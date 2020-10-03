OSDH: 7 more COVID-19-related deaths, including 2 in Garfield, Major counties

You have permission to edit this article.
ENID, Okla. — OSDH confirmed 1,189 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths, including one each from Enid and Major County, on Saturday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 1.3% increase in cases brought the total to 90,748 since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March. Of those cases, 12,700 were active, a single-day decrease of 62, and 76,997 or 84.8%, have recovered, including 1,244 since OSDH Friday's report. There have been 1,051 deaths in which COVID-19 was determined the cause or a contributing factor, according to the OSDH.

Deaths reported Saturday were six men and one woman, with five 65 and older and one each from the 50-64 and 36-49 age groups, according to the OSDH website. In addition to Garfield and Major counties, deaths were reported in Beckham, Cleveland, Kay, Pawnee and Tulsa counties. The OSDH does not list age and gender per county on the weekends.

Garfield County gained 26 cases for a total of 1,824 on Saturday, according to OSDH, with 352 of those active and 1,450 recovered. Enid saw a single-day increase of 21 cases for a total of 1,699, with 314 active and 1,363 recovered, OSDH data shows.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday were 13 in Woodward, eight in Kingfisher, two each in Grant and Major and one in Noble. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include 11 in Woodward, three in Kingfisher, two each in Fairmont, Medford and Okarche and one each in Dover, Fairview, Fort Supply, Garber, Hunter, Longdale, Mooreland, Okeene, Ringwood and Waukomis.

Weekly report

The state saw a reduction of 10.1% in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the week ending Thursday, with 7,125, according to the OSDH. That compares to 7,926 the week of Sept. 18-24.

Additionally, there was a 17.4% increase in the number of recovered cases, at 6,679, and a 5.9% rise in the number of deaths, with 54 reported Sept. 25 through Thursday compared to 51 Sept. 18-24, according to the OSDH weekly report released Friday.

There was a 13.7% increase in hospitalizations of those testing positive for the virus in the past week, according to the OSDH report. 

The 15-24 age group had the highest percentage of the week's new cases at 22.8%, according to OSDH, while the 75-84 age group had the highest percentage of deahts at 33.3%.

Oklahoma currently ranks 25th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 16th in the cumulative incidence, per 100,000, of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the OSDH.

The report shows evidence of community transmission, according to the OSDH, which encourages hand-washing, social distancing and masks when in public.  

State numbers

The 18-35 age group continued to lead the increase in cases, with 323 Saturday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36% of cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 265 in the 36-49 age group, 213 in the 50-64 age group, 199 in the 65 and older age group, 149 in the 5-17 age group and 34 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 1,763 in the 0-4 age group, 8,655 in the 5-17 age group, 32,652 in the 18-35 age group, 19,314 in the 36-49 age group, 16,013 in the 50-64 age group and 12,337 in the 65 and older age group. There were 14 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.2. 

There have been 47,262 Oklahoma women and 43,405 men who have tested positive for COVID-19. There were 81 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.

Of the overall 1,051 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 844 have been 65 and older and 160 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 33 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 579, than women, 472, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

OSDH reports 74.6% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 412, or 39.8%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,839 cases among long-term care residents and 1,620 cases among staff, according to Friday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 67 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 197 in Oklahoma County; 167 in Tulsa County; 74 in Cleveland County; 52 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 34 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 26 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 24 in Muskogee County; 22 in Garfield County; 21 in Caddo County; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in LeFlore County; 17 in Canadian County; 14 in Kay; 13 each in Comanche and Osage counties; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer and Okmulgee counties; seven each in McClain, Payne and Ottawa counties; six each in McIntosh and Seminole counties; five each in Beckham, Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee, Stephens and Woodward counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnsto, Nowata and Pawnee counties; three each in Cotton, Noble and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Love, Murray and Roger Mills counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 1,824 cases, 1,450 recovered, 352 active and 22 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 3, Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,120 cases, 1,010 recovered, 105 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;

Kingfisher with 393 cases, 326 recovered, 65 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

Noble with 163 cases, 141 recovered, 19 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Blaine with 140 cases, 113 recovered, 26 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

Woods with 114 cases, 98 recovered and 16 active;

• Major with 98 cases, 79 recovered, 17 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

Alfalfa with 74 cases, 60 recovered and 14 active;

• Grant with 55 cases, 40 recovered, 14 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,699 in Enid (314 active); Fort Supply 869 (40 active); 193 in Woodward (44 active); 165 in Hennessey (15 active); 138 in Kingfisher (27 active); 99 in Alva (13 active); 57 in Watonga (six active); 51 in Helena (seven active); 45 in Fairview (seven active); 43 in Okarche (four active); 34 in Mooreland (four active); 30 in Garber (nine active); 25 in Canton (three active); 23 in Waukomis (10 active); 22 in Cashion (two active); 21 in Dover (seven active); 19 each in Medford (six active), Okeene (nine active) and Ringwood (three active); 16 in Seiling (one active); 15 each Cherokee (four active) and Lahoma (four active); 14 in Fairmont (six active); 13 in Pond Creek (four active); 11 each in Billings and Longdale (three active); 10 in Lamont (three active); eight each in Cleo Springs (five active), Kremlin (two active) and Meno (one active); seven each in Ames and Orlando; six each in Nash and Waynoka (three active); five each in Covington, Hitchcock (one active) and Mulhall (one active); four each in Drummond, Freedom, Hunter (two active), Jet (one active), Marshall and Wakita (one active); two each in Burlington (one active), Deer Creek, Goltry (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Carmen and Sharon (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 908 cases, with 737 recovered and 12 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 780 cases, with 619 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 10.3.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 18870 197 16405 2020-10-03
TULSA 17820 168 15969 2020-10-03
CLEVELAND 6418 75 5513 2020-10-03
CANADIAN 2499 17 2045 2020-10-03
PAYNE 2416 7 2083 2020-10-03
ROGERS 1986 52 1642 2020-10-03
MUSKOGEE 1949 24 1616 2020-10-03
GARFIELD 1824 22 1450 2020-10-03
COMANCHE 1738 13 1506 2020-10-03
TEXAS 1595 10 1439 2020-10-03
WAGONER 1555 26 1387 2020-10-03
POTTAWATOMIE 1512 10 1199 2020-10-03
MCCURTAIN 1342 34 1158 2020-10-03
LE FLORE 1253 19 1018 2020-10-03
CREEK 1238 34 1039 2020-10-03
GRADY 1185 11 921 2020-10-03
CHEROKEE 1165 8 942 2020-10-03
OSAGE 1132 13 787 2020-10-03
WOODWARD 1120 5 1010 2020-10-03
BRYAN 1049 5 859 2020-10-03
WASHINGTON 1035 41 923 2020-10-03
PITTSBURG 988 20 869 2020-10-03
SEQUOYAH 967 11 781 2020-10-03
MCCLAIN 935 7 771 2020-10-03
OTTAWA 911 7 797 2020-10-03
OKMULGEE 889 8 759 2020-10-03
CADDO 864 21 677 2020-10-03
DELAWARE 844 26 657 2020-10-03
JACKSON 827 10 707 2020-10-03
CUSTER 781 0 560 2020-10-03
MAYES 718 11 525 2020-10-03
KAY 675 14 522 2020-10-03
ADAIR 650 10 519 2020-10-03
BECKHAM 600 5 320 2020-10-03
CARTER 591 9 505 2020-10-03
LOGAN 564 2 424 2020-10-03
LINCOLN 537 10 394 2020-10-03
CRAIG 520 1 483 2020-10-03
SEMINOLE 512 6 395 2020-10-03
PONTOTOC 476 3 362 2020-10-03
STEPHENS 470 5 375 2020-10-03
GARVIN 406 5 342 2020-10-03
KINGFISHER 393 2 326 2020-10-03
MCINTOSH 360 6 285 2020-10-03
CHOCTAW 355 2 292 2020-10-03
ATOKA 316 1 283 2020-10-03
HASKELL 304 4 259 2020-10-03
HUGHES 301 4 271 2020-10-03
PAWNEE 263 4 238 2020-10-03
LOVE 217 1 169 2020-10-03
JOHNSTON 212 4 147 2020-10-03
PUSHMATAHA 199 2 151 2020-10-03
MARSHALL 196 2 167 2020-10-03
MURRAY 163 1 124 2020-10-03
NOBLE 163 3 141 2020-10-03
OKFUSKEE 153 5 119 2020-10-03
NOWATA 152 4 127 2020-10-03
LATIMER 146 2 128 2020-10-03
BLAINE 142 1 115 2020-10-03
WOODS 114 0 98 2020-10-03
GREER 110 8 93 2020-10-03
TILLMAN 108 2 84 2020-10-03
WASHITA 100 0 66 2020-10-03
MAJOR 98 2 79 2020-10-03
KIOWA 85 2 65 2020-10-03
COAL 75 0 67 2020-10-03
ALFALFA 74 0 60 2020-10-03
COTTON 71 3 60 2020-10-03
DEWEY 71 1 61 2020-10-03
ROGER MILLS 64 1 30 2020-10-03
BEAVER 62 0 53 2020-10-03
GRANT 55 1 40 2020-10-03
HARMON 50 0 42 2020-10-03
JEFFERSON 48 0 38 2020-10-03
HARPER 31 1 25 2020-10-03
30 0 6 2020-10-03
CIMARRON 27 0 23 2020-10-03
ELLIS 14 0 10 2020-10-03

Oklahoma per city 10.3.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 15191 165 13302 2020-10-03
TULSA 11904 118 10746 2020-10-03
NORMAN 3410 39 2985 2020-10-03
BROKEN ARROW 3320 34 2955 2020-10-03
EDMOND 2866 23 2443 2020-10-03
OTHER*** 2048 15 1761 2020-10-03
STILLWATER 2008 5 1742 2020-10-03
ENID 1699 22 1363 2020-10-03
GUYMON 1267 10 1144 2020-10-03
YUKON 1237 6 1026 2020-10-03
CLAREMORE 1186 48 966 2020-10-03
MOORE 1103 14 924 2020-10-03
LAWTON 1101 11 900 2020-10-03
OWASSO 899 3 790 2020-10-03
FORT SUPPLY 869 2 827 2020-10-03
TAHLEQUAH 862 4 689 2020-10-03
BARTLESVILLE 855 38 758 2020-10-03
SHAWNEE 851 9 651 2020-10-03
JENKS 836 4 760 2020-10-03
MUSKOGEE 827 17 599 2020-10-03
MCALESTER 748 18 650 2020-10-03
TAFT 746 2 733 2020-10-03
ALTUS 737 10 635 2020-10-03
BIXBY 710 5 615 2020-10-03
DURANT 668 2 549 2020-10-03
CHICKASHA 624 6 484 2020-10-03
BROKEN BOW 547 22 478 2020-10-03
MIAMI 545 5 471 2020-10-03
SAPULPA 543 12 458 2020-10-03
PONCA CITY 540 11 406 2020-10-03
SAND SPRINGS 514 5 439 2020-10-03
ARDMORE 493 7 418 2020-10-03
EL RENO 462 8 375 2020-10-03
HOMINY 461 2 204 2020-10-03
VINITA 458 1 419 2020-10-03
MUSTANG 440 2 356 2020-10-03
BETHANY 440 5 365 2020-10-03
STILWELL 433 8 336 2020-10-03
IDABEL 431 6 373 2020-10-03
GLENPOOL 414 4 364 2020-10-03
CHOCTAW 413 3 321 2020-10-03
LEXINGTON 404 4 351 2020-10-03
ADA 386 1 294 2020-10-03
SALLISAW 372 4 302 2020-10-03
BLANCHARD 368 1 278 2020-10-03
CLINTON 365 0 293 2020-10-03
COLLINSVILLE 359 1 308 2020-10-03
ANADARKO 359 6 295 2020-10-03
OKMULGEE 352 5 295 2020-10-03
COWETA 346 13 306 2020-10-03
MCLOUD 342 1 308 2020-10-03
GROVE 338 18 268 2020-10-03
SKIATOOK 334 8 305 2020-10-03
WEATHERFORD 331 0 210 2020-10-03
ELK CITY 325 3 220 2020-10-03
GUTHRIE 318 0 203 2020-10-03
POTEAU 311 4 229 2020-10-03
DUNCAN 307 3 252 2020-10-03
PURCELL 284 3 254 2020-10-03
ATOKA 270 0 238 2020-10-03
HENRYETTA 260 3 222 2020-10-03
SAYRE 258 2 96 2020-10-03
SEMINOLE 254 4 177 2020-10-03
NEWCASTLE 251 3 187 2020-10-03
HUGO 250 2 218 2020-10-03
WAGONER 246 6 211 2020-10-03
MULDROW 241 3 179 2020-10-03
TUTTLE 235 4 184 2020-10-03
CUSHING 226 2 198 2020-10-03
PRYOR CREEK 225 4 165 2020-10-03
NOBLE 223 3 192 2020-10-03
HEAVENER 221 6 197 2020-10-03
TECUMSEH 208 0 153 2020-10-03
HOLDENVILLE 207 3 190 2020-10-03
BRISTOW 197 9 166 2020-10-03
PIEDMONT 195 1 150 2020-10-03
SPIRO 193 1 178 2020-10-03
WOODWARD 193 2 147 2020-10-03
MIDWEST CITY 185 7 159 2020-10-03
WEWOKA 183 1 158 2020-10-03
JAY 180 1 133 2020-10-03
WARR ACRES 179 0 161 2020-10-03
STIGLER 175 3 140 2020-10-03
EUFAULA 174 3 140 2020-10-03
HARRAH 168 0 132 2020-10-03
CHECOTAH 167 3 137 2020-10-03
HENNESSEY 165 2 148 2020-10-03
HINTON 160 0 138 2020-10-03
PAULS VALLEY 154 1 138 2020-10-03
CHANDLER 148 9 106 2020-10-03
LOCUST GROVE 147 0 109 2020-10-03
FORT GIBSON 145 4 99 2020-10-03
MARIETTA 143 0 104 2020-10-03
SPENCER 143 2 121 2020-10-03
VIAN 143 3 128 2020-10-03
CLEVELAND 142 3 130 2020-10-03
KINGFISHER 138 0 111 2020-10-03
CATOOSA 136 2 120 2020-10-03
CALERA 128 1 105 2020-10-03
MOUNDS 125 3 107 2020-10-03
SALINA 124 1 77 2020-10-03
DEL CITY 124 0 102 2020-10-03
AFTON 123 1 108 2020-10-03
CHELSEA 122 1 101 2020-10-03
SPERRY 120 2 109 2020-10-03
MADILL 120 1 111 2020-10-03
INOLA 119 3 101 2020-10-03
MANNFORD 116 3 95 2020-10-03
HOOKER 116 0 107 2020-10-03
TISHOMINGO 114 3 77 2020-10-03
WESTVILLE 111 2 93 2020-10-03
HASKELL 105 1 89 2020-10-03
ANTLERS 103 2 70 2020-10-03
NICHOLS HILLS 102 0 97 2020-10-03
SULPHUR 100 1 73 2020-10-03
POCOLA 100 3 77 2020-10-03
PERKINS 100 1 83 2020-10-03
CHOUTEAU 100 6 82 2020-10-03
WISTER 99 0 75 2020-10-03
ALVA 99 0 86 2020-10-03
LINDSAY 98 2 81 2020-10-03
ROLAND 98 0 89 2020-10-03
DEWEY 96 1 88 2020-10-03
JONES 96 2 75 2020-10-03
COMMERCE 95 1 86 2020-10-03
VALLIANT 94 2 77 2020-10-03
HULBERT 94 2 81 2020-10-03
WRIGHT CITY 93 0 75 2020-10-03
NOWATA 91 3 82 2020-10-03
MANGUM 90 8 75 2020-10-03
HOWE 89 0 69 2020-10-03
MEEKER 88 0 50 2020-10-03
PRAGUE 87 0 73 2020-10-03
OOLOGAH 87 0 71 2020-10-03
FREDERICK 86 2 63 2020-10-03
MORRIS 85 0 74 2020-10-03
WYANDOTTE 85 1 76 2020-10-03
BEGGS 85 0 77 2020-10-03
GORE 85 1 66 2020-10-03
OKEMAH 84 3 68 2020-10-03
TALIHINA 83 3 76 2020-10-03
WASHINGTON 83 0 70 2020-10-03
MARLOW 81 0 57 2020-10-03
KANSAS 75 3 59 2020-10-03
TEXHOMA 75 0 69 2020-10-03
HAWORTH 74 2 59 2020-10-03
KINGSTON 73 1 54 2020-10-03
WILBURTON 72 1 61 2020-10-03
PAWNEE 72 1 64 2020-10-03
COMANCHE 71 1 60 2020-10-03
KEOTA 69 0 63 2020-10-03
COLCORD 69 1 63 2020-10-03
GOODWELL 68 0 61 2020-10-03
STROUD 67 0 60 2020-10-03
KELLYVILLE 65 2 57 2020-10-03
PERRY 65 1 59 2020-10-03
HARTSHORNE 62 0 59 2020-10-03
BARNSDALL 60 2 33 2020-10-03
LUTHER 59 1 50 2020-10-03
PAWHUSKA 59 0 49 2020-10-03
KIEFER 58 0 46 2020-10-03
QUAPAW 57 0 46 2020-10-03
BINGER 57 9 44 2020-10-03
FORT COBB 57 0 28 2020-10-03
CACHE 57 0 48 2020-10-03
WATONGA 57 0 51 2020-10-03
COALGATE 56 0 50 2020-10-03
FAIRLAND 56 0 51 2020-10-03
APACHE 56 1 40 2020-10-03
DAVIS 56 0 46 2020-10-03
CADDO 55 0 50 2020-10-03
ELGIN 55 1 46 2020-10-03
WALTERS 53 1 47 2020-10-03
WETUMKA 52 0 46 2020-10-03
BOKOSHE 52 0 47 2020-10-03
PORTER 51 0 45 2020-10-03
HELENA 51 0 44 2020-10-03
MEAD 51 1 44 2020-10-03
BLACKWELL 51 1 43 2020-10-03
ALEX 49 0 33 2020-10-03
CARNEGIE 49 1 39 2020-10-03
DRUMRIGHT 49 0 38 2020-10-03
NEWKIRK 48 1 38 2020-10-03
CAMERON 48 0 32 2020-10-03
WATTS 48 0 37 2020-10-03
HOLLIS 47 0 39 2020-10-03
TALALA 47 0 33 2020-10-03
MAYSVILLE 47 2 36 2020-10-03
RED ROCK 46 1 38 2020-10-03
WYNNEWOOD 45 1 36 2020-10-03
CRESCENT 45 1 41 2020-10-03
FAIRVIEW 45 0 38 2020-10-03
OKARCHE 43 0 39 2020-10-03
YALE 43 0 23 2020-10-03
WARNER 42 0 31 2020-10-03
QUINTON 42 0 39 2020-10-03
KONAWA 40 1 32 2020-10-03
COLBERT 40 0 37 2020-10-03
HOBART 40 1 29 2020-10-03
EARLSBORO 39 0 32 2020-10-03
WAYNE 36 0 36 2020-10-03
TONKAWA 35 0 30 2020-10-03
BLAIR 35 0 26 2020-10-03
HYDRO 35 0 15 2020-10-03
MCCURTAIN 35 1 32 2020-10-03
BOSWELL 35 0 25 2020-10-03
MINCO 34 0 27 2020-10-03
CEMENT 34 0 32 2020-10-03
BIG CABIN 34 1 28 2020-10-03
PORUM 34 1 28 2020-10-03
TYRONE 34 0 28 2020-10-03
NINNEKAH 34 0 25 2020-10-03
WILSON 34 0 32 2020-10-03
MOORELAND 34 1 29 2020-10-03
STRATFORD 34 0 25 2020-10-03
ADAIR 33 0 23 2020-10-03
ELMORE CITY 33 0 30 2020-10-03
LONE GROVE 33 1 27 2020-10-03
BOKCHITO 32 1 24 2020-10-03
ARCADIA 32 0 30 2020-10-03
THOMAS 32 0 26 2020-10-03
WELCH 31 0 29 2020-10-03
FORT TOWSON 31 0 22 2020-10-03
WEBBERS FALLS 31 0 25 2020-10-03
WELLSTON 30 0 23 2020-10-03
GARBER 30 0 21 2020-10-03
FAIRFAX 30 0 30 2020-10-03
RAMONA 30 1 29 2020-10-03
OCHELATA 30 1 26 2020-10-03
ALLEN 28 1 16 2020-10-03
MAUD 28 0 22 2020-10-03
CYRIL 27 1 18 2020-10-03
DEWAR 27 0 23 2020-10-03
GRACEMONT 27 1 22 2020-10-03
HAMMON 27 0 15 2020-10-03
LEEDEY 27 1 24 2020-10-03
PADEN 27 0 23 2020-10-03
STONEWALL 27 1 24 2020-10-03
CHEYENNE 27 1 12 2020-10-03
DELAWARE 27 1 21 2020-10-03
PANAMA 26 1 16 2020-10-03
GLENCOE 26 0 23 2020-10-03
NEW CORDELL 26 0 18 2020-10-03
FLETCHER 26 0 24 2020-10-03
CANTON 25 1 21 2020-10-03
COPAN 25 0 23 2020-10-03
GERONIMO 25 0 23 2020-10-03
GEARY 25 0 20 2020-10-03
BOISE CITY 24 0 21 2020-10-03
PAOLI 24 0 20 2020-10-03
KREBS 24 1 21 2020-10-03
CLAYTON 24 0 23 2020-10-03
GARVIN 24 0 23 2020-10-03
SHADY POINT 24 0 20 2020-10-03
DEPEW 23 1 21 2020-10-03
RED OAK 23 0 20 2020-10-03
SPAVINAW 23 0 13 2020-10-03
WAUKOMIS 23 0 13 2020-10-03
CASHION 22 0 20 2020-10-03
MORRISON 22 0 17 2020-10-03
GANS 22 0 18 2020-10-03
ARAPAHO 22 0 12 2020-10-03
OLUSTEE 22 0 19 2020-10-03
OKTAHA 22 0 19 2020-10-03
WELEETKA 22 1 14 2020-10-03
WANETTE 22 0 16 2020-10-03
JENNINGS 22 0 19 2020-10-03
DAVENPORT 22 0 7 2020-10-03
BEAVER 22 0 17 2020-10-03
INDIAHOMA 21 0 18 2020-10-03
RUSH SPRINGS 21 0 18 2020-10-03
BLUEJACKET 21 0 16 2020-10-03
DOVER 21 0 14 2020-10-03
CARNEY 21 0 18 2020-10-03
ASHER 21 0 19 2020-10-03
MILBURN 20 1 13 2020-10-03
VERDEN 20 0 17 2020-10-03
ARKOMA 20 0 19 2020-10-03
ACHILLE 19 0 13 2020-10-03
LANGLEY 19 0 12 2020-10-03
OKEENE 19 0 10 2020-10-03
KIOWA 19 1 14 2020-10-03
MEDFORD 19 0 13 2020-10-03
RINGWOOD 19 0 16 2020-10-03
RINGLING 19 0 15 2020-10-03
TERLTON 18 0 16 2020-10-03
LOOKEBA 18 2 12 2020-10-03
WAURIKA 18 0 14 2020-10-03
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 17 2020-10-03
ROFF 18 0 13 2020-10-03
BENNINGTON 18 0 14 2020-10-03
GRANITE 18 0 16 2020-10-03
KAW CITY 17 1 12 2020-10-03
OPTIMA 17 0 14 2020-10-03
OILTON 17 1 11 2020-10-03
BUFFALO 16 1 12 2020-10-03
AGRA 16 1 11 2020-10-03
SEILING 16 0 15 2020-10-03
SASAKWA 16 0 15 2020-10-03
CANADIAN 16 0 14 2020-10-03
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-10-03
CANUTE 15 0 9 2020-10-03
LAHOMA 15 0 11 2020-10-03
CANEY 15 0 13 2020-10-03
SENTINEL 15 0 5 2020-10-03
UNION CITY 15 0 10 2020-10-03
OAKS 15 1 3 2020-10-03
CHEROKEE 15 0 11 2020-10-03
AMBER 15 0 15 2020-10-03
SAVANNA 14 0 13 2020-10-03
RATTAN 14 0 10 2020-10-03
SOPER 14 0 9 2020-10-03
POCASSET 14 0 10 2020-10-03
SPRINGER 14 1 13 2020-10-03
HANNA 14 0 4 2020-10-03
BURNS FLAT 14 0 14 2020-10-03
FAIRMONT 14 0 8 2020-10-03
THACKERVILLE 14 0 13 2020-10-03
LAVERNE 14 0 13 2020-10-03
RIPLEY 14 0 11 2020-10-03
RAVIA 13 0 10 2020-10-03
LANGSTON 13 0 13 2020-10-03
TIPTON 13 0 12 2020-10-03
CORN 13 0 7 2020-10-03
LEHIGH 13 0 10 2020-10-03
POND CREEK 13 0 9 2020-10-03
KETCHUM 13 0 13 2020-10-03
MOUNTAIN VIEW 12 1 7 2020-10-03
KENEFIC 12 0 9 2020-10-03
SNYDER 12 0 12 2020-10-03
MANNSVILLE 12 0 10 2020-10-03
MARBLE CITY 12 0 4 2020-10-03
STUART 12 0 11 2020-10-03
KINTA 11 0 11 2020-10-03
WHITEFIELD 11 0 9 2020-10-03
SCHULTER 11 0 9 2020-10-03
CROWDER 11 0 11 2020-10-03
BILLINGS 11 1 10 2020-10-03
VELMA 11 1 8 2020-10-03
CALUMET 11 0 8 2020-10-03
BRAGGS 11 0 10 2020-10-03
RYAN 11 0 9 2020-10-03
LONGDALE 11 0 8 2020-10-03
BUTLER 10 0 9 2020-10-03
BRADLEY 10 0 9 2020-10-03
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-10-03
ERICK 10 0 3 2020-10-03
HARDESTY 10 0 8 2020-10-03
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-10-03
LAMONT 10 0 7 2020-10-03
COUNCIL HILL 10 0 8 2020-10-03
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-10-03
MILL CREEK 9 0 4 2020-10-03
TRYON 9 0 9 2020-10-03
COYLE 9 0 8 2020-10-03
DISNEY 9 0 8 2020-10-03
RATLIFF CITY 9 0 7 2020-10-03
DILL CITY 9 0 7 2020-10-03
BOLEY 9 1 5 2020-10-03
VICI 9 0 8 2020-10-03
CLEO SPRINGS 8 0 3 2020-10-03
MENO 8 0 7 2020-10-03
PRUE 8 0 8 2020-10-03
ELDORADO 8 0 5 2020-10-03
SAWYER 8 0 6 2020-10-03
SPARKS 8 0 6 2020-10-03
DIBBLE 8 0 7 2020-10-03
WANN 8 0 6 2020-10-03
AVANT 8 0 6 2020-10-03
STRINGTOWN 8 1 6 2020-10-03
KREMLIN 8 0 6 2020-10-03
WAPANUCKA 8 0 5 2020-10-03
DUSTIN 7 0 5 2020-10-03
BOYNTON 7 0 7 2020-10-03
CALVIN 7 0 7 2020-10-03
FARGO 7 0 3 2020-10-03
ORLANDO 7 0 7 2020-10-03
AMES 7 0 7 2020-10-03
CASTLE 7 0 6 2020-10-03
FOSS 7 0 5 2020-10-03
LENAPAH 7 0 5 2020-10-03
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-10-03
GRANDFIELD 6 0 6 2020-10-03
ALDERSON 6 0 4 2020-10-03
NASH 6 0 6 2020-10-03
ROOSEVELT 6 0 5 2020-10-03
SHIDLER 6 0 5 2020-10-03
BERNICE 6 0 5 2020-10-03
WAYNOKA 6 0 3 2020-10-03
LONE WOLF 5 0 4 2020-10-03
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-10-03
MULHALL 5 0 4 2020-10-03
CUSTER CITY 5 0 4 2020-10-03
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-10-03
BOWLEGS 5 0 4 2020-10-03
HITCHCOCK 5 0 4 2020-10-03
INDIANOLA 5 0 4 2020-10-03
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-10-03
GOULD 5 0 4 2020-10-03
REYDON 5 0 1 2020-10-03
PITTSBURG 5 0 5 2020-10-03
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-10-03
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-10-03
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-10-03
GOLDSBY 4 0 4 2020-10-03
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 3 2020-10-03
MARTHA 4 0 2 2020-10-03
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-10-03
DRUMMOND 4 0 4 2020-10-03
WAKITA 4 0 3 2020-10-03
OKAY 4 0 2 2020-10-03
HUNTER 4 0 2 2020-10-03
MARSHALL 4 0 4 2020-10-03
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-10-03
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-10-03
JET 4 0 3 2020-10-03
HASTINGS 3 0 2 2020-10-03
FOYIL 3 0 2 2020-10-03
FOSTER 3 0 3 2020-10-03
BESSIE 3 0 3 2020-10-03
BYARS 3 0 1 2020-10-03
FRANCIS 3 0 3 2020-10-03
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-10-03
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-10-03
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 3 0 2 2020-10-03
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-10-03
CHATTANOOGA 3 0 3 2020-10-03
STERLING 3 0 1 2020-10-03
RALSTON 3 0 2 2020-10-03
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-10-03
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-10-03
CARTER 2 0 1 2020-10-03
RANDLETT 2 0 1 2020-10-03
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-10-03
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-10-03
BURLINGTON 2 0 1 2020-10-03
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-10-03
ARNETT 2 0 1 2020-10-03
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-10-03
BYNG 2 0 1 2020-10-03
GOLTRY 2 0 1 2020-10-03
COLONY 1 0 0 2020-10-03
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-10-03
PEORIA 1 0 1 2020-10-03
NICOMA PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-03
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-10-03
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-10-03
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-10-03
TALOGA 1 0 1 2020-10-03
CARMEN 1 0 1 2020-10-03
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-10-03
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-10-03
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-03
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-10-03
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-03
SHARON 1 0 0 2020-10-03
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-10-03
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-10-03
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 0 2020-10-03
VERA 1 0 0 2020-10-03
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-10-03
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-10-03
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-10-03
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-10-03
PINK 1 0 1 2020-10-03
CROMWELL 1 0 0 2020-10-03
RENTIESVILLE 1 0 0 2020-10-03

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 25 cases with 19 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 17 cases with 15 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; six cases with five recovered at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; nine cases with five recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Friday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three cases with one recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 71 cases with 68 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 30 cases with 24 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

