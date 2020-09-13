OSDH: 695 more COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths in state

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 695 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, and six more deaths were announced by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Five men and one woman were added to the deaths on the OSDH website, with five in the 65 and older and one in the 50-64 age groups. Counties of residences were Cleveland, Creek, McClain, Oklahoma, Rogers and Sequoyah.
Sunday's 1% increase in cases included 9,635 active cases, a single-day increase of 264, and 58,125 who have recovered, an increase of 742, according to the OSDH.
Garfield County went up 39 COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,315, with 307 active, an increase of 35, and 991 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 37 to 1,238 total cases, with 286 active and 935 recovered, according to the OSDH website.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday were five in Kingfisher, three in Blaine and one each in Grant, Major and Woodward. Case increases in cities and towns included four in Kingfisher, two in Fairview and one each in Fort Supply, Nash, Okarche, Watonga and Woodward.
State numbers
The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 245 on Sunday, according to the OSDH website, which is updated daily. The age group makes up 36.5% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups were 149 in the 36-49 age group, 107 in the 50-64 age group, 92 in the 65 and older age group, 89 in the 5-17 age group and 12 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 1,476 in the 0-4 age group, 6,369 in the 5-17 age group, 25,313 in the 18-35 age group, 14,693 in the 36-49 age group, 12,098 in the 50-64 age group and 9,399 in the 65 and older age group. There were six listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.2.
Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 36,677 have been women and 32,616 have been men. There were 61 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.
Of the overall 905 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 723 have been 65 and older and 143 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 495, than women, 410, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 175 in Oklahoma County; 144 in Tulsa County; 68 in Cleveland County; 46 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 32 in McCurtain County; 28 in Creek County; 23 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 20 in Caddo County; 19 each in Muskogee and Pittsburg counties; 17 in Garfield County; 16 in LeFlore County; 13 each in Canadian, Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln, Pottawatomie and Sequoyah counties; eight each in Carter, Greer, and Texas counties; seven each in Cherokee and Grady counties; six in McClain; five each in Okmulgee, Payne, Seminole and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Johnston, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Nowata counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,315 cases, 991 recovered, 307 active and 17 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 303 cases, 264 recovered, 37 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 150 cases, 102 recovered and 48 active; Noble with 129 cases, 106 recovered, 21 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 95 cases, 74 recovered, 23 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 66 cases, 52 recovered, 13 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 36 cases, 16 recovered and 20 active; Woods with 32 cases, 27 recovered and five active; and Grant with 32 cases, 28 recovered and four active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,238 in Enid (286 active); 139 in Hennessey (11 active); 109 in Kingfisher (20 active); 98 in Woodward (27 active); 47 in Watonga (11 active); 37 in Okarche (three active); 33 in Fairview (six active); 29 each in Helena (19 active) and Mooreland (five active); 27 in Alva (five active); 22 in Fort Supply (21 active); 19 in Canton (nine active); 18 in Garber; 15 each in Cashion and Ringwood (two active); 12 in Waukomis (one active); 11 each in Lahoma (three active), Medford (one active) and Seiling; 10 in Dover (four active); seven each in Billings and Lamont; six each in Longdale, Okeene (two active) and Pond Creek; five each in Ames (2 active), Covington (one active), Fairmont (four active), Kremlin (two active) and Orlando; four each in Freedom, Hitchcock and Mulhall; three each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs (two active), Drummond, Jet, Marshall, Meno (one active), Nash (two active) and Wakita; two in Hillsdale; and one each in Deer Creek and Goltry, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 666 cases, with 506 recovered and eight deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 564 cases, with 423 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 9.13.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|15178
|175
|13274
|2020-09-13
|TULSA
|15146
|144
|13342
|2020-09-13
|CLEVELAND
|4965
|68
|3924
|2020-09-13
|PAYNE
|1761
|5
|1269
|2020-09-13
|CANADIAN
|1736
|13
|1523
|2020-09-13
|MUSKOGEE
|1583
|19
|1329
|2020-09-13
|ROGERS
|1536
|46
|1263
|2020-09-13
|COMANCHE
|1384
|12
|1242
|2020-09-13
|WAGONER
|1316
|23
|1149
|2020-09-13
|GARFIELD
|1315
|17
|991
|2020-09-13
|TEXAS
|1313
|8
|1183
|2020-09-13
|MCCURTAIN
|1155
|32
|955
|2020-09-13
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1048
|9
|860
|2020-09-13
|CREEK
|968
|28
|812
|2020-09-13
|WASHINGTON
|913
|40
|782
|2020-09-13
|CHEROKEE
|867
|7
|649
|2020-09-13
|LE FLORE
|853
|16
|712
|2020-09-13
|BRYAN
|738
|4
|608
|2020-09-13
|OSAGE
|730
|13
|644
|2020-09-13
|OKMULGEE
|710
|5
|604
|2020-09-13
|PITTSBURG
|707
|19
|587
|2020-09-13
|SEQUOYAH
|701
|9
|555
|2020-09-13
|OTTAWA
|699
|4
|547
|2020-09-13
|MCCLAIN
|696
|6
|582
|2020-09-13
|GRADY
|690
|7
|531
|2020-09-13
|JACKSON
|649
|9
|576
|2020-09-13
|CADDO
|639
|20
|541
|2020-09-13
|DELAWARE
|633
|23
|527
|2020-09-13
|ADAIR
|523
|10
|405
|2020-09-13
|MAYES
|488
|10
|399
|2020-09-13
|CARTER
|471
|8
|407
|2020-09-13
|KAY
|423
|13
|315
|2020-09-13
|CUSTER
|399
|0
|341
|2020-09-13
|SEMINOLE
|377
|5
|307
|2020-09-13
|LOGAN
|359
|1
|304
|2020-09-13
|LINCOLN
|351
|9
|295
|2020-09-13
|STEPHENS
|319
|5
|239
|2020-09-13
|GARVIN
|311
|4
|256
|2020-09-13
|KINGFISHER
|303
|2
|264
|2020-09-13
|PONTOTOC
|294
|3
|241
|2020-09-13
|MCINTOSH
|275
|4
|229
|2020-09-13
|CHOCTAW
|273
|2
|242
|2020-09-13
|HUGHES
|257
|4
|211
|2020-09-13
|ATOKA
|243
|1
|159
|2020-09-13
|PAWNEE
|233
|3
|214
|2020-09-13
|HASKELL
|210
|4
|157
|2020-09-13
|CRAIG
|195
|1
|132
|2020-09-13
|BECKHAM
|168
|1
|121
|2020-09-13
|WOODWARD
|150
|0
|102
|2020-09-13
|MARSHALL
|147
|1
|130
|2020-09-13
|LOVE
|144
|1
|115
|2020-09-13
|PUSHMATAHA
|136
|1
|127
|2020-09-13
|NOBLE
|129
|2
|106
|2020-09-13
|JOHNSTON
|124
|3
|95
|2020-09-13
|LATIMER
|123
|2
|108
|2020-09-13
|NOWATA
|121
|2
|99
|2020-09-13
|OKFUSKEE
|118
|4
|93
|2020-09-13
|MURRAY
|107
|1
|89
|2020-09-13
|BLAINE
|98
|1
|74
|2020-09-13
|GREER
|97
|8
|79
|2020-09-13
|TILLMAN
|78
|1
|66
|2020-09-13
|MAJOR
|66
|1
|52
|2020-09-13
|COAL
|65
|0
|58
|2020-09-13
|COTTON
|63
|2
|30
|2020-09-13
|KIOWA
|58
|2
|44
|2020-09-13
|47
|0
|0
|2020-09-13
|BEAVER
|46
|0
|44
|2020-09-13
|WASHITA
|46
|0
|39
|2020-09-13
|HARMON
|43
|0
|37
|2020-09-13
|DEWEY
|39
|1
|19
|2020-09-13
|JEFFERSON
|37
|0
|33
|2020-09-13
|ALFALFA
|36
|0
|16
|2020-09-13
|GRANT
|32
|0
|28
|2020-09-13
|WOODS
|32
|0
|27
|2020-09-13
|HARPER
|24
|0
|18
|2020-09-13
|CIMARRON
|21
|0
|14
|2020-09-13
|ROGER MILLS
|19
|1
|13
|2020-09-13
|ELLIS
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-13
Oklahoma per city 9.13.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|12359
|151
|10909
|2020-09-13
|TULSA
|10256
|102
|9099
|2020-09-13
|BROKEN ARROW
|2784
|30
|2420
|2020-09-13
|NORMAN
|2654
|35
|1948
|2020-09-13
|EDMOND
|2162
|21
|1846
|2020-09-13
|OTHER***
|1667
|12
|1378
|2020-09-13
|STILLWATER
|1462
|3
|1019
|2020-09-13
|ENID
|1238
|17
|935
|2020-09-13
|GUYMON
|1038
|8
|945
|2020-09-13
|CLAREMORE
|943
|43
|758
|2020-09-13
|YUKON
|872
|6
|784
|2020-09-13
|MOORE
|852
|13
|746
|2020-09-13
|LAWTON
|825
|11
|728
|2020-09-13
|BARTLESVILLE
|758
|37
|639
|2020-09-13
|TAFT
|744
|2
|673
|2020-09-13
|JENKS
|723
|2
|662
|2020-09-13
|OWASSO
|721
|2
|612
|2020-09-13
|TAHLEQUAH
|640
|3
|482
|2020-09-13
|ALTUS
|589
|9
|524
|2020-09-13
|MUSKOGEE
|574
|12
|436
|2020-09-13
|BIXBY
|573
|4
|497
|2020-09-13
|SHAWNEE
|561
|8
|444
|2020-09-13
|MCALESTER
|505
|17
|421
|2020-09-13
|BROKEN BOW
|474
|22
|386
|2020-09-13
|DURANT
|461
|1
|378
|2020-09-13
|SAPULPA
|428
|10
|359
|2020-09-13
|MIAMI
|410
|3
|306
|2020-09-13
|SAND SPRINGS
|396
|4
|326
|2020-09-13
|ARDMORE
|392
|6
|339
|2020-09-13
|IDABEL
|378
|5
|329
|2020-09-13
|LEXINGTON
|360
|4
|315
|2020-09-13
|CHICKASHA
|357
|4
|253
|2020-09-13
|GLENPOOL
|348
|4
|306
|2020-09-13
|STILWELL
|347
|8
|254
|2020-09-13
|BETHANY
|346
|4
|296
|2020-09-13
|EL RENO
|334
|4
|266
|2020-09-13
|PONCA CITY
|329
|10
|247
|2020-09-13
|MCLOUD
|297
|1
|270
|2020-09-13
|COWETA
|293
|13
|257
|2020-09-13
|ANADARKO
|290
|5
|246
|2020-09-13
|MUSTANG
|287
|2
|255
|2020-09-13
|OKMULGEE
|286
|3
|230
|2020-09-13
|SKIATOOK
|280
|8
|243
|2020-09-13
|COLLINSVILLE
|279
|1
|242
|2020-09-13
|CHOCTAW
|263
|3
|214
|2020-09-13
|GROVE
|261
|17
|211
|2020-09-13
|SALLISAW
|260
|2
|207
|2020-09-13
|PURCELL
|246
|3
|211
|2020-09-13
|ADA
|235
|1
|195
|2020-09-13
|BLANCHARD
|231
|1
|188
|2020-09-13
|CLINTON
|219
|0
|196
|2020-09-13
|HENRYETTA
|215
|2
|189
|2020-09-13
|DUNCAN
|213
|3
|159
|2020-09-13
|WAGONER
|207
|5
|177
|2020-09-13
|HUGO
|205
|2
|181
|2020-09-13
|ATOKA
|204
|0
|124
|2020-09-13
|POTEAU
|194
|2
|158
|2020-09-13
|HEAVENER
|188
|6
|162
|2020-09-13
|HOMINY
|186
|2
|170
|2020-09-13
|NOBLE
|183
|2
|145
|2020-09-13
|CUSHING
|180
|2
|154
|2020-09-13
|HOLDENVILLE
|179
|3
|148
|2020-09-13
|GUTHRIE
|175
|0
|148
|2020-09-13
|MULDROW
|171
|3
|142
|2020-09-13
|MIDWEST CITY
|162
|4
|121
|2020-09-13
|SEMINOLE
|162
|3
|127
|2020-09-13
|TUTTLE
|161
|2
|138
|2020-09-13
|NEWCASTLE
|161
|3
|134
|2020-09-13
|BRISTOW
|156
|6
|132
|2020-09-13
|WARR ACRES
|153
|0
|139
|2020-09-13
|WEWOKA
|153
|1
|131
|2020-09-13
|PRYOR CREEK
|146
|4
|129
|2020-09-13
|VINITA
|143
|1
|91
|2020-09-13
|SPIRO
|139
|1
|120
|2020-09-13
|EUFAULA
|139
|2
|112
|2020-09-13
|HENNESSEY
|139
|2
|126
|2020-09-13
|WEATHERFORD
|131
|0
|104
|2020-09-13
|PAULS VALLEY
|130
|1
|115
|2020-09-13
|STIGLER
|130
|3
|100
|2020-09-13
|HINTON
|127
|0
|123
|2020-09-13
|JAY
|126
|1
|115
|2020-09-13
|CHECOTAH
|126
|2
|109
|2020-09-13
|CLEVELAND
|125
|3
|113
|2020-09-13
|TECUMSEH
|123
|0
|86
|2020-09-13
|VIAN
|121
|3
|93
|2020-09-13
|PIEDMONT
|115
|1
|100
|2020-09-13
|CATOOSA
|112
|0
|98
|2020-09-13
|KINGFISHER
|109
|0
|89
|2020-09-13
|SPENCER
|108
|1
|95
|2020-09-13
|CHANDLER
|107
|8
|87
|2020-09-13
|ELK CITY
|107
|1
|77
|2020-09-13
|LOCUST GROVE
|105
|0
|85
|2020-09-13
|HOOKER
|105
|0
|100
|2020-09-13
|AFTON
|103
|0
|94
|2020-09-13
|MADILL
|99
|1
|89
|2020-09-13
|WOODWARD
|98
|0
|71
|2020-09-13
|DEL CITY
|96
|0
|80
|2020-09-13
|SPERRY
|96
|2
|79
|2020-09-13
|FORT GIBSON
|94
|4
|73
|2020-09-13
|HARRAH
|93
|0
|77
|2020-09-13
|MOUNDS
|92
|3
|80
|2020-09-13
|INOLA
|91
|3
|68
|2020-09-13
|CALERA
|90
|1
|76
|2020-09-13
|NICHOLS HILLS
|88
|0
|68
|2020-09-13
|MANNFORD
|87
|3
|67
|2020-09-13
|MARIETTA
|86
|0
|71
|2020-09-13
|WESTVILLE
|85
|2
|77
|2020-09-13
|HASKELL
|85
|1
|74
|2020-09-13
|CHELSEA
|85
|0
|74
|2020-09-13
|MANGUM
|85
|8
|72
|2020-09-13
|SALINA
|81
|1
|64
|2020-09-13
|WRIGHT CITY
|80
|0
|61
|2020-09-13
|ROLAND
|80
|0
|71
|2020-09-13
|DEWEY
|79
|1
|75
|2020-09-13
|NOWATA
|78
|2
|63
|2020-09-13
|TALIHINA
|77
|3
|66
|2020-09-13
|CHOUTEAU
|77
|5
|59
|2020-09-13
|LINDSAY
|74
|2
|63
|2020-09-13
|JONES
|74
|2
|56
|2020-09-13
|VALLIANT
|73
|1
|56
|2020-09-13
|PERKINS
|71
|1
|57
|2020-09-13
|WYANDOTTE
|71
|1
|60
|2020-09-13
|COMMERCE
|70
|0
|59
|2020-09-13
|TEXHOMA
|69
|0
|60
|2020-09-13
|HULBERT
|68
|2
|48
|2020-09-13
|POCOLA
|66
|3
|56
|2020-09-13
|MORRIS
|66
|0
|58
|2020-09-13
|PRAGUE
|65
|0
|59
|2020-09-13
|SULPHUR
|64
|1
|55
|2020-09-13
|OKEMAH
|64
|2
|46
|2020-09-13
|WASHINGTON
|63
|0
|51
|2020-09-13
|TISHOMINGO
|63
|2
|47
|2020-09-13
|PAWNEE
|63
|0
|60
|2020-09-13
|ANTLERS
|61
|1
|56
|2020-09-13
|COLCORD
|61
|1
|52
|2020-09-13
|BEGGS
|60
|0
|50
|2020-09-13
|FREDERICK
|59
|1
|54
|2020-09-13
|WILBURTON
|58
|1
|53
|2020-09-13
|SAYRE
|57
|0
|42
|2020-09-13
|KELLYVILLE
|57
|2
|53
|2020-09-13
|WISTER
|57
|0
|42
|2020-09-13
|HAWORTH
|57
|2
|47
|2020-09-13
|OOLOGAH
|56
|0
|51
|2020-09-13
|HARTSHORNE
|55
|0
|53
|2020-09-13
|COMANCHE
|55
|1
|36
|2020-09-13
|GOODWELL
|54
|0
|39
|2020-09-13
|STROUD
|53
|0
|46
|2020-09-13
|PERRY
|53
|0
|42
|2020-09-13
|KANSAS
|52
|2
|38
|2020-09-13
|GORE
|52
|1
|27
|2020-09-13
|BINGER
|48
|9
|37
|2020-09-13
|WATONGA
|47
|0
|36
|2020-09-13
|KINGSTON
|46
|0
|40
|2020-09-13
|WALTERS
|46
|0
|21
|2020-09-13
|PAWHUSKA
|46
|0
|42
|2020-09-13
|COALGATE
|46
|0
|41
|2020-09-13
|WETUMKA
|45
|0
|37
|2020-09-13
|LUTHER
|44
|0
|33
|2020-09-13
|CADDO
|44
|0
|35
|2020-09-13
|FAIRLAND
|43
|0
|40
|2020-09-13
|HOWE
|42
|0
|34
|2020-09-13
|MARLOW
|42
|0
|38
|2020-09-13
|BLACKWELL
|41
|1
|33
|2020-09-13
|MEAD
|41
|1
|32
|2020-09-13
|HOLLIS
|41
|0
|35
|2020-09-13
|CACHE
|40
|0
|34
|2020-09-13
|APACHE
|40
|1
|30
|2020-09-13
|KIEFER
|40
|0
|36
|2020-09-13
|ELGIN
|39
|0
|35
|2020-09-13
|MEEKER
|39
|0
|33
|2020-09-13
|PORTER
|39
|0
|32
|2020-09-13
|QUAPAW
|39
|0
|26
|2020-09-13
|BOKOSHE
|38
|0
|34
|2020-09-13
|CRESCENT
|38
|0
|36
|2020-09-13
|DAVIS
|38
|0
|33
|2020-09-13
|RED ROCK
|37
|1
|30
|2020-09-13
|WATTS
|37
|0
|30
|2020-09-13
|OKARCHE
|37
|0
|34
|2020-09-13
|KEOTA
|37
|0
|26
|2020-09-13
|DRUMRIGHT
|36
|0
|31
|2020-09-13
|QUINTON
|36
|0
|30
|2020-09-13
|KONAWA
|36
|1
|27
|2020-09-13
|COLBERT
|36
|0
|35
|2020-09-13
|WAYNE
|34
|0
|33
|2020-09-13
|CARNEGIE
|33
|1
|22
|2020-09-13
|MAYSVILLE
|33
|0
|24
|2020-09-13
|FAIRVIEW
|33
|0
|27
|2020-09-13
|WYNNEWOOD
|33
|1
|22
|2020-09-13
|BARNSDALL
|31
|2
|21
|2020-09-13
|WILSON
|30
|0
|27
|2020-09-13
|PORUM
|30
|1
|27
|2020-09-13
|MOORELAND
|29
|0
|24
|2020-09-13
|WARNER
|29
|0
|22
|2020-09-13
|HELENA
|29
|0
|10
|2020-09-13
|ARCADIA
|29
|0
|24
|2020-09-13
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-13
|RAMONA
|28
|1
|20
|2020-09-13
|CAMERON
|27
|0
|20
|2020-09-13
|BIG CABIN
|27
|1
|22
|2020-09-13
|TALALA
|27
|0
|24
|2020-09-13
|FAIRFAX
|27
|0
|27
|2020-09-13
|ALVA
|27
|0
|22
|2020-09-13
|HOBART
|26
|1
|17
|2020-09-13
|WEBBERS FALLS
|26
|0
|16
|2020-09-13
|FORT COBB
|26
|0
|21
|2020-09-13
|ELMORE CITY
|25
|0
|21
|2020-09-13
|BOSWELL
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-13
|EARLSBORO
|24
|0
|21
|2020-09-13
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-13
|DEWAR
|24
|0
|22
|2020-09-13
|WELCH
|24
|0
|17
|2020-09-13
|ADAIR
|23
|0
|18
|2020-09-13
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-13
|LONE GROVE
|23
|1
|21
|2020-09-13
|TYRONE
|23
|0
|17
|2020-09-13
|PADEN
|23
|0
|22
|2020-09-13
|FORT SUPPLY
|22
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|BLAIR
|22
|0
|21
|2020-09-13
|BOKCHITO
|22
|1
|16
|2020-09-13
|NEWKIRK
|22
|1
|13
|2020-09-13
|OKTAHA
|22
|0
|15
|2020-09-13
|GARVIN
|22
|0
|17
|2020-09-13
|DELAWARE
|21
|0
|13
|2020-09-13
|THOMAS
|21
|0
|16
|2020-09-13
|TONKAWA
|21
|0
|16
|2020-09-13
|DEPEW
|21
|1
|20
|2020-09-13
|WELLSTON
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-13
|STRATFORD
|21
|0
|13
|2020-09-13
|GERONIMO
|21
|0
|21
|2020-09-13
|INDIAHOMA
|20
|0
|14
|2020-09-13
|GLENCOE
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-13
|MAUD
|20
|0
|17
|2020-09-13
|BOISE CITY
|20
|0
|13
|2020-09-13
|YALE
|20
|0
|16
|2020-09-13
|CANTON
|19
|1
|9
|2020-09-13
|KREBS
|19
|1
|11
|2020-09-13
|MINCO
|19
|0
|18
|2020-09-13
|OLUSTEE
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-13
|STONEWALL
|19
|1
|14
|2020-09-13
|MCCURTAIN
|19
|1
|11
|2020-09-13
|GRACEMONT
|19
|1
|18
|2020-09-13
|ALEX
|19
|0
|12
|2020-09-13
|RUSH SPRINGS
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-13
|FLETCHER
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-13
|GARBER
|18
|0
|18
|2020-09-13
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-13
|CEMENT
|18
|0
|13
|2020-09-13
|FORT TOWSON
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-13
|ARKOMA
|17
|0
|17
|2020-09-13
|WELEETKA
|17
|1
|12
|2020-09-13
|JENNINGS
|17
|0
|16
|2020-09-13
|RED OAK
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-13
|MORRISON
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-13
|TERLTON
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-13
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|9
|2020-09-13
|ALLEN
|16
|1
|12
|2020-09-13
|LEEDEY
|16
|1
|1
|2020-09-13
|GANS
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-13
|ASHER
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-13
|CASHION
|15
|0
|15
|2020-09-13
|SHADY POINT
|15
|0
|11
|2020-09-13
|KIOWA
|15
|1
|13
|2020-09-13
|BEAVER
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-13
|RINGLING
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-13
|MILBURN
|15
|1
|11
|2020-09-13
|RINGWOOD
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-13
|CANADIAN
|15
|0
|11
|2020-09-13
|PAOLI
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-13
|GEARY
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-13
|BLUEJACKET
|15
|0
|7
|2020-09-13
|CYRIL
|15
|1
|13
|2020-09-13
|WAURIKA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-13
|LOOKEBA
|14
|2
|8
|2020-09-13
|THACKERVILLE
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-13
|LANGLEY
|13
|0
|9
|2020-09-13
|BUFFALO
|13
|0
|9
|2020-09-13
|OILTON
|13
|1
|5
|2020-09-13
|AMBER
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-13
|PANAMA
|13
|1
|11
|2020-09-13
|CANEY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-13
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-13
|SPAVINAW
|12
|0
|8
|2020-09-13
|NEW CORDELL
|12
|0
|10
|2020-09-13
|ACHILLE
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-13
|SASAKWA
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-13
|ROFF
|12
|0
|10
|2020-09-13
|KAW CITY
|12
|1
|10
|2020-09-13
|ARAPAHO
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-13
|WAUKOMIS
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-13
|KINTA
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-13
|SEILING
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-13
|CARNEY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-13
|WANETTE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-13
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-13
|BENNINGTON
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-13
|MEDFORD
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-13
|LAHOMA
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-13
|SAVANNA
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-13
|SNYDER
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-13
|LAVERNE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-13
|MANNSVILLE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-13
|HYDRO
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-13
|RIPLEY
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-13
|CROWDER
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-13
|NINNEKAH
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-13
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-13
|CHEYENNE
|10
|1
|9
|2020-09-13
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-13
|AGRA
|10
|1
|6
|2020-09-13
|LEHIGH
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-13
|SPRINGER
|10
|1
|6
|2020-09-13
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-13
|DOVER
|10
|0
|6
|2020-09-13
|KENEFIC
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-13
|GRANITE
|9
|0
|5
|2020-09-13
|KETCHUM
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-13
|SCHULTER
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-13
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-13
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-13
|VERDEN
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-13
|LANGSTON
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-13
|BRAGGS
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-13
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-13
|SOPER
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-13
|UNION CITY
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-13
|RAVIA
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-13
|TRYON
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-13
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-13
|BILLINGS
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-13
|CALUMET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-13
|LAMONT
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-13
|STUART
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-13
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-13
|WHITEFIELD
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-13
|PRUE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-13
|CORN
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-13
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-13
|HARDESTY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-13
|COUNCIL HILL
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-13
|VELMA
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-13
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-13
|RATTAN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-13
|POCASSET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-13
|BUTLER
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-13
|POND CREEK
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-13
|DUSTIN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-13
|AVANT
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-13
|COYLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-13
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|SPARKS
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-13
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-13
|OKEENE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-13
|WANN
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-13
|MARBLE CITY
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-13
|VICI
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-13
|STRINGTOWN
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-13
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-13
|AMES
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-13
|SAWYER
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-13
|CALVIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-13
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-13
|KREMLIN
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-13
|BRADLEY
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-13
|DAVENPORT
|5
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|ORLANDO
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-13
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-13
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-13
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-13
|LENAPAH
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-13
|HANNA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-13
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-13
|DILL CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-13
|FAIRMONT
|5
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-13
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-13
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-13
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-13
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-13
|INDIANOLA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-13
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-13
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-13
|SHIDLER
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|MULHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-13
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-13
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-13
|FOSS
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-13
|BERNICE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-13
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-13
|OAKS
|4
|1
|2
|2020-09-13
|JET
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-13
|DRUMMOND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-13
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-13
|ROOSEVELT
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-13
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-13
|DIBBLE
|3
|0
|0
|2020-09-13
|HAMMON
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|LONE WOLF
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|GOLDSBY
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|ERICK
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|SLICK
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|NASH
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-13
|MARSHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-13
|CHEROKEE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-13
|CLEO SPRINGS
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|MENO
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|FOSTER
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|BESSIE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|CHATTANOOGA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|ALDERSON
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-13
|DEER CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|BYARS
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-13
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-13
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-13
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|CARTER
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-13
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|REYDON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-13
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|ARNETT
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-13
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-13
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.