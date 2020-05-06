ENID, Okla. — An additional 74 Oklahomans, 1.8%, have tested positive for COVID-19, in the past 24 hours, and six more deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
One of those reported deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while five others died between Saturday and Monday, May 2-4, according to OSDH. Four were older than 65 — three women in Oklahoma County and two women in Cleveland and Creek counties — and an Oklahoma County man was in the 50-64 age group.
There were no new cases nor deaths reported in Northwest Oklahoma Wednesday after four additional cases — two in Garfield County and one each in Blaine and Major counties — were reported the day before, according to OSDH. Seventy-one of the state's 77 counties are COVID-19 positive.
Northwest Oklahoma numbers
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town include 19 in Enid; four in Kingfisher; three in Alva; two each in Fairview, Okarche and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Hennessey, Jet, Lahoma, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Okeene, Ringwood and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH.
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has recorded 21 cases, with eight recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has recorded eight cases, with all recovered; Major county has recorded four cases, with one recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County has recorded three cases, with two recovered; Blaine County has recorded two cases; Grant County has recorded two cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have recorded one case each, with both recovered.
State numbers
There have been 4,201 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state and 253 deaths since the first official case was identified by OSDH on March 6.
The Health Department reported Wednesday that 2,909 Oklahomans, just more than 69%, have recovered from the virus, with 79 of those in the past 24 hours.
Of the 253 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 203, or 80.67%, have been 65 and older; 39, or 14.71%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 2.52%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 2.1%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 129 or 51%, than women, 124 or 49%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH. There have been 724, or 70.5%, diagnosed with an underlying condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory diseases, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have died is 74.5, OSDH reports.
Deaths recorded per county in the state are 40 in Oklahoma County; 36 in Tulsa County; 32 in Cleveland County; 23 in Washington County; 15 in Wagoner County; 14 in Delaware County; eight each in Caddo and Osage counties; seven each in Creek and Kay counties; six in Greer County; five in Muskogee County; four each in Mayes, Pottawatomie, Rogers counties; three each in Adair, Canadian, Sequoyah and Texas counties; two each in Comanche, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and one each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Logan, Major, Ottawa, Payne and Stephens counties, according to OSDH data released Wednesday morning.
Those testing positive are 47 in the 0-4 age range, 145 in the 5-17 age range, 881 in the 18-35 age range, 899 in the 36-49 age range, 980 in the 50-64 age range and 1,247 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Wednesday. Two ages were listed as "unknown." The average age of those with COVID-19 is 51.8, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 2,367, or 56.34%, have been female, 1,827, or 43.49%, have been male and 7 have been reported as unknown gender.
Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 868 in Oklahoma County; 653 in Tulsa County; 447 in Cleveland County; 283 in Washington County; 274 in Texas County; 123 in Wagoner County; 113 in Comanche County; 103 in Canadian County; 92 in Delaware County; 83 in McClain County; 81 in Creek County; 77 each in Caddo and Osage counties; 68 each in Adair and Rogers counties; 65 in Greer County; 52 in Pottawatomie County; 48 in Kay County; 44 in Payne County; 41 in Grady County; 39 in Pittsburg County; 34 in Ottawa County; 29 each in Cherokee and Pawnee counties; 27 in Muskogee County; 24 in Mayes County; 22 in Stephens County; 21 each in Garfield and Nowata counties; 19 each in Jackson and Seminole counties; 17 in Logan County; 16 each in Lincoln and Okmulgee counties; 15 each in Beaver and Tillman counties; 14 in Garvin County; 13 each in Craig, LeFlore and Sequoyah counties; 12 in Bryan County; 11 in Custer County; 10 in Pontotoc County; eight each in Kingfisher and McCurtain counties; seven in Noble County; six in Beckham County; five each in Carter, Cotton, Haskell, Kiowa and Latimer counties; four in Major and McIntosh counties; three each in Choctaw, Johnston and Woods counties; two each in Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Jefferson, Love, Marshall and Murray counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Harper, Okfuskee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties, according to OSDH data released Wednesday morning.
Long-term care facilities
The virus has hit Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 724, or 17.5%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the state's executive report on Tuesday afternoon.
Two of the Enid cases are an employee and a resident with The Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Enid, who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to officials with the facility.
There have been one resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, testing positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher testing positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH.
State officials are hoping to get ahead of the virus by testing every resident and employee at Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities and nursing homes using a newly developed saliva method. More than 42,000 mandatory tests are expected to be completed by the end of May, according to OSDH.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
