23
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-08-23
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-08-23
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-08-23
DEER CREEK 1 0 0 2020-08-23
ALDERSON 1 0 0 2020-08-23

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.  

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you