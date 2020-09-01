You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: 666 additional COVID-19 cases in Okla.; 9 more deaths, including Hennessey woman

Daily COVID-19 count 9.1.20
SOURCE: Oklahoma State Department of Health and The Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 666 additional COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths, including a Hennessey woman, were announced by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday.

It was the second time in less than a week the case count rose by 666, based on OSDH data, and the number of recovered cases in Garfield County also was 666 on Tuesday.

In Oklahoma, cases have risen to an overall 59,399, a 1.1% increase, since the virus was confirmed in the state in March. Of those cases, 8,601 were active Monday, a single-day decrease of 148. There have been 49,989, or 84.2%, who have recovered, including 805 since Monday's OSDH report. There have been 809 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor reached the 800 mark in Oklahoma, according to the OSDH.

Deaths announced Tuesday included seven in the 65 and older age range, including the Kingfisher County death, a man and a woman from Tulsa County, men from Dewey, McCurtain and Pittsburg counties and a LeFlore County woman. Others were an Adair County woman in the 36-49 age group and a Cherokee County woman in the 50-64 age group, according to the OSDH.

There have been 4,903 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 82, with 535 currently in hospitals, who have or are suspected of having the virus, and 207 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH's Executive Report Monday evening.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 10 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 and a death Monday of a patient with the virus. Deaths at health care facilities are reported to the OSDH, which then confirms COVID-19 was the cause or played a direct role before being listed as official virus deaths.

Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had eight patients Tuesday who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The OSDH released a map in the report outlining hospitalizations per region, with the Northwest Region showing 23 currently.

Cases in Garfield County rose by 13 to a cumulative 993 on Tuesday, according to OSDH. Enid cases were at 933, a single-day increase of 12, with 300 of those active, a decrease of 23.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday were two in Noble and one each in Alfalfa, Kingfisher and Woodward. Case increases in cities and towns included one each in Fairview, Helena, Hennessey, Orlando and Woodward, according to OSDH. Kremlin saw a reduction of one case.

Nationwide, there were 6,030,587 COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday, a single-day increase of 34,156, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Of those cases, 3,662,165 were active, 2,184,825 had recovered and 183,597, a single-day increase of 531, had died.

State numbers

There have been 898,288 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 827,513, or 92% of those negative as of Tuesday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.5% of the state's population, which was listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 252 reported Tuesday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 114 in the 50-64 age group, 112 in the 36-49 age group, 101 in the 65 and older age group, 67 in the 5-17 group and 20 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,307 in the 0-4 age group, 5,358 in the 5-17 age group, 21,085 in the 18-35 age group, 12,887 in the 36-49 age group, 10,529 in the 50-64 age group and 8,230 in the 65 and older age group. There were three listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.

Of those testing positive, 31,343, have been women and 28,008 have been men. There were 48 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.

Of the overall 809 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 643 have been 65 and older and 130 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 26 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 442, than women, 367, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.

Data shows deaths in 63 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 154 in Oklahoma County; 134 in Tulsa County; 64 in Cleveland County; 41 in Rogers County; 39 in Washington County; 30 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 21 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 16 each in Muskogee and Pittsburg counties; 12 in Canadian, Kay, Garfield and Osage counties; 11 in Comanche County; nine each in Adair, Jackson, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer, Lincoln and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Cherokee, Grady, LeFlore and Texas counties; six in Carter County; five each in Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Hughes, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Cotton, Kingfisher, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Dewey, Johnston, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 993 cases, 666 recovered, 315 active and 12 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Aug. 29Aug. 27, 2618151413, 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 263 cases, 217 recovered, 44 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 107 cases, 88 recovered, 17 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 98 cases, 66 recovered and 32 active; Blaine with 75 cases, 54 recovered, 20 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 52 cases, 41 recovered, 10 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Grant with 25 cases, 20 recovered and five active; Woods with 25 cases, 24recovered and one active; and Alfalfa with 14 cases, six recovered and eight active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 933 in Enid (300 active); 125 in Hennessey (27 active); 89 in Kingfisher (14 active); 69 in Woodward (25 active); 37 in Watonga (14 active); 32 in Okarche (one active); 26 in Fairview (four active); 23 in Mooreland (seven active); 19 in Alva (one active) 18 in Garber (five active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 13 in Ringwood (six active); 12 in Seiling (three active); 11 in Waukomis (two active); 10 in Helena (six active); nine in Canton (two active); eight in Medford (two active); seven each in Billings and Lahoma; six each in Dover (one active), Lamont (one active), Longdale and Pond Creek (one active); five each in Covington, Freedom and Orlando (one active); four each in Hitchcock (two active) and Okeene (one active); three each in Ames (one active) Drummond, Jet (two active), Kremlin (two active), Marshall, Mulhall and Wakita; two each in Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Deer Creek (one active), Fairmont, Fort Supply, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 501 cases, with 339 recovered and five deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 426 cases, with 279 recovered and seven deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.1.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 13566 154 11814 2020-09-01
TULSA 13376 134 11773 2020-09-01
CLEVELAND 3991 64 3335 2020-09-01
CANADIAN 1547 12 1325 2020-09-01
MUSKOGEE 1327 16 574 2020-09-01
ROGERS 1322 41 1102 2020-09-01
COMANCHE 1261 11 1154 2020-09-01
PAYNE 1196 5 856 2020-09-01
WAGONER 1164 23 1007 2020-09-01
TEXAS 1160 7 1088 2020-09-01
MCCURTAIN 1030 30 847 2020-09-01
GARFIELD 993 12 666 2020-09-01
POTTAWATOMIE 872 9 623 2020-09-01
CREEK 828 21 708 2020-09-01
WASHINGTON 798 39 692 2020-09-01
CHEROKEE 686 7 522 2020-09-01
LE FLORE 672 7 513 2020-09-01
OSAGE 647 12 573 2020-09-01
OKMULGEE 621 4 525 2020-09-01
BRYAN 609 3 524 2020-09-01
JACKSON 596 9 560 2020-09-01
PITTSBURG 593 16 496 2020-09-01
SEQUOYAH 583 8 448 2020-09-01
MCCLAIN 580 4 505 2020-09-01
CADDO 571 20 470 2020-09-01
DELAWARE 546 21 472 2020-09-01
GRADY 535 7 468 2020-09-01
OTTAWA 531 4 452 2020-09-01
ADAIR 458 9 346 2020-09-01
MAYES 417 9 352 2020-09-01
CARTER 416 6 368 2020-09-01
CUSTER 332 0 257 2020-09-01
SEMINOLE 327 5 259 2020-09-01
KAY 326 12 262 2020-09-01
LOGAN 305 1 254 2020-09-01
LINCOLN 303 8 245 2020-09-01
KINGFISHER 263 2 217 2020-09-01
GARVIN 261 4 240 2020-09-01
STEPHENS 253 4 214 2020-09-01
CHOCTAW 246 1 213 2020-09-01
PONTOTOC 244 3 213 2020-09-01
MCINTOSH 239 4 206 2020-09-01
PAWNEE 219 3 186 2020-09-01
HUGHES 217 3 178 2020-09-01
HASKELL 167 4 132 2020-09-01
MARSHALL 131 1 122 2020-09-01
PUSHMATAHA 126 1 117 2020-09-01
BECKHAM 125 1 110 2020-09-01
CRAIG 123 1 98 2020-09-01
LATIMER 113 2 103 2020-09-01
ATOKA 113 1 92 2020-09-01
LOVE 108 0 81 2020-09-01
NOBLE 107 2 88 2020-09-01
OKFUSKEE 103 3 83 2020-09-01
NOWATA 100 1 70 2020-09-01
WOODWARD 98 0 66 2020-09-01
JOHNSTON 94 1 62 2020-09-01
MURRAY 90 1 84 2020-09-01
GREER 88 8 75 2020-09-01
BLAINE 75 1 54 2020-09-01
TILLMAN 69 1 60 2020-09-01
60 0 0 2020-09-01
COAL 59 0 46 2020-09-01
MAJOR 52 1 41 2020-09-01
KIOWA 44 1 35 2020-09-01
BEAVER 44 0 41 2020-09-01
WASHITA 42 0 35 2020-09-01
HARMON 39 0 29 2020-09-01
JEFFERSON 36 0 32 2020-09-01
COTTON 31 2 20 2020-09-01
GRANT 25 0 20 2020-09-01
WOODS 25 0 24 2020-09-01
DEWEY 21 1 15 2020-09-01
HARPER 17 0 16 2020-09-01
CIMARRON 14 0 14 2020-09-01
ALFALFA 14 0 6 2020-09-01
ROGER MILLS 13 1 10 2020-09-01
ELLIS 6 0 6 2020-09-01

Oklahoma per city 9.1.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 11222 134 9752 2020-09-01
TULSA 9124 95 8035 2020-09-01
BROKEN ARROW 2426 27 2122 2020-09-01
NORMAN 1937 34 1626 2020-09-01
EDMOND 1846 20 1620 2020-09-01
OTHER*** 1367 9 1164 2020-09-01
STILLWATER 952 3 677 2020-09-01
ENID 933 12 621 2020-09-01
GUYMON 929 7 887 2020-09-01
CLAREMORE 810 38 648 2020-09-01
YUKON 789 6 707 2020-09-01
MOORE 777 13 677 2020-09-01
LAWTON 754 10 685 2020-09-01
JENKS 661 2 619 2020-09-01
TAFT 657 0 26 2020-09-01
BARTLESVILLE 656 37 562 2020-09-01
OWASSO 609 2 527 2020-09-01
ALTUS 539 9 508 2020-09-01
TAHLEQUAH 509 3 376 2020-09-01
BIXBY 500 4 429 2020-09-01
MUSKOGEE 481 12 367 2020-09-01
SHAWNEE 454 8 348 2020-09-01
MCALESTER 426 15 351 2020-09-01
BROKEN BOW 423 22 362 2020-09-01
DURANT 373 1 324 2020-09-01
SAPULPA 369 8 316 2020-09-01
IDABEL 348 5 281 2020-09-01
ARDMORE 345 4 309 2020-09-01
LEXINGTON 343 2 228 2020-09-01
SAND SPRINGS 318 4 270 2020-09-01
GLENPOOL 311 4 269 2020-09-01
BETHANY 310 2 270 2020-09-01
STILWELL 305 8 219 2020-09-01
MIAMI 291 3 245 2020-09-01
EL RENO 289 3 202 2020-09-01
MCLOUD 273 1 170 2020-09-01
COWETA 269 13 239 2020-09-01
ANADARKO 257 5 197 2020-09-01
MUSTANG 256 2 223 2020-09-01
PONCA CITY 255 9 201 2020-09-01
CHICKASHA 253 4 229 2020-09-01
SKIATOOK 245 8 212 2020-09-01
COLLINSVILLE 243 1 218 2020-09-01
OKMULGEE 240 2 205 2020-09-01
GROVE 229 17 187 2020-09-01
PURCELL 222 3 192 2020-09-01
CHOCTAW 218 2 189 2020-09-01
SALLISAW 218 2 174 2020-09-01
HENRYETTA 199 2 167 2020-09-01
ADA 192 1 167 2020-09-01
CLINTON 189 0 144 2020-09-01
HUGO 183 1 157 2020-09-01
WAGONER 181 5 149 2020-09-01
BLANCHARD 177 1 150 2020-09-01
HOMINY 173 2 163 2020-09-01
DUNCAN 168 2 140 2020-09-01
HEAVENER 164 2 112 2020-09-01
POTEAU 157 1 116 2020-09-01
CUSHING 153 1 107 2020-09-01
HOLDENVILLE 151 2 126 2020-09-01
MULDROW 149 3 118 2020-09-01
GUTHRIE 147 0 125 2020-09-01
NOBLE 144 1 126 2020-09-01
TUTTLE 143 2 116 2020-09-01
SEMINOLE 139 3 109 2020-09-01
WARR ACRES 139 0 126 2020-09-01
BRISTOW 137 5 124 2020-09-01
NEWCASTLE 137 1 122 2020-09-01
WEWOKA 136 1 111 2020-09-01
PRYOR CREEK 131 4 115 2020-09-01
MIDWEST CITY 128 4 105 2020-09-01
HINTON 125 0 118 2020-09-01
HENNESSEY 125 2 96 2020-09-01
EUFAULA 121 2 101 2020-09-01
CLEVELAND 119 3 99 2020-09-01
PAULS VALLEY 117 1 110 2020-09-01
JAY 114 1 106 2020-09-01
STIGLER 111 3 89 2020-09-01
CHECOTAH 111 2 97 2020-09-01
WEATHERFORD 103 0 87 2020-09-01
CATOOSA 101 0 93 2020-09-01
VIAN 99 2 83 2020-09-01
HOOKER 99 0 95 2020-09-01
CHANDLER 98 7 76 2020-09-01
PIEDMONT 97 1 91 2020-09-01
SPENCER 97 1 81 2020-09-01
AFTON 91 0 84 2020-09-01
MADILL 90 1 85 2020-09-01
KINGFISHER 89 0 75 2020-09-01
LOCUST GROVE 88 0 74 2020-09-01
TECUMSEH 84 0 53 2020-09-01
SPERRY 83 2 66 2020-09-01
VINITA 83 1 67 2020-09-01
MANGUM 82 8 69 2020-09-01
DEL CITY 82 0 68 2020-09-01
ELK CITY 81 1 67 2020-09-01
SPIRO 81 1 62 2020-09-01
MOUNDS 80 1 66 2020-09-01
WESTVILLE 80 1 67 2020-09-01
FORT GIBSON 78 4 63 2020-09-01
ATOKA 78 0 68 2020-09-01
CALERA 75 0 63 2020-09-01
HASKELL 75 0 64 2020-09-01
SALINA 74 1 57 2020-09-01
INOLA 73 3 64 2020-09-01
DEWEY 73 1 66 2020-09-01
HARRAH 72 0 63 2020-09-01
CHELSEA 72 0 64 2020-09-01
WRIGHT CITY 72 0 58 2020-09-01
MANNFORD 70 1 54 2020-09-01
TALIHINA 69 2 62 2020-09-01
WOODWARD 69 0 44 2020-09-01
ROLAND 69 0 35 2020-09-01
MARIETTA 66 0 54 2020-09-01
NICHOLS HILLS 66 0 59 2020-09-01
LINDSAY 65 2 61 2020-09-01
CHOUTEAU 65 4 52 2020-09-01
NOWATA 64 1 41 2020-09-01
PAWNEE 64 0 57 2020-09-01
COMMERCE 61 0 55 2020-09-01
WYANDOTTE 60 1 50 2020-09-01
PRAGUE 59 0 57 2020-09-01
POCOLA 58 1 42 2020-09-01
ANTLERS 58 1 53 2020-09-01
TEXHOMA 58 0 57 2020-09-01
MORRIS 56 0 47 2020-09-01
FREDERICK 56 1 48 2020-09-01
VALLIANT 56 0 44 2020-09-01
HARTSHORNE 56 0 44 2020-09-01
JONES 56 2 46 2020-09-01
PERKINS 56 1 39 2020-09-01
KELLYVILLE 55 2 48 2020-09-01
WILBURTON 55 1 51 2020-09-01
SULPHUR 55 1 52 2020-09-01
COLCORD 54 1 50 2020-09-01
HAWORTH 52 2 42 2020-09-01
WASHINGTON 51 0 43 2020-09-01
HULBERT 51 2 42 2020-09-01
OOLOGAH 51 0 46 2020-09-01
BEGGS 49 0 45 2020-09-01
OKEMAH 49 1 39 2020-09-01
STROUD 48 0 40 2020-09-01
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-09-01
TISHOMINGO 45 1 25 2020-09-01
WISTER 44 0 31 2020-09-01
COALGATE 43 0 34 2020-09-01
SAYRE 42 0 41 2020-09-01
PERRY 42 0 34 2020-09-01
PAWHUSKA 41 0 37 2020-09-01
KINGSTON 40 0 36 2020-09-01
WETUMKA 40 0 33 2020-09-01
MARLOW 40 0 36 2020-09-01
COMANCHE 38 1 32 2020-09-01
HOLLIS 37 0 27 2020-09-01
WATONGA 37 0 23 2020-09-01
KANSAS 37 1 25 2020-09-01
FAIRLAND 37 0 34 2020-09-01
CRESCENT 36 0 33 2020-09-01
COLBERT 35 0 30 2020-09-01
KIEFER 35 0 33 2020-09-01
ELGIN 35 0 33 2020-09-01
MEAD 35 1 32 2020-09-01
BLACKWELL 34 1 30 2020-09-01
CACHE 33 0 32 2020-09-01
LUTHER 33 0 30 2020-09-01
WAYNE 33 0 33 2020-09-01
DAVIS 33 0 32 2020-09-01
GOODWELL 33 0 15 2020-09-01
APACHE 32 1 23 2020-09-01
OKARCHE 32 0 31 2020-09-01
MEEKER 32 0 26 2020-09-01
PORTER 32 0 27 2020-09-01
BOKOSHE 31 0 28 2020-09-01
CADDO 31 0 28 2020-09-01
HOWE 31 0 27 2020-09-01
RED ROCK 31 1 26 2020-09-01
WATTS 30 0 26 2020-09-01
QUINTON 30 0 28 2020-09-01
DRUMRIGHT 30 0 18 2020-09-01
GORE 30 1 25 2020-09-01
PORUM 29 1 23 2020-09-01
KONAWA 29 1 20 2020-09-01
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-01
WILSON 27 0 22 2020-09-01
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-09-01
MAYSVILLE 26 0 22 2020-09-01
FAIRVIEW 26 0 22 2020-09-01
QUAPAW 25 0 18 2020-09-01
KEOTA 25 0 21 2020-09-01
ARCADIA 25 0 24 2020-09-01
CARNEGIE 24 1 20 2020-09-01
WARNER 24 0 14 2020-09-01
PADEN 24 0 21 2020-09-01
DEWAR 24 0 16 2020-09-01
CLAYTON 24 0 22 2020-09-01
BOSWELL 23 0 20 2020-09-01
TALALA 23 0 21 2020-09-01
BARNSDALL 23 2 21 2020-09-01
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-01
MOORELAND 23 0 16 2020-09-01
LONE GROVE 22 1 18 2020-09-01
BLAIR 22 0 20 2020-09-01
BIG CABIN 22 1 19 2020-09-01
WYNNEWOOD 22 1 18 2020-09-01
FORT COBB 21 0 19 2020-09-01
ELMORE CITY 21 0 21 2020-09-01
CAMERON 21 0 20 2020-09-01
BOKCHITO 20 1 14 2020-09-01
GERONIMO 20 0 18 2020-09-01
DEPEW 20 1 17 2020-09-01
WEBBERS FALLS 20 0 12 2020-09-01
EARLSBORO 20 0 16 2020-09-01
WALTERS 20 0 14 2020-09-01
ADAIR 19 0 16 2020-09-01
ALVA 19 0 18 2020-09-01
GRACEMONT 19 1 18 2020-09-01
RAMONA 19 0 17 2020-09-01
WELLSTON 18 0 12 2020-09-01
GARBER 18 0 13 2020-09-01
GLENCOE 18 0 17 2020-09-01
TYRONE 18 0 15 2020-09-01
HOBART 17 0 12 2020-09-01
OKTAHA 17 0 14 2020-09-01
MINCO 17 0 14 2020-09-01
MAUD 17 0 15 2020-09-01
TONKAWA 16 0 15 2020-09-01
WELEETKA 16 1 12 2020-09-01
WELCH 16 0 12 2020-09-01
ARKOMA 16 0 16 2020-09-01
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-09-01
GARVIN 16 0 16 2020-09-01
YALE 16 0 13 2020-09-01
INDIAHOMA 15 0 13 2020-09-01
CASHION 15 0 14 2020-09-01
STONEWALL 15 1 13 2020-09-01
FORT TOWSON 15 0 14 2020-09-01
HAILEYVILLE 15 0 12 2020-09-01
GANS 15 0 11 2020-09-01
THOMAS 15 0 10 2020-09-01
FLETCHER 15 0 13 2020-09-01
RUSH SPRINGS 15 0 14 2020-09-01
KIOWA 14 0 14 2020-09-01
CEMENT 14 0 13 2020-09-01
ALEX 14 0 11 2020-09-01
BEAVER 14 0 11 2020-09-01
GEARY 14 0 12 2020-09-01
WAURIKA 14 0 13 2020-09-01
JENNINGS 14 0 14 2020-09-01
ASHER 14 0 14 2020-09-01
CYRIL 14 1 13 2020-09-01
NEWKIRK 14 1 10 2020-09-01
PAOLI 13 0 8 2020-09-01
RINGWOOD 13 0 7 2020-09-01
ALLEN 13 1 12 2020-09-01
MORRISON 13 0 10 2020-09-01
DELAWARE 13 0 10 2020-09-01
ARAPAHO 13 0 8 2020-09-01
STRATFORD 13 0 10 2020-09-01
RINGLING 13 0 10 2020-09-01
RED OAK 13 0 12 2020-09-01
BOISE CITY 12 0 12 2020-09-01
SEILING 12 0 9 2020-09-01
TERLTON 12 0 8 2020-09-01
TEMPLE 12 2 6 2020-09-01
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-01
MCCURTAIN 12 1 9 2020-09-01
ROFF 12 0 9 2020-09-01
MILBURN 12 0 9 2020-09-01
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-09-01
WAUKOMIS 11 0 9 2020-09-01
KREBS 11 1 9 2020-09-01
SASAKWA 11 0 8 2020-09-01
CANEY 11 0 6 2020-09-01
ACHILLE 11 0 7 2020-09-01
SHADY POINT 11 0 9 2020-09-01
KINTA 11 0 6 2020-09-01
KAW CITY 11 1 10 2020-09-01
NEW CORDELL 11 0 7 2020-09-01
AMBER 10 0 10 2020-09-01
THACKERVILLE 10 0 8 2020-09-01
HELENA 10 0 4 2020-09-01
BENNINGTON 10 0 10 2020-09-01
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-01
PANAMA 10 1 9 2020-09-01
HYDRO 10 0 7 2020-09-01
CARNEY 10 0 10 2020-09-01
LOOKEBA 10 2 6 2020-09-01
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-09-01
CHEYENNE 9 1 7 2020-09-01
WANETTE 9 0 8 2020-09-01
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-09-01
KETCHUM 9 0 8 2020-09-01
SCHULTER 9 0 6 2020-09-01
SPAVINAW 9 0 6 2020-09-01
OSAGE 9 0 8 2020-09-01
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 9 2020-09-01
CANADIAN 9 0 8 2020-09-01
SNYDER 9 0 7 2020-09-01
CANTON 9 1 6 2020-09-01
LAVERNE 9 0 9 2020-09-01
SAVANNA 9 0 9 2020-09-01
OPTIMA 9 0 9 2020-09-01
MEDFORD 8 0 6 2020-09-01
BUFFALO 8 0 7 2020-09-01
BRAGGS 8 0 8 2020-09-01
RIPLEY 8 0 7 2020-09-01
LEHIGH 8 0 7 2020-09-01
LANGLEY 7 0 7 2020-09-01
SOPER 7 0 7 2020-09-01
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-09-01
UNION CITY 7 0 7 2020-09-01
VERDEN 7 0 7 2020-09-01
OILTON 7 1 3 2020-09-01
LAHOMA 7 0 7 2020-09-01
BILLINGS 7 1 6 2020-09-01
CROWDER 7 0 7 2020-09-01
AGRA 7 1 5 2020-09-01
PRUE 7 0 6 2020-09-01
KENEFIC 7 0 7 2020-09-01
POCASSET 7 0 6 2020-09-01
BOLEY 7 1 5 2020-09-01
BURBANK 7 0 5 2020-09-01
CALUMET 7 0 5 2020-09-01
SPRINGER 7 1 5 2020-09-01
NINNEKAH 7 0 7 2020-09-01
POND CREEK 6 0 5 2020-09-01
RAVIA 6 0 2 2020-09-01
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-09-01
DOVER 6 0 5 2020-09-01
COUNCIL HILL 6 0 5 2020-09-01
WANN 6 0 5 2020-09-01
TRYON 6 0 4 2020-09-01
LANGSTON 6 0 3 2020-09-01
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6 1 4 2020-09-01
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-01
STRINGTOWN 6 1 3 2020-09-01
LAMONT 6 0 5 2020-09-01
VELMA 6 1 3 2020-09-01
HARDESTY 6 0 4 2020-09-01
BOYNTON 6 0 5 2020-09-01
COYLE 5 0 4 2020-09-01
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-01
RATTAN 5 0 4 2020-09-01
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-01
AVANT 5 0 5 2020-09-01
DUSTIN 5 0 4 2020-09-01
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-09-01
MILLERTON 5 0 3 2020-09-01
DILL CITY 5 0 4 2020-09-01
LENAPAH 5 0 4 2020-09-01
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-01
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-01
CORN 5 0 5 2020-09-01
FREEDOM 5 0 5 2020-09-01
MARBLE CITY 5 0 4 2020-09-01
BLUEJACKET 5 0 2 2020-09-01
ORLANDO 5 0 4 2020-09-01
OKEENE 4 0 3 2020-09-01
HITCHCOCK 4 0 2 2020-09-01
GRANITE 4 0 4 2020-09-01
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-01
CUSTER CITY 4 0 2 2020-09-01
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-09-01
VICI 4 0 4 2020-09-01
SPARKS 4 0 4 2020-09-01
BERNICE 4 0 4 2020-09-01
SAWYER 4 0 3 2020-09-01
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-01
BUTLER 4 0 4 2020-09-01
HANNA 4 0 3 2020-09-01
FOSS 4 0 2 2020-09-01
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-01
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-01
PITTSBURG 4 0 4 2020-09-01
BRADLEY 3 0 3 2020-09-01
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-09-01
AMES 3 0 2 2020-09-01
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-09-01
MARLAND 3 0 2 2020-09-01
MULHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-01
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-01
INDIANOLA 3 0 3 2020-09-01
KREMLIN 3 0 1 2020-09-01
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-09-01
SHIDLER 3 0 1 2020-09-01
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-09-01
WHITEFIELD 3 0 2 2020-09-01
STUART 3 0 3 2020-09-01
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-01
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-09-01
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-01
JET 3 0 1 2020-09-01
TUPELO 3 0 2 2020-09-01
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-09-01
GOLDSBY 2 0 2 2020-09-01
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-09-01
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-01
GRANDFIELD 2 0 1 2020-09-01
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-09-01
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-01
FOYIL 2 0 1 2020-09-01
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-01
THE VILLAGE 2 0 1 2020-09-01
ERICK 2 0 2 2020-09-01
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-01
MENO 2 0 2 2020-09-01
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-01
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-01
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-09-01
HAMMON 2 0 1 2020-09-01
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-01
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-01
LEEDEY 2 1 1 2020-09-01
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-09-01
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-01
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-01
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-09-01
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-01
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-01
BRAMAN 1 0 0 2020-09-01
CHEROKEE 1 0 1 2020-09-01
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-01
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-01
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-01
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-01
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-01
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-01
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-01
ALDERSON 1 0 1 2020-09-01
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-09-01
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-09-01
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-01
FAIRMONT 1 0 1 2020-09-01
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-01
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-09-01
DOUGHERTY 1 0 0 2020-09-01
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-09-01
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-01
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-01
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-01
DEER CREEK 1 0 0 2020-09-01
NASH 1 0 1 2020-09-01
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-01
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-01
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 0 2020-09-01

Long-term care cases

OSDH reports 74.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 340, or 42.6% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,094 cases among long-term care residents and 1,176 cases among staff, according to Monday’s Executive Report.

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 16 at Golden Oaks, with 11 recovered and three deaths; six recovered cases at The Arbors; five at Kenwood Manor, with four recovered and one death; five at The Living Center, with four recovered; two recovered cases each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier; and one recovered case each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Monday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers Health Care in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; one recovered case at First Shamrock Care and 60 at Hennessey Nursing Center, with 58 recovered and one death, in Kingfisher County; one recovered case at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 12 at Mooreland Heritage Manor, with 11 recovered, and three cases with two recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.   

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

