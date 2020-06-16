COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 6.16.20

There have been 8,645 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in 74 counties (outlined in red) and 363 deaths in 46 counties (outlined in yellow), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma again set a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases, as 228 more positives and four additional deaths were reported Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Health Department.

In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County had four additional positive results, according to OSDH. Statewide, there were 4 deaths.

State numbers

Confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide topped out at 8,645 on Tuesday, a 2.7% increase compared to Monday’s 8,417, OSDH data shows.

Tuesday’s numbers set a single-day record, surpassed those set on Friday and Saturday, June 12-13, with 222 and 225 new cases recorded, respectively, each day.

Hospitalizations of those testing positive for or suspected of having the virus rose to 181, according to OSDH data Tuesday evening. Of those, 92 are in intensive care. 

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Monday were 140 in the 0-4 age range, 441 in the 5-17 age range, 2,590 in the 18-35 age range, 1,905 in the 36-49 age range, 1,736 in the 50-64 age range and 1,833 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 45.8, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 4,489 or 51.93%, have been female, and 4,119, or 47.65%, have been male. Thirty-seven are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.

The virus has impacted health care and long-term care, with 1,117, or 12.9%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or had direct patient care in that setting, according to an OSDH executive report Tuesday evening. There have been 986 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents, according to the report, which also shows 196 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April. 

Of the overall 363 deaths in the state, 291, or 80.17%, have been 65 and older; 58, or 15.98%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.20%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.65%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 185 or 50.96%, than women, 178 or 49.04%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.

Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.7% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.

Data shows deaths per county are 64 each in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 each in Osage and Muskogee counties; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Comanche, Grady, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Saturday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield County with 51 cases, 27 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 13 cases, 12 recovered; Blaine with 11 cases, nine recovered; Woodward County with 11 cases, five recovered; Major with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five cases, four recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Oklahoma per county 6.16.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, June 16, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 1729 64 1111
OKLAHOMA 1673 64 1333
TEXAS 975 6 951
CLEVELAND 564 40 487
WASHINGTON 353 38 304
COMANCHE 339 4 294
CADDO 176 10 157
WAGONER 173 17 136
CANADIAN 160 3 135
MCCURTAIN 158 2 86
PAYNE 142 1 50
GRADY 118 4 103
MCCLAIN 118 4 104
OSAGE 114 8 92
DELAWARE 111 16 85
CREEK 108 7 94
CHOCTAW 105 1 92
ROGERS 100 5 79
ADAIR 96 4 89
MUSKOGEE 77 8 48
POTTAWATOMIE 75 4 59
KAY 69 7 49
GREER 66 7 57
CARTER 60 1 50
MAYES 59 4 29
BRYAN 51 1 36
GARFIELD 51 1 27
CHEROKEE 50 1 32
STEPHENS 47 1 39
PITTSBURG 43 3 39
CUSTER 42 0 34
PAWNEE 41 2 33
OTTAWA 41 2 33
GARVIN 33 1 17
JACKSON 32 3 25
OKMULGEE 31 0 25
SEMINOLE 31 3 27
BEAVER 30 0 29
LINCOLN 27 2 20
LOVE 26 0 19
NOWATA 26 1 22
LOGAN 24 1 19
TILLMAN 23 1 22
PONTOTOC 21 2 15
SEQUOYAH 21 3 15
MCINTOSH 21 1 13
LE FLORE 20 1 13
MARSHALL 20 0 11
NOBLE 18 0 7
CRAIG 16 0 15
KINGFISHER 13 0 12
MURRAY 11 0 6
BLAINE 11 0 9
WOODWARD 11 0 5
ATOKA 9 0 4
BECKHAM 8 0 7
LATIMER 7 1 5
PUSHMATAHA 7 0 4
MAJOR 6 1 5
HASKELL 6 0 6
COAL 6 0 4
KIOWA 6 0 4
OKFUSKEE 6 0 6
WOODS 5 0 4
COTTON 5 2 3
JOHNSTON 5 0 5
JEFFERSON 4 0 4
DEWEY 4 0 2
WASHITA 3 0 1
HUGHES 3 0 3
GRANT 2 0 2
HARPER 1 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1
ALFALFA 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 6.16.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, June 16, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 1331 58 1056
TULSA 1222 49 816
GUYMON 810 6 792
BARTLESVILLE 294 36 250
LAWTON 289 4 259
NORMAN 266 23 230
EDMOND 264 9 203
BROKEN ARROW 239 12 158
OTHER*** 148 3 112
MOORE 146 9 126
JENKS 132 0 40
STILLWATER 116 0 28
HUGO 93 1 82
YUKON 92 1 79
HOOKER 90 0 88
HINTON 88 0 87
PURCELL 81 3 72
GROVE 79 16 59
CLAREMORE 68 5 53
SKIATOOK 67 7 53
MANGUM 66 7 57
CHICKASHA 65 4 53
PONCA CITY 65 5 49
BROKEN BOW 65 1 31
COWETA 65 12 52
MUSKOGEE 55 6 32
SAND SPRINGS 52 2 41
SHAWNEE 52 4 37
STILWELL 52 4 47
ARDMORE 52 1 42
OWASSO 49 1 37
ENID 48 1 24
SAPULPA 47 3 40
WAGONER 45 4 38
GLENPOOL 45 0 28
TAHLEQUAH 42 1 24
BINGER 40 9 31
BIXBY 40 0 27
IDABEL 37 0 24
WEATHERFORD 34 0 27
DEWEY 33 1 31
MCALESTER 32 3 28
ALTUS 30 3 23
BLANCHARD 29 0 25
WESTVILLE 28 0 27
DURANT 28 0 22
BETHANY 28 1 26
DUNCAN 28 0 25
ANADARKO 27 1 19
TEXHOMA 27 0 26
KELLYVILLE 26 2 23
CLEVELAND 26 2 20
NOBLE 26 1 24
MUSTANG 25 1 20
MIDWEST CITY 25 2 20
COLLINSVILLE 25 0 21
FREDERICK 23 1 22
MIAMI 23 2 17
CHOCTAW 20 1 18
NICHOLS HILLS 20 0 18
GUTHRIE 20 0 17
CUSHING 20 1 19
TUTTLE 19 0 19
PRYOR CREEK 19 1 11
VALLIANT 19 0 17
EL RENO 19 1 13
HOMINY 18 0 12
WRIGHT CITY 16 0 5
TYRONE 16 0 13
PIEDMONT 15 0 15
WARR ACRES 15 0 15
PAULS VALLEY 15 0 8
ADA 15 0 13
VINITA 15 0 14
KINGSTON 14 0 6
LOCUST GROVE 14 0 5
MARIETTA 14 0 8
SEMINOLE 14 2 11
LEXINGTON 13 0 12
WEWOKA 13 0 13
SPENCER 13 0 12
AFTON 13 0 12
NOWATA 13 1 11
OKMULGEE 13 0 10
GOODWELL 13 0 13
OCHELATA 12 1 10
PAWHUSKA 12 0 12
DEL CITY 12 0 10
CHECOTAH 12 1 8
COMANCHE 12 1 8
WATTS 12 0 12
NEWCASTLE 11 1 8
RED ROCK 11 0 2
SULPHUR 11 0 6
FORT GIBSON 10 2 7
MCLOUD 10 0 10
CHOUTEAU 10 2 4
WOODWARD 10 0 4
JAY 10 0 8
GORE 9 1 6
HARRAH 9 0 9
BEGGS 9 0 9
OPTIMA 9 0 9
LINDSAY 9 0 4
SPERRY 9 0 8
ATOKA 8 0 3
MOUNDS 8 0 5
BRISTOW 8 0 8
BEAVER 8 0 8
ALEX 8 0 8
CATOOSA 7 0 7
ELGIN 7 0 5
SALINA 7 0 3
HAWORTH 7 0 2
RAMONA 7 0 7
INOLA 7 0 6
SALLISAW 7 0 7
COLCORD 7 0 4
WAYNE 7 0 5
EUFAULA 7 0 4
TECUMSEH 6 0 5
MARLOW 6 0 5
BARNSDALL 6 2 3
COPAN 6 0 6
HASKELL 6 0 6
WISTER 6 0 6
JONES 6 0 5
OOLOGAH 6 0 6
ELK CITY 6 0 5
FORT COBB 6 0 6
PAWNEE 6 0 5
ARCADIA 6 0 6
KINGFISHER 6 0 6
MADILL 6 0 5
BENNINGTON 5 0 4
OKARCHE 5 0 4
COALGATE 5 0 3
CACHE 5 0 4
PRAGUE 5 0 3
HENRYETTA 5 0 3
ALVA 5 0 4
WATONGA 5 0 4
GRACEMONT 5 0 5
JENNINGS 5 0 5
CLINTON 5 0 4
CHANDLER 5 1 3
FORT TOWSON 5 0 4
TEMPLE 5 2 3
WASHINGTON 5 0 5
KIEFER 5 0 4
MEAD 5 1 3
WILBURTON 5 1 4
MANNFORD 5 0 5
ADAIR 5 0 5
HENNESSEY 4 0 3
COLBERT 4 0 3
ANTLERS 4 0 2
PERRY 4 0 3
DELAWARE 4 0 4
FORGAN 4 0 4
MEEKER 4 0 2
STIGLER 4 0 4
RUSH SPRINGS 4 0 4
STROUD 4 0 4
HARTSHORNE 4 0 3
HARDESTY 4 0 4
CYRIL 3 0 3
BLACKWELL 3 0 2
SHADY POINT 3 0 1
LENAPAH 3 0 1
KONAWA 3 1 2
WILSON 3 0 3
MULDROW 3 1 2
LONE GROVE 3 0 3
HULBERT 3 0 3
PERKINS 3 0 1
VIAN 3 1 1
ALLEN 3 1 1
GEARY 3 0 3
MAYSVILLE 3 0 3
LUTHER 3 0 3
YALE 3 0 3
APACHE 3 0 3
CALERA 3 0 0
FAIRVIEW 3 0 3
WANETTE 3 0 3
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 0 1
ASHER 3 0 3
LOOKEBA 3 0 3
FLETCHER 3 0 3
COMMERCE 3 0 3
POTEAU 3 0 3
WELLSTON 3 0 3
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
TISHOMINGO 3 0 3
PORTER 3 0 2
SAYRE 3 0 3
DEPEW 3 1 2
TALIHINA 3 1 2
LAHOMA 2 0 2
MCCURTAIN 2 0 2
CROWDER 2 0 2
QUINTON 2 0 2
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
WYNNEWOOD 2 1 1
CHELSEA 2 0 2
CADDO 2 0 2
TERLTON 2 0 2
STONEWALL 2 1 1
ACHILLE 2 0 2
AMBER 2 0 2
EARLSBORO 2 0 2
LONGDALE 2 0 1
WANN 2 0 2
THOMAS 2 0 2
HEAVENER 2 0 1
BLAIR 2 0 2
OKEMAH 2 0 2
RINGLING 2 0 2
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
PRUE 2 0 2
PORUM 2 0 0
NEWKIRK 2 1 0
CALUMET 2 0 2
WELEETKA 2 0 2
BOSWELL 2 0 2
SEILING 2 0 2
WARNER 2 0 0
INDIAHOMA 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
PAOLI 2 0 1
HOLDENVILLE 2 0 2
GARVIN 2 0 2
ELMORE CITY 2 0 1
HOBART 2 0 2
VERDEN 2 0 2
CAMERON 1 0 0
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
MARLAND 1 0 1
KIOWA 1 0 1
MAUD 1 0 1
SASAKWA 1 0 1
FOSS 1 0 0
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
OAKS 1 0 1
FAIRFAX 1 0 0
MOORELAND 1 0 1
COUNCIL HILL 1 0 1
RED OAK 1 0 1
CARNEGIE 1 0 0
SOPER 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
SNYDER 1 0 1
QUAPAW 1 0 0
HYDRO 1 0 1
GERONIMO 1 0 1
LAMONT 1 0 1
WYANDOTTE 1 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 0
DILL CITY 1 0 1
AGRA 1 1 0
LAVERNE 1 0 1
WAURIKA 1 0 1
SENTINEL 1 0 0
STERLING 1 0 1
GLENCOE 1 0 0
CRESCENT 1 0 1
RATTAN 1 0 1
LANGSTON 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 0
LOCO 1 0 1
BOKCHITO 1 0 0
HEALDTON 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
RINGWOOD 1 0 1
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
ARAPAHO 1 0 1
SPIRO 1 0 0
TALALA 1 0 1
KINTA 1 0 1
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
LEHIGH 1 0 1
SPRINGER 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
TONKAWA 1 0 1
VICI 1 0 0
JET 1 0 1
TRYON 1 0 1
OKEENE 1 0 1
CALVIN 1 0 1
GARBER 1 0 1
MULHALL 1 0 0
OILTON 1 1 0
MINCO 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 0
KANSAS 1 0 1
KAW CITY 1 1 0
WEBBERS FALLS 1 0 1
SAVANNA 1 0 1
PADEN 1 0 1
SPAVINAW 1 0 0
CLAYTON 1 0 1
SAWYER 1 0 0
DISNEY 1 0 1
ROLAND 1 0 1
MILLERTON 1 0 0
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
DOVER 1 0 1

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 48 in Enid (24 active); 10 in Woodward (six active); six in Kingfisher; five each in Alva (one active), Okarche (one active) and Watonga (one active); four in Hennessey (three active); three each in Fairview and Geary; two each in Lahoma, Longdale (1 active), Seiling and Thomas; and one each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0