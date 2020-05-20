ENID, Okla. — The number of active COVID-19 cases fell below 1,000 in Oklahoma Wednesday, even as 43 new cases, including one in Garfield County, and five deaths were reported by Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Cumulative cases statewide rose to 5,532, a .8% increase compared to 5,489 reported Tuesday morning. Other than Garfield County, none of the new new cases nor deaths were in Northwest Oklahoma, according to OSDH. Neither St. Mary's Regional Medical Center nor Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid had any patients who had tested positive for the virus, spokeswomen said.
Garfield County now has 24 cumulative cases, with 18 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman in April.
Statewide, all of the five of the newly reported deaths — two women in Oklahoma County, a man and a woman in Tulsa County and a woman in Cleveland County — were older than 65, according to OSDH.
State numbers
There are 967 confirmed cases of COVID-19 active in the state Wednesday — a decrease of 93, or 9.6% compared to Tuesday's report — and 4,266 Oklahomans, more than 77%, who have recovered from the virus, with 131 of those on Tuesday. There have been more than 145,000 specimens drawn for COVID-19 testing, with 138,458 of those negative, according to OSDH.
There currently are 201 persons with COVID-19 or suspected of having the virus who are in Oklahoma hospitals, compared to 209 reported Tuesday. Seventy-eight of those patients were in intensive care, according to OSDH data Wednesday evening.
Overall, cumulative totals of those testing positive are 65 in the 0-4 age range, 187 in the 5-17 age range, 1,369 in the 18-35 age range, 1,231 in the 36-49 age range, 1,248 in the 50-64 age range and 1,428 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Wednesday morning. Four ages were listed as "unknown." Of those testing positive, 2,951, or 53%, have been female, and 2,548, or 46%, have been male. Thirty-two are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data.
Oklahomans in 73 of Oklahoma's 77 counties have reported cases of COVID-19. Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 1,093 in Oklahoma County; 814 in Tulsa County; 791 in Texas County; 472 in Cleveland County; 304 in Washington County; 229 in Comanche County; 137 in Wagoner County; 126 in Caddo County; 120 in Canadian County; 96 in Delaware County; 95 in McClain County; 92 in Osage County; 85 in Creek County; 78 in Adair County; 72 in Rogers County; 68 in Grady County; 66 in Greer County; 56 in Pottawatomie County; 50 in Kay County; 45 in Payne County; 39 in Pittsburg County; 35 in Ottawa County; 30 in Muskogee County; 29 each in Cherokee and Pawnee counties; 28 in Mayes County; 25 in Stephens County; 24 in Garfield County; 23 each in Beaver and Nowata counties; 22 in Tillman County; 21 each in Jackson and Seminole counties; 19 each in Bryan and Lincoln counties; 18 each in Logan and Okmulgee counties; 15 in Carter, Craig and Garvin counties; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 each in LeFlore and McCurtain counties; 12 each in Choctaw and Custer counties; 11 in Pontotoc County; 10 each in Kingfisher and McIntosh counties; 7 in Noble County; 6 each in Beckham, Haskell, Kiowa, Major and Marshall counties; 5 each in Cotton and Latimer counties; 4 in Love County; 3 each in Blaine, Jefferson, Johnston and Woods counties; 2 each in Dewey, Grant, Murray, Okfuskee and Pushmataha counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Coal, Harper, Washita and Woodward counties, according to OSDH data released Wednesday.
Of the 294 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 239, or 79.93%, have been 65 and older; 50, or 16.72%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 2.01%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.34%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 154 or 51.51%, than women, 145 or 48.49%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH, which states 73.1 percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 who have died had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Data shows deaths per county are 51 in Oklahoma County; 39 in Tulsa County; 37 in Cleveland County; 32 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 in Muskogee County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Mayes, Pottawatomie and Texas counties; 3 each in Adair, Canadian, Comanche, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Garfield, Garvin, Jackson, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
Other counties and COVID-19 cases in Northwest Oklahoma are Kingfisher County with 10 cases, all recovered; Major County with 6 cases, 4 recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County with 3 cases, all recovered; Blaine County with 3 cases, 1 recovered; Grant County with 2 cases, both recovered; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties with 1 case each, both recovered.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Oklahoma include 21 in Enid (6 active), 4 in Kingfisher; 3 each in Alva, Fairview, Hennessey and Okarche (1 active); 2 each in Lahoma (1 active) and Seiling; and 1 each in Dover, Garber, Geary (1 active), Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Okeene, Ringwood, Watonga (1 active) and Woodward, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
Testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other area Health Departments, with most appointments scheduled on the same day, especially for those displaying COVID-19 symptoms. While processing can vary, the labs currently are averaging about 2-4 business day returns, said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2. All testing is free at the Health Department, she said.
Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Long-term care facilities
COVID-19 testing for all Garfield County nursing home and long-term care facility staff results have returned, and tests on all but about 70 residents of those facilities have been processed, Jackson said.
Those final results are saliva tests pending with a laboratory in Texas that is behind in processing. Jackson said the tests at all nursing home and long-term care faciliities became priority at the end of the April at a state level.
The Commons was one of the first testing sites in the statewide initiative after an employee and another resident of the retirement and assisted living facility in Enid were confirmed positive for the virus April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to the facility.
One other resident of the Commons tested positive for COVID-19, according to an OSDH report on Friday May 15, 2020, and one other test has been inconclusive, Jackson said. There have not been any other positive results, as of Tuesday afternoon, May 19, from long-term care facilities in Garfield County, she said.
OSDH officials did confirm on Tuesday there is a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County indvidual. Meanwhile, testing has begun this week at long-term care and nursing home facilities in other counties of District 2, including Blaine, Canadian, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 884, or 16%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report Tuesday evening, which also states there have been 147 deaths at long-term care centers and nursing homes, including one in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Last month, a resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
Center of Family Love experienced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on its main campus in Okarche, according to a press release from the facility Wednesday, May 14. CFL has established a separate unit with amenities, a nursing center and air ventilation apart from the remaining intellectually and physically disabled residents housed at the facility. An OSDH executive report earlier this week shows a resident tested positive for COVID-19 at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, a senior living facility in Kingfisher County.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
