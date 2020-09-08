You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: 833 more COVID-19 cases in state, one death reported Tuesday; Garfield County up by 19 cases

Covid daily county 9.8.20
SOURCES: Oklahoma State Department of Health | Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 833 cases of COVID-19, with one new death reported Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 1.3% increase brought the cumulative case total to 65,053 since March, with 9,930 of those currently active, a single-day decrease of 23, and 54,269, or 83.4%, recovered.

There have been 854 deaths, including a Tulsa County man in the 65 and older age group whose death was the latest reported by the OSDH. 

Garfield County saw an increase of 19 cases on Tuesday for an overall total of 1,184, with 321 active, a single-day decrease of 41, and 849 recovered. There have been 14 deaths in the county, according to OSDH. Enid cases increased by 16 on Tuesday for a total of 1,115, with 304 of those active, according to OSDH data.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday were nine in Woodward, three each in Grant and Kingfisher and one each in Blaine and Woods. Case increases in cities and towns included eight in Woodward, two in Hennessey, and one each in Alva, Fairmont, Kingfisher, Kremlin, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene. Seiling saw a reduction of one case, according to OSDH.

State numbers

In terms of new cases, the 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase, with 333. The age group makes up 36.2% of all cases, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups are 152 in the 36-49 age group, 148 in the 50-64 age group; 103 in the 65 and older age group, 84 in the 5-17 group and 11 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,413 in the 0-4 age group, 5,934 in the 5-17 age group, 23,577 in the 18-35 age group, 13,852 in the 36-49 age group, 11,368 in the 50-64 age group and 8,903 in the 65 and older age group. There were six listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.9. 

Of the Oklahomans testing positive, 34,391, have been women and 30,621 have been men. There were 51 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.

Of the overall 854 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 681 have been 65 and older and 135 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 27 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 464, than women, 390, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.

Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 168 in Oklahoma County; 140 in Tulsa County; 66 in Cleveland County; 42 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 31 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 22 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 18 in Pittsburg County; 17 in Muskogee County; 14 in Garfield County; 13 in Canadian County; 12 each in Kay and Osage counties; 11 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair, LeFlore and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Carter, Cherokee, Grady and Texas counties; five each in Okmulgee, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McClain, McIntosh, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Kiowa, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,184 cases, 849 recovered, 321 active and 14 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 4Aug. 29Aug. 272618151413, 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 289 cases, 244 recovered, 43 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 132 cases, 86 recovered and 46 active; Noble with 118 cases, 99 recovered, 17 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 88 cases, 63 recovered, 24 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 57 cases, 47 recovered, nine active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 31 cases, 25 recovered and six active; Grant with 30 cases, 25 recovered and five active; and Alfalfa with 19 cases, 13 recovered and six active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,115 in Enid (304 active); 139 in Hennessey (18 active); 100 in Kingfisher (21 active); 91 in Woodward (32 active); 41 in Watonga (12 active); 35 in Okarche (four active); 30 in Fairview (six active); 28 in Mooreland (six active); 25 in Alva (six active); 18 in Garber; 17 in Canton (nine active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 14 in Ringwood (three active); 12 each in Helena (four active) and Waukomis (two active); 10 in Medford (four active); 11 each in Medford (four active) and Seiling; nine in Lahoma (two active); eight in Fort Supply (seven active); seven each in Billings, Dover (one active), Lamont and Pond Creek (one active); six in Longdale; five each in Covington, Kremlin (four active), Okeene (two active) and Orlando (one active); four each in Fairmont (three active), Freedom, Hitchcock and Mulhall (one active); three each in Ames (one active), Cherokee (two active), Drummond, Jet, Marshall and Wakita; two each in Cleo Springs (one active), Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Deer Creek, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

Oklahoma per county 9.8.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
TULSA 14473 140 12657 2020-09-08
OKLAHOMA 14416 168 12593 2020-09-08
CLEVELAND 4551 66 3585 2020-09-08
CANADIAN 1644 13 1451 2020-09-08
PAYNE 1557 5 1029 2020-09-08
MUSKOGEE 1476 17 655 2020-09-08
ROGERS 1454 42 1212 2020-09-08
COMANCHE 1304 11 1192 2020-09-08
TEXAS 1252 7 1137 2020-09-08
WAGONER 1250 23 1092 2020-09-08
GARFIELD 1184 14 849 2020-09-08
MCCURTAIN 1109 31 919 2020-09-08
POTTAWATOMIE 970 9 777 2020-09-08
CREEK 904 22 751 2020-09-08
WASHINGTON 888 40 736 2020-09-08
CHEROKEE 791 7 588 2020-09-08
LE FLORE 789 10 616 2020-09-08
OSAGE 710 12 608 2020-09-08
OKMULGEE 678 5 578 2020-09-08
BRYAN 669 3 569 2020-09-08
PITTSBURG 651 18 543 2020-09-08
MCCLAIN 639 4 540 2020-09-08
OTTAWA 638 4 488 2020-09-08
SEQUOYAH 636 8 535 2020-09-08
JACKSON 626 9 567 2020-09-08
CADDO 606 20 507 2020-09-08
DELAWARE 595 22 504 2020-09-08
GRADY 583 7 490 2020-09-08
ADAIR 505 10 375 2020-09-08
MAYES 469 10 377 2020-09-08
CARTER 436 7 386 2020-09-08
KAY 374 12 284 2020-09-08
CUSTER 369 0 310 2020-09-08
SEMINOLE 354 5 288 2020-09-08
LINCOLN 334 9 282 2020-09-08
LOGAN 331 1 278 2020-09-08
KINGFISHER 289 2 244 2020-09-08
GARVIN 284 4 249 2020-09-08
STEPHENS 279 4 234 2020-09-08
PONTOTOC 269 3 227 2020-09-08
CHOCTAW 259 2 226 2020-09-08
MCINTOSH 252 4 221 2020-09-08
HUGHES 238 4 195 2020-09-08
PAWNEE 230 3 204 2020-09-08
HASKELL 191 4 146 2020-09-08
CRAIG 175 1 112 2020-09-08
ATOKA 170 1 126 2020-09-08
MARSHALL 140 1 126 2020-09-08
BECKHAM 138 1 115 2020-09-08
WOODWARD 132 0 86 2020-09-08
PUSHMATAHA 131 1 122 2020-09-08
LOVE 130 1 94 2020-09-08
JOHNSTON 120 2 76 2020-09-08
NOBLE 118 2 99 2020-09-08
LATIMER 117 2 107 2020-09-08
NOWATA 117 1 93 2020-09-08
OKFUSKEE 111 3 87 2020-09-08
MURRAY 97 1 84 2020-09-08
GREER 91 8 77 2020-09-08
BLAINE 88 1 63 2020-09-08
TILLMAN 72 1 62 2020-09-08
COAL 63 0 51 2020-09-08
MAJOR 57 1 47 2020-09-08
KIOWA 52 1 41 2020-09-08
COTTON 51 2 25 2020-09-08
45 0 0 2020-09-08
WASHITA 45 0 39 2020-09-08
BEAVER 45 0 42 2020-09-08
HARMON 40 0 35 2020-09-08
JEFFERSON 37 0 33 2020-09-08
WOODS 31 0 25 2020-09-08
GRANT 30 0 25 2020-09-08
DEWEY 24 1 19 2020-09-08
HARPER 22 0 18 2020-09-08
ALFALFA 19 0 13 2020-09-08
CIMARRON 19 0 14 2020-09-08
ROGER MILLS 14 1 13 2020-09-08
ELLIS 6 0 6 2020-09-08

Oklahoma per city 9.8.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 11812 146 10391 2020-09-08
TULSA 9836 98 8644 2020-09-08
BROKEN ARROW 2633 29 2300 2020-09-08
NORMAN 2385 34 1760 2020-09-08
EDMOND 2019 21 1725 2020-09-08
OTHER*** 1544 11 1267 2020-09-08
STILLWATER 1274 3 815 2020-09-08
ENID 1115 14 797 2020-09-08
GUYMON 1001 7 915 2020-09-08
CLAREMORE 892 39 726 2020-09-08
YUKON 823 6 747 2020-09-08
MOORE 811 13 725 2020-09-08
LAWTON 778 10 701 2020-09-08
BARTLESVILLE 736 37 603 2020-09-08
JENKS 708 2 638 2020-09-08
TAFT 696 0 41 2020-09-08
OWASSO 671 2 573 2020-09-08
TAHLEQUAH 587 3 430 2020-09-08
ALTUS 566 9 514 2020-09-08
BIXBY 542 4 473 2020-09-08
MUSKOGEE 526 12 406 2020-09-08
SHAWNEE 513 8 399 2020-09-08
MCALESTER 466 16 384 2020-09-08
BROKEN BOW 458 22 378 2020-09-08
DURANT 413 1 352 2020-09-08
SAPULPA 400 8 331 2020-09-08
SAND SPRINGS 370 4 292 2020-09-08
IDABEL 368 5 314 2020-09-08
ARDMORE 364 5 320 2020-09-08
MIAMI 363 3 266 2020-09-08
LEXINGTON 351 3 240 2020-09-08
GLENPOOL 341 4 286 2020-09-08
STILWELL 334 8 240 2020-09-08
BETHANY 329 3 284 2020-09-08
EL RENO 312 4 262 2020-09-08
PONCA CITY 290 9 221 2020-09-08
COWETA 289 13 250 2020-09-08
MCLOUD 285 1 254 2020-09-08
CHICKASHA 281 4 239 2020-09-08
MUSTANG 278 2 242 2020-09-08
ANADARKO 276 5 226 2020-09-08
OKMULGEE 271 3 217 2020-09-08
SKIATOOK 268 8 225 2020-09-08
COLLINSVILLE 257 1 233 2020-09-08
GROVE 250 17 201 2020-09-08
SALLISAW 239 2 204 2020-09-08
PURCELL 235 3 206 2020-09-08
CHOCTAW 232 2 203 2020-09-08
ADA 215 1 180 2020-09-08
CLINTON 206 0 181 2020-09-08
BLANCHARD 204 1 165 2020-09-08
HENRYETTA 204 2 185 2020-09-08
HUGO 192 2 168 2020-09-08
WAGONER 191 5 163 2020-09-08
DUNCAN 186 2 154 2020-09-08
HOMINY 183 2 165 2020-09-08
HEAVENER 180 2 139 2020-09-08
POTEAU 174 2 147 2020-09-08
CUSHING 171 2 125 2020-09-08
GUTHRIE 168 0 138 2020-09-08
HOLDENVILLE 166 3 138 2020-09-08
NOBLE 163 2 136 2020-09-08
MULDROW 158 3 134 2020-09-08
TUTTLE 154 2 121 2020-09-08
NEWCASTLE 152 1 125 2020-09-08
SEMINOLE 148 3 122 2020-09-08
BRISTOW 147 5 124 2020-09-08
WEWOKA 146 1 124 2020-09-08
WARR ACRES 144 0 133 2020-09-08
MIDWEST CITY 140 4 110 2020-09-08
PRYOR CREEK 140 4 122 2020-09-08
HENNESSEY 139 2 119 2020-09-08
SPIRO 136 1 75 2020-09-08
ATOKA 134 0 95 2020-09-08
EUFAULA 129 2 109 2020-09-08
HINTON 126 0 122 2020-09-08
CLEVELAND 125 3 107 2020-09-08
VINITA 124 1 76 2020-09-08
PAULS VALLEY 122 1 114 2020-09-08
STIGLER 120 3 98 2020-09-08
WEATHERFORD 119 0 96 2020-09-08
JAY 117 1 110 2020-09-08
CHECOTAH 114 2 105 2020-09-08
TECUMSEH 107 0 68 2020-09-08
CATOOSA 107 0 97 2020-09-08
PIEDMONT 106 1 92 2020-09-08
VIAN 106 2 92 2020-09-08
SPENCER 105 1 90 2020-09-08
CHANDLER 102 8 86 2020-09-08
HOOKER 102 0 100 2020-09-08
LOCUST GROVE 101 0 80 2020-09-08
KINGFISHER 100 0 79 2020-09-08
AFTON 96 0 87 2020-09-08
MADILL 94 1 87 2020-09-08
SPERRY 91 2 75 2020-09-08
WOODWARD 91 0 59 2020-09-08
DEL CITY 89 0 72 2020-09-08
MOUNDS 88 2 71 2020-09-08
ELK CITY 88 1 72 2020-09-08
FORT GIBSON 85 4 69 2020-09-08
WESTVILLE 84 2 71 2020-09-08
INOLA 84 3 67 2020-09-08
MANGUM 83 8 71 2020-09-08
CALERA 82 0 70 2020-09-08
HARRAH 82 0 69 2020-09-08
NICHOLS HILLS 81 0 65 2020-09-08
MARIETTA 80 0 62 2020-09-08
HASKELL 80 1 72 2020-09-08
CHELSEA 80 0 68 2020-09-08
DEWEY 78 1 67 2020-09-08
SALINA 78 1 61 2020-09-08
MANNFORD 77 1 62 2020-09-08
ROLAND 76 0 65 2020-09-08
CHOUTEAU 75 5 57 2020-09-08
WRIGHT CITY 74 0 61 2020-09-08
NOWATA 74 1 59 2020-09-08
TALIHINA 73 2 64 2020-09-08
LINDSAY 71 2 61 2020-09-08
WYANDOTTE 69 1 54 2020-09-08
PRAGUE 65 0 58 2020-09-08
VALLIANT 65 1 51 2020-09-08
JONES 65 2 49 2020-09-08
MORRIS 65 0 55 2020-09-08
PERKINS 65 1 51 2020-09-08
COMMERCE 64 0 57 2020-09-08
TEXHOMA 63 0 58 2020-09-08
PAWNEE 62 0 59 2020-09-08
HULBERT 61 2 45 2020-09-08
POCOLA 61 2 54 2020-09-08
TISHOMINGO 60 2 33 2020-09-08
ANTLERS 59 1 56 2020-09-08
WASHINGTON 59 0 47 2020-09-08
OKEMAH 58 1 41 2020-09-08
KELLYVILLE 58 2 53 2020-09-08
FREDERICK 58 1 50 2020-09-08
SULPHUR 57 1 52 2020-09-08
COLCORD 56 1 52 2020-09-08
HARTSHORNE 56 0 51 2020-09-08
BEGGS 55 0 47 2020-09-08
OOLOGAH 55 0 50 2020-09-08
WILBURTON 55 1 53 2020-09-08
HAWORTH 54 2 44 2020-09-08
STROUD 51 0 46 2020-09-08
BINGER 48 9 37 2020-09-08
SAYRE 48 0 41 2020-09-08
WISTER 48 0 39 2020-09-08
PERRY 47 0 40 2020-09-08
KANSAS 46 2 34 2020-09-08
GOODWELL 46 0 27 2020-09-08
COALGATE 45 0 35 2020-09-08
KINGSTON 45 0 38 2020-09-08
PAWHUSKA 45 0 41 2020-09-08
MARLOW 44 0 38 2020-09-08
COMANCHE 43 1 35 2020-09-08
FAIRLAND 42 0 37 2020-09-08
WETUMKA 42 0 37 2020-09-08
WATONGA 41 0 29 2020-09-08
BLACKWELL 40 1 31 2020-09-08
KIEFER 40 0 34 2020-09-08
GORE 39 1 26 2020-09-08
LUTHER 39 0 31 2020-09-08
PORTER 39 0 32 2020-09-08
MEAD 38 1 32 2020-09-08
HOLLIS 38 0 33 2020-09-08
CADDO 38 0 33 2020-09-08
BOKOSHE 37 0 32 2020-09-08
HOWE 37 0 33 2020-09-08
CRESCENT 37 0 33 2020-09-08
WATTS 36 0 28 2020-09-08
QUAPAW 36 0 22 2020-09-08
APACHE 36 1 24 2020-09-08
ELGIN 36 0 35 2020-09-08
CACHE 36 0 33 2020-09-08
WALTERS 36 0 17 2020-09-08
DAVIS 36 0 32 2020-09-08
KONAWA 35 1 22 2020-09-08
COLBERT 35 0 31 2020-09-08
DRUMRIGHT 35 0 25 2020-09-08
MEEKER 35 0 31 2020-09-08
OKARCHE 35 0 31 2020-09-08
RED ROCK 34 1 28 2020-09-08
WAYNE 33 0 33 2020-09-08
QUINTON 33 0 30 2020-09-08
KEOTA 32 0 23 2020-09-08
WYNNEWOOD 31 1 20 2020-09-08
BARNSDALL 31 2 21 2020-09-08
FAIRVIEW 30 0 24 2020-09-08
PORUM 29 1 25 2020-09-08
WARNER 28 0 19 2020-09-08
MAYSVILLE 28 0 23 2020-09-08
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-08
WILSON 28 0 25 2020-09-08
MOORELAND 28 0 22 2020-09-08
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-09-08
CARNEGIE 27 1 21 2020-09-08
TALALA 27 0 23 2020-09-08
ARCADIA 26 0 24 2020-09-08
BIG CABIN 25 1 21 2020-09-08
FORT COBB 25 0 20 2020-09-08
RAMONA 25 1 18 2020-09-08
ALVA 25 0 19 2020-09-08
DEWAR 24 0 20 2020-09-08
CLAYTON 24 0 22 2020-09-08
EARLSBORO 24 0 18 2020-09-08
PADEN 23 0 22 2020-09-08
HOBART 23 0 15 2020-09-08
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-08
BOSWELL 23 0 21 2020-09-08
ELMORE CITY 23 0 21 2020-09-08
CAMERON 23 0 19 2020-09-08
LONE GROVE 23 1 21 2020-09-08
ADAIR 23 0 17 2020-09-08
WELCH 22 0 14 2020-09-08
BLAIR 22 0 21 2020-09-08
BOKCHITO 21 1 16 2020-09-08
WEBBERS FALLS 21 0 14 2020-09-08
GERONIMO 21 0 19 2020-09-08
GARVIN 21 0 16 2020-09-08
OKTAHA 21 0 14 2020-09-08
DEPEW 21 1 19 2020-09-08
DELAWARE 21 0 12 2020-09-08
WELLSTON 21 0 17 2020-09-08
GLENCOE 20 0 18 2020-09-08
GRACEMONT 19 1 18 2020-09-08
OLUSTEE 19 0 15 2020-09-08
MCCURTAIN 18 1 9 2020-09-08
GARBER 18 0 18 2020-09-08
TYRONE 18 0 16 2020-09-08
MAUD 18 0 15 2020-09-08
TONKAWA 18 0 15 2020-09-08
THOMAS 17 0 10 2020-09-08
ARKOMA 17 0 16 2020-09-08
MINCO 17 0 15 2020-09-08
YALE 17 0 14 2020-09-08
INDIAHOMA 17 0 14 2020-09-08
FORT TOWSON 17 0 14 2020-09-08
CANTON 17 1 7 2020-09-08
JENNINGS 17 0 16 2020-09-08
STRATFORD 16 0 12 2020-09-08
NEWKIRK 16 1 12 2020-09-08
RED OAK 16 0 13 2020-09-08
BOISE CITY 16 0 13 2020-09-08
CEMENT 16 0 13 2020-09-08
KREBS 16 1 10 2020-09-08
RUSH SPRINGS 16 0 14 2020-09-08
WELEETKA 16 1 12 2020-09-08
GANS 16 0 12 2020-09-08
FLETCHER 15 0 15 2020-09-08
MORRISON 15 0 12 2020-09-08
TEMPLE 15 2 9 2020-09-08
MILBURN 15 0 10 2020-09-08
HAILEYVILLE 15 0 14 2020-09-08
CASHION 15 0 14 2020-09-08
STONEWALL 15 1 14 2020-09-08
ASHER 15 0 14 2020-09-08
ALEX 15 0 12 2020-09-08
BLUEJACKET 15 0 4 2020-09-08
TERLTON 15 0 12 2020-09-08
KIOWA 15 1 13 2020-09-08
BEAVER 15 0 12 2020-09-08
CYRIL 14 1 13 2020-09-08
CANADIAN 14 0 9 2020-09-08
RINGWOOD 14 0 11 2020-09-08
WAURIKA 14 0 13 2020-09-08
RINGLING 14 0 12 2020-09-08
GEARY 14 0 13 2020-09-08
ALLEN 13 1 12 2020-09-08
PAOLI 13 0 11 2020-09-08
NEW CORDELL 13 0 10 2020-09-08
HELENA 12 0 8 2020-09-08
ACHILLE 12 0 9 2020-09-08
ARAPAHO 12 0 12 2020-09-08
WAUKOMIS 12 0 10 2020-09-08
SHADY POINT 12 0 10 2020-09-08
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-08
PANAMA 12 1 9 2020-09-08
SPAVINAW 12 0 7 2020-09-08
ROFF 12 0 9 2020-09-08
CANEY 12 0 10 2020-09-08
BENNINGTON 11 0 10 2020-09-08
SASAKWA 11 0 9 2020-09-08
LAVERNE 11 0 9 2020-09-08
KINTA 11 0 8 2020-09-08
CARNEY 11 0 10 2020-09-08
MANNSVILLE 11 0 9 2020-09-08
HYDRO 11 0 7 2020-09-08
KAW CITY 11 1 10 2020-09-08
SNYDER 11 0 9 2020-09-08
SEILING 11 0 11 2020-09-08
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-09-08
BUFFALO 11 0 9 2020-09-08
MEDFORD 11 0 7 2020-09-08
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-08
LOOKEBA 10 2 7 2020-09-08
WANETTE 10 0 8 2020-09-08
CHEYENNE 10 1 9 2020-09-08
OSAGE 10 0 8 2020-09-08
SAVANNA 10 0 10 2020-09-08
RIPLEY 10 0 8 2020-09-08
AMBER 10 0 10 2020-09-08
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 9 2020-09-08
THACKERVILLE 10 0 9 2020-09-08
KETCHUM 9 0 9 2020-09-08
OPTIMA 9 0 9 2020-09-08
LAHOMA 9 0 7 2020-09-08
LANGLEY 9 0 7 2020-09-08
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-09-08
SCHULTER 9 0 9 2020-09-08
KENEFIC 9 0 7 2020-09-08
LEHIGH 9 0 8 2020-09-08
OILTON 9 1 5 2020-09-08
AGRA 8 1 6 2020-09-08
CROWDER 8 0 7 2020-09-08
SOPER 8 0 7 2020-09-08
LANGSTON 8 0 3 2020-09-08
BRAGGS 8 0 8 2020-09-08
FORT SUPPLY 8 0 1 2020-09-08
UNION CITY 7 0 7 2020-09-08
BILLINGS 7 1 6 2020-09-08
HARDESTY 7 0 6 2020-09-08
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-08
RATTAN 7 0 6 2020-09-08
CALUMET 7 0 6 2020-09-08
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-09-08
NINNEKAH 7 0 7 2020-09-08
BOYNTON 7 0 5 2020-09-08
POCASSET 7 0 7 2020-09-08
LAMONT 7 0 7 2020-09-08
POND CREEK 7 0 6 2020-09-08
SPRINGER 7 1 6 2020-09-08
RAVIA 7 0 5 2020-09-08
BOLEY 7 1 5 2020-09-08
VERDEN 7 0 7 2020-09-08
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-08
DOVER 7 0 6 2020-09-08
AVANT 6 0 5 2020-09-08
GRANITE 6 0 4 2020-09-08
COUNCIL HILL 6 0 5 2020-09-08
WANN 6 0 6 2020-09-08
BUTLER 6 0 4 2020-09-08
SPARKS 6 0 4 2020-09-08
VELMA 6 1 5 2020-09-08
STRINGTOWN 6 1 5 2020-09-08
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6 1 5 2020-09-08
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-08
DUSTIN 6 0 4 2020-09-08
CORN 6 0 5 2020-09-08
TRYON 6 0 6 2020-09-08
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-09-08
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-08
DAVENPORT 5 0 1 2020-09-08
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-08
STUART 5 0 4 2020-09-08
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-09-08
LENAPAH 5 0 5 2020-09-08
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-08
ORLANDO 5 0 4 2020-09-08
MARBLE CITY 5 0 4 2020-09-08
MILLERTON 5 0 4 2020-09-08
DILL CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-08
PITTSBURG 5 0 4 2020-09-08
COYLE 5 0 5 2020-09-08
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-08
KREMLIN 5 0 1 2020-09-08
OKEENE 5 0 3 2020-09-08
HANNA 4 0 3 2020-09-08
INDIANOLA 4 0 3 2020-09-08
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-08
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-09-08
BERNICE 4 0 4 2020-09-08
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-08
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-08
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-08
WHITEFIELD 4 0 3 2020-09-08
MULHALL 4 0 3 2020-09-08
FAIRMONT 4 0 1 2020-09-08
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-08
FOSS 4 0 2 2020-09-08
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-08
VICI 4 0 4 2020-09-08
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-08
SAWYER 4 0 3 2020-09-08
AMES 3 0 2 2020-09-08
BRADLEY 3 0 3 2020-09-08
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-09-08
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-09-08
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-09-08
CHEROKEE 3 0 1 2020-09-08
JET 3 0 3 2020-09-08
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-08
SHIDLER 3 0 2 2020-09-08
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-08
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-09-08
MARLAND 3 0 3 2020-09-08
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-08
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-08
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-09-08
GRANDFIELD 3 0 1 2020-09-08
GOLDSBY 3 0 2 2020-09-08
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-08
ALDERSON 2 0 1 2020-09-08
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-08
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-09-08
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-08
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-08
CLEO SPRINGS 2 0 1 2020-09-08
MENO 2 0 2 2020-09-08
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-08
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-08
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-08
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-08
THE VILLAGE 2 0 2 2020-09-08
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-08
HAMMON 2 0 2 2020-09-08
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-08
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-09-08
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-09-08
LEEDEY 2 1 1 2020-09-08
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-09-08
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-09-08
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-08
ERICK 2 0 2 2020-09-08
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-08
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-08
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 0 2020-09-08
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-08
PEORIA 1 0 0 2020-09-08
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-08
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-08
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-08
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-08
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-08
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-08
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-08
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-08
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-08
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-08
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-08
DEER CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-08
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-08
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-09-08
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-09-08
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-08
NASH 1 0 1 2020-09-08

In Enid, there have been 598 cases, with 437 recovered and six deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 512 cases, with 355 recovered and eight deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.   

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

