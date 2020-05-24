ENID, Okla. — There were 77 new cases of COVID-19, including one each in Garfield and Woodward counties, for a total surpassing 6,000, reported Sunday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There were no new deaths associated with COVID-19 announced in Oklahoma on Sunday, keeping the overall number of fatalities at 311, the OSDH reported.
The 6,037 cumulative cases represents a 1.29% increase over the previous report on Saturday of 5,960 in the state. The two cases in Northwest Oklahoma were specifically in Enid and Mooreland, according to OSDH.
There were no other increases in the Northwest Oklahoma counties, but Kingfisher County's official number of cases was reduced from 13 to 11 on Sunday after the OSDH had reported 2 more in that county, specifically in the city of Okarche, on Saturday. No explanation for the decrease was given by the OSDH, but half of Okarche is situated in Canadian County, which saw its cases increase by 2 on Sunday. Historically when numbers are adjusted by OSDH it mainly has been due to address corrections.
State numbers
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 1,038, or 17.19% of all cases, an increase of 34 compared to Saturday's 1,004, according to OSDH data. There have been 4,688 Oklahomans, 77.65%, who have recovered from the virus, with 43 of those on Saturday. There have been more than 160,000 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 153,804 of those negative, according to OSDH.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Sunday are 79 in the 0-4 age range, 209 in the 5-17 age range, 1,554 in the 18-35 age range, 1,347 in the 36-49 age range, 1,342 in the 50-64 age range and 1,506 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 49.2, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 3,178, or 52.64%, have been female, and 2,853, or 47.26%, have been male. Six are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data.
Oklahomans in 73 of Oklahoma's 77 counties have reported cases of COVID-19. Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 1,203 in Oklahoma County; 915 in Tulsa County; 881 in Texas County; 489 in Cleveland County; 310 in Washington County; 270 in Comanche County; 148 in Wagoner County; 136 in Caddo County; 126 in Canadian County; 99 in Delaware County; 98 in McClain County; 94 in Osage County; 90 in Creek County; 82 in Adair County; 78 in Rogers County; 76 in Grady County; 66 in Greer County; 57 in Pottawatomie County; 52 in Kay County; 45 in Payne County; 40 in Pittsburg County; 37 in Stephens County; 35 each in Muskogee and Ottawa counties; 29 each in Mayes and Pawnee counties; 28 in Cherokee County; 26 in Garfield County; 25 in McCurtain County; 24 in Beaver County; 23 each in Nowata and Okmulgee counties; 22 each in Bryan, Carter, Seminole and Tillman counties; 21 each in Jackson and Lincoln counties; 19 in Logan County; 18 in Choctaw County; 15 each in Craig and Garvin counties; 14 each in Love and Sequoyah counties; 13 in LeFlore County; 12 each in Custer and Pontotoc counties; 11 each in Kingfisher and McIntosh counties; 7 each in Marshall and Noble counties; 6 each in Beckham, Haskell, Kiowa and Major counties; 5 each in Cotton and Latimer counties; 4 each in Blaine and Woodward counties; 3 each in Dewey, Jefferson, Johnston, Okfuskee and Woods counties; 2 each in Grant, Murray and Pushmataha and Washita counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Coal and Harper counties, according to OSDH data released Sunday.
of the 311 deaths in the state, 248, or 79.74%, have been 65 and older; 53, or 17.04%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 1.93%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.29%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 162 or 52.09%, than women, 149 or 47.91%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH.
Of those testing positive who have died, 73.4 percent had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths per county are 56 in Oklahoma County; 44 in Tulsa County; 37 in Cleveland County; 33 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 in Muskogee County; 5 each in Rogers and Texas counties; 4 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Adair, Canadian, Comanche, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Garfield, Garvin, Jackson, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has 26 cases, with 22 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has 11 cases, with 10 recovered; Major County has 6 cases, with 5 recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Blaine and Woodward counties with 4 cases each, with 1 recovered each; Woods County with 3 cases, with all recovered; Grant County with 2 cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa County has 1 recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Oklahoma include 23 in Enid (4 active), 5 each in Kingfisher (1 active) and Okarche (3 active); 3 each in Alva, Fairview, Hennessey and Woodward (2 active); 2 each in Lahoma, Seiling and Watonga (2 active); and 1 each in Dover, Garber, Geary (1 active), Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland (1 active), Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Long-term care facilities
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 905, or 15.5%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report Friday evening, which also states there have been 155 deaths involving long-term care centers and nursing homes, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
There are three confirmed positive results associated with long-term care facilities in Enid and one that is being disputed after the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported it on Thursday. Officials with Garland Road Nursing & Rehabilitation said the person at their facility has since tested negative for the virus. OSDH still had the facility listed on its executive report Friday evening, as the testing was taken by a local hospital.
The Commons was one of the first testing sites in the statewide initiative after an employee and another resident of the retirement and assisted living facility in Enid were confirmed positive for the virus April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to the facility. One other resident of the Commons tested positive for COVID-19, according to an OSDH report on Friday May 15, 2020, and one other test was inconclusive, according to Garfield County Health Department.
In addition to Garfield County facilities, OSDH reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
In April, a resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
OSDH also reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on May 19, one at Center of Family Love in Okarche on May 14 and Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, a senior living facility in Kingfisher County on May 12.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
