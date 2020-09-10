OSDH: 771 more COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths, including 2 in Garfield County

ENID, Okla. — The state recorded 771 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 13 more deaths, including two in Garfield County, reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Cases rose by 21 in Garfield County, for a total of 1,227, and by 20 in Enid, totaling 1,156, but the number of active cases fell by 24 and 25, respectively, as more recovered, according to OSDH data. Active cases in the state also fell, for the third straight day, with 368 less for a total of 9,293. There are 56,531 Oklahomans who are considered recovered from the virus, including 1,126 since Wednesday's OSDH report.
The state's 1.2% increase announced Thursday brought the cumulative case total to 66,700 since March.
There have been 876 deaths in Oklahoma, with the latest announced including two Garfield County women in the 65 and older age group, one of whom was a resident of Enid and another whose town of residence is not included in data on the OSDH website.
Nine other deaths announced in the 65 and older age group were a man and woman from Oklahoma County, two men from Creek County, men from Carter, Johnston and Pittsburg counties and women from LeFlore and Osage counties. A Muskogee County woman and an Oklahoma County man, both in the 50-64 age group, also died.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 died Wednesday and the hospital was treating 11 patients who had the virus as of Thursday. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 10 COVID-19-positive inpatients.
The OSDH reported Wednesday evening in its Executive Report there were 26 current hospitalizations of persons who had COVID-19 or were suspected of having the virus in the Northwest region of Oklahoma.
Statewide, there have been 5,318 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 181, according to the OSDH Thursday. Of those, 513 who have or were suspected of having the virus currently were in hospitals and 195 of those were in intensive care, based on data from Wednesday's Executive Report.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday were two each in Kingfisher and Noble and one each in Blaine and Woodward. Case increases in cities and towns included two in Kingfisher and one each in Lahoma and Watonga. Okeene and Woodward both saw a reduction of one case, according to OSDH.
State numbers
There have been 973,714 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 895,010, or 91.9% of those negative as of Thursday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.7% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 303 on Thursday. The age group makes up 36.3% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups were 152 in the 36-49 age group, 138 in the 50-64 age group; 91 in the 65 and older age group, 76 in the 5-17 group and 15 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Thursday were 1,439 in the 0-4 age group, 6,092 in the 5-17 age group, 24,240 in the 18-35 age group, 14,189 in the 36-49 age group, 11,646 in the 50-64 age group and 9,089 in the 65 and older age group. There were five listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.2.
Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 35,299 have been women and 31,350 have been men. There were 51 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.
Of the overall 876 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 700 have been 65 and older and 137 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 477, than women, 399, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.
Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 171 in Oklahoma County; 143 in Tulsa County; 67 in Cleveland County; 42 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 31 in McCurtain County; 25 in Creek County; 23 in Wagoner County; 22 in Delaware County; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Muskogee County; 16 in Garfield County; 13 each in Canadian and Osage counties; 12 each in Comanche, Kay, and LeFlore counties; 10 each in Adair and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Carter, Greer and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Cherokee, Grady and Texas counties; five each in Okmulgee, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McClain, McIntosh, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Johnston, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Nowata counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,227 cases, 910 recovered, 301 active and 16 deaths, 15 in Enid, including those reported Sept. 10, Sept. 4, Aug. 29, Aug. 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 292 cases, 254 recovered, 36 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 137 cases, 90 recovered and 47 active; Noble with 121 cases, 101 recovered, 18 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 92 cases, 71 recovered, 20 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 58 cases, 47 recovered, 10 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 33 cases, 26 recovered and seven active; Grant with 30 cases, 27 recovered and three active; and Alfalfa with 20 cases, 14 recovered and six active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,156 in Enid (284 active); 138 in Hennessey (13 active); 102 in Kingfisher (17 active); 94 in Woodward (34 active); 43 in Watonga (eight active); 35 in Okarche (three active); 30 in Fairview (six active); 28 in Mooreland (four active); 27 in Alva (seven active); 18 in Garber; 17 in Canton (nine active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 14 in Ringwood (three active); 13 in Helena (four active); 12 in Waukomis (one active); 11 each in Lahoma (four active), Medford (two active) and Seiling; nine in Dover (three active); eight in Fort Supply (seven active); seven each in Billings, Lamont, Pond Creek (one active); six each in Longdale and Okeene (two active); five each in Covington, Fairmont (four active), Kremlin (three active) and Orlando; four each in Freedom, Hitchcock and Mulhall (one active); three each in Ames (one active), Cherokee (two active), Drummond, Jet, Marshall, Meno (one active) and Wakita; two each in Cleo Springs (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Deer Creek, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 616 cases, with 470 recovered and six deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 534 cases, with 381 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 9.10.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|TULSA
|14764
|143
|12977
|2020-09-10
|OKLAHOMA
|14713
|171
|12913
|2020-09-10
|CLEVELAND
|4757
|67
|3749
|2020-09-10
|CANADIAN
|1678
|13
|1483
|2020-09-10
|PAYNE
|1621
|5
|1142
|2020-09-10
|MUSKOGEE
|1498
|18
|1283
|2020-09-10
|ROGERS
|1484
|42
|1238
|2020-09-10
|COMANCHE
|1345
|12
|1216
|2020-09-10
|WAGONER
|1290
|23
|1121
|2020-09-10
|TEXAS
|1282
|7
|1163
|2020-09-10
|GARFIELD
|1227
|16
|910
|2020-09-10
|MCCURTAIN
|1119
|31
|936
|2020-09-10
|POTTAWATOMIE
|992
|9
|804
|2020-09-10
|CREEK
|925
|25
|781
|2020-09-10
|WASHINGTON
|896
|40
|753
|2020-09-10
|LE FLORE
|819
|12
|649
|2020-09-10
|CHEROKEE
|816
|7
|615
|2020-09-10
|OSAGE
|720
|13
|630
|2020-09-10
|OKMULGEE
|691
|5
|588
|2020-09-10
|BRYAN
|685
|3
|582
|2020-09-10
|PITTSBURG
|675
|19
|559
|2020-09-10
|OTTAWA
|671
|4
|514
|2020-09-10
|SEQUOYAH
|663
|8
|545
|2020-09-10
|MCCLAIN
|659
|4
|555
|2020-09-10
|JACKSON
|637
|9
|572
|2020-09-10
|GRADY
|620
|7
|508
|2020-09-10
|CADDO
|619
|20
|523
|2020-09-10
|DELAWARE
|610
|22
|516
|2020-09-10
|ADAIR
|514
|10
|388
|2020-09-10
|MAYES
|477
|10
|386
|2020-09-10
|CARTER
|451
|8
|392
|2020-09-10
|KAY
|386
|12
|292
|2020-09-10
|CUSTER
|380
|0
|326
|2020-09-10
|SEMINOLE
|366
|5
|297
|2020-09-10
|LOGAN
|347
|1
|293
|2020-09-10
|LINCOLN
|338
|9
|287
|2020-09-10
|STEPHENS
|300
|4
|237
|2020-09-10
|KINGFISHER
|292
|2
|254
|2020-09-10
|GARVIN
|290
|4
|252
|2020-09-10
|PONTOTOC
|278
|3
|233
|2020-09-10
|CHOCTAW
|262
|2
|234
|2020-09-10
|MCINTOSH
|261
|4
|222
|2020-09-10
|HUGHES
|249
|4
|205
|2020-09-10
|PAWNEE
|229
|3
|210
|2020-09-10
|HASKELL
|197
|4
|154
|2020-09-10
|CRAIG
|184
|1
|118
|2020-09-10
|ATOKA
|172
|1
|131
|2020-09-10
|BECKHAM
|149
|1
|118
|2020-09-10
|MARSHALL
|144
|1
|126
|2020-09-10
|LOVE
|138
|1
|104
|2020-09-10
|WOODWARD
|137
|0
|90
|2020-09-10
|PUSHMATAHA
|134
|1
|125
|2020-09-10
|JOHNSTON
|121
|3
|82
|2020-09-10
|NOBLE
|121
|2
|101
|2020-09-10
|LATIMER
|120
|2
|108
|2020-09-10
|NOWATA
|118
|2
|95
|2020-09-10
|OKFUSKEE
|116
|3
|91
|2020-09-10
|MURRAY
|104
|1
|86
|2020-09-10
|GREER
|93
|8
|78
|2020-09-10
|BLAINE
|92
|1
|71
|2020-09-10
|TILLMAN
|74
|1
|64
|2020-09-10
|COAL
|63
|0
|54
|2020-09-10
|COTTON
|61
|2
|26
|2020-09-10
|MAJOR
|58
|1
|47
|2020-09-10
|KIOWA
|55
|2
|42
|2020-09-10
|WASHITA
|45
|0
|38
|2020-09-10
|BEAVER
|44
|0
|44
|2020-09-10
|HARMON
|40
|0
|35
|2020-09-10
|JEFFERSON
|37
|0
|33
|2020-09-10
|WOODS
|33
|0
|26
|2020-09-10
|GRANT
|30
|0
|27
|2020-09-10
|DEWEY
|27
|1
|19
|2020-09-10
|HARPER
|24
|0
|18
|2020-09-10
|ALFALFA
|20
|0
|14
|2020-09-10
|CIMARRON
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-10
|16
|0
|0
|2020-09-10
|ROGER MILLS
|14
|1
|13
|2020-09-10
|ELLIS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-10
Oklahoma per city 9.10.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|12015
|148
|10650
|2020-09-10
|TULSA
|10022
|102
|8856
|2020-09-10
|BROKEN ARROW
|2712
|29
|2355
|2020-09-10
|NORMAN
|2537
|35
|1823
|2020-09-10
|EDMOND
|2077
|21
|1774
|2020-09-10
|OTHER***
|1575
|12
|1325
|2020-09-10
|STILLWATER
|1330
|3
|906
|2020-09-10
|ENID
|1156
|15
|857
|2020-09-10
|GUYMON
|1016
|7
|932
|2020-09-10
|CLAREMORE
|912
|39
|741
|2020-09-10
|YUKON
|841
|6
|759
|2020-09-10
|MOORE
|827
|13
|736
|2020-09-10
|LAWTON
|808
|11
|710
|2020-09-10
|BARTLESVILLE
|741
|37
|616
|2020-09-10
|JENKS
|713
|2
|648
|2020-09-10
|TAFT
|700
|1
|647
|2020-09-10
|OWASSO
|685
|2
|593
|2020-09-10
|TAHLEQUAH
|604
|3
|455
|2020-09-10
|ALTUS
|577
|9
|519
|2020-09-10
|BIXBY
|553
|4
|485
|2020-09-10
|MUSKOGEE
|539
|12
|419
|2020-09-10
|SHAWNEE
|526
|8
|417
|2020-09-10
|MCALESTER
|483
|17
|398
|2020-09-10
|BROKEN BOW
|462
|22
|382
|2020-09-10
|DURANT
|424
|1
|358
|2020-09-10
|SAPULPA
|407
|8
|344
|2020-09-10
|MIAMI
|392
|3
|279
|2020-09-10
|SAND SPRINGS
|377
|4
|312
|2020-09-10
|ARDMORE
|375
|6
|326
|2020-09-10
|IDABEL
|371
|5
|318
|2020-09-10
|LEXINGTON
|354
|3
|312
|2020-09-10
|GLENPOOL
|345
|4
|289
|2020-09-10
|STILWELL
|343
|8
|245
|2020-09-10
|BETHANY
|332
|3
|288
|2020-09-10
|EL RENO
|320
|4
|264
|2020-09-10
|CHICKASHA
|306
|4
|245
|2020-09-10
|PONCA CITY
|301
|9
|227
|2020-09-10
|COWETA
|290
|13
|253
|2020-09-10
|MCLOUD
|289
|1
|254
|2020-09-10
|ANADARKO
|282
|5
|237
|2020-09-10
|MUSTANG
|282
|2
|252
|2020-09-10
|OKMULGEE
|278
|3
|222
|2020-09-10
|SKIATOOK
|278
|8
|234
|2020-09-10
|COLLINSVILLE
|267
|1
|239
|2020-09-10
|GROVE
|252
|17
|207
|2020-09-10
|SALLISAW
|246
|2
|206
|2020-09-10
|CHOCTAW
|242
|3
|207
|2020-09-10
|PURCELL
|236
|3
|207
|2020-09-10
|ADA
|224
|1
|186
|2020-09-10
|BLANCHARD
|217
|1
|171
|2020-09-10
|CLINTON
|214
|0
|185
|2020-09-10
|HENRYETTA
|207
|2
|187
|2020-09-10
|DUNCAN
|201
|2
|157
|2020-09-10
|WAGONER
|199
|5
|169
|2020-09-10
|HUGO
|194
|2
|175
|2020-09-10
|HEAVENER
|184
|2
|148
|2020-09-10
|POTEAU
|184
|2
|150
|2020-09-10
|HOMINY
|183
|2
|169
|2020-09-10
|NOBLE
|175
|2
|138
|2020-09-10
|CUSHING
|174
|2
|146
|2020-09-10
|HOLDENVILLE
|172
|3
|144
|2020-09-10
|GUTHRIE
|171
|0
|141
|2020-09-10
|MULDROW
|165
|3
|136
|2020-09-10
|TUTTLE
|158
|2
|127
|2020-09-10
|SEMINOLE
|155
|3
|124
|2020-09-10
|NEWCASTLE
|154
|1
|128
|2020-09-10
|BRISTOW
|152
|6
|128
|2020-09-10
|MIDWEST CITY
|151
|4
|117
|2020-09-10
|WEWOKA
|151
|1
|128
|2020-09-10
|WARR ACRES
|147
|0
|135
|2020-09-10
|PRYOR CREEK
|142
|4
|124
|2020-09-10
|HENNESSEY
|138
|2
|123
|2020-09-10
|SPIRO
|137
|1
|90
|2020-09-10
|ATOKA
|135
|0
|99
|2020-09-10
|EUFAULA
|135
|2
|109
|2020-09-10
|VINITA
|132
|1
|79
|2020-09-10
|HINTON
|126
|0
|122
|2020-09-10
|CLEVELAND
|125
|3
|112
|2020-09-10
|PAULS VALLEY
|123
|1
|115
|2020-09-10
|STIGLER
|123
|3
|101
|2020-09-10
|WEATHERFORD
|122
|0
|101
|2020-09-10
|JAY
|121
|1
|112
|2020-09-10
|CHECOTAH
|119
|2
|106
|2020-09-10
|VIAN
|114
|2
|93
|2020-09-10
|TECUMSEH
|112
|0
|74
|2020-09-10
|CATOOSA
|110
|0
|97
|2020-09-10
|PIEDMONT
|108
|1
|95
|2020-09-10
|SPENCER
|106
|1
|92
|2020-09-10
|CHANDLER
|104
|8
|86
|2020-09-10
|HOOKER
|104
|0
|100
|2020-09-10
|KINGFISHER
|102
|0
|85
|2020-09-10
|LOCUST GROVE
|102
|0
|82
|2020-09-10
|AFTON
|98
|0
|90
|2020-09-10
|MADILL
|95
|1
|87
|2020-09-10
|ELK CITY
|94
|1
|75
|2020-09-10
|WOODWARD
|94
|0
|60
|2020-09-10
|DEL CITY
|93
|0
|74
|2020-09-10
|SPERRY
|93
|2
|77
|2020-09-10
|MOUNDS
|91
|2
|79
|2020-09-10
|HARRAH
|88
|0
|72
|2020-09-10
|FORT GIBSON
|88
|4
|71
|2020-09-10
|INOLA
|87
|3
|68
|2020-09-10
|CALERA
|85
|0
|72
|2020-09-10
|WESTVILLE
|84
|2
|76
|2020-09-10
|MANGUM
|83
|8
|72
|2020-09-10
|HASKELL
|82
|1
|72
|2020-09-10
|NICHOLS HILLS
|82
|0
|66
|2020-09-10
|MARIETTA
|82
|0
|67
|2020-09-10
|CHELSEA
|82
|0
|72
|2020-09-10
|MANNFORD
|80
|3
|64
|2020-09-10
|DEWEY
|80
|1
|70
|2020-09-10
|ROLAND
|79
|0
|69
|2020-09-10
|SALINA
|78
|1
|63
|2020-09-10
|CHOUTEAU
|75
|5
|58
|2020-09-10
|TALIHINA
|75
|3
|65
|2020-09-10
|WRIGHT CITY
|75
|0
|61
|2020-09-10
|NOWATA
|74
|2
|60
|2020-09-10
|LINDSAY
|73
|2
|62
|2020-09-10
|JONES
|70
|2
|52
|2020-09-10
|WYANDOTTE
|69
|1
|59
|2020-09-10
|PERKINS
|68
|1
|52
|2020-09-10
|VALLIANT
|66
|1
|54
|2020-09-10
|COMMERCE
|66
|0
|59
|2020-09-10
|TEXHOMA
|66
|0
|58
|2020-09-10
|PRAGUE
|65
|0
|58
|2020-09-10
|MORRIS
|65
|0
|56
|2020-09-10
|HULBERT
|63
|2
|46
|2020-09-10
|OKEMAH
|63
|1
|43
|2020-09-10
|POCOLA
|63
|3
|56
|2020-09-10
|PAWNEE
|62
|0
|60
|2020-09-10
|WASHINGTON
|60
|0
|51
|2020-09-10
|SULPHUR
|60
|1
|54
|2020-09-10
|ANTLERS
|60
|1
|56
|2020-09-10
|TISHOMINGO
|60
|2
|36
|2020-09-10
|FREDERICK
|59
|1
|52
|2020-09-10
|KELLYVILLE
|57
|2
|52
|2020-09-10
|COLCORD
|57
|1
|52
|2020-09-10
|WILBURTON
|57
|1
|53
|2020-09-10
|BEGGS
|56
|0
|47
|2020-09-10
|OOLOGAH
|56
|0
|50
|2020-09-10
|HARTSHORNE
|55
|0
|52
|2020-09-10
|HAWORTH
|54
|2
|46
|2020-09-10
|SAYRE
|52
|0
|41
|2020-09-10
|WISTER
|52
|0
|40
|2020-09-10
|STROUD
|52
|0
|46
|2020-09-10
|KANSAS
|50
|2
|37
|2020-09-10
|GOODWELL
|50
|0
|33
|2020-09-10
|COMANCHE
|49
|1
|36
|2020-09-10
|BINGER
|48
|9
|37
|2020-09-10
|PERRY
|48
|0
|40
|2020-09-10
|KINGSTON
|47
|0
|38
|2020-09-10
|WALTERS
|45
|0
|18
|2020-09-10
|PAWHUSKA
|45
|0
|41
|2020-09-10
|COALGATE
|45
|0
|37
|2020-09-10
|MARLOW
|44
|0
|38
|2020-09-10
|WATONGA
|43
|0
|35
|2020-09-10
|WETUMKA
|43
|0
|37
|2020-09-10
|GORE
|42
|1
|26
|2020-09-10
|FAIRLAND
|42
|0
|40
|2020-09-10
|CADDO
|41
|0
|33
|2020-09-10
|BLACKWELL
|41
|1
|33
|2020-09-10
|HOWE
|40
|0
|33
|2020-09-10
|LUTHER
|40
|0
|33
|2020-09-10
|PORTER
|39
|0
|32
|2020-09-10
|CACHE
|39
|0
|34
|2020-09-10
|KIEFER
|39
|0
|36
|2020-09-10
|CRESCENT
|38
|0
|35
|2020-09-10
|QUAPAW
|38
|0
|23
|2020-09-10
|HOLLIS
|38
|0
|33
|2020-09-10
|MEAD
|38
|1
|32
|2020-09-10
|BOKOSHE
|38
|0
|32
|2020-09-10
|DAVIS
|38
|0
|32
|2020-09-10
|APACHE
|37
|1
|25
|2020-09-10
|ELGIN
|37
|0
|35
|2020-09-10
|WATTS
|36
|0
|30
|2020-09-10
|MEEKER
|36
|0
|31
|2020-09-10
|QUINTON
|36
|0
|30
|2020-09-10
|DRUMRIGHT
|35
|0
|28
|2020-09-10
|OKARCHE
|35
|0
|32
|2020-09-10
|RED ROCK
|35
|1
|29
|2020-09-10
|COLBERT
|35
|0
|34
|2020-09-10
|KONAWA
|35
|1
|24
|2020-09-10
|KEOTA
|33
|0
|24
|2020-09-10
|WAYNE
|33
|0
|33
|2020-09-10
|WYNNEWOOD
|33
|1
|21
|2020-09-10
|BARNSDALL
|31
|2
|21
|2020-09-10
|WILSON
|30
|0
|26
|2020-09-10
|FAIRVIEW
|30
|0
|24
|2020-09-10
|MAYSVILLE
|30
|0
|23
|2020-09-10
|PORUM
|29
|1
|27
|2020-09-10
|CARNEGIE
|29
|1
|22
|2020-09-10
|ARCADIA
|28
|0
|24
|2020-09-10
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-10
|MOORELAND
|28
|0
|24
|2020-09-10
|WARNER
|28
|0
|22
|2020-09-10
|BIG CABIN
|27
|1
|21
|2020-09-10
|TALALA
|27
|0
|23
|2020-09-10
|FAIRFAX
|27
|0
|27
|2020-09-10
|ALVA
|27
|0
|20
|2020-09-10
|RAMONA
|27
|1
|19
|2020-09-10
|FORT COBB
|26
|0
|20
|2020-09-10
|HOBART
|24
|1
|16
|2020-09-10
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-10
|EARLSBORO
|24
|0
|20
|2020-09-10
|DEWAR
|24
|0
|21
|2020-09-10
|BOSWELL
|23
|0
|22
|2020-09-10
|WELCH
|23
|0
|16
|2020-09-10
|CAMERON
|23
|0
|20
|2020-09-10
|PADEN
|23
|0
|22
|2020-09-10
|WEBBERS FALLS
|23
|0
|15
|2020-09-10
|LONE GROVE
|23
|1
|21
|2020-09-10
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-10
|ADAIR
|23
|0
|18
|2020-09-10
|ELMORE CITY
|23
|0
|21
|2020-09-10
|BLAIR
|22
|0
|21
|2020-09-10
|TYRONE
|22
|0
|17
|2020-09-10
|BOKCHITO
|21
|1
|16
|2020-09-10
|OKTAHA
|21
|0
|15
|2020-09-10
|WELLSTON
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-10
|GARVIN
|21
|0
|16
|2020-09-10
|DELAWARE
|21
|0
|13
|2020-09-10
|GERONIMO
|21
|0
|19
|2020-09-10
|DEPEW
|21
|1
|20
|2020-09-10
|GLENCOE
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-10
|GRACEMONT
|19
|1
|18
|2020-09-10
|INDIAHOMA
|19
|0
|13
|2020-09-10
|OLUSTEE
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-10
|MCCURTAIN
|19
|1
|10
|2020-09-10
|GARBER
|18
|0
|18
|2020-09-10
|CEMENT
|18
|0
|13
|2020-09-10
|YALE
|18
|0
|14
|2020-09-10
|MAUD
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-10
|FORT TOWSON
|18
|0
|14
|2020-09-10
|TONKAWA
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-10
|FLETCHER
|17
|0
|15
|2020-09-10
|STRATFORD
|17
|0
|13
|2020-09-10
|ARKOMA
|17
|0
|16
|2020-09-10
|KREBS
|17
|1
|10
|2020-09-10
|MINCO
|17
|0
|17
|2020-09-10
|NEWKIRK
|17
|1
|12
|2020-09-10
|CANTON
|17
|1
|7
|2020-09-10
|THOMAS
|17
|0
|15
|2020-09-10
|HAILEYVILLE
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-10
|BOISE CITY
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-10
|RED OAK
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-10
|ALEX
|16
|0
|12
|2020-09-10
|WELEETKA
|16
|1
|12
|2020-09-10
|STONEWALL
|16
|1
|14
|2020-09-10
|GANS
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-10
|RUSH SPRINGS
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-10
|JENNINGS
|16
|0
|16
|2020-09-10
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|9
|2020-09-10
|MORRISON
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-10
|RINGLING
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-10
|MILBURN
|15
|1
|11
|2020-09-10
|CASHION
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-10
|KIOWA
|15
|1
|13
|2020-09-10
|BLUEJACKET
|15
|0
|5
|2020-09-10
|CANADIAN
|15
|0
|10
|2020-09-10
|ASHER
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-10
|TERLTON
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-10
|GEARY
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-10
|CYRIL
|14
|1
|13
|2020-09-10
|RINGWOOD
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-10
|WAURIKA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-10
|SHADY POINT
|14
|0
|10
|2020-09-10
|BEAVER
|14
|0
|14
|2020-09-10
|LANGLEY
|13
|0
|7
|2020-09-10
|HELENA
|13
|0
|9
|2020-09-10
|ALLEN
|13
|1
|12
|2020-09-10
|PAOLI
|13
|0
|12
|2020-09-10
|THACKERVILLE
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-10
|PANAMA
|12
|1
|10
|2020-09-10
|CANEY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-10
|ARAPAHO
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-10
|BUFFALO
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-10
|ROFF
|12
|0
|10
|2020-09-10
|ACHILLE
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-10
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-10
|WAUKOMIS
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-10
|SPAVINAW
|12
|0
|8
|2020-09-10
|LOOKEBA
|11
|2
|8
|2020-09-10
|LAVERNE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-10
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-10
|MEDFORD
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-10
|HYDRO
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-10
|SEILING
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-10
|KINTA
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-10
|CARNEY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-10
|KAW CITY
|11
|1
|10
|2020-09-10
|SNYDER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-10
|BENNINGTON
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-10
|SASAKWA
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-10
|NEW CORDELL
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-10
|AMBER
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-10
|LAHOMA
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-10
|MANNSVILLE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-10
|CHEYENNE
|10
|1
|9
|2020-09-10
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-10
|SAVANNA
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-10
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-10
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-10
|WANETTE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-10
|SCHULTER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-10
|RIPLEY
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-10
|OILTON
|10
|1
|5
|2020-09-10
|KENEFIC
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-10
|KETCHUM
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-10
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-10
|DOVER
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-10
|LEHIGH
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-10
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-10
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|8
|1
|5
|2020-09-10
|CROWDER
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-10
|AGRA
|8
|1
|6
|2020-09-10
|VERDEN
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-10
|LANGSTON
|8
|0
|5
|2020-09-10
|SOPER
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-10
|BRAGGS
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-10
|NINNEKAH
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-10
|SPRINGER
|8
|1
|6
|2020-09-10
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|5
|2020-09-10
|FORT SUPPLY
|8
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-10
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-10
|RATTAN
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-10
|CALUMET
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-10
|HARDESTY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-10
|CORN
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-10
|UNION CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-10
|GRANITE
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-10
|POCASSET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-10
|RAVIA
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-10
|BILLINGS
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-10
|LAMONT
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-10
|PRUE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-10
|POND CREEK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-10
|STUART
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-10
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-10
|SPARKS
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-10
|MARBLE CITY
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-10
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-10
|WANN
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-10
|TRYON
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-10
|DUSTIN
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-10
|COUNCIL HILL
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-10
|VELMA
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-10
|OKEENE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-10
|COYLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-10
|STRINGTOWN
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-10
|AVANT
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-10
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-10
|BUTLER
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-10
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-10
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-10
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-10
|DILL CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-10
|DAVENPORT
|5
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-10
|CALVIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-10
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-10
|WHITEFIELD
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-10
|FAIRMONT
|5
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|LENAPAH
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-10
|KREMLIN
|5
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|ORLANDO
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-10
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-10
|SAWYER
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-10
|BERNICE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-10
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-10
|HANNA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-10
|LEEDEY
|4
|1
|1
|2020-09-10
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-10
|FOSS
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-10
|INDIANOLA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-10
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-10
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-10
|GRANDFIELD
|4
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-10
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-10
|MULHALL
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-10
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-10
|VICI
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-10
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-10
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-10
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-10
|GOLDSBY
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|BRADLEY
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-10
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-10
|MENO
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-10
|DRUMMOND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-10
|CHEROKEE
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|MARSHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-10
|JET
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-10
|AMES
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|SHIDLER
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-10
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-10
|CHATTANOOGA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|FOSTER
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|ALDERSON
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|HAMMON
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|LONE WOLF
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|ERICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|CLEO SPRINGS
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|BESSIE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-10
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|CARTER
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-10
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-10
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-10
|DEER CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|NASH
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-10
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
