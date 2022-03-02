ENID, Okla. — Garfield County has gained 116 new COVID-19 cases and four reported virus-related deaths since Feb. 23, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
The weekly increase brought the overall total to 15,068, with 69 active — a decrease of 82 from last week’s 199, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past 30 days in Garfield County was 918.
The majority of the cases, 13,343, have been in Enid, with 69 active, 240 deaths — a weekly increase of four — and 13,034 recovered, according to OSDH community data.
In surrounding towns, Carrier has had 48 recovered cases; Covington has had 126 recovered; Douglas has had 43 recovered; Drummond has had 154 recovered; Fairmont has had 87 recovered; Garber has had 262 recovered; Hillsdale has had 37 recovered; Hunter has had 66 recovered; Kremlin has had 99 recovered; Lahoma has had 241 recovered and eight deaths; North Enid has had six recovered; and Waukomis has had 399 recovered.
Oklahoma gained 5,824 weekly COVID-19 cases, including 920 from Wednesday, bringing the overall statewide total to 1,022,769, according to OSDH’s Situation Update. The number of active cases went from from 7,674 on Feb. 23 to 3,896 on Wednesday.
A rolling seven-day average of 832 new COVID cases was reported through Wednesday.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 14,730 deaths, an increase of 242, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
Schools
Active COVID-19 cases among Enid area schools remained low as of Wednesday.
No students or staff among Enid Public Schools had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district’s online case count.
Last week, EPS had three students who had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Autry Technology Center reported two new COVID-19 case in the past week, both on the main campus in the southwest hallway between noon and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, and Tuesday, Feb. 22, receiving positive test results on Monday, Feb. 21, and Friday, Feb. 25.
Northern Oklahoma College’s weekly pandemic situation update from Feb. 19-25 showed that only one NOC Stillwater student was in quarantine for primary contact, but no students or employees among the college’s other campuses had tested positive or were in quarantine.
Of NOC’s 489 total cases, 418 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University had no active COVID-19 cases as of Feb. 25 on any of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Hospitalizations
The total number of statewide hospitalizations stands at 42,117 — 4.1% of the overall number of cases — since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 505 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 44 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 215 since last week. Of those, 121 are in ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is nine with two in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had had no positive COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported four confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with one in ICU on Wednesday.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were 13 ICU beds, or 43.3% of the total, and 144 adult inpatient beds, or 44.9% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Epidemiology report
COVID-19 cases reported weekly have continued to decrease, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
From Feb. 20-26, 6,069 cases were reported, a 5.1% decrease from Feb. 13-19, which had 6,397 cases. The number of deaths reported was 288, which was 65 more than the week before.
During that time period, 24,096 specimens were tested for COVID-19, with 5,979, or 7%, positive, the report states.
In Region 2, which consists of Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties, 100% of COVID-19 cases from Feb. 8-17 were the omicron variant.
In the last 30 days, 427 of 1,500 hospitalizations, or 28.5%, have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 63% of people 5 and older have received the first dose along with 94.7% of people 65 and older, while 53.4% of people 5 and older and 82.6% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 70% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 56%.
From Feb. 22-28, 12,074 vaccine doses were administered in the state, 7,754 less than the previous week. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,652,426 with 1,849,268 fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 19th out of all states in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and 15th in the cumulative death rate of reported COVID-19 cases.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 5,143 cases, a weekly increase of 15. There have been seven deaths in Mooreland, and there are 17 active and 58 deaths — an increase of three — in Woodward.
• Kingfisher with 4,108 cases, an increase of 93. There were 27 active cases and 19 deaths in Hennessey — an increase of one — and five active and 29 deaths — an increase of one — in Kingfisher, and there have been six deaths in Okarche.
• Noble with 3,004 cases, an increase of 13. There were 22 active cases in Billings and five active and 23 deaths in Perry.
• Woods with 2,340 cases, an increase of six. There were 13 actives cases and 31 deaths — an increase of 1 — in Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,704 cases, an increase of four.
• Blaine with 2,405 cases, an increase of eight. There were five deaths in Canton, nine deaths in Geary, six active and 11 deaths in Hydro, six deaths in Okeene and 10 deaths — an increase of one — in Watonga.
• Major with 2,433 cases, an increase of four. There were 24 deaths in Fairview.
• Grant with 1,027 cases, an increase of six.
