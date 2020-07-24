OSDH: COVID-19 backlog resolved; Garfield County reaches 220 overall cases

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma has had 29,116 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a single-day increase of 314, as the state Health Department reported Friday that the backlog announced earlier this week "has been resolved."
That total number compares to 28,802 cumulative cases on Thursday, a 1.1% increase, but in order to include backlogged numbers the summary reports on the OSDH website shows 1,145 cases were gained from the prior day because of the discrepancy that resulted when officials discovered earlier in the week that 820 past cases had not been included in the data. It took a few days for the OSDH to verify demographics to properly record all those cases, said Rob Crissinger, a communications and media relations manager with OSDH.
Of the total cases, 5,355, or 18.39%, are active in the state based on OSDH data updated Friday morning. There have been 23,277, or 79.95%, who have recovered and 484 Oklahomans, or 1.66% of those with confirmed cases, who have died including another seven reported Friday, according to OSDH data.
Deaths reported Friday included two women from Creek and Oklahoma counties and an Oklahoma County man in the 50-64 age group and two women from Oklahoma and Rogers counties and two men from Caddo and Osage counties in the 65 and older age group.
Garfield County has had 220 residents, 206 of those in Enid, who have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the state in March, according to OSDH data. The data also shows 140 of those in the county — 131 in Enid — have recovered. OSDH defines recovered as "not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report."
Despite increases in county numbers, OSDH officials have said comparisons may not be accurate as some increases may be attributed to the 820 cases recently reported as backlogged and never included in the state's data.
The OSDH COVID-19 county-by-county alert system map, released every Friday, shows most of Northwest Oklahoma in low risk category for COVID-19 as of Thursday, July 23, 2020. Low risk is defined as cases present with risk of spread is elevated, according to OSDH. Alfalfa County, which has seen only one confirmed case of the virus, falls under the new normal category, which means undetected cases are likely and risk of infection is heightened by community spread. "Robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread," according to OSDH.
The Health Department also released its weekly report on Friday afternoon, showing the number of COVID-19 cases July 17-23 decreased by 8.4% this past week compared to the prior week, July 10-16. OSDH listed the number of deaths at 39 July 17-23, which was 11, or 39.3%, more than the prior week. Hospitalizations increased by 53, or 16.3% to top out at 378 for the week, according to OSDH data.
"Oklahoma currently ranks 32nd in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 38th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.," according to an OSDH email Friday afternoon.
The department encouraged continued testing among Oklahomans regardless of whether symptoms are present.
State numbers
There have been 2,687 overall cumulative hospitalizations associated with COVID-19, a single-day increase of 91, according to OSDH. Of those, 628 are currently hospitalized, with 260 in intensive care, based on OSDH data released Thursday evening.
There were five confirmed inpatients who had tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, as of Friday morning, and three inpatients at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, as of Thursday afternoon.
In Oklahoma, there have been 527,895 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing, with 493,926, just less than 94%, that have been negative, according to OSDH.
More than a third of the cases, 10,582, in the state have been confirmed in the 18-35 age range, according to OSDH. That age group continues to consistently see the most numbers of increases daily, OSDH data shows.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday were 651 in the 0-4 age group, 2,342 in the 5-17 age group, 10,582 in the 18-35 age group, 6,341 in the 36-49 age group, 5,094 in the 50-64 age group and 4,105 in the 65 and older age group.
Of those testing positive, 15,010 have been female and 14,072 have been male. There are 34 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Friday.
Of the overall 484 deaths in the state associated with the virus and confirmed by the OSDH as of Thursday, 386 or 79.75%, have been 65 and older; 74 or 15.29%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 16, or 3.31%, have been in the 36-49 age group; 7, or 1.45%, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .21%, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 253, than women, 231, have succumbed to the virus. The average age of those who have died is 74.8.
OSDH reports 78.6% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Just less than half of the deaths, 234, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,278 cases among long-term care residents and 753 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Thursday evening.
Data shows deaths in 49 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 89 in Tulsa County; 88 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 each in Delaware, McCurtain and Wagoner counties; 16 in Muskogee County; 12 each in Caddo and Rogers counties; 10 each in Creek and Osage counties; 9 each in Comanche and Kay counties; 7 each in Greer and Texas counties; 6 each in Grady and Pottawatomie counties; 5 each in Mayes and Seminole counties; 4 each in Adair, Canadian and McClain counties; 3 each in Carter, Garvin, Jackson, Pawnee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa, Payne and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Friday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 220 cases, 140 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 74 cases, 58 recovered; Noble with 69 cases, 50 recovered and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 27 cases, 18 recovered; Blaine with 26 cases, 20 recovered; Major with 21 cases, 16 recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 14 cases, 10 recovered; Grant with six cases, four recovered; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 206 in Enid (73 active); 33 in Kingfisher (10 active); 23 in Woodward (nine active); 19 in Hennessey (four active); 18 in Okarche (two active); 11 each in Alva (two active) and Watonga (two active); eight in Fairview; seven in Cashion; six each in Geary and Ringwood (one active); four each in Freedom (three active), Garber (one active), Lahoma, Longdale (two active) and Pond Creek (two active); two each in Dover, Laverne, Marshall, Meno, Okeene (one active), Seiling and Waukomis (one active); and one each in Canton, Cleo Springs (one active), Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Medford and Mooreland, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 100 cases with 62 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 106 cases with 68 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 Zip Code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 7.24.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|7239
|88
|5693
|TULSA
|7111
|89
|5940
|CLEVELAND
|1958
|40
|1568
|TEXAS
|1012
|7
|995
|CANADIAN
|786
|4
|638
|MCCURTAIN
|755
|19
|595
|COMANCHE
|618
|9
|560
|PAYNE
|575
|2
|498
|ROGERS
|543
|12
|376
|WAGONER
|537
|19
|431
|WASHINGTON
|516
|39
|450
|GRADY
|347
|6
|282
|DELAWARE
|341
|19
|261
|MCCLAIN
|332
|4
|281
|CREEK
|321
|10
|241
|MUSKOGEE
|304
|16
|199
|JACKSON
|302
|3
|136
|BRYAN
|284
|1
|211
|OSAGE
|277
|10
|237
|OKMULGEE
|272
|0
|193
|POTTAWATOMIE
|259
|6
|181
|CADDO
|258
|12
|208
|OTTAWA
|248
|2
|195
|CARTER
|236
|3
|201
|MAYES
|227
|5
|140
|GARFIELD
|220
|2
|140
|ADAIR
|215
|4
|155
|CHEROKEE
|195
|1
|139
|KAY
|169
|9
|128
|GARVIN
|166
|3
|136
|CHOCTAW
|150
|1
|130
|LOGAN
|138
|1
|113
|CUSTER
|134
|0
|100
|STEPHENS
|132
|1
|109
|SEQUOYAH
|126
|3
|72
|PITTSBURG
|123
|3
|92
|PONTOTOC
|122
|2
|97
|MCINTOSH
|119
|1
|93
|SEMINOLE
|119
|5
|74
|LE FLORE
|114
|1
|76
|PAWNEE
|94
|3
|75
|GREER
|77
|7
|61
|KINGFISHER
|74
|0
|58
|LINCOLN
|71
|2
|48
|NOBLE
|69
|2
|50
|LOVE
|60
|0
|53
|MARSHALL
|59
|0
|47
|ATOKA
|55
|0
|45
|PUSHMATAHA
|51
|0
|36
|CRAIG
|47
|0
|35
|MURRAY
|47
|0
|36
|HUGHES
|44
|1
|17
|NOWATA
|44
|1
|40
|TILLMAN
|39
|1
|28
|LATIMER
|36
|1
|19
|BEAVER
|34
|0
|32
|OKFUSKEE
|31
|0
|21
|JOHNSTON
|27
|0
|17
|BECKHAM
|27
|0
|25
|WOODWARD
|27
|0
|18
|BLAINE
|26
|0
|20
|HASKELL
|23
|0
|20
|JEFFERSON
|23
|0
|20
|KIOWA
|21
|1
|16
|MAJOR
|21
|1
|16
|COAL
|20
|0
|12
|COTTON
|14
|2
|10
|WASHITA
|14
|0
|10
|WOODS
|14
|0
|10
|GRANT
|6
|0
|4
|ROGER MILLS
|6
|0
|2
|HARMON
|5
|0
|3
|DEWEY
|4
|0
|4
|HARPER
|2
|0
|2
|ELLIS
|2
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 7.24.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|5804
|75
|4496
|TULSA
|4918
|65
|4113
|EDMOND
|1098
|14
|920
|BROKEN ARROW
|1084
|19
|873
|NORMAN
|1013
|23
|804
|GUYMON
|843
|7
|828
|JENKS
|498
|0
|465
|OTHER***
|489
|4
|391
|LAWTON
|478
|8
|435
|STILLWATER
|472
|1
|421
|MOORE
|442
|9
|373
|YUKON
|421
|2
|347
|BARTLESVILLE
|419
|37
|363
|BROKEN BOW
|347
|16
|269
|CLAREMORE
|330
|9
|211
|OWASSO
|291
|2
|219
|ALTUS
|277
|3
|124
|IDABEL
|245
|2
|197
|BIXBY
|231
|2
|190
|MUSKOGEE
|218
|12
|140
|ENID
|206
|2
|131
|CHICKASHA
|199
|4
|160
|ARDMORE
|196
|2
|169
|GLENPOOL
|192
|0
|169
|DURANT
|180
|0
|129
|SHAWNEE
|179
|6
|122
|BETHANY
|173
|1
|142
|SAPULPA
|159
|4
|117
|MIAMI
|156
|2
|121
|GROVE
|154
|16
|116
|SKIATOOK
|149
|7
|129
|PONCA CITY
|148
|7
|114
|TAHLEQUAH
|145
|1
|101
|SAND SPRINGS
|144
|2
|115
|COWETA
|140
|13
|111
|PURCELL
|136
|3
|118
|MUSTANG
|130
|1
|109
|STILWELL
|127
|4
|82
|HUGO
|126
|1
|109
|EL RENO
|124
|1
|92
|COLLINSVILLE
|121
|1
|101
|OKMULGEE
|113
|0
|71
|CHOCTAW
|113
|2
|78
|BLANCHARD
|103
|0
|86
|ADA
|93
|0
|77
|HINTON
|91
|0
|89
|HOOKER
|91
|0
|91
|WAGONER
|87
|4
|70
|GUTHRIE
|84
|0
|67
|MCALESTER
|81
|3
|57
|DUNCAN
|80
|0
|68
|JAY
|78
|1
|68
|PAULS VALLEY
|78
|1
|65
|MIDWEST CITY
|77
|2
|62
|MANGUM
|75
|7
|60
|HENRYETTA
|75
|0
|59
|NEWCASTLE
|74
|1
|63
|TUTTLE
|72
|2
|60
|PRYOR CREEK
|70
|1
|46
|CHECOTAH
|65
|1
|52
|NOBLE
|65
|1
|50
|ANADARKO
|62
|1
|42
|CLINTON
|62
|0
|41
|WEATHERFORD
|61
|0
|52
|PIEDMONT
|61
|0
|50
|WARR ACRES
|60
|0
|51
|LOCUST GROVE
|54
|0
|33
|EUFAULA
|53
|0
|37
|CUSHING
|53
|1
|40
|SEMINOLE
|53
|3
|38
|SALLISAW
|53
|0
|28
|DEL CITY
|52
|0
|37
|WESTVILLE
|51
|0
|46
|LEXINGTON
|51
|0
|37
|CLEVELAND
|49
|3
|40
|WRIGHT CITY
|48
|0
|33
|SPENCER
|48
|1
|41
|WEWOKA
|47
|1
|27
|LINDSAY
|46
|1
|37
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|CATOOSA
|45
|0
|34
|AFTON
|43
|0
|29
|ATOKA
|42
|0
|37
|DEWEY
|42
|1
|37
|FORT GIBSON
|41
|3
|26
|MARIETTA
|41
|0
|37
|CHOUTEAU
|41
|3
|24
|HOMINY
|40
|1
|32
|SALINA
|39
|1
|21
|VINITA
|39
|0
|32
|NICHOLS HILLS
|38
|0
|37
|SPERRY
|38
|1
|30
|VALLIANT
|38
|0
|36
|COMMERCE
|37
|0
|33
|MADILL
|37
|0
|28
|INOLA
|37
|2
|26
|HAWORTH
|36
|0
|25
|COLCORD
|34
|1
|29
|SULPHUR
|34
|0
|28
|MOUNDS
|33
|1
|27
|KINGFISHER
|33
|0
|23
|JONES
|32
|0
|24
|FREDERICK
|32
|1
|25
|KELLYVILLE
|32
|2
|28
|MULDROW
|32
|1
|25
|BRISTOW
|31
|1
|22
|MCLOUD
|31
|0
|24
|PERKINS
|30
|0
|22
|PAWNEE
|30
|0
|23
|COMANCHE
|29
|1
|24
|TEXHOMA
|29
|0
|29
|HARRAH
|29
|0
|25
|TALIHINA
|28
|1
|12
|CALERA
|27
|0
|19
|WASHINGTON
|27
|0
|20
|PERRY
|27
|0
|17
|BEGGS
|26
|0
|19
|NOWATA
|26
|1
|24
|POTEAU
|25
|0
|14
|MORRIS
|25
|0
|18
|HOLDENVILLE
|25
|1
|11
|ELK CITY
|24
|0
|22
|MANNFORD
|24
|0
|14
|ELGIN
|23
|0
|19
|CHELSEA
|23
|0
|19
|OOLOGAH
|23
|0
|22
|WOODWARD
|23
|0
|14
|RED ROCK
|23
|1
|21
|TECUMSEH
|22
|0
|17
|MARLOW
|22
|0
|16
|KINGSTON
|22
|0
|19
|OCHELATA
|22
|1
|20
|HASKELL
|21
|0
|21
|PAWHUSKA
|21
|0
|17
|COLBERT
|19
|0
|18
|HENNESSEY
|19
|0
|15
|CLAYTON
|18
|0
|11
|WAYNE
|18
|0
|17
|KIEFER
|18
|0
|14
|MAYSVILLE
|18
|0
|14
|CHANDLER
|18
|1
|13
|OKARCHE
|18
|0
|16
|WILBURTON
|17
|1
|11
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|LONE GROVE
|17
|0
|13
|BARNSDALL
|17
|2
|14
|HULBERT
|16
|0
|13
|CACHE
|16
|0
|12
|LUTHER
|16
|0
|9
|WETUMKA
|16
|0
|5
|WATTS
|16
|0
|16
|GORE
|16
|1
|9
|ARCADIA
|15
|0
|14
|VIAN
|15
|1
|5
|MEAD
|15
|1
|10
|FAIRFAX
|15
|0
|13
|OKEMAH
|15
|0
|12
|OLUSTEE
|15
|0
|9
|SPIRO
|14
|0
|9
|HEAVENER
|14
|0
|12
|PRAGUE
|14
|0
|11
|FORT COBB
|14
|0
|10
|CADDO
|14
|0
|9
|COALGATE
|14
|0
|8
|GARVIN
|14
|0
|12
|DAVIS
|13
|0
|8
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|STIGLER
|12
|0
|9
|GLENCOE
|12
|0
|10
|PORTER
|12
|0
|9
|WYNNEWOOD
|12
|1
|10
|WISTER
|12
|0
|8
|STROUD
|12
|0
|8
|HARTSHORNE
|12
|0
|7
|RAMONA
|12
|0
|12
|DEWAR
|11
|0
|7
|QUAPAW
|11
|0
|8
|ANTLERS
|11
|0
|8
|WATONGA
|11
|0
|9
|MEEKER
|11
|0
|6
|ALVA
|11
|0
|9
|KONAWA
|11
|1
|6
|APACHE
|11
|0
|9
|COPAN
|11
|0
|9
|ALEX
|10
|0
|10
|WYANDOTTE
|10
|0
|8
|EARLSBORO
|10
|0
|5
|BLACKWELL
|10
|0
|6
|YALE
|10
|0
|5
|RINGLING
|10
|0
|7
|ELMORE CITY
|10
|0
|7
|STONEWALL
|10
|1
|7
|FORT TOWSON
|9
|0
|7
|WALTERS
|9
|0
|7
|TALALA
|9
|0
|6
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|TISHOMINGO
|9
|0
|6
|TONKAWA
|8
|0
|7
|HOBART
|8
|0
|8
|ADAIR
|8
|0
|6
|BENNINGTON
|8
|0
|8
|WILSON
|8
|0
|7
|BIG CABIN
|8
|1
|3
|FAIRLAND
|8
|0
|5
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|BOKCHITO
|8
|0
|6
|QUINTON
|8
|0
|8
|PORUM
|8
|1
|5
|FAIRVIEW
|8
|0
|8
|WELEETKA
|8
|0
|6
|CYRIL
|8
|0
|5
|MAUD
|8
|0
|3
|POCOLA
|8
|0
|6
|LOOKEBA
|7
|2
|5
|MINCO
|7
|0
|4
|NORTH MIAMI
|7
|0
|6
|HEALDTON
|7
|0
|5
|DELAWARE
|7
|0
|6
|ROFF
|7
|0
|5
|BOSWELL
|7
|0
|6
|WARNER
|7
|0
|5
|NEWKIRK
|7
|1
|5
|CASHION
|7
|0
|7
|MORRISON
|7
|0
|3
|AMBER
|7
|0
|7
|RYAN
|7
|0
|7
|KANSAS
|7
|0
|5
|BLAIR
|7
|0
|3
|CEMENT
|6
|0
|4
|ROLAND
|6
|0
|2
|GRACEMONT
|6
|0
|6
|LEHIGH
|6
|0
|5
|SASAKWA
|6
|0
|4
|WAURIKA
|6
|0
|6
|JENNINGS
|6
|0
|6
|BOKOSHE
|6
|0
|6
|FLETCHER
|6
|0
|6
|WELLSTON
|6
|0
|4
|TIPTON
|6
|0
|2
|RINGWOOD
|6
|0
|5
|CHEYENNE
|6
|0
|2
|SHADY POINT
|6
|0
|5
|RUSH SPRINGS
|6
|0
|6
|MCCURTAIN
|6
|0
|6
|PADEN
|6
|0
|2
|GEARY
|6
|0
|6
|DEPEW
|6
|1
|3
|CRESCENT
|6
|0
|6
|INDIAHOMA
|5
|0
|4
|THOMAS
|5
|0
|3
|PAOLI
|5
|0
|5
|CANEY
|5
|0
|3
|ACHILLE
|5
|0
|5
|POCASSET
|5
|0
|0
|RIPLEY
|5
|0
|4
|WEBBERS FALLS
|5
|0
|3
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|ALLEN
|5
|1
|2
|SAVANNA
|5
|0
|5
|ARAPAHO
|4
|0
|3
|DRUMRIGHT
|4
|0
|3
|PANAMA
|4
|0
|2
|LONGDALE
|4
|0
|2
|SPRINGER
|4
|1
|3
|OKTAHA
|4
|0
|2
|PRUE
|4
|0
|4
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|1
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|ALBION
|4
|0
|1
|UNION CITY
|4
|0
|3
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|4
|HYDRO
|4
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|4
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|4
|0
|4
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|COUNCIL HILL
|4
|0
|1
|GARBER
|4
|0
|3
|NINNEKAH
|4
|0
|2
|CARNEGIE
|4
|0
|4
|ASHER
|4
|0
|4
|SAYRE
|4
|0
|4
|LAHOMA
|4
|0
|4
|HOLLIS
|4
|0
|3
|POND CREEK
|4
|0
|2
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|4
|1
|2
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|MANNSVILLE
|4
|0
|2
|CARNEY
|3
|0
|2
|RATTAN
|3
|0
|2
|CROWDER
|3
|0
|2
|KIOWA
|3
|0
|3
|SNYDER
|3
|0
|2
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|LANGSTON
|3
|0
|2
|VICI
|3
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|3
|0
|2
|SENTINEL
|3
|0
|3
|STRATFORD
|3
|0
|3
|KINTA
|3
|0
|3
|MILLERTON
|3
|0
|2
|WANN
|3
|0
|3
|BURNS FLAT
|3
|0
|3
|GERONIMO
|3
|0
|2
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|BERNICE
|3
|0
|2
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|MARBLE CITY
|3
|0
|3
|SPAVINAW
|3
|0
|2
|BOYNTON
|3
|0
|1
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|2
|KETCHUM
|3
|0
|3
|THACKERVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|RED OAK
|3
|0
|1
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|3
|KEOTA
|3
|0
|3
|AGRA
|3
|1
|2
|BUTLER
|2
|0
|0
|HOWE
|2
|0
|1
|DILL CITY
|2
|0
|1
|KENEFIC
|2
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|2
|0
|1
|FOSS
|2
|0
|1
|WELCH
|2
|0
|1
|GANS
|2
|0
|1
|CORN
|2
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|2
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|2
|0
|2
|WAUKOMIS
|2
|0
|1
|BURBANK
|2
|0
|1
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|DOVER
|2
|0
|2
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|LAVERNE
|2
|0
|2
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|STRINGTOWN
|2
|0
|1
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|1
|WYNONA
|2
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|TRYON
|2
|0
|1
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|MARSHALL
|2
|0
|2
|ARKOMA
|2
|0
|1
|OSAGE
|2
|0
|2
|BOLEY
|2
|0
|1
|GRANITE
|2
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|2
|1
|1
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|COYLE
|1
|0
|0
|CHATTANOOGA
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|TAFT
|1
|0
|0
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|GOULD
|1
|0
|0
|CANUTE
|1
|0
|0
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|RATLIFF CITY
|1
|0
|0
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|CANTON
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|GOLDSBY
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|BRAGGS
|1
|0
|1
|HAILEYVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|MARTHA
|1
|0
|0
|SHATTUCK
|1
|0
|1
|ELDORADO
|1
|0
|0
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|0
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|BILLINGS
|1
|1
|0
|OKAY
|1
|0
|0
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|0
|LANGLEY
|1
|0
|0
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|HITCHCOCK
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|SPARKS
|1
|0
|1
|SCHULTER
|1
|0
|1
|KREBS
|1
|0
|1
|TUPELO
|1
|0
|1
|FOYIL
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
