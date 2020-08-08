OSDH: 825 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported Saturday; cases down in weekly comparison

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 825 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 27 of those in Garfield County, with three more deaths announced by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 2% single-day increase brings the cumulative case total to 43,080, according to OSDH website Saturday morning. There were 6,732 active cases, a single-day increase of 78, and 35,745, nearly 83%, who have recovered, with 744 of those since Friday's report, according to OSDH.
Deaths reported Saturday include two men and a woman from Hughes, Roger Mills and Texas counties, according to OSDH data. Two were in the 65 and older age group and one was in the 50-64 age group.
Other case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included six in Kingfisher, two in Grant and one in Woodward. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included 25 in Enid, two each in Hennessey and Wakita and one each in Kingfisher, Okarche and Waukomis.
Weekly update
Oklahoma's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths all fell in a week-to-week comparison released by the state Health Department.
Compared to the rest of the nation, the state is 32nd in the total reported cases, based on OSDH data.
There were 5,661 cases during the week of July 31 through Aug. 6, a 27.2% decrease from the prior week, which topped out at 7,771 total cases from July 25-30, according to OSDH. Cases deemed recovered during the same week through Aug. 6 remained nearly the same at 5,909, a 1% decrease, based on the data. There were 57 deaths reported, a 3.4% decrease from the 59 reported July 24-30.
"Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing," according to an OSDH press release.
OSDH reports 60,774 specimens were tested for the virus from July 31 through Thursday, with nearly 80% testing negative for the virus. Hospitalizations were down by 22.6% compared to prior week, according to the OSDH.
The Health Department is calling for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms to approve the ability to find and diagnose COVID-19 cases through OSDH contact tracing efforts.
State numbers
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 301 reported Saturday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 186 in the 36-49 group, 133 in the 50-64 group, 100 in the 65 and older group, 93 in the 5-17 group and 12 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 991 in the 0-4 age group, 3,796 in the 5-17 age group, 15,290 in the 18-35 age group, 9,439 in the 36-49 age group, 7,683 in the 50-64 age group and 5,881 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.
Of those testing positive, 22,535 have been female and 20,476 have been male. There were 69 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.
Of the overall 603 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 475 have been 65 and older and 101 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 329, than women, 274, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.3.
OSDH reports 75.7% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Just more than 43.5% of the deaths, 258, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,539 cases among long-term care residents and 909 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Friday evening.
Data shows deaths in 54 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 112 in Oklahoma County; 107 in Tulsa County; 55 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 each in Caddo, Muskogee and Rogers counties; 14 in Creek County; 11 in Kay and Osage counties; 10 in Comanche County; nine in Pottawatomie County; eight in Greer County; seven in Canadian, Grady and Texas counties; six each in Adair and Mayes counties; five each in Garfield, Jackson and Seminole counties; four each in Carter, Garvin, McClain, Payne and Sequoyah counties; three each in Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Lincoln, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Saturday by OSDH shows Garfield with 447 cases, 321 recovered, 121 active and five deaths, including one reported Thursday, one reported July 28, one reported July 23, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 129 cases, 103 recovered and 26 active; Noble with 83 cases, 70 recovered, 11 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 41 cases, 34 recovered and seven active; Woodward with 38 cases, 34 recovered and four active; Major with 34 cases, 24 recovered, nine active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 20 cases, 15 recovered and five active; Grant with 15 cases, 10 recovered and five active; and Alfalfa with three recovered cases.
Long-term care or nursing home cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include five each at The Arbors and The Living Center, two each at The Commons, Golden Oaks and Homes of Greenbrier and one each at Enid Senior Care, Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center and Kenwood Manor. There has been one death and the remainder have recovered, according to OSDH data.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 416 in Enid (111 active); 57 in Kingfisher (eight active); 35 in Hennessey (12 active); 32 in Woodward (three active); 27 in Okarche (three active); 19 in Fairview (seven); 17 each in Alva (five active) and Watonga (five active); 13 in Cashion (one active); 10 in Waukomis (three active); seven in Garber (three active); six in Ringwood; five each in Lahoma and Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Longdale, Medford (one active), Seiling and Wakita (four active); three each in Billings (two active), Dover (one active), Mulhall and Okeene (one active); two each in Canton, Drummond (two active), Helena, Hitchcock (one active), Lamont, Marshall, Mooreland and Meno; and one each in Cleo Springs, Covington, Fort Supply, Hillsdale (one active) and Jet, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 227 cases, with 151 recovered and four deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 189 cases, with 150 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
