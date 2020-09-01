OSDH: 666 additional COVID-19 cases in Okla.; 9 more deaths, including Hennessey woman

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 666 additional COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths, including a Hennessey woman, were announced by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday.
It was the second time in less than a week the case count rose by 666, based on OSDH data, and the number of recovered cases in Garfield County also was 666 on Tuesday.
In Oklahoma, cases have risen to an overall 59,399, a 1.1% increase, since the virus was confirmed in the state in March. Of those cases, 8,601 were active Monday, a single-day decrease of 148. There have been 49,989, or 84.2%, who have recovered, including 805 since Monday's OSDH report. There have been 809 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor reached the 800 mark in Oklahoma, according to the OSDH.
Deaths announced Tuesday included seven in the 65 and older age range, including the Kingfisher County death, a man and a woman from Tulsa County, men from Dewey, McCurtain and Pittsburg counties and a LeFlore County woman. Others were an Adair County woman in the 36-49 age group and a Cherokee County woman in the 50-64 age group, according to the OSDH.
There have been 4,903 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 82, with 535 currently in hospitals, who have or are suspected of having the virus, and 207 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH's Executive Report Monday evening.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 10 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 and a death Monday of a patient with the virus. Deaths at health care facilities are reported to the OSDH, which then confirms COVID-19 was the cause or played a direct role before being listed as official virus deaths.
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had eight patients Tuesday who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The OSDH released a map in the report outlining hospitalizations per region, with the Northwest Region showing 23 currently.
Cases in Garfield County rose by 13 to a cumulative 993 on Tuesday, according to OSDH. Enid cases were at 933, a single-day increase of 12, with 300 of those active, a decrease of 23.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday were two in Noble and one each in Alfalfa, Kingfisher and Woodward. Case increases in cities and towns included one each in Fairview, Helena, Hennessey, Orlando and Woodward, according to OSDH. Kremlin saw a reduction of one case.
Nationwide, there were 6,030,587 COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday, a single-day increase of 34,156, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Of those cases, 3,662,165 were active, 2,184,825 had recovered and 183,597, a single-day increase of 531, had died.
State numbers
There have been 898,288 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 827,513, or 92% of those negative as of Tuesday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.5% of the state's population, which was listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 252 reported Tuesday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 114 in the 50-64 age group, 112 in the 36-49 age group, 101 in the 65 and older age group, 67 in the 5-17 group and 20 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,307 in the 0-4 age group, 5,358 in the 5-17 age group, 21,085 in the 18-35 age group, 12,887 in the 36-49 age group, 10,529 in the 50-64 age group and 8,230 in the 65 and older age group. There were three listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.
Of those testing positive, 31,343, have been women and 28,008 have been men. There were 48 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.
Of the overall 809 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 643 have been 65 and older and 130 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 26 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 442, than women, 367, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.
Data shows deaths in 63 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 154 in Oklahoma County; 134 in Tulsa County; 64 in Cleveland County; 41 in Rogers County; 39 in Washington County; 30 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 21 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 16 each in Muskogee and Pittsburg counties; 12 in Canadian, Kay, Garfield and Osage counties; 11 in Comanche County; nine each in Adair, Jackson, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer, Lincoln and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Cherokee, Grady, LeFlore and Texas counties; six in Carter County; five each in Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Hughes, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Cotton, Kingfisher, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Dewey, Johnston, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 993 cases, 666 recovered, 315 active and 12 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Aug. 29, Aug. 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 263 cases, 217 recovered, 44 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 107 cases, 88 recovered, 17 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 98 cases, 66 recovered and 32 active; Blaine with 75 cases, 54 recovered, 20 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 52 cases, 41 recovered, 10 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Grant with 25 cases, 20 recovered and five active; Woods with 25 cases, 24recovered and one active; and Alfalfa with 14 cases, six recovered and eight active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 933 in Enid (300 active); 125 in Hennessey (27 active); 89 in Kingfisher (14 active); 69 in Woodward (25 active); 37 in Watonga (14 active); 32 in Okarche (one active); 26 in Fairview (four active); 23 in Mooreland (seven active); 19 in Alva (one active) 18 in Garber (five active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 13 in Ringwood (six active); 12 in Seiling (three active); 11 in Waukomis (two active); 10 in Helena (six active); nine in Canton (two active); eight in Medford (two active); seven each in Billings and Lahoma; six each in Dover (one active), Lamont (one active), Longdale and Pond Creek (one active); five each in Covington, Freedom and Orlando (one active); four each in Hitchcock (two active) and Okeene (one active); three each in Ames (one active) Drummond, Jet (two active), Kremlin (two active), Marshall, Mulhall and Wakita; two each in Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Deer Creek (one active), Fairmont, Fort Supply, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 501 cases, with 339 recovered and five deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 426 cases, with 279 recovered and seven deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 9.1.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|13566
|154
|11814
|2020-09-01
|TULSA
|13376
|134
|11773
|2020-09-01
|CLEVELAND
|3991
|64
|3335
|2020-09-01
|CANADIAN
|1547
|12
|1325
|2020-09-01
|MUSKOGEE
|1327
|16
|574
|2020-09-01
|ROGERS
|1322
|41
|1102
|2020-09-01
|COMANCHE
|1261
|11
|1154
|2020-09-01
|PAYNE
|1196
|5
|856
|2020-09-01
|WAGONER
|1164
|23
|1007
|2020-09-01
|TEXAS
|1160
|7
|1088
|2020-09-01
|MCCURTAIN
|1030
|30
|847
|2020-09-01
|GARFIELD
|993
|12
|666
|2020-09-01
|POTTAWATOMIE
|872
|9
|623
|2020-09-01
|CREEK
|828
|21
|708
|2020-09-01
|WASHINGTON
|798
|39
|692
|2020-09-01
|CHEROKEE
|686
|7
|522
|2020-09-01
|LE FLORE
|672
|7
|513
|2020-09-01
|OSAGE
|647
|12
|573
|2020-09-01
|OKMULGEE
|621
|4
|525
|2020-09-01
|BRYAN
|609
|3
|524
|2020-09-01
|JACKSON
|596
|9
|560
|2020-09-01
|PITTSBURG
|593
|16
|496
|2020-09-01
|SEQUOYAH
|583
|8
|448
|2020-09-01
|MCCLAIN
|580
|4
|505
|2020-09-01
|CADDO
|571
|20
|470
|2020-09-01
|DELAWARE
|546
|21
|472
|2020-09-01
|GRADY
|535
|7
|468
|2020-09-01
|OTTAWA
|531
|4
|452
|2020-09-01
|ADAIR
|458
|9
|346
|2020-09-01
|MAYES
|417
|9
|352
|2020-09-01
|CARTER
|416
|6
|368
|2020-09-01
|CUSTER
|332
|0
|257
|2020-09-01
|SEMINOLE
|327
|5
|259
|2020-09-01
|KAY
|326
|12
|262
|2020-09-01
|LOGAN
|305
|1
|254
|2020-09-01
|LINCOLN
|303
|8
|245
|2020-09-01
|KINGFISHER
|263
|2
|217
|2020-09-01
|GARVIN
|261
|4
|240
|2020-09-01
|STEPHENS
|253
|4
|214
|2020-09-01
|CHOCTAW
|246
|1
|213
|2020-09-01
|PONTOTOC
|244
|3
|213
|2020-09-01
|MCINTOSH
|239
|4
|206
|2020-09-01
|PAWNEE
|219
|3
|186
|2020-09-01
|HUGHES
|217
|3
|178
|2020-09-01
|HASKELL
|167
|4
|132
|2020-09-01
|MARSHALL
|131
|1
|122
|2020-09-01
|PUSHMATAHA
|126
|1
|117
|2020-09-01
|BECKHAM
|125
|1
|110
|2020-09-01
|CRAIG
|123
|1
|98
|2020-09-01
|LATIMER
|113
|2
|103
|2020-09-01
|ATOKA
|113
|1
|92
|2020-09-01
|LOVE
|108
|0
|81
|2020-09-01
|NOBLE
|107
|2
|88
|2020-09-01
|OKFUSKEE
|103
|3
|83
|2020-09-01
|NOWATA
|100
|1
|70
|2020-09-01
|WOODWARD
|98
|0
|66
|2020-09-01
|JOHNSTON
|94
|1
|62
|2020-09-01
|MURRAY
|90
|1
|84
|2020-09-01
|GREER
|88
|8
|75
|2020-09-01
|BLAINE
|75
|1
|54
|2020-09-01
|TILLMAN
|69
|1
|60
|2020-09-01
|60
|0
|0
|2020-09-01
|COAL
|59
|0
|46
|2020-09-01
|MAJOR
|52
|1
|41
|2020-09-01
|KIOWA
|44
|1
|35
|2020-09-01
|BEAVER
|44
|0
|41
|2020-09-01
|WASHITA
|42
|0
|35
|2020-09-01
|HARMON
|39
|0
|29
|2020-09-01
|JEFFERSON
|36
|0
|32
|2020-09-01
|COTTON
|31
|2
|20
|2020-09-01
|GRANT
|25
|0
|20
|2020-09-01
|WOODS
|25
|0
|24
|2020-09-01
|DEWEY
|21
|1
|15
|2020-09-01
|HARPER
|17
|0
|16
|2020-09-01
|CIMARRON
|14
|0
|14
|2020-09-01
|ALFALFA
|14
|0
|6
|2020-09-01
|ROGER MILLS
|13
|1
|10
|2020-09-01
|ELLIS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-01
Oklahoma per city 9.1.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|11222
|134
|9752
|2020-09-01
|TULSA
|9124
|95
|8035
|2020-09-01
|BROKEN ARROW
|2426
|27
|2122
|2020-09-01
|NORMAN
|1937
|34
|1626
|2020-09-01
|EDMOND
|1846
|20
|1620
|2020-09-01
|OTHER***
|1367
|9
|1164
|2020-09-01
|STILLWATER
|952
|3
|677
|2020-09-01
|ENID
|933
|12
|621
|2020-09-01
|GUYMON
|929
|7
|887
|2020-09-01
|CLAREMORE
|810
|38
|648
|2020-09-01
|YUKON
|789
|6
|707
|2020-09-01
|MOORE
|777
|13
|677
|2020-09-01
|LAWTON
|754
|10
|685
|2020-09-01
|JENKS
|661
|2
|619
|2020-09-01
|TAFT
|657
|0
|26
|2020-09-01
|BARTLESVILLE
|656
|37
|562
|2020-09-01
|OWASSO
|609
|2
|527
|2020-09-01
|ALTUS
|539
|9
|508
|2020-09-01
|TAHLEQUAH
|509
|3
|376
|2020-09-01
|BIXBY
|500
|4
|429
|2020-09-01
|MUSKOGEE
|481
|12
|367
|2020-09-01
|SHAWNEE
|454
|8
|348
|2020-09-01
|MCALESTER
|426
|15
|351
|2020-09-01
|BROKEN BOW
|423
|22
|362
|2020-09-01
|DURANT
|373
|1
|324
|2020-09-01
|SAPULPA
|369
|8
|316
|2020-09-01
|IDABEL
|348
|5
|281
|2020-09-01
|ARDMORE
|345
|4
|309
|2020-09-01
|LEXINGTON
|343
|2
|228
|2020-09-01
|SAND SPRINGS
|318
|4
|270
|2020-09-01
|GLENPOOL
|311
|4
|269
|2020-09-01
|BETHANY
|310
|2
|270
|2020-09-01
|STILWELL
|305
|8
|219
|2020-09-01
|MIAMI
|291
|3
|245
|2020-09-01
|EL RENO
|289
|3
|202
|2020-09-01
|MCLOUD
|273
|1
|170
|2020-09-01
|COWETA
|269
|13
|239
|2020-09-01
|ANADARKO
|257
|5
|197
|2020-09-01
|MUSTANG
|256
|2
|223
|2020-09-01
|PONCA CITY
|255
|9
|201
|2020-09-01
|CHICKASHA
|253
|4
|229
|2020-09-01
|SKIATOOK
|245
|8
|212
|2020-09-01
|COLLINSVILLE
|243
|1
|218
|2020-09-01
|OKMULGEE
|240
|2
|205
|2020-09-01
|GROVE
|229
|17
|187
|2020-09-01
|PURCELL
|222
|3
|192
|2020-09-01
|CHOCTAW
|218
|2
|189
|2020-09-01
|SALLISAW
|218
|2
|174
|2020-09-01
|HENRYETTA
|199
|2
|167
|2020-09-01
|ADA
|192
|1
|167
|2020-09-01
|CLINTON
|189
|0
|144
|2020-09-01
|HUGO
|183
|1
|157
|2020-09-01
|WAGONER
|181
|5
|149
|2020-09-01
|BLANCHARD
|177
|1
|150
|2020-09-01
|HOMINY
|173
|2
|163
|2020-09-01
|DUNCAN
|168
|2
|140
|2020-09-01
|HEAVENER
|164
|2
|112
|2020-09-01
|POTEAU
|157
|1
|116
|2020-09-01
|CUSHING
|153
|1
|107
|2020-09-01
|HOLDENVILLE
|151
|2
|126
|2020-09-01
|MULDROW
|149
|3
|118
|2020-09-01
|GUTHRIE
|147
|0
|125
|2020-09-01
|NOBLE
|144
|1
|126
|2020-09-01
|TUTTLE
|143
|2
|116
|2020-09-01
|SEMINOLE
|139
|3
|109
|2020-09-01
|WARR ACRES
|139
|0
|126
|2020-09-01
|BRISTOW
|137
|5
|124
|2020-09-01
|NEWCASTLE
|137
|1
|122
|2020-09-01
|WEWOKA
|136
|1
|111
|2020-09-01
|PRYOR CREEK
|131
|4
|115
|2020-09-01
|MIDWEST CITY
|128
|4
|105
|2020-09-01
|HINTON
|125
|0
|118
|2020-09-01
|HENNESSEY
|125
|2
|96
|2020-09-01
|EUFAULA
|121
|2
|101
|2020-09-01
|CLEVELAND
|119
|3
|99
|2020-09-01
|PAULS VALLEY
|117
|1
|110
|2020-09-01
|JAY
|114
|1
|106
|2020-09-01
|STIGLER
|111
|3
|89
|2020-09-01
|CHECOTAH
|111
|2
|97
|2020-09-01
|WEATHERFORD
|103
|0
|87
|2020-09-01
|CATOOSA
|101
|0
|93
|2020-09-01
|VIAN
|99
|2
|83
|2020-09-01
|HOOKER
|99
|0
|95
|2020-09-01
|CHANDLER
|98
|7
|76
|2020-09-01
|PIEDMONT
|97
|1
|91
|2020-09-01
|SPENCER
|97
|1
|81
|2020-09-01
|AFTON
|91
|0
|84
|2020-09-01
|MADILL
|90
|1
|85
|2020-09-01
|KINGFISHER
|89
|0
|75
|2020-09-01
|LOCUST GROVE
|88
|0
|74
|2020-09-01
|TECUMSEH
|84
|0
|53
|2020-09-01
|SPERRY
|83
|2
|66
|2020-09-01
|VINITA
|83
|1
|67
|2020-09-01
|MANGUM
|82
|8
|69
|2020-09-01
|DEL CITY
|82
|0
|68
|2020-09-01
|ELK CITY
|81
|1
|67
|2020-09-01
|SPIRO
|81
|1
|62
|2020-09-01
|MOUNDS
|80
|1
|66
|2020-09-01
|WESTVILLE
|80
|1
|67
|2020-09-01
|FORT GIBSON
|78
|4
|63
|2020-09-01
|ATOKA
|78
|0
|68
|2020-09-01
|CALERA
|75
|0
|63
|2020-09-01
|HASKELL
|75
|0
|64
|2020-09-01
|SALINA
|74
|1
|57
|2020-09-01
|INOLA
|73
|3
|64
|2020-09-01
|DEWEY
|73
|1
|66
|2020-09-01
|HARRAH
|72
|0
|63
|2020-09-01
|CHELSEA
|72
|0
|64
|2020-09-01
|WRIGHT CITY
|72
|0
|58
|2020-09-01
|MANNFORD
|70
|1
|54
|2020-09-01
|TALIHINA
|69
|2
|62
|2020-09-01
|WOODWARD
|69
|0
|44
|2020-09-01
|ROLAND
|69
|0
|35
|2020-09-01
|MARIETTA
|66
|0
|54
|2020-09-01
|NICHOLS HILLS
|66
|0
|59
|2020-09-01
|LINDSAY
|65
|2
|61
|2020-09-01
|CHOUTEAU
|65
|4
|52
|2020-09-01
|NOWATA
|64
|1
|41
|2020-09-01
|PAWNEE
|64
|0
|57
|2020-09-01
|COMMERCE
|61
|0
|55
|2020-09-01
|WYANDOTTE
|60
|1
|50
|2020-09-01
|PRAGUE
|59
|0
|57
|2020-09-01
|POCOLA
|58
|1
|42
|2020-09-01
|ANTLERS
|58
|1
|53
|2020-09-01
|TEXHOMA
|58
|0
|57
|2020-09-01
|MORRIS
|56
|0
|47
|2020-09-01
|FREDERICK
|56
|1
|48
|2020-09-01
|VALLIANT
|56
|0
|44
|2020-09-01
|HARTSHORNE
|56
|0
|44
|2020-09-01
|JONES
|56
|2
|46
|2020-09-01
|PERKINS
|56
|1
|39
|2020-09-01
|KELLYVILLE
|55
|2
|48
|2020-09-01
|WILBURTON
|55
|1
|51
|2020-09-01
|SULPHUR
|55
|1
|52
|2020-09-01
|COLCORD
|54
|1
|50
|2020-09-01
|HAWORTH
|52
|2
|42
|2020-09-01
|WASHINGTON
|51
|0
|43
|2020-09-01
|HULBERT
|51
|2
|42
|2020-09-01
|OOLOGAH
|51
|0
|46
|2020-09-01
|BEGGS
|49
|0
|45
|2020-09-01
|OKEMAH
|49
|1
|39
|2020-09-01
|STROUD
|48
|0
|40
|2020-09-01
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|2020-09-01
|TISHOMINGO
|45
|1
|25
|2020-09-01
|WISTER
|44
|0
|31
|2020-09-01
|COALGATE
|43
|0
|34
|2020-09-01
|SAYRE
|42
|0
|41
|2020-09-01
|PERRY
|42
|0
|34
|2020-09-01
|PAWHUSKA
|41
|0
|37
|2020-09-01
|KINGSTON
|40
|0
|36
|2020-09-01
|WETUMKA
|40
|0
|33
|2020-09-01
|MARLOW
|40
|0
|36
|2020-09-01
|COMANCHE
|38
|1
|32
|2020-09-01
|HOLLIS
|37
|0
|27
|2020-09-01
|WATONGA
|37
|0
|23
|2020-09-01
|KANSAS
|37
|1
|25
|2020-09-01
|FAIRLAND
|37
|0
|34
|2020-09-01
|CRESCENT
|36
|0
|33
|2020-09-01
|COLBERT
|35
|0
|30
|2020-09-01
|KIEFER
|35
|0
|33
|2020-09-01
|ELGIN
|35
|0
|33
|2020-09-01
|MEAD
|35
|1
|32
|2020-09-01
|BLACKWELL
|34
|1
|30
|2020-09-01
|CACHE
|33
|0
|32
|2020-09-01
|LUTHER
|33
|0
|30
|2020-09-01
|WAYNE
|33
|0
|33
|2020-09-01
|DAVIS
|33
|0
|32
|2020-09-01
|GOODWELL
|33
|0
|15
|2020-09-01
|APACHE
|32
|1
|23
|2020-09-01
|OKARCHE
|32
|0
|31
|2020-09-01
|MEEKER
|32
|0
|26
|2020-09-01
|PORTER
|32
|0
|27
|2020-09-01
|BOKOSHE
|31
|0
|28
|2020-09-01
|CADDO
|31
|0
|28
|2020-09-01
|HOWE
|31
|0
|27
|2020-09-01
|RED ROCK
|31
|1
|26
|2020-09-01
|WATTS
|30
|0
|26
|2020-09-01
|QUINTON
|30
|0
|28
|2020-09-01
|DRUMRIGHT
|30
|0
|18
|2020-09-01
|GORE
|30
|1
|25
|2020-09-01
|PORUM
|29
|1
|23
|2020-09-01
|KONAWA
|29
|1
|20
|2020-09-01
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-01
|WILSON
|27
|0
|22
|2020-09-01
|FAIRFAX
|27
|0
|27
|2020-09-01
|MAYSVILLE
|26
|0
|22
|2020-09-01
|FAIRVIEW
|26
|0
|22
|2020-09-01
|QUAPAW
|25
|0
|18
|2020-09-01
|KEOTA
|25
|0
|21
|2020-09-01
|ARCADIA
|25
|0
|24
|2020-09-01
|CARNEGIE
|24
|1
|20
|2020-09-01
|WARNER
|24
|0
|14
|2020-09-01
|PADEN
|24
|0
|21
|2020-09-01
|DEWAR
|24
|0
|16
|2020-09-01
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|22
|2020-09-01
|BOSWELL
|23
|0
|20
|2020-09-01
|TALALA
|23
|0
|21
|2020-09-01
|BARNSDALL
|23
|2
|21
|2020-09-01
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-01
|MOORELAND
|23
|0
|16
|2020-09-01
|LONE GROVE
|22
|1
|18
|2020-09-01
|BLAIR
|22
|0
|20
|2020-09-01
|BIG CABIN
|22
|1
|19
|2020-09-01
|WYNNEWOOD
|22
|1
|18
|2020-09-01
|FORT COBB
|21
|0
|19
|2020-09-01
|ELMORE CITY
|21
|0
|21
|2020-09-01
|CAMERON
|21
|0
|20
|2020-09-01
|BOKCHITO
|20
|1
|14
|2020-09-01
|GERONIMO
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-01
|DEPEW
|20
|1
|17
|2020-09-01
|WEBBERS FALLS
|20
|0
|12
|2020-09-01
|EARLSBORO
|20
|0
|16
|2020-09-01
|WALTERS
|20
|0
|14
|2020-09-01
|ADAIR
|19
|0
|16
|2020-09-01
|ALVA
|19
|0
|18
|2020-09-01
|GRACEMONT
|19
|1
|18
|2020-09-01
|RAMONA
|19
|0
|17
|2020-09-01
|WELLSTON
|18
|0
|12
|2020-09-01
|GARBER
|18
|0
|13
|2020-09-01
|GLENCOE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-09-01
|TYRONE
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-01
|HOBART
|17
|0
|12
|2020-09-01
|OKTAHA
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-01
|MINCO
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-01
|MAUD
|17
|0
|15
|2020-09-01
|TONKAWA
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-01
|WELEETKA
|16
|1
|12
|2020-09-01
|WELCH
|16
|0
|12
|2020-09-01
|ARKOMA
|16
|0
|16
|2020-09-01
|OLUSTEE
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-01
|GARVIN
|16
|0
|16
|2020-09-01
|YALE
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-01
|INDIAHOMA
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-01
|CASHION
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-01
|STONEWALL
|15
|1
|13
|2020-09-01
|FORT TOWSON
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-01
|HAILEYVILLE
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-01
|GANS
|15
|0
|11
|2020-09-01
|THOMAS
|15
|0
|10
|2020-09-01
|FLETCHER
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-01
|RUSH SPRINGS
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-01
|KIOWA
|14
|0
|14
|2020-09-01
|CEMENT
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-01
|ALEX
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-01
|BEAVER
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-01
|GEARY
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-01
|WAURIKA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-01
|JENNINGS
|14
|0
|14
|2020-09-01
|ASHER
|14
|0
|14
|2020-09-01
|CYRIL
|14
|1
|13
|2020-09-01
|NEWKIRK
|14
|1
|10
|2020-09-01
|PAOLI
|13
|0
|8
|2020-09-01
|RINGWOOD
|13
|0
|7
|2020-09-01
|ALLEN
|13
|1
|12
|2020-09-01
|MORRISON
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-01
|DELAWARE
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-01
|ARAPAHO
|13
|0
|8
|2020-09-01
|STRATFORD
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-01
|RINGLING
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-01
|RED OAK
|13
|0
|12
|2020-09-01
|BOISE CITY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-01
|SEILING
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-01
|TERLTON
|12
|0
|8
|2020-09-01
|TEMPLE
|12
|2
|6
|2020-09-01
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-01
|MCCURTAIN
|12
|1
|9
|2020-09-01
|ROFF
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-01
|MILBURN
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-01
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-01
|WAUKOMIS
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-01
|KREBS
|11
|1
|9
|2020-09-01
|SASAKWA
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-01
|CANEY
|11
|0
|6
|2020-09-01
|ACHILLE
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-01
|SHADY POINT
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-01
|KINTA
|11
|0
|6
|2020-09-01
|KAW CITY
|11
|1
|10
|2020-09-01
|NEW CORDELL
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-01
|AMBER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-01
|THACKERVILLE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-01
|HELENA
|10
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|BENNINGTON
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-01
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-01
|PANAMA
|10
|1
|9
|2020-09-01
|HYDRO
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-01
|CARNEY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-01
|LOOKEBA
|10
|2
|6
|2020-09-01
|MANNSVILLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-01
|CHEYENNE
|9
|1
|7
|2020-09-01
|WANETTE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-01
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-01
|KETCHUM
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-01
|SCHULTER
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-01
|SPAVINAW
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-01
|OSAGE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-01
|NORTH MIAMI
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-01
|CANADIAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-01
|SNYDER
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-01
|CANTON
|9
|1
|6
|2020-09-01
|LAVERNE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-01
|SAVANNA
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-01
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-01
|MEDFORD
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-01
|BUFFALO
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-01
|BRAGGS
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-01
|RIPLEY
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-01
|LEHIGH
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-01
|LANGLEY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-01
|SOPER
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-01
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-01
|UNION CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-01
|VERDEN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-01
|OILTON
|7
|1
|3
|2020-09-01
|LAHOMA
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-01
|BILLINGS
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-01
|CROWDER
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-01
|AGRA
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-01
|PRUE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-01
|KENEFIC
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-01
|POCASSET
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-01
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-01
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-01
|CALUMET
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-01
|SPRINGER
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-01
|NINNEKAH
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-01
|POND CREEK
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-01
|RAVIA
|6
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-01
|DOVER
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-01
|COUNCIL HILL
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-01
|WANN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-01
|TRYON
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|LANGSTON
|6
|0
|3
|2020-09-01
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|6
|1
|4
|2020-09-01
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-01
|STRINGTOWN
|6
|1
|3
|2020-09-01
|LAMONT
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-01
|VELMA
|6
|1
|3
|2020-09-01
|HARDESTY
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|BOYNTON
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-01
|COYLE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-01
|RATTAN
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-01
|AVANT
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-01
|DUSTIN
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|CALVIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-01
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-01
|DILL CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|LENAPAH
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-01
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-01
|CORN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-01
|FREEDOM
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-01
|MARBLE CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|BLUEJACKET
|5
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|ORLANDO
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|OKEENE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-01
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|GRANITE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|VICI
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|SPARKS
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|BERNICE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|SAWYER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-01
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|BUTLER
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|HANNA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-01
|FOSS
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-01
|PITTSBURG
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-01
|BRADLEY
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-01
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-01
|AMES
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|MARLAND
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-01
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-01
|INDIANOLA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-01
|KREMLIN
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-01
|SHIDLER
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|DRUMMOND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-01
|WHITEFIELD
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|STUART
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-01
|MARSHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-01
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-01
|JET
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|GOLDSBY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|GRANDFIELD
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|ERICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|HAMMON
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|CHATTANOOGA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|LEEDEY
|2
|1
|1
|2020-09-01
|LONE WOLF
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-01
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|BRAMAN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-01
|CHEROKEE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|ALDERSON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|FAIRMONT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|DOUGHERTY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-01
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-01
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|DEER CREEK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-01
|NASH
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-01
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-01
Long-term care cases
OSDH reports 74.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 340, or 42.6% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,094 cases among long-term care residents and 1,176 cases among staff, according to Monday’s Executive Report.
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 16 at Golden Oaks, with 11 recovered and three deaths; six recovered cases at The Arbors; five at Kenwood Manor, with four recovered and one death; five at The Living Center, with four recovered; two recovered cases each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier; and one recovered case each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Monday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers Health Care in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; one recovered case at First Shamrock Care and 60 at Hennessey Nursing Center, with 58 recovered and one death, in Kingfisher County; one recovered case at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 12 at Mooreland Heritage Manor, with 11 recovered, and three cases with two recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.