ENID, Okla. — There were 91 new COVID-19 cases, including three in Northwest Oklahoma, and one more death reported Sunday morning by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The death as a Tulsa County resident in the 65 and older age group, whose gender was not clear based on OSDH data released Sunday.
Garfield County gained one case, with 30 residents overall confirmed to have testing positive for the virus, 24 of whom are recovered and one who died, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April. Woodward County gained two cases Sunday, June 7, 2020, to raise its numbers to seven overall, with three recovered, according to OSDH data. New cases were in the cities of Enid and Woodward.
Northwest Oklahoma
Data on Sunday for other Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Kingfisher with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Blaine with nine cases, seven recovered; Major with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with four cases, three recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 27 in Enid (6 active), 6 each in Kingfisher (1 active) and Woodward (4 active); 4 each in Alva (1 active), Geary (1 active) and Okarche; 3 each in Fairview, Hennessey and Watonga; 2 each in Lahoma and Seiling; and 1 each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
State numbers
The total number of cases in the state Saturday, June 6, 2020, was 7,150, a 1.3% increase from Saturday's 7,059 cases, OSDH data shows.
OSDH's website, https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/, shows errors when attempting to access most state data as of 12:45 p.m. Sunday.
There have now been cases confirmed in 74 of the state's 77 counties, with Ellis, Harmon and Roger Mills counties in western Oklahoma the only counties without confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, according to OSDH.
Of the overall 348 deaths in the state, 281, or 80.75%, have been 65 and older; 55, or 15.80%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.3%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.15%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 177 or 51.30%, than women, 171 or 48.70%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.
Of those testing positive who have died, 76.2% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.4, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths per county are 64 in Oklahoma County; 60 in Tulsa County; 37 each in Cleveland and Washington counties; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 each in Muskogee and Texas counties; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Comanche, Grady, Jackson, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McCurtain, McIntosh, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 6.7.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|1369
|64
|1186
|TULSA
|1188
|60
|940
|TEXAS
|947
|6
|902
|CLEVELAND
|520
|37
|460
|WASHINGTON
|340
|37
|281
|COMANCHE
|310
|3
|272
|CADDO
|170
|10
|143
|WAGONER
|156
|17
|131
|CANADIAN
|142
|3
|124
|GRADY
|115
|3
|80
|MCCLAIN
|109
|4
|97
|DELAWARE
|102
|16
|84
|OSAGE
|101
|8
|86
|CREEK
|100
|7
|86
|CHOCTAW
|98
|1
|30
|ADAIR
|94
|4
|80
|ROGERS
|85
|5
|75
|MCCURTAIN
|84
|1
|42
|GREER
|66
|7
|59
|POTTAWATOMIE
|64
|4
|53
|MUSKOGEE
|62
|6
|30
|KAY
|59
|7
|46
|CARTER
|52
|1
|38
|PAYNE
|48
|1
|44
|STEPHENS
|44
|1
|38
|PITTSBURG
|42
|3
|38
|BRYAN
|36
|1
|22
|OTTAWA
|35
|2
|33
|MAYES
|34
|4
|27
|PAWNEE
|34
|2
|27
|CUSTER
|34
|0
|19
|CHEROKEE
|33
|1
|27
|GARFIELD
|30
|1
|24
|SEMINOLE
|30
|2
|22
|JACKSON
|28
|3
|21
|BEAVER
|27
|0
|24
|OKMULGEE
|26
|0
|23
|NOWATA
|24
|0
|22
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|LINCOLN
|22
|2
|20
|LOGAN
|21
|1
|18
|GARVIN
|20
|1
|14
|PONTOTOC
|18
|2
|11
|SEQUOYAH
|17
|3
|11
|LOVE
|17
|0
|16
|CRAIG
|16
|0
|15
|LE FLORE
|15
|1
|13
|MCINTOSH
|14
|1
|11
|KINGFISHER
|12
|0
|11
|MARSHALL
|11
|0
|8
|BLAINE
|9
|0
|7
|NOBLE
|7
|0
|7
|WOODWARD
|7
|0
|3
|BECKHAM
|7
|0
|6
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|MURRAY
|6
|0
|4
|MAJOR
|6
|1
|5
|PUSHMATAHA
|5
|0
|2
|COAL
|5
|0
|1
|LATIMER
|5
|1
|4
|OKFUSKEE
|5
|0
|3
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|ATOKA
|4
|0
|2
|JEFFERSON
|4
|0
|4
|WOODS
|4
|0
|3
|HUGHES
|3
|0
|0
|JOHNSTON
|3
|0
|3
|DEWEY
|2
|0
|2
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|WASHITA
|2
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 6.7.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|1091
|58
|944
|TULSA
|866
|45
|690
|GUYMON
|787
|6
|756
|BARTLESVILLE
|283
|35
|227
|LAWTON
|270
|3
|246
|NORMAN
|248
|20
|222
|EDMOND
|206
|9
|168
|BROKEN ARROW
|177
|11
|141
|MOORE
|133
|9
|116
|OTHER***
|121
|3
|96
|HOOKER
|88
|0
|84
|HUGO
|88
|1
|26
|HINTON
|88
|0
|83
|YUKON
|80
|1
|68
|PURCELL
|78
|3
|70
|GROVE
|75
|16
|59
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|59
|COWETA
|65
|12
|50
|CHICKASHA
|65
|3
|43
|CLAREMORE
|61
|6
|51
|SKIATOOK
|59
|7
|51
|PONCA CITY
|57
|5
|47
|STILWELL
|52
|4
|44
|ARDMORE
|44
|1
|30
|SAPULPA
|43
|3
|36
|WAGONER
|43
|4
|38
|MUSKOGEE
|43
|4
|14
|SHAWNEE
|41
|4
|32
|JENKS
|40
|0
|23
|BINGER
|39
|9
|30
|SAND SPRINGS
|39
|2
|36
|OWASSO
|39
|1
|33
|MCALESTER
|32
|3
|28
|DEWEY
|32
|1
|30
|BROKEN BOW
|30
|0
|12
|BIXBY
|28
|0
|25
|GLENPOOL
|28
|0
|23
|WEATHERFORD
|28
|0
|17
|WESTVILLE
|27
|0
|22
|ENID
|27
|1
|21
|DUNCAN
|27
|0
|25
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|22
|ALTUS
|26
|3
|19
|BETHANY
|25
|1
|24
|KELLYVILLE
|25
|2
|22
|BLANCHARD
|25
|0
|22
|STILLWATER
|25
|0
|22
|TAHLEQUAH
|25
|1
|22
|NOBLE
|24
|1
|21
|IDABEL
|24
|0
|15
|MUSTANG
|23
|1
|20
|ANADARKO
|23
|1
|14
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|MIDWEST CITY
|23
|2
|20
|COLLINSVILLE
|22
|0
|20
|CLEVELAND
|22
|2
|19
|CUSHING
|20
|1
|19
|DURANT
|20
|0
|11
|TUTTLE
|19
|0
|16
|MIAMI
|19
|2
|17
|CHOCTAW
|19
|1
|17
|GUTHRIE
|18
|0
|16
|VALLIANT
|17
|0
|6
|NICHOLS HILLS
|17
|0
|16
|EL RENO
|16
|1
|12
|PIEDMONT
|15
|0
|15
|HOMINY
|15
|0
|9
|TYRONE
|15
|0
|13
|VINITA
|15
|0
|14
|WARR ACRES
|15
|0
|15
|SEMINOLE
|14
|1
|11
|NOWATA
|13
|0
|11
|SPENCER
|13
|0
|12
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|12
|LEXINGTON
|13
|0
|12
|ADA
|13
|0
|9
|AFTON
|12
|0
|12
|PAWHUSKA
|12
|0
|12
|WATTS
|12
|0
|12
|WEWOKA
|12
|0
|8
|PRYOR CREEK
|12
|1
|11
|OKMULGEE
|11
|0
|9
|DEL CITY
|11
|0
|9
|OCHELATA
|11
|1
|10
|COMANCHE
|10
|1
|8
|HARRAH
|9
|0
|9
|FORT GIBSON
|9
|2
|7
|BEGGS
|9
|0
|9
|CHECOTAH
|9
|1
|7
|NEWCASTLE
|9
|1
|5
|MCLOUD
|9
|0
|8
|PAULS VALLEY
|8
|0
|8
|LOCUST GROVE
|8
|0
|5
|ALEX
|8
|0
|4
|SPERRY
|8
|0
|8
|OPTIMA
|8
|0
|7
|JAY
|8
|0
|8
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|SALLISAW
|7
|0
|5
|BEAVER
|7
|0
|7
|MARIETTA
|7
|0
|6
|CATOOSA
|7
|0
|7
|GORE
|7
|1
|5
|RAMONA
|7
|0
|7
|CHOUTEAU
|6
|2
|4
|KINGFISHER
|6
|0
|5
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|4
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|ARCADIA
|6
|0
|6
|MOUNDS
|6
|0
|4
|ELGIN
|6
|0
|5
|INOLA
|6
|0
|5
|TECUMSEH
|6
|0
|5
|SULPHUR
|6
|0
|4
|WOODWARD
|6
|0
|2
|MADILL
|6
|0
|4
|MARLOW
|6
|0
|4
|OOLOGAH
|6
|0
|6
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|MANNFORD
|5
|0
|5
|WAYNE
|5
|0
|5
|WRIGHT CITY
|5
|0
|2
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|4
|BENNINGTON
|5
|0
|4
|KINGSTON
|5
|0
|4
|BARNSDALL
|5
|2
|3
|WILBURTON
|5
|1
|4
|PAWNEE
|5
|0
|3
|GRACEMONT
|5
|0
|3
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|ELK CITY
|5
|0
|5
|JONES
|5
|0
|5
|ADAIR
|5
|0
|5
|LINDSAY
|4
|0
|3
|WASHINGTON
|4
|0
|4
|STIGLER
|4
|0
|4
|CHANDLER
|4
|1
|3
|EUFAULA
|4
|0
|3
|DELAWARE
|4
|0
|4
|OKARCHE
|4
|0
|4
|KIEFER
|4
|0
|2
|CACHE
|4
|0
|4
|MEAD
|4
|1
|2
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|3
|COALGATE
|4
|0
|1
|GEARY
|4
|0
|3
|FORT TOWSON
|4
|0
|1
|COLCORD
|4
|0
|4
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|3
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|STROUD
|4
|0
|4
|ALVA
|4
|0
|3
|ATOKA
|3
|0
|1
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|LOOKEBA
|3
|0
|3
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|2
|APACHE
|3
|0
|3
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|MAYSVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|PRAGUE
|3
|0
|3
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|ANTLERS
|3
|0
|1
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|2
|TALIHINA
|3
|1
|2
|CLINTON
|3
|0
|2
|FAIRVIEW
|3
|0
|3
|TISHOMINGO
|3
|0
|3
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|PERRY
|3
|0
|3
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|HULBERT
|3
|0
|1
|PORTER
|3
|0
|2
|HENRYETTA
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|0
|1
|WILSON
|3
|0
|3
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|1
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|1
|HENNESSEY
|3
|0
|3
|KONAWA
|3
|1
|2
|WATONGA
|3
|0
|3
|COMMERCE
|3
|0
|3
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|1
|STONEWALL
|2
|1
|1
|BLACKWELL
|2
|0
|2
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|0
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|1
|RINGLING
|2
|0
|2
|RED ROCK
|2
|0
|2
|HARTSHORNE
|2
|0
|2
|PRUE
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|VIAN
|2
|1
|1
|MEEKER
|2
|0
|2
|MULDROW
|2
|1
|1
|CADDO
|2
|0
|2
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|WYNNEWOOD
|2
|1
|1
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|QUINTON
|2
|0
|2
|BOSWELL
|2
|0
|2
|WANN
|2
|0
|2
|HOLDENVILLE
|2
|0
|0
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|1
|CHELSEA
|2
|0
|2
|COLBERT
|2
|0
|2
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|MCCURTAIN
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|WELEETKA
|2
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|LONGDALE
|1
|0
|0
|ELMORE CITY
|1
|0
|0
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|NEWKIRK
|1
|1
|0
|PERKINS
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|AGRA
|1
|1
|0
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|0
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|CRESCENT
|1
|0
|1
|RINGWOOD
|1
|0
|1
|TONKAWA
|1
|0
|0
|SOPER
|1
|0
|0
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|OKEMAH
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|SASAKWA
|1
|0
|1
|HAWORTH
|1
|0
|1
|TALALA
|1
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|0
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|HEALDTON
|1
|0
|1
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|0
|SALINA
|1
|0
|0
|KINTA
|1
|0
|1
|CLAYTON
|1
|0
|0
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|SHADY POINT
|1
|0
|1
|LENAPAH
|1
|0
|1
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|1
|0
|1
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|HEAVENER
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|0
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|WEBBERS FALLS
|1
|0
|1
|STERLING
|1
|0
|0
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|PORUM
|1
|0
|0
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|GARVIN
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|SPIRO
|1
|0
|0
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
