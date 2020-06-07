COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 6.7.20

There have been 7,150 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in 74 counties (outlined in red) and 348 deaths in 45 counties (outlined in yellow), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

ENID, Okla. — There were 91 new COVID-19 cases, including three in Northwest Oklahoma, and one more death reported Sunday morning by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The death as a Tulsa County resident in the 65 and older age group, whose gender was not clear based on OSDH data released Sunday.

Garfield County gained one case, with 30 residents overall confirmed to have testing positive for the virus, 24 of whom are recovered and one who died, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April. Woodward County gained two cases Sunday, June 7, 2020, to raise its numbers to seven overall, with three recovered, according to OSDH data. New cases were in the cities of Enid and Woodward. 

Northwest Oklahoma

Data on Sunday for other Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Kingfisher with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Blaine with nine cases, seven recovered; Major with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with four cases, three recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 27 in Enid (6 active), 6 each in Kingfisher (1 active) and Woodward (4 active); 4 each in Alva (1 active), Geary (1 active) and Okarche; 3 each in Fairview, Hennessey and Watonga; 2 each in Lahoma and Seiling; and 1 each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

State numbers

The total number of cases in the state Saturday, June 6, 2020, was 7,150, a 1.3% increase from Saturday's 7,059 cases, OSDH data shows.

OSDH's website, https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/, shows errors when attempting to access most state data as of 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

There have now been cases confirmed in 74 of the state's 77 counties, with Ellis, Harmon and Roger Mills counties in western Oklahoma the only counties without confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, according to OSDH.

Of the overall 348 deaths in the state, 281, or 80.75%, have been 65 and older; 55, or 15.80%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.3%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.15%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 177 or 51.30%, than women, 171 or 48.70%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.

Of those testing positive who have died, 76.2% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.4, according to OSDH.

Data shows deaths per county are 64 in Oklahoma County; 60 in Tulsa County; 37 each in Cleveland and Washington counties; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 each in Muskogee and Texas counties; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Comanche, Grady, Jackson, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McCurtain, McIntosh, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 6.7.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, June 7, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA 1369 64 1186
TULSA 1188 60 940
TEXAS 947 6 902
CLEVELAND 520 37 460
WASHINGTON 340 37 281
COMANCHE 310 3 272
CADDO 170 10 143
WAGONER 156 17 131
CANADIAN 142 3 124
GRADY 115 3 80
MCCLAIN 109 4 97
DELAWARE 102 16 84
OSAGE 101 8 86
CREEK 100 7 86
CHOCTAW 98 1 30
ADAIR 94 4 80
ROGERS 85 5 75
MCCURTAIN 84 1 42
GREER 66 7 59
POTTAWATOMIE 64 4 53
MUSKOGEE 62 6 30
KAY 59 7 46
CARTER 52 1 38
PAYNE 48 1 44
STEPHENS 44 1 38
PITTSBURG 42 3 38
BRYAN 36 1 22
OTTAWA 35 2 33
MAYES 34 4 27
PAWNEE 34 2 27
CUSTER 34 0 19
CHEROKEE 33 1 27
GARFIELD 30 1 24
SEMINOLE 30 2 22
JACKSON 28 3 21
BEAVER 27 0 24
OKMULGEE 26 0 23
NOWATA 24 0 22
TILLMAN 23 1 22
LINCOLN 22 2 20
LOGAN 21 1 18
GARVIN 20 1 14
PONTOTOC 18 2 11
SEQUOYAH 17 3 11
LOVE 17 0 16
CRAIG 16 0 15
LE FLORE 15 1 13
MCINTOSH 14 1 11
KINGFISHER 12 0 11
MARSHALL 11 0 8
BLAINE 9 0 7
NOBLE 7 0 7
WOODWARD 7 0 3
BECKHAM 7 0 6
HASKELL 6 0 6
KIOWA 6 0 4
MURRAY 6 0 4
MAJOR 6 1 5
PUSHMATAHA 5 0 2
COAL 5 0 1
LATIMER 5 1 4
OKFUSKEE 5 0 3
COTTON 5 2 3
ATOKA 4 0 2
JEFFERSON 4 0 4
WOODS 4 0 3
HUGHES 3 0 0
JOHNSTON 3 0 3
DEWEY 2 0 2
GRANT 2 0 2
WASHITA 2 0 1
ALFALFA 1 0 1
HARPER 1 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 6.7.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, June 7, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 1091 58 944
TULSA 866 45 690
GUYMON 787 6 756
BARTLESVILLE 283 35 227
LAWTON 270 3 246
NORMAN 248 20 222
EDMOND 206 9 168
BROKEN ARROW 177 11 141
MOORE 133 9 116
OTHER*** 121 3 96
HOOKER 88 0 84
HUGO 88 1 26
HINTON 88 0 83
YUKON 80 1 68
PURCELL 78 3 70
GROVE 75 16 59
MANGUM 66 7 59
COWETA 65 12 50
CHICKASHA 65 3 43
CLAREMORE 61 6 51
SKIATOOK 59 7 51
PONCA CITY 57 5 47
STILWELL 52 4 44
ARDMORE 44 1 30
SAPULPA 43 3 36
WAGONER 43 4 38
MUSKOGEE 43 4 14
SHAWNEE 41 4 32
JENKS 40 0 23
BINGER 39 9 30
SAND SPRINGS 39 2 36
OWASSO 39 1 33
MCALESTER 32 3 28
DEWEY 32 1 30
BROKEN BOW 30 0 12
BIXBY 28 0 25
GLENPOOL 28 0 23
WEATHERFORD 28 0 17
WESTVILLE 27 0 22
ENID 27 1 21
DUNCAN 27 0 25
TEXHOMA 27 0 22
ALTUS 26 3 19
BETHANY 25 1 24
KELLYVILLE 25 2 22
BLANCHARD 25 0 22
STILLWATER 25 0 22
TAHLEQUAH 25 1 22
NOBLE 24 1 21
IDABEL 24 0 15
MUSTANG 23 1 20
ANADARKO 23 1 14
FREDERICK 23 1 22
MIDWEST CITY 23 2 20
COLLINSVILLE 22 0 20
CLEVELAND 22 2 19
CUSHING 20 1 19
DURANT 20 0 11
TUTTLE 19 0 16
MIAMI 19 2 17
CHOCTAW 19 1 17
GUTHRIE 18 0 16
VALLIANT 17 0 6
NICHOLS HILLS 17 0 16
EL RENO 16 1 12
PIEDMONT 15 0 15
HOMINY 15 0 9
TYRONE 15 0 13
VINITA 15 0 14
WARR ACRES 15 0 15
SEMINOLE 14 1 11
NOWATA 13 0 11
SPENCER 13 0 12
GOODWELL 13 0 12
LEXINGTON 13 0 12
ADA 13 0 9
AFTON 12 0 12
PAWHUSKA 12 0 12
WATTS 12 0 12
WEWOKA 12 0 8
PRYOR CREEK 12 1 11
OKMULGEE 11 0 9
DEL CITY 11 0 9
OCHELATA 11 1 10
COMANCHE 10 1 8
HARRAH 9 0 9
FORT GIBSON 9 2 7
BEGGS 9 0 9
CHECOTAH 9 1 7
NEWCASTLE 9 1 5
MCLOUD 9 0 8
PAULS VALLEY 8 0 8
LOCUST GROVE 8 0 5
ALEX 8 0 4
SPERRY 8 0 8
OPTIMA 8 0 7
JAY 8 0 8
BRISTOW 8 0 8
SALLISAW 7 0 5
BEAVER 7 0 7
MARIETTA 7 0 6
CATOOSA 7 0 7
GORE 7 1 5
RAMONA 7 0 7
CHOUTEAU 6 2 4
KINGFISHER 6 0 5
FORT COBB 6 0 4
WISTER 6 0 6
ARCADIA 6 0 6
MOUNDS 6 0 4
ELGIN 6 0 5
INOLA 6 0 5
TECUMSEH 6 0 5
SULPHUR 6 0 4
WOODWARD 6 0 2
MADILL 6 0 4
MARLOW 6 0 4
OOLOGAH 6 0 6
HASKELL 6 0 6
COPAN 6 0 6
MANNFORD 5 0 5
WAYNE 5 0 5
WRIGHT CITY 5 0 2
JENNINGS 5 0 4
BENNINGTON 5 0 4
KINGSTON 5 0 4
BARNSDALL 5 2 3
WILBURTON 5 1 4
PAWNEE 5 0 3
GRACEMONT 5 0 3
TEMPLE 5 2 3
ELK CITY 5 0 5
JONES 5 0 5
ADAIR 5 0 5
LINDSAY 4 0 3
WASHINGTON 4 0 4
STIGLER 4 0 4
CHANDLER 4 1 3
EUFAULA 4 0 3
DELAWARE 4 0 4
OKARCHE 4 0 4
KIEFER 4 0 2
CACHE 4 0 4
MEAD 4 1 2
RUSH SPRINGS 4 0 3
COALGATE 4 0 1
GEARY 4 0 3
FORT TOWSON 4 0 1
COLCORD 4 0 4
HARDESTY 4 0 3
FORGAN 4 0 4
STROUD 4 0 4
ALVA 4 0 3
ATOKA 3 0 1
YALE 3 0 3
LOOKEBA 3 0 3
LONE GROVE 3 0 3
WANETTE 3 0 2
APACHE 3 0 3
FLETCHER 3 0 3
DEPEW 3 1 2
POTEAU 3 0 3
MAYSVILLE 3 0 2
PRAGUE 3 0 3
WELLSTON 3 0 3
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
ANTLERS 3 0 1
CALUMET 3 0 2
TALIHINA 3 1 2
CLINTON 3 0 2
FAIRVIEW 3 0 3
TISHOMINGO 3 0 3
ASHER 3 0 3
PERRY 3 0 3
CYRIL 3 0 3
LUTHER 3 0 3
HULBERT 3 0 1
PORTER 3 0 2
HENRYETTA 3 0 3
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 0 1
WILSON 3 0 3
ALLEN 3 1 1
SAYRE 3 0 1
HENNESSEY 3 0 3
KONAWA 3 1 2
WATONGA 3 0 3
COMMERCE 3 0 3
CROWDER 2 0 2
VERDEN 2 0 1
STONEWALL 2 1 1
BLACKWELL 2 0 2
SEILING 2 0 2
THOMAS 2 0 0
PAOLI 2 0 1
RINGLING 2 0 2
RED ROCK 2 0 2
HARTSHORNE 2 0 2
PRUE 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
VIAN 2 1 1
MEEKER 2 0 2
MULDROW 2 1 1
CADDO 2 0 2
LAHOMA 2 0 2
WYNNEWOOD 2 1 1
HOBART 2 0 2
QUINTON 2 0 2
BOSWELL 2 0 2
WANN 2 0 2
HOLDENVILLE 2 0 0
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
TERLTON 2 0 2
INDIAHOMA 2 0 1
CHELSEA 2 0 2
COLBERT 2 0 2
BLAIR 2 0 2
ACHILLE 2 0 2
EARLSBORO 2 0 2
MCCURTAIN 2 0 2
AMBER 2 0 2
WELEETKA 2 0 1
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
LONGDALE 1 0 0
ELMORE CITY 1 0 0
SNYDER 1 0 1
KIOWA 1 0 1
NEWKIRK 1 1 0
PERKINS 1 0 1
OAKS 1 0 1
AGRA 1 1 0
MINCO 1 0 1
CALVIN 1 0 0
JET 1 0 1
SAVANNA 1 0 1
SPRINGER 1 0 1
LAVERNE 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
CRESCENT 1 0 1
RINGWOOD 1 0 1
TONKAWA 1 0 0
SOPER 1 0 0
RATTAN 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
KAW CITY 1 1 0
OKEMAH 1 0 1
LAMONT 1 0 1
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
SASAKWA 1 0 1
HAWORTH 1 0 1
TALALA 1 0 1
ARAPAHO 1 0 0
KANSAS 1 0 1
WAURIKA 1 0 1
HEALDTON 1 0 1
LEHIGH 1 0 0
SALINA 1 0 0
KINTA 1 0 1
CLAYTON 1 0 0
DOVER 1 0 1
TRYON 1 0 1
ROLAND 1 0 1
OKEENE 1 0 1
OILTON 1 1 0
MEDFORD 1 0 1
SHADY POINT 1 0 1
LENAPAH 1 0 1
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
COUNCIL HILL 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
PADEN 1 0 1
DILL CITY 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
GARBER 1 0 1
LANGSTON 1 0 1
WYANDOTTE 1 0 1
HEAVENER 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 0
MAUD 1 0 1
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
WEBBERS FALLS 1 0 1
STERLING 1 0 0
FOSS 1 0 0
PORUM 1 0 0
HYDRO 1 0 1
GARVIN 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
SPIRO 1 0 0
GERONIMO 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

