OSDH: COVID-19 cases climb rapidly in Hennessey; state total reaches 53,165

HENNESSEY, Okla. — The town of Hennessey has seen a 135% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in a week, going from 48 testing positive for the virus, 14 of them active, on Aug. 16 to 113, with 70 active, on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The Kingfisher County town recorded the highest increases in cases on Sunday in Northwest Oklahoma, with a single-day rise of 28 cases, according to OSDH data. Enid saw the second-highest increase with 14.
Hennessey's increase in COVID-19 cases has prompted an investigation of origin and contact tracing by the OSDH at Hennessey Nursing and Rehab, which went from two confirmed cases reported on Wednesday to 20 cases on Friday. The OSDH does not release long-term care data on the weekends.
Overall, Oklahoma increased by 566 COVID-19 cases, according to the OSDH, taking cumulative cases to 53,165 since the virus was detected in the state in early March. There was one death, an Oklahoma County man in the 65 and older age group, reported in the state on Sunday.
The number of active cases in Oklahoma reached 8,030 on Sunday, with 44,409 having recovered from the virus, according to OSDH. The number of overall cases represents 1.34% of the population of Oklahoma, which was recorded at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
Garfield County, as of Sunday, has seen 750 cases overall, with 250 currently active. That is 1.23% of its population of 61,056, based on census.gov data. Of the county's total, Enid has recorded 702 of those cases, with 237 currently active, according to OSDH data. That is 1.4% of its census.gov population of 49,688 in 2019.
Currently, Garfield County is in a "moderate risk" category as defined by the OSDH, with 30.65 daily new cases per 100,000 population on average.
In response to increased cases and some quarantine procedures undertaken by Enid Public Schools, Garfield County Health Department will hold a testing day on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the local Health Department, 2501 Mercer Drive.
The department will set aside most of its other services that day to concentrate on testing, according to Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
The county department has blocked off 200 appointment slots. Those interested in getting tested should call for an appointment at (580) 233-0650. Anyone interested in being tested may set up an appointment, whether or not they think they have been exposed or have symptoms. The event is drive-up and staff will come out to vehicles. Those being tested will be contacted within 3-5 days no matter what the results are, according to Jackson.
COVID-19 case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties on Sunday included 14 in Garfield, 29 in Kingfisher and one each in Alfalfa, Grant and Woodward. Other case increases in cities and towns included two in Garber and one each in Deer Creek, Kingfisher and Woodward. Kremlin saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 280 reported Sunday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 96 in the 36-49 age group, 72 in the 50-64 age group, 37 in the 65 and older group, 78 in the 5-17 group and four in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 1,191 in the 0-4 age group, 4,800 in the 5-17 age group, 18,706 in the 18-35 age group, 11,573 in the 36-49 age group, 9,555 in the 50-64 age group and 7,338 in the 65 and older age group. There were two listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.3.
Of those testing positive, 27,895, or 52.5%, have been female and 25,216, or 47.4%, have been male. There were 51 listed as unknown gender and three listed as agender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.
Of the overall 726 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 574 have been 65 and older and 122 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 20 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 397, than women, 329, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have died is 74.4.
Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 143 in Oklahoma County; 125 in Tulsa County; 63 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 29 in McCurtain County; 25 in Rogers County; 23 in Wagoner County; 20 each in Caddo and Delaware counties; 19 in Creek County; 16 in Muskogee County; 12 in Osage and Pittsburg counties; 11 in Comanche and Kay counties; nine each in Canadian, Garfield and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Mayes counties; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six in Adair and Carter counties; five each in Lincoln, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Payne and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Cherokee, Hughes, LeFlore, Okfuskee and Pawnee counties; two each in Cotton, Haskell, Latimer, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Craig, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Marshall, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH shows Garfield with 750 cases, 491 recovered, 250 active and nine deaths, all in Enid, including one each reported Aug. 18, Aug. 15, Aug. 14, Aug. 13, Aug. 6, July 28, July 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 235 cases, 147 recovered and 88 active; Noble with 97 cases, 84 recovered, 11 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 72 cases, 47 recovered and 25 active; Blaine with 57 cases, 42 recovered and 15 active; Major with 43 cases, 39 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 24 cases, 21 recovered and three active; Grant with 21 cases, 18 recovered and three active; and Alfalfa with 10 cases, four recovered and six active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 702 in Enid (237 active); 113 in Hennessey (70 active); 77 in Kingfisher (12 active); 52 in Woodward (14 active); 32 in Okarche (three active); 26 in Watonga (10 active); 23 in Fairview (one active); 18 in Alva (one active); 15 in Mooreland (10 active); 14 each in Cashion (one active) and Garber (four active); 10 each in Seiling (five active) and Waukomis (one active); eight in Canton (six active); seven each in Billings (two active), Helena (five active), Lahoma (one active) and Ringwood (one active); six each in Lamont (two active) and Longdale; five each in Covington (four active), Medford and Pond Creek; four each in Dover (one active) and Freedom; three each in Drummond, Marshall (one active), Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita; two each in Ames, Hillsdale, Hitchcock, Jet (one active) and Meno; and one each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs, Deer Creek (one active), Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry, Kremlin and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 380 cases, with 254 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 319 cases, with 200 recovered and five deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.