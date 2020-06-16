ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma again set a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases, as 228 more positives and four additional deaths were reported Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Health Department.
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County had four additional positive results, according to OSDH. Statewide, there were 4 deaths.
State numbers
Confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide topped out at 8,645 on Tuesday, a 2.7% increase compared to Monday’s 8,417, OSDH data shows.
Tuesday’s numbers set a single-day record, surpassed those set on Friday and Saturday, June 12-13, with 222 and 225 new cases recorded, respectively, each day.
Hospitalizations of those testing positive for or suspected of having the virus rose to 181, according to OSDH data Tuesday evening. Of those, 92 are in intensive care.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Monday were 140 in the 0-4 age range, 441 in the 5-17 age range, 2,590 in the 18-35 age range, 1,905 in the 36-49 age range, 1,736 in the 50-64 age range and 1,833 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 45.8, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 4,489 or 51.93%, have been female, and 4,119, or 47.65%, have been male. Thirty-seven are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.
The virus has impacted health care and long-term care, with 1,117, or 12.9%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or had direct patient care in that setting, according to an OSDH executive report Tuesday evening. There have been 986 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents, according to the report, which also shows 196 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of the overall 363 deaths in the state, 291, or 80.17%, have been 65 and older; 58, or 15.98%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.20%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.65%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 185 or 50.96%, than women, 178 or 49.04%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.
Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.7% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Data shows deaths per county are 64 each in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 each in Osage and Muskogee counties; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Comanche, Grady, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Saturday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield County with 51 cases, 27 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 13 cases, 12 recovered; Blaine with 11 cases, nine recovered; Woodward County with 11 cases, five recovered; Major with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five cases, four recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Oklahoma per county 6.16.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|1729
|64
|1111
|OKLAHOMA
|1673
|64
|1333
|TEXAS
|975
|6
|951
|CLEVELAND
|564
|40
|487
|WASHINGTON
|353
|38
|304
|COMANCHE
|339
|4
|294
|CADDO
|176
|10
|157
|WAGONER
|173
|17
|136
|CANADIAN
|160
|3
|135
|MCCURTAIN
|158
|2
|86
|PAYNE
|142
|1
|50
|GRADY
|118
|4
|103
|MCCLAIN
|118
|4
|104
|OSAGE
|114
|8
|92
|DELAWARE
|111
|16
|85
|CREEK
|108
|7
|94
|CHOCTAW
|105
|1
|92
|ROGERS
|100
|5
|79
|ADAIR
|96
|4
|89
|MUSKOGEE
|77
|8
|48
|POTTAWATOMIE
|75
|4
|59
|KAY
|69
|7
|49
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|CARTER
|60
|1
|50
|MAYES
|59
|4
|29
|BRYAN
|51
|1
|36
|GARFIELD
|51
|1
|27
|CHEROKEE
|50
|1
|32
|STEPHENS
|47
|1
|39
|PITTSBURG
|43
|3
|39
|CUSTER
|42
|0
|34
|PAWNEE
|41
|2
|33
|OTTAWA
|41
|2
|33
|GARVIN
|33
|1
|17
|JACKSON
|32
|3
|25
|OKMULGEE
|31
|0
|25
|SEMINOLE
|31
|3
|27
|BEAVER
|30
|0
|29
|LINCOLN
|27
|2
|20
|LOVE
|26
|0
|19
|NOWATA
|26
|1
|22
|LOGAN
|24
|1
|19
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|PONTOTOC
|21
|2
|15
|SEQUOYAH
|21
|3
|15
|MCINTOSH
|21
|1
|13
|LE FLORE
|20
|1
|13
|MARSHALL
|20
|0
|11
|NOBLE
|18
|0
|7
|CRAIG
|16
|0
|15
|KINGFISHER
|13
|0
|12
|MURRAY
|11
|0
|6
|BLAINE
|11
|0
|9
|WOODWARD
|11
|0
|5
|ATOKA
|9
|0
|4
|BECKHAM
|8
|0
|7
|LATIMER
|7
|1
|5
|PUSHMATAHA
|7
|0
|4
|MAJOR
|6
|1
|5
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|COAL
|6
|0
|4
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|OKFUSKEE
|6
|0
|6
|WOODS
|5
|0
|4
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|JOHNSTON
|5
|0
|5
|JEFFERSON
|4
|0
|4
|DEWEY
|4
|0
|2
|WASHITA
|3
|0
|1
|HUGHES
|3
|0
|3
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 6.16.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|1331
|58
|1056
|TULSA
|1222
|49
|816
|GUYMON
|810
|6
|792
|BARTLESVILLE
|294
|36
|250
|LAWTON
|289
|4
|259
|NORMAN
|266
|23
|230
|EDMOND
|264
|9
|203
|BROKEN ARROW
|239
|12
|158
|OTHER***
|148
|3
|112
|MOORE
|146
|9
|126
|JENKS
|132
|0
|40
|STILLWATER
|116
|0
|28
|HUGO
|93
|1
|82
|YUKON
|92
|1
|79
|HOOKER
|90
|0
|88
|HINTON
|88
|0
|87
|PURCELL
|81
|3
|72
|GROVE
|79
|16
|59
|CLAREMORE
|68
|5
|53
|SKIATOOK
|67
|7
|53
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|CHICKASHA
|65
|4
|53
|PONCA CITY
|65
|5
|49
|BROKEN BOW
|65
|1
|31
|COWETA
|65
|12
|52
|MUSKOGEE
|55
|6
|32
|SAND SPRINGS
|52
|2
|41
|SHAWNEE
|52
|4
|37
|STILWELL
|52
|4
|47
|ARDMORE
|52
|1
|42
|OWASSO
|49
|1
|37
|ENID
|48
|1
|24
|SAPULPA
|47
|3
|40
|WAGONER
|45
|4
|38
|GLENPOOL
|45
|0
|28
|TAHLEQUAH
|42
|1
|24
|BINGER
|40
|9
|31
|BIXBY
|40
|0
|27
|IDABEL
|37
|0
|24
|WEATHERFORD
|34
|0
|27
|DEWEY
|33
|1
|31
|MCALESTER
|32
|3
|28
|ALTUS
|30
|3
|23
|BLANCHARD
|29
|0
|25
|WESTVILLE
|28
|0
|27
|DURANT
|28
|0
|22
|BETHANY
|28
|1
|26
|DUNCAN
|28
|0
|25
|ANADARKO
|27
|1
|19
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|26
|KELLYVILLE
|26
|2
|23
|CLEVELAND
|26
|2
|20
|NOBLE
|26
|1
|24
|MUSTANG
|25
|1
|20
|MIDWEST CITY
|25
|2
|20
|COLLINSVILLE
|25
|0
|21
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|MIAMI
|23
|2
|17
|CHOCTAW
|20
|1
|18
|NICHOLS HILLS
|20
|0
|18
|GUTHRIE
|20
|0
|17
|CUSHING
|20
|1
|19
|TUTTLE
|19
|0
|19
|PRYOR CREEK
|19
|1
|11
|VALLIANT
|19
|0
|17
|EL RENO
|19
|1
|13
|HOMINY
|18
|0
|12
|WRIGHT CITY
|16
|0
|5
|TYRONE
|16
|0
|13
|PIEDMONT
|15
|0
|15
|WARR ACRES
|15
|0
|15
|PAULS VALLEY
|15
|0
|8
|ADA
|15
|0
|13
|VINITA
|15
|0
|14
|KINGSTON
|14
|0
|6
|LOCUST GROVE
|14
|0
|5
|MARIETTA
|14
|0
|8
|SEMINOLE
|14
|2
|11
|LEXINGTON
|13
|0
|12
|WEWOKA
|13
|0
|13
|SPENCER
|13
|0
|12
|AFTON
|13
|0
|12
|NOWATA
|13
|1
|11
|OKMULGEE
|13
|0
|10
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|OCHELATA
|12
|1
|10
|PAWHUSKA
|12
|0
|12
|DEL CITY
|12
|0
|10
|CHECOTAH
|12
|1
|8
|COMANCHE
|12
|1
|8
|WATTS
|12
|0
|12
|NEWCASTLE
|11
|1
|8
|RED ROCK
|11
|0
|2
|SULPHUR
|11
|0
|6
|FORT GIBSON
|10
|2
|7
|MCLOUD
|10
|0
|10
|CHOUTEAU
|10
|2
|4
|WOODWARD
|10
|0
|4
|JAY
|10
|0
|8
|GORE
|9
|1
|6
|HARRAH
|9
|0
|9
|BEGGS
|9
|0
|9
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|LINDSAY
|9
|0
|4
|SPERRY
|9
|0
|8
|ATOKA
|8
|0
|3
|MOUNDS
|8
|0
|5
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|ALEX
|8
|0
|8
|CATOOSA
|7
|0
|7
|ELGIN
|7
|0
|5
|SALINA
|7
|0
|3
|HAWORTH
|7
|0
|2
|RAMONA
|7
|0
|7
|INOLA
|7
|0
|6
|SALLISAW
|7
|0
|7
|COLCORD
|7
|0
|4
|WAYNE
|7
|0
|5
|EUFAULA
|7
|0
|4
|TECUMSEH
|6
|0
|5
|MARLOW
|6
|0
|5
|BARNSDALL
|6
|2
|3
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|JONES
|6
|0
|5
|OOLOGAH
|6
|0
|6
|ELK CITY
|6
|0
|5
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|6
|PAWNEE
|6
|0
|5
|ARCADIA
|6
|0
|6
|KINGFISHER
|6
|0
|6
|MADILL
|6
|0
|5
|BENNINGTON
|5
|0
|4
|OKARCHE
|5
|0
|4
|COALGATE
|5
|0
|3
|CACHE
|5
|0
|4
|PRAGUE
|5
|0
|3
|HENRYETTA
|5
|0
|3
|ALVA
|5
|0
|4
|WATONGA
|5
|0
|4
|GRACEMONT
|5
|0
|5
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|5
|CLINTON
|5
|0
|4
|CHANDLER
|5
|1
|3
|FORT TOWSON
|5
|0
|4
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|WASHINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|KIEFER
|5
|0
|4
|MEAD
|5
|1
|3
|WILBURTON
|5
|1
|4
|MANNFORD
|5
|0
|5
|ADAIR
|5
|0
|5
|HENNESSEY
|4
|0
|3
|COLBERT
|4
|0
|3
|ANTLERS
|4
|0
|2
|PERRY
|4
|0
|3
|DELAWARE
|4
|0
|4
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|MEEKER
|4
|0
|2
|STIGLER
|4
|0
|4
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|STROUD
|4
|0
|4
|HARTSHORNE
|4
|0
|3
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|BLACKWELL
|3
|0
|2
|SHADY POINT
|3
|0
|1
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|1
|KONAWA
|3
|1
|2
|WILSON
|3
|0
|3
|MULDROW
|3
|1
|2
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|HULBERT
|3
|0
|3
|PERKINS
|3
|0
|1
|VIAN
|3
|1
|1
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|1
|GEARY
|3
|0
|3
|MAYSVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|APACHE
|3
|0
|3
|CALERA
|3
|0
|0
|FAIRVIEW
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|0
|1
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|LOOKEBA
|3
|0
|3
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|COMMERCE
|3
|0
|3
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|TISHOMINGO
|3
|0
|3
|PORTER
|3
|0
|2
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|TALIHINA
|3
|1
|2
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|MCCURTAIN
|2
|0
|2
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|QUINTON
|2
|0
|2
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|WYNNEWOOD
|2
|1
|1
|CHELSEA
|2
|0
|2
|CADDO
|2
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|STONEWALL
|2
|1
|1
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|LONGDALE
|2
|0
|1
|WANN
|2
|0
|2
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|2
|HEAVENER
|2
|0
|1
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|OKEMAH
|2
|0
|2
|RINGLING
|2
|0
|2
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|2
|PRUE
|2
|0
|2
|PORUM
|2
|0
|0
|NEWKIRK
|2
|1
|0
|CALUMET
|2
|0
|2
|WELEETKA
|2
|0
|2
|BOSWELL
|2
|0
|2
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|WARNER
|2
|0
|0
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|1
|HOLDENVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|GARVIN
|2
|0
|2
|ELMORE CITY
|2
|0
|1
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|0
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|SASAKWA
|1
|0
|1
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|FAIRFAX
|1
|0
|0
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|RED OAK
|1
|0
|1
|CARNEGIE
|1
|0
|0
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|QUAPAW
|1
|0
|0
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|0
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|AGRA
|1
|1
|0
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|SENTINEL
|1
|0
|0
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|GLENCOE
|1
|0
|0
|CRESCENT
|1
|0
|1
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|0
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|BOKCHITO
|1
|0
|0
|HEALDTON
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|RINGWOOD
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|1
|SPIRO
|1
|0
|0
|TALALA
|1
|0
|1
|KINTA
|1
|0
|1
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|1
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|TONKAWA
|1
|0
|1
|VICI
|1
|0
|0
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|MULHALL
|1
|0
|0
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|0
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|WEBBERS FALLS
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|0
|CLAYTON
|1
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|1
|0
|0
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|MILLERTON
|1
|0
|0
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 48 in Enid (24 active); 10 in Woodward (six active); six in Kingfisher; five each in Alva (one active), Okarche (one active) and Watonga (one active); four in Hennessey (three active); three each in Fairview and Geary; two each in Lahoma, Longdale (1 active), Seiling and Thomas; and one each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
