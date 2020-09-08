OSDH: 833 more COVID-19 cases in state, one death reported Tuesday; Garfield County up by 19 cases

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 833 cases of COVID-19, with one new death reported Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.3% increase brought the cumulative case total to 65,053 since March, with 9,930 of those currently active, a single-day decrease of 23, and 54,269, or 83.4%, recovered.
There have been 854 deaths, including a Tulsa County man in the 65 and older age group whose death was the latest reported by the OSDH.
Garfield County saw an increase of 19 cases on Tuesday for an overall total of 1,184, with 321 active, a single-day decrease of 41, and 849 recovered. There have been 14 deaths in the county, according to OSDH. Enid cases increased by 16 on Tuesday for a total of 1,115, with 304 of those active, according to OSDH data.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday were nine in Woodward, three each in Grant and Kingfisher and one each in Blaine and Woods. Case increases in cities and towns included eight in Woodward, two in Hennessey, and one each in Alva, Fairmont, Kingfisher, Kremlin, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene. Seiling saw a reduction of one case, according to OSDH.
State numbers
In terms of new cases, the 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase, with 333. The age group makes up 36.2% of all cases, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups are 152 in the 36-49 age group, 148 in the 50-64 age group; 103 in the 65 and older age group, 84 in the 5-17 group and 11 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,413 in the 0-4 age group, 5,934 in the 5-17 age group, 23,577 in the 18-35 age group, 13,852 in the 36-49 age group, 11,368 in the 50-64 age group and 8,903 in the 65 and older age group. There were six listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.9.
Of the Oklahomans testing positive, 34,391, have been women and 30,621 have been men. There were 51 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.
Of the overall 854 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 681 have been 65 and older and 135 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 27 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 464, than women, 390, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.
Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 168 in Oklahoma County; 140 in Tulsa County; 66 in Cleveland County; 42 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 31 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 22 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 18 in Pittsburg County; 17 in Muskogee County; 14 in Garfield County; 13 in Canadian County; 12 each in Kay and Osage counties; 11 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair, LeFlore and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Carter, Cherokee, Grady and Texas counties; five each in Okmulgee, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McClain, McIntosh, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Kiowa, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,184 cases, 849 recovered, 321 active and 14 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 4, Aug. 29, Aug. 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 289 cases, 244 recovered, 43 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 132 cases, 86 recovered and 46 active; Noble with 118 cases, 99 recovered, 17 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 88 cases, 63 recovered, 24 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 57 cases, 47 recovered, nine active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 31 cases, 25 recovered and six active; Grant with 30 cases, 25 recovered and five active; and Alfalfa with 19 cases, 13 recovered and six active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,115 in Enid (304 active); 139 in Hennessey (18 active); 100 in Kingfisher (21 active); 91 in Woodward (32 active); 41 in Watonga (12 active); 35 in Okarche (four active); 30 in Fairview (six active); 28 in Mooreland (six active); 25 in Alva (six active); 18 in Garber; 17 in Canton (nine active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 14 in Ringwood (three active); 12 each in Helena (four active) and Waukomis (two active); 10 in Medford (four active); 11 each in Medford (four active) and Seiling; nine in Lahoma (two active); eight in Fort Supply (seven active); seven each in Billings, Dover (one active), Lamont and Pond Creek (one active); six in Longdale; five each in Covington, Kremlin (four active), Okeene (two active) and Orlando (one active); four each in Fairmont (three active), Freedom, Hitchcock and Mulhall (one active); three each in Ames (one active), Cherokee (two active), Drummond, Jet, Marshall and Wakita; two each in Cleo Springs (one active), Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Deer Creek, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
Oklahoma per county 9.8.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|TULSA
|14473
|140
|12657
|2020-09-08
|OKLAHOMA
|14416
|168
|12593
|2020-09-08
|CLEVELAND
|4551
|66
|3585
|2020-09-08
|CANADIAN
|1644
|13
|1451
|2020-09-08
|PAYNE
|1557
|5
|1029
|2020-09-08
|MUSKOGEE
|1476
|17
|655
|2020-09-08
|ROGERS
|1454
|42
|1212
|2020-09-08
|COMANCHE
|1304
|11
|1192
|2020-09-08
|TEXAS
|1252
|7
|1137
|2020-09-08
|WAGONER
|1250
|23
|1092
|2020-09-08
|GARFIELD
|1184
|14
|849
|2020-09-08
|MCCURTAIN
|1109
|31
|919
|2020-09-08
|POTTAWATOMIE
|970
|9
|777
|2020-09-08
|CREEK
|904
|22
|751
|2020-09-08
|WASHINGTON
|888
|40
|736
|2020-09-08
|CHEROKEE
|791
|7
|588
|2020-09-08
|LE FLORE
|789
|10
|616
|2020-09-08
|OSAGE
|710
|12
|608
|2020-09-08
|OKMULGEE
|678
|5
|578
|2020-09-08
|BRYAN
|669
|3
|569
|2020-09-08
|PITTSBURG
|651
|18
|543
|2020-09-08
|MCCLAIN
|639
|4
|540
|2020-09-08
|OTTAWA
|638
|4
|488
|2020-09-08
|SEQUOYAH
|636
|8
|535
|2020-09-08
|JACKSON
|626
|9
|567
|2020-09-08
|CADDO
|606
|20
|507
|2020-09-08
|DELAWARE
|595
|22
|504
|2020-09-08
|GRADY
|583
|7
|490
|2020-09-08
|ADAIR
|505
|10
|375
|2020-09-08
|MAYES
|469
|10
|377
|2020-09-08
|CARTER
|436
|7
|386
|2020-09-08
|KAY
|374
|12
|284
|2020-09-08
|CUSTER
|369
|0
|310
|2020-09-08
|SEMINOLE
|354
|5
|288
|2020-09-08
|LINCOLN
|334
|9
|282
|2020-09-08
|LOGAN
|331
|1
|278
|2020-09-08
|KINGFISHER
|289
|2
|244
|2020-09-08
|GARVIN
|284
|4
|249
|2020-09-08
|STEPHENS
|279
|4
|234
|2020-09-08
|PONTOTOC
|269
|3
|227
|2020-09-08
|CHOCTAW
|259
|2
|226
|2020-09-08
|MCINTOSH
|252
|4
|221
|2020-09-08
|HUGHES
|238
|4
|195
|2020-09-08
|PAWNEE
|230
|3
|204
|2020-09-08
|HASKELL
|191
|4
|146
|2020-09-08
|CRAIG
|175
|1
|112
|2020-09-08
|ATOKA
|170
|1
|126
|2020-09-08
|MARSHALL
|140
|1
|126
|2020-09-08
|BECKHAM
|138
|1
|115
|2020-09-08
|WOODWARD
|132
|0
|86
|2020-09-08
|PUSHMATAHA
|131
|1
|122
|2020-09-08
|LOVE
|130
|1
|94
|2020-09-08
|JOHNSTON
|120
|2
|76
|2020-09-08
|NOBLE
|118
|2
|99
|2020-09-08
|LATIMER
|117
|2
|107
|2020-09-08
|NOWATA
|117
|1
|93
|2020-09-08
|OKFUSKEE
|111
|3
|87
|2020-09-08
|MURRAY
|97
|1
|84
|2020-09-08
|GREER
|91
|8
|77
|2020-09-08
|BLAINE
|88
|1
|63
|2020-09-08
|TILLMAN
|72
|1
|62
|2020-09-08
|COAL
|63
|0
|51
|2020-09-08
|MAJOR
|57
|1
|47
|2020-09-08
|KIOWA
|52
|1
|41
|2020-09-08
|COTTON
|51
|2
|25
|2020-09-08
|45
|0
|0
|2020-09-08
|WASHITA
|45
|0
|39
|2020-09-08
|BEAVER
|45
|0
|42
|2020-09-08
|HARMON
|40
|0
|35
|2020-09-08
|JEFFERSON
|37
|0
|33
|2020-09-08
|WOODS
|31
|0
|25
|2020-09-08
|GRANT
|30
|0
|25
|2020-09-08
|DEWEY
|24
|1
|19
|2020-09-08
|HARPER
|22
|0
|18
|2020-09-08
|ALFALFA
|19
|0
|13
|2020-09-08
|CIMARRON
|19
|0
|14
|2020-09-08
|ROGER MILLS
|14
|1
|13
|2020-09-08
|ELLIS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-08
Oklahoma per city 9.8.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|11812
|146
|10391
|2020-09-08
|TULSA
|9836
|98
|8644
|2020-09-08
|BROKEN ARROW
|2633
|29
|2300
|2020-09-08
|NORMAN
|2385
|34
|1760
|2020-09-08
|EDMOND
|2019
|21
|1725
|2020-09-08
|OTHER***
|1544
|11
|1267
|2020-09-08
|STILLWATER
|1274
|3
|815
|2020-09-08
|ENID
|1115
|14
|797
|2020-09-08
|GUYMON
|1001
|7
|915
|2020-09-08
|CLAREMORE
|892
|39
|726
|2020-09-08
|YUKON
|823
|6
|747
|2020-09-08
|MOORE
|811
|13
|725
|2020-09-08
|LAWTON
|778
|10
|701
|2020-09-08
|BARTLESVILLE
|736
|37
|603
|2020-09-08
|JENKS
|708
|2
|638
|2020-09-08
|TAFT
|696
|0
|41
|2020-09-08
|OWASSO
|671
|2
|573
|2020-09-08
|TAHLEQUAH
|587
|3
|430
|2020-09-08
|ALTUS
|566
|9
|514
|2020-09-08
|BIXBY
|542
|4
|473
|2020-09-08
|MUSKOGEE
|526
|12
|406
|2020-09-08
|SHAWNEE
|513
|8
|399
|2020-09-08
|MCALESTER
|466
|16
|384
|2020-09-08
|BROKEN BOW
|458
|22
|378
|2020-09-08
|DURANT
|413
|1
|352
|2020-09-08
|SAPULPA
|400
|8
|331
|2020-09-08
|SAND SPRINGS
|370
|4
|292
|2020-09-08
|IDABEL
|368
|5
|314
|2020-09-08
|ARDMORE
|364
|5
|320
|2020-09-08
|MIAMI
|363
|3
|266
|2020-09-08
|LEXINGTON
|351
|3
|240
|2020-09-08
|GLENPOOL
|341
|4
|286
|2020-09-08
|STILWELL
|334
|8
|240
|2020-09-08
|BETHANY
|329
|3
|284
|2020-09-08
|EL RENO
|312
|4
|262
|2020-09-08
|PONCA CITY
|290
|9
|221
|2020-09-08
|COWETA
|289
|13
|250
|2020-09-08
|MCLOUD
|285
|1
|254
|2020-09-08
|CHICKASHA
|281
|4
|239
|2020-09-08
|MUSTANG
|278
|2
|242
|2020-09-08
|ANADARKO
|276
|5
|226
|2020-09-08
|OKMULGEE
|271
|3
|217
|2020-09-08
|SKIATOOK
|268
|8
|225
|2020-09-08
|COLLINSVILLE
|257
|1
|233
|2020-09-08
|GROVE
|250
|17
|201
|2020-09-08
|SALLISAW
|239
|2
|204
|2020-09-08
|PURCELL
|235
|3
|206
|2020-09-08
|CHOCTAW
|232
|2
|203
|2020-09-08
|ADA
|215
|1
|180
|2020-09-08
|CLINTON
|206
|0
|181
|2020-09-08
|BLANCHARD
|204
|1
|165
|2020-09-08
|HENRYETTA
|204
|2
|185
|2020-09-08
|HUGO
|192
|2
|168
|2020-09-08
|WAGONER
|191
|5
|163
|2020-09-08
|DUNCAN
|186
|2
|154
|2020-09-08
|HOMINY
|183
|2
|165
|2020-09-08
|HEAVENER
|180
|2
|139
|2020-09-08
|POTEAU
|174
|2
|147
|2020-09-08
|CUSHING
|171
|2
|125
|2020-09-08
|GUTHRIE
|168
|0
|138
|2020-09-08
|HOLDENVILLE
|166
|3
|138
|2020-09-08
|NOBLE
|163
|2
|136
|2020-09-08
|MULDROW
|158
|3
|134
|2020-09-08
|TUTTLE
|154
|2
|121
|2020-09-08
|NEWCASTLE
|152
|1
|125
|2020-09-08
|SEMINOLE
|148
|3
|122
|2020-09-08
|BRISTOW
|147
|5
|124
|2020-09-08
|WEWOKA
|146
|1
|124
|2020-09-08
|WARR ACRES
|144
|0
|133
|2020-09-08
|MIDWEST CITY
|140
|4
|110
|2020-09-08
|PRYOR CREEK
|140
|4
|122
|2020-09-08
|HENNESSEY
|139
|2
|119
|2020-09-08
|SPIRO
|136
|1
|75
|2020-09-08
|ATOKA
|134
|0
|95
|2020-09-08
|EUFAULA
|129
|2
|109
|2020-09-08
|HINTON
|126
|0
|122
|2020-09-08
|CLEVELAND
|125
|3
|107
|2020-09-08
|VINITA
|124
|1
|76
|2020-09-08
|PAULS VALLEY
|122
|1
|114
|2020-09-08
|STIGLER
|120
|3
|98
|2020-09-08
|WEATHERFORD
|119
|0
|96
|2020-09-08
|JAY
|117
|1
|110
|2020-09-08
|CHECOTAH
|114
|2
|105
|2020-09-08
|TECUMSEH
|107
|0
|68
|2020-09-08
|CATOOSA
|107
|0
|97
|2020-09-08
|PIEDMONT
|106
|1
|92
|2020-09-08
|VIAN
|106
|2
|92
|2020-09-08
|SPENCER
|105
|1
|90
|2020-09-08
|CHANDLER
|102
|8
|86
|2020-09-08
|HOOKER
|102
|0
|100
|2020-09-08
|LOCUST GROVE
|101
|0
|80
|2020-09-08
|KINGFISHER
|100
|0
|79
|2020-09-08
|AFTON
|96
|0
|87
|2020-09-08
|MADILL
|94
|1
|87
|2020-09-08
|SPERRY
|91
|2
|75
|2020-09-08
|WOODWARD
|91
|0
|59
|2020-09-08
|DEL CITY
|89
|0
|72
|2020-09-08
|MOUNDS
|88
|2
|71
|2020-09-08
|ELK CITY
|88
|1
|72
|2020-09-08
|FORT GIBSON
|85
|4
|69
|2020-09-08
|WESTVILLE
|84
|2
|71
|2020-09-08
|INOLA
|84
|3
|67
|2020-09-08
|MANGUM
|83
|8
|71
|2020-09-08
|CALERA
|82
|0
|70
|2020-09-08
|HARRAH
|82
|0
|69
|2020-09-08
|NICHOLS HILLS
|81
|0
|65
|2020-09-08
|MARIETTA
|80
|0
|62
|2020-09-08
|HASKELL
|80
|1
|72
|2020-09-08
|CHELSEA
|80
|0
|68
|2020-09-08
|DEWEY
|78
|1
|67
|2020-09-08
|SALINA
|78
|1
|61
|2020-09-08
|MANNFORD
|77
|1
|62
|2020-09-08
|ROLAND
|76
|0
|65
|2020-09-08
|CHOUTEAU
|75
|5
|57
|2020-09-08
|WRIGHT CITY
|74
|0
|61
|2020-09-08
|NOWATA
|74
|1
|59
|2020-09-08
|TALIHINA
|73
|2
|64
|2020-09-08
|LINDSAY
|71
|2
|61
|2020-09-08
|WYANDOTTE
|69
|1
|54
|2020-09-08
|PRAGUE
|65
|0
|58
|2020-09-08
|VALLIANT
|65
|1
|51
|2020-09-08
|JONES
|65
|2
|49
|2020-09-08
|MORRIS
|65
|0
|55
|2020-09-08
|PERKINS
|65
|1
|51
|2020-09-08
|COMMERCE
|64
|0
|57
|2020-09-08
|TEXHOMA
|63
|0
|58
|2020-09-08
|PAWNEE
|62
|0
|59
|2020-09-08
|HULBERT
|61
|2
|45
|2020-09-08
|POCOLA
|61
|2
|54
|2020-09-08
|TISHOMINGO
|60
|2
|33
|2020-09-08
|ANTLERS
|59
|1
|56
|2020-09-08
|WASHINGTON
|59
|0
|47
|2020-09-08
|OKEMAH
|58
|1
|41
|2020-09-08
|KELLYVILLE
|58
|2
|53
|2020-09-08
|FREDERICK
|58
|1
|50
|2020-09-08
|SULPHUR
|57
|1
|52
|2020-09-08
|COLCORD
|56
|1
|52
|2020-09-08
|HARTSHORNE
|56
|0
|51
|2020-09-08
|BEGGS
|55
|0
|47
|2020-09-08
|OOLOGAH
|55
|0
|50
|2020-09-08
|WILBURTON
|55
|1
|53
|2020-09-08
|HAWORTH
|54
|2
|44
|2020-09-08
|STROUD
|51
|0
|46
|2020-09-08
|BINGER
|48
|9
|37
|2020-09-08
|SAYRE
|48
|0
|41
|2020-09-08
|WISTER
|48
|0
|39
|2020-09-08
|PERRY
|47
|0
|40
|2020-09-08
|KANSAS
|46
|2
|34
|2020-09-08
|GOODWELL
|46
|0
|27
|2020-09-08
|COALGATE
|45
|0
|35
|2020-09-08
|KINGSTON
|45
|0
|38
|2020-09-08
|PAWHUSKA
|45
|0
|41
|2020-09-08
|MARLOW
|44
|0
|38
|2020-09-08
|COMANCHE
|43
|1
|35
|2020-09-08
|FAIRLAND
|42
|0
|37
|2020-09-08
|WETUMKA
|42
|0
|37
|2020-09-08
|WATONGA
|41
|0
|29
|2020-09-08
|BLACKWELL
|40
|1
|31
|2020-09-08
|KIEFER
|40
|0
|34
|2020-09-08
|GORE
|39
|1
|26
|2020-09-08
|LUTHER
|39
|0
|31
|2020-09-08
|PORTER
|39
|0
|32
|2020-09-08
|MEAD
|38
|1
|32
|2020-09-08
|HOLLIS
|38
|0
|33
|2020-09-08
|CADDO
|38
|0
|33
|2020-09-08
|BOKOSHE
|37
|0
|32
|2020-09-08
|HOWE
|37
|0
|33
|2020-09-08
|CRESCENT
|37
|0
|33
|2020-09-08
|WATTS
|36
|0
|28
|2020-09-08
|QUAPAW
|36
|0
|22
|2020-09-08
|APACHE
|36
|1
|24
|2020-09-08
|ELGIN
|36
|0
|35
|2020-09-08
|CACHE
|36
|0
|33
|2020-09-08
|WALTERS
|36
|0
|17
|2020-09-08
|DAVIS
|36
|0
|32
|2020-09-08
|KONAWA
|35
|1
|22
|2020-09-08
|COLBERT
|35
|0
|31
|2020-09-08
|DRUMRIGHT
|35
|0
|25
|2020-09-08
|MEEKER
|35
|0
|31
|2020-09-08
|OKARCHE
|35
|0
|31
|2020-09-08
|RED ROCK
|34
|1
|28
|2020-09-08
|WAYNE
|33
|0
|33
|2020-09-08
|QUINTON
|33
|0
|30
|2020-09-08
|KEOTA
|32
|0
|23
|2020-09-08
|WYNNEWOOD
|31
|1
|20
|2020-09-08
|BARNSDALL
|31
|2
|21
|2020-09-08
|FAIRVIEW
|30
|0
|24
|2020-09-08
|PORUM
|29
|1
|25
|2020-09-08
|WARNER
|28
|0
|19
|2020-09-08
|MAYSVILLE
|28
|0
|23
|2020-09-08
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-08
|WILSON
|28
|0
|25
|2020-09-08
|MOORELAND
|28
|0
|22
|2020-09-08
|FAIRFAX
|27
|0
|27
|2020-09-08
|CARNEGIE
|27
|1
|21
|2020-09-08
|TALALA
|27
|0
|23
|2020-09-08
|ARCADIA
|26
|0
|24
|2020-09-08
|BIG CABIN
|25
|1
|21
|2020-09-08
|FORT COBB
|25
|0
|20
|2020-09-08
|RAMONA
|25
|1
|18
|2020-09-08
|ALVA
|25
|0
|19
|2020-09-08
|DEWAR
|24
|0
|20
|2020-09-08
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|22
|2020-09-08
|EARLSBORO
|24
|0
|18
|2020-09-08
|PADEN
|23
|0
|22
|2020-09-08
|HOBART
|23
|0
|15
|2020-09-08
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-08
|BOSWELL
|23
|0
|21
|2020-09-08
|ELMORE CITY
|23
|0
|21
|2020-09-08
|CAMERON
|23
|0
|19
|2020-09-08
|LONE GROVE
|23
|1
|21
|2020-09-08
|ADAIR
|23
|0
|17
|2020-09-08
|WELCH
|22
|0
|14
|2020-09-08
|BLAIR
|22
|0
|21
|2020-09-08
|BOKCHITO
|21
|1
|16
|2020-09-08
|WEBBERS FALLS
|21
|0
|14
|2020-09-08
|GERONIMO
|21
|0
|19
|2020-09-08
|GARVIN
|21
|0
|16
|2020-09-08
|OKTAHA
|21
|0
|14
|2020-09-08
|DEPEW
|21
|1
|19
|2020-09-08
|DELAWARE
|21
|0
|12
|2020-09-08
|WELLSTON
|21
|0
|17
|2020-09-08
|GLENCOE
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-08
|GRACEMONT
|19
|1
|18
|2020-09-08
|OLUSTEE
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-08
|MCCURTAIN
|18
|1
|9
|2020-09-08
|GARBER
|18
|0
|18
|2020-09-08
|TYRONE
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-08
|MAUD
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-08
|TONKAWA
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-08
|THOMAS
|17
|0
|10
|2020-09-08
|ARKOMA
|17
|0
|16
|2020-09-08
|MINCO
|17
|0
|15
|2020-09-08
|YALE
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-08
|INDIAHOMA
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-08
|FORT TOWSON
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-08
|CANTON
|17
|1
|7
|2020-09-08
|JENNINGS
|17
|0
|16
|2020-09-08
|STRATFORD
|16
|0
|12
|2020-09-08
|NEWKIRK
|16
|1
|12
|2020-09-08
|RED OAK
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-08
|BOISE CITY
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-08
|CEMENT
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-08
|KREBS
|16
|1
|10
|2020-09-08
|RUSH SPRINGS
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-08
|WELEETKA
|16
|1
|12
|2020-09-08
|GANS
|16
|0
|12
|2020-09-08
|FLETCHER
|15
|0
|15
|2020-09-08
|MORRISON
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-08
|TEMPLE
|15
|2
|9
|2020-09-08
|MILBURN
|15
|0
|10
|2020-09-08
|HAILEYVILLE
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-08
|CASHION
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-08
|STONEWALL
|15
|1
|14
|2020-09-08
|ASHER
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-08
|ALEX
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-08
|BLUEJACKET
|15
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|TERLTON
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-08
|KIOWA
|15
|1
|13
|2020-09-08
|BEAVER
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-08
|CYRIL
|14
|1
|13
|2020-09-08
|CANADIAN
|14
|0
|9
|2020-09-08
|RINGWOOD
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-08
|WAURIKA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-08
|RINGLING
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-08
|GEARY
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-08
|ALLEN
|13
|1
|12
|2020-09-08
|PAOLI
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-08
|NEW CORDELL
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-08
|HELENA
|12
|0
|8
|2020-09-08
|ACHILLE
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-08
|ARAPAHO
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-08
|WAUKOMIS
|12
|0
|10
|2020-09-08
|SHADY POINT
|12
|0
|10
|2020-09-08
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-08
|PANAMA
|12
|1
|9
|2020-09-08
|SPAVINAW
|12
|0
|7
|2020-09-08
|ROFF
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-08
|CANEY
|12
|0
|10
|2020-09-08
|BENNINGTON
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-08
|SASAKWA
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-08
|LAVERNE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-08
|KINTA
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-08
|CARNEY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-08
|MANNSVILLE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-08
|HYDRO
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-08
|KAW CITY
|11
|1
|10
|2020-09-08
|SNYDER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-08
|SEILING
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-08
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-08
|BUFFALO
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-08
|MEDFORD
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-08
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-08
|LOOKEBA
|10
|2
|7
|2020-09-08
|WANETTE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-08
|CHEYENNE
|10
|1
|9
|2020-09-08
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-08
|SAVANNA
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-08
|RIPLEY
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-08
|AMBER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-08
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-08
|THACKERVILLE
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-08
|KETCHUM
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-08
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-08
|LAHOMA
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-08
|LANGLEY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-08
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-08
|SCHULTER
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-08
|KENEFIC
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-08
|LEHIGH
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-08
|OILTON
|9
|1
|5
|2020-09-08
|AGRA
|8
|1
|6
|2020-09-08
|CROWDER
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-08
|SOPER
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-08
|LANGSTON
|8
|0
|3
|2020-09-08
|BRAGGS
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-08
|FORT SUPPLY
|8
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|UNION CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-08
|BILLINGS
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-08
|HARDESTY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-08
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-08
|RATTAN
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-08
|CALUMET
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-08
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-08
|NINNEKAH
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-08
|BOYNTON
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-08
|POCASSET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-08
|LAMONT
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-08
|POND CREEK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-08
|SPRINGER
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-08
|RAVIA
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-08
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-08
|VERDEN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-08
|PRUE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-08
|DOVER
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-08
|AVANT
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-08
|GRANITE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|COUNCIL HILL
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-08
|WANN
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-08
|BUTLER
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|SPARKS
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|VELMA
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-08
|STRINGTOWN
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-08
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-08
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-08
|DUSTIN
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|CORN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-08
|TRYON
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-08
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-08
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-08
|DAVENPORT
|5
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-08
|STUART
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|CALVIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-08
|LENAPAH
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-08
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-08
|ORLANDO
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|MARBLE CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|DILL CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-08
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|COYLE
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-08
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-08
|KREMLIN
|5
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|OKEENE
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-08
|HANNA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-08
|INDIANOLA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-08
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|BERNICE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|WHITEFIELD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-08
|MULHALL
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-08
|FAIRMONT
|4
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-08
|FOSS
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|VICI
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-08
|SAWYER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-08
|AMES
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|BRADLEY
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-08
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-08
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|CHEROKEE
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|JET
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-08
|MARSHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-08
|SHIDLER
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-08
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-08
|MARLAND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-08
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-08
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-08
|DRUMMOND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-08
|GRANDFIELD
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|GOLDSBY
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|ALDERSON
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|CLEO SPRINGS
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|CHATTANOOGA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|HAMMON
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|LEEDEY
|2
|1
|1
|2020-09-08
|LONE WOLF
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|ERICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-08
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-08
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-08
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-08
|DEER CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
|NASH
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-08
In Enid, there have been 598 cases, with 437 recovered and six deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 512 cases, with 355 recovered and eight deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.