You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick topical featured top story

OSDH: 825 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported Saturday; cases down in weekly comparison

  • Updated
  • 5 min to read
POSITIVE TESTS
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 825 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 27 of those in Garfield County, with three more deaths announced by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 2% single-day increase brings the cumulative case total to 43,080, according to OSDH website Saturday morning. There were 6,732 active cases, a single-day increase of 78, and 35,745, nearly 83%, who have recovered, with 744 of those since Friday's report, according to OSDH.

Deaths reported Saturday include two men and a woman from Hughes, Roger Mills and Texas counties, according to OSDH data. Two were in the 65 and older age group and one was in the 50-64 age group.

Other case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included six in Kingfisher, two in Grant and one in Woodward. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included 25 in Enid, two each in Hennessey and Wakita and one each in Kingfisher, Okarche and Waukomis.

Weekly update

Oklahoma's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths all fell in a week-to-week comparison released by the state Health Department.

Compared to the rest of the nation, the state is 32nd in the total reported cases, based on OSDH data.

There were 5,661 cases during the week of July 31 through Aug. 6, a 27.2% decrease from the prior week, which topped out at 7,771 total cases from July 25-30, according to OSDH. Cases deemed recovered during the same week through Aug. 6 remained nearly the same at 5,909, a 1% decrease, based on the data. There were 57 deaths reported, a 3.4% decrease from the 59 reported July 24-30.

"Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing," according to an OSDH press release.

OSDH reports 60,774 specimens were tested for the virus from July 31 through Thursday, with nearly 80% testing negative for the virus. Hospitalizations were down by 22.6% compared to prior week, according to the OSDH.

The Health Department is calling for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms to approve the ability to find and diagnose COVID-19 cases through OSDH contact tracing efforts.

State numbers 

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 301 reported Saturday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 186 in the 36-49 group, 133 in the 50-64 group, 100 in the 65 and older group, 93 in the 5-17 group and 12 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 991 in the 0-4 age group, 3,796 in the 5-17 age group, 15,290 in the 18-35 age group, 9,439 in the 36-49 age group, 7,683 in the 50-64 age group and 5,881 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.

Of those testing positive, 22,535 have been female and 20,476 have been male. There were 69 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.

Of the overall 603 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 475 have been 65 and older and 101 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 329, than women, 274, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.3.

OSDH reports 75.7% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Just more than 43.5% of the deaths, 258, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,539 cases among long-term care residents and 909 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Friday evening.

Data shows deaths in 54 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 112 in Oklahoma County; 107 in Tulsa County; 55 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 each in Caddo, Muskogee and Rogers counties; 14 in Creek County; 11 in Kay and Osage counties; 10 in Comanche County; nine in Pottawatomie County; eight in Greer County; seven in Canadian, Grady and Texas counties; six each in Adair and Mayes counties; five each in Garfield, Jackson and Seminole counties; four each in Carter, Garvin, McClain, Payne and Sequoyah counties; three each in Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Lincoln, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Saturday by OSDH shows Garfield with 447 cases, 321 recovered, 121 active and five deaths, including one reported Thursdayone reported July 28one reported July 23a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 129 cases, 103 recovered and 26 active; Noble with 83 cases, 70 recovered, 11 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 41 cases, 34 recovered and seven active; Woodward with 38 cases, 34 recovered and four active; Major with 34 cases, 24 recovered, nine active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 20 cases, 15 recovered and five active; Grant with 15 cases, 10 recovered and five active; and Alfalfa with three recovered cases.

Long-term care or nursing home cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include five each at The Arbors and The Living Center, two each at The Commons, Golden Oaks and Homes of Greenbrier and one each at Enid Senior Care, Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center and Kenwood Manor. There has been one death and the remainder have recovered, according to OSDH data.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 416 in Enid (111 active); 57 in Kingfisher (eight active); 35 in Hennessey (12 active); 32 in Woodward (three active); 27 in Okarche (three active); 19 in Fairview (seven); 17 each in Alva (five active) and Watonga (five active); 13 in Cashion (one active); 10 in Waukomis (three active); seven in Garber (three active); six in Ringwood; five each in Lahoma and Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Longdale, Medford (one active), Seiling and Wakita (four active); three each in Billings (two active), Dover (one active), Mulhall and Okeene (one active); two each in Canton, Drummond (two active), Helena, Hitchcock (one active), Lamont, Marshall, Mooreland and Meno; and one each in Cleo Springs, Covington, Fort Supply, Hillsdale (one active) and Jet, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 227 cases, with 151 recovered and four deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 189 cases, with 150 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Oklahoma per county 8.8.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT
OKLAHOMA 10424 112 8808 2020-08-08
TULSA 10389 107 8807 2020-08-08
CLEVELAND 2967 55 2563 2020-08-08
CANADIAN 1194 7 1023 2020-08-08
TEXAS 1055 7 1024 2020-08-08
ROGERS 958 16 717 2020-08-08
MCCURTAIN 856 28 740 2020-08-08
WAGONER 848 23 676 2020-08-08
COMANCHE 803 10 734 2020-08-08
PAYNE 721 4 629 2020-08-08
WASHINGTON 623 39 527 2020-08-08
CREEK 588 14 453 2020-08-08
JACKSON 518 5 443 2020-08-08
MUSKOGEE 503 16 357 2020-08-08
OKMULGEE 466 3 374 2020-08-08
BRYAN 453 1 349 2020-08-08
GARFIELD 447 5 321 2020-08-08
POTTAWATOMIE 442 9 331 2020-08-08
GRADY 437 7 386 2020-08-08
MCCLAIN 430 4 384 2020-08-08
DELAWARE 424 19 360 2020-08-08
CHEROKEE 421 2 271 2020-08-08
CADDO 413 16 323 2020-08-08
OSAGE 404 11 342 2020-08-08
OTTAWA 368 3 315 2020-08-08
ADAIR 339 6 240 2020-08-08
PITTSBURG 339 3 171 2020-08-08
CARTER 337 4 273 2020-08-08
SEQUOYAH 333 4 217 2020-08-08
LE FLORE 326 1 205 2020-08-08
MAYES 313 6 243 2020-08-08
KAY 242 11 197 2020-08-08
SEMINOLE 234 5 155 2020-08-08
GARVIN 225 4 189 2020-08-08
LOGAN 212 1 172 2020-08-08
CUSTER 206 0 180 2020-08-08
PONTOTOC 198 2 159 2020-08-08
STEPHENS 198 3 157 2020-08-08
CHOCTAW 183 1 159 2020-08-08
MCINTOSH 181 1 138 2020-08-08
LINCOLN 165 2 115 2020-08-08
PAWNEE 136 3 115 2020-08-08
HUGHES 134 2 96 2020-08-08
KINGFISHER 129 0 103 2020-08-08
PUSHMATAHA 109 0 86 2020-08-08
MARSHALL 107 1 90 2020-08-08
LATIMER 87 1 55 2020-08-08
GREER 83 8 69 2020-08-08
NOBLE 83 2 70 2020-08-08
CRAIG 82 0 68 2020-08-08
LOVE 75 0 65 2020-08-08
MURRAY 71 0 62 2020-08-08
ATOKA 70 0 64 2020-08-08
OKFUSKEE 63 1 46 2020-08-08
TILLMAN 58 1 53 2020-08-08
HASKELL 57 0 32 2020-08-08
NOWATA 57 1 53 2020-08-08
BECKHAM 53 1 37 2020-08-08
JOHNSTON 46 0 36 2020-08-08
BLAINE 41 0 34 2020-08-08
WOODWARD 38 0 34 2020-08-08
BEAVER 36 0 36 2020-08-08
COAL 36 0 26 2020-08-08
MAJOR 34 1 24 2020-08-08
JEFFERSON 33 0 26 2020-08-08
KIOWA 27 1 26 2020-08-08
HARMON 27 0 18 2020-08-08
WASHITA 27 0 24 2020-08-08
WOODS 20 0 15 2020-08-08
COTTON 18 2 15 2020-08-08
GRANT 15 0 10 2020-08-08
10 0 0 2020-08-08
DEWEY 9 0 8 2020-08-08
HARPER 9 0 7 2020-08-08
ROGER MILLS 8 1 7 2020-08-08
ELLIS 5 0 4 2020-08-08
ALFALFA 3 0 3 2020-08-08
CIMARRON 1 0 1 2020-08-08

Oklahoma per city 8.8.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT
OKLAHOMA CITY 8519 95 7156 2020-08-08
TULSA 7117 80 6065 2020-08-08
BROKEN ARROW 1793 24 1406 2020-08-08
EDMOND 1488 18 1299 2020-08-08
NORMAN 1462 31 1271 2020-08-08
GUYMON 867 7 849 2020-08-08
OTHER*** 806 7 668 2020-08-08
YUKON 647 4 558 2020-08-08
MOORE 630 11 540 2020-08-08
LAWTON 606 9 547 2020-08-08
JENKS 587 0 561 2020-08-08
CLAREMORE 583 13 425 2020-08-08
STILLWATER 573 3 509 2020-08-08
BARTLESVILLE 496 37 417 2020-08-08
ALTUS 467 5 402 2020-08-08
OWASSO 432 2 375 2020-08-08
ENID 416 5 300 2020-08-08
BROKEN BOW 379 22 336 2020-08-08
BIXBY 358 2 307 2020-08-08
MUSKOGEE 354 12 247 2020-08-08
TAHLEQUAH 305 2 192 2020-08-08
SHAWNEE 299 8 226 2020-08-08
IDABEL 289 4 242 2020-08-08
DURANT 281 0 218 2020-08-08
ARDMORE 277 2 230 2020-08-08
SAPULPA 274 5 228 2020-08-08
GLENPOOL 262 1 231 2020-08-08
MCALESTER 249 3 117 2020-08-08
BETHANY 245 1 220 2020-08-08
SAND SPRINGS 237 3 181 2020-08-08
STILWELL 224 5 145 2020-08-08
CHICKASHA 224 4 203 2020-08-08
COWETA 208 13 161 2020-08-08
MIAMI 201 3 187 2020-08-08
PONCA CITY 195 8 166 2020-08-08
SKIATOOK 194 7 169 2020-08-08
MUSTANG 191 1 170 2020-08-08
EL RENO 183 1 145 2020-08-08
COLLINSVILLE 180 1 155 2020-08-08
OKMULGEE 176 2 143 2020-08-08
GROVE 173 16 147 2020-08-08
LEXINGTON 170 1 154 2020-08-08
PURCELL 170 3 148 2020-08-08
CHOCTAW 159 2 131 2020-08-08
ANADARKO 154 3 117 2020-08-08
ADA 153 0 123 2020-08-08
HENRYETTA 148 1 121 2020-08-08
HUGO 148 1 131 2020-08-08
SALLISAW 137 1 94 2020-08-08
BLANCHARD 135 1 122 2020-08-08
DUNCAN 129 2 94 2020-08-08
WAGONER 127 5 96 2020-08-08
WARR ACRES 125 0 105 2020-08-08
CLINTON 123 0 104 2020-08-08
GUTHRIE 115 0 99 2020-08-08
NOBLE 108 1 87 2020-08-08
NEWCASTLE 108 1 96 2020-08-08
HINTON 107 0 102 2020-08-08
PRYOR CREEK 104 2 85 2020-08-08
WEWOKA 104 1 70 2020-08-08
TUTTLE 101 2 86 2020-08-08
PAULS VALLEY 100 1 92 2020-08-08
MIDWEST CITY 97 2 77 2020-08-08
HOLDENVILLE 94 2 69 2020-08-08
HOOKER 93 0 93 2020-08-08
MULDROW 92 1 59 2020-08-08
BRISTOW 90 2 51 2020-08-08
SEMINOLE 90 3 61 2020-08-08
CHECOTAH 89 1 72 2020-08-08
CUSHING 88 1 63 2020-08-08
JAY 86 1 82 2020-08-08
EUFAULA 82 0 60 2020-08-08
PIEDMONT 81 1 73 2020-08-08
CATOOSA 81 0 57 2020-08-08
MANGUM 78 8 66 2020-08-08
HEAVENER 78 0 37 2020-08-08
MADILL 77 1 65 2020-08-08
CLEVELAND 70 3 55 2020-08-08
WEATHERFORD 69 0 62 2020-08-08
DEL CITY 69 0 54 2020-08-08
AFTON 69 0 62 2020-08-08
LOCUST GROVE 66 0 55 2020-08-08
WESTVILLE 66 1 57 2020-08-08
POTEAU 63 0 43 2020-08-08
SPENCER 63 1 54 2020-08-08
SPERRY 62 1 52 2020-08-08
LINDSAY 60 2 47 2020-08-08
DEWEY 60 1 52 2020-08-08
VINITA 59 0 47 2020-08-08
TALIHINA 59 1 39 2020-08-08
WRIGHT CITY 59 0 44 2020-08-08
FORT GIBSON 57 3 47 2020-08-08
KINGFISHER 57 0 49 2020-08-08
INOLA 57 2 43 2020-08-08
MOUNDS 54 1 48 2020-08-08
ATOKA 53 0 49 2020-08-08
MCLOUD 53 1 38 2020-08-08
SALINA 53 1 36 2020-08-08
NICHOLS HILLS 53 0 48 2020-08-08
CALERA 52 0 41 2020-08-08
HARRAH 51 0 41 2020-08-08
MARIETTA 51 0 46 2020-08-08
CHELSEA 51 0 36 2020-08-08
MORRIS 49 0 33 2020-08-08
KELLYVILLE 48 2 38 2020-08-08
HOMINY 48 2 42 2020-08-08
COMMERCE 47 0 44 2020-08-08
CHOUTEAU 47 3 37 2020-08-08
JONES 46 1 34 2020-08-08
PAWNEE 46 0 41 2020-08-08
FREDERICK 46 1 42 2020-08-08
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-08-08
TEXHOMA 45 0 35 2020-08-08
MANNFORD 44 1 32 2020-08-08
WILBURTON 44 1 25 2020-08-08
SULPHUR 44 0 40 2020-08-08
ANTLERS 44 0 29 2020-08-08
TECUMSEH 44 0 30 2020-08-08
COLCORD 43 1 37 2020-08-08
HASKELL 43 0 34 2020-08-08
ELK CITY 42 1 28 2020-08-08
SPIRO 41 0 29 2020-08-08
HAWORTH 41 1 35 2020-08-08
OOLOGAH 41 0 36 2020-08-08
BEGGS 41 0 34 2020-08-08
VALLIANT 41 0 41 2020-08-08
VIAN 40 1 28 2020-08-08
PRAGUE 40 0 27 2020-08-08
HULBERT 39 0 24 2020-08-08
WYANDOTTE 39 0 20 2020-08-08
WASHINGTON 35 0 32 2020-08-08
PERKINS 35 0 33 2020-08-08
STROUD 35 0 22 2020-08-08
HENNESSEY 35 0 23 2020-08-08
CHANDLER 34 1 24 2020-08-08
MARLOW 33 0 30 2020-08-08
PERRY 33 0 29 2020-08-08
STIGLER 32 0 18 2020-08-08
WOODWARD 32 0 29 2020-08-08
KIEFER 32 0 26 2020-08-08
COMANCHE 31 1 30 2020-08-08
PAWHUSKA 30 0 26 2020-08-08
KINGSTON 30 0 25 2020-08-08
MEAD 29 1 18 2020-08-08
NOWATA 29 1 28 2020-08-08
COALGATE 28 0 18 2020-08-08
WETUMKA 28 0 19 2020-08-08
OKARCHE 27 0 24 2020-08-08
DAVIS 27 0 22 2020-08-08
GORE 27 1 20 2020-08-08
OCHELATA 27 1 21 2020-08-08
CADDO 27 0 17 2020-08-08
OKEMAH 26 0 19 2020-08-08
ELGIN 26 0 25 2020-08-08
RED ROCK 26 1 21 2020-08-08
FAIRLAND 26 0 20 2020-08-08
HARTSHORNE 26 0 17 2020-08-08
CACHE 25 0 22 2020-08-08
ROLAND 25 0 11 2020-08-08
BOKOSHE 25 0 18 2020-08-08
WAYNE 25 0 23 2020-08-08
FAIRFAX 24 0 19 2020-08-08
CLAYTON 24 0 17 2020-08-08
COLBERT 24 0 21 2020-08-08
KANSAS 24 0 13 2020-08-08
HOLLIS 24 0 17 2020-08-08
MEEKER 23 0 17 2020-08-08
APACHE 22 0 16 2020-08-08
WILSON 21 0 14 2020-08-08
POCOLA 21 0 16 2020-08-08
WATTS 21 0 17 2020-08-08
COPAN 21 0 16 2020-08-08
LUTHER 21 0 20 2020-08-08
WISTER 21 0 18 2020-08-08
BLACKWELL 20 1 15 2020-08-08
BARNSDALL 20 2 17 2020-08-08
MAYSVILLE 20 0 16 2020-08-08
FAIRVIEW 19 0 12 2020-08-08
FORT COBB 19 0 15 2020-08-08
BLAIR 19 0 15 2020-08-08
PORTER 18 0 16 2020-08-08
ELMORE CITY 18 0 17 2020-08-08
LONE GROVE 18 1 16 2020-08-08
ARCADIA 18 0 16 2020-08-08
WYNNEWOOD 17 1 12 2020-08-08
CAMERON 17 0 7 2020-08-08
PORUM 17 1 13 2020-08-08
MAUD 17 0 11 2020-08-08
TYRONE 17 0 15 2020-08-08
ALVA 17 0 12 2020-08-08
WATONGA 17 0 12 2020-08-08
KONAWA 17 1 12 2020-08-08
TISHOMINGO 16 0 11 2020-08-08
GARVIN 16 0 15 2020-08-08
PADEN 16 0 11 2020-08-08
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-08-08
DEWAR 16 0 10 2020-08-08
QUAPAW 15 0 9 2020-08-08
GLENCOE 15 0 14 2020-08-08
BIG CABIN 15 1 12 2020-08-08
CRESCENT 15 0 9 2020-08-08
WEBBERS FALLS 15 0 8 2020-08-08
WELEETKA 14 0 10 2020-08-08
MINCO 14 0 9 2020-08-08
CARNEGIE 14 1 6 2020-08-08
GERONIMO 14 0 9 2020-08-08
EARLSBORO 14 0 11 2020-08-08
TONKAWA 14 0 9 2020-08-08
GOODWELL 13 0 13 2020-08-08
GRACEMONT 13 0 7 2020-08-08
CASHION 13 0 12 2020-08-08
FORT TOWSON 13 0 11 2020-08-08
WALTERS 13 0 12 2020-08-08
WELLSTON 12 0 8 2020-08-08
TIPTON 12 0 10 2020-08-08
WAURIKA 12 0 7 2020-08-08
RAMONA 12 0 12 2020-08-08
KEOTA 12 0 3 2020-08-08
YALE 12 0 11 2020-08-08
TALALA 12 0 11 2020-08-08
CYRIL 12 1 9 2020-08-08
RUSH SPRINGS 11 0 10 2020-08-08
SAYRE 11 0 9 2020-08-08
RINGLING 11 0 10 2020-08-08
ALEX 11 0 11 2020-08-08
CEMENT 11 0 7 2020-08-08
GEARY 11 0 11 2020-08-08
STONEWALL 11 1 9 2020-08-08
BOKCHITO 11 0 8 2020-08-08
ADAIR 11 0 9 2020-08-08
ALLEN 11 1 7 2020-08-08
JENNINGS 11 0 10 2020-08-08
GANS 11 0 4 2020-08-08
WARNER 10 0 8 2020-08-08
WELCH 10 0 10 2020-08-08
DEPEW 10 1 8 2020-08-08
QUINTON 10 0 9 2020-08-08
OKTAHA 10 0 5 2020-08-08
BOSWELL 10 0 8 2020-08-08
WAUKOMIS 10 0 7 2020-08-08
DRUMRIGHT 10 0 7 2020-08-08
HOWE 10 0 6 2020-08-08
HEALDTON 9 0 5 2020-08-08
FLETCHER 9 0 9 2020-08-08
NEWKIRK 9 1 5 2020-08-08
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 8 2020-08-08
KREBS 9 0 3 2020-08-08
WANETTE 9 0 7 2020-08-08
DELAWARE 9 0 8 2020-08-08
CANADIAN 9 0 4 2020-08-08
ASHER 9 0 6 2020-08-08
KAW CITY 9 1 5 2020-08-08
SAVANNA 9 0 4 2020-08-08
BENNINGTON 9 0 9 2020-08-08
BEAVER 9 0 8 2020-08-08
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-08-08
HOBART 9 0 9 2020-08-08
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-08-08
ROFF 9 0 8 2020-08-08
BURNS FLAT 9 0 9 2020-08-08
RED OAK 8 0 3 2020-08-08
TAFT 8 0 6 2020-08-08
OPTIMA 8 0 8 2020-08-08
INDIAHOMA 8 0 8 2020-08-08
MORRISON 8 0 8 2020-08-08
AMBER 7 0 7 2020-08-08
OSAGE 7 0 7 2020-08-08
SHADY POINT 7 0 5 2020-08-08
SPAVINAW 7 0 4 2020-08-08
LEHIGH 7 0 7 2020-08-08
PAOLI 7 0 7 2020-08-08
STRATFORD 7 0 3 2020-08-08
DISNEY 7 0 2 2020-08-08
KIOWA 7 0 5 2020-08-08
LOOKEBA 7 2 4 2020-08-08
CARNEY 7 0 3 2020-08-08
SASAKWA 7 0 5 2020-08-08
VERDEN 7 0 6 2020-08-08
CHEYENNE 7 1 6 2020-08-08
MCCURTAIN 7 0 7 2020-08-08
GARBER 7 0 4 2020-08-08
ARKOMA 6 0 4 2020-08-08
PANAMA 6 0 6 2020-08-08
RINGWOOD 6 0 6 2020-08-08
NINNEKAH 6 0 4 2020-08-08
THOMAS 6 0 5 2020-08-08
CANEY 6 0 6 2020-08-08
POCASSET 6 0 6 2020-08-08
UNION CITY 6 0 5 2020-08-08
SPRINGER 6 1 3 2020-08-08
LANGLEY 6 0 4 2020-08-08
BURBANK 6 0 3 2020-08-08
ACHILLE 6 0 6 2020-08-08
SHATTUCK 5 0 4 2020-08-08
TERLTON 5 0 5 2020-08-08
POND CREEK 5 0 5 2020-08-08
LAHOMA 5 0 5 2020-08-08
HYDRO 5 0 4 2020-08-08
OAKS 5 0 3 2020-08-08
TEMPLE 5 2 3 2020-08-08
SNYDER 5 0 5 2020-08-08
AGRA 5 1 4 2020-08-08
KENEFIC 5 0 2 2020-08-08
AVANT 5 0 0 2020-08-08
RIPLEY 5 0 5 2020-08-08
ARAPAHO 5 0 5 2020-08-08
PRUE 5 0 5 2020-08-08
COUNCIL HILL 5 0 3 2020-08-08
WANN 5 0 5 2020-08-08
THACKERVILLE 5 0 3 2020-08-08
BRAGGS 5 0 3 2020-08-08
HAILEYVILLE 5 0 2 2020-08-08
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-08-08
LAVERNE 5 0 4 2020-08-08
BOYNTON 5 0 4 2020-08-08
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 3 2020-08-08
HARDESTY 4 0 4 2020-08-08
CALUMET 4 0 4 2020-08-08
RATLIFF CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-08
BUFFALO 4 0 3 2020-08-08
ORLANDO 4 0 4 2020-08-08
HANNA 4 0 0 2020-08-08
CROWDER 4 0 3 2020-08-08
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-08-08
MEDFORD 4 0 3 2020-08-08
MILBURN 4 0 1 2020-08-08
RATTAN 4 0 3 2020-08-08
GOULD 4 0 2 2020-08-08
MARBLE CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-08
KETCHUM 4 0 3 2020-08-08
LONGDALE 4 0 4 2020-08-08
SEILING 4 0 4 2020-08-08
LENAPAH 4 0 3 2020-08-08
NEW CORDELL 4 0 4 2020-08-08
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-08-08
BOLEY 4 1 3 2020-08-08
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-08-08
WYNONA 4 0 2 2020-08-08
WAKITA 4 0 0 2020-08-08
OKEENE 3 0 2 2020-08-08
KINTA 3 0 3 2020-08-08
STUART 3 0 3 2020-08-08
VICI 3 0 3 2020-08-08
TRYON 3 0 3 2020-08-08
BERNICE 3 0 3 2020-08-08
MILLERTON 3 0 3 2020-08-08
CORN 3 0 2 2020-08-08
GRANITE 3 0 2 2020-08-08
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-08-08
SCHULTER 3 0 3 2020-08-08
STRINGTOWN 3 0 3 2020-08-08
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-08-08
DILL CITY 3 0 3 2020-08-08
MULHALL 3 0 3 2020-08-08
SOPER 3 0 2 2020-08-08
LANGSTON 3 0 3 2020-08-08
CASTLE 3 0 3 2020-08-08
DOVER 3 0 2 2020-08-08
LAMAR 3 0 2 2020-08-08
BUTLER 3 0 3 2020-08-08
BILLINGS 3 1 0 2020-08-08
CALVIN 3 0 3 2020-08-08
SAWYER 2 0 2 2020-08-08
RAVIA 2 0 2 2020-08-08
DRUMMOND 2 0 0 2020-08-08
BRADLEY 2 0 1 2020-08-08
OILTON 2 1 1 2020-08-08
PITTSBURG 2 0 2 2020-08-08
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-08-08
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-08-08
BLUEJACKET 2 0 1 2020-08-08
FOSS 2 0 1 2020-08-08
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-08-08
MENO 2 0 2 2020-08-08
MARLAND 2 0 2 2020-08-08
MARSHALL 2 0 2 2020-08-08
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-08-08
BOWLEGS 2 0 2 2020-08-08
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-08-08
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-08-08
HELENA 2 0 2 2020-08-08
EAKLY 2 0 0 2020-08-08
HITCHCOCK 2 0 1 2020-08-08
LAMONT 2 0 2 2020-08-08
MOORELAND 2 0 2 2020-08-08
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-08-08
CANTON 2 0 2 2020-08-08
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-08-08
SHIDLER 2 0 1 2020-08-08
INDIANOLA 2 0 1 2020-08-08
VELMA 2 0 0 2020-08-08
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-08-08
FOSTER 1 0 0 2020-08-08
LEEDEY 1 0 1 2020-08-08
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-08-08
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-08-08
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-08-08
FOYIL 1 0 1 2020-08-08
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-08-08
COVINGTON 1 0 1 2020-08-08
HILLSDALE 1 0 0 2020-08-08
HAMMON 1 0 1 2020-08-08
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-08-08
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-08-08
GOLDSBY 1 0 1 2020-08-08
SPARKS 1 0 1 2020-08-08
COYLE 1 0 1 2020-08-08
ROCKY 1 0 0 2020-08-08
JET 1 0 1 2020-08-08
TUPELO 1 0 1 2020-08-08
MILL CREEK 1 0 1 2020-08-08
LONE WOLF 1 0 1 2020-08-08
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-08-08
DUSTIN 1 0 0 2020-08-08
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-08-08
BOISE CITY 1 0 1 2020-08-08
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1 2020-08-08
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1 2020-08-08
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1 2020-08-08
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-08-08
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-08
CANUTE 1 0 1 2020-08-08
HALLETT 1 0 1 2020-08-08
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-08-08

Tags

Recommended for you