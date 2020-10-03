OSDH: 7 more COVID-19-related deaths, including 2 in Garfield, Major counties

ENID, Okla. — OSDH confirmed 1,189 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths, including one each from Enid and Major County, on Saturday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.3% increase in cases brought the total to 90,748 since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March. Of those cases, 12,700 were active, a single-day decrease of 62, and 76,997 or 84.8%, have recovered, including 1,244 since OSDH Friday's report. There have been 1,051 deaths in which COVID-19 was determined the cause or a contributing factor, according to the OSDH.
Deaths reported Saturday were six men and one woman, with five 65 and older and one each from the 50-64 and 36-49 age groups, according to the OSDH website. In addition to Garfield and Major counties, deaths were reported in Beckham, Cleveland, Kay, Pawnee and Tulsa counties. The OSDH does not list age and gender per county on the weekends.
Garfield County gained 26 cases for a total of 1,824 on Saturday, according to OSDH, with 352 of those active and 1,450 recovered. Enid saw a single-day increase of 21 cases for a total of 1,699, with 314 active and 1,363 recovered, OSDH data shows.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday were 13 in Woodward, eight in Kingfisher, two each in Grant and Major and one in Noble. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include 11 in Woodward, three in Kingfisher, two each in Fairmont, Medford and Okarche and one each in Dover, Fairview, Fort Supply, Garber, Hunter, Longdale, Mooreland, Okeene, Ringwood and Waukomis.
Weekly report
The state saw a reduction of 10.1% in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the week ending Thursday, with 7,125, according to the OSDH. That compares to 7,926 the week of Sept. 18-24.
Additionally, there was a 17.4% increase in the number of recovered cases, at 6,679, and a 5.9% rise in the number of deaths, with 54 reported Sept. 25 through Thursday compared to 51 Sept. 18-24, according to the OSDH weekly report released Friday.
There was a 13.7% increase in hospitalizations of those testing positive for the virus in the past week, according to the OSDH report.
The 15-24 age group had the highest percentage of the week's new cases at 22.8%, according to OSDH, while the 75-84 age group had the highest percentage of deahts at 33.3%.
Oklahoma currently ranks 25th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 16th in the cumulative incidence, per 100,000, of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the OSDH.
The report shows evidence of community transmission, according to the OSDH, which encourages hand-washing, social distancing and masks when in public.
State numbers
The 18-35 age group continued to lead the increase in cases, with 323 Saturday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36% of cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 265 in the 36-49 age group, 213 in the 50-64 age group, 199 in the 65 and older age group, 149 in the 5-17 age group and 34 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 1,763 in the 0-4 age group, 8,655 in the 5-17 age group, 32,652 in the 18-35 age group, 19,314 in the 36-49 age group, 16,013 in the 50-64 age group and 12,337 in the 65 and older age group. There were 14 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.2.
There have been 47,262 Oklahoma women and 43,405 men who have tested positive for COVID-19. There were 81 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.
Of the overall 1,051 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 844 have been 65 and older and 160 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 33 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 579, than women, 472, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
OSDH reports 74.6% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 412, or 39.8%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,839 cases among long-term care residents and 1,620 cases among staff, according to Friday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 67 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 197 in Oklahoma County; 167 in Tulsa County; 74 in Cleveland County; 52 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 34 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 26 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 24 in Muskogee County; 22 in Garfield County; 21 in Caddo County; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in LeFlore County; 17 in Canadian County; 14 in Kay; 13 each in Comanche and Osage counties; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer and Okmulgee counties; seven each in McClain, Payne and Ottawa counties; six each in McIntosh and Seminole counties; five each in Beckham, Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee, Stephens and Woodward counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnsto, Nowata and Pawnee counties; three each in Cotton, Noble and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Love, Murray and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 1,824 cases, 1,450 recovered, 352 active and 22 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,120 cases, 1,010 recovered, 105 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 393 cases, 326 recovered, 65 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Noble with 163 cases, 141 recovered, 19 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Blaine with 140 cases, 113 recovered, 26 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Woods with 114 cases, 98 recovered and 16 active;
• Major with 98 cases, 79 recovered, 17 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Alfalfa with 74 cases, 60 recovered and 14 active;
• Grant with 55 cases, 40 recovered, 14 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,699 in Enid (314 active); Fort Supply 869 (40 active); 193 in Woodward (44 active); 165 in Hennessey (15 active); 138 in Kingfisher (27 active); 99 in Alva (13 active); 57 in Watonga (six active); 51 in Helena (seven active); 45 in Fairview (seven active); 43 in Okarche (four active); 34 in Mooreland (four active); 30 in Garber (nine active); 25 in Canton (three active); 23 in Waukomis (10 active); 22 in Cashion (two active); 21 in Dover (seven active); 19 each in Medford (six active), Okeene (nine active) and Ringwood (three active); 16 in Seiling (one active); 15 each Cherokee (four active) and Lahoma (four active); 14 in Fairmont (six active); 13 in Pond Creek (four active); 11 each in Billings and Longdale (three active); 10 in Lamont (three active); eight each in Cleo Springs (five active), Kremlin (two active) and Meno (one active); seven each in Ames and Orlando; six each in Nash and Waynoka (three active); five each in Covington, Hitchcock (one active) and Mulhall (one active); four each in Drummond, Freedom, Hunter (two active), Jet (one active), Marshall and Wakita (one active); two each in Burlington (one active), Deer Creek, Goltry (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Carmen and Sharon (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 908 cases, with 737 recovered and 12 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 780 cases, with 619 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 10.3.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|18870
|197
|16405
|2020-10-03
|TULSA
|17820
|168
|15969
|2020-10-03
|CLEVELAND
|6418
|75
|5513
|2020-10-03
|CANADIAN
|2499
|17
|2045
|2020-10-03
|PAYNE
|2416
|7
|2083
|2020-10-03
|ROGERS
|1986
|52
|1642
|2020-10-03
|MUSKOGEE
|1949
|24
|1616
|2020-10-03
|GARFIELD
|1824
|22
|1450
|2020-10-03
|COMANCHE
|1738
|13
|1506
|2020-10-03
|TEXAS
|1595
|10
|1439
|2020-10-03
|WAGONER
|1555
|26
|1387
|2020-10-03
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1512
|10
|1199
|2020-10-03
|MCCURTAIN
|1342
|34
|1158
|2020-10-03
|LE FLORE
|1253
|19
|1018
|2020-10-03
|CREEK
|1238
|34
|1039
|2020-10-03
|GRADY
|1185
|11
|921
|2020-10-03
|CHEROKEE
|1165
|8
|942
|2020-10-03
|OSAGE
|1132
|13
|787
|2020-10-03
|WOODWARD
|1120
|5
|1010
|2020-10-03
|BRYAN
|1049
|5
|859
|2020-10-03
|WASHINGTON
|1035
|41
|923
|2020-10-03
|PITTSBURG
|988
|20
|869
|2020-10-03
|SEQUOYAH
|967
|11
|781
|2020-10-03
|MCCLAIN
|935
|7
|771
|2020-10-03
|OTTAWA
|911
|7
|797
|2020-10-03
|OKMULGEE
|889
|8
|759
|2020-10-03
|CADDO
|864
|21
|677
|2020-10-03
|DELAWARE
|844
|26
|657
|2020-10-03
|JACKSON
|827
|10
|707
|2020-10-03
|CUSTER
|781
|0
|560
|2020-10-03
|MAYES
|718
|11
|525
|2020-10-03
|KAY
|675
|14
|522
|2020-10-03
|ADAIR
|650
|10
|519
|2020-10-03
|BECKHAM
|600
|5
|320
|2020-10-03
|CARTER
|591
|9
|505
|2020-10-03
|LOGAN
|564
|2
|424
|2020-10-03
|LINCOLN
|537
|10
|394
|2020-10-03
|CRAIG
|520
|1
|483
|2020-10-03
|SEMINOLE
|512
|6
|395
|2020-10-03
|PONTOTOC
|476
|3
|362
|2020-10-03
|STEPHENS
|470
|5
|375
|2020-10-03
|GARVIN
|406
|5
|342
|2020-10-03
|KINGFISHER
|393
|2
|326
|2020-10-03
|MCINTOSH
|360
|6
|285
|2020-10-03
|CHOCTAW
|355
|2
|292
|2020-10-03
|ATOKA
|316
|1
|283
|2020-10-03
|HASKELL
|304
|4
|259
|2020-10-03
|HUGHES
|301
|4
|271
|2020-10-03
|PAWNEE
|263
|4
|238
|2020-10-03
|LOVE
|217
|1
|169
|2020-10-03
|JOHNSTON
|212
|4
|147
|2020-10-03
|PUSHMATAHA
|199
|2
|151
|2020-10-03
|MARSHALL
|196
|2
|167
|2020-10-03
|MURRAY
|163
|1
|124
|2020-10-03
|NOBLE
|163
|3
|141
|2020-10-03
|OKFUSKEE
|153
|5
|119
|2020-10-03
|NOWATA
|152
|4
|127
|2020-10-03
|LATIMER
|146
|2
|128
|2020-10-03
|BLAINE
|142
|1
|115
|2020-10-03
|WOODS
|114
|0
|98
|2020-10-03
|GREER
|110
|8
|93
|2020-10-03
|TILLMAN
|108
|2
|84
|2020-10-03
|WASHITA
|100
|0
|66
|2020-10-03
|MAJOR
|98
|2
|79
|2020-10-03
|KIOWA
|85
|2
|65
|2020-10-03
|COAL
|75
|0
|67
|2020-10-03
|ALFALFA
|74
|0
|60
|2020-10-03
|COTTON
|71
|3
|60
|2020-10-03
|DEWEY
|71
|1
|61
|2020-10-03
|ROGER MILLS
|64
|1
|30
|2020-10-03
|BEAVER
|62
|0
|53
|2020-10-03
|GRANT
|55
|1
|40
|2020-10-03
|HARMON
|50
|0
|42
|2020-10-03
|JEFFERSON
|48
|0
|38
|2020-10-03
|HARPER
|31
|1
|25
|2020-10-03
|30
|0
|6
|2020-10-03
|CIMARRON
|27
|0
|23
|2020-10-03
|ELLIS
|14
|0
|10
|2020-10-03
Oklahoma per city 10.3.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|15191
|165
|13302
|2020-10-03
|TULSA
|11904
|118
|10746
|2020-10-03
|NORMAN
|3410
|39
|2985
|2020-10-03
|BROKEN ARROW
|3320
|34
|2955
|2020-10-03
|EDMOND
|2866
|23
|2443
|2020-10-03
|OTHER***
|2048
|15
|1761
|2020-10-03
|STILLWATER
|2008
|5
|1742
|2020-10-03
|ENID
|1699
|22
|1363
|2020-10-03
|GUYMON
|1267
|10
|1144
|2020-10-03
|YUKON
|1237
|6
|1026
|2020-10-03
|CLAREMORE
|1186
|48
|966
|2020-10-03
|MOORE
|1103
|14
|924
|2020-10-03
|LAWTON
|1101
|11
|900
|2020-10-03
|OWASSO
|899
|3
|790
|2020-10-03
|FORT SUPPLY
|869
|2
|827
|2020-10-03
|TAHLEQUAH
|862
|4
|689
|2020-10-03
|BARTLESVILLE
|855
|38
|758
|2020-10-03
|SHAWNEE
|851
|9
|651
|2020-10-03
|JENKS
|836
|4
|760
|2020-10-03
|MUSKOGEE
|827
|17
|599
|2020-10-03
|MCALESTER
|748
|18
|650
|2020-10-03
|TAFT
|746
|2
|733
|2020-10-03
|ALTUS
|737
|10
|635
|2020-10-03
|BIXBY
|710
|5
|615
|2020-10-03
|DURANT
|668
|2
|549
|2020-10-03
|CHICKASHA
|624
|6
|484
|2020-10-03
|BROKEN BOW
|547
|22
|478
|2020-10-03
|MIAMI
|545
|5
|471
|2020-10-03
|SAPULPA
|543
|12
|458
|2020-10-03
|PONCA CITY
|540
|11
|406
|2020-10-03
|SAND SPRINGS
|514
|5
|439
|2020-10-03
|ARDMORE
|493
|7
|418
|2020-10-03
|EL RENO
|462
|8
|375
|2020-10-03
|HOMINY
|461
|2
|204
|2020-10-03
|VINITA
|458
|1
|419
|2020-10-03
|MUSTANG
|440
|2
|356
|2020-10-03
|BETHANY
|440
|5
|365
|2020-10-03
|STILWELL
|433
|8
|336
|2020-10-03
|IDABEL
|431
|6
|373
|2020-10-03
|GLENPOOL
|414
|4
|364
|2020-10-03
|CHOCTAW
|413
|3
|321
|2020-10-03
|LEXINGTON
|404
|4
|351
|2020-10-03
|ADA
|386
|1
|294
|2020-10-03
|SALLISAW
|372
|4
|302
|2020-10-03
|BLANCHARD
|368
|1
|278
|2020-10-03
|CLINTON
|365
|0
|293
|2020-10-03
|COLLINSVILLE
|359
|1
|308
|2020-10-03
|ANADARKO
|359
|6
|295
|2020-10-03
|OKMULGEE
|352
|5
|295
|2020-10-03
|COWETA
|346
|13
|306
|2020-10-03
|MCLOUD
|342
|1
|308
|2020-10-03
|GROVE
|338
|18
|268
|2020-10-03
|SKIATOOK
|334
|8
|305
|2020-10-03
|WEATHERFORD
|331
|0
|210
|2020-10-03
|ELK CITY
|325
|3
|220
|2020-10-03
|GUTHRIE
|318
|0
|203
|2020-10-03
|POTEAU
|311
|4
|229
|2020-10-03
|DUNCAN
|307
|3
|252
|2020-10-03
|PURCELL
|284
|3
|254
|2020-10-03
|ATOKA
|270
|0
|238
|2020-10-03
|HENRYETTA
|260
|3
|222
|2020-10-03
|SAYRE
|258
|2
|96
|2020-10-03
|SEMINOLE
|254
|4
|177
|2020-10-03
|NEWCASTLE
|251
|3
|187
|2020-10-03
|HUGO
|250
|2
|218
|2020-10-03
|WAGONER
|246
|6
|211
|2020-10-03
|MULDROW
|241
|3
|179
|2020-10-03
|TUTTLE
|235
|4
|184
|2020-10-03
|CUSHING
|226
|2
|198
|2020-10-03
|PRYOR CREEK
|225
|4
|165
|2020-10-03
|NOBLE
|223
|3
|192
|2020-10-03
|HEAVENER
|221
|6
|197
|2020-10-03
|TECUMSEH
|208
|0
|153
|2020-10-03
|HOLDENVILLE
|207
|3
|190
|2020-10-03
|BRISTOW
|197
|9
|166
|2020-10-03
|PIEDMONT
|195
|1
|150
|2020-10-03
|SPIRO
|193
|1
|178
|2020-10-03
|WOODWARD
|193
|2
|147
|2020-10-03
|MIDWEST CITY
|185
|7
|159
|2020-10-03
|WEWOKA
|183
|1
|158
|2020-10-03
|JAY
|180
|1
|133
|2020-10-03
|WARR ACRES
|179
|0
|161
|2020-10-03
|STIGLER
|175
|3
|140
|2020-10-03
|EUFAULA
|174
|3
|140
|2020-10-03
|HARRAH
|168
|0
|132
|2020-10-03
|CHECOTAH
|167
|3
|137
|2020-10-03
|HENNESSEY
|165
|2
|148
|2020-10-03
|HINTON
|160
|0
|138
|2020-10-03
|PAULS VALLEY
|154
|1
|138
|2020-10-03
|CHANDLER
|148
|9
|106
|2020-10-03
|LOCUST GROVE
|147
|0
|109
|2020-10-03
|FORT GIBSON
|145
|4
|99
|2020-10-03
|MARIETTA
|143
|0
|104
|2020-10-03
|SPENCER
|143
|2
|121
|2020-10-03
|VIAN
|143
|3
|128
|2020-10-03
|CLEVELAND
|142
|3
|130
|2020-10-03
|KINGFISHER
|138
|0
|111
|2020-10-03
|CATOOSA
|136
|2
|120
|2020-10-03
|CALERA
|128
|1
|105
|2020-10-03
|MOUNDS
|125
|3
|107
|2020-10-03
|SALINA
|124
|1
|77
|2020-10-03
|DEL CITY
|124
|0
|102
|2020-10-03
|AFTON
|123
|1
|108
|2020-10-03
|CHELSEA
|122
|1
|101
|2020-10-03
|SPERRY
|120
|2
|109
|2020-10-03
|MADILL
|120
|1
|111
|2020-10-03
|INOLA
|119
|3
|101
|2020-10-03
|MANNFORD
|116
|3
|95
|2020-10-03
|HOOKER
|116
|0
|107
|2020-10-03
|TISHOMINGO
|114
|3
|77
|2020-10-03
|WESTVILLE
|111
|2
|93
|2020-10-03
|HASKELL
|105
|1
|89
|2020-10-03
|ANTLERS
|103
|2
|70
|2020-10-03
|NICHOLS HILLS
|102
|0
|97
|2020-10-03
|SULPHUR
|100
|1
|73
|2020-10-03
|POCOLA
|100
|3
|77
|2020-10-03
|PERKINS
|100
|1
|83
|2020-10-03
|CHOUTEAU
|100
|6
|82
|2020-10-03
|WISTER
|99
|0
|75
|2020-10-03
|ALVA
|99
|0
|86
|2020-10-03
|LINDSAY
|98
|2
|81
|2020-10-03
|ROLAND
|98
|0
|89
|2020-10-03
|DEWEY
|96
|1
|88
|2020-10-03
|JONES
|96
|2
|75
|2020-10-03
|COMMERCE
|95
|1
|86
|2020-10-03
|VALLIANT
|94
|2
|77
|2020-10-03
|HULBERT
|94
|2
|81
|2020-10-03
|WRIGHT CITY
|93
|0
|75
|2020-10-03
|NOWATA
|91
|3
|82
|2020-10-03
|MANGUM
|90
|8
|75
|2020-10-03
|HOWE
|89
|0
|69
|2020-10-03
|MEEKER
|88
|0
|50
|2020-10-03
|PRAGUE
|87
|0
|73
|2020-10-03
|OOLOGAH
|87
|0
|71
|2020-10-03
|FREDERICK
|86
|2
|63
|2020-10-03
|MORRIS
|85
|0
|74
|2020-10-03
|WYANDOTTE
|85
|1
|76
|2020-10-03
|BEGGS
|85
|0
|77
|2020-10-03
|GORE
|85
|1
|66
|2020-10-03
|OKEMAH
|84
|3
|68
|2020-10-03
|TALIHINA
|83
|3
|76
|2020-10-03
|WASHINGTON
|83
|0
|70
|2020-10-03
|MARLOW
|81
|0
|57
|2020-10-03
|KANSAS
|75
|3
|59
|2020-10-03
|TEXHOMA
|75
|0
|69
|2020-10-03
|HAWORTH
|74
|2
|59
|2020-10-03
|KINGSTON
|73
|1
|54
|2020-10-03
|WILBURTON
|72
|1
|61
|2020-10-03
|PAWNEE
|72
|1
|64
|2020-10-03
|COMANCHE
|71
|1
|60
|2020-10-03
|KEOTA
|69
|0
|63
|2020-10-03
|COLCORD
|69
|1
|63
|2020-10-03
|GOODWELL
|68
|0
|61
|2020-10-03
|STROUD
|67
|0
|60
|2020-10-03
|KELLYVILLE
|65
|2
|57
|2020-10-03
|PERRY
|65
|1
|59
|2020-10-03
|HARTSHORNE
|62
|0
|59
|2020-10-03
|BARNSDALL
|60
|2
|33
|2020-10-03
|LUTHER
|59
|1
|50
|2020-10-03
|PAWHUSKA
|59
|0
|49
|2020-10-03
|KIEFER
|58
|0
|46
|2020-10-03
|QUAPAW
|57
|0
|46
|2020-10-03
|BINGER
|57
|9
|44
|2020-10-03
|FORT COBB
|57
|0
|28
|2020-10-03
|CACHE
|57
|0
|48
|2020-10-03
|WATONGA
|57
|0
|51
|2020-10-03
|COALGATE
|56
|0
|50
|2020-10-03
|FAIRLAND
|56
|0
|51
|2020-10-03
|APACHE
|56
|1
|40
|2020-10-03
|DAVIS
|56
|0
|46
|2020-10-03
|CADDO
|55
|0
|50
|2020-10-03
|ELGIN
|55
|1
|46
|2020-10-03
|WALTERS
|53
|1
|47
|2020-10-03
|WETUMKA
|52
|0
|46
|2020-10-03
|BOKOSHE
|52
|0
|47
|2020-10-03
|PORTER
|51
|0
|45
|2020-10-03
|HELENA
|51
|0
|44
|2020-10-03
|MEAD
|51
|1
|44
|2020-10-03
|BLACKWELL
|51
|1
|43
|2020-10-03
|ALEX
|49
|0
|33
|2020-10-03
|CARNEGIE
|49
|1
|39
|2020-10-03
|DRUMRIGHT
|49
|0
|38
|2020-10-03
|NEWKIRK
|48
|1
|38
|2020-10-03
|CAMERON
|48
|0
|32
|2020-10-03
|WATTS
|48
|0
|37
|2020-10-03
|HOLLIS
|47
|0
|39
|2020-10-03
|TALALA
|47
|0
|33
|2020-10-03
|MAYSVILLE
|47
|2
|36
|2020-10-03
|RED ROCK
|46
|1
|38
|2020-10-03
|WYNNEWOOD
|45
|1
|36
|2020-10-03
|CRESCENT
|45
|1
|41
|2020-10-03
|FAIRVIEW
|45
|0
|38
|2020-10-03
|OKARCHE
|43
|0
|39
|2020-10-03
|YALE
|43
|0
|23
|2020-10-03
|WARNER
|42
|0
|31
|2020-10-03
|QUINTON
|42
|0
|39
|2020-10-03
|KONAWA
|40
|1
|32
|2020-10-03
|COLBERT
|40
|0
|37
|2020-10-03
|HOBART
|40
|1
|29
|2020-10-03
|EARLSBORO
|39
|0
|32
|2020-10-03
|WAYNE
|36
|0
|36
|2020-10-03
|TONKAWA
|35
|0
|30
|2020-10-03
|BLAIR
|35
|0
|26
|2020-10-03
|HYDRO
|35
|0
|15
|2020-10-03
|MCCURTAIN
|35
|1
|32
|2020-10-03
|BOSWELL
|35
|0
|25
|2020-10-03
|MINCO
|34
|0
|27
|2020-10-03
|CEMENT
|34
|0
|32
|2020-10-03
|BIG CABIN
|34
|1
|28
|2020-10-03
|PORUM
|34
|1
|28
|2020-10-03
|TYRONE
|34
|0
|28
|2020-10-03
|NINNEKAH
|34
|0
|25
|2020-10-03
|WILSON
|34
|0
|32
|2020-10-03
|MOORELAND
|34
|1
|29
|2020-10-03
|STRATFORD
|34
|0
|25
|2020-10-03
|ADAIR
|33
|0
|23
|2020-10-03
|ELMORE CITY
|33
|0
|30
|2020-10-03
|LONE GROVE
|33
|1
|27
|2020-10-03
|BOKCHITO
|32
|1
|24
|2020-10-03
|ARCADIA
|32
|0
|30
|2020-10-03
|THOMAS
|32
|0
|26
|2020-10-03
|WELCH
|31
|0
|29
|2020-10-03
|FORT TOWSON
|31
|0
|22
|2020-10-03
|WEBBERS FALLS
|31
|0
|25
|2020-10-03
|WELLSTON
|30
|0
|23
|2020-10-03
|GARBER
|30
|0
|21
|2020-10-03
|FAIRFAX
|30
|0
|30
|2020-10-03
|RAMONA
|30
|1
|29
|2020-10-03
|OCHELATA
|30
|1
|26
|2020-10-03
|ALLEN
|28
|1
|16
|2020-10-03
|MAUD
|28
|0
|22
|2020-10-03
|CYRIL
|27
|1
|18
|2020-10-03
|DEWAR
|27
|0
|23
|2020-10-03
|GRACEMONT
|27
|1
|22
|2020-10-03
|HAMMON
|27
|0
|15
|2020-10-03
|LEEDEY
|27
|1
|24
|2020-10-03
|PADEN
|27
|0
|23
|2020-10-03
|STONEWALL
|27
|1
|24
|2020-10-03
|CHEYENNE
|27
|1
|12
|2020-10-03
|DELAWARE
|27
|1
|21
|2020-10-03
|PANAMA
|26
|1
|16
|2020-10-03
|GLENCOE
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-03
|NEW CORDELL
|26
|0
|18
|2020-10-03
|FLETCHER
|26
|0
|24
|2020-10-03
|CANTON
|25
|1
|21
|2020-10-03
|COPAN
|25
|0
|23
|2020-10-03
|GERONIMO
|25
|0
|23
|2020-10-03
|GEARY
|25
|0
|20
|2020-10-03
|BOISE CITY
|24
|0
|21
|2020-10-03
|PAOLI
|24
|0
|20
|2020-10-03
|KREBS
|24
|1
|21
|2020-10-03
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|23
|2020-10-03
|GARVIN
|24
|0
|23
|2020-10-03
|SHADY POINT
|24
|0
|20
|2020-10-03
|DEPEW
|23
|1
|21
|2020-10-03
|RED OAK
|23
|0
|20
|2020-10-03
|SPAVINAW
|23
|0
|13
|2020-10-03
|WAUKOMIS
|23
|0
|13
|2020-10-03
|CASHION
|22
|0
|20
|2020-10-03
|MORRISON
|22
|0
|17
|2020-10-03
|GANS
|22
|0
|18
|2020-10-03
|ARAPAHO
|22
|0
|12
|2020-10-03
|OLUSTEE
|22
|0
|19
|2020-10-03
|OKTAHA
|22
|0
|19
|2020-10-03
|WELEETKA
|22
|1
|14
|2020-10-03
|WANETTE
|22
|0
|16
|2020-10-03
|JENNINGS
|22
|0
|19
|2020-10-03
|DAVENPORT
|22
|0
|7
|2020-10-03
|BEAVER
|22
|0
|17
|2020-10-03
|INDIAHOMA
|21
|0
|18
|2020-10-03
|RUSH SPRINGS
|21
|0
|18
|2020-10-03
|BLUEJACKET
|21
|0
|16
|2020-10-03
|DOVER
|21
|0
|14
|2020-10-03
|CARNEY
|21
|0
|18
|2020-10-03
|ASHER
|21
|0
|19
|2020-10-03
|MILBURN
|20
|1
|13
|2020-10-03
|VERDEN
|20
|0
|17
|2020-10-03
|ARKOMA
|20
|0
|19
|2020-10-03
|ACHILLE
|19
|0
|13
|2020-10-03
|LANGLEY
|19
|0
|12
|2020-10-03
|OKEENE
|19
|0
|10
|2020-10-03
|KIOWA
|19
|1
|14
|2020-10-03
|MEDFORD
|19
|0
|13
|2020-10-03
|RINGWOOD
|19
|0
|16
|2020-10-03
|RINGLING
|19
|0
|15
|2020-10-03
|TERLTON
|18
|0
|16
|2020-10-03
|LOOKEBA
|18
|2
|12
|2020-10-03
|WAURIKA
|18
|0
|14
|2020-10-03
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-10-03
|ROFF
|18
|0
|13
|2020-10-03
|BENNINGTON
|18
|0
|14
|2020-10-03
|GRANITE
|18
|0
|16
|2020-10-03
|KAW CITY
|17
|1
|12
|2020-10-03
|OPTIMA
|17
|0
|14
|2020-10-03
|OILTON
|17
|1
|11
|2020-10-03
|BUFFALO
|16
|1
|12
|2020-10-03
|AGRA
|16
|1
|11
|2020-10-03
|SEILING
|16
|0
|15
|2020-10-03
|SASAKWA
|16
|0
|15
|2020-10-03
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-03
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-10-03
|CANUTE
|15
|0
|9
|2020-10-03
|LAHOMA
|15
|0
|11
|2020-10-03
|CANEY
|15
|0
|13
|2020-10-03
|SENTINEL
|15
|0
|5
|2020-10-03
|UNION CITY
|15
|0
|10
|2020-10-03
|OAKS
|15
|1
|3
|2020-10-03
|CHEROKEE
|15
|0
|11
|2020-10-03
|AMBER
|15
|0
|15
|2020-10-03
|SAVANNA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-03
|RATTAN
|14
|0
|10
|2020-10-03
|SOPER
|14
|0
|9
|2020-10-03
|POCASSET
|14
|0
|10
|2020-10-03
|SPRINGER
|14
|1
|13
|2020-10-03
|HANNA
|14
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|BURNS FLAT
|14
|0
|14
|2020-10-03
|FAIRMONT
|14
|0
|8
|2020-10-03
|THACKERVILLE
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-03
|LAVERNE
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-03
|RIPLEY
|14
|0
|11
|2020-10-03
|RAVIA
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-03
|LANGSTON
|13
|0
|13
|2020-10-03
|TIPTON
|13
|0
|12
|2020-10-03
|CORN
|13
|0
|7
|2020-10-03
|LEHIGH
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-03
|POND CREEK
|13
|0
|9
|2020-10-03
|KETCHUM
|13
|0
|13
|2020-10-03
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|12
|1
|7
|2020-10-03
|KENEFIC
|12
|0
|9
|2020-10-03
|SNYDER
|12
|0
|12
|2020-10-03
|MANNSVILLE
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-03
|MARBLE CITY
|12
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|STUART
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-03
|KINTA
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-03
|WHITEFIELD
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-03
|SCHULTER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-03
|CROWDER
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-03
|BILLINGS
|11
|1
|10
|2020-10-03
|VELMA
|11
|1
|8
|2020-10-03
|CALUMET
|11
|0
|8
|2020-10-03
|BRAGGS
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-03
|RYAN
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-03
|LONGDALE
|11
|0
|8
|2020-10-03
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-03
|BRADLEY
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-03
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-03
|ERICK
|10
|0
|3
|2020-10-03
|HARDESTY
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-03
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-03
|LAMONT
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-03
|COUNCIL HILL
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-03
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-03
|MILL CREEK
|9
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|TRYON
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-03
|COYLE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-03
|DISNEY
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-03
|RATLIFF CITY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-03
|DILL CITY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-03
|BOLEY
|9
|1
|5
|2020-10-03
|VICI
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-03
|CLEO SPRINGS
|8
|0
|3
|2020-10-03
|MENO
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-03
|PRUE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-03
|ELDORADO
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-03
|SAWYER
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-03
|SPARKS
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-03
|DIBBLE
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-03
|WANN
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-03
|AVANT
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-03
|STRINGTOWN
|8
|1
|6
|2020-10-03
|KREMLIN
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-03
|WAPANUCKA
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-03
|DUSTIN
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-03
|BOYNTON
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-03
|CALVIN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-03
|FARGO
|7
|0
|3
|2020-10-03
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-03
|AMES
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-03
|CASTLE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-03
|FOSS
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-03
|LENAPAH
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-03
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-03
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-03
|ALDERSON
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|NASH
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-03
|ROOSEVELT
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-03
|SHIDLER
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-03
|BERNICE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-03
|WAYNOKA
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-03
|LONE WOLF
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-03
|MULHALL
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|CUSTER CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-03
|BOWLEGS
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|HITCHCOCK
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|INDIANOLA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-03
|GOULD
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|REYDON
|5
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-03
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-03
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|GOLDSBY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-03
|MARTHA
|4
|0
|2
|2020-10-03
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|DRUMMOND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|WAKITA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-03
|OKAY
|4
|0
|2
|2020-10-03
|HUNTER
|4
|0
|2
|2020-10-03
|MARSHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-03
|JET
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-03
|HASTINGS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-03
|FOYIL
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-03
|FOSTER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-03
|BESSIE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-03
|BYARS
|3
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-03
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-03
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-03
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-03
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-03
|CHATTANOOGA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-03
|STERLING
|3
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|RALSTON
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-03
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-03
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-03
|CARTER
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|RANDLETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-03
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-03
|BURLINGTON
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-03
|ARNETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-10-03
|BYNG
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|GOLTRY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|COLONY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-03
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|TALOGA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|CARMEN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|SHARON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-03
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-03
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-03
|VERA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-03
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-03
|CROMWELL
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-03
|RENTIESVILLE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-03
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 25 cases with 19 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 17 cases with 15 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; six cases with five recovered at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; nine cases with five recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Friday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three cases with one recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 71 cases with 68 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 30 cases with 24 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.