ENID, Okla. — In its daily update on COVID-19, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 92 new cases Wednesday, May 27, 2020, and four additional deaths due to the virus.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 6,229 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, an increase of about 1.5% compared to Tuesday's 6,137, according to OSDH.
All of the new deaths reported were 65 or older and occurred between March 25 and May 25, including a man and woman in Tulsa County and two women in Washington County.
To date, 322 Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died, according to OSDH.
State numbers
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state plummeted from 996 reported on Tuesday to 772 on Wednesday, a 24-hour decrease of 224, or 29.02%, according to the OSDH. There have been 5,135 Oklahomans, 82.44%, who have recovered from the virus, with 312 of those on Tuesday.
OSDH reports nearly 180,000 cumulative number of COVID-19 specimens have been drawn, with 172,409 of those negative.
There have been 962 Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have been in hospitals in the state, 156 of those as of OSDH's daily report released Wednesday morning. The executive report released by OSDH in the evening had not been posted as of 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Wednesday are 86 in the 0-4 age range, 229 in the 5-17 age range, 1,619 in the 18-35 age range, 1,387 in the 36-49 age range, 1,369 in the 50-64 age range and 1,539 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 48.8, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 3,274, or 52.56%, have been female, and 2,943, or 47.25%, have been male. Twelve are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data.
Oklahomans in 73 of Oklahoma's 77 counties have reported cases of COVID-19. Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 1,227 in Oklahoma County; 958 in Tulsa County; 902 in Texas County; 494 in Cleveland County; 314 in Washington County; 274 in Comanche County; 153 in Caddo County; 150 in Wagoner County; 128 in Canadian County; 101 in McClain County; 100 in Delaware County; 93 each in Creek and Osage counties; 83 in Grady County; 82 in Adair County; 79 in Rogers County; 66 in Greer County; 58 in Pottawatomie County; 52 in Kay County; 45 in Payne County; 40 in Pittsburg County; 39 in Muskogee County; 37 in Stephens County; 36 in Carter County; 35 in Ottawa County; 32 in McCurtain County; 30 each in Mayes and Pawnee counties; 29 in Cherokee County; 27 in Choctaw County; 26 in Garfield County; 24 each in Beaver and Jackson counties; 23 each in Bryan, Nowata, Okmulgee, Seminole and Tillman counties; 22 in Lincoln County; 19 in Logan County; 16 in Garvin County; 15 each in Craig and Love counties; 14 each in LeFlore and Sequoyah counties; 13 in Custer County; 12 in Pontotoc County; 11 each in Kingfisher and McIntosh counties; 8 in Marshall County; 7 in Noble County; 6 each in Blaine, Beckham, Haskell, Kiowa and Major counties; 5 each in Cotton and Latimer counties; 4 each in Dewey, Jefferson and Woodward counties; 3 each in Johnston, Murray, Okfuskee and Woods counties; 2 each in Atoka, Grant, Pushmataha and Washita counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Cimarron, Coal and Harper counties, according to OSDH data released Wednesday.
Of the 322 deaths in the state, 257, or 79.82%, have been 65 and older; 54, or 16.77%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 7, or 2.17%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.24%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 167 or 51.86%, than women, 155 or 48.14%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH.
Of those testing positive who have died, 74.5 percent had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths per county are 58 in Oklahoma County; 49 in Tulsa County; 37 in Cleveland County; 35 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 in Muskogee County; 5 each in Rogers and Texas counties; 4 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Adair, Canadian, Comanche, Grady, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Jackson, Lincoln, McClain, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has 26 cases, with 23 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has 11 cases, with 10 recovered; Blaine County has 6 cases with 2 recovered; Major County has 6 cases, with 5 recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woodward County has 4 cases, with 1 recovered; Woods County with 3 cases, with all recovered; Grant County with 2 cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa County has 1 recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Oklahoma include 23 in Enid (3 active), 5 in Kingfisher (1 active); 4 in Okarche (1 active); 3 each in Alva, Fairview, Geary (3 active) Hennessey, Watonga (2 active) and Woodward (2 active); 2 each in Lahoma, Seiling and Watonga (1 active); and 1 each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland (1 active), Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Oklahoma per county 5.27.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|1227
|58
|1070
|TULSA
|958
|49
|751
|TEXAS
|902
|5
|763
|CLEVELAND
|494
|37
|431
|WASHINGTON
|314
|35
|270
|COMANCHE
|274
|3
|218
|CADDO
|153
|10
|109
|WAGONER
|150
|17
|121
|CANADIAN
|128
|3
|112
|MCCLAIN
|101
|2
|85
|DELAWARE
|100
|16
|79
|CREEK
|93
|7
|79
|OSAGE
|93
|8
|82
|GRADY
|83
|3
|59
|ADAIR
|82
|3
|68
|ROGERS
|79
|5
|68
|GREER
|66
|7
|59
|POTTAWATOMIE
|58
|4
|50
|KAY
|52
|7
|42
|PAYNE
|45
|1
|43
|PITTSBURG
|40
|3
|37
|MUSKOGEE
|39
|6
|24
|STEPHENS
|37
|1
|24
|CARTER
|36
|1
|12
|OTTAWA
|35
|2
|32
|MCCURTAIN
|32
|0
|12
|PAWNEE
|30
|2
|27
|MAYES
|30
|4
|23
|CHEROKEE
|29
|1
|27
|CHOCTAW
|27
|0
|10
|GARFIELD
|26
|1
|23
|JACKSON
|24
|2
|19
|BEAVER
|24
|0
|22
|BRYAN
|23
|1
|15
|NOWATA
|23
|0
|22
|SEMINOLE
|23
|2
|19
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|21
|OKMULGEE
|23
|0
|17
|LINCOLN
|22
|2
|16
|LOGAN
|19
|1
|17
|GARVIN
|16
|1
|14
|CRAIG
|15
|0
|13
|LOVE
|15
|0
|4
|SEQUOYAH
|14
|3
|11
|LE FLORE
|14
|1
|11
|CUSTER
|13
|0
|12
|PONTOTOC
|12
|2
|8
|KINGFISHER
|11
|0
|10
|MCINTOSH
|11
|1
|8
|MARSHALL
|8
|0
|5
|NOBLE
|7
|0
|7
|BECKHAM
|6
|0
|6
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|5
|MAJOR
|6
|1
|5
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|BLAINE
|6
|0
|2
|LATIMER
|5
|1
|4
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|DEWEY
|4
|0
|2
|JEFFERSON
|4
|0
|3
|WOODWARD
|4
|0
|1
|OKFUSKEE
|3
|0
|2
|MURRAY
|3
|0
|2
|JOHNSTON
|3
|0
|3
|WOODS
|3
|0
|3
|WASHITA
|2
|0
|1
|PUSHMATAHA
|2
|0
|1
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|ATOKA
|2
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|COAL
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
City cases 5.27.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|976
|53
|839
|GUYMON
|754
|5
|637
|TULSA
|700
|34
|534
|BARTLESVILLE
|258
|33
|216
|LAWTON
|248
|3
|194
|NORMAN
|241
|20
|205
|EDMOND
|178
|8
|164
|BROKEN ARROW
|149
|11
|121
|MOORE
|124
|9
|110
|OTHER***
|99
|2
|75
|HOOKER
|84
|0
|69
|HINTON
|84
|0
|56
|PURCELL
|75
|1
|60
|GROVE
|75
|16
|57
|YUKON
|70
|1
|63
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|59
|COWETA
|62
|12
|47
|SKIATOOK
|58
|7
|50
|CLAREMORE
|57
|6
|50
|PONCA CITY
|51
|5
|43
|STILWELL
|49
|3
|39
|CHICKASHA
|48
|3
|28
|WAGONER
|43
|4
|35
|SAPULPA
|39
|3
|33
|BINGER
|38
|9
|29
|SAND SPRINGS
|38
|2
|34
|SHAWNEE
|37
|4
|30
|MCALESTER
|31
|3
|28
|DEWEY
|31
|1
|30
|OWASSO
|31
|1
|27
|ARDMORE
|29
|1
|9
|BETHANY
|25
|1
|23
|DUNCAN
|25
|0
|16
|KELLYVILLE
|25
|2
|22
|BIXBY
|24
|0
|19
|ALTUS
|24
|2
|19
|HUGO
|24
|0
|8
|TAHLEQUAH
|23
|1
|22
|ENID
|23
|1
|20
|GLENPOOL
|23
|0
|22
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|21
|JENKS
|22
|0
|19
|STILLWATER
|22
|0
|22
|TEXHOMA
|22
|0
|19
|NOBLE
|22
|1
|21
|MIDWEST CITY
|21
|2
|19
|CLEVELAND
|21
|2
|19
|WESTVILLE
|21
|0
|19
|BLANCHARD
|21
|0
|20
|MUSTANG
|20
|1
|19
|CUSHING
|20
|1
|18
|COLLINSVILLE
|20
|0
|19
|MUSKOGEE
|19
|4
|11
|MIAMI
|19
|2
|16
|CHOCTAW
|19
|1
|18
|TUTTLE
|16
|0
|15
|GUTHRIE
|16
|0
|15
|NICHOLS HILLS
|16
|0
|15
|ANADARKO
|15
|1
|10
|PIEDMONT
|15
|0
|13
|WARR ACRES
|15
|0
|14
|VINITA
|14
|0
|12
|EL RENO
|14
|1
|10
|TYRONE
|14
|0
|13
|SPENCER
|13
|0
|12
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|11
|IDABEL
|13
|0
|5
|LEXINGTON
|12
|0
|10
|AFTON
|12
|0
|12
|PRYOR CREEK
|12
|1
|9
|NOWATA
|12
|0
|11
|PAWHUSKA
|12
|0
|12
|DURANT
|11
|0
|8
|SEMINOLE
|11
|1
|9
|OCHELATA
|11
|1
|10
|WEATHERFORD
|11
|0
|10
|BROKEN BOW
|10
|0
|4
|HARRAH
|10
|0
|7
|WATTS
|10
|0
|8
|SPERRY
|9
|0
|6
|OKMULGEE
|9
|0
|6
|COMANCHE
|9
|1
|6
|DEL CITY
|9
|0
|8
|BEGGS
|9
|0
|7
|FORT GIBSON
|9
|2
|5
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|HOMINY
|8
|0
|7
|ADA
|8
|0
|6
|WEWOKA
|8
|0
|8
|MCLOUD
|8
|0
|6
|PAULS VALLEY
|8
|0
|8
|JAY
|8
|0
|8
|CHECOTAH
|8
|1
|5
|OPTIMA
|7
|0
|7
|BEAVER
|7
|0
|7
|RAMONA
|7
|0
|7
|OOLOGAH
|6
|0
|5
|CHOUTEAU
|6
|2
|4
|GORE
|6
|1
|5
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|5
|ARCADIA
|6
|0
|6
|CATOOSA
|6
|0
|4
|ELK CITY
|5
|0
|5
|BARNSDALL
|5
|2
|3
|SALLISAW
|5
|0
|5
|ELGIN
|5
|0
|5
|KINGFISHER
|5
|0
|4
|NEWCASTLE
|5
|1
|4
|WAYNE
|5
|0
|5
|TECUMSEH
|5
|0
|5
|MARIETTA
|5
|0
|3
|WILBURTON
|5
|1
|4
|JONES
|5
|0
|5
|INOLA
|5
|0
|4
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|ADAIR
|5
|0
|4
|CHANDLER
|4
|1
|3
|STIGLER
|4
|0
|3
|MADILL
|4
|0
|2
|STROUD
|4
|0
|2
|DELAWARE
|4
|0
|4
|OKARCHE
|4
|0
|3
|BENNINGTON
|4
|0
|3
|MOUNDS
|4
|0
|3
|MANNFORD
|4
|0
|4
|WASHINGTON
|4
|0
|4
|FORT COBB
|4
|0
|4
|CACHE
|4
|0
|3
|COLCORD
|4
|0
|3
|JENNINGS
|4
|0
|4
|PAWNEE
|4
|0
|3
|KINGSTON
|4
|0
|3
|LOCUST GROVE
|4
|0
|4
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|3
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|2
|RUSH SPRINGS
|3
|0
|2
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|MEAD
|3
|1
|2
|SULPHUR
|3
|0
|2
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|GRACEMONT
|3
|0
|2
|APACHE
|3
|0
|3
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|TALIHINA
|3
|1
|1
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|LOOKEBA
|3
|0
|3
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|1
|HENRYETTA
|3
|0
|2
|FAIRVIEW
|3
|0
|3
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|HARDESTY
|3
|0
|2
|WILSON
|3
|0
|2
|LINDSAY
|3
|0
|3
|PERRY
|3
|0
|3
|PORTER
|3
|0
|2
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|0
|1
|GEARY
|3
|0
|0
|PRAGUE
|3
|0
|3
|COMMERCE
|3
|0
|3
|KONAWA
|3
|1
|1
|TISHOMINGO
|3
|0
|3
|HENNESSEY
|3
|0
|3
|WOODWARD
|3
|0
|1
|ALVA
|3
|0
|3
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|BOSWELL
|2
|0
|2
|RED ROCK
|2
|0
|2
|WYNNEWOOD
|2
|1
|1
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|RINGLING
|2
|0
|1
|LONE GROVE
|2
|0
|1
|PRUE
|2
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|CLINTON
|2
|0
|2
|MEEKER
|2
|0
|1
|COALGATE
|2
|0
|1
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|1
|EUFAULA
|2
|0
|2
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|ALLEN
|2
|1
|1
|STONEWALL
|2
|1
|1
|CHELSEA
|2
|0
|2
|COLBERT
|2
|0
|2
|ALEX
|2
|0
|2
|WATONGA
|2
|0
|1
|VIAN
|2
|1
|1
|MCCURTAIN
|2
|0
|2
|CALUMET
|2
|0
|2
|VICI
|2
|0
|0
|MAYSVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|WRIGHT CITY
|2
|0
|0
|HARTSHORNE
|2
|0
|2
|WANETTE
|2
|0
|2
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|MULDROW
|2
|1
|1
|KIEFER
|2
|0
|2
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|CADDO
|2
|0
|0
|MARLOW
|2
|0
|2
|BLACKWELL
|2
|0
|2
|WANN
|2
|0
|2
|HULBERT
|2
|0
|1
|WEBBERS FALLS
|1
|0
|1
|WELEETKA
|1
|0
|0
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|0
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|NEWKIRK
|1
|1
|0
|HEALDTON
|1
|0
|0
|INDIAHOMA
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|SAYRE
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|SASAKWA
|1
|0
|1
|RINGWOOD
|1
|0
|1
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|0
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|SHADY POINT
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|0
|OKEMAH
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|PERKINS
|1
|0
|1
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|FOSS
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|QUINTON
|1
|0
|1
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|KINTA
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|0
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|HEAVENER
|1
|0
|0
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|PORUM
|1
|0
|0
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|VERDEN
|1
|0
|1
|ANTLERS
|1
|0
|0
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|LENAPAH
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|AGRA
|1
|1
|0
|CRESCENT
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|TALALA
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|FORT TOWSON
|1
|0
|0
|HAWORTH
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|PAOLI
|1
|0
|1
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
Long-term care facilities
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 917, or 15%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report Tuesday evening, which also states there have been 160 deaths involving long-term care centers and nursing homes, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
There are three confirmed positive results associated with long-term care facilities in Enid and one that is being disputed after the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported it on Thursday. Officials with Garland Road Nursing & Rehabilitation said the person at their facility has since tested negative for the virus. OSDH still had the facility listed on its executive report Friday evening, as the testing was taken by a local hospital.
The Commons was one of the first testing sites in the statewide initiative after an employee and another resident of the retirement and assisted living facility in Enid were confirmed positive for the virus April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to the facility. One other resident of the Commons tested positive for COVID-19, according to an OSDH report on Friday May 15, 2020, and one other test was inconclusive, according to Garfield County Health Department.
In addition to Garfield County facilities, OSDH reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
In April, a resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
OSDH also reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on May 19, one at Center of Family Love in Okarche on May 14 and Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, a senior living facility in Kingfisher County on May 12.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
