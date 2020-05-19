ENID, Okla. — There was an increase of 91 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, a 1.69% increase in the last day, and six more deaths reported on Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
OSDH officials said labs now are averaging 5,400 tests processed a day, and the increased number of results has driven the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases down to an all-time low of 4.4%.
None of the new cases nor deaths reported on Tuesday were from the Enid area Northwest Oklahoma counties, according to OSDH data.
All of the six deaths, which occurred May 4-17, were older than 65, including two women and a man in Oklahoma County, a man in McIntosh County and two women in Washington County, according to OSDH.
Long-term care facilities
While the number of cases has not risen in Northwest Oklahoma counties this week, OSDH officials did confirm on Tuesday there is a nursing home or long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County resident, and a second resident was confirmed COVID-19-positive late last week at The Commons in Enid.
The Commons was one of the first testing sites in a statewide initiative after an employee and another resident of the retirement and assisted living facility in Enid were confirmed positive for the virus April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to the facility. At the same time, the state announced the testing initiative for care facilities in the state, and staff and residents at The Commons became a priority, said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2.
The local Health Department still is waiting on some results from tests conducted on all Garfield County nursing home and long-term care residents and staff members. Meanwhile, testing has begun this week at long-term care and nursing home facilities in other counties of District 2, including Blaine, Canadian, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 864, or 16%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report Monday evening, which also states there have been 139 deaths at long-term care centers and nursing homes, including one in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Last month, a resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
Center of Family Love experienced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on its main campus in Okarche, according to a press release from the facility Wednesday, May 14. CFL has established a separate unit with amenities, a nursing center and air ventilation apart from the remaining intellectually and physically disabled residents housed at the facility. An OSDH executive report earlier this week shows a resident tested positive for COVID-19 at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, a senior living facility in Kingfisher County.
State numbers
Statewide, the number of new cases topped out at 5,489 in the state on Tuesday.
Texas County continued to see the most increase in COVID-19 cases, with 32, more than 35% of the new cases reported on Tuesday. The numbers have been rising fast in Texas County, where OSDH has partnered with major employer Seaboard Farms, which first reported a case among its employee ranks in Guymon more than a month ago, for increased testing.
There are 1,060 known cases of COVID-19 active in the state, a decrease of 42 compared to Monday's report, and 4,135 Oklahomans, or 74.33%, who have recovered from the virus, with 127 of those reported on Tuesday. There have been nearly 140,262 specimens of specimens drawn for COVID-19 testing, with 133,658 of those negative, according to OSDH.
Overall, cumulative totals of those testing positive are 63 in the 0-4 age range, 185 in the 5-17 age range, 1,359 in the 18-35 age range, 1,224 in the 36-49 age range, 1,242 in the 50-64 age range and 1,412 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Tuesday morning. Four ages were listed as "unknown." Of those testing positive, 2,931, or 53.4%, have been female, and 2,527, or 46.04%, have been male. Thirty-one are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data.
Oklahomans in 73 of Oklahoma's 77 counties have reported cases of COVID-19. Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 1,087 in Oklahoma County; 802 in Tulsa County; 784 in Texas County; 470 in Cleveland County; 304 in Washington County; 229 in Comanche County; 137 in Wagoner County; 122 in Caddo County; 120 in Canadian County; 96 in Delaware County; 95 in McClain County; 92 in Osage County; 85 in Creek County; 77 in Adair County; 72 in Rogers County; 66 in Greer County; 65 in Grady County; 57 in Pottawatomie County; 50 in Kay County; 45 in Payne County; 39 in Pittsburg County; 35 in Ottawa County; 30 in Muskogee County; 29 each in Cherokee and Pawnee counties; 28 in Mayes County; 25 in Stephens County; 23 each in Beaver, Garfield and Nowata counties; 22 in Tillman County; 21 each in Jackson and Seminole counties; 19 each in Bryan and Lincoln counties; 18 each in Logan and Okmulgee counties; 15 in Carter, Craig and Garvin counties; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 in LeFlore County; 12 each in Custer and McCurtain counties; 11 in Pontotoc County; 10 each in Kingfisher and McIntosh counties; 7 in Noble County; 6 each in Beckham, Choctaw, Kiowa, Latimer, Major and Marshall counties; 5 each in Cotton and Haskell counties; 4 in Love County; 3 each in Blaine, Jefferson, Johnston and Woods counties; 2 each in Dewey, Grant and Okfuskee counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Coal, Harper, Pushmataha, Washita and Woodward counties, according to OSDH data released Tuesday.
Of the 294 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 234, or 79.6%, have been 65 and older; 50, or 17%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 2.04%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.36%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 153 or 52.04%, than women, 141 or 47.96%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH, which states 72.9 percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 who have died had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Data shows deaths per county are 49 in Oklahoma County; 37 in Tulsa County; 36 in Cleveland County; 32 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 in Muskogee County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Mayes, Pottawatomie and Texas counties; 3 each in Adair, Canadian, Comanche, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Garfield, Garvin, Jackson, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has 23 cases, with 14 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has 10 cases, with all recovered; Major County has 6 cases, with 4 recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County has 3 cases, with all recovered; Blaine County has 3 cases, with 1 recovered; Grant County has 2 cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have 1 case each, with each recovered.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Oklahoma include 21 in Enid (9 active), 4 in Kingfisher; 3 each in Alva, Fairview (1 active), Hennessey and Okarche (1 active); 2 each in Lahoma (1 active) and Seiling; and 1 each in Dover, Garber, Geary (1 active), Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Okeene, Ringwood, Watonga (1 active) and Woodward, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
