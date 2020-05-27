ENID, Okla. — In its daily update on COVID-19, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 92 new cases Wednesday and four additional deaths due to the virus.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 6,229 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, an increase of about 1.5% compared to Tuesday's 6,137, according to OSDH.
All of the new deaths reported were 65 or older and occurred between March 25 and May 25, including a man and woman in Tulsa County and two women in Washington County.
To date, 322 Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died, according to OSDH.
Northwest Oklahoma
None of the new cases reported Wednesday were in Garfield County or area, Northwest Oklahoma counties, according to OSDH.
According to information provided by OSDH Tuesday, Garfield County has 26 cases, with 22 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has 11 cases, with 10 recovered; Blaine County has 6 cases with 2 recovered; Major County has 6 cases, with 5 recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woodward County has 4 cases, with 1 recovered; Woods County with 3 cases, with all recovered; Grant County with 2 cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa County has 1 recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Oklahoma include 23 in Enid (4 active), 5 in Kingfisher (1 active); 4 in Okarche (1 active); 3 each in Alva, Fairview, Hennessey, Watonga (2 active) and Woodward (2 active); 2 each in Geary (2 active), Lahoma, Seiling and Watonga (1 active); and 1 each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland (1 active), Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Long-term care facilities
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 917, or 15%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report Tuesday evening, which also states there have been 160 deaths involving long-term care centers and nursing homes, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
There are three confirmed positive results associated with long-term care facilities in Enid and one that is being disputed after the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported it on Thursday. Officials with Garland Road Nursing & Rehabilitation said the person at their facility has since tested negative for the virus. OSDH still had the facility listed on its executive report Friday evening, as the testing was taken by a local hospital.
The Commons was one of the first testing sites in the statewide initiative after an employee and another resident of the retirement and assisted living facility in Enid were confirmed positive for the virus April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to the facility. One other resident of the Commons tested positive for COVID-19, according to an OSDH report on Friday May 15, 2020, and one other test was inconclusive, according to Garfield County Health Department.
In addition to Garfield County facilities, OSDH reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
In April, a resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
OSDH also reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on May 19, one at Center of Family Love in Okarche on May 14 and Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, a senior living facility in Kingfisher County on May 12.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
