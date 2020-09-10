You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: 771 more COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths, including 2 in Garfield County

COVID-19 daily county 9.10.20
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health | Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — The state recorded 771 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 13 more deaths, including two in Garfield County, reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Cases rose by 21 in Garfield County, for a total of 1,227, and by 20 in Enid, totaling 1,156, but the number of active cases fell by 24 and 25, respectively, as more recovered, according to OSDH data. Active cases in the state also fell, for the third straight day, with 368 less for a total of 9,293. There are 56,531 Oklahomans who are considered recovered from the virus, including 1,126 since Wednesday's OSDH report.

The state's 1.2% increase announced Thursday brought the cumulative case total to 66,700 since March.

There have been 876 deaths in Oklahoma, with the latest announced including two Garfield County women in the 65 and older age group, one of whom was a resident of Enid and another whose town of residence is not included in data on the OSDH website.

Nine other deaths announced in the 65 and older age group were a man and woman from Oklahoma County, two men from Creek County, men from Carter, Johnston and Pittsburg counties and women from LeFlore and Osage counties. A Muskogee County woman and an Oklahoma County man, both in the 50-64 age group, also died.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 died Wednesday and the hospital was treating 11 patients who had the virus as of Thursday. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 10 COVID-19-positive inpatients.

The OSDH reported Wednesday evening in its Executive Report there were 26 current hospitalizations of persons who had COVID-19 or were suspected of having the virus in the Northwest region of Oklahoma.

Statewide, there have been 5,318 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 181, according to the OSDH Thursday. Of those, 513 who have or were suspected of having the virus currently were in hospitals and 195 of those were in intensive care, based on data from Wednesday's Executive Report.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday were two each in Kingfisher and Noble and one each in Blaine and Woodward. Case increases in cities and towns included two in Kingfisher and one each in Lahoma and Watonga. Okeene and Woodward both saw a reduction of one case, according to OSDH.

State numbers

There have been 973,714 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 895,010, or 91.9% of those negative as of Thursday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.7% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 303 on Thursday. The age group makes up 36.3% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups were 152 in the 36-49 age group, 138 in the 50-64 age group; 91 in the 65 and older age group, 76 in the 5-17 group and 15 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Thursday were 1,439 in the 0-4 age group, 6,092 in the 5-17 age group, 24,240 in the 18-35 age group, 14,189 in the 36-49 age group, 11,646 in the 50-64 age group and 9,089 in the 65 and older age group. There were five listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.2. 

Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 35,299 have been women and 31,350 have been men. There were 51 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.

Of the overall 876 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 700 have been 65 and older and 137 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 477, than women, 399, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.

Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 171 in Oklahoma County; 143 in Tulsa County; 67 in Cleveland County; 42 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 31 in McCurtain County; 25 in Creek County; 23 in Wagoner County; 22 in Delaware County; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Muskogee County; 16 in Garfield County; 13 each in Canadian and Osage counties; 12 each in Comanche, Kay, and LeFlore counties; 10 each in Adair and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Carter, Greer and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Cherokee, Grady and Texas counties; five each in Okmulgee, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McClain, McIntosh, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Johnston, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Nowata counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,227 cases, 910 recovered, 301 active and 16 deaths, 15 in Enid, including those reported Sept. 10, Sept. 4Aug. 29Aug. 272618151413, 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 292 cases, 254 recovered, 36 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 137 cases, 90 recovered and 47 active; Noble with 121 cases, 101 recovered, 18 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 92 cases, 71 recovered, 20 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 58 cases, 47 recovered, 10 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 33 cases, 26 recovered and seven active; Grant with 30 cases, 27 recovered and three active; and Alfalfa with 20 cases, 14 recovered and six active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,156 in Enid (284 active); 138 in Hennessey (13 active); 102 in Kingfisher (17 active); 94 in Woodward (34 active); 43 in Watonga (eight active); 35 in Okarche (three active); 30 in Fairview (six active); 28 in Mooreland (four active); 27 in Alva (seven active); 18 in Garber; 17 in Canton (nine active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 14 in Ringwood (three active); 13 in Helena (four active); 12 in Waukomis (one active); 11 each in Lahoma (four active), Medford (two active) and Seiling; nine in Dover (three active); eight in Fort Supply (seven active); seven each in Billings, Lamont, Pond Creek (one active); six each in Longdale and Okeene (two active); five each in Covington, Fairmont (four active), Kremlin (three active) and Orlando; four each in Freedom, Hitchcock and Mulhall (one active); three each in Ames (one active), Cherokee (two active), Drummond, Jet, Marshall, Meno (one active) and Wakita; two each in Cleo Springs (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Deer Creek, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 616 cases, with 470 recovered and six deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 534 cases, with 381 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.10.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
TULSA 14764 143 12977 2020-09-10
OKLAHOMA 14713 171 12913 2020-09-10
CLEVELAND 4757 67 3749 2020-09-10
CANADIAN 1678 13 1483 2020-09-10
PAYNE 1621 5 1142 2020-09-10
MUSKOGEE 1498 18 1283 2020-09-10
ROGERS 1484 42 1238 2020-09-10
COMANCHE 1345 12 1216 2020-09-10
WAGONER 1290 23 1121 2020-09-10
TEXAS 1282 7 1163 2020-09-10
GARFIELD 1227 16 910 2020-09-10
MCCURTAIN 1119 31 936 2020-09-10
POTTAWATOMIE 992 9 804 2020-09-10
CREEK 925 25 781 2020-09-10
WASHINGTON 896 40 753 2020-09-10
LE FLORE 819 12 649 2020-09-10
CHEROKEE 816 7 615 2020-09-10
OSAGE 720 13 630 2020-09-10
OKMULGEE 691 5 588 2020-09-10
BRYAN 685 3 582 2020-09-10
PITTSBURG 675 19 559 2020-09-10
OTTAWA 671 4 514 2020-09-10
SEQUOYAH 663 8 545 2020-09-10
MCCLAIN 659 4 555 2020-09-10
JACKSON 637 9 572 2020-09-10
GRADY 620 7 508 2020-09-10
CADDO 619 20 523 2020-09-10
DELAWARE 610 22 516 2020-09-10
ADAIR 514 10 388 2020-09-10
MAYES 477 10 386 2020-09-10
CARTER 451 8 392 2020-09-10
KAY 386 12 292 2020-09-10
CUSTER 380 0 326 2020-09-10
SEMINOLE 366 5 297 2020-09-10
LOGAN 347 1 293 2020-09-10
LINCOLN 338 9 287 2020-09-10
STEPHENS 300 4 237 2020-09-10
KINGFISHER 292 2 254 2020-09-10
GARVIN 290 4 252 2020-09-10
PONTOTOC 278 3 233 2020-09-10
CHOCTAW 262 2 234 2020-09-10
MCINTOSH 261 4 222 2020-09-10
HUGHES 249 4 205 2020-09-10
PAWNEE 229 3 210 2020-09-10
HASKELL 197 4 154 2020-09-10
CRAIG 184 1 118 2020-09-10
ATOKA 172 1 131 2020-09-10
BECKHAM 149 1 118 2020-09-10
MARSHALL 144 1 126 2020-09-10
LOVE 138 1 104 2020-09-10
WOODWARD 137 0 90 2020-09-10
PUSHMATAHA 134 1 125 2020-09-10
JOHNSTON 121 3 82 2020-09-10
NOBLE 121 2 101 2020-09-10
LATIMER 120 2 108 2020-09-10
NOWATA 118 2 95 2020-09-10
OKFUSKEE 116 3 91 2020-09-10
MURRAY 104 1 86 2020-09-10
GREER 93 8 78 2020-09-10
BLAINE 92 1 71 2020-09-10
TILLMAN 74 1 64 2020-09-10
COAL 63 0 54 2020-09-10
COTTON 61 2 26 2020-09-10
MAJOR 58 1 47 2020-09-10
KIOWA 55 2 42 2020-09-10
WASHITA 45 0 38 2020-09-10
BEAVER 44 0 44 2020-09-10
HARMON 40 0 35 2020-09-10
JEFFERSON 37 0 33 2020-09-10
WOODS 33 0 26 2020-09-10
GRANT 30 0 27 2020-09-10
DEWEY 27 1 19 2020-09-10
HARPER 24 0 18 2020-09-10
ALFALFA 20 0 14 2020-09-10
CIMARRON 17 0 14 2020-09-10
16 0 0 2020-09-10
ROGER MILLS 14 1 13 2020-09-10
ELLIS 6 0 6 2020-09-10

Oklahoma per city 9.10.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 12015 148 10650 2020-09-10
TULSA 10022 102 8856 2020-09-10
BROKEN ARROW 2712 29 2355 2020-09-10
NORMAN 2537 35 1823 2020-09-10
EDMOND 2077 21 1774 2020-09-10
OTHER*** 1575 12 1325 2020-09-10
STILLWATER 1330 3 906 2020-09-10
ENID 1156 15 857 2020-09-10
GUYMON 1016 7 932 2020-09-10
CLAREMORE 912 39 741 2020-09-10
YUKON 841 6 759 2020-09-10
MOORE 827 13 736 2020-09-10
LAWTON 808 11 710 2020-09-10
BARTLESVILLE 741 37 616 2020-09-10
JENKS 713 2 648 2020-09-10
TAFT 700 1 647 2020-09-10
OWASSO 685 2 593 2020-09-10
TAHLEQUAH 604 3 455 2020-09-10
ALTUS 577 9 519 2020-09-10
BIXBY 553 4 485 2020-09-10
MUSKOGEE 539 12 419 2020-09-10
SHAWNEE 526 8 417 2020-09-10
MCALESTER 483 17 398 2020-09-10
BROKEN BOW 462 22 382 2020-09-10
DURANT 424 1 358 2020-09-10
SAPULPA 407 8 344 2020-09-10
MIAMI 392 3 279 2020-09-10
SAND SPRINGS 377 4 312 2020-09-10
ARDMORE 375 6 326 2020-09-10
IDABEL 371 5 318 2020-09-10
LEXINGTON 354 3 312 2020-09-10
GLENPOOL 345 4 289 2020-09-10
STILWELL 343 8 245 2020-09-10
BETHANY 332 3 288 2020-09-10
EL RENO 320 4 264 2020-09-10
CHICKASHA 306 4 245 2020-09-10
PONCA CITY 301 9 227 2020-09-10
COWETA 290 13 253 2020-09-10
MCLOUD 289 1 254 2020-09-10
ANADARKO 282 5 237 2020-09-10
MUSTANG 282 2 252 2020-09-10
OKMULGEE 278 3 222 2020-09-10
SKIATOOK 278 8 234 2020-09-10
COLLINSVILLE 267 1 239 2020-09-10
GROVE 252 17 207 2020-09-10
SALLISAW 246 2 206 2020-09-10
CHOCTAW 242 3 207 2020-09-10
PURCELL 236 3 207 2020-09-10
ADA 224 1 186 2020-09-10
BLANCHARD 217 1 171 2020-09-10
CLINTON 214 0 185 2020-09-10
HENRYETTA 207 2 187 2020-09-10
DUNCAN 201 2 157 2020-09-10
WAGONER 199 5 169 2020-09-10
HUGO 194 2 175 2020-09-10
HEAVENER 184 2 148 2020-09-10
POTEAU 184 2 150 2020-09-10
HOMINY 183 2 169 2020-09-10
NOBLE 175 2 138 2020-09-10
CUSHING 174 2 146 2020-09-10
HOLDENVILLE 172 3 144 2020-09-10
GUTHRIE 171 0 141 2020-09-10
MULDROW 165 3 136 2020-09-10
TUTTLE 158 2 127 2020-09-10
SEMINOLE 155 3 124 2020-09-10
NEWCASTLE 154 1 128 2020-09-10
BRISTOW 152 6 128 2020-09-10
MIDWEST CITY 151 4 117 2020-09-10
WEWOKA 151 1 128 2020-09-10
WARR ACRES 147 0 135 2020-09-10
PRYOR CREEK 142 4 124 2020-09-10
HENNESSEY 138 2 123 2020-09-10
SPIRO 137 1 90 2020-09-10
ATOKA 135 0 99 2020-09-10
EUFAULA 135 2 109 2020-09-10
VINITA 132 1 79 2020-09-10
HINTON 126 0 122 2020-09-10
CLEVELAND 125 3 112 2020-09-10
PAULS VALLEY 123 1 115 2020-09-10
STIGLER 123 3 101 2020-09-10
WEATHERFORD 122 0 101 2020-09-10
JAY 121 1 112 2020-09-10
CHECOTAH 119 2 106 2020-09-10
VIAN 114 2 93 2020-09-10
TECUMSEH 112 0 74 2020-09-10
CATOOSA 110 0 97 2020-09-10
PIEDMONT 108 1 95 2020-09-10
SPENCER 106 1 92 2020-09-10
CHANDLER 104 8 86 2020-09-10
HOOKER 104 0 100 2020-09-10
KINGFISHER 102 0 85 2020-09-10
LOCUST GROVE 102 0 82 2020-09-10
AFTON 98 0 90 2020-09-10
MADILL 95 1 87 2020-09-10
ELK CITY 94 1 75 2020-09-10
WOODWARD 94 0 60 2020-09-10
DEL CITY 93 0 74 2020-09-10
SPERRY 93 2 77 2020-09-10
MOUNDS 91 2 79 2020-09-10
HARRAH 88 0 72 2020-09-10
FORT GIBSON 88 4 71 2020-09-10
INOLA 87 3 68 2020-09-10
CALERA 85 0 72 2020-09-10
WESTVILLE 84 2 76 2020-09-10
MANGUM 83 8 72 2020-09-10
HASKELL 82 1 72 2020-09-10
NICHOLS HILLS 82 0 66 2020-09-10
MARIETTA 82 0 67 2020-09-10
CHELSEA 82 0 72 2020-09-10
MANNFORD 80 3 64 2020-09-10
DEWEY 80 1 70 2020-09-10
ROLAND 79 0 69 2020-09-10
SALINA 78 1 63 2020-09-10
CHOUTEAU 75 5 58 2020-09-10
TALIHINA 75 3 65 2020-09-10
WRIGHT CITY 75 0 61 2020-09-10
NOWATA 74 2 60 2020-09-10
LINDSAY 73 2 62 2020-09-10
JONES 70 2 52 2020-09-10
WYANDOTTE 69 1 59 2020-09-10
PERKINS 68 1 52 2020-09-10
VALLIANT 66 1 54 2020-09-10
COMMERCE 66 0 59 2020-09-10
TEXHOMA 66 0 58 2020-09-10
PRAGUE 65 0 58 2020-09-10
MORRIS 65 0 56 2020-09-10
HULBERT 63 2 46 2020-09-10
OKEMAH 63 1 43 2020-09-10
POCOLA 63 3 56 2020-09-10
PAWNEE 62 0 60 2020-09-10
WASHINGTON 60 0 51 2020-09-10
SULPHUR 60 1 54 2020-09-10
ANTLERS 60 1 56 2020-09-10
TISHOMINGO 60 2 36 2020-09-10
FREDERICK 59 1 52 2020-09-10
KELLYVILLE 57 2 52 2020-09-10
COLCORD 57 1 52 2020-09-10
WILBURTON 57 1 53 2020-09-10
BEGGS 56 0 47 2020-09-10
OOLOGAH 56 0 50 2020-09-10
HARTSHORNE 55 0 52 2020-09-10
HAWORTH 54 2 46 2020-09-10
SAYRE 52 0 41 2020-09-10
WISTER 52 0 40 2020-09-10
STROUD 52 0 46 2020-09-10
KANSAS 50 2 37 2020-09-10
GOODWELL 50 0 33 2020-09-10
COMANCHE 49 1 36 2020-09-10
BINGER 48 9 37 2020-09-10
PERRY 48 0 40 2020-09-10
KINGSTON 47 0 38 2020-09-10
WALTERS 45 0 18 2020-09-10
PAWHUSKA 45 0 41 2020-09-10
COALGATE 45 0 37 2020-09-10
MARLOW 44 0 38 2020-09-10
WATONGA 43 0 35 2020-09-10
WETUMKA 43 0 37 2020-09-10
GORE 42 1 26 2020-09-10
FAIRLAND 42 0 40 2020-09-10
CADDO 41 0 33 2020-09-10
BLACKWELL 41 1 33 2020-09-10
HOWE 40 0 33 2020-09-10
LUTHER 40 0 33 2020-09-10
PORTER 39 0 32 2020-09-10
CACHE 39 0 34 2020-09-10
KIEFER 39 0 36 2020-09-10
CRESCENT 38 0 35 2020-09-10
QUAPAW 38 0 23 2020-09-10
HOLLIS 38 0 33 2020-09-10
MEAD 38 1 32 2020-09-10
BOKOSHE 38 0 32 2020-09-10
DAVIS 38 0 32 2020-09-10
APACHE 37 1 25 2020-09-10
ELGIN 37 0 35 2020-09-10
WATTS 36 0 30 2020-09-10
MEEKER 36 0 31 2020-09-10
QUINTON 36 0 30 2020-09-10
DRUMRIGHT 35 0 28 2020-09-10
OKARCHE 35 0 32 2020-09-10
RED ROCK 35 1 29 2020-09-10
COLBERT 35 0 34 2020-09-10
KONAWA 35 1 24 2020-09-10
KEOTA 33 0 24 2020-09-10
WAYNE 33 0 33 2020-09-10
WYNNEWOOD 33 1 21 2020-09-10
BARNSDALL 31 2 21 2020-09-10
WILSON 30 0 26 2020-09-10
FAIRVIEW 30 0 24 2020-09-10
MAYSVILLE 30 0 23 2020-09-10
PORUM 29 1 27 2020-09-10
CARNEGIE 29 1 22 2020-09-10
ARCADIA 28 0 24 2020-09-10
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-10
MOORELAND 28 0 24 2020-09-10
WARNER 28 0 22 2020-09-10
BIG CABIN 27 1 21 2020-09-10
TALALA 27 0 23 2020-09-10
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-09-10
ALVA 27 0 20 2020-09-10
RAMONA 27 1 19 2020-09-10
FORT COBB 26 0 20 2020-09-10
HOBART 24 1 16 2020-09-10
CLAYTON 24 0 23 2020-09-10
EARLSBORO 24 0 20 2020-09-10
DEWAR 24 0 21 2020-09-10
BOSWELL 23 0 22 2020-09-10
WELCH 23 0 16 2020-09-10
CAMERON 23 0 20 2020-09-10
PADEN 23 0 22 2020-09-10
WEBBERS FALLS 23 0 15 2020-09-10
LONE GROVE 23 1 21 2020-09-10
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-10
ADAIR 23 0 18 2020-09-10
ELMORE CITY 23 0 21 2020-09-10
BLAIR 22 0 21 2020-09-10
TYRONE 22 0 17 2020-09-10
BOKCHITO 21 1 16 2020-09-10
OKTAHA 21 0 15 2020-09-10
WELLSTON 21 0 18 2020-09-10
GARVIN 21 0 16 2020-09-10
DELAWARE 21 0 13 2020-09-10
GERONIMO 21 0 19 2020-09-10
DEPEW 21 1 20 2020-09-10
GLENCOE 20 0 18 2020-09-10
GRACEMONT 19 1 18 2020-09-10
INDIAHOMA 19 0 13 2020-09-10
OLUSTEE 19 0 15 2020-09-10
MCCURTAIN 19 1 10 2020-09-10
GARBER 18 0 18 2020-09-10
CEMENT 18 0 13 2020-09-10
YALE 18 0 14 2020-09-10
MAUD 18 0 16 2020-09-10
FORT TOWSON 18 0 14 2020-09-10
TONKAWA 18 0 15 2020-09-10
FLETCHER 17 0 15 2020-09-10
STRATFORD 17 0 13 2020-09-10
ARKOMA 17 0 16 2020-09-10
KREBS 17 1 10 2020-09-10
MINCO 17 0 17 2020-09-10
NEWKIRK 17 1 12 2020-09-10
CANTON 17 1 7 2020-09-10
THOMAS 17 0 15 2020-09-10
HAILEYVILLE 16 0 14 2020-09-10
BOISE CITY 16 0 13 2020-09-10
RED OAK 16 0 14 2020-09-10
ALEX 16 0 12 2020-09-10
WELEETKA 16 1 12 2020-09-10
STONEWALL 16 1 14 2020-09-10
GANS 16 0 13 2020-09-10
RUSH SPRINGS 16 0 14 2020-09-10
JENNINGS 16 0 16 2020-09-10
TEMPLE 16 2 9 2020-09-10
MORRISON 16 0 13 2020-09-10
RINGLING 15 0 12 2020-09-10
MILBURN 15 1 11 2020-09-10
CASHION 15 0 14 2020-09-10
KIOWA 15 1 13 2020-09-10
BLUEJACKET 15 0 5 2020-09-10
CANADIAN 15 0 10 2020-09-10
ASHER 15 0 14 2020-09-10
TERLTON 15 0 12 2020-09-10
GEARY 15 0 14 2020-09-10
CYRIL 14 1 13 2020-09-10
RINGWOOD 14 0 11 2020-09-10
WAURIKA 14 0 13 2020-09-10
SHADY POINT 14 0 10 2020-09-10
BEAVER 14 0 14 2020-09-10
LANGLEY 13 0 7 2020-09-10
HELENA 13 0 9 2020-09-10
ALLEN 13 1 12 2020-09-10
PAOLI 13 0 12 2020-09-10
THACKERVILLE 12 0 9 2020-09-10
PANAMA 12 1 10 2020-09-10
CANEY 12 0 11 2020-09-10
ARAPAHO 12 0 12 2020-09-10
BUFFALO 12 0 9 2020-09-10
ROFF 12 0 10 2020-09-10
ACHILLE 12 0 11 2020-09-10
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-10
WAUKOMIS 12 0 11 2020-09-10
SPAVINAW 12 0 8 2020-09-10
LOOKEBA 11 2 8 2020-09-10
LAVERNE 11 0 9 2020-09-10
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-09-10
MEDFORD 11 0 9 2020-09-10
HYDRO 11 0 10 2020-09-10
SEILING 11 0 11 2020-09-10
KINTA 11 0 11 2020-09-10
CARNEY 11 0 10 2020-09-10
KAW CITY 11 1 10 2020-09-10
SNYDER 11 0 9 2020-09-10
BENNINGTON 11 0 10 2020-09-10
SASAKWA 11 0 11 2020-09-10
NEW CORDELL 11 0 9 2020-09-10
AMBER 11 0 10 2020-09-10
LAHOMA 11 0 7 2020-09-10
MANNSVILLE 11 0 9 2020-09-10
CHEYENNE 10 1 9 2020-09-10
OSAGE 10 0 9 2020-09-10
SAVANNA 10 0 10 2020-09-10
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 9 2020-09-10
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-10
WANETTE 10 0 8 2020-09-10
SCHULTER 10 0 9 2020-09-10
RIPLEY 10 0 8 2020-09-10
OILTON 10 1 5 2020-09-10
KENEFIC 9 0 7 2020-09-10
KETCHUM 9 0 9 2020-09-10
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-09-10
DOVER 9 0 6 2020-09-10
LEHIGH 9 0 8 2020-09-10
OPTIMA 9 0 9 2020-09-10
MOUNTAIN VIEW 8 1 5 2020-09-10
CROWDER 8 0 7 2020-09-10
AGRA 8 1 6 2020-09-10
VERDEN 8 0 7 2020-09-10
LANGSTON 8 0 5 2020-09-10
SOPER 8 0 7 2020-09-10
BRAGGS 8 0 8 2020-09-10
NINNEKAH 8 0 7 2020-09-10
SPRINGER 8 1 6 2020-09-10
BOYNTON 8 0 5 2020-09-10
FORT SUPPLY 8 0 1 2020-09-10
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-09-10
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-10
RATTAN 7 0 6 2020-09-10
CALUMET 7 0 6 2020-09-10
HARDESTY 7 0 7 2020-09-10
CORN 7 0 5 2020-09-10
UNION CITY 7 0 7 2020-09-10
GRANITE 7 0 4 2020-09-10
POCASSET 7 0 7 2020-09-10
RAVIA 7 0 5 2020-09-10
BILLINGS 7 1 6 2020-09-10
LAMONT 7 0 7 2020-09-10
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-10
POND CREEK 7 0 6 2020-09-10
STUART 7 0 4 2020-09-10
BOLEY 7 1 6 2020-09-10
SPARKS 6 0 5 2020-09-10
MARBLE CITY 6 0 4 2020-09-10
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-09-10
WANN 6 0 6 2020-09-10
TRYON 6 0 6 2020-09-10
DUSTIN 6 0 4 2020-09-10
COUNCIL HILL 6 0 5 2020-09-10
VELMA 6 1 5 2020-09-10
OKEENE 6 0 4 2020-09-10
COYLE 6 0 6 2020-09-10
STRINGTOWN 6 1 5 2020-09-10
AVANT 6 0 5 2020-09-10
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-10
BUTLER 6 0 4 2020-09-10
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-10
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-10
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-10
DILL CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-10
DAVENPORT 5 0 1 2020-09-10
PITTSBURG 5 0 4 2020-09-10
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-09-10
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-10
WHITEFIELD 5 0 3 2020-09-10
FAIRMONT 5 0 1 2020-09-10
LENAPAH 5 0 5 2020-09-10
KREMLIN 5 0 2 2020-09-10
ORLANDO 5 0 5 2020-09-10
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-09-10
SAWYER 5 0 3 2020-09-10
BERNICE 4 0 4 2020-09-10
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-10
HANNA 4 0 3 2020-09-10
LEEDEY 4 1 1 2020-09-10
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-10
FOSS 4 0 3 2020-09-10
INDIANOLA 4 0 3 2020-09-10
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-10
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-10
GRANDFIELD 4 0 1 2020-09-10
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-10
MARLAND 4 0 3 2020-09-10
MULHALL 4 0 3 2020-09-10
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-10
VICI 4 0 4 2020-09-10
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-10
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-09-10
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-09-10
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-09-10
GOLDSBY 3 0 2 2020-09-10
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-09-10
BRADLEY 3 0 3 2020-09-10
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-09-10
MENO 3 0 2 2020-09-10
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-10
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-09-10
CHEROKEE 3 0 1 2020-09-10
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-10
JET 3 0 3 2020-09-10
AMES 3 0 2 2020-09-10
SHIDLER 3 0 2 2020-09-10
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-10
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-10
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-10
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-09-10
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-10
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-10
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-10
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-10
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-10
FOSTER 2 0 1 2020-09-10
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-09-10
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-09-10
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-10
THE VILLAGE 2 0 2 2020-09-10
ALDERSON 2 0 1 2020-09-10
HAMMON 2 0 2 2020-09-10
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-09-10
ERICK 2 0 2 2020-09-10
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-10
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-10
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-09-10
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-10
CLEO SPRINGS 2 0 1 2020-09-10
BESSIE 2 0 1 2020-09-10
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-10
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-10
CARTER 1 0 0 2020-09-10
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-10
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-10
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-10
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-10
PEORIA 1 0 0 2020-09-10
DEER CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-10
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-10
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-10
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-10
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-10
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-10
NASH 1 0 1 2020-09-10
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-10
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-10
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-10
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-10
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-10
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-10
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-10

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.   

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

